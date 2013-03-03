Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Clear’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon I go back for the cat sculpture…
“He wasn’t like this then.” -Rick
There have been 30 episodes of “The Walking Dead” prior to “Clear,” and the series pilot remains far and away the best of those. A lot of that comes from the sense of restraint in the pilot, favoring a sense of creeping dread over the cool action and inconsistent characterization of the weekly series. And a lot of it is the presence of Lennie James as Morgan, whose performance — with all due respect to the fine work that Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and others have done over the past three years — remains the most indelible of the series. The show has done good episodes since then, and at times excellent ones, but the pilot was something special.
“Clear”(*) finally brings Rick back to his hometown, and back into the orbit of Morgan. And, appropriately, it also brings back the quiet, unsettling atmosphere of the pilot, leading to the best episode by far of this back half of season 3, and among the series’ very best post-pilot hours.
(*) Written by Scott M. Gimple, who will replace Glen Mazzara as showrunner to season 4. This script is definitely a promising sign for what’s to come, though much of what’s so good about “Clear” isn’t repeatable on a weekly basis unless Gimple has the authorization to turn “The Walking Dead” into a completely different (and probably less commercially successful) show.
Like the pilot, “Clear” is a very spare episode. There are only three regular characters, plus Morgan, and only a couple of minor action set pieces. (And several bits of zombie combat actually take place off-camera.) No bothering with the Governor, or Andrea, or many of this season’s more problematic characters and story arcs — and the one who is around finally gets some desperately-needed characterization (more of that, and more dialogue, than in all her previous appearances, it felt like) to explain why the rest of the group might opt to keep Michonne around long-term.
And without all the usual distractions, “Clear” is just a devastating character study of these two men we met at the beginning of the series, and of what they’ve become since they parted company.
The Rick of season 1 is a man who would have stopped for the hitchhiker; the Rick of season 3 is a man who very plausibly would keep driving away from the poor guy, caring only about the supplies in his backpack. We’ve seen every step of that journey from the one to the other.
Morgan, on the other hand, has been missing from action all this time. All we know is what we see of his circumstances and behavior today, and what he tells Rick of what he’s been through. But the circumstances — the walker traps that are at once effective and disturbing, the graffiti everywhere (including “Duane turned” on one wall) and the weapons cache — and James’ performance are all we need to understand what an ordeal it’s been for this man who hasn’t had the relative good fortune of Rick Grimes, and who has the savvy to stay alive but not the strength to end his own suffering.(**)
(**) That said, I would have watched the hell out of an alternate version of “The Walking Dead” — or perhaps a parallel spin-off — that stayed with Morgan and Duane rather than following Rick to Atlanta and the quarry. It would have been a quieter, more psychological and more harrowing show — and, again, one that likely wouldn’t be setting ratings records for AMC — but there’s definitely some great raw material there.
All of this leads to a great duet between James and Lincoln, and another reminder of the gigantic emotional toll of life in the zombie apocalypse. We got some of this in the season premiere when we saw how efficient and yet how desperate Rick’s group had become since their time on the farm; putting Rick and Morgan together again for a few hours made that point even more effective, as did the bookended scenes with that poor doomed hitchhiker.
Other than Michonne finally bonding with a member of the group, there’s nothing in “Clear” that’s going to have real significance to the season’s larger story of the prison vs. Woodbury. After the last few weeks, though, I’d have been fine with this particular detour from that story had lasted an episode or two longer.
“The Walking Dead” is great at action and horror, but terribly uneven at plotting and the way characterization serves its plots. What it never fails at, when it’s of a mind to, is showing just what it would feel like to be a living, breathing, thinking human being in a world ruled by the snarling, hungry, single-minded dead.
A great episode, and a welcome tonic to the last couple.
Some other thoughts:
* Again, they should have let Michonne speak this much far earlier than this — even if it was only with Andrea, with whom she’d established a sense of trust in the gap between seasons — but better late than never. For a few minutes there, she was something other than a scowl and a katana.
* Carl’s reaction to shooting Morgan — particularly when he thought he’d killed him — helps set up some internal conflict that’s going to come when the group next battles the Governor’s men. Carl’s become extremely capable and matter-of-fact at putting down walkers, but killing the living is something else entirely.
* Glad to see that Carl and Michonne ultimately got a Pack ‘n Play for L’il Asskicker rather than a proper crib that would have to be assembled — and, worse, that wouldn’t be portable in the likely event that they’d move on from the prison.
* On the other hand, are we meant to think that of that enormous arsenal of Morgan’s, Rick and company only took one duffel bag’s worth of stuff? Seems foolish, given the conflict ahead.
* A very strange edit in the scene where Michonne first stops Carl from going into the bar to get the photo of himself and his parents in happier times, with the abrupt cut from them at the door to Carl walking away. At first, I thought my screener had skipped, but it turns out that’s just how the sequence was put together.
I imagine people are gonna complain about there not being enough “action”, but episodes like this necessary; I agree with Alan that this was a great episode.
My only complaint, though, would be that there have already been slow episodes this half season, and, in my opinion, none of them have succeeded the way this one did, and therefore said episodes (the mid-season premiere, the one with the surprise attack by the Governor in the end and the last one with Andrea coming to the prison) could easily be disposed of for episodes like this one – and thus leaving more space for the action episodes this show does so well (with slow – but well done – episodes in between).
I agree. I think an episode like this highlights how the other slower episodes are lacking.
It also shows how amazing that pilot episode was…that we can have 28 episodes between these characters and yet I could probably watch them talk for hours bc the pilot properly introduced and made us care about them so much.
That was the best episode of the series so far, even better than the pilot. If this is going to be the future potential quality of season 4, I’m really excited to see where this goes.
Talk about turning a corner. Michonne is finally a character I don’t outright dislike. Amazing what giving her a tiny bit of character development could do.
