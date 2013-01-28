Review: ‘The Following’ – ‘Chapter Two’

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “The Following” coming up just as soon as I speak to people through Gothic Romanticism…
So, unsurprisingly, “The Following” debuted to good ratings last week. Relentless promotion during football doesn’t always work, but this is a show with an actor everybody likes, doing his first TV show ever, and an attention-getting concept. Tune in was solid, and nobody dropped out at the half-hour, meaning those who tuned in liked what they saw – which was largely the case in the comments last week as well.
I won’t be covering the show week to week – though depending on how ratings/interest holds up, HitFix may have someone else (who likes it more than I do) take it on as a regular thing – but I’m curious how everyone felt about “Chapter 2.” Among the critics I know, the split remained consistent: those who disliked the pilot disliked all the episodes, and those who liked it at first enjoyed it even more as it went along. But I did talk to a few who felt the accumulation of the show was more of an issue for them than any individual episode or story beat, and I wonder how many, if any, initial fans of the show feel that way as we move past movie length and get into hours 6, 7, etc., through 15.
Also, a few specific points on “Chapter 2”:
* Annie Parisse arrives as Ryan’s new superior, replacing the actress from the pilot. I like Parisse a lot, but even she can’t sell that psychobabble about “today’s Internet techno-bred minds,” which is more pretentious and empty than even the most ridiculous monologue from the early days of “Dawson’s Creek.”
* That said, there are some interesting performances here aside from Kevin Bacon. I quite like Valorie Curry as Denise/Emma, for instance, and she has to carry a lot of the real-world action while Joe remains locked up in prison.
* We begin to settle into a kind of Follower of the Week formula here, with Jordy the prison guard occupying much of Ryan’s attention even as larger stories develop involving the kidnapped son being held at the house. Balancing standalone procedural stories with bigger arcs is always tough (it’s taken Justified until this season to really feel comfortable shifting back and forth between the two, for instance). But even if this show is only doing 15 episodes a year, in success, that’s still going to require a whole lot of Joe Carroll disciples out there in the world.
That’s it for me for now. What did everybody else think?
This show is best summarized by the 2-word review for the Spinal Tap album “shark sandwich”. Look it up.
Hmm, no hint of deconstruction in this episode either. So far as I can see, Williamson and company are trying to play this one straight, so silly as it sounds, when everything in this cult serial killer thing has already been played to death. Seriously, what exactly IS new and exciting here?
RWG (even the dialogue was awfully pedestrian, especially for network TV)
**Spoilers**
This probably seems out of context but what music was playing in the background when Emma killed her mother?
Can’t figure out why kevin bacon’s character is walking thru emma’ house alone while federal agents and cops are outside for all that time. Did they all go to dunkin donuts???
@K Song was Deftones, “Change (in the house of flies)”
Karen, Kevin was doing an illegal search. He had no warrant. If the others participated the would be breaking the law. Kevin is not employed by any law enforcement agency. He is a consultant.
Yes, no warrant.
They’re racing to the kidnapper’s house and nobody thinks to call a judge and get a quick warrant. Or maybe they’re all out golfing. Who knows.
Also, broad daylight and the guy in the Poe mask just gets away clean. I guess they all just suck at basic cop stuff like setting up a perimeter.
No wonder Kevin Bacon quit the FBI. I wouldn’t want to work with this bunch of yahoos either.
They learned their perimeter skills from “24”…
When a non-law enforcement officer is working in furthering law enforcement goals under the supervision of law enforcement officers their agency is liable for his actions. His unofficial or civilian status would be irrelevant in court.
Did you guys pay attention? He didn’t go with a bunch of FBI or cops. He went only with the one guy mike Weston. So it was easy for the guy in the Poe mask to get away
I found it much more enjoyable this week, versus what I thought was an underwhelming premiere. I’ll attribute that to lowered expectations and heightened blood.
I like it okay so far, but during this episode some plot issues started to nag at me: why did Ryan go into the house alone? The FBI couldn’t get a search warrant quickly enough? Why was the search of Claire’s house so half-assed? Why was a criminal like Carroll allowed to have visitors at all? If this type of thing persists, it’s going to ruin whatever enjoyment I get from watching.
I think that the show is harping on the idea that the judicial and jail system is both corrupt and much too “forgiving” on criminals. He could go into the house because he’s no longer FBI. Once they heard the struggle, they were technically allowed to go in (from my understanding).
I’ll give it another week, but that’s it unless it gets a lot better. Didn’t believe for a minute that Joe’s kid read Melville.
