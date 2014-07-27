Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Gladys’

A review of tonight's “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as I listen to a little Hall & Oates…
“But there can't be any doubt, Laurie. Because doubt is fire. And fire is gonna burn you up, until you are but ash.” -Patti
Episode 3 of “The Leftovers” was the one most critics cited as the moment where they went all-in with the show, and the reaction from many of you suggested the same. Doing a single-POV story every week – especially one with as narrow a focus as “Two Boats and a Helicopter” – isn't an easy thing to pull off, nor does it seem like what Lindelof and Perrotta want to do, given the size and scope of the broken world they're depicting. But “Gladys” does a very effective job of splitting the difference between the tunnel vision of episode 3 and the broader ensemble pieces we've gotten in the other installments. It's a bigger episode featuring most of the cast (save Tommy and Christine, wherever they may be right now), but the entire story and every bit of emotional conflict spills out of the single awful act of Gladys(*) from the Guilty Remnant being stoned to death.
(*) Though both characters are silent, what a 180-degree turn Gladys was for Marceline Hugot after her work as Kathy Geiss on “30 Rock.”
As Meg points out to Laurie, the GR had to expect something like this eventually. You can't make people this angry this consistently without risking violent consequences. Such a Biblical punishment (albeit one that is still used by some cultures today) seems fitting, given how the Departure has essentially rebooted organized religion in the show's world, leading to all these new and conflicting faiths popping up in a hurry, and often upsetting the established order as much as the early Christians angered the Romans.
Yet it's Meg the neophyte who takes Gladys' gruesome death in stride – and uses it as the reason to go all-in with the GR and start wearing white(**) – while it sorely tests Laurie's faith.
(**) This also means that this corner of the show will for the moment be entirely silent. Interestingly, in the book, GR rules allow Laurie to talk to Meg during her initiation, but Lindelof and Perrotta told me they liked the power of Amy Brenneman's silent performance so much that they decided to abandon that idea.
We still don't know much about the origins of the Remnant, nor about the sincerity – or even identities – of the group's founders. But in giving Patti a day off from her vows of silence and austerity – and in Patti offering the same break to Laurie – we get a sense of the level of commitment their warped cause requires, and we also get hints of a shared history between them. (Is it possible, for instance, that one was the other's therapist pre-Departure?) To us and to the rest of Mapleton, the Remnant members are the villains of the series, and Patti is their smug leader. But to Laurie, to Meg, to the late Gladys, and to all the other silent chain-smokers in white, this cause is very real, and the only thing that's felt like home since the world turned upside down.
Ann Dowd, like Brenneman, does so much with silence that Patti talking usually isn't necessary. Here, though, it not only gave us some backstory on her relationship with the late Gladys, it gave us a sense of who Patti was before she took charge of the Mapleton chapter of the GR, and of how that person still lives inside the GR facade, in the same way that Laurie still sometimes longs for her family. The diner scene was a great duet between two of the show's best actors, and it set up the incredibly powerful climactic scene where Matt brings some of his followers to the GR compound to pray for Gladys' soul. Because we know Laurie is so on edge, her sprint for the door seems like it could be the moment where she renounces her new faith and wraps her arms around her old life. Instead, she very loudly – in the only way she can be loud while sticking to the strange tenets of the GR – affirms her belief in the cause and denounces Matt and any other representative of the way things were before the Departure.
Gladys' death also has ripple effects on the rest of the Garvey family, and on Mapleton as a whole. We see Jill break down when she briefly assumes Kevin has come to tell her something bad about her mother – “She wouldn't have cried for me,” she says through bitter tears as she calms down – and we see Kevin doing what he can to protect the Remnant, both out of a basic sense of duty and a desire to protect Laurie. But we also continue to see signs that Kevin is at best a black-out drunk, at worst mentally ill like his father. I wish his after-hours invasion of the dry cleaner in search of his shirts had played a bit more ambiguously – that it could have just been 8 random white shirts the clerk gives him to get this dangerous man out of his store, rather than the 8 shirts Kevin hasn't been able to find (UPDATE: Enough of you are convinced that the dry cleaner did, in fact, just hand him 8 random shirts that I may just have misread the scene, but the fact that Kevin seemed okay with the shirts is what swayed me at the time I watched) – but even something like the call from the AFTEC(***) agent feels like the sort of thing that could be mostly happening inside Kevin's head.
(***) In “The Leftovers” universe, the ATF has been replaced by an agency for Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, Explosions and Cults.
Maybe the feds really would have cleared out the Remnant if Kevin had asked them to, or maybe that's just something he wishes would happen, especially now that he's decided to go ahead with the divorce and let go of any hope of Laurie coming back to him. Like a lot of “The Leftovers,” it's ambiguous, and dark, and the sort of thing I feel completely riveted by even as I'm wondering why I want to sit through such a painful show. Laurie joins, and stays with, the Guilty Remnant because she doesn't want to feel anymore, but those of us who have committed to “The Leftovers” have done so because the show offers its feelings up at full blast, no matter how bleak and desperate they may be.

* Like the phone call from AFTEC, the burning of Gladys' body could be read multiple ways, from being another sign of a broken and dysfunctional world where one bureaucracy doesn't know what another one needs it to do, or a sign that the feds really don't want to bother investigating the murder of anyone associated with this troublesome cult.
* Michael Gaston's character (who is credited as Dean) continues to be more than just a hallucination, here popping up to both help find Glady's body and to cause trouble for Kevin at the town council meeting where Lucy and the council members hang Kevin out to dry over the curfew issue.
* Before Kevin assaults the dry cleaner, he gets another chance to interact with Nora Durst, and there's now a flirtatious edge to their conversation.
* Because the Remnant compound has paper covering all the reflective surfaces, Laurie's motel bathroom appears to be the first real look she's had at her reflection in quite some time.
What did everybody else think?
—-
Are they really teasing an ‘American Beauty’ angle with Kevin’s daughter’s friend having the hots for him?
I think she was the one he was sleeping with in that flashback scene. He did say he was cheating on his wife.
Remember she was in his dream? Who knows.
I think she was the one he was sleeping with in that flashback scene. He did say he was cheating on his wife.
Remember she was in his dream? Who knows.
@GUILHERME: I don’t think so, because the woman he was sleeping with vanished with the 2%, if I remember the scene correctly.
While we saw the Sheriff in bed with another woman in a momentary flashback, we didn’t see her disappear and don’t know anything about her whatsoever.
Since Alan read the book and it’s OK to talk about it, the Sheriff’s daughter was an Eyewitness, someone who had been in the presence of a person when they disappeared. She had been sitting on the couch with her best friend (at the friend’s house), watching YouTube videos and suddenly she noticed that her friend wasn’t sitting there anymore. She thought her friend must’ve gone to the bathroom but the girl was nowhere to be found. Jill had been absorbed in watching the video. That is the explanation given for why Jill is so screwed up. The friend’s Mom was Laurie’s friend and after a few months she joined the GR, leaving Laurie trying to understand why. Then Laurie left, leaving with us with the situation that we are acquainted with on TV.
That’s “leaving us with the situation”. And I accidentally Liked my own post, and I can’t remove it. Bah.
While the compound has reflect-y surfaces covered, you’d think that she’d have seen her reflection SOMEWHERE while she’s out-and-about in town, right? A store window, rear-view mirror of the econovan, something.
Alan, I’m a bit confused by your point about the shirts.