I love how we always get excited at some awesome episode and “can’t wait” for the future. I hope I’m wrong, but this show might be what it is, a star with potential but only achieves greatness once in a while.
But damn, when they go, soooooo goooooooddd.
Let me be clear, since you misunderstood: I am excited that this episode was better written than any previous episode, from beginning to end, and that the writer is the show runner for next season. But I’m not fooled into thinking it implies this season is going to get better, because Mazzara is still in charge.
I didn’t misunderstand anything. I’m just saying that it always seems like after some episode of greatness we (fans and people who comment on here) get excited about the potential this show has and how they can achieve greatness, only to be let down as they return to some dumb plot they can’t write for, with characters they can’t make us feel for, in situations that lack nuance.
I’m excited for s4, because of episodes like this, but this is now the third or fourth time where we look to the future with optimism and yet it hasn’t happened yet.
i wasn’t insulting you, just stating a trend I’ve noticed.
This episode was great because it brought together the first two characters we came to care for in the show. Morgan and Rick were the first two human characters that we saw interacting in the wake of the ZA, and I think those of us who watched the pilot have all wondered what happened to Morgan. And of course the almost mythic fact that the Zombie mother Morgan couldn’t kill caused the death of his child. Relate this to the Governor’s desire to protect his zombie child, and also to Rick and Carol (poor Sophia) and their intense need to protect their offspring.
But the way our intrepid survivors drove past the hitchhiker nearly broke my heart. I get it. How can anyone forge bonds of trust? But How can one not reach out to other survivors?
@MINMIN: I so agree with both of your posts.
Moreover, Carl’s not saying anything when his group drove past the backpacker who pleaded for help, yet being the one to open the rear passenger-side car door to retrieve the dead man’s bag, showed his further progression from the man-child/”child-soldier” who saved Tyreese’s group (but was wary enough of the strangers to lock them in a cell). Those actions, in turn, starkly contrasted with the innocent son in Cormac McCarthy’s book “The Road” and the associated 2009 eponymous film, who thought good guys had to help people and share supplies with them.
As I mentioned below, TWD episodes “Days Gone Bye” and “Clear!” make numerous references to “The Road”. Several others are the man’s wife’s giving birth shortly after the apocalypse occurred, the characters’ dreams and their interpretations, the blurred lines between the good guys and bad guys, the concerns associated with dealing with strangers, the single bullet, the fathers’ introducing their sons to the little pleasures of past civilization (in “The Road” a cola, a hot shower, and a sweet powdered-drink mix; in “In Days Gone Bye” hot showers and comic books; and in “Clear!” the crib and cat-sculpture that Carl and Michonne scavenge for Li’l Judith Asskicker).
Finally, I think this episode showed – despite Carl’s accelerated maturity and adult-level contributions to the group – he’s still a kid at heart who appreciates the guidance, structure, and warmth offered by teachers (hence, his naming his sister after his teacher) and even mothers (hence, his reluctant appreciation for cut-the-bullshit Michonne, who saved his li’l ass when the walker grabbed him in the café, who forced him to wait outside while she magically – somehow – retrieved the Grimes family photo, and was helpful as predicted when carrying the baby supplies.)
@Minmin: Don’t forget Hershel having his wife and other relatives and friends of the family in the barn on his farm hoping for a cure. It is probably a common thing for relatives and friends not to be able to put down their loved ones; which is why I didn’t count The Governor keeping his Walker daughter hoping for a cure as part of his list of crazy.
As for leaving the hitchhiker behind, Shane’s way of surviving is now SOP. Dale wouldn’t have approved though.
@HUNTER2012 – I perceive a difference between leaving a hitchhiker behind and actively maiming someone else to ensure walkers will catch him, rather than you.
Ha, yeah, I’m afraid I see no connection between Shane’s treatment of Otis and them ignoring a stranger on the road. Maybe no one ultimately felt bad that the guy died, maybe they all did, we don’t know. But his death isn’t there fault.
One of the best episodes of the series. Maybe the best since the pilot.
Agreed. As Kurtz said, “The horror.” (And yet, the hope that Rick, Carl, and Michonne still have.)
Also agreed. I like watching a scary show about zombies and the toll a zombie world takes on people. Hanging out on a farm? Not so much. Waging a pointless war between two groups of survivors? Not so much.
Also cannot wait to find a character or two who actually thinks about the greater scheme of things in a zombie world — like maybe we should hang out on boats? Or go north or to less populated areas?
Another agreement. I loved the play between the tragedy of the Morgan/Rick moments and the almost-humour of the Michonne/Carl adventures. I thought this was a brilliant way to develop these characters and to develop a bond between Michonne and both Carl and Rick.
I felt that this episode had the feel of a charming indie road/buddy movie. Nothing much happens, but everyone understands each other just a little more at the end of the journey.
I just have one problem with this episode…. They should be WAAAAAAYYYY to far away from Rick’s home town to make that drive in a day (or two).
But it was good to see Morgan again. The comic storyline is better though (as usual).
oops, I meant *too far away.
Do you know how far you can drive in a day? You can cover several states, easily. I don’t believe they’ve ever left Georgia in this show.
There is a real Woodbury, GA and it is only 75 miles away from Atlanta, so I don’t think they are too far at all.
I know how far I can drive in a day with normal traffic, but I don’t know how far I can drive in a day in a zombie apocalypse, with congested traffic on all major hiways, and vehicles blocking the roads even on back roads. And it’s even tougher when the local 7-11 doesn’t have any gas, or any way to pump it. I would think gas would be pretty hard to come by over a year after the electricity went off.
“There is a real Woodbury, GA and it is only 75 miles away from Atlanta, so I don’t think they are too far at all.”
Not that that means anything. There is probably a Woodbury in every state. Hard to think of a more generic small town name.
With abandoned cars all over, there is probably plenty of gas. Heck, you can just switch cars when you run out of gas.
