Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Flash vs. Arrow’

A review of part 1 of “The Flash” crossover with “Arrow” coming up just as soon as my shirt's on fire…
In a way, my favorite part of “Flash vs. Arrow” is something we didn't see: Barry and Oliver teaming up to take out the Rainbow Raider, as we cut from the end of their fight to the colorfully-named Roy G. Bivolo(*) being thrown into a STAR Labs prison cell. Even with his creepier mind control powers for TV, the Raider has never been one of the more impressive members of Flash's Rogues Gallery(**), and his only purpose in this episode was to provide the thing we actually cared about, which was the title fight between our two heroes.
(*) Giving a villain with rainbow powers a name that starts with “Roy G. Biv” seems pretty on the nose, but keep in mind that other DC villains' real names are Victor Fries (Mr. Freeze), Julian Gregory Day (Calendar Man), Harleen Quinzelle (Harley Quinn) and future-adopter T.O. Morrow. Marvel's not quite so terrible with the funny secret identities, but Telford Porter (aka the Vanisher, whose power is to teleport) is pretty bad.
That fight – and, more importantly, everything that led up to it – was just about everything I could have wanted for the first episode-length encounter between Barry and Oliver in their costumed identities. As superhuman vs. vigilante battles go, I imagine “Superman V. Batman” will have a much bigger scope, but this one did a terrific job of combining the great stunt work and fight choreography of “Arrow” with the digital effects of “The Flash,” so we got to see each hero shine at different points before the thing ended in a tie. And the conflict between the two heroes and their various sidekicks and handlers(***) did a good job of addressing their different methodologies and symbolism without ever making me feel like I was being beaten over the head with it. I especially appreciated that Barry didn't blame the Rainbow Raider's mojo for everything he said while he was under the influence, since it was clear he was channeling very real frustrations about both Oliver and Eddie Thawne.
(***) My only major objection to the episode was Diggle and Cisco (and to a lesser extent Caitlin) making like fanboys (and girls) in arguing for their guy in the midst of a dangerous situation where Barry was under the influence of mind control. Thankfully, Felicity called them out on it, but it still sucked a good deal of tension out of the battle.
“Flash vs. Arrow” also did something I can appreciate as a longtime comic book reader who got tired of having to buy other comics for the sake of a crossover: it told a story that could stand on its own to anyone who doesn't like/watch “Arrow” and won't be tuning in tomorrow night for the crossover's second part. (I'm waiting to watch that screener until after I write this review.) Though Oliver, Felicity and Diggle were all hanging around (and Diggle's reactions to Barry's speed were a lot of fun), and there were a few nods to “Arrow” continuity (Felicity asking Caitlin's help in the Canary investigation, the appearance of Oliver's apparent baby mama), this was functionally an episode of “The Flash” with Very Special Guest Stars, and one that advanced a number of this series' ongoing story and character arcs. Specifically, Barry briefly turning heel while under the Rainbow Raider's spell provides a non-contrived justification for Eddie to start up an anti-Flash task force, and for Iris to back away from her hero worship for a while.
If I were a fan of just “The Flash,” I don't think I would have felt ripped off by what the series had to offer tonight. And as someone who watches and enjoys both, this was a real treat.
Some other thoughts:
* Felicity's blouse catches fire while Barry is carrying her to the lab (allowing for a hype-able moment of Emily Bett Rickards in her bra), yet Barry's civilian clothes always do just fine. It's true what they say about men's clothing being made better, I suppose.
* The tag this week isn't about whatever Harrison (G?) Wells is up to, but our first glimpse of the very non-dead Ronnie Raymond with his hair on fire like Firestorm. Based on how they've costumed most of the villains so far, I'm guessing we won't see Robbie Amell wearing this costume anytime soon, unfortunately.
* Speaking of Ronnie, Felicity calls Barry a lovable dummy for invoking Ronnie's name in an argument with Caitlin; does Felicity (like many of the show's viewers) detect a Caitlin/Barry romantic vibe? Or was she just calling him out for going to the nuclear (man) option in a discussion that didn't need it?
* Joe lists two things he'll never do as playing professional baseball and thanking the Arrow. He inevitably does the latter, and Jesse Martin did play a professional baseball player – albeit an alien shapeshifter posing as a Negro Leaguer – in a memorable “X-Files” episode.
What did everybody else think?
After the fight and after commercials the show came back on and raider was in a containment cell. Did i miss something?
I completely forgot the baby mama thing. I was deeply confused by that scene when I watched it. How long ago was that?
If they intentionally skipped how they captured Bivolo, and that wasn’t a broadcast screw-up, that was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen. I get that Flash vs. Arrow was the main event, but come on!
As for people who “don’t watch/like Arrow” and won’t be tuning in tomorrow? THEIR LOSS.
Flash has gotten better the past couple of weeks, but it’s not nearly as good as Arrow. Maybe in time, but not yet.
