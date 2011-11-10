Review: ‘The Office’ struggles to find its center post-Steve Carell

When Steve Carell announced that last season would be his last with “The Office,” he presented that show’s producers with both a horrible dilemma and a tremendous opportunity.
For so many years, Carell was “The Office,” and it was easy to understand the sentiment from those who insisted the show should end when he left, even as it was clear that struggling NBC wouldn’t cancel one of its few remaining hits.
At the same time, here was an aging sitcom, which like so many before it had begun repeating itself, which had arguably exhausted most of the comic potential of the Michael Scott character. There was no rule that said the office couldn’t have a new boss, someone very different from Michael, who might give this great comedy a chance to reinvent itself in the way that “Cheers” did when Kirstie Alley succeeded Shelley Long, or that “M*A*S*H” managed to do with each of its cast changes.
We’ve now seen six episodes of the first post-Carell season (plus a handful of episodes last spring where the producers and characters were trying to figure out who would run the branch without Michael), and unfortunately it’s hard to argue so far with the people who wanted the show to end with Michael’s departure.
Much was made of the search for outside talent to replace some of Carell’s star power, with the season finale featuring the likes of Jim Carrey, Ray Romano and Will Arnett interviewing for Michael’s old job. James Spader, who made by far the funniest impression as a clearly deranged but charismatic salesman (since named Robert California), was justifiably chosen as the one to keep. But rather than permanently install Robert in Michael’s old office, the writers immediately promoted him to be the company’s new CEO, and made Ed Helms’ Andy Bernard into the new-new branch manager.
And that’s where things have gone badly awry.
Andy’s the safe choice, a softer version of Michael Scott. Where Michael mistakenly believed himself to be a brilliant comedian, Andy can’t stop singing. Both men’s personalities are driven by a lack of childhood affection and both have tremendous difficulty reading social cues. It’s extremely easy for the show to keep telling the same kinds of stories it’s been telling for the last seven seasons, only with Andy subbed in for Michael.(*)
(*) Last week’s teaser, in which we learned that Andy had been annoying the staff by singing Semisonic’s “Closing Time” at the end of every work day, felt so structurally similar to a Michael Scott bit that I wondered if it was a scene that had been sitting on someone’s hard drive for a while, with an irritating comedy bit replaced by the music.
And yet it doesn’t work as well, because Andy is never as bad as Michael. He’s socially clumsy, but never to the horrifying-yet-hilarious extremes to which Michael so often went. He’s too well-liked by the staff, and also too much of a sad sack, for anyone to significantly push back against him.
During the Carell years, Michael not only generated most of the stories, but most of the comedy. Even if a joke wasn’t about something Michael was doing, it was frequently about how others were reacting to him. And that’s all gone now. Andy’s not funny, and everybody either likes him too much or feels too sorry for him for their interactions with him to be funny. In some ways, he feels like what everyone feared the American version of “The Office” was going to be: a main character who’s sort of inappropriate, but not really; who seems to annoy people, but you know they really like him, gosh darn it; who seems inept but ultimately manages to rally the troops; etc. If Michael Scott was a slightly kinder David Brent, Andy Bernard is Brent completely defanged.
Robert California could have become the new comic engine that drove the series, but the character has been neutered from his first appearance. Instead of a lunatic capable of performing the Jedi mind trick, he’s just an inscrutable eccentric, who wanders around looking amused at everything the branch is up to, and whom no one can get a read on. He has isolated moments (he was quite good attacking the staff’s fears in the Halloween episode, for instance), but he’s too detached – in both personality and function – to generate the kind of laughs the show needs. (I can see the need to tone him down if he were to be the new main character, but as a guy who parachutes in now and then, a more outsized personality seems fine.)
So you have a central character who’s not funny, and a big new addition to the cast only being amusing on occasion. Then you have Jim and Pam, whose funniest moments tended to be in response to Michael, and whom the show hasn’t known exactly what to do with for several seasons. And that places a huge comic burden on Dwight – who’s been hit-or-miss comedically for much of the series, always one step away from being a Bond villain (which the show literally acknowledged last week) – and on supporting characters who are being twisted and pulled and exaggerated until they’re often unrecognizable.
Buttoned-down, disinterested Stanley suddenly has a catchphrase. Kevin has gone from a character whose affect could make him seem mentally disabled – even though he wasn’t – to someone who’s written as if he’s the Sean Penn character in “I Am Sam.” Erin has become almost as dumb (and is also part of the show’s misguided, uninteresting attempt to recapture the Jim/Pam romantic tension magic in her on-again, off-again relationship with Andy). Gabe (not that he was one of the better cast additions to begin with) has somehow become even creepier than Creed.
I still like most of these characters – at least when they get to resemble who they used to be.(**) When “The Office” just aims for emotion, it tends to hit the target. Many of this season’s early episodes have climaxed with the staff rallying around Andy, and if it’s felt repetitive, it’s also felt honest and sweet.
(**) Stanley, for instance, had a great moment in that “Closing Time” teaser that initially seemed to be wildly out of character (he’s the only one to enjoy the song and enthusiastically sing along with Andy) and then turned out to be perfectly in character (he explains that he’s in favor of anything that suggests his day at work is done).