I don’t see it as a ncecessity that Ricks home town is really that far away. We don’t know what is the distance from what. Is the Prison closer to Rick’s home town than Hershel’s farm was for instance?
How big is the state of Georgia? Doesn’t seem like it would take more than a couple of hours to get from one end to another.
Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi.
That being said, if Rick’s hometown was south of Atlanta, he would more than likely closer now than when he was in Atlanta.
Are you sure Rick was from Georgia? I thought he was from Tennessee? I do remember that he used up a tank of gas before taking off on a horse in the first episode. So I agree his hometown was probably farther away than a short drive. Writers license.
Agree with Alan and the guns, again Rick fails to pick up firepower when he has the chance. How did Morgan find all the hardware and they can’t.
If you are going to have to go to war with some crazy dictator in the next town why do you refuse to pick up recruits when they are standing on the side of the road begging to be picked up. Or drive off 4 people who wanted to stay with you and help, into the arms of your enemy?
Great episode and I’m glad we finally got an answer about Morgan and if he pulled the trigger or not. I always assumed that he didn’t and that it would have bad consequences.
Michonne disappearing while Carl stood with his back to a TGIF full of zombies and only a flimsy glass door between them was really jarring, then Michonne magically appears with the picture? A better scene would have been a big blood splatter across the inside of the glass and her walking out the front door.
I hate that shows like The Walking Dead have to do that “previously on The Walking Dead” sequence at the beginning of the episode. It totally telegraphed the return of Morgan. Would have been much more satisfying if they didn’t give it away.
Same here. Sometimes those previews are necessary, but the scene with the walkie talkie was not. It definitely blew the surprise for me.
I watched the pilot with everyone else, and I wouldn’t have realized who that was without the flashback. (Granted, without the flashback to fal back on, they might well have covered it in dialogue sooner than they did.)
I saw him on the Walkie and was expecting it. If they hadn’t done that and just revealed Morgan as the shooter once the mask came off, that would have been something nuts.
DONBOY They established who Morgan was very quickly for those that didn’t know him from the pilot. No offense, but I’m really sick of shows ruining great reveals because they feel they have to cater to people who can’t remember past episodes.
Same here!
All AMC shows are notorious for the spoilery “previously on” recaps. Use my routine… mute the show and peek through your fingers real quickly every 2-3 seconds until you realize the recap is over!
I already have to mute the t.v. the second the promo for next week’s episode comes on. Even if they don’t show an explicit spoiler, I can usually intuit something I’d rather be surprised by. Hell, I figured out the death of Batman element from a line in The Dark Knight Rises trailer (too bad they didn’t have the guts to make it a real death). Its just very frustrating that networks and studios don’t have any concern for people who can put 1 and 1 together.
At least they’re not usually as bad as the Castaway trailer. That one was an atrocity against the movie going public.
I was livid at AMC showed that clip in the “previously on” segment. There is obviously no reason to mention that unless Morgan is coming back. It took what could honestly have been one of the best moments in the show for me and completely took out the element of the surprise. I loved this episode, but it would have been so much better if I didn’t realize that the guy on the roof shooting at them was Morgan.
I don’t see what the problem is. Once they were back in Rick’s hometown, it was obviously Morgan who had done all that, and Lennie James’ distinctive voice just had me rolling my eyes at the mask and helmet as a transparent attempt to keep a “secret” that was obvious as soon as Rick found the armory looted. Who else would have done that but the one person Rick had showed the armory to?
Sure someone else could have set up the traps and settled into the town, but then the “previously on” thing could have been establishing Rick having issues with the new squatters for whatever they did with Morgan, whom he had left there and the “previously on” sequence establishes as someone Rick had retained some concern for after their parting. Either the show itself spoiled the reveal with its own plot elements, or the “previously on” clip had other possibilities. I was actually worried that something more permanent had happened to Morgan since he wasn’t shown in the sequence (thinking that since they weren’t going to be using the actor, showing his face in the catch-up part might cost them royalties or something).
@Darkdoug: In fairness, I think a lot of people who might be passing through on backroads would consider raiding a Sheriff’s office for weapons, especially if that’s the only law enforcement in town. That really wasn’t much of a tipoff.
I guess this gets into general spoiler ethics, but it wasn’t a big plot twist. I knew about Morgan going in, before the “previously,” and the impact was still there. It doesn’t seem to me this is about “surprise, it’s Morgan!” so much as it is a gradual unfolding of what he’s become. What’s good about the episode has very little to do with that moment.
@Shortstop – I will admit that you are right that what we find out about him is very gradual, so the episode was definitely redeemed because of that. Plus, Lennie James is just that great an actor. It still frustrating though.
SHORTSTOPK I certainly agree that there’s much more to this episode than the surprise of Morgan’s reappearance. But part of the joy of experiencing a story for the first time is not knowing what will happen. People who saw The Empire Strikes Back without knowing what Darth Vader would tell Luke Skywalker had a richer experience than someone who watches it today. Being as shocked as the characters are by a turn of events brings us closer to them and makes us feel more a part of what happens to them. The episode works without “that moment” but that moment should have been allowed to work too.
It actually didn’t ruin the surprise for me. I still was stunned to see Morgan.
I loved this episode. I hope we get to see Morgan again bc lennie James is amazing.
I think it is so interesting that Carl is becoming more capable while his heart remains open. When michonne began to open to Carl, I thought, of course, especially if you remember his earlier heart to heart with Daryl while they cleared the tombs.
Yep. But he’s no softie; he didn’t make a peep when they raced past the backpacker who requested their help.
By the way, the backpacker and Morgan each represented a different way that being alone was dangerous.
Oh, and I, too, think Lennie James is fantastico and hope we’ll see more of him.
Jenny Jones gave new meaning to the phrase: “I brought you into this world and I’ll take you out.”
