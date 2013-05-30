Review: ‘The Killing’ returns to AMC

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. But are viewers about to be fooled a third time by AMC’s “The Killing”?
Two years ago, “The Killing” premiered with so much promise. It would take the familiar, stale format of the TV police procedural and give it greater depth and power and artistry by devoting an entire season to the investigation of a single murder case. Though the creative team (mainly writer/producer Veena Sud) and AMC publicity were very careful to never say that the murder of Seattle teen Rosie Larsen would be solved during that first season, it was so strongly implied that there was great viewer and critical outrage when it ended instead on a cliffhanger. The problem wasn’t even so much that the show had failed to identify the killer, but that it had failed at so many of the other things it promised: the characters were mostly two-dimensional sketches, the plotting leaned too much on red herrings and enormous coincidences, the political side story never felt like a part of the rest of the show, and the atmosphere was largely generated by a comically overworked rain machine. By the time most viewers got to the end of that first season, they wanted to know whodunnit because it was the only thing the show had left to offer them, other than the chance to watch fine performances by actors like Joel Kinnaman (ex-junkie detective Stephen Holder) and Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton (Rosie’s grieving parents).
Season 2 made some marginal improvements – at the very least making some of the supporting characters feel like people – but was saddled with too much of what had been set up the year before. The mayoral election couldn’t be dropped – and was resolved amusingly by a “viral” video whose 1200 views somehow swung things for Billy Campbell’s underdog candidate – and Sud made other strange miscalculations like sending Forbes’ character out of town for much of the season. And the mystery’s solution was an astonishing Rube Goldberg contraption: that Rosie just happened to be in the wrong hotel room at the wrong time to eavesdrop on talk of an illegal political conspiracy, that Rosie’s Aunt Terry just happened to be having an affair with one of the married conspirators, that Rosie was thrown into a car trunk and driven into a lake where Aunt Terry was waiting with her lover, and Terry (trying to keep her boyfriend from going back to his wife) pushed it into the lake, knowing there was a girl in the trunk but not that it was her niece. Like everything other plot twist on “The Killing,” it was all one horrible, ironic coincidence.
Ratings slipped, critics did not look on the show any more kindly, and AMC execs cut their losses and canceled the show. But then faced with a potential programming shortage, they resurrected it with Sud still in charge, but with at least one lesson learned: in announcing the third season (which has a two-hour premiere Sunday night at 8, before regularly airing at 9 before “Mad Men”), AMC said unequivocally that “Season 3 will focus on a new case, which will be resolved over the course of 12 episodes.”
The two-hour premiere suggests Sud and company learned at least a few other things over the course of those problematic early seasons.
The new season picks up a little over a year after the last one concluded with the election, the arrest of Aunt Terry, and Mireille Enos’ over-invested cop Sarah Linden walking away from Holder and the job. Holder is climbing the ladder at the Seattle PD with the advice of new partner Carl Reddick (Gregg Henry) when he catches the murder of a teenage prostitute who was killed in a manner very similar to a case that Linden worked years before with her old partner James Skinner (Elias Koteas). Linden and Skinner arrested their victim’s husband, Ray Seward (Peter Sarsgaard), who sits on Death Row, a month away from his execution date. As the two ex-partners begin looking into the cases past and present, evidence begins to suggest that a serial killer is preying on young women.
That Holder should happen to work a murder so closely matching one associated with Linden is another of those cosmic coincidences “The Killing” leans too heavily on, but there are some improvements along the way.
First, after failing to make Rosie Larsen register with the audience as anything more than a name, Sud makes a concerted effort to introduce us to a collection of homeless teens, any or all of whom could wind up as victims. Second, the action on Death Row – where Seward’s sketchy behavior wins no friends among the guards(*) who are looking forward to supervising an execution – is inherently a more interesting and connected story than the election plot, especially with Sarsgaard’s icy intensity. And third, the new status quo – Holder is a successful veteran detective, Linden a disgraced ex-cop with little interest (at first, anyway) in returning to the job – puts more initial emphasis on Kinnaman, whose kinetic performance was the highlight of the earlier seasons. (At one point after season 2, several media reports suggested AMC wanted to renew the series simply to keep Kinnaman attached to the channel.)