I don’t know who was actually driving the decisions made about what the show has become post-Carell. Paul Lieberstein, who’s been running the show for a while now, has long been on record as a fan of Helms the actor and Andy the character, so this may have been primarily his decision. Or this could be NBC – desperate to protect one of its few remaining successes – insisting on the most conservative route possible with the Michael-esque Andy.
I also don’t know if going a different way – promoting Jim or Darryl or even Dwight from within, committing to Robert California (or one of the other finale guests) as the hands-on branch manager, etc. – would have yielded better results. “The Office” has been on a long time, and very few comedies, even great ones, manage to be remotely as good in their eighth season as they were in their second or third. (Even with Carell, the show had begun to feel tired.)
But I do know that this isn’t working comedically. “The Office” now is a pale, listless shadow of what it used to be.
Later this season, the show is going to bring back Catherine Tate’s character from the finale, and while Tate is an acclaimed comedienne in the U.K., her character made one of the least memorable impressions of any of the interviewees. Maybe they can reconceive her when she returns, but given the changes in Robert – and, for that matter, the way Andy has changed since he was first introduced as Jim’s obnoxious, rageaholic co-worker at the Stamford branch – it’s hard to have a lot of confidence in that.
Even with the ratings down significantly from last season, “The Office” is still too strong – and the rest of NBC’s lineup is so very, very weak – for it to not get renewed for a ninth season. (The only way it ends is if the people making it don’t want to continue.) The show is going to be around a while still, and I’d like to see it improve – if not back to what it once was, then at least to something that doesn’t make me feel sad about what one of my all-time favorites has become.
As you might expect from the above, I don’t expect to be doing weekly reviews of “The Office” going forward. The last couple of weeks, I’ve felt I would just be repeating the same points over and over. If something changes significantly – or if a specific episode is notably better or worse than these first few – I’ll check back in.
I still tune in every week because I will always remain a loyal fan, but you are absolutely right that Ed Helms was a safe choice. I’ve been saying to everyone that he’s exactly like Michael but not as awkward.
The Office is my favorite show of all time. While I agree with your points Alan, I am very sad that you won’t be reviewing The Office on a regular basis anymore. It does make sense however and I respect your decision. We got over the end of The Sopranos, we can get over this. Please come back as soon as possible Breaking Bad!
thought i’d hate this season but it goes back to what you said about ‘andy’s play’ last season. i just like the people in the show.
This is when I’m glad that I’m not a critic. I know that The Office is not all that it used to be, but I guess that I can overlook the faults because I just like hanging out with these characters.
Very insightful and for the most part I agree with everything you say. I still believe this show has some life if they would go back to the roots of the show. The core writers have moved on and I feel that has stemmed to a lot of the problem. Jim and Pam’s story has so much more mileage, they just don’t how to write it. I could go on but I will end by saying your assessment of the characters dumb downed changes has been a real problem for me. Almost to the point where I can’t watch it anymore. I never knew Kevin was retarded.:(
Agree, I think the brain drain occurred with the writing staff, and unfortunately the current writers haven’t been able to overcome the challenge of being this far along, and have run out of funny/creative stories to tell.
Not at good sign when the funniest moments of the season so far all involved Mose Schrute.
I agree with this, especially the parts about Andy as manager. He originally started out pretty different and interesting with his anger issues and unpredictability, but now he’s just a softened up pseudo-Michael.
I couldn’t believe it when Paul Lieberstein said they didn’t decide on who would be the next manager until June. How long had they known the change was coming? At least a year. That kind of wait till the last minute to do your homework might work in middle school but not in the big leagues.
I think promoting Pam would have been an interesting choice. While she’s not very qualified, hardly anyone on the show is for their job (Kevin was originally hired as a warehouse worker). It would have been something different and interesting. Or Darryl for the same reasons. And Dwight’s turn as manager late last season was the funniest episode of the year, they could have found a way to make him work as manager. But Andy was played out, his character ran out of steam a while back.
I agree, a blander Michael Scott was the least interesting choice they could have made. I like Ed Helms, but it’s clear now (both creatively and sagging ratings) they need to shake things up on top. And maybe behind the scenes as well.
Couldn’t have said it better. Even the lighting sucks now. They have this yellowish tinge.
While I agree with many of your criticisms, I firmly believe that they had to tone down Robert California. The “lunatic capable of performing the Jedi mind trick” would have become an insufferable character, especially if he was the branch manager as opposed to the CEO (i.e., he’d have a larger role on the show).
I think they definitely would have needed to tone him down if he was the man in charge, albeit maybe not to the extent that they have. But as, essentially, Jimmy James from “NewsRadio,” I don’t see why he couldn’t pop in for his token five minutes per episode, do something insane and then walk away while the staff responded to him.
I actually like Robert California. At least relative to the show. Perhaps because the rest of the show has become bland, he is the most interesting thing going on with the show. They made him toned down enough to be somewhat believable, yet crazy enough to inject, well, SOMETHING in the show. I think they have misfired on some stuff, however I overall like what they are doing with the character (or at least what I see they COULD be doing). The big down side is they have the dynamic becoming an “Us vs. Them” with the office becoming closer and Robert becoming the source of conflict that the dysfunctional staff has to join forces to not fight, but satisfy?
Overall, I think they need to find a way to walk a thin line with Robert California so he is seen as legitimately capable enough to have gotten the job yet still outlandish enough to be interesting, make him seem a threat of sorts to motivate the team yet ultimately have a plan.