Loved seeing Morgan again, but his storyline broke my heart. Like Rick, he ‘s become apocalypse-hardened and grief-crazy. But unlike Rick, he’s been isolated so long there’s no coming back (at least, not yet). He tells Rick: “You will be torn apart by people or bullets. You. And your boy. Your people.” And he can’t stand to see that.
Morgan’s telling Rick, Michonne, and Carl to leave their shoes and guns and go reminded me of “The Road”, when the father took the thief’s belongings and sent him packing…which, as the son pointed out, was a death sentence. Michonne’s giving Rick the one bullet – and his having to use it to shoot Morgan – reminds me of “The Road”, too.
Finally, Michonne opens up. And do we see hints that she, Carl, and Rick may become a family unit?
What’s with the dead people in cars who haven’t reanimated?
I wondered the same thing. It breaks continuity to have dead that haven’t come back after they realized that everyone is infected and will turn if the brain is not destroyed. Could it be that the new showrunner is a bit sloppy with continuity?
The same thing was in the season 2 premiere on the highway. There have pretty always been dead people in cars that haven’t turned.
Also, Kanasdan, Glen Mazarra was still the showrunner for this episode.
The people in the cars could have smacked their heads in crashes. They could have been shot by raiders.
Well, the new showrunner is Scott M. Gimple, who wrote this episode. That is what I meant.
Perhaps they died early on before everyone became infected? We have seen dead that havent turned.
Based on observation, the zombies frequently lie dormant until stimulated by the presence of food (sound and to a lesser extent smell), like the ones in the cafe. Locked in car, they might not have smelled/heard anything (though the gunfire makes that problematic — again, no silent weapons). That said, they could have sustained head injuries.
Yeah, as has been pointed out, we’ve seen dormant zombies locked in cars before that wake up once you open the door. But my thought was that most of those cars appeared to have been in accidents and many of the corpses appeared to have suffered head trauma.
How was Rick, a cop, surprised to find a prison that is driving distance from his hometown?
Exactly! With all the travelling that they have done since leaving the quarry, they should not be anywhere near driving distance of their hometown.
They have never left the state of Georgia, Kanasdan. You can drive anywhere in that state in far less than a day.
Yeah, Brian H is right. What’s far-fetched is that he would make such a long and potentially dangerous journey when it’s likely someone would have pilfered the weapons and ammo by now. There have to be other cop shops that would be closer and obviously it wasn’t hard to rob Rick’s, so any other would be just as good.
When was it ever established that Rick was surprised to find the prison?
The series begins in Cynthiana Kentucky, which is Rick’s home town. 460 miles from the prison, which is outside Zebulon, Georgia. which is nineteen miles away from Woodbury.
Well, Rick said tonight they “discovered” a prison. And it was clear when they found it that they stumbled across it.
Maybe the comic started in Kentucky. The TV show started and has always taken place completely within Georgia.
Rick’s hometown in the TV show is different than the comics.
Kansadan, you are wrong. The entire series takes place in Georgia. They are never in Kentucky. This might be different in the comic, but in the TV show Rick and his family live in Georgia prior to the outbreak. They never leave Georgia in the series.
The show has never suggested it starts in Kentucky, that’s only the comic. The show has always seemed to take place in Georgia.
Hey Kanasdan: [walkingdead.wikia.com]
In the television adaptation it’s always Georgia.
so they drove 920 miles round trip? i guess gas isn’t an issue in the zombie apocalypse.
I don’t recall them ever mentioning what town or state they were in on the show, so why do you assume it’s all taking place in Georgia? Am I just forgetting that part of the series? Which episode said it?
Kansasdan check out the link I provided above. The show has always been Georgia. Kentucky was never mentioned. I guess that might be the comic you are thinking of.
@Jonas.Left: It’s never been clear if Rick knew the prison was there, but from the point the audience saw the prison at the end of season 2 to the time they finally “found” it, something like 8 months passed. If Rick was aware of it, why drive around in circles on the run? The implication is he either wasn’t aware he was so close to it that entire time or unaware it was there in the first place. Either way it’s weird, especially for a cop, to not know his way around his own state or to not know the location of the prisons in his own state.
But that’s the quality of writing under Glen Mazzara.
Thank you Leroy. I am a bigger fan of the comic than the series (much better writing and characterization), and I just assumed they would at least stick to the same locations. If they were that close all this time, why wouldn’t they have checked in on Morgan and Duane before now? Seems lazy.
JOEL At the beginning of this season it was explaiined that the group’s movements were restricted by herds of walkers. In the premiere they were aware of the prison and were able to get to it because the path was finally clear.
The implication was that they found the prison by accident. Yes, they were trapped going house to house by herds, but it wasn’t “Just wait until we can get to the prison,” it was “where do we go now?” Then they were walking down the railroad tracks, saw the prison, and checked it out. It didn’t seem to be on the map they had either.
Dan- during the Talking Dead they said they wanted Morgan to come back last season but he was busy filming other stuff
What got me was the similar question of why Rick had never traveled back to his hometown in the 6+ months that the group was on the road after Season 2. He knew that there was a potentially massive supply of guns and ammunition there, and they were apparently not far away. This episode was a good one, but the WD’s plotting still needs work. It feels like even the writers’ don’t have a clear sense of the geography of the WD’s world, or at least don’t apply it consistently. Too many locations are inconsistently either easily reached or really far away based on the needs of each episode’s plot.
It killed me that Morgan had somehow managed to collect far more guns and ammo than Rick’s group even allowing for the sheriff’s gun room.
Col., it killed me that Morgan’s done more to deal with the zombies and secure his area than our entire team did in a year.
Morgan has had a relatively secure place with lots of equipment. The prison is the fourth location the group has tried to set up at. Maybe if they had a year in a relatively undisturbed location, they could have done as much as Morgan. They also had to keep moving to obtain sufficient food supplies to feed the group.