I read the scene as, unequivocally, the dry cleaner finding eight random shirts for Kevin–but your phrasing suggests that you found the opposite to be true, if I’m understanding you correctly.
I guess that means it was ambiguous then, if both outcomes could seem so obvious?
Yeah, those were definitely not his shirts.
The chief’s white shirts have patches sewn to each shoulder…
Am I the only one that assumed Laurie stole his white shirts during the GR’s home invasions in the previous episode, so she could have a wearable keepsake of her soon to be ex-husband that also happens to comply with her cult’s dress code? Hello, they’re WHITE shirts.
I also had assumed that they were random shirts. But I was expecting some kind of button to it with Jill saying she’d found the old ones or Kevin realizing they don’t fit. I suppose it is ambiguous until we get a scene next week where all Kevin’s sleeves are too short. :)
I also had assumed that they were random shirts. But I was expecting some kind of button to it with Jill saying she’d found the old ones or Kevin realizing they don’t fit. I suppose it is ambiguous until we get a scene next week where all Kevin’s sleeves are too short. :)
Count me as thinking the dry cleaners gave him 8 random shirts and that Laurie stole his.
That knowing nod from Gladys to Patti at the start of the episode…this was a false flag right? The GR did this and I think Laurie was involved thus the flash she sees in the hotel room. Anyone agree?
And I definitely agree Laurie was Patti’s therapist pre the events of the series.
Great read! I think it’s totally possible. Gaston’s character did say they might have done it to themselves. And Laurie’s panick attack might have come from that.
I picked up on that scene too. It was used to establish Gladys as Patti’s right hand woman, (at least higher on the ladder than Laurie in terms of commitment), but the nod was very interesting. Yet I thought the scene was more powerful if it really was a “hate-crime,” especially with Gladys breaking her vow of silence because of the rock-throwing. But maybe the scene works either way, because the sheer terror shocking her back to “life,” to be scared and want to live, works either way.
I’m not buying this theory, nor the one a couple of weeks ago that the GR orchestrated the rock throwing that ensnared Matt. I highly doubt Glady would sacrifice herself for the cause, and if she did, why would she break her vow of silence at the end. Stoning is also a brutal, painful way of killing someone. Even if the GR think of themselves as already dead, I doubt others in their group could do that to one of their own.
I definitely think Patti was behind Gladys being stoned to death and I also think Laurie was Patti’s therapist pre – rapture. I’m not 100% sure Laurie was in on Gladys being killed. I do think Patti was warning her that what happened to Gladys could happen to her.
I don’t know if I am ready to believe Gladys sacrificed herself, but if she did, I can see that near the end she’d have had second thoughts and try to stop them by resorting to using her voice. Like using a “safe word” it would signify she was no longer going along with what had been planned.
If the stoning was the GR and Gladys was in on it, two things. 1) Why did the attackers have to grab her instead of Gladys just walking into the woods and voluntarily be taped to the tree? 2) The GR laid all of it’s hope for success on the small bladder of Gladys’ GR companion?! I don’t think Gladys was in on it, but Patti might have been.
Best episode of the season so far in my opinion. It pulled on many emotions and had me glued to the screen. Great acting from everyone involved tonight. The only bad actors on this show are Christine and Jill’s teenage friends. Not Jill, amy or the twins, but all those side party characters. Really good episode tonight
Holy shite. This episode was brilliant. Mimi Leder is brilliant. Damon Lindelof is brave and brilliant. He made a brave choice as to what content to actually cross over into (the “hate-crime), and he’s going to get a lot of scrutiny (shit) for it. And if you genuinely look at the way the show handled it, it was provocative and poignant and tactful. The fact that the camera did not move away from the face is a deliberate choice, one that Mimi Leder certainly had a say in.
This show is brilliant, and if the next five episodes are this level, it will probably be the best show of the year for me.
And damn I’m finally starting to love these characters. So many great moments, like when Matt and Kevin are walking down the morgue hallway, and Kevin leaves an angry voicemail and “F#*!.” And Matt says “I say “F#*!” too.” It’s so weird, and familiar, and funny. And when Jill and her father, (so similar), bond at the end, and Jill holds back the exact perfect amount.
I definitely took the laundromat scene to mean the owner was giving random shirts, not Kevin’s shirts.
And the AFTEC call is consistent with the glimpse we got of the feds earlier in the season, the murderous attack upon the other compound. So I don’t think it’s a hallucination of Kevin’s, though he is clearly losing it…
I totally agree about AFTEC. And I think the scene was being played more for horror than to tease out the mystery of whether Kevin’s going insane. The whole show is a horror show about society as a whole slipping into insanity, just like the Walking Dead, although I think the leftovers is much scarier.
The scene with Kevin and the phone, dropping it, and then stumbling but picking back up with his “civilized” self. It’s not so much him losing his mind, it’s how anybody would react to such a surreal revelation – that the government is much more overwhelmed with the fallout from this event than most people want to admit.
Which makes the addition (i.e. not in the book) of the crazed dogs by Lindelof a rather brilliant idea – since it presages what MAY lie ahead for the human race.
I think the climactic scene between Dr. Who and the whistle blowing mime would have been “powerful” if she had spoken and debated beliefs with him.
As written, it just came seemed like she was just trying to drown out any opposing viewpoints, like all religious fanatics do.
A real “emperors got no clothes” moment for me.
I think that was part of the point. The Guilty Remnant are so convinced what they’re doing is absolutely right that they won’t even listen to other people. Having her talk would have made the GR seem too understanding and open minded.
I thing the point that the GR members are closed minded, self-absorbed bigots has already been made 20-30 times.
It’s amazing Damion “Mind if I jerk off?” Lindelof put in yet another obvious reminder in considering he’s claiming a writing credit on every.single.episiode.
Ugg. Them having a nice heart to heart would have been ridiculous and ruined the episode. We get it you hate Lost. The darn show ended 4 years ago. GET OVER IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Let’s not forget Lindelof’s mediocre contributions to World War Z, Prometheus and the awful Star Trek movie…
Blaming any criticism of the Leftovers on a hatred of Lost has become…unimaginative and repetitive, not unlike the Leftovers itself…
Right. It’s not like two out of three of those movies that you listed were well received or anything. It’s not like many, many people were legitimately impressed by how good the Star Trek reboot was or that it received universal acclaim. It’s not like World War Z surprised everyone when it ended up being an above average movie despite the problems it had during production. It’s not like some people (though not me admittedly) actually did enjoy Prometheus.
Oh wait. All of those things are true and you actually are projecting your (irrational) hatred of Lost onto everything that Lindelof touches.
My mistake.
I’ve read the original “Prometheus” script by Jon Spaihts.
I’ve read the same script after Damon Lindelof spent a year working his “magic” on it.
The first one is a better script…look for yourself, they’re easy to find online.
I think the fans of “The Leftovers” know objectively how terrible its writing is…why else would they shriek “you just hated ‘Lost'” anytime anyone criticizes it instead of defending it rationally?
If you hate Lindelof and you hate this show, why are you still watching it? Just curious. If I hated the creator of the show, I wouldn’t even bother to start watching it. And if I hated the show after watching a few episodes, I surely wouldn’t continue with it.
It’s just amazing me to that someone who has no idea of the listed writers’ respective efforts on the script thinks it’s reasonable to criticize one’s consistent listing as some ego-stroking. Then again you had to phrase it in a crude way as well so probably shouldn’t be that surprised.