Even if they do that though, there are still plenty of other problems.
-Cheers
This makes me sad. Because it’s true. Reading your reviews has long been an integral part of my Office enjoyment- now there is no such thing.
I can’t argue with anything in this article. I still watch the show, but it has run out of gas. I will miss reading your takes on Friday morning, but at least we still have “Parks & Rec” and “Community”.
THANK YOU! I don’t agree that the rest of the lineup is “weak”… Parks and Rec AND Community are both HILARIOUS, well-written shows! :)
Alan’s not talking soley about the Thursday-night lineup, but all of NBC’s lineup, I think (or at least, all its comedies).
He’s talking about the ratings. Ratings for the other shows are weak.
Yeah he was talking about the ratings The Office is by a wide margin NBC’s top rating show in the advertiser coveted 18-49 demo.
I think Spader has been brilliant as Robert California. Helms’ Andy doesn’t work for me as boss either, but his character in general has never really worked for me. I’d have pushed for Dwight to take over the office for perhaps as long as a season, before ultimately being usurped by someone else — perhaps Jim in the finale?
I’d like to offer “House” as a comparison as for how a show should retool after losing a main cast member. No, it’s not the star in this case, but they’ve done a good job moving on without Lisa Edelstein in a fairly reasonable and interesting way, without losing too much from the show.
I think the reason Andy was made manager has nothing to do with story or character. With the success of both “Hangover” films and his upcoming projects, Ed Helms was simply the biggest star in the cast, so it made sense from NBC’s perspective to make him the “lead”. (An argument could be made for Krasinski being the biggest star, but the movies he makes are not for the same audience that is going to watch this show) “The Office” survived because Steve Carell became a movie star and his presence on the show brought in viewers.
And I have to disagree with Mr. Sepinwall. I thought Tate’s character would have been the perfect replacement for Carell. I am thrilled she is coming back. I feel she would have brought a different type of humor to the role, while still being the “idiot” that the show so obviously needs. Plus, having a female manager would have brought a different dynamic to the show and may have give new life to the writing.
I like Tate a lot – loved her on Doctor Who – but did you find anything she did in the finale actually funny?
It seemed fairly obvious last spring that Tate was the inside choice to replace Steve Carell, but her bit in the finale fell completely flat and, combined with her scheduling conflicts, eliminated her from taking the Manager position. Her return makes it apparent that she was designed to have a role on the show, but now she is going to be shoehorned in for no real purpose. I wouldn’t be surprised if they demote Andy and install her as Manager.
I wish I could come up with an argument for why Alan is wrong, but I got nothing. There is no conflict here for the staff to react to. The central premise of the show was that you were trapped with your insane coworkers/boss and made the best of it. The stories were driven by Michael, but viewed mainly through the eyes of the two ‘normal’ characters, Jim and Pam. Now, everyone is a wacky character and there is no attempt to simulate reality. It’s basically your standard sitcom now. I’ll miss the reviews, but I can’t blame you for dropping them, Alan. It’s just sad.
I think Brad is right on the money here. The ascension of the Ed Helms character has everything to do with the success of The Hangover movies. Andy, like many of the other characters (Creed, Stanley) was most effective in small doses, and a good showrunner would recognize that dynamic.
They probably never would have gone this route, but I thought Pam would have been the best choice as manager from the existing employees – she’s always been good at ferreting out what makes people tick and she doesn’t have the desperate need to be liked that Michael and Andy do. And think how Dwight would have gone insane if Jim’s wife was in charge.
If there’s one thing this season of new TV comedies has taught me, it’s that there is one way surefire way to create comedic gold. So The Office, I have two words for you: Whitney Cummings.
I have enjoyed the talented James Spader for many years and was so excited when he joined one of my favorite shows. So far his character has been somewhat of a disappointment. The writers have this gifted actor for whom to write and it is obvious that the don’t have a clue how to use him. They need to give his character layers and a back story in order for James to perform his magic; up to this point he is primarily a one dimensional character walking through the episodes as a story starter. A note to the producers of the show, if you hire an actor of Mr. Spader’s ilk give him something to do! The only thing I can hope is that he is being paid well for wasting his time and talent. I still like the show, but it could be so much more interesting with Spader on board than they are currently giving us.
On another note, Andy is not working as the long term manager. I think it is time for Robert California to step in and replace him with a new manager. I love Andy as part of the staff, but he just isn’t able to drive the story for a full season; he is already repetitive with no visible sign of changing after 1/4 of the season.
Spot-on analysis. Also, in a nutshell, where a show like ‘Parks and Recreation’ has sought to humanize its kooky characters, ‘The Office’ keeps exaggerating them further. Everyone has become a package of predictable traits. Great sitcoms are built around believable people, not cartoons.
I dunno… “The Simpsons” still has its shining moments twenty-odd years in, and there’s a sitcom entirely built around cartoons :)
The Simpsons, and perhaps any other animated show, is very different though, since it hits the reset button every episode. We expect to see whatever crazy thing happens, and know it will be gone by the next episode. Re The Office, we expect some level of growth and continuity, so it’s different.
And yes, I got your cartoon joke :) It just made me think about why The Simpsons seems not to have an expiration period.