(*) Though set in Seattle, “The Killing” films in Vancouver, and the two-hour premiere alone seems to work in half of the available Canadian actors working in television, including Hugh Dillon from “Flashpoint” and Aaron Douglas from “Battlestar Galactica” as two of the guards, and Jewel Staite (most recently of “The L.A. Complex,” but best-known for “Firefly”) as an assistant DA.
Some of the show’s other fetishes survive intact. Our first shot is of light reflected on a rain-soaked windshield, and in a meta moment, Seward complains that his dirty cell window “Makes everything out there look murky, like you’re looking through a shower glass. It’s going to be this way the whole time I’m here, isn’t it?” (Spoiler, Ray: yes.) And Linden’s inability to maintain emotional distance from her cases has not diminished during her time away from the job: “I break things,” she warns a friend.
There’s a good show hiding inside “The Killing,” struggling to peak out from behind the cliches and other hackery. The first two seasons suggested Sud is not the person to bring that good show out, but the first was also made in a vacuum, and the second was stuck on an unchangeable course. (Though I might have applauded if Rosie’s murder had been solved in the opening minutes of the season 2 premiere before Holder and Linden moved on to something else.) This is the closest thing to a fresh start the show is going to get, and there are some promising developments here suggesting this could ultimately be a more rewarding viewing experience than “The Killing” 1.0.
The problem is that no one will know that for sure until we get to the finale – when we’ll have seen whether the mystery was resolved well, whether the time spent on these characters was paid off with a deeper understanding of them, whether Sud kept relying on red herrings that make for nifty cliffhangers but make her heroes look like imbeciles, etc. – and many viewers have already been burned twice over by hoping it will feel worth it at the end. If these episodes were the start of a brand-new series, I’d be intrigued – maybe even excited – but as a continuation of Veena Sud’s “The Killing,” they mainly have me waiting for the bottom to fall out. In a slow-ish summer, I’ll watch for a bit to see if the show can sustain the improvements in the premiere, but the first time an episode ends with a shocking development that’s immediately undone at the start of the next episode, I’m grabbing my umbrella and finding a way out of this rainstorm.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Grade is for the two-hour premiere only, obviously. More than usual, I feel this point needs to be clarified.
I know you have tortuous history with THE KILLING, fair enough. I never loathed it as you did (do), but I must ask – is it fair to say:
“The problem is that no one will know that for sure until we get to the finale — when we’ll have seen whether the mystery was resolved well, whether the time spent on these characters was paid off with a deeper understanding of them, whether Sud kept relying on red herrings that make for nifty cliffhangers but make her heroes look like imbeciles, etc. — and many viewers have already been burned twice over by hoping it will feel worth it at the end.”
Which suggests (correct me if I’m wrong) the quality of the first slew of episodes this season can only be judged against whether the mystery was “rewardingly” resolved?
I mean, fair enough any show will carry its past laurels and issues on its back, but generally don’t season to season catch-alls (especially on a show like this which like “Damages” focuses significantly on a different issue per season) count for something instead of indicting it for previous traps?
AlexK, I think the answer to your first question (“is it fair to say”) is a resounding YES. I think Alan’s review is spot-on, and captured my feelings entirely. Any show that utterly disappoints its viewers and leaves them feeling used and abused the way The Killing did is going to have to overcome that. Remember, The Killing’s first season started very promisingly. It wasn’t until 2 or 3 episodes had gone by before it started its slide into drek, and then laughable drek, followed by absurd self-parody. The red herrings, the idiotic Big Conspiracies, the completely stupid coincidences — viewers who have decided to give Sud a second (or third) chance here are waiting for them to reappear. And that’s as it should be. And, while it isn’t enough by itself to kill the show for me, the rain machine has to go. At this point, it’s self parody. Sud’s on extremely thin ice.
Bravo, Alan. Really well summed up.
I think I’ll watch it for Joel Kinnaman even though I suspect everything else will be a dampener.
AMC could have spent the money for more episodes of BrBa instead of renewing this dud.