The fact is that sure, one could argue that Lindelof doesn’t need the credit. But did you ever consider that maybe he is responsible for the considerable majority of each script and he’s actually doing someone who could use the credit’s a favor? Probably not the case with Perotta episodes like this one, but very well could be with others. I could point out that evidence suggests Damon had a much larger influence on his lost scripts than CC and how yet Damon has never had the sole credit (to my knowledge. Even if 1 or 2 exist, that’s like 5% of his scripts). Because that kind of suggests he’s actually doing a favor always including others. But that type of speculation would be just as bad as the type you suggested in your post.
not having tom already makes it a very good episode for me… Tom is the new lou avery…
I haven’t seen the episode yet, but if I can comment on a negative quality of the comments here on this show’s reviews. When people have said they dislike it, there’s usually a rejoinder from a person who loves it asking them why they are still watching the show. I don’t think this is helpful dialogue. This critic’s site and many others are places where people can discuss entertainment honestly. It doesn’t make sense to attack a differing opinion in that way–“Why are watching it?” or “There’s this thing called a remote.”–when people don’t have the same feelings everyone else does. Having a hive mind and attacking those who aren’t part of it is not good. I know people don’t have hive minds, and love the show for legitimate reasons, but it feels like that when there’s a contrary opinion that is being attacked. And a critic can critique the show but a reader can’t critique the critic and show if it’s done respectively and on the merits? That makes no sense. Just wanted to point this out so that it stops.
I don’t think we (fans of the show, that is) should respond to the negative opinions because they’re trolls. I agree with your sentiment, but they are not offering any specific arguments against the show. “‘Emperor’s got no clothes’ moment” is glib. They are not offering a different viewpoint, and adding to any discussion. They are voting nay, and I don’t think the purpose of Alan’s comment board is to turn art into some sort of election. That would be the real hive-mind situation.
Eric–But why provide any specific arguments. This isn’t a court case where you have to prove your case; it’s an entertainment blog where people can talk about what they think about a show. “This show sucks” is perfectly valid, if, in fact, the show does indeed suck. How do you know they haven’t engaged deeply with the show and have good arguments but just want the shorthand of “This show sucks?” Personally, and I will have to of course see the rest of it, but so far, this emperor does indeed have no clothes. The show’s trite but it has the very annoying tonal quality of self-importance. It’s very well made but the jerk teenagers are cliched, the moral dilemmas shallow, the plot depends on withholding information, and it wants to be profound so badly, with story and devices that would be at home in a genre show, that it’s off putting. TL;DR: This show sucks. And I wrote all that as a courtesy but I didn’t have to. One reason for comments is not to start dialogue but to vent feeling.
And even if the show is great but a person doesn’t like it, he is free to give that opinion. People like and dislike things for all kinds of reasons. There’s no one way to read something or feel about something. By stifling that, it says comments and feelings have to tow a party line, and that’s a little troubling.
@BOB7 –
“But why provide any specific arguments.”
Because that’s what criticism of art is: a discourse about the virtues or flaws of a piece of work.
“One reason for comments is not to start dialogue but to vent feeling.” Okay, have fun. Like I said, I agree with you, we should not be responding to your comments.
I see we have another defender of this show demanding those of us who criticize it to be far more articulate and intelligent than the people who write the show.
According to Alan, the high point of this weeks episode was a mime engaging in a bit of frenzied whistle tooting.
Eric–Let’s disagree to agree :) Sure, you don’t have to respond to me; that’s my point. Let the person have his opinion. We’re not disputing facts on political blogs, where trolls like to lurk–this is a place to talk about what entertainment people like and dislike, not to chastise them over it. And what Ponce said. Why put an extra burden of proof on the detractors instead of the likers? Why have a burden of proof at all? Let people respond to the show in whatever way they like. Why should I care? For a model of how to do this, check out the AV Club, where, incidentally, the majority opinion is the opposite, but people won’t reply with the things I mentioned here if you say the show’s good.
Eric–Sorry! I am aware of the irony of me saying don’t fights, while I pick a fight with someone who agrees with me (so don’t bother pointing it out…and don’t look in the blimp). My repetition of your point on not responding to comments is because it’s late and in my area of the country–L.A; I live in L.A.–it’s been very hot, no doubt affecting everyone’s brain. This is the last you’ll hear of me. Well, until I see the episode and talk deserved trash about it in a new post.
Just had a idea though – could the fans of this who aren’t paid pros maybe list their other favourite shows?
@Bob7: “We’re not disputing facts on political blogs, where trolls like to lurk”
Are you seriously saying that there aren’t trolls here? If so, I suggest you re-examine the definition of the term.
“And what Ponce said. Why put an extra burden of proof on the detractors instead of the likers?”
Alan’s review is an intensely positive and well-reasoned critique. If I disliked the show (or something about it), I would feel compelled to give the reasons (and reasoning) behind my opinions – as I did last week about why I’m disliking the way they’re depicting the teenage-daughter’s attitude on the show.
Those of us who agree with Alan’s review don’t need to re-state the reasons why we feel the show is good. But if you disagree with the review or some aspect of it (whether it’s positive or negative), you should be able to provide a counter-argument with some support for your reasoning.
“Let people respond to the show in whatever way they like. Why should I care?”
If you just want to “vent feelings” without any reasoning (like Ponce), fine. But don’t expect to be taken seriously – it will just be perceived (at least by me) as either, at best, an inability to form cogent critical analysis – or else, at worst, as just sour-LOST-grapes (as much of The Leftovers ‘hate’ clearly is).
@Ponce: “I see we have another defender of this show demanding those of us who criticize it to be far more articulate and intelligent than the people who write the show.”
Again, this is just a criticism of the show without any supportive reasoning or logic, except ridicule of a scene you didn’t like. I’m guessing you think that ridicule makes you appear clever – in fact, it just seems to me like lazy thinking.
YOU think the show is not articulate or intelligent. I (as well as Alan and others) think it is. I’ve yet to hear a cogent argument in support of your position.
@Bob7 – One last quick point in terms of venting feelings and making unsupported comments/criticisms about this show (or television shows in general):
With virtually any recent show (with perhaps the exception of ‘Girls’), this would not be problematic in the slightest. The problem here is that the ‘well was poisoned’, so to speak, by people professing BEFORE the show actually aired, that it sounded terrible and they were certain it was going to be bad – simply because of Lindelof’s involvement.
Is there another scene from last night’s episode you’d like to discuss besides the furiously tooting mime one?
Maybe the one where the old lady is stoned to death?
Or the one where the star is a drunken asshole to the shirt cleaning guy?
Or perhaps the one where the star is hilariously inept at using his new alarm system? (Never seen that before!)
Or maybe the one where the star awkwardly talks to his daughter’s scantily clad live in buddy? (Hubba hubba! Another original!)
etc., etc.
@Ponce,
No… no need to discuss. I believe I’ve understood your ‘critique’s’ salient points:
Any TV scene that is like any other scene ever done before is worthless, and even if the scene IS, ostensibly, unlike one seen before, it can only really be ‘powerful’ if it breaks the rules of the Universe it has previously set up.
Check – got it.
Having a show that is nothing but unlikable characters doing unpleasant things certainly is an original idea.
I’m surprised that sheriff isn’t drunk more often considering the people in his family
Did I miss the scene with Kevin and Nora somehow? I’ve read two critics’ reviews that mention it but I have no memory of it. Was it cut from the final airing?
The second time that Kevin called the Fed and had to leave a message, he was waiting in line and Nora was waiting, several places behind him. They spoke & joked as he was leaving the store.