I think I must be over The Office. My DVR did not pick up the last two episodes, and I only realized when I read Alan’s comment that there was a Halloween episode! I saw the Parks and Community Halloween episodes, and didn’t even notice the lack of The Office!
I agree with this assessment, though like many other commenters I’m still watching. Andy as managers is definitely the safe, bland choice, and the writers seem to be going against what they said over the summer, about how the new manager wouldn’t necessarily be the focal character of every episode.
I still think Jim should’ve become the manager. The show had been taking him down that path for a long time, and despite the way they bungled the co-managers storyline, I think they could’ve made it work. Alas…
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I think Spader should have replaced Carrell at least two seasons ago. The show was coasting for a while and needed a kick in the nuts. Granted, the way they have done it is more like a punch in the arm, but it’s still better than the garbage this show had become.
“Stanley, for instance, had a great moment in that “Closing Time” teaser that initially seemed to be wildly out of character”
A great moment? Seriously? As the scene was going on I knew Stanley was going to be down with it because it meant the end of the day. It didn’t seem out of character for even a second as that is the way you would expect him to react to something like that.
Stanley being that happy (albeit in character) always makes me laugh.
The show has become horrible. Terrible decision using Andy as manager.
I feel like I’m the loneliest guy in a sea of anger and disappointment, because I actually think “The Office” has been better and more consistent this season than it has been since “Niagra.” Excepting the last three episodes with Michael, last season was a horrendous mess, alternatively boring and unfunny (not quite as bad as “How I Met Your Mother” has gotten, but still tepid). I’ve actually been floored by James Spader, who cracks me up every time he’s on the screen, and I have liked Stanley’s catch-phrase, even if it is his version of Star Burns’s top hat on “Community.”
To me, the biggest problem with “The Office” now is Rainn Wilson. I’ve long been one of the (very) few who believed Dwight outlived his usefulness pretty much after Jim’s spot-on impression of him years ago, and I’ve always felt that Wilson is marginally funnier than a talking rock; but when Michael was around, this seemed mitigated by the fact that Michael was precisely the kind of person who needed a toady like that. Now, without someone either reigning him in or giving him something to do, it’s shown Dwight to be an absolutely atrocious character. I don’t think that’s just the writing, either. Dwight has always been a self-important pr*** who deserved far worse than the mostly harmless pranks Jim and Pam used to play on him.
Watching last week’s episode was the Dwight nadir for me. The idea of Dwight being a Bond movie villain has potential, but his reaction to his coworkers was *so* over-the-top cruel that it destroyed any sense of goofy fun that the episode might’ve had. I can’t really tell if that’s in the writing (which wasn’t particularly great) or in Rainn Wilson’s completely unsympathetic performance, but it was a mess nonetheless. Contrast it with Michael’s jealousy of Gabe a few years back in the “Glee” episode — he did a really mean, really selfish thing, but he remained lovable, mainly because Steve Carell played him so sympathetically. Neither Dwight nor Wilson seems capable of eliciting sympathy anymore, and that’s why I think the show would be better off getting rid of him.
Oh, and also, I’d be fine if California demoted Andy and put Darryl in charge. That, to me, is what they should’ve done from the beginning.
I did liked Dwight story last episode. First, because the writers finally give him something to do after all this time; secondly, because it sounded authentic to the character to take such a extreme position; and thirdly, and most surprising, the fact that Dwight had actually an wise argument in the whole doomsday situation. At the same time that it was exaggerated in the style of the character, was also wise, giving fresh air to a situation that, lets face it, was not new at all.
I’ll stand next to you Brendan. This has been my favorite season since “Niagra”. I like Andy as “toned down Michael” b/c I thought Michael was getting way too over the top. Michael ceased being a real/relatable character, and after Michael’s Tots, pretty much unlikeable. A mellow version in Andy 1) has room for growth and 2) lets the rest of the cast have more air time. The latter is more important to me, because I tend to find the humor better in the little side stories, and mixing and matching different characters always feels fresh to me (think Modern Family).
Of course, it could be that my expectations are just severely lowered. Community and Parks became “the” shows on Thursday years ago, and Office was the safe play. And the past couple of seasons I’d roll my eyes and grimmace at the fact that this show just didn’t know when to quit.
I now think of The Office as a veteran athlete who has accepted his role as a bench player. He can still have his moments, and when he does, you get that warm feeling while remembering past glory. With Steve gone, it’s no longer trying to hold onto it’s starting spot.
Season 8 proved to easily be the worst the show ever did. Andy was a terrible choice for manager and Robert California never made any sense as the new “boss”.
I felt like I could see this coming from a mile away. In your off-season interviews with Paul Lieberstein the last few summers, he hasn’t seemed to have realized the fact that a strong portion of the audience felt the show had grown very stale. Not that I expect him to say “our show isn’t as good as it used to be”, but his answers seemed to indicate that they were perfectly happy with status quo. The uninteresting Erin/Andy relationship drags on with a touch of Gabe (lit-ra-lly my least favorite character on TV the last 2 years), and they seem to have lost their grip of the supporting cast.
It’s a shame, because even as late as Season 5 I thought it had gotten it’s juice back, but it seems to have faded back away.
They should’ve went with my dream choice for Carrell’s replacement…Ken Marino. He would’ve made an AMAZING boss on “The Office.” But I’ll just keep pining away for “Party Down.”
