Review: ‘The Killing’ – ‘Reckoning’

I’m taking a few days off to recuperate between Comic-Con and press tour, but I wanted to acknowledge what was a pretty special episode of “The Killing” last night. Spoilers coming right up…
So “The Killing” still tends to be not so great with the plotting, last week employing the outdated trope of the character who desperately has to convey a crucial piece of information to someone who won’t answer a call from them. Had Bullet simply texted Holder “I KNOW WHO THE KILLER IS” (or, better, “THE KILLER IS JOE MILLS AND HE IS LOOKING FOR ME”), things go very differently. Basically, the creative team wanted Bullet to die so Holder would have his breakdown, and they were going to get that by any means necessary. (Though at least we found out she also left messages for him at the station, even if they weren’t also of the “I can give you the killer right now if you come and get me, jerks” variety.)
But… the show has been very good at the character work this year, and in particular at showing the relationship between Holder and Bullet. Bex Taylor-Klaus was a great casting find, and Bullet wound up being everything the show wanted Rosie Larsen and her family to be in the first two seasons: an unwavering emotional tie to the case and a victim we would feel a genuine sense of loss about.
And in playing Holder’s reaction to Bullet’s death, and then to finding out that Carl could’ve saved her, Joel Kinnaman was as good as we’ve ever seen him on the show – which is pretty damn great. He was also helped out by Very Special Guest Director Jonathan Demme, who knows a thing or 12 about handling the emotions around violent crime, and Demme was helped by a script that brought several stories – Seward realizing he’s been manipulated by his fellow Death Row inmate, the arrest of Mills, Linden’s discovery that Mills didn’t kill Seward’s wife – to major turning points.
“Reckoning” was easily the highlight of what’s been a very good third season of this show. It’s not perfect, but give credit to Veena Sud for genuinely learning from the mistakes of the first two seasons when she was given another shot at things.
What did everybody else think, about both this episode and season 3 as a whole so far?
Thrilled to see Kinnaman get a mention here for this fine performance. I agree that the plotting on this show leaves something to be desired, but the character work and the acting have carried it from day one. Holder’s downward spiral has likely just begun, and I trust Kinnaman will continue bring the goods as the season comes to a close.
Best episode of what has been a solid season.
I’ve said to my wife a few times this season (including last night), “It’s amazing how much better this season is compared to the previous two.”
Last night being a high mark for everyone. (Loved the forehead bump.)
And that is mostly due to the character development and protrails through out the cast.
Yes, we find the same holes in the stories (why doesn’t he/she just….) but, overall, it’s so much better and we look forward to each Sunday night.
Agreed on all points. That forehead bump was probably better than any kiss could have been there.
Great episode!
I guess I was confused and thought the FAITH tattoo was Holder’s GF but it was Bullet? I thought it was the gf and then they find out Bullet was found over the radio and Linden sees her picture up at the end?
Also I suspected from about episode 2 who the actual killer was and it seems that I might’ve been right based on last night’s episode, it is not Mills for sure but he had to somehow be involved to some degree I think (maybe).
The girl in the car with Holder trying to comfort him was his sister right or was that his gf?
Also I think the killer suspicion is right because Bullet would only go into a car of someone she might’ve felt safe with. Who knows though?!
The added drama of the prison guard’s son killing his mom’s man on the side (assuming he died based on the reactions) seems maybe a little over the top and then having his partner added to the execution team also seemed a bit much but there is going to be that last second stopping Sarsgaard from dying maybe as he is in the noose.
I understand the subtlety of Bullet’s death which they foreshadowed at the end of the week before but something wanted one more scene with her (cause she was that compelling).
I know Season 3 was a little bit of a rebirth but this idea that Elias was around in the past but not last season (due to casting but also maybe he was away from Linden on purpose due to their “affair”) makes it a little odd and Holden’s new partner had been around 23 years but wasn’t ever important enough to work Rosie Larsen’s case? These are questions maybe we shouldn’t care about too much. The other odd thing is and maybe it was just for drama / red herring but if Lyric just decided to leave & Bullet made up the story about the “Brother” because he didn’t know where she was.. What would give him motivation to somehow end up in the back of Linden’s patrol car and how did he know which one it was specifically? I get he was feeling a little nervous but did he just flee when the cops pulled up to his house? It maybe isn’t as farfetched as not sending text messages to Holder, even if he was mad at Bullet, you’d think he would maybe listen to a message. I feel like Bullet helped saved Linden by cluing them on to the guy but the show is saying Bullet’s call about Lyric made the guy go after Linden?
I love the show but I was just wondering and should we/can we talk about who we think the killer actually is or no, Sep. ?
