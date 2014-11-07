Review: ‘The Newsroom’ returns for third and final season

Early in the third and final season of “The Newsroom” (Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO), TV news producer Maggie (Alison Pill) finds herself explaining to a stranger how her job works… and explaining… and explaining… and explaining some more.
“You're giving a monologue,” he tells her.
“Everyone does where I work,” Maggie admits.
It's a very meta exchange in a show that's become increasingly self-aware the longer it's been on – and the more it's become clear that “The Newsroom” wouldn't be Aaron Sorkin's triumphant return to television, but a divisive career footnote.
Several times in the new season (I've seen three of the final six episodes), Jeff Daniels' anchorman Will McAvoy begins delivering what he and we assume will be a trademark inspiring Sorkin monologue, only to lose the thread partway through and wonder aloud what he thought the point of it was. Sorkin, whose screenwriting career is thriving at the moment, waited several months after the end of season 2 – which played like a series finale in the way it wrapped up so many of the major character arcs – to agree to this abbreviated final season. It may have been largely a scheduling issue, but it's not hard to imagine him feeling as ambivalent about the decision to continue as Will, Mac (Emily Mortimer), Charlie (Sam Waterston) and other characters do at various points about their ability to make a difference with the way they tell the news.
Show-within-a-show “News Night” is under siege in the new season, with ratings still suffering in the aftermath of last season's botched report on a non-existent military scandal, the show's parent company threatened by a hostile takeover, and producer Neal (Dev Patel) caught up in a leaked documents scandal. At times, there's urgency, and the pleasant, familiar crackle of Sorkin's dialogue – particularly on those all-too-brief occasions when Jane Fonda's around to deliver it – but at many others, the show and its characters seem to be going through the motions. Like Will with his failed speeches, they know what inspiring thing they mean to be doing, but they don't know how to actually do it.
The season opens with an episode about the Boston Marathon bombing, and past criticisms of the show appear to have made Sorkin gunshy about using it as a platform to argue with the current state of cable news. There are a few media failings brought up, but they tend to be minor sins like anchors telling reporters to “stay safe.” Even the failed Reddit attempt to identify the bombers – a fat, juicy target if ever there was one for a writer who's always had a hangup about the Internet – is dispensed with in quick, perfunctory fashion.
With season 2, Sorkin appeared to recognize that the initial design of the show was flawed, and that having fictional characters not only comment on real events, but interact with them, didn't have enough dramatic weight. Hence, the Genoa false report scandal, which started off promisingly before ultimately copping out and laying all the blame for it on two minor characters the audience had no investment in. The leaked documents story – involving Equatorial Kundu, a fictional country Sorkin occasionally used on “The West Wing” – is another attempt to create stakes through a fictional story that has some echoes of real ones from our recent history. But the Genoa resolution, and the fact that this season is so brief, doesn't fill me with optimism for where this is going.
(That story also indulges Sorkin's fondness for repeated exposition, where we see something happen, then see one character explain what happened to another, then get that second character explaining it again to a third, fourth and fifth observer, ad nauseum. You will hear the phrase “air-gapped computer” so many times in the new season that you will begin to wonder if it's a very weird form of product placement, or just an easy way to fill the extra time in the hour, since HBO doesn't have the commercial breaks Sorkin had to deal with on NBC and ABC.)
By this third season, “The Newsroom” is a show that's smoothed itself out, for good and for bad. The lows aren't nearly as low – Maggie, long the show's worst example of Sorkin's difficulties in writing for women, is so competent and confident this year that guys like Jim (John Gallagher Jr.) and Don (Thomas Sadoski) feel like doofuses around her – but nor are the highs especially high.
There are some entertaining guest characters – “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein, brought in to help run the final season, has an amusing guest role as a depressed EPA official (and later brings in B.J. Novak as a businessman interested in buying “News Night”), Kat Dennings gets to remind the audience what she can do away from “2 Broke Girls” with a role as half-sister to Chris Messina's Reese, and Marcia Gay Harden returns as smooth “News Night” attorney Rebecca Halliday – but also more clumsy romantic comedy business between Don and Sloan (Olivia Munn). The impending nuptials between Will and Mac are mercifully treated as a background running gag, but Mac seems to have been left behind in the process. She's still in a position of authority at “News Night,” but whatever distinguishing character traits she had when she was fighting with Will and others have largely vanished.