I agree that AMC should have ordered two-four more eps of BB (at least for front half of season 5) but I think The Killing and Hell on Wheels are only returning because AMC needs something to air, rather than having incredible confidence in either show. An entire season of a marginal returning show solves a lot more problems for them than a hit series having a couple extra episodes.
If you like Kinnaman you have to see the movie “Headhunters” if you haven’t already, from a Jo Nesbo novel. Really enjoyed it but it’s not for the faint of heart.
I’d have liked 2 seasons of 13 episodes each instead of a single season split into 2 batches of 8 episodes. I understand it’s a contract thing and an additional season will mean higher pay to the crew. But with more episodes, the story-telling in the first half of the fifth season of BrBa would not have felt a bit rushed as it some times did.
Headhunters is a fun movie and worth seeing, but Kinnaman isn’t in it. Are you thinking of Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?
@RHONDA84: I don’t see Kinnaman’s name in the cast on the movie’s imdb page. I can only recognize Jaime Lannister among the cast of that movie.
Kinnaman isn’t in Headhunters. Are you thinking of the Swedish film “Snabba Cash” aka Easy Money? He’s great in that.
Yes, yes, 1,000 times yes!
I think I’m going to sit this one out. Doesn’t sound promising enough to invest any time in. If I hear it greatly improves, I’ll check it out, but for now, forget it, Sud.
It makes me sad that this premiere got a higher grade than Arrested Development (although I largely agree with the AD review)
As someone who quit somewhere along the way in season one, can I just hop right back in for this?
Also, how does it compare to the other serial killer shows on TV? I’m guessing better than the Following, worse than Hannibal.
Yes, you can hop back in. And yes, not remotely as good as Hannibal, but better in the premiere than The Following.
Will I be able to jump in having never seen an episode?
You’re gonna get hop-ons.
As the trend goes with Netflix and binge viewing, I’m finding I’m enjoying many tv series again, probably as much or more than I did when they first were on the air. This past year I’ve gone through the multiple years of “Alias”, “The West Wing”, and currently watching “24”. I totally enjoyed Netflix’s “House of Cards” as well over the first weekend it came out. Watching “The Killing”, both seasons in a few days, you totally ignore the biggest fault with the series…not ending during season 1. Now it was just 26 episodes I watched in a row. And I did enjoy again.
While I do enjoy “Game of Thrones”, “Walking Dead” or “Justified”, and a few others waiting each week for the next episode, I am much more a fan of binge viewing. So ..do I wait until “The Killing” finishes showing all it’s episodes season 3 or not?
I’ll take cliffhangers and red herrings any time over the nothing that ever happens in Hannibzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The problem the US tv Writers have, is that they watch tv in cliche and stereotypes.
So a detective series should have a beginning and an end, have a killer real quick,
preferably a stereotype, and not getting a bad guy is no option.
That is why all bad guys in US movies (and series) are British or Australian.
All female detectives have hairdos, make-up, high heels, emote and cry a lot, and cliche background and behaviour.
If you do not fit that, you get bashing.
I saw the original series, with a Sarah Lund, much closer in character to the great Olivia Dunham,
(when she was still allowed to be Olivia Dunham.)
Sophie Grabol, actress who played Sarah, said in interviews that playing a closed character, someone who keeps the emotions etc under the surface , is far more difficult,
In the US the Tv writers, especially those Tvguide people end bloggers but also here,
did not want to understand that Olivia was not the typical agent, but one with a troubled past (to bad the writers only gave that info in tiny bits and late)
So Tv writers did not want to like the character, and with that
Anna Torv got a bashing for fantastic acting from the start.
(interesting how people who watch Fringe for the first time all love Olivia and Anna Torv)
The response from the US writers to the Killing is the same,
does not fit the stereotype, so we do not understand it, thus lets bash it.
I find it interesting that after Olivia Dunham, the US now has more female agents like that, see The Killing, Homeland.
In Europe Borgen is a huge hit,about politics and media , strong female politician, same writers as the Killing, another woman that keeps her emotions close, without an excuse of autism or other.
It seems more and more tv series made in the US are either remakes, or based on, or based on blueprints of old cliches, or movies.