It wasn’t a broadcast screw-up unfortunately…I don’t watch commercial TV but alas I was also confused by that and realize they did that on purpose..because the episode was more about Barry/Flash Vs Oliver/Arrow ‘bonding’ of sort and less about the villain..the villain was just an added bonus and an excuse to have Arrow (more or less) in The Flash..so
Its true they didn’t show the capture of Bivolo but really he should’ve been an easy problem free capture because other than what I call his “super hypnotism” to make people hate and physically attack each other he doesn’t have any super powers or hand to hand combat or weapons skills. He in that respect is just a normal guy. Just come up behind him super fast and hog tie and blind fold his ass or shoot a tranquilizing arrow and put him to sleep. No fuss, no muss so why take up screen time?
So I agree Diggle being a fanboy was a bit cheesy due to him being a bit of Oliver’s(not the Arrow) better judgment. Cisco is a total fanboy which is always enjoyable Caitlin jumping into it I feel was acceptable because even though she’s a scientist, her emotion shows through in most episodes. I felt let down by the skip in rainbows capture, probably due to filming complications and on set deadlines.I did enjoy the connection and affliction between both heroes. And you have to appreciate the writers knack for the details in the story line with Olivers past lover resurfacing. I’d agree that The Flash has gotten better in the past couple episodes. I’m curious to see how it continues after this crossover because since I got word of the production of this show, this is the main part I’ve been anticipating. I feel there would be no “The Flash” t.v. series without the Arrow. The Arrow most definitely paved the way for this show(aside from the crossover pilot) The Arrow showed the potential of what Warner Bros. Team can do wit . A fantasy story line intertwined with everyday drama, mixed with good action. Also the the whole post production team for “The Flash” is phenomenal. I just find impossible to be a Flash fan without being an Arrow fan from episode 1. Although I’ve enjoyed the show as a whole, my impressment with the Arrow is what ultimately got me through the first couple episodes of the Flash’s teen age soap opera.
“We detected iron oxide on the boomerang, and Central City has the most of it in the country” or whatever. Umm, iron oxide is just regular rust.
yea lol, that’s what I was thinking too. I guess the general viewer doesn’t pick up on it and honestly I wouldn;t be surprised
Yeah, as great as that one was, I was floored by one that came much earlier:
“Detective West helped me get a copy of the cat scans that the hospital did on every one at the bank.”
As a kid who grew up reading comic books, even I gotta call ’em out on this one.
RWG (seriously, I dunno even where to start to address all the stupid in one simple line of dialogue)
I’m really liking where The Flash and Arrow are at. This week and last weeks episodes have been great. I feel like I’m seeing legit superhero movies each week.
This episode was fun, especially the fight. I had a little DVR glitch when the show came back from commercial and Bivolo was being locked up. I was ready to watch the episode online tomorrow because I thought I had missed the capture. It is really disappointing they didn’t show how he was captured.
As for the stand-alone nature of the episode, I was hoping for a little something to tie into tomorrow’s Arrow. As of now, it doesn’t seem like there is really any reason for Flash to show up in Starling City. When I first heard about a 2 night crossover event, it made me think of a 2 part event with the intent of whatever few viewers there are that only watch one show would be drawn to the other.
The tie-in is Captain Boomerang, who is part of Flash’s Rogue’s Gallery. He showed up at the end of the last “Arrow” going into the crossover. It makes me wonder if Captain Cold will show up on “Arrow,” too.
In season 1 of Arrow, there is a flashback where Oliver is seen admitting to Moire that he got a girl pregnant. Later on there is another flashback and Moira is seen paying the girl to take the baby away from Starling, and tell Oliver that she miscarried. That is who he bumps into at the end. But why now? Why at all? It was revealed that Oliver does have a son, but what importance is it?
Season 2. It’s the same episode where Slade kills her.
Why not now? And I think the importance will be revealed in the next significant story arc. Anyway the kid must be about 8 years old or so
@historyofmatt:
You mean Slade kills Moira?
I’m waiting to watch that (Arrow) screener until after I write this review.
Damn you Sepinwall… damn you.
Rig fight by the CW writers, totally unrealistic, made arrow seem better that he really is. Like making Flash dodge Arrow’s attack but never took the opportunity whilst he is dodging to fight back. But when flash did punch back Arrow was just well okay, but those punch were coming with speed and that should crack Arrows ribs for sure. And why didn’t the writer write down Flash super punching Arrow to death like he did with the metal guy. Or grabbing arrow and dumping him off in the middle of sea like the flash did with the exploding girl. There are so many ways Flash could have killed the Arrow with ollie barely reacting fast enough. but the writer did not want to make the Arrow look like a fool, after all they need ratings for the Arrow show.
You can always say Barry was just toying with Oliver to humiliate him, teach him a lesson.
That is the trouble when a super powered superhero fights a superhero or supervillian who is a normal human being even if he/she is a super athlete, highly skilled and has fancy weaponry. In all reason Flash should’ve been able to knock Oliver out in a split second. This is why you don’t see many super powered villains on “Arrow”-just super strong ones-or “normal” criminals on “The Flash”. It would be an over match, like the guy who tried to mug Barry a couple of episodes ago IIRC. Barry laughed in his face. In the episode where a normal guy tried to rob an armored car, he should’ve been taken out easily several times over. It’s the reason, I believe, why we didn’t see the capture of Bivolo, it should’ve been easy, too easy to be entertaining.