Can’t people now just hold up photos of Gladys to the Remnant members; They obviously don’t want to think about HER…
The Guilty Remnant makes no sense. They are allowed to break into homes and paint over newspaper stands with no legal consequence. No wonder people feel they need to resort to self-help. Of course, at least we had no magical hugs this episode.
This town should also get rid of the drunken chief of police and idiot Mayor. Even the dumb twins would be an improvement, they are the only sensible characters in the show.
Also, I started watching this show for Jake Robinson and after being featured in the pilot, he hasn’t been on. Bait and switch. I’m out on this boring nonsense.
It appeared that Patti and Laurie had just returned from their sabbatical when the rev showed up at the GR house. How did Laurie know there was a bucket of whistles in the house at her disposal? For some reason, it seemed like a lack of continuity to me. On the flip side, I viewed the whistle blowing as possibly a way for her to scream (for emotional release, as opposed to objection).
Did anyone notice when Kevin answered the phone call from Agent Kinsley (or whatever), the iPhone clearly showed the Agent’s name. Kevin finishes fumbling around with the alarm, and focuses in on his call, which gets more and more ominous, leading to a suggestion of turning the other cheek while a group takes out the Guilty Remnant. Kevin moves the phone from his ear, and the iPhone reads UNKNOWN.
Did Kevin miss the real call and hallucinate the call we saw with the “agent?” If the show was going to take the time to clearly show the agents name on the phone earlier in the scene, why get sloppy and have a pretty obvious lapse in continuity, unless it wasn’t a mistake?
I noticed this to, but I wasn’t 100% sure it said “Unknown”.
I don’t know how I feel about the whole “Kevin is crazy” plot line. God knows, though, that he certainly has enough on his plate to warrant a descent into insanity.
I don’t think it was a mistake, the tone of the conversation and the way the agent was speaking to him was totally different by the time they flashed ‘unknown’
This show is one rough ride.
I am wondering who “Neil” is to Patti and why she would leave a labeled sack of sh*t at the front door of his house? I half expected her to light it and ring the doorbell before she left. I’m assuming that poo was in the sack since she made a point of excusing herself as soon as the waitress brought the doggie bag & she wrote the name on it. I detest her.
There’s no reason to believe that the bag is full of shit. The way I viewed it, Neil is probably her son or husband and she’s leaving some sort of treat she picked up for him, just as a reminder that she hasn’t forgotten him.
I agree that she definitely hasn’t forgotten Neil (perhaps her own cheating husband, albeit real or only in her sick psyche?)
After Patti & Laurie finished their meal and Patti asked for the doggie bag, the waitress was puzzled and pointedly showed them their empty plates as she cleared the table. Patti’s curt response was something to the effect of “Just bring the bag, sweetheart,” What followed next was in my previous post.. Dollars to donuts (free diner reference – haha), that sack contains a nasty deposit. The GR doesn’t do anything positive/nice for anyone, even going so far as to step over an old man apparently suffering from a heart attack as he dropped to the sidewalk right in front of them (incidentally, ignored by Gladys the Apathetic & her slightly alarmed, silently questioning, seemingly new companion). My guess is that prior to the disappearances, Patti was significantly anti-social and has only gotten worse. Leading the GR gives an air of legitimacy to her anti-social tendencies & behaviors. She is one self-righteous, twisted bitch.
She went into the bathroom with an empty bag. She didn’t come out of there with a bag full of Snickers bars.
You realize they hadn’t checked out of the motel yet. I think she dropped off a bag of hotel soap, shampoo and conditioner. I mean, she could drop off bags of deuce any old day, right?
The GR isn’t big on personal hygiene, as has been mentioned before, so I doubt that Patti would go to that trouble. She exhibits a particularly perverse personality and I don’t think anything resembling an act of kindness is within her universe. She gave Laurie a nite of solitude (her first in 8 months) with a proper bath & clean sheets in order to screw around with her head the next morning. She spoke with contempt of Gladys’ struggle after the death of her son. She is passionate but NOT compassionate. She is devoted to her own crazy bullshit but cares not for any other human being.
She was gleeful when she excused herself from the table. Do the math. You’re giving her entirely too much credit. She is not a nice person; she is a nitemare.
So you are saying they returned to the hotel, checked out, and drove back in the van with a reeking bag of human excrement? Did they smoke their way back to town? Maybe so.
Maybe the GR does give a s**t, after all.
She commented a couple of times on the all you can eat buffet so I thought she loaded up the doggy back with food items from that.
She’d have been like 14 or 15 at the time so I doubt that. It’d certainly be a ballsy turn if that was the case though
Sorry that was meant to be a reply to someone speculating that the person Kevin was cheating with was Aimee
Am I the only one who noticed the brand of beer Garvey put on the roof of his car?
“Heisenbrau”
Heisenberg+Schraderbrau
Last week’s imitation of a Breaking Bad cold open, now an overt nod.
I wouldn’t have a problem with that cold open as an homage if this show were anywhere close to being in the same league as Breaking Bad, but it isn’t. Instead of attempting to associate itself with one of the best dramas ever, The Leftovers should actually try to be one itself.
Good catch on the beer. And while I would agree that seems like a ‘wink’ to BB fans, I disagree completely with the idea that the cold open last week was an ‘homage’ to Breaking Bad.
There have been many examples from shows (mainly from HBO: e.g. Six Feet Under) doing similar opens before Breaking Bad ever did them (so in fact, BB writers ‘borrowed’/expanded the idea from other series that came first).
I don’t think a cool looking cold open — while possibly an homage to BB — necessarily means a show doesn’t have its own voice. I’m all for an interesting cold open, and didn’t even think about BB until I read your post.
My problem with the cold open was it was nearly irrelevant to the plot to show how these dolls are manufactured, and worse, I thought I was looking at the factory that makes those remembrance effigies we always hear being advertised on TV. Now seeing all those infant dolls…that would be heartbreaking.
Six Feet Under didn’t even have cold opens if memory serves me, and I don’t recall any opening scenes featuring anything as close to Breaking Bad’s cinematic style as The Leftovers episode 4 cold open. Even if Breaking Bad wasn’t the first show to do it, a cold open done in that specific style is such a part of Breaking Bad’s identity you really can’t do something that similar and without drawing comparisons.
Maybe I’m just so frustrated with the aimlessness of The Leftovers that seeing “Heisenbrau” made me long for better television.
@GarySF – I think the point was, in part, to allude to the manufacture of the Loved One effigies – which I imagine is somewhat similar to the doll factory. But showing the Loved Ones being manufactured in the opening would have decreased the dramatic effect of the later scene on the highway.
@Ncid – If by ‘cold open’, you simply mean a scene before the title sequence, then you might be right – I don’t remember for sure if Six Feet Under’s openings ever came before the credits or not. But in any case, BB was certainly NOT the first show to do it: [en.wikipedia.org]
And while I can appreciate there are stylistic similarities (once I read that observation) , like GarySF, I didn’t think of BB when I saw it.
I also don’t that the show is aimless; it feels very deliberately structured – and I think it’s unspooling the state of the world at large in a very conscious and calculated manner.
I haven’t looked up the technical definition of a cold open, but I think 6 Feet Under’s openings qualified. Every opening was a vignette resulting in a death — and that episode’s client for the funeral home. Whether or not it came before or after the opening title sequence is irrelevant, IMO, it’s still a cold open. My only criteria is that it somehow relates to the story that’s going to be told. BB pushed that definition with it’s B&W plane crash openings, which were teasers and only came into focus in the season’s final episode.