I’ve heard it argued that Bullet didn’t reveal the name over the voice message because she wanted to see Holder in person after he basically disowned her. That’s plausible enough, though I imagine the name wouldn’t have made a difference in Holder wanting to meet with her or not.
I’m terrified that the show is going to pull the “Mills was framed by Holder’s partner” card out. That would be a terrible mis-step at this point. The show has had issues with herrings in the past, and framing someone would worsen that reputation by a million times. Don’t do it, “The Killing,” you’ve been good so far.
If the killer is Holden’s new partner and he picked up Bullet.. would Bullet not know it was him and feel safe with a cop? I agree he has a cut and has something to do with the case (plus he found the rings, he kept trying to pin it on people, etc.). I hope that the new partner is just helping or doing it with someone and it’s just not him alone.
I’m surprised that most of the fans and recappers are so quick to accept that Joe Mills is actually the killer; with two episodes left, I highly doubt that’s the case (not to mention he just seems too obvious for a show that likes twists and turns). It seems to me that Mills went on the run because he’s wanted for many counts of child pornography (and possibly even had something to do with Callie’s disappearance, which I increasingly feel will turn out to have nothing to do with the serial killings or will remain unsolved). As far as the elements that tie Mills to the serial killings, I think he’s clearly being framed by someone who has initiate knowledge of the case – i.e. a cop (Reddick or Skinner). If Joe Mills was really the killer, why would the surviving girl have been so terrified to ID him? She seems terrified that he’s someone in power who will hunt her down– which taxi driving loser Joe Mills definitely isn’t. Plus she fled the hospital when Reddick showed up. Furthermore, Reddick is the one who found the conveniently placed box of rings in the storage unit AND he know the Bullet was frantically calling Holder the night before she was killed. If Mills (the original prime suspect) was the killer, wouldn’t Bullet have just said so rather than being secretive – because she didn’t want the wrong cop to hear? Plus, Bullet doesn’t fit the killer’s usual type and Joe Mills would have had no idea she was working with the cops so why target her exactly when she was trying to reach Holder? Also, Reddick had a bandage on his hand last night (Bullet fought back). And Joe’s blood covered taxi with Bullet in the back was too convenient- another obvious attempt to frame him (I doubt Mills would have been still driving around in that taxi and used it for another murder if he truly was the killer all along). Joe Mills would be an anticlimactic end….even Reddick feels a little obvious to me when you put all the facts together. I still think it could also be Skinner who is also well placed enough to plant evidence and know about Bullet (I think he just found out Bullet was Holder’s CI when Sara went missing last episode) and he has tied back to the original Seward case. My money is definitely on Reddick or Skinner ultimately being the killer.
I agree that Mills is not the killer, though it is possible that he might have killed Bullet. There are actually 3 episodes left contrary to the promos that AMC are airing for the show, the final two episodes will air as a two hour finale.
It’s not mills I never thought that, I’m pretty sure we were shown very clear evidence as to who it is in this episode (not spoiling it) but i’m pretty certain its him. But I’m still unsure if someone is working with him or not. The last two episodes have been as suspenseful and engaging as any show I’ve ever watched it has to be renewed!
It’s holders partner he even has a wound on his hand he has a plaster over it when holder is beating him up. He more than likely told bullet he’d come get her and bring her to holder she wouldn’t have gone with anyone else. Holder is going to be very pissed.
Are we supposed to assume that Linden actually confirmed Mills was on the fishing boat off screen? She gave up on her theory way too easily it seemed, and Mills could have easily told Callie’s mom that’s what he was doing without it being true.
Exactly! I was yellig the same thing at the TV. One of the worst things about this show (aside from the nonstop red herrings, the giant Rain Machine, the incredibly-dumb-world’s stupidest ending to season 2, etc., etc.) is that the cops are lazy and never do any real police work. Not only should she have investigated his whereabouts to confirm he was in Ak. at the time, she should have done that WEEKS ago, when he first became Prime Suspect (and Red Herring) #1!!!
I can’t believe Bullet’s dead! My heart hurts! Anyway, I really hope this show returns. Once upon a time, I really disliked how you (Alan) hated on the show SO completely over the top. It was never a bad show. It’s just a GREAT show now. Linden and Holder are amazing and have fantastic quemistry (either as friends or more).
Love Joel Kinnaman, but some of those scenes were such grotesque cliches. “It’s not your fault, man . . .” That stuff is everywhere. The writers on this show are so LAZY and unsubtle. This is not to mention that the show made me feel unclean. The writers again, with their pervy imaginations. And Linden, his partner is about as unattractive as anyone on TV, for which I blame mostly wardrobe and script and direction. The actress may be fine in real life. This continues to be one of the worst shows on TV.