“The Newsroom” was created with the best of intentions, just like the revamped “News Night” Mac dreamed up. Sorkin returns to the medium where he had so much success – and to a subject matter better-suited for his skillset than the faux-“SNL” of “Studio 60” – and gets to critique the genuinely dire state of both our news media and our toxic political system. It was too obvious a match of author, subject and network to fail, yet somehow it did. (Though the Emmy on Jeff Daniels' mantel might argue otherwise.) Season 2 brought to a close so much of what Sorkin was trying to do with these characters and say with the show that he easily could have left well enough alone and devoted all of his time to writing movies about mavericks in the field of sports and/or technology. No one would have blamed him for throwing in the towel.
Instead, he came back one last time, maybe to keep working with these people, maybe because he felt he had more story to tell, or maybe because he felt like HBO was offering him one more chance to get it right.
In another meta scene, Will fixates on the notion of his show's recent struggles resembling the traditional three-act structure of modern drama. This being the third season of the show – and the characters having been through their introductions and major conflicts – Will seems well-aware that they're entering their third and final act. He seems to be building to a big emotional flourish, but then – as happens to him a lot this season – he winds up going in an unexpected direction and suggests they're not beginning their third act. Rather, “We just got to the end of the first!”
It's an odd statement, especially given how little time “The Newsroom” has left when he makes it.Given the beating the series has taken in the press and from some longtime Sorkin fans, you can't necessarily blame him for trying to sweep aside the previous seasons as a very elaborate set-up for the story he really wanted to tell. But six hours isn't a lot of time to properly tell that story, and the first three don't suggest a grand conclusion is in the offing, even if Sorkin has once again dusted off his favorite finale title by calling the series' final hour “What Kind of Day Has It Been.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I really don’t care that so many people hate this show. I love it and I’m sad we get so few episodes in its final season.
I think your review is flawed. This show is attempting to inform and entertain at the same time and I give you the challenge on how you can build that bridge? It needs more time and viewers to take the pressure off of trying to win fans so it can develop it’s path. Let’s sit and condemn Alan Sorkin for a dismal performance? Really how did you get this job?
The idea that the show can inform and entertain at the same time is part of the problem—it’s a show that thinks it has big ideas, repeats them ad nauseum because it just knows it’s “brilliant” writing, but fails dramatically. For all of Sorkin’s talent, it also has many poorly written (yes, poorly written) characters and storylines…it is very much flawed. There is no time left to “develop its path” or whatever you were trying to say—there are only six episodes left. “The Newsroom” has moments of sparkling dialogue and can be entertaining, but overall it’s been a disappointment considering Sorkin’s potential. So it should be criticized as such.
He got this job by not calling him “Alan Sorkin” for one.
I like the show a lot more than Alan does. But his review isn’t ‘flawed’… our opinions differ.
He has used a lot of thoughts and words to express why the show hasn’t worked for him (and a lot of other people) despite… you should understand he has very warm feelings about Sorkin’s first two series and spent much more time analyzing the third than most critics did.
If a show hasn’t “developed a path” or attracted viewers and still needs more time after two seasons, well then it just isn’t going to make it. And critics pointing out its faults are not the reason for that.
When you consider that the viewership was pretty good for both seasons, it seems pretty clear that the only reason it’s ending is Sorkin wasn’t interested in working on it much longer, presumably preferring the world of features where he remains a critical darling. I’m not sure I can remember the last time a show was so clearly killed by a negative critical reception.
This. People that I know who have watched the show don’t hate it. It’s biggest critics are only those I’ve read.
It would seem aside from the commentary about the structuring of the show critics large and large take fault with it because it dares exclaim we can be better.
Olivia Munn is Hot!!!
Let’s face it Hollywood leans very, very, very, very politically one way and if you listen to what some actors say who are on the opposite side of the political spectrum it is startling. They say the hide their political views because you get shit on if you do, treated badly, lose gigs, etc.