As for the “Rick should have known about the prison” issue, who naturally thinks of prisons as equaling shelter and safety? It was when they got eyes on the place, and their battle-hardened eyes suddenly saw the possibilities in the fences and walls and other secure aspects. Even if those things HAD occurred to Rick before finding it, there was no guarantee that it would have been intact, or not already in possession of more dangerous individuals.
As far as Rick being an LEO who isn’t aware of the prison, it could be for a different jurisdictional overlap. A small town cop probably relies on a larger department or agency to handle stuff beyond the immediate issues, like neighbor disputes and minor offenses, and local ordinance violations, and that larger agency would be the ones to deal with the sorts of crime that get sent to full size prisons. That’s pretty much the setup in my hometown, which has almost 20 officers. A tiny little department consisting of not much more than Rick & Shane? I doubt if Rick ever would have had any dealings with more than one prison and if the prison they are using serviced a different area than Rick’s town, yes. He might very well NOT be consciously aware of A. its existence, or B. its precise location relative to the circles his group has been driving in for the last six months or so as they try to evade a zombie herd and find something to eat besides cat food.
The problem with that, DarkDoug, is that they had a secure location at the farm, and they did nothing to fortify it. I lump Hershel’s family in there as well — they should have been setting up fences and so forth. As I posted back then, even unrolling bales of barbed wire or fencing wire would tangle and confuse zombies. But they didn’t. Even collecting cars and parting them grill to bumper would create a fast wall to slow a zombie herd.
And, just as an aside, there’s no way there’s a prison in his home state that Rick doesn’t know about, and probably not in several states around, either. I work with law enforcement, and they’re all acutely aware of what resources are available in their states, even in very large states. That said, I’m not making a big deal of the prison, because it’s kind of a silly argument (and I like to nitpick the show). As far as I can remember, it was never stated Rick didn’t know about it. He may not have been there before, and they were fleeing zombie hordes. Just because they never showed him saying, oh, yeah, this is Johnson Penitentiary or whatever, doesn’t mean he didn’t know it existed. It’s much more dubious that Woodbury didn’t know about it. One assumes that ALL the citizens aren’t transplants from other areas.
Because the world of Walking Dead only makes sense if there was a plague of stupidity prior to the zombie plague, and pretty much everyone is infected with that as well.
I feel the need to reiterate that when they showed the prison in last year’s finale, it was supposed to show us that the prison was “on the horizon” or “around the corner” metaphorically/plotwise. It wasn’t necessarily supposed to be physically that close to the characters’ location. I really don’t think they were bumbling around the same 1/2-mile area for 8 months.
As far as the complaints that Rick A) should have thought of the prison earlier, or B) should have thought of his hometown’s gun stash earlier………cut the guy some slack. Do you always think of the best possible thing at every moment of your life? Better late than never.
And don’t get me wrong, I think this show is really stinky with the way they handle alot of things, but I don’t agree with the particular complaints in this thread.
Bryan, that has been my theory. Everyone is infected with the virus, if you don’t turn into a zombie outright, it must still destroy enough brain cells to make you do stupid things. (Sleep with the Govenor, hide all the guns in a swamp, leave a guy on the side of the road who is infected with a valuable gun, not shooting your zombie wife, etc.)
I never read the comics but my impression is that Rick was from another state. That heading to Atlanta from his hometown was quite a distance. He did run out of gas nowhere near Atlanta and took a horse the rest of the way. I think someone might have pointed out after one of the flashback shows that the Sherrif patches were from a different State and didn’t Merle say something in the second episode about Rick being out of his jurisdiction?
I’m so glad to see some characterization of Michonne, letting her humanity come through a bit. However, it actually served this episode better that her character up to this point has been cold and untrustworthy, because it carried more weight with how Carl was able to break through the shell.
I also find it interesting how far the show has strayed from the comic book. It’s very hard to be spoiled anymore because things have become so different, much to the benefit of the show I think.
Agreed. Even though it was a mistake to let her character drag on with so little development to this point, it worked well for this episode.
They have strayed quite a ways from the comic but they’re still staying within the basic framework of it. I hope they continue to do their own thing though. I think many of their changes have worked well.
Let’s not discount the contributions that having had substantial stretches of uninterrupted sleep in a relatively secure location with others to watch her back, food she hasn’t had to forage for, and company have made to Michonne’s opening up.
You’re correct that this was the perfect episode for her to finally open up, but this episode should have come sometime in the first half of the season. They dragged her silence/grumpiness on for too long, which did serve this episode well, but made 13 episodes of Michonne crap in the process.
This is by far the best episode I’ve seen in a very long time. We have become lulled into a sense of satisfaction with what will happen between Rick’s group and the Governor’s Woodbury, etc. that we haven’t been expecting to see an episode about the real psychological toll this apocalypse has had on the characters.
Rick got to see himself in Morgan and what will be around the corner if he doesn’t start reconnecting with people. Too bad we couldn’t watch Morgan come back to the prison with Rick. But maybe he belongs in the past. And, this will help Rick move forward and appreciate what he has left in the world – Carl, Judith and now his new pal, Michone. Thank God Michone became a real person in this episode. About damed time!
Anyone else think that with all the Michonne dialog she was about to be offed?
Nope. I look forward to her building a stronger relationship with the Grimes.
Well the show has a history of killing off characters who recently become warm on screen.
Yes, I know…T-Dog, Oscar, Axel. But Michonne’s Kirkman’s “magical negress”; I predict she’ll be handled differently.
Yes, they went full-on TV Tropes on Michonne, didn’t they, Froide? That’s the first thing I thought when she reappeared with the picture.
You know, I’m beginning to think you people with your “magical negress” bullshit are the real racists. If Daryl had been the one to go in and get the picture in the exact same scene and shot, everyone would be cheering about how badass he is.
YOU people are the ones who are making an issue of her skin color. It’s like when people call a protest against the government and its taxing and spending policies racist, because the most visible official is black. Agree with them or don’t, but to be the one to bring up race, and then call out the other party for racism is just posturing and lacks any sort of legitimate argument.