OK Alan just when I gave up on this show after a ridiculous scenario of Pastor Mike offing Linden on the bridge. I mean come on. Sud thinks drama is making all these mazes with predictable outs. Ok so Demme directed the episode I refused to watch. Ill go back because of your review. BTW is Stevie Wonder still lighting the show?
Typical of the show, Mills is/will become another red herring. Seriously, could the writers not devise another way to do this? Anyway, that leaves Twitch, Evan or Francis as the killer. Take your pick. That was a decent episode, more so because Demme was at the helm.
I’m annoyed about the death of Bullet; she was a strong enough character (and well-played) to last more than one season. But the needs of the plot overruled me.
I’ve been disliking all the scenes in prison — I’ve found them boring filler (besides the credulo-strain of the sped-up execution schedule, which is annoying in its yeah, whatever, it’s not at all plausible, just work with it-ness). On the other hand, they have allowed the investigation side of the storyline to avoid eleventy dozen red herrings by taking up episode time. So that’s a plus.
Certainly this season has done miles better with the characterizations. Good work.
Loved this episode! Kinnaman and Enos are great individually and even better when paired together. I’ve stuck with this show even after the debacle of the first season, and it’s paying off now. I hope it gets renewed again.
Have to disagree with Alan a little bit here. Sud has learned some lessons from the first two-season craptacular disaster this show was, but not all the lessons she should have.
Granted, it’s a much, much better show than it was last year, but it would be hard not to be, that’s how bad it was.
Her cops are still the most incompetent bunch of law enforcement officers I’ve ever seen. They never follow paper trails unless the plot demands they find something. Never. I mean, they had their #1 suspect in a serial killer case in custody, suspected of killing 17 or 18 kids, and they couldn’t find out he had a storage unit until after they release him, when his ex just happens to mention it? And Linden doesn’t even bother to investigate Mills’ alibi that he was in Alaska? Just takes his word for it? Man, that’s some stellar police work there. Give me a break. This is the kind of sloppy, incredibly stupid writing that killed The Killing in seasons 1 and 2.
That and the diet of red herring that Sud is apparently still addicted to….
Demme obviously had the pick of the litter when choosing an episode and this one had Emmy-submission written all over it – lots of reveals, all the characters having major emotional upheavals, and the great twist from the cell mate punking Seward, which was about as evil and manipulative a moment as anything Hannibal Lector pulled of.
But I will be terribly disappointed if Mills is another red herring. They HAVE suspense elements for the last two episodes – the Seward stay and finding Callie, so they don’t need to pull some ridiculous switcheroo again. Also, why even bother with the Seward subplot unless he either a) gets a stay or b) she finds him innocent but too late to save him. Only real two choices for this drama.
Bex was my son’s HS classmate, and played his character’s daughter in Dark at the Top of the Stairs last fall. She’s a wonderful actress and human being, so very proud that she’s getting such great recognition.
I was devastated when I saw that Bullet was the most recent victim. She had this edgy, bad-ass, “I’m tougher than you fools” attitude, but in reality was just putting on a front to hide her want to wanted, and love that she felt for the people who she cared about. Maybe it was the thought that this kid who so relentlessly searched for her friend, who was turned down by the one she loved and ended up dying alone while trying to fix a mistake got to me, but I think it really was based on the fact that while Bullet was a pain in the ass, she was likeable, lovable, and created a genuine connection with both the cast and audience. Someone has to be dirty in the police department. I mean, the fact that Lyric’s boyfriend was set up and raped by his probation officer confirms that someone in the shows police/justice system is corrupt. Who it is….I suppose we’ll find out who they are, and also their connection to Ray in the final episodes. This season has been great, and I have yet to feel robbed of a case solution like I did in the first season. Unless Holder or Linden dies, the resr of the season can’t go wrong because the makers did a damn good job of keeping everyone guessing and building up momentum.
much. much. much. better. you can tell that the redhead and the lanky one have gotten used to each other as actors and their emotional bond is very believable. sorry to see bullet go. she was great.
They were good actors also in the first seasons. It was the writing and the direction that were beneath contempt.
The one issue I had with this episode was Holder busting in the driver’s side window.
He does know that fingerprints can be lifted from that glass, right?!
I’m a big fan of the show. After such a long drawn out narrative line, the reveal and the culmination seemed rather quick by comparison. And, the killer was, as far as what was shown, murdered. Obviously, we know what the next few episodes of season 4 will be about. Very interested to see how they get her off the hook.