Now with that all being Said and even critics having the same political views as Hollywood……this show is embarrassing in that respect. The characters are too preachy, too condescending, too know it all, they shit way too much on the right side of politics, they are grating. Basically they are an embarrassment to what people who have that point of view want say, it is too much. It makes the left seem like bullies and assholes and that just does not help. Hollywood has always done this, on one side you are smart, sophisticated, noble, sincere, etc. on the other you are greedy, religious, dumb, evil, etc.
But still it is too much with this show. There is no balance.
“The Newsroom was created with the best of intentions…”
I personally believe this to be true, but you could have fooled me considering the way this show (S1 especially) was panned by critics. It’s a show created, they said, to leverage hindsight into heroism by taking advantage of retrospect to equip characters with a holier than thou attitude and make them smarter and more capable of doing their jobs than actual IRL journalists.
I personally never saw the show that way… to me, Newsroom was an aspirational show. Like West Wing, the characters are idealistic, principled, and rarely pragmatic (pretty much the opposite of how things are IRL.) It took real life events that people were familiar with, and showed you how an idealized, fictional newsroom would have handled them. The point is not to suggest actual journalists are schlubs, but rather to provide perspective on why the whole system is so toxic and broken.
SO I was sort of disappointed that Sorkin was so reactive to the criticism. It doesn’t surprise me to hear you say it is just sort of meh… it’s a show that has been, more or less, focus grouped to death by the people who hate it most. It would have been better to keep trying to do a show for the people who actually liked it in the first place.
I actually came to The West Wing after I started Newsroom, and it kind of stuns me how different the reactions are to what are very similarly inspired shows. Dare I suggest that people in media (who pan this show) are a little more sensitive to Sorkin critiquing their world than there were with him critiquing the world of politics? (Wire S5 is also sort of an example of this.)
You have to consider too that the West Wing started more than 15 years ago. Since then we’ve had the Sopranos, the Wire, Deadwood, Mad Men and Barack Obama as the President of the United States. Times and expectations change.
I’m a long time Sorkin fan. He can write as well or better than anyone else working in tv. But he writes dialogue and short stories, season long plotting was never his best thing. He has issues writing for and about women. He has issues identifying when smug but right becomes smug and insufferable. He doesn’t work as a member of a team, he’s a one man band. He’s not talking or writing about the world as it is today, explaining the past to me, or showing me a world I have never seen. He’s writing about a slightly alternative world where rich white liberal Generation Jones men save us all from Satan and then get the feisty girl Friday. This is all he EVER writes about. It’s the Philadelphia Story, Network and H.M.S. Pinafore on repeat. Are those 3 things worth emulating? Yes. But time marches on.
When the West Wing came on it was better than 99% of anything on tv (that 1% being the Sopranos). But this is the golden age of the television serial drama and his current work is, if anything, a little less brilliant than earlier output. It’s not that it’s not pretty good, but he’s not asking to be graded on a curve.
WWNR, I think you nailed it. I have long thought that Season 5 of The Wire was much better than the press reviews gave it credit for being, and thought it might be an example of whose ox was gored, so to speak. I think that TV critics being overly critical of this show might be another iteration of that. I will say it feels weird to have the show come back for such a short run after all the wrap up done at end of S2, but I’m going to watch.
I would label season 1 as way too smug and preachy. Season 2 as a big confused mess. The show’s beginning premise was interesting to be able to go back and look at 2 year old stories and how they should have been reported, but a documentary-like show like Frontline might be a better way to do that. Trying to throw in fictional characters, none of which were believable or likable, and force them to have romantic pairings they would never have, was just an annoying distraction.
Last Week tonight with John Oliver is trying a similar idea but is sticking to looking back to more recent events to report on and make fun of. One thing I like about John Oliver’s show is he goes beyond Jon Stewert’s lazy crutch of just picking on cable news or Republicans. Oliver’s show actually spends some time doing some real investigative reporting, granted for comedic purposes, but Oliver’s show seems to have more promise. Enough that I will keep watching for now.