He could have literally been Ron Donald — that would have been awesome!
The image of Ron Donald and his pink bowtie trying to unsuccessfully mentor Dwight… oh, now that would have developed more of the awkwardity of The Office that I oh so loved.
I just wonder if they not run out of believable conflicts or storylines for us to care about. These are like those friends at work you have just known about long enough where their drama has become mundane. After a while, their quirks and life stories stop being interesting.
Jim & Pam married are boring. That is not the only result when you get married, however you can only play that story out so long. Nobody’s life remains interesting indefinitely, and when you have kids you pretty much tend to focus on them. Since this is a story about the office and not the tribulations of raising kids, it’s hard to really do much funny with them since the draw of their will-they/won’t-they romance has long since played out. Do we really want to see the day-to-day office life of the original office (UK spoiler alert) AFTER David left and Tim & Dawn decided to be a couple and stay at their office jobs? That’s like tacking on another hour or two of epilogue to some great action/romance AFTER they get the girl and save the city/artifact/world/etc. from certain danger only to watch them hang out around the house, be domestic, and crack jokes at each other.
They also need to do something with Andy. Him as a watered down version of Michael Scott is failing. They took all the edge off the character that punched holes in walls and had issues and made him into a teddy bear. They also broadcasted the Andy-and-Erin thing, so we clearly know they intend for them to ultimately be together, they are just trying to make us care (or are presuming we do, personally I do not), and then build up the suspense and slow-burn so they can turn it into a Jim-and-Pam or Michael-and-Holly love story. The problem with that is if I am right and have figured out exactly how they are going to play that out, what’s the point in watching? If they have something better in mind, why haven’t they played that card?
The rest of the stories have either gotten old a/o cartoonish (e.g. Kevin, Ryan & Kelly, Gabe somehow just showing back up with no explanation), long since been resolved (e.g. Jim-and-Pam, Andy and any true conflict with Jim or the rest of the staff), or just be spinning its wheels (Dwight’s weirdness and aspirations to be office manager, Gabe & Erin, Erin & Andy, etc.).
As of now, all that seems to really work is the heartwarming parts. Andy’s interactions with Darryl work very well. Andy’s desire to please his parents actually worked well for me, as did Robert California’s awareness of the situation in that episode and a few others. The few moments where Kelly seems to realize she deserves better and at least acts marginally self-aware. They can still balance Dwight’s craziness and selfishness with a basic need for human connection. I also think there is a place for Robert California as a smart yet eccentric who can be at times very insightful (e.g. how he inspires his employees) yet very oblivious (e.g. how Jim tried to slip out and either by being clueless or just to because he knew Jim was trying to play him as part of some ruse, would not let him slip out of the seemingly-random Squash match Jim just showed up to).
In short, I’m saying the pieces are still there. They just need to know how to use them. Remember what made the characters work, balance the awkward with the heartfelt. Have Kelly dump Ryan already. Stop making Kevin mentally-disabled; he has to be at least competent enough to have landed a job, even if he IS a fall-through-the-cracks legitimately stupid person. We get it, he’s stupid and awkward, but you can only push that point so far before it gets to be too much, and you have went WAY beyond that. And they REALLY need to have some reason to watch the show. Work out some believable motivations (and plot arcs) for the characters to be on screen, and for us to watch them. Oh yeah, and maybe explain things like why Gabe is back after being sent away when there is no way any job would let an employee back after the kind of crap he pulled.
Even though there are still things to work with, the show has gotten tired and as of now I watch it out of habit.
-Cheers
The Andy-Erin thing fails so miserably because the writers made her too stupid. She doesn’t seem capable of being in a relationship and truly understanding someone. Michael was oblivious too, but not the same extent, and they found someone who was a believable match for him. Erin seems borderline retarded, so it’s just weird to base a will-they won’t-they thing around her. It’d be like if they did that for Kevin.
The thing is they did a better job as recently as last season of balancing that out a bit with her interactions with Michael. I agree with you, they went too far into left field. I just think the actress is good enough to put out a really good performance, and there are lots of people who are quirky or kind of strange only to have very redeeming qualities. You saw some sincerity out of Micheal Scott’s character, and actual legitimate skill in his abilities as a salesman, that made his character work (not to mention Steve Carell’s acting). Seeing that side of him really sold the story of how he would likely have gotten the job and why he was such a terrible fit as a manager. They would do well to humanize Erin (and, well, ALL of them) more in a similar fashion. Easier said than done, however not impossible to do I would say.
-Cheers
Gabe actually did have his return explained in a scene from the season premiere that was stupidly cut from the episode and put in the online Deleteds section. I don’t know why they decided to leave out Gabe angrily explaining that he’s now working in Scranton on Monday-Wednesday-Friday and in Tallahassee on Tuesday-Thursday (without extra pay) but they should have found the time to have info that was that funny, that cruel, and happening to that deserving a guy.
I don’t agree that the show has run its course, not by a long shot–but I’ll add that the way they’re turning Kevin into an outright imbecile is a slippery slope for that. He’s becoming an unfunny lobotomy victim as much as Angela is an unfunny harpie.
I stopped caring about Erin when she threw a disposable camera in the trash because it’s, er, disposable. Sigh.