@NCID –
Breaking Bad is one of my favorite shows, but there’s no problem with this show nodding to it with “Heisenbrau.” The “league” you refer to Breaking Bad as having achieved – did it achieve it by episode 5 of season 1?
And there’s no difference in you declaring that last week’s cold open was an “overt” nod to Breaking Bad, and me declaring that the final scene in Breaking Bad is an “overt” nod to LOST. Television, like any artform, is created and developed in a contextual landscape. Breaking Bad has influenced the landscape in which Leftovers now lives. Just like LOST influenced that landscape in which Orange is the New Black now lives.
BTW, if you want to get more specific – i.e. opening vignettes which show the manufacturing of something initially confusing but germane to the later plot (which I believe BB did once or twice) – I can’t help but think of one of the classic examples which, although not television, I’m sure Gilligan & Co. were well aware of:
Lord of War
Sorry for the length, but The Leftovers has got me hot.
Yes, it’s not about the manufacture of Baby Jesus being specifically a “cold open” or just an interesting opening scene, but it being stylistically shot and presented in a very Breaking Bad way for television. If you are going to do an homage to something of your generation, it has to be done by relative equals or it just comes off as rank imitation. But hey, maybe some of you actually like The Leftovers just as much as Breaking Bad.
@GARYSF
I disagree about the manufacture of the dolls being irrelevant. It was relevant–as a part of all the heavy-handed messages this show wants to convey about religion and loss.
Do you not see the anvilicious message of showing how the Baby Jesus was manufactured?
@MADAME
“I also don’t that the show is aimless; it feels very deliberately structured – and I think it’s unspooling the state of the world at large in a very conscious and calculated manner. ”
That is my problem. The state of the world isn’t a story. It is a setting. I will give the show that, it definitely has a setting that is fairly well executed. But so far the show is doing a rather poor job of making interesting characters and has done almost nothing with regards to story.
The show’s main goal seems to be to keep the GR cult mysterious, but we know that they have no answers for the disappearance and are just a bunch of crappy people who handle loss extremely poorly. The Leftovers is so invested in keeping the GR mysterious it has given us no inclination of the GR’s aims or as to why anyone, even new recruit Liv Tyler, would want to join them.
I get the feeling the GR exists entirely as an analog for the early stages of religions starting small, facing persecution, etc, and that their cultish activities are just to provide intrigue for the audience. This type of stuff works better in a book, it is not working at all for me on television.
@ERIC
No, Breaking Bad wasn’t as good as it would be later in its first season but it wasn’t inviting comparisons to the Sopranos like 01.04 of The Leftovers did to BB. By its finale, Breaking Bad could make an homage to another show of its own generation if wanted. The similarities between the final shot of BB and the shot of Jack on the ground are there it’s in the realm of coincidence and parallel creativity, but TLOs episode 4 cold open looked to me like they said, “We like those Breaking Bad cold opens, we should do one of those.”
Since you brought it up, I liked Lost. It was a fun ride. I didn’t like the ending and I didn’t like the realization that so much of the interest the show generated was just mystery for the sake of mystery. I still recommended Lost to friends after it ended, but issued the caveats “the Island is magic” and “the show won’t explain many of its mysterious elements.” The ending probably stung them less as a result.
While I enjoy Orange, I’d only say it’s a good show and not a great one. I’d argue that, while the execution of the Lost flashback formula is excellent, the reliance on it makes Orange a very formulaic show. Relying on a formula isn’t necessarily bad, but it is safe and safe doesn’t lend itself to greatness. Thing is, Orange isn’t aspiring to be on the level of the high end dramas, it’s aspiring to be Lost-level good TV.
Which brings me back to The Leftovers. I think it definitely aspires to be on the level of Golden era TV prestige dramas. It’s certainly taking risks, so points for that, but the risks and presentation have been undercut by some fairly weak characterization and a lack of narrative direction. I’m actually a little disappointed Alan likes it so much because I can usually understand his opinion even if I don’t agree with it, but I just do not understand his high opinion of the show.
@Ncid – Again, you (and others) saw the opening and thought of BB; I (and others) saw the opening and did not think of BB. BB didn’t invent either the cold open or the style they did them in – in fact, BB was openly cribbing much of it’s visual style from many, many earlier sources (e.g. spaghetti westerns, etc).
As far as “The state of the world isn’t a story. It is a setting”, I disagree. The state of this post-departure world is very much THE story (or at the least, a major part of it), so if you’re waiting for some ‘story’ on top of that, I think you will continue to be disappointed. I also think the operation and motivations of the GR are being slowly revealed – so I haven’t felt as you have that the show is planning to keep all aspects of them mysterious indefinitely.
@NCID, I had to look up anvilicious as I was unfamiliar with the word. I think it’s every writer/director’s privilege to be as vague or anvillicious as he or she wants to be, and unless I’m out there creating content for television, I’m not going to hold it against them. In any case, the cold open wasn’t showing the manufacture of Jesus dolls; they were just commercial baby dolls that Mapleton chose to use in its Nativity scene.
I have no problem with “lack of narrative direction” 5 episodes in. I think TLO is doing a great job evoking a mood, inviting some questions, and making viewers think. And while some of the characters are poorly written (don’t care for either of Kevin’s kids at this point, if I can even pick them out of a crowd of teens), I do like Kevin and as I stated elsewhere on this blog, Minister Matt. I’m also enjoying Patti and Laura even if they’re creepy as hell.
I’m a giant BB fan, obviously, yet I didn’t once think about BB during the cold open. Nor do I subscribe to the theory that if you’re going to do an homage, it has to be equal in quality to the source. Very few can hope to achieve what VG and company did on BB, but I’m not even prepared to assume that this cold open was an homage to begin with based merely on the mere fact that it was a cold open and BB happened to do a lot of them.
This is the reason so many people hate Breaking Bad fans (and that makes them hate BB) I love Breaking Bad and I watched it since te very first season. But, so many of its dan are unbearable. Whine! Only Breaking bad is alowed to have interested cold opens!! Whine whine whine whine whine whine whine whine whine. What else is off topics to the horrible “lesser” shows that do not reach the level of tv god Breaking Bad?? ( and again, I love BB, but damn it man, you are ruining it for me)
Discussing this well presented but seriously problematic show when it invites comparisons to a better one, in this instance it just happened to be BB and not Mad Men, The Sopranos, The Wire, True Detective, GoT etc. is frustrating. Did the oner from episode 4 of True Detective get compared to the oner from Children of Men? You bet, but most the audience really liked it because the True Detective team were making a captivating and entertaining show. I’m sorry none of you see the similarity in TLOs’ Ep4 cold open cinematography. Maybe the next episode will feature another scene in a diner but with Kevin Garvey waiting for his daughter to arrive while Journey plays in the background so we can talk about how poorly this show stacks up against The Sopranos.
The main issue I have here is not the similarity to another show, but that The Leftovers is a huge disappointment. I have zero confidence it is going to improve. I really wanted to give it a chance given its HBO/Lost pedigree but I’m about at my limit. I am not alone either, The Leftovers probably should have been renewed 3 episodes ago if HBO’s renewal history served. So it doesn’t appear HBO all that confident in the product on the screen either. The show probably only works as a one and done anyway if the setting is the story.
I might watch one more because the ATF functioning as a cult extermination squad is the first interesting development in this show that is preoccupied with delivering blunt messages and cliche melodrama, but I expect to get more of the same.