What kid are you referring to, he has one kid, the little boy. I like so far, Alan had me nervous that every character would flip, but I think after the neighbors and the nanny, they smartly turned down the dial on the hidden killers. Though I did think the cop upstairs was going to attack and I was ready to turn off the TV if he did. Though there getting pretty bad at protecting the wife, an attack and kidnapping right in her house with police detail…
I didn’t believe the kid read Melville either. I assumed his mother was lying to Joe to stir some kind of paternal pride/bond in him, as was suggested by Bacon’s character before she went in.
This is possibly the best show I have ever seen on television. I love it!
I’m not being snarky or disrespectful. I’m asking sincerely. What about this show do you love? I really struggled to endure the pilot. I like Kevin Bacon a lot but I don’t know whether I can watch this. I’m curious to hear what about the show appealed to people. Thanks.
Greg, I’m one of the ones that likes this show. I loved the pilot (this episode, though, was a big step down for me). Obviously the implausibility is an issue for some, but I’m completely fine with that, as long as it’s entertaining. Anyway, I like:
Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy–Although I feel Purefoy’s character could be fleshed out a bit more.
The whole feel of the show-It’s a dark show, which is definitely suited for this topic.
It’s compelling-Many say it’s boring, but I’m drawn in by these characters and the situations. I find it an incredibly tense show, albeit incredibly over-the-top.
However, I do not like the Poe aspect one bit. That part is just plain silly, and a complete misunderstanding of Poe’s work. Also, I’m already tired of the cheap horror gimmicks and the “under-your-nose” kidnappings and stuff like that. In addition, that whole love triangle thing over with Emma and the two guys is terrible.
But still, I’ll keep watching.
I actually think it’s an OK show. Then again, I always liked 24 the more ridiculous and insane the plots got. That’s when it got fun for me. I was always AWARE that it was crazy.
Thanks guys. I was particularly curious to see if anyone liked the Poe aspect, which drove me nuts.
If Rebecca was being sarcastic there’s very little indication. Some critics, and many viewers, seem to like this show a lot. I didnt’t. Just wanted to hear the “pro” argument for this show. Thanks again guys.
@Polarbears, agree on the Poe aspect. It’s way off.
I felt no differently watching the 2nd episode. The Poe stuff is just over the top for me.
I really wanted to enjoy this show as I’m a big Kevin Bacon fan but I’ve found little to really enjoy.
The show is very good. It’s engaging, interesting, and has a good premise. The Poe element is just a vehicle to further the story. You can pick apart any story , notice plot holes, etc. it’s just a show meant to entertain and get ratings so they can sell ads for more money. Enjoy it or don’t. Anyone can criticize. Geez
Make your own show and write and film it. I’ll pick apart the plot holes
Oh, dear… and I was drifting along, prepared simply to ignore this show because of its overall shallowness in the supposed pursuit of Deep Issues, when someone has to go comment, on a criticism website, that if someone feels like criticizing, they should make their own show so they can Know How Criticism Feels, Nyah, Nyah, Nyah-Nyah, Nyah.
And here I thought that Fox was tough enough, after its founder managed not to sink under the weight of a national wiretapping scandal, to take a few critical, non-stock-price-damaging punches. Who knew The Following had such a glass jaw? Le Sigh. Time for a refresher, on Moff’s Law:
[www.racialicious.com]
This corrective, of course, is not against any one commenter — it’s against succumbing to the entropy any network wishes us to have, in consuming its product uncritically, and please to be watching all of the commercials with the sound up, thanks. I live, I channel-surf, and I choose not to watch The Following after this episode, and it’s my Sepinwall-given right as an American, to tell you why.
You must lead a very sheltered life. Nothing better? Only this?
I want to know whats up with Parisse’s character bringing Joe that book at the end. Is she a secret follower, or just trying to play him?
EXACTLY! I found myself wondering the same thing. All that stuff she spewed about being “a cult expert” raises a few questions… She is suspicious looking… I think she is a secret follower.
Definitely a follower… That was clear before she even visited his cell.
We would contest your comment, Tami. There’s nothing “clear” about whether she is or isn’t a follower. We thought that that moment was intended to introduce doubt about her intentions
I thought that part was deliberately ambiguous, which is what saved me from rolling my eyes at it. I hope she isn’t. I’m actually thinking Shawn Ashmore’s character could be a follower.
I’ll stick with it for a bit. I groan a lot during it, and “He’s in The Cult!” is now a joke I yell about every character in every show I watch. (For instance, clearly everyone who appears in the commercials that air during The Following is in The Cult. Also, Ian Astbury.)
I was hopeful at the end of the pilot that they were reining the goofy pretension in to the main killer’s PoMo-ish “I’m writing your story” and away from the Mo’ Poe-ish “Nevermore” graffiti — so I was disappointed to see that stuff crop up again.