Even your Mad Men, there was a movie in the 50s with Gregory Peck, Greay Flannel suit
Saw it just before Mad Men started, he clearly gor the characters and setting from that.
Fringe could have been the exception, sadly they turned the cliches fater-son soap
completely forgetting that what made Fringe unique was the subtle science and the great female lead.
Okay, just deleted several comments in this thread that violated rule #1 on the blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
Borgen is available to watch LEGALLY in the U.S. here:
[www.linktv.org]
Anyway, as for the U.S. Killing, I dislike it for the reasons Alan outlined above, especially the #$!#%!ing red herrings. NOT because of a non-emotive female lead. I would be happy to watch more shows with non-emotive female leads.
I never watched the first two seasons (save for the pilot), but I think I might give this third season a go because I like the actors in it.
I think the problem with the red herrings of the show’s first two seasons, that the red herrings could have been more interesting and taken the show an unexpected directions. For example watching the Danish/Swedish version of The Bridge, where the red herrings actually go somewhere and are not just dropped at the end of the episode to be replaced by the next red herring in the following episode.
The Killing copied the red herrings of Forbrydelsen, but no one who saw the Danish original had a problem with them!
Did Linden ever make it to Napa?
Nope.
F*#K The Killing.
WHO KILLED ROSIE LARSON ? I spent all of those hours of Season 1, episode after episode with the teacher, then boring development after rain storm, and got NOTHING.
I passed on Season 2.
I am passing on Season 3.
Look forward to seeing the actors in other projects.
I’m wondering if Alan ever viewed the original Danish series, Forbrydelsen? It’s interesting that The Killing basically followed the same story for season one, yet it was panned while Forbrydelsen was critically acclaimed!
Also Forbrydelsen’s mystery was split into two seasons in its original run in Denmark.
Except Forbrydelsen was infinitely more interesting in every way, the acting was superior (IMHO) as was the way the story unfolded. It was the same series split into two airing seasons, not the same as two series.
Hey, Alan. I’m sure you did your research homework a couple years ago – and know that current Hannibal Lecter’s brother played the original political candidate – but have you had any way of getting your hands on Forbrydelsen? Are you interested in it at all? The first season is technically the same length and the US version’s first case (20 hour-long episodes as opposed to 26 45-minute long ones), but some of the issues you bring up, like cosmic coincidence and poorly executed red herrings (a show like this has to have a lot of red herrings, though), are mostly absent. It’s great that Borgen has made it over in some form, but I think you and a lot of the critics who haven’t seen it would really, really like Forbrydelsen. Although, it will probably affect opinions towards The Killing negatively. Anyway, try and check out the first couple episodes before the 2013-2014 season if only just to see how great Lars Mikkelsen is.
– Sean
thereisnothingon.com
Aaannnddd you can totally ignore that and respond to the poster above instead.
I swore The Killing off in anger after the Season 1 finale. I wasn’t so much outraged that the mystery wasn’t solved in Season 1, but in addition to the weaknesses you point to, Alan, I was just so sick and tired of the repeated storytelling pattern of making one person a suspect (and convincing the audience of their guilt) only to switch to someone else because of facts the audience couldn’t have known. With its Season 1 finale, the show had tried my patience for the last time, I thought.
When I saw that it was coming back for Season 3, and convinced the cancellation might have taught them some lessons, I decided to watch Season 2. I’m a completist by nature and wanted to know what had happened with the characters in the interim. There was some meatier stuff for the characters, as you point out, Alan. Linden in the mental ward was great stuff, the reveal that her jilted fiance was her psychiatrist was good, and the arc of Stan’s character held my interest. (I’ll miss you, Brent Sexton.) However, as we learned more about the crime, it was ludicrous to me that Rosie would have been murdered for overhearing a conversation that didn’t seem to rise to the level of needing a homicidal coverup. And the same storytelling pattern about who did it (oh wait, no they didn’t!) prevailed until the final moments of the Season 2 finale. Again, by the end, I was not so much surprised or pleased by the revelation of the killer as I was weary once again with all the supposed killers we had cycled through (even in that final episode!) and the sucker I felt the writers had made me throughout.