They still should have had something on-screen explaining why Gabe was back. To just expect us to not care or notice he was back after being reassigned back down to Tallahassee seems strange at best.
And Erin . . . Yeah, the disposable camera bit was beyond stupid. Kind of like Hugh Laurie as House, I think I like the actor more than necessarily the character. Not in the same way, but Ellie Kemper fills that role where I’ve seen enough from her as an ACTOR that I root for the character in some regards. The scenes where she’s been good have been great. The rest of the time, they just have her act unbelievably stupid.
-Cheers
Dave I, the show has always had the philosophy (which comes from Greg Daniels) that A)deleted scenes are canon, even if they don’t air; and B)they’re not going to repeat information from deleted scenes in later episodes just to get it across.
For instance, the fact that Creed was (as in real life) the guitar player for The Grass Roots is revealed in a “Booze Cruise” scene that eventually got deleted, and it’s never been specifically explained in any episode since, even though jokes in later episodes play off the idea that he was briefly a rock star.
Fair enough. I still think, in this case, it is a poor decision. With Creed being a guitar player (real AND Office life), you can roll with it more. No big deal really. With Gabe just getting moved, only to just show up again, then expect the audience to have seen the deleted scenes to not have a big mental question mark about it? That seems like a poor choice in editing.
Thank you for the clarification though.
-Cheers
I think my wife realized who would’ve been an awesome Steve Carell successor: Rhys Darby. He was already responsible for some of the funniest parts of flight of the conchords .
Murray, Present!
I can’t figure out what the writers are thinking with Gabe. Not once have I laughed at that character. And last week’s episode featured even more of him than usual. Painful.
Boy, I see it differntly. I’ve really enjoyed this season moreso than the 2 previous seasons with Carell. Michael Scott had gotten old and stale.
I think Andy is different enough from Michael. Michael had a blind, stupid, belief in himself where Andy is very self conscious and has a severe lack of confidence that makes his character much more interesting than Michael’s plow through no matter how stupid it is antics and everything will work out.
I was ready to stop watching the office before Carell announced he was leaving. Now, I enjoy it again.
I don’t care if Andy is “safe” he was perfect. They just haven’t let him GROW into a real leader. Watching that go against California would be AWESOME. But I have always hated what they were doing with Erin and agree with the rest.
I think everything that’s gone wrong with The Office can be extrapolated from comparing the opening credits of Season 2: [youtu.be]
to the opening credits of Season 7: [youtu.be]
The show used to be about nuance, the small moments, the weird things we do to break up the boring stretches of our jobs. Now, it’s all about big, wacky sitcommy set-pieces. Jim and Pam are boring because they’re still grounded, relatively realistic people, surrounded by broad, hollow humor-delivery mechanisms.
Good point. Last week’s episode was a perfect example of this. The Doomsday program should have been something Robert California was responsible for. The idea that corporate would install productivity software to monitor the employees is a real world detail that lots of folks could empathize with. Instead they turn Dwight into a brilliant hacker who can set up a program that not only monitors their work, but can also sift through their e-mails to find the ones with insults to California. Having Dwight be responsible removes the possible conflict with California just so they can film a trip to Schrute Farms for some wacky hijinks and send Jim to the squash court to get hit in the nuts with the squash ball.
I feel that the Robert California character has lots of potential…some of it having been used well so far. I think if they can move more of the action around interactions with Spader, it will be a more interesting show.
Alan,
The show was struggling to be funny even the last few seasons that Michael was the boss. Now the show is still struggling to be funny with Andy as the boss.
The show could be funny with anyone as the boss, if the writing was better and they were able to overcome the dificulty of finding new/creative ways to be funny that trouble any long-running sitcom.
Sadly I think the brain drain of funny writers that have moved on has really hurt the show. The quality of the writing has decreased for years now.
The latest high points of the show were all the funny that the The Michael Scott Paper company provided, and emotionally anything with Amy Ryan.
The whole Sabre takeover never worked, Gabe has never fit, Kathy Bates has never fit, even Darryl’s promotion to the office area has robbed them of the many warehouse vs office class-warfare type storylines.
Sadly Ed Helms is going to be undeservedly “blamed” for ruining The Office after Carrell left, but Carrell’s departure just put a bigger spotlight on the show’s poor writing that has been there for the last few seasons.
I disagree with you about Ed Helms taking the blame simply because he has been good & successful in other things, plus the fact it started losing steam several years ago. I think the writing, and just the natural winding down of the show, will get more blame than anything.
-Cheers
Dave,
I guess I need to rephrase.
The fact that they chose Ed Helms to be the boss is going to be “blamed” for ruining The Office, even though the writing was bad for a few years now.
When The Office ends, I just think the story will be “it couldn’t survive Carrells departure” and not the reality that it was struggling to be funny at the end of Carrell’s run.
Either way Ed Helms isn’t going to come out of this without getting some portion of the blame.
Maybe you are right. Unfortunately, to some extent, you probably are. I think it will be like if the captain of the Titanic got replaced post-iceberg crash and then blaming his replacement. Sure, it is possible, but I think most will agree the ship was already on its way down which should help curtail a lot of that sentiment.
-Cheers
I agree that if the writing is good, anyone can be funny as the boss. Andy can be funny even as the boss, it’s just they don’t utilize it. I hope Ed Helms makes lots of good films so he won’t get too much repercussion of The Office.