There’s a lot of dumb stuff, and dull stuff — seriously, a house full of psychopaths and the most interesting thing they could come up with is a love triangle? — and if pushed, I couldn’t claim the show’s more than competent and watchable. But I’m curious where it’ll go once they’ve exhausted the set-up, so they’ll have me until it starts treading water.
I’ve heard many folks balk at the whole psychopath love triangle on the show. It might be a bit trite, but I believe it is true to life. Toss a few people in a house who have shared intimate, albeit warped, experiences together and you end up with secrets and jealousy. Add to that, Emma’s character who is deeply insecure and almost “little girly” in her desire to be wanted and cherished and awed, so of course a sexual relationship would consume her. I think seeing her and the “not gay” gay partner go after each other will be fun…until she kills him. I think Emma is the sick puppy to watch. She is twisted.
I wasn’t saying the love triange is unbelievable. I was saying it is the least interesting thing that could have happened. It is lazy and it is dull.
Shows are becoming more Evil every year. I weep for our future. I was hoping for an interesting crime drama, but saw Evil being sold to us as the next cool fad. They are subtly reversing the hero-villain role and making the killers look cool and the heroes look lame and foolish. I won’t be watching another second. Cherish your soul, you’ve only got one.
Two Broke Girls is far more evil.
So Kevin Bacon’s character is foolish? I don’t agree with that assessment at all.
This show is just dumb. I actually enjoyed the first ep. There was some “ground” there. Now it’s a “oooh who else is on the cult” type of waiting game while most cops are just incompetent to recognize a damn known suspect.
Lazy and dumb.
The aforementioned “Follower of the Week” formula is also just too ludicrous.
Not even my massive crush on James Purefoy can save this show for me. Yawn.
Epi 2 was even better than epi 1. This show rocks. Always has me guessing. I love Purefoy and Bacon as the leads. Their scenes together are the best things on the show. I don’t scare easily, but this show has me freaked out.
Marketing shills planting comments on message boards are soooo awesome. They’re my favorites!
For network TV, this is one of the best. OK its not FX, HBO, ST, or Cinemax (Banshees) but it is early in the characters development, conceptually good, with fine actors. This is a must watch, at least, to give it a fair trial.
If it’s one of the best network TV can offer, than it’s obvious why scripted network TV is dying. Really.
If the best it can do is create a suspicion of just about every other character but the lead, then its focus is solipsistic and paranoid — great for appealing to the preparedness communities among us.
If its message is that its professor mom (who we already see as morally flawed, due to sleeping with an agent who almost loses his job’s ability to keep protecting her against her dangerious criminal ex — a speciality Ms. Zea didn’t think she’d create when she went to acting school) couldn’t see the surrounding danger to her son or herself, then what good is all her book-learnin’?
With all of the lit-babble without actual critical analysis, they’re making academics look like un-self-actualized serial killers or enablers. They do have actual jobs, you know, and they don’t go around killing people – and since, so far, there has been absolutely no profiling analysis shown about why Purefoy’s character started killing (which usually has roots in childhood), then Poe’s work itself seems to be the trigger, which, if it were that powerful, would have fueled generations of serial killers from first publication. Now *that* would be a conspiracy — anything but this shallowness would be welcome.
In the popcult, if The Following goes wide, do you think anyone will take Poe’s work more seriously, or consider it the literature of freaks? It’s worse than Marilyn Manson, in his prime, doing a promo for Reading Is Fundamentsl. Some help the culture does not need, thanks….
For the second week in a row, the moment the serial killer began talking, I was out. Whoever cast that actor should be fired…and so should the person who writes his dialogue. It’s just terrible.
Kevin Bacon kept me watching both weeks…he’s just good in about everything he does…but (and I really, really mean this!) I am officially out on this show. How can anyone listen to that nonsense the main serial killer blabs on about??? That’s one of the worst actor/character combos to come along in a long time.
Kro_lin I agree with you! Glad to see I’m not the only one who hates that guy. I was hoping in the pilot they were gonna kill him off. You know a “passing the baton to the next follower” if you will. But nope we get him as the “coach of the serial killers.” Ugh.
I kinda wish their roles were reversed and Bacon was the Serial Kilelr and that guy the Cop. That being said, the ending where the Killer talks and taunts Kevin was awful. I hope this is not a weekly thing.
For everyone on here complaining… what did you expect? This is Kevin Williamson we are talking about here. When has anything he has ever done NOT stretched reality and have glaring inconsistencies.
He isnt David Milch or Terrence Winter… and if you came into the show expecting, then well I dont know.
Personally, I am enjoying the show for what it is. I think its an interesting concept and so far the characters are interesting enough. This show was never going to be one of the best of the best, especially with Williamson at the helm, so not sure why everyone is acting so appalled/dissapointed.