“I’m actually a little disappointed Alan likes it so much because I can usually understand his opinion even if I don’t agree with it, but I just do not understand his high opinion of the show.”
This is the weirdest part for me. Alan has written every review as if he’s invested in the characters. Surely a step has been missed – when did the show make him care about any of the characters? I find this very odd, as I understand Alan’s point of view on every other show, even in the rare cases we disagree.
“or maybe that’s just something he wishes would happen”
Seriously? You might want to watch the show again.
The convo with ATFEC is what pushed Kevin over the edge that night – the next scene he’s buying the alcohol that will propel him to his violence with the dry cleaner. He gets his shirts back by rejecting the “insanity defense” and demanding his shirts. (Can’t wait til next week to see if they fit.) It also pushes him to admit that the world has changed – propelling him to broach the subject of divorce with his daughter.
The entire last scene was a reveal on the government’s response to the rise in cults and mysterious deaths – a body with no ‘next of kin’, and no active federal investigation is simply erased. Echoing the phone conversation in a portrayal of government with the gloves off, post-Departure. It’s the most chilling reminder yet that things have broken down and new rules are in effect across the broader public spectrum.
None of that works with an imaginary ATFEC phone call in the middle of alarm troubles.
Best episode since the third (featuring Minister Matt). A lot of creepiness, from the phone call with the AFTEC agent to the mass cremation at the end. That a government agency is so willing to “clean up” human beings to solve a problem speaks to how society has devolved since the departure,
Kevin is definitely losing it. His rage at the cleaner’s mirrored his obsession with finding the missing piece of toast at the end of episode 2.
I continue to find Matt the best character, and he iced that with his line, “I say f—, too” so shortly after turning Kevin’s head by saying “s—.” LOL’d at that one. Matt’s in an impossible situation…he knows this was no rapture, but in trying to enlighten people he’s pissing them off almost as much as the GR.
I really liked the moment when Laurie stormed outside and started blowing the whistle to drown him out, although the camera angle from in back of her head telegraphed to me that she wasn’t going out there for a kumbaya moment with the group. That piece of music they played during that scene, which was used much in episode 3, is terrific, and adds great drama to even small moments.
This is quickly becoming a show I look forward to, despite its darkness.
This episode made me think about morality – what is it and how do we define it? A huge topic to be sure, and one that people, philosophers, and cultures have dealt with since the beginning of time.
We saw Gladys vandalizing newspaper dispensers, then practically stepping on the old man who had fallen down, so an opinion was quickly formed about her if you had known nothing else about her. And then the stoning. It was brutal. She seemed to plead, but to no avail. Someone, some group of people, was enforcing their sense of outrage/morality on her.
I’m still not sure this was the handiwork of disgruntled townspeople, or rouge ATFEC agents. The nod that Patti gave to Gladys suggesting “it was time” for something to occur, was it her own death?
In the diner, it seemed that Patti was suggesting to Lauri that Gladys had a crisis of “faith” toword the GR that was going to be punished in some way, especially after her son died in Yemen. She mentioned the fire within and how it could turn you to ash – well, it certainly did in the ending scene.
That creepy ATFEC crematorium sure evoked thoughts of the ovens at concentration camps for me. Apparently the morality has now changed in the world of the leftovers such that a government agency is tasked with just wiping out cults, no questions asked, and coldly disposing of bodies as if they never existed. I guess for Gladys, there really was “no family”.
The morality of the leftover’s society is changing (we’ll come wipe out your little problem if you like Chief). If they can easily wipe out cults, who is next? It’s enough to drive a police chief to drink and misplace his shirts(they are not his shirts – the dry cleaner pulled off random white shirts to get a drunken/deluded chief Garvey outta there).
So, if the GR pick a member to be killed for some reason, perhaps if they lost their “faith” – is that why Laurie was picked to go on the road trip with Gladys? Seems to me like Gladys was warning Laurie not to lose her faith in the GR, or else. Enjoy that bacon while you’re at it.
Maybe Laurie even knew what Gladys had coming, thus the panic attack. Is that “Neil’s” fate too? What possible could have been in that bag that Patti left on the porch (there were no leftovers (no pun intended) – I’m guessing poop, but that can’t be it, right)?
The stoning may have made you feel differently about Gladys that you did just a few moments before. She was an annoying and somewhat devious appearing character, but did she really deserve that fate?
It’s unbelievable that people still get killed that way in some parts of the world, simply for having different beliefs, or doing something “heretical”. I suppose that those that do that kind of killing feel it was somehow justified, they feel moral about it.
You’ve made some great points, and got me thinking about a few of them:
When Patti takes Laurie out to the diner, the anguish in her soliloquy showed us why the GR want to shut life off. There’s no healing. And they can’t just die, they need everyone to convert with them to this way of thinking. So Patti escalates her acts of provocation. First the stalking. Then the quiet protests, the stealing, the painting of property. The next step, whether Patti intended it or not, is martyrdom.
The panic attack scene was Laurie coming to a schism – all this professing of their faith now seems childish, a kid’s game. Someone has been murdered, or in other words, things just got real. It was the most shocking thing about Gladys’s fate too – she broke her vow of silence, because the violence was just so REAL, and unexpected. And for Patti, who reconvinces Laurie, and for Meg – this hate crime reinforces the original meaning behind their actions. They’ve already seen the world is going to pot, Kevin’s only starting to glimpse it now – Dean is probably someone who’s been preparing for doomsday the second the departure happened. Meg says “I should be scared, but I’m not.” This is the power of their faith. It’s the only therapy that works now.
A gripping episode, to be certain..
A few minor quibbles:
1. In a world where some governing supernatural force has seemingly been confirmed, would the federal government really classify the new religions that have arisen as cults and dismiss them cynically as such? That suspicion seems to be more of a pre-Departure world, rather than the world depicted in the show, where the characters have some confirmation of a higher power.
2. In destroying the body of Gladys before an autopsy (and presumably breaking any chain of custody), the federal government has almost certainly made a conviction of the murderer impossible. My question: Why would the federal government have jurisdiction to investigate – and take custody of the body in – a single murder with none of the hallmarks of typical federal jurisdiction? Typically, murder is a state crime, and for the federal government to become involved, there has to be some type of additional implication. I doubt that the fact that Gladys was a member of a religious group would bestow such jurisdiction. Additionally, it seems like it would be very easy to uncover a federal conspiracy to downplay or cover up these crimes, particularly if the feds have adopted what appears to be a large scale policy to do so.
3. It would seem to me that the constitutional guarantee of the free exercise of religion would come into play, particularly in light of the aforementioned confirmation of some higher supernatural power. I certainly understand that the community does not appreciate the TACTICS of the GR, but surely, they would understand the rise of new religious groups in the aftermath of the Departure.
Just a couple of thoughts:
Certainly the feds (in our time) have the jurisdiction to take control of a single murder if it’s classified as a ‘hate crime’. Since the ATF has morphed into the ATFEC, the implication is that they have jurisdiction to take control of crimes involving ‘cults’ – which I suppose implies groups which are as of yet unrecognized as being true religions.
Also, the Departure is just – if not more – likely to be the confirmation of extra-terrestrial life or time-travel as it is to be that of an intervening supreme being.
Doesn’t recent U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence suggest that there must be some additional jurisdictional nexus between the purported “hate” crime and the constitutional authority of federal law enforcement than a single murder?