Brilliantly put. Thx for writing the words I felt in my brain. Indeed, Spader’s California character WAS brilliant at the start (the interview with Jim last season was awesome), but he is wandering a bit now, ain’t he? I’ll still watch it on HULU, though. :-)
They should have just left Creed as branch manager!!!
I, too, put a lot of the blame on the turnover of the writing and production staff. The loss of Greg Daniels and Mike Schur to Parks&Rec, and the unexplained departures of Jen Celotta, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg drained a lot of the original talent and Paul Lieberstein and Mindy Kaling have not proven to be adequate replacements.
Another problem, which I wonder if Daniels and Schur recognized, was the limitations of the strict mockumentary format. By insisting that an actual doc was being filmed and that the characters acknowledged the cameras as existing within their reality, the stories they can tell are really restricted. Anything that takes place away from the office needs a strong justification and so we never learn anything about the private lives of the characters unless they contrive ridiculous events like everyone showing up at Jim and Pam’s wedding or the christening. By maintaning a strict sense of ‘reality’ it becomes impossible to stretch the limits of believability. Both Modern Family and Parks&Rec use a much looser form of mockumentary in which there is no sense that the cameras are actually part of the story, but instead omnipotent observers that can be anywhere while still allowing for things like talking heads that allow the characters to give you a sense of their inner dialogs. I have a feeling that Daniels and Schur recognized that after the resolution to the Jim/Pam story at the end of Season 3, which had been a driving force for those first few seasons, that it was going to be hard to continue the series at the level they were used to. I get the feeling that the current regime is trying to back away from the restrictions this year, but it feels too late to change the game.
The rest of the cast has been neutered from messing with Andy the way they were always able to with Michael Scott. Yeah, they were behind him when appropriate, but for the most part they had free range to fire some well-deserved shots.
It’s hard to imagine now that Jim and Pam could team up to throw Andys phone in the ceiling and call it repeatedly, or that Jim could give him really, really bad tips for picking up girls around the office.
What a shame.
It’s simple. Andy Bernard is not funny. He is really annoying. And the singing is beyond annoying and always has been.
Replace Micheal Scott with Lt. Jim Dangles from Reno 911……he would be AWESOME!
I still enjoy ‘The Office.’ It may not be the truly great comedy it was in its first few years, but in my view it beats anything on CBS’ roster of comedies.
you’re out on commenting after half the 1st season post-carrell? way to britta your job, sepinwall
Actually, Alan almost bailed on the show mid-way through last season, but came back because of a few of the stronger episodes running up to Michael’s departure. The show had been flailing around since the start of Season 5 and except for a few glimpses of inspiration (the Michael Scott Paper Company being the obvious example), there hasn’t been any sign they know how to get out of it.
IIRC, he hated two episodes that have been met with nearly universal disdain amongst the show’s fans (“Christening” and “Viewing Party”) as well as “WUPHF.com” (which was better received than those other 2 eps, but also focused heavily on Ryan and Gabe, two of the series’ least-liked characters). Then “China” was good, “Classy Christmas” was great and brought back Amy Ryan as Holly Flax, and the road to the rest of Season 7 was set for reviews that even Will Ferrell’s mostly-unenjoyable turn as Deangelo Vickers couldn’t derail. Season 8 was always going to be a journey of discovery for the post-Carell cast and crew. So far it’s working out pretty well.
Still believe that, Ben?
I’ve actually liked this season of the Office a lot more than the past two seasons. I also might be in the minority, but I think this year it has been much better than Parks and Rec, which has been a huge disappointment so far.
I don’t disagree. So often this season, I’ve felt that Andy’s lines were written to come out of Michael Scott’s mouth. It’s completely jarring when I notice that (easily once an episode, usually more often).
But to be honest, I’ve been down on The Office for into three seasons now, long before Steve Carell announced he was leaving. The fundamental flaw with this show is the writing. James Spader, Ed Helms, Will Ferrell, Catherine Tate, no one can save it if the scripts suck. And let’s face it, the scripts started sucking about the time Parks and Recreation went into development.
In my opinion I think the reason the quality has dropped is because Greg Daniels and Michael Schur have left the writing room (Daniels splits his time with the two shows) and also a few other writers which just leaves it up to new writers. Schur has an obviously large influence which he took to Parks and Rec
I disagree. Historically my favorite episodes have always been the ones where Michael was quiet and the supporting cast got a chance to step forward. Thus, I’ve been smitten with this season so far, and have not once pined for the days of Michael Scott. He was too over the top and not by any stretch why I tuned in.
I realize I’m in the minority on this, but that’s my two cents.
Just as Alan said, my big problem with this season is that all the characters have become complete morons. Even Jim and Pam have been dumbed down. In last week’s episode they both bought into Dwight’s doomsday machine. This week Pam agreed to go along with Dwight’s plan to give Jim a lie detector test on a drug store blood pressure machine, which was so out of character they had her admit it was stupid in a talking head. These last couple of episodes made me think back to Season 1’s “Healthcare” episode where Jim and Pam smartly thwarted Dwight’s efforts to make draconian cuts to their health benefits. What happened to that smart and witty Jim & Pam? The writer’s have forgotten that Jim and Pam are supposed to represent the audience.