T-Dog didn’t die because he was black, he died because the character was pointless and just a red shirt to pad out numbers. I predicted Oscar’s death in these comments a week before it happened, not because he was black but because he was going into danger surrounded by more prominent characters.
All the whining about Michonne this season has been really obnoxious. There have been other characters who have received similar short shrift on characterization but did not bring nearly the same degree of opprobrium down on the creators’ heads. Yet, I see threads calling her an animal and a beast, when a male character would probably be seen as stoic or badass in similar situations. She’s a lot like the long-haired guy in the first Predator movie. Quiet, mysterious, highly capable and possessed of unusual skills, but no goes around using him as an excuse to write racial epithets and then turning around and referring to the creators as racist.
Let’s just lay off the racial bullshit and treat her like any other character. She might not say much, but I would argue she has been portrayed much for favorably from her very first appearance than Andrea or Lori were or have been. Did Daryl have any deep characterization until the episode where he went looking for Sophia and hallucinated Merle?
Okay, that’s the end of this particular thread. Any more comments and the whole thing gets deleted. TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
That’s not the way I wanted my first Sepinwall reply to go down!
Merely a passing thought. I never rooted for T-Dog, Oscar, or Axel to die, though I definitely rooted for Lori’s death.
I’d much rather they had actually built up those characters and I am rooting for Michonne all the way!
Interesting bookend, while we’re returning to Rick’s hometown. He said to Morgan, “I’m sorry this happened to you,” which is the same thing he told the crawling legless walker in episode 1.
Ha, good ear. Wow, I completely missed that.
More bookends: both men were shot while wearing bulletproof vests, each man was knocked out by the other’s son, each man was there for the other when he awakened, and now…both men have been widowed by circumstances related to the apocalypse.
Alan, I’m not calling you out, but you wouldn’t watch Morgan & Duane’s sidestory. No one would. The problem with exploring the apocalypse for 30+ hours is that you come to realize how bloody boring it is to live in. Actual day to day survival is an unending routine of finding food, supplies, and just not trying to die. There’s no change, no goal beyond not getting bit. What makes this episode interesting is that Morgan is basically a new character, and we end up building that show for ourselves in our heads from the details he provides. It’s more exciting, and efficient, than actually having to follow that story for the long term. This episode, if anything, makes the case for a Walking Dead anthology series, where we get different scenarios and characters each week for one hour. The longer you spend with the same set, the more time you need to devote to defining them, something the current WD has struggled with constantly.
“Actual day to day survival is an unending routine of finding food, supplies, and just not trying to die.”
That’s really not much different from the show, minus all the silly soap opera back-and-forth we were subjected to on the farm in season 2.
I think the Morgan and Duane story would have worked fine and done as well with ratings, if it were well-written and acted. I don’t think people aren’t tuning in week after week because they loved the Lori/Rick/Shane love triangle or Rick’s leadership or Hershel’s philosophy. The vast majority of them are tuning in for a zombie show. This could be essentially just as successful a show with an entirely different cast, a different setting, and different circumstances, just keep the zombie premise intact.
@Joel
“This could be essentially just as successful a show with an entirely different cast, a different setting, and different circumstances, just keep the zombie premise intact.”
Hence why an anthology comes to mind. I suppose I should have clarified that a Morgan and Duane story isn’t inherently a bad idea, but this staff and network would not be able to do it properly. As you say, people watch this show for the zombies, which is maybe why I’m always so depressed about TWD. There’s no incentive on AMC’s part to let the creative team fulfill the show’s dramatic potential when 2 minutes of zombie action is enough to keep 10million+ viewers watching. It’s the TV equivalent of watching porn: if they had control over it, most viewers would probably watch about 5 minutes of the story, before getting restless and jumping ahead to the money shots.
“That’s really not much different from the show, minus all the silly soap opera back-and-forth we were subjected to on the farm in season 2.”
Except for the part where they hardly spend any time looking for supplies.
That’s not very accurate. They haven’t scouted for things we’d assume they should scout for, but they’ve been out getting supplies many times.
You’re ignoring the time they went into town and got ambushed by that raiding party last season, or the time Shane and Andrea ended up in the burbs. Or the three other times last season that Glenn and Maggie went scouting for medication. Or the time Maggie and Daryl went for formula at the day care this season, or when Maggie and Glenn were captured by Merle (also scouting for formula). Or this episode, were they went on a weapon’s run. If they spent more time foraging, people would be complaining about *that*.
I don’t really consider having two people going into town to pick up a bag of medical supplies or just formula a “supply run”. The fundamental motivation of a group like this is to find a secure place to live with enough supplies and weaponry to survive long term. They have looked for a location, but completely ignored the other priorities. I thought they might have reconsidered their neglect of this with the opening scene of this season where they raid that house with almost military efficiency.
I’m not trying to call the kettle black here, because I’ve criticized this show and this issue previously, but I think that season 3 is different. You could easily criticize their lack of focus in S1 and S2, but they solved their two main issues with the prison: sanctuary and food. Since they found the prison and pacified it not much time has passed but they’ve struggled with a constant series of hurdles/threats. The prisoner unleashing a walker attack, Lori’s labor and death, Rick’s temporary insanity, Glenn and Maggie becoming hostages, Tyrese’s crew, and now the Governor’s assault. They’ve scavenged to resolve immediate needs (baby formula and now guns/ammo) but they’ve also been repeatedly side-tracked with the threat from Woodbury. And keep in mind that simply driving around is dangerous in and of itself. The vehicle could break down or attract unwanted attention, and if anyone is gravely injured on the road everyone on that run is in danger.
Your criticism has a bit of validity but I think they’ve covered it. Otherwise, you could also complain that we don’t see enough scenes of them eating, defecating, and sleeping, things they also need to do in order to survive.