Sure, I’ll buy that; I just don’t know what would happen specifically after the instantaneous disappearance of large numbers of people.
I don’t know what you guys are watching…
1. Obviously Patti had Gladys killed. This is not even a theory. The nodding. The bringing Laurie to restaurant and tell her some bullsh*t non-sense. Everything she does is to manipulate people and control the situation.
2. Obviously the call from Agent Kilaney did not really occurred. The caller ID changed from “Agent Kilaney” to “UNKNOWN” (go check your DVR again and freeze the frame) when Kevin put down his phone briefly after the “shocking” revelation that the government is willing to eliminate a whole bunch of people. That was just Kevin’s wish. Yeah, subtle, I know. The whole sequence of him coming home, unable to disalarm the siren without waking up his daughter (considering the next time his daughter just walked in and said she wanted to check on him after only hearing the beeps), did not actually happen.
3. Obviously — ok this could go either way but come on! Based on what the show has been trying to describe — the shirts are not his.
I understand how people set up their mind about liking/disliking the show and then stick to it by finding any excuses to support their claim while ignoring the other evidences to the opposite. I still find the show intriguing, but can we not making up ambiguity when there’s none to make the show more profound than it is? This show does not do subtlety.
Don’t agree on point two. I think the call was the real deal. We’ve already seen the federal government murder cult members in the raid on Holy Wayne’s place. Now we see this corruption is not run only from a high position, it has filtered down to the agent level, and is freely offered.
If “the nodding” is evidence that Patti had Gladys killed – and by implication, that Gladys knew it was coming – why did they need to abduct her roughly? Why did they stone her instead of, oh, any other less hurtful means of killing? Why did she beg for her life in the end?
I could believe that Patti had something to do with it. I don’t believe Gladys was in on it, because the way it went down makes little sense if she knew it was coming and was a willing participant in her own death.
So sad is the baseline for this show. I’ll say this , not having Tommy and Christine in this episode was an improvement. Eccleston’s accent still bugs, but this was a fairly decent episode for me. I suspect Patti may have had something to do with Gladys being stoned. She seemed to be implying that her grief over her son’s death was a threat to the GR.
It felt a bit unrealistic to have the mayor and everyone else openly discussing the GR’s Xmas B & E and yet nothing was done about it. However it’s also easy to see how the anger over that incidents and the many ongoing microaggressions the GR commit could help sway people to do something like tie a person to a tree and stone them to death.
Anyone know why Patti asks Laurie to be excused from the table at the diner?
Read my comment thread earlier in these discussions. She mockingly asked to be excused, taking with her the empty doggie bag upon which she had written “Neil”. She went to the Ladies room.
We actually don’t know were Patti went from the diner. We do know the motel is in walking distance to the diner, because Laurie walked in. Perhaps Patti went back to her room. Or shopping. She left the establishment through the entrance doors. I doubt there is a women’s restroom at the diner entrance.
I just rewatched that bit and we don’t see Patti leave the building. We see her stand up from the table, turn around and leave the frame, which is still showing Laurie sitting at the table.
Also, when next we see her and she is carrying the bag up the sidewalk to the front door of the house, she is gently swinging the bag and we can see the contents somewhat backlit by the porch light. The contents appear to be only in the bottom of the bag and Patti drops it, where it lands lightly on the porch floor.
I hope, at some point, that we actually do find out what’s in there.
And in the interest of fairness, since we didn’t see where she went, your guess is as good as mine. I shouldn’t have been so definitive in my post (above) WRT where she went because none of us know for sure.
In the future, if this show has any legs, there may be some people who decide to binge-watch this show, and while this is only a vain hope, I suggest they reconsider.
I forgot to watch last week, and watched the last two episodes with only a day in between. Man, let me tell you, Mapleton is a real bummer, but then on the other hand, I’m getting more of a sense of how this alternate universe operates.
The randomness of the departed really seems to be the crux of the moral despair riding shotgun on everyone’s decision making process, and it’s like watching a hyper slow motion train wreck coming to a better understanding of a degrading landscape.
“B.J. and the A.C.” was pretty good and I’ll just defer to Alan’s criticism for that one, but “Gladys” was a strong episode, and the opening in particular was stunningly raw (and for all the “Breaking Bad” commentors, I’ve never seen one episode, so that perspective doesn’t influence me at all). I always disliked Gladys’ smug insouciance, particularly in episode three, but damn, there’s no revelry in seeing someone get brutalized like that — those rocks were damn hefty.
I didn’t catch the false flag hints, but upon reflection, I think it is a very real possibility. My take on the conspiratorial nod between Gladys and Patti was that they were mutually agreeing that the G.R. had to step up their insurgency (I’m not really sure what to call it), hence the scene with the painting over of the newspaper vending machines. They have gotten away with the symbolic gesture of breaking into people’s houses and taking photos, so now they are taking their actions to a new level. But I think the false flag theory has validity, too.
Also, I have to agree with the group consensus that Tommy is sort of a drag on the show. I don’t think it has to do with acting as much as the character being so completely unlikeable. I think Tommy is such a putz for choosing to side with a manipulative charlatan at a time in his life when he is young and has so many other choices (maybe he just thought he would get some of Wayne’s leftovers; no such luck, chump).
I think the writers might be able to salvage this character if we get a better sense of what compelled him to make such a tragic decision; none of the broad strokes they’re throwing up now are sufficient to dispel the notion that the guy is a loser and needs to get dispensed with quickly, perhaps as a dramatic pawn to drive his step dad completely bonkers.
Anyway, count me in for the season, even if it does bum me out continually. I would hope that the world outside of Mapleton gets a little more play, however. It would be interesting, for example, to see the effects of a town where their police chief decided to take AFTEC up on their offer of “making [the G.R.] go away,” and for us to see how that would affect the crew in Patti’s chapter, and the decaying moral restraint of the townspeople.
Who the hell is Neil and what was in the bag that Patti left on the front porch? WTH?
We discussed this in a long thread earlier. Read.
My opinion on the shirts is that they actually were his, stolen from his closet when the GR when they stole everyone’s pictures of departed (which apparently no one reacted to?). When Garvey went back the second time the shirts were there because the GR was getting them dry cleaned.
You’re high. The cleaner just found any group of white shirts he could on the conveyor and pulled them off. Here you go, here’s 4, here you go, here’s 4 more, want some more…. Just don’t kill me, you drunken cop.
Okay, after seeing the episode….This was wonderfully directed by Mimi Leder. The show remains at top-notch execution, while the underlying material is still weak and problematic. The best scene here was the insidious call from the AFTEC agent, who pretended not to have gotten the Chief’s angry messages, so that he could sinisterly lead the guy into the federal government execution plan. The tight close-up and movement of how that scene was shot. The stoning was unflinching. We got an honest human moment–and not a cliche–from Jill when she panicked about her dad coming to school. The diner breakfast scene was very well acted by both actresses.
Now the bad. The GR keep being this show’s strawmen, for whatever reason we are not privy to yet. People in town hate them, and they are drawn to be hated by the viewer. But at the same time we follow them, so it would be nice to have an explanation for them. Otherwise the show is insecure: seemingly keeping the reason for the group mysterious as a hook for viewers to keep watching. Sure, they have now said they want to erase all feeling from the human being, but why did Laurie join them, and, more importantly, why did Meg, since we followed Meg from her previous life to her new one without knowing why she converted.