The movie “Superman V. Batman” will have to avoid this problem to be entertaining, probably by reducing the power of Superman to near human levels with some massive dose of Kryptonite or alternatively Batman getting superpowered with “X-Kryptonite or Orange Kryptonite, Otherwise Superman should be able to use his heat vision to disable Batman from a mile away or something LOL!
Still Oliver showing how Barry can be outsmarted despite his speed like how he shot Barry with two remote controlled bows while Barry was boasting about Oliver not being able to shoot him with the one he caught was fun.
“Barry briefly turning heel while under the Rainbow Raider’s spell provides a non-contrived justification for Eddie to start up an anti-Flash task force.” Actually, it WAS contrived….very contrived. Eddie became obsessed with starting up the task force BEFORE the Flash got whammied…and that came out of nowhere. Before their encounter, he had never seen the Flash….didn’t believe in the Flash….had never encountered anything bad as a result of the Flash. Yet, he coincidentally got obsessed with starting a task force out of the blue right before the Flash conveniently gets whammied. Sorry, but that’s just lazy writing with a very contrived plot device.
If your girlfriend was carrying on about a superhero and blogging about him to boot, you’d probably want to start a task force to lock him up as a criminal, too.
When I was a comic book-reading kid, it always bugged me that many DC Comics characters were constantly being put under some form of mind control (or involved in “imaginary stories,” or getting rebooted entirely) because their normal personalities were heroic in a straight-ahead Boy and Girl Scout kind of way, and as such kind of boring. (As opposed to Marvel characters, who were a lot more contentious and real-seeming, and would fall into conflict with one another as a matter of course.) The Dark Knight era of Batman got away from that, with a grittier style that both the “Gotham” and “The Arrow” TV series are benefiting from. But it’s too bad seeing a show like “The Flash” falling into the same trap, in which Barry needs to be mentally altered just to seem more interesting.
(Also, just to get even more Comic Book Guy-like about things, why didn’t any of the show’s super-geniuses realize early on that the villain was wearing sunglasses most of the time?)
Firestorm a villain? Did he start out that way in the comics?
I remember him being a good guy, and also having some professor guy’s thoughts I his head all the time. The comics represented this by having the prof’s ghostly head appear next to Ronnie (but not actually visible to anyone but the reader, presumably) whenever he offered he “spoke” to Ronnie.
No, he started as a good guy in the comics. And yes, he was a merger between Ronnie Raymond and Dr. Martin Stein (physicist). It’s actually a pretty interesting setup, but it was never played off especially well in the comics. Ronnie was “in charge” of Firestorm but Stein was an invisible observer/mentor.
You’ve got a sort of “buddy hero” setup where you have an older mentor advising and talking to the brash young kid, and arguing with him, too. Plus Ronnie would frequently talk aloud to Stein, which made other heroes think he was crazy. It would make a great show, with a lot of lighthearted touches, if you had a Stein that was sarcastic and abrasive playing off “dumb jock” Ronnie (who wasn’t as dumb as everyone thought).
The concept never was handled terribly well, and then Firestorm got other combinations, which didn’t have the same potential, I thought.
Given how well the show’s going, I have confidence that the writers will be able to pull off Firestorm’s “duality” :-)
I enjoyed watching Flash and Arrow fighting and learning from each other at the same time. Barry needs to tap into his powers more, and it’s fun watching him learn what he’s capable of. Also very much enjoyed seeing Diggle loosened up and agape at Barry’s speed. They need to have more light-hearted moments like that on “Arrow” to counterbalance the usual grimness.
Cannot wait for Firestorm to show up in full form. Wheeeee!
Why is no one talking about the reference to Batman? The professor call ed Arrow, “Batman is just a vigilante – violently protecting his city” (Loose quote). Why has no one mentioned this?
To put it more direct, the professor called Arrow Batman directly. Then he referenced how the two are similar is calling Batman a dark vigilante whose only interest is violently protecting his city – simultaneously calling Arrow, Batman.
He said “THAT man is just a vigilante.” I believe the Flash/Arrow writers aren’t allowed to make any references to Batman or Superman.
Yes. He said “that man.”
But did you notice the article on Wells’ newspaper about the Wayne/Queen merger?
But interestingly they have essentially made Arrow and The Flash Stand ins for the heroic outlooks of Batman and Superman.
I could have watched a whole episode of Diggle reacts to Barry’s speed.
Has anyone else noticed how many Green Lantern references have been dropped in the Flash? The Ferris Air and Coast City ones were simple enough, but this episode featured the conversation between Felicity and Caitlin about color spectrums manipulating emotions. Red is the color of the Red Lanterns, who draw their power from anger.
Might we meet a certain Air Force colonel before too long?
John Stewart Diggle
“Marvel’s not quite so terrible with the funny secret identities, but Telford Porter (aka the Vanisher, whose power is to teleport) is pretty bad.”
Even worse – Basil E. Elks who became the Basilisk…….