Will I watch Season 3? I will. Joel Kinnaman is awesome. Mireille Enos is great too, and I am intrigued by the additions to the cast, good actors all. I see the good show inside this show as well. But three strikes, and they will be out for good.
Martha, first off, this was a re-make of the Danish series and could not possibly have been completed in 1 season, not here in the US because of production cost and the fact that first run episodes rarely run past 13. The storytelling was not repeated but sort of a ‘SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION’ story. Each character and the events that took place were all, at the end, intertwined. Terry telling Linden early on that she was going to Vegas with Michael Ames? She said that he cancelled at the last minute. Doesn’t seem too important to the story until the end when we find out that yes, Vegas was cancelled but she WAS with him. Remember his son early on telling Linden that his dad came home around four in the morning was dropped of by someone or a taxi with the tail ligh out? The entire 26 episodes boil down to one conclusion, Rosie was murdered simply because she was in the wrong place at the wrong time – nothing more, nothing less, which is what made the entire series so fantastic and why fans bombarded AMC to bring it back. Watch it again, pay attention to each episode, don’t just watch and move it – this is actually a very well written show.
I passed on Season Two after enduring all of Season One. Not sure I have enough curiosity to check out Season Three. May DVR the opener.It is sad when we think we know what it could have been.
Peek not peak.
The biggest problem before when I watched every episode of season 1, which this review points out, is they never made Rosie Lawson a person. How can you care about a murder when you know nothing about the victim? In Law & Order, its a weekly show, so they can get away with that. But over a whole season, it made no sense.
Hopefully, they did learn a lesson from that. I would have forgiven all of the rest, even not revealing the killer, if they at least made me care about who died in the first place.
Nope…not getting me this time. Everyone have fun
Anyone who passed on season 2 due to a lack satisfaction from not knowing the killer A) doesn’t understand this was a book and follows a REAL story and B) suffers from A.D.D. and C) probably has such a crappy life that they look for entertainment for instant satisfaction, not mystery or thinking.
The killing is a fantastic story that frustrates and evokes so much emotion you can’t handle it…. which is exactly why it is brilliant. If you watched season 1, but didn’t finish season 2 you are doing yourself a disservice.
Mr. Sepinwall, I honestly don’t think you know the difference between a mystery/drama from a cartoon. First, this was an English version of the Danish show and could not have been presented in 13 episodes. The surprise ending that Terry was the actual murderer WAS what made this series so good – nobody saw that coming and I am sure many viewers were a little confused unless they caught onto the moment when Sara spotted the broken tail light. It was no classic ending – it was a brilliant ending. A good ‘who done it’ novel will always throw multiple suspects at the reader until the end, and this show was no different. If you want to watch a show that is face paced and solved in only 1 or 2 hours, then switch to network weekly shows. I will admit that the only part of this show I did not like was when Richmond was shot and lost the ability to walk but was back to business the following week, that was pushing the envelope a bit and would have been easier to believe had he just been shot in the shoulder and made a quick recovery. For those that have panned this 2-season mystery, maybe it isn’t your genre or you just didn’t quite understand how each character and their actions and how they intertwined with each other and Rosie. It is kind of like the ‘Six degrees of separation” The 25 episodes took the viewers on a journey of political dirty tricks, lying, cheating, personal loss and manipulation on a quest to uncover something sinister and seedy that Rosie got entangled with and episode 26 turned it all around – Rosie died because she was in the wrong place and the wrong time – accidental. Watch the series again and actually pay attention to each episode – if it didn’t have merit, there would not have been a great demand to bring it back.
The killing has to come back…the show is so good ! Please !
I kept watching because of my fondness for the central character, despite recognizing all of the flaws of the series stated here. Only thing to add is the misstep of making Seattle the location for the story but then not bothering to be more convincing in portraying it as it actually is. If you’re familiar at all with the city, it destroys any sense of realism. Why not just make up a fictional city if you’re not going to bother to recreate the actual place?
Forget about streets, landmarks and such–just the weather is an immediate tip off to anyone having lived here for any period of time. It’s true we have a lot of overcast and wet days, but it never pours rains here, like in the series, for more than about ten minutes total throughout the year. That sort of incompetence bothers me.