I think they really missed a great opportunity for bringing the show in a new direction by not making Jim the new manager. Besides Jim being the obvious choice, it had already been set up in previous episodes that while Jim has the brains for the job, his co-workers can’t look past his past shenanigans. It would be Jim wanting to be serious while everyone else wants to continue as if it’s still goof-off time. Plus Jim would have the man he himself chose to be manager as his own boss. I think Robert California has mostly been positive for the show. The character could have come in and countermanded everything Jim was trying to do. This set-up would have been very much like “NewsRadio” with Dave Nelson having to deal with Jimmy James while trying to run a bunch of loonies. There’s not much more that can be done with the Andy Bernard character. He’s a sad sack that everyone feels sorry for and they want to help him be a winner. Boring when it’s repeated over and over every week. (Ed Helms plays the exact same character in everything he does. In “The Hangover”, “Cedar Rapids” and “The Office” Ed Helms plays his characters exactly the same. Dull.) A completely different choice of actor to have brought onto the show as Steve Carell’s replacement would have been Dana Carvey. You know he would have come up with a character completely new and unpredictable! I think it would make for interesting episodes and character interaction if Andy Bernard were to be demoted back to salesman. There would be a new animosity from him toward Jim and a good cohort for Dwight who would be kissing up to Jim, but plotting behind his back. Jim as boss could also liven up the relationship between him and Pam.
Zed,
Neither the producers nor John Krasinski felt that making Jim the permanent boss was a good idea. The responses to any kind of previously attempted Jim-in-charge situation were not positive from either critics or fans, whether in individual eps like “Survivor Man” or for the awful Michael & Jim co-manager storyline that helped ruin Season 6. It was never going to happen.
It is sad to see what was once the funniest show on TV turn into an embarrassingly bad show – at times, it’s simply painful to watch. Granted, it’s not the worst thing on TV, and there are still brief snippets of actual humor on the show (very, very brief snippets), but overall it’s become far too sad and pathetic to watch. I have to say goodbye to it now, before my memories of the greatness of the earlier seasons are forever tainted.
I agree with pretty much everything you said, Alan, and for those same reasons The Office has fallen out of my rotation (although I did see last night and thought it was amusing). However, the one thing I cannot disagree with more is the idea that it’s had to argue with the people who thought The Office should end. That’s the easiest argument of all to refute.
The people who think because they no longer watch or like a show that it should end drive me batty. Even were The Office not NBC’s #1 rated show, which alone would make cancelling it for any reason completely insane, deciding to close down shop and end the jobs of hundreds of other people because you no longer get the same number of chuckles as you once did is the height of internet narcissism. Even if the show were aggressively bad, like Whitney or Two Broke Girls, people expressing the need to shut down a television show for their own bizarre reasons has always struck me as a litmus test for doucheyness.
The corollary to this is the idea that the people running the show will voluntarily shut it down because of some committment to artistic integrity. This might be a good definition of insanity.
Hi , agree with some of the things you said alan… That being said , wouldn’t it be funny to introduce Vance refrigeration or another company a bit more into it and have darryl move there then we could have interaction like when the warehouse was about and Jim and Darryl do get on well but the friendship would get in the way , they do need to open the office up a bit and expand , , have like a rivarily between them or introduce some new companies and have defects to them like when dwight went to staples that was funny haha , i would have Jim as manger as you could then follow him back home and see what happens when Jim and Pam leave the office , that how we got some of the funny micheal momments when he buys his Condo haha ,
Also i like this sesason mcuh better than the last season mainly becuase they are focusing on the little characters and not always micheal scott. Come on Creed needs to be explained a bit more …
What is TOBY WAS PROMOTED TO COPERATE… that could be funny there was so many funnier ways to go after Carrel left
“Andy’s not funny, and everybody either likes him too much or feels too sorry for him for their interactions with him to be funny.”
Yes, yes, and yes. Thank you!
Huh. I disagree. I think the episodes are funnier than they ever were under Carrell. And while I miss the Jim of old, he hasn’t been around since he and Pam sealed the deal a few seasons ago.
I think the season has been funny, and felt real at the same time. Carrell was a cartoon, and while Spader is risking the same thing, he’s not overwhelming the show with his caricature. I’m enjoying the season and how they’re playing it.
I agree with this. I feel that the show has declined in quality. However, I felt that last night’s episode reminded me of an older one; Dwight being ridiculous in a totally believably Dwight way, Pam and Jim caring about each other in the end, Jim making funny jokes. The most important thing, if they want the show to remain funny is to NOT A) make all the plots about Andy trying to impress Robert and B) not make the characters all seem mentally challenged.. except for Creed. ;)
This season makes me think back and realize just how great Steve Carell was at this role and how great it was back 3 or 4 years ago, it’s almost unrecognizable at times now.
At times this season Ed Helms has seemed like he’s been uncomfortable with his new role, not as Andy the boss but as the actor who took over for Carell. It was hard to watch that Closing Time piece last week, the Office has always leaned torwards uncomfortable humor
only now it’s unintentionally so because at times it’s just bad televison.
Andy’s obsequiousness is getting old fast, and it’s obvious he was the wrong choice. I hope to god they don’t bring Tate back as a replacement, whether she was doing the female version of D. Brent or not, I don’t remember ever being so instantly annoyed by a character.