Any theories as to why actress Jeananne Goossen was let go? Did she have another project? I can’t decide if I didn’t care for her as an actress or the poor dialog written for her. Any idea on when the pilot was filmed versus the series itself?
Watching the pilot I was sure she would be gone in the next episode. Having never seen her in anything before, I reserve judgment on her abilities. Her character was jjst so bland I knew they had to replace her.
I actually liked this week’s episode more than last week. The scene with the dogs last week was very hard to take. Now I’m starting to get into the characters a bit & enjoying the subplots
I liked the first episode, and I really like Kevin Bacon in this. But last week, I woke up during the night, unable to stop thinking about eyeballs being snipped one muscle at a time. I waffled right up until airtime last night, and then decided to skip it. As much as I liked it last week, I like sleeping better.
I had horrible nightmares this week. I really like the show, but I’m scared to watch it again.
This may not be the show for you then.
The whole Denise/Emma backstory would have been better served if they put the primary focus of the episode on it. Instead of being a really emotional story it just became, “this is when she went bad.”
I’ve been sort of disappointed so far, but I will admit I am rather intrigued by the idea of the madman in a Poe mask running around murdering people.
I hope that this show is cancelled so HBO or Showtime or FX can develop something better for Kevin Bacon. I could watch him all day. Yes, I purposely omitted AMC from the list of cable networks listed.
I like the show. I know it isn’t some critically acclaimed show, and I know it isn’t super challenging to watch. But I think it’s a fun watch, and I already watch enough critically acclaimed shows that can balance this out. I like horror, but I don’t regularly partake in it, and I’m happy to be watching this.
I like it so far and I recognize its flaws. Not every show can be “the best show on television,” and perfection is not required to be good. I like Alan’s reviews a lot, but he is but a man.
Feel the same way as you Alan, the show is just poorly written and nothing establishes it as appointment television. The lack of magnetism for Carroll and the “meh shrug” background history of his Followers is particularly bad.
Our take: [wp.me]
I agree with many of the criticisms of this show, but I think its getting less credit than it deserves. I think the meta conceit of the villain trying to orchestrate real life events as a story is pretty orginal. The notion that Purefoy is forcing character development on Kevin Bacon is creepy as hell. It also suggests a dichotomy where Bacon is under Purefoy’s influence as much as the followers are. Now granted, its hard to say how long this theme can stay compelling, but for now I like it.
Does anyone know the title of the book Parisse gave Joe?
it was the collected stories of Poe
How could a veteran FBI agent not know the difference between a mask on a shelf and a person standing there in a a mask, breathing, emitting odor, force? How can a policeman check a room and not check the bathroom, closet, basement, attic, etc.? Why doesn’t she move to a high-rise, secured condo?
Other than those sillies, I really liked it. I like the new agent (is she a follower?) and of course, I love KB.
How did the guy in the Poe mask who pistol-whipped Ryan Hardy get away?
Weren’t there feds surrounding that house??
I liked the pilot and will probably stick around for a few episodes at least, but episode two was a step down. It felt like it retread a lot of the ground we’d already gone over in the pilot and whenever it offered anything new, it wasn’t interesting.
It’s the flashbacks, guys. Enough with the flashbacks. You don’t need the damn flashbacks.
Bacon was good, as usual. And even though I’m sure somebody has already said it (not going to read 60 comments about a show I don’t LOVE) . . . when is Natalie Zea calling Raylan? ;-)
We all know their is nothing clever about this show. We all knew that cop was a bad guy checking that house and being under the spell.
This show can be good, so far it lacks being good.
I liked this one a tiny bit better and will probably stick around just for Kevin Bacon (hey, I watched all of Last Resort just for Andre Braugher, and that one was awful). I’m a lit person, and can’t tell you how much I hate, hate, hate the Poe thing. I can’t imagine that guy teaching anywhere. But, you know, Kevin Bacon. I’m hopeless.
Guiding Light was Bacon’s first TV series, I believe.
What about TERRIERS? That is a good show. This has all the ingredients for Bad annoying show. Not terriers. FX pulled it.
I loved Terriers and was so sad that it was cancelled, so I am hopeful that the network doesn’t shut this show down before it has a chance to fully develop.
I think the Poe angle is awesome, because his poems have an element of darkness that is intriguing.
I watch a lot of Dramatic television. I have come to learn there are two types of Dramas, Great Dramas, and entertaining dramas. Great dramas are The Shield, Breaking Bad, The Soprano’s, Rescue Me (seasons 1-4) etc. etc.. Entertaining dramas are shows like Sons of Anarchy, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, The Closer etc. etc. You can’t read too far into these shows because it will drive you crazy. Just sit back, watch and enjoy. Save the thinking for the cerebral shows. This is an entertaining drama.
The show is very well done, subject is creepy but I’ll watch anything w/ James Porefoy in it