Sloppy mispronunciation of “Watertown” which takes all the air out of the supposed authenticity. It’s Water-TON, not TOWN. Kind of like Houston St in nyc being pronounced Hugh-ston.
apologies! got that backwards. It’s Water-TOWN, not TON, as the news reports in the background were saying.
apologies! got that backwards. It’s Water-TOWN, not TON, as the news reports in the background were saying.
I think this show is fine. Not great, not bad, but fine. I find myself much more interested in the news that the writers manufacture compared to the real world news. I was really hooked on the Genoa story line last season.
Also, there is always a line or two per episode that can only be described as sub par writing. While watching numerous season 2 episodes in a row I couldn’t help but notice how each character would end a conversation by saying “take it easy”. And in episode one, the line “there are more reporters in Boston than Celtics fans” just seemed really unnatural and like something Maggie would never say.
I’ll continue watching this final season, because I enjoy the crisis management scenarios this show explores.
Why are we supposed to like Don again?
Also, does this end with Clark Gregg buying the network or one of the Lansing half-siblings being taken hostage by ISIS that ends in a 5-part episode?
Also, is that John King story true?
There’s at least 5 really hot women on this show. I think that’s the only reason why i watch it. But I DO watch it.
The Newsroom is one of the worst written shows on HBO. The dumbest people you know are the only ones who will watch it and think it sounds smart. I think its pretty clear after this and Studio 60 that Sorkin was a one-hit wonder for TV writing and in the 15 years since he swings hard but completely misses. He’s turned into an angry old hack.
Remember that even his one good show – The West Wing – was a hit back in the day when there was nothing good on TV. This was before the big rise of the HBO type dramas and others that followed. After tons of truly great TV shows since The Sopranos the landscape has changed. The West Wing would not be a hit today because the bar has been raised by so many better writers and show creators. This last decade is being called the new Golden Age of TV, and in this Golden Age the Sorkin shows can’t compete. His one show was good for a time when there was nothing else to really watch other than crappy sitcoms and formulaic melodramas like ER.
the West wings first 4 seasons would totally compete with the great dramas of today. The final 2 episodes of season 2 are 2 of the greatest episodes in the history of television.
I bet Jed Bartlet would still win in a pole of favourite president….fictional versus real.
The West Wing was phenomenal in those years.
i understand why critics bag on this show, it is basically calling out their colleagues failures in front of the world. Critics who work for EW, Huffington Post, NPR, etc are part of a team that has news divisions and they probably at one moment of time screwed up and critics are being loyal to them.
It is a small world and as a critic you start saying that the newsroom is right and the media sucks…..good luck getting your next job. Morals do not put food on the table or a roof over your head.
Also I think the way the show started by showing photos of The greatest journalists from decades ago suggests that inbetween those years Nothing in the media mattered and Sorkin was going to teach them what is right and wrong is just so wrong. Yes the media makes mistakes and fuck up but come on! You tell a soldier that all conflicts since the last world war are pointless…I hope you get decked. If you tell a doctor who pioneered surgeries 40 years ago that he is old and irrelevant….I hope he tells you where to get fucked, etc.
I know Sorkin had the best of intentions but this was always going to be a train wreck and the fact HBO green lit it baffles me even more.
He should have quit tv after the West Wing.
Based on this review I postponed watching Season 3 and only recently caught up. So glad I did. Despite Alan’s take, I’m being thoroughly entertained through the first 4 episodes, and am, as is often the case, enthralled by Sorkin’s dialogue. Yes, the office romance subplots slow things down like they always have, but even those have been pretty well scripted — especially Don and Sloan hiding their relationship from the HR guy. My only regret at this point is that this is such a truncated final season. Would’ve loved to have 10 or even 8 episodes to send it off into the sunset.
we love the show and want it to return for a fourth season. And then fifth. What more can I say. I like what Carey says. Everything has flaws. Especially cable news. It’s a good show. We never miss it.
I have long been a fan of your writing but this is such a superficial, glib review of this show that it makes me question if I will continue to be a reader. That you didn’t review each episode and didn’t continue until the end of the season – which contained some really provoking and moving episodes is, frankly, a huge disappointment. I thought you went deeper than this.