If we’re to think that the GR are woefully wrong about life–as shown by Gladys cremation when before the head said they want to erase the fire–then why have the GR be like that. Strawman. We need a compelling reason why they exist before they can be intellectually swatted down.
In non GR criticism, the show keeps up the blatant symbolism, this time with a home alarm, and its way of having characters self-destruct–like Kevin yelling at the dry cleaner–are so cliched and predictable. It’s fine that characters are types, if they’re interesting types. These aren’t interesting types. The only memorable character is the priest, and he’s so distinctive that Garvey would have no reason to bring him in as a suspect–from his previous characterizations, we know that he didn’t do it, and if the the Chief and him are friends, the Chief should have known too.
The show is not terrible. My comment on another thread about it sucking was to illustrate the point of that thread. It is made well, but I don’t see a reason why it should exist. It’s making cliched points about grief, points it didn’t need the supernatural event for. Imagine this show without the GR and see if it’s just as compelling.
I remain intrigued by this show, but I sure would like to understand the motivations of the Guilty Remainder. Why would any one want to join them? To not feel any more? That may be fine for them, but then why be such a nuisance to everyone else?
What drove Laurie to abandon her family? I hope the show will provide some insights, so far I don’t see it.
The scene where Kevin tells Jill he’s getting a divorce broke me…this show is great but just a lot to take in.
Also, we now know who the other standalone episode is from the previews and it looks insane. Nora Durst it is..and I’m all for it. I’ve been wanting the show to spend more time with her.
My thoughts about the shirts – I noticed when he hung them in the closet and we were able to see them hanging there from across the room. They all appeared to be the same style and size…like they really were for one person. So either this was a mistake by the props/wardrobe department and they should have tried a little harder to get different size/style white shirts…or they were really all his.
Didn’t see any patches or emblems on those shirts. Uniform shirts have them. The cleaner gave the Sheriff random white shirts & the bum’s rush, because he was afraid of him.
Did anyone notice that this episode had several instances of variations on the theme “everything seems normal?” To me, this episode was a litmus test for the main characters to see where they really stood after receiving invitations to go back to the norm. None of them chose that (Laurie to be comforted by the words of Mat and the old religion, and Kevin with the governments offer to make things “normal” again.)
Their respective courses have been chosen and it reinforced their commitments. For me, Kevin’s phone call with AFTEC has the most effect on the show’s near future as his decline of the governments help suggests that while he doesn’t understand what normal means anymore, he at least knows enough that he can’t wish reality away. In his heart he knows he has to face whatever comes next. This bodes well for the show as he is our best tour guide and proxy.
The comments and reviews here are fantastic, the best I’ve seen on the web. Compliments to Alan and y’all.
Despite a certain foreboding about how (well) it will all turn out, I watch “The Leftovers” for a lot of reasons: the acting, the writing, the directing, the photography. And yet I can certainly understand why it’s not for everyone.
But it raises questions I don’t remember any other TV shows touching, namely, fundamental questions about human nature and its relation to reality. How much of what we think and who we are depends on our certainty about our place and our, well, durability in this existence? How much does society’s stability depend on the knowledge that tomorrow, barring some kind of accident or crime, we will still be here? What if that knowledge were taken away? What if at any time, 2% of us could just vanish? What would vanish with the “heroes”? How would “the sudden departure” corrode the links that hold us all together?
So I think the premise of the show is just brilliant, and I have no great quarrel with the execution.
And I’m glad to have found a site for people who, by and large, take the show seriously.
Thanks!
After seeing what happened to Wayne’s compound. I wouldn’t be surprised if that phone call from the agent was real. That phone call was so freaky to me!!! The voice on the phone turned very demonic. I wondered what other people thought?
If anyone else, like me, is tired of the weekly food-fight over whether the show is any good and just wants to read some seriously deep, thoughtful analysis, I highly recommend Brandon Ambrosino’s recaps at vox.com (of all places). He gets into some of the deeper biblical symbolism that I sensed was there but knew I was missing, and reveals all kinds of hidden symmetries and intricacies of this amazing show. Obviously this is not for the haters. An example from this week’s recap:
“Like previous episodes, episode 5, titled “Gladys,” was a veritable treasure trove of symbolism, biblical allusion, and philosophy. At one point, Father Matt told Kevin a story from the gnostic Gospel of Thomas. The story is similar to one found in the three synoptic gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke), and begins with Jesus asking his disciples who they think he is. Some of the disciples give answers — you are like a righteous angel, you are like a philosopher — but Thomas answers that he can’t actually say who Jesus is. When Jesus hears this, he takes Thomas away from the group and gives him three secret sayings. Thomas returns to the others, who ask him to reveal what Jesus said. Said Thomas: “If I tell you one of the words which he said to me, you will take up stones and throw them at me; and a fire will come out of the stones and burn you up.
“At their core, Gnostic writings are concerned with transplanting secret knowledge (gnosis is Greek for “knowledge”) to the reader. In the case of Thomas 13, the secret knowledge has to do with Jesus’ real identity. In a commentary on this passage, scholar F. F. Bruce says it points to the Ancient cultic belief that “the untimely divulging of a holy mystery can be as destructive as fire.” In other words, Thomas was given the secret because he was ready. But if he were to give the same secret to people who weren’t ready to receive it, the knowledge would utterly destroy them.”
Link: [www.vox.com]
Maybe Lindelof should put less effort into his Biblical Where’s Waldo game and more effort into coming up with a better story.
Assuming he can, of course.
Poor Matt. He reminds me of a quote ““The problem is that no matter how good your intentions, eventually you want to kill someone, yourself.” I think he’s dying to be a GR but his wife and guilt prevents him.
Did anybody else notice right at the end of the episode that one of the AFTEC guys receiving the body looked somewhat like Michael Gaston (the one in the baseball cap and mask)?
Hard to tell with the mask on, of course.
I thought the same, and expected him to take off the mask and that would be the “reveal”
My mom wasn’t paying attention but was idly listening when the chief was talking to the AFTEC agent. She said the voice on the phone changed when he started talking about eliminating the cult. Can anyone else confirm this?
I have to admit that I enjoyed watching Gladys get pummeled with stones especially when she breaks her belief system in the face of pain and death and asks them to stop. Who’s wasting breath now?
Yup, that’s right. I hate those guilty remnants characters so much, I delighted in seeing one brutally murdered. Great show I am watching here.
I wish they would get away from these silly side stories and get back on where did the missing 2% go. We are significantly into this season and I just don’t think they are dropping clues enough. We know the mayor is involved and some other functions of the government–why else are they burning all those bodies and taking out cults? Maybe this Neil is a scientist and that’s why Patti is trying to intimidate him. Her cult would diminish if the truth about the disappearance would get out.
I’m beginning to think that the disappeared actually moved into parallel worlds. Maybe there is some dysharmonic event that caused those people to shift into other dimensions, Maybe that’s why the dogs are acting so weird–cause with their better hearing they are more in tune with dimensional vibrations. Just a working theory right now.
Can’t wait to find out though.
You are going to be sorely disappointed my friend, it’s been clearly stated that we are never going to find out what happened to the 2%. If that is your endgame you are watchign the wrong show.
I don’t understand the Guilty Remnant. Anyone care to explain? So they think that they’re dead? They can’t mourn people, why? Why do they want to show people they remember the event? I don’t understand their motives. Need help on this one. Good god, maybe week will be the time I quit this show. There’s just nothing on with Thrones off.
Yes, much of the show is riveting, and there will be endless interpretations of what the writers are writing about, and why?