@Joel: “You could easily criticize their lack of focus in S1 and S2, but they solved their two main issues with the prison: sanctuary and food.”
I think Bat is right that their goal is to survive long-term, not just another month. In my opinion, they haven’t solved their “main issues” because they have only a temporary supply of food and a temporary semi-sanctuary. The prison is crawling with walkers because of the yet undiscovered breech. Only when the prison is completely cleared and secured would I call it a sanctuary against walkers. And then they must turn it into a sanctuary against people. And for that they need an arsenal, and more manpower. And the food will run out. Maybe soon? They need a sustainable food source, crops and perhaps livestock (obviously unlikely), or at least a plan to scavenge until they can start growing their own food. In short, they’ve only solved their issues in the sense that they are still alive and are better off in the prison than holed up in some house.
L: Thanks for reading my last comment before responding. Yes, they’ll build a working farm, build an armory, recruit new members, secure the entire prison, and repair the wall in a couple weeks with Woodbury taking hostages and attacking them.
@Joel: No need for sarcasm. I think you misunderstood what I said. If I’d said we need more scenes of them planting etc., then you’re objection would make sense. Or if I said they should ignore the governor and starting planting, then your objection would make sense. All I said is that their two main issues have not been solved. If they were solved, then they’d be facing the governor from a fully secure prison and sustainable supplies. Instead, they must fight from a weak position–a nonsecure fortress, dwindling supplies. That’s all.
TWD works so much better when the cast is pared down to minimum numbers. This episode also highlights the difficulty the show has in handling more than a handful of characters at a time.
For the first time in awhile the danger of the zombies felt palpable again. Also a much overdue episode for some quality screen time for Micchone. I really liked how the show used Carl to give us a glimpse into her character – though how she got the picture out of the cafe begs question.
I place this one with the season premiere and the pilot as my favorite episodes of this series.
I thought the obvious solution would have been to open the doors and lead them on a wild goose chase, while Carl waits behind and ducks inside to grab the picture when the zombies have left.
Either way, splitting up is a pretty stupid tactic in a zombie apocalypse. Michonne’s method would have been better than mine, because if something happens to her, at least Carl doesn’t have to search and is relatively safe.
Though, I thought for sure that she was concealing a bite on her left arm at first.
I thought the same, DarkDoug. I also thought, why not use the rats to lure them outside? But then I thought that maybe they didn’t want to turn them loose to roam around town. I still think Michonne slipping in was forced, but maybe Carl dropped the picture further back in the restaurant than I thought, and he kept their attention while she grabbed it, which makes the “stay here” command make more sense.
I really loved this episode. So well done.
I said it the last couple weeks in these comments, but this show operates best and would be wise to take a small group (Rick/Carl an maybe 2 others) and go out and experience this world trying to survive and thrive. The world is the star of the show, seeing what humanity has become and explore it that way.
Character development has been a struggle with this show, but focusing on a small group, man they certainly can achieve some greatness. I just wish they could be more consistent with it and not shooting .30% from the field.
I also don’t know what to make of the backpacked hitchiker. I felt for him and his fate, but how could someone like him survive in the open without and perish so easily without, perhaps, a malicious and opportunistic nature.
The entire series depicts people who survive wthout a malicious and opportunistic nature.
Yeah, how did he manage to survive this long, but one glimpse of Rick in the SUV and three minutes later he’s zombie food?
He probably died because he was screaming at the top of his lungs and running in the open without regard to his surroundings. Obviously, some walkers heard him, went after him, and because he was so winded he couldn’t get away from them.
Yeah, that and the weird abrupt edit that Alan mentioned were the only two things that really marred this excellent, out of the blue, episode. This isn’t the first time they’ve portrayed something that would make sense in the very early days of the apocalypse, but which don’t really apply when you consider how long it has been.
It’s almost like they think of things from time to time that would be cool about the early going of a zombie apocalypse, and want a chance to sort of shoehorn them in; but if they are going to do that, it should be in a flashback.
Again, Col., you echo my thoughts. If he’s survived this long, he had to have some skills. I understand screaming for help, but at a certain point, self-preservation should’ve kicked in.
The hitchhiker was cool on many levels, seeing a random “cool” occurrence and all the symbolism/maturation (or whatever), but it just seems strange that he would perish so easily. I really shouldn’t try and over-think what was such a cool episode and neat part of it, but it seems strange that he would be by himself and unable to defend himself, and then that the zombies would simply vanish hours later (whereas the zombies from the camper were still lingering).
Sometimes I wish that the producers of this show would realize that we don’t need huge action set pieces with walkers and just give us more of this. You can have a taut, well paced episode without a lot of stuff going on or a lot of characters on screen at once. Too bad that next week, we’ll be right back at the same place we were last week and the weeks before.
Great episode. I also noticed that strange edit. I also though Michonne got the the photo back awfully quickly.
Could it have ended any other way than them finding the guy they left behind dead by the side of the road?
Forgot to add that the tone of the episode was set when we see the semi hopeful sign directed at someone named Erin but later see her already a Zombie. Nice touch.
I thought it was going to end with another scene in which he runs after the car, but the way they ended it was much better.
Now imagine the two earlier car chase sequences, but to Benny Hill theme music: ‘The Walking Dead Musical Comedy Extravaganza’
I too thought that was a very strange edit. I actually had to rewind it to see how they got from inside the store to them walking in front of it.
Michonne’s mysterious tactics for retrieving the photo from the cafe reminded me of something that, at first, I couldn’t put my finger on. But now I remember: in “Godfather II”, I never knew the exact terms of the offer Vito Corleone made that Don Fanucci couldn’t refuse. But it got the job done.
Completely agree. It was one of the best episodes I’ve seen in awhile
Anybody else notice the sign by the side of the road stating, “Erin, We tried for Stone Mountain” and the fact that the female zombie outside of Michonne’s car window was wearing a bracelet that spelled out “E – R – I – N”? Reminds me of the note Rick’s group left on their car for Sophia in season 2, though in her case it took several episodes for her to stumble out of Hershel’s barn as a zombie.
I raised the issue some weeks back of Rick’s dropping the ball on his promise to radio Morgan at dawn, daily. As I said then, I thought the calls he did make were for his sake (to feel like e wasn’t alone) as much as for Morgan’s. Not seeing or hearing about his making those calls any longer, after he connected with the quarry survivors, really bothered me.
I see SRPAD posted about Erin, too. Didn’t see that earlier.
And see, I just assumed that Rick and the group were MUCH too far away for a portable to reach. Now I realize that they have just been a hop, skip, and a jump from home this whole time. Lazy writing.
And yeah, I just assumed everybody noticed the ERIN bracelet, since the made it prominent in the shot and lingered on it.
Now, rewatching “Wildfire”, I see how Rick left a similar note on the red car for Morgan; only he added: “Not safe here”.
I’m glad everyone can finally shut up now about Michonne not having any personality. The whole point of having her not talk for a long period of time was to show how withdrawn and closed off she was. It’s completely realistic that a newcomer to the group who had experienced such horrors would have trust issues, and would take weeks/months before they could begin to open up. We’re not used to it because TV shows usually don’t work that way, and the other characters haven’t worked that way. But I loved that they took their time with it so it could have a great impact when it did happen, and it made sense that it would happen with a kid, who obviously she would feel least vulnerable with. Disagree with pretty much everybody on Michonnes development.
So that explains why she wouldn’t open up or having a meaningful conversation with Andrea after 6-8 months? Just because she’s starting to come around now doesn’t mean that she was awful up until.
Interesting point you make about her opening up becoming gradual (it does make sense she’d be slow opening up to newcomers), BUT why not show SOME of it with Andrea so we atleast know she was capable. Her being distant to Andrea, with whom she spent the winter with surviving, only furthered everyone’s frustration with her. She was an awful awful awful character (poor writing, illogical, stupid, petulant, hypocritical — BUT OOH LOOK AT THAT SWORD) which the writers have little excuse why/how they bungled it so bad. That doesn’t mean there isn’t potential going forward if she continues, but she was an awful character.
THEONEWHOKNOCKS I totally agree. So many commenters here make no allowance for the emotional impact this world would have on people. To them the show is dumb because people make mistakes or act out of emotion or suffer from mental breakdowns. They seem to think it should be easy to navigate the apocalypse.
Yes! Thank you. I totally agree. I’m so tired of people complaining about her personality and lack of dialogue. She’s closed off and reserved. That is part of her personality.
Jonas, now we can prove to everyone we are not sock puppets of each other, LOL. I really disagree about Michonne’s portrayal before now. I think it was pretty weak and just not interesting, not believable, etc. She was great in this episode, though!
Re Michonne–we don’t know that Andrea and she didn’t talk when they were working as teammates and partners. We do know that they didn’t once Andrea fell under the governor’s spell.
Show some of WHAT with Andrea? Do you think she spent those months with Andrea pouring out her heart? Michonne was closed off towards her as well, her personality is that of someone who doesn’t let anyone in. It makes her interesting as hell, a much more realistic character than all these characters who reveal their deepest ambitions and dreams within minutes of meeting someone. I don’t know if you’ve ever met an introverted person, but I think the writers did a great job of developing a realistic character that was going to take her time coming out of her shell.
It was probably frustrating for those who felt like she was going to be killed off, like T-Dog without ever getting to know more about them-and maybe the writers hadn’t earned that benefit of the doubt yet, but I think after last nights episode they did.
Everyone keeps pointing to why wouldn’t she talk to Andrea. Well, she WAS talking to Andrea. The first person she had trusted since the outbreak.
She has told Andrea that the Governor shouldn’t be trusted, several times. Andrea chose the Governor over her. The first potential ‘friend’ she could count on, turned out to be a total dummy with a crush on any guy with serious mental problems. Knowing that Andreas loyalty was on the side of that psycho, why would she trust her any further?
It’s one thing to be introverted or to be slow to trust others. It’s quite another to fail to reveal basic information that would markedly help advance your cause.
I don’t recall her giving specifics to Andrea as to why Andrea shouldn’t trust the Governor. Perhaps if she had, Andrea and Rick’s group wouldn’t be in the mess they’re in with Woodbury.
I just find it ridiculous that you somehow accept the awful portrayal and writing of Michonne (up until this point) and credit the writers, when they just dropped the ball. She opens up to Carl, after what, 2 days? Yet can’t even have a logical/coherent “opening up” with Andrea about why the Governor was bad, simply that “she felt it inside her.” Her actions initially with Rick’s Group were almost as bad. She shows up out of the blue with supplies and information and yet refused to give it to them or explain her actions. Asinine.
Stop making excuses for how horribly Michonne was written and how lazy the writers were in giving her any real character development. You may have liked it, sure, that’s cool and to each his own, just don’t tell me that it was logical or well developed.
“She has told Andrea that the Governor shouldn’t be trusted, several times.”
Except her only rational and support of such claim was “trust me” and “I know it in my gut.” It was just terrible writing.
Rick’s one bullet in the pocket….shades of Barney Fife?
I thought more of the cousins from breaking bad.
I was definitely thinking Barney Fife. I expected him to say something funny about it. Every cop in the world has been compared to, or at the very least knows who Barney Fife is. Especially if they work in a small department like Rick did.
Barney Fife? Tuco’s badass Mexican cousins? Interesting. I’d thought immediately of “The Road”.
Typically, a character in a story carrying around one bullet is saving it in case he needs to use it on himself.
Perhaps it was foreshadowing Morgan’s inability to end his own suffering by taking his own life.
From the perspective of Michonne – I read her giving Rick the one bullet they did find, and then telling Rick she has no problem, as her demonstrating that she’ll collaborate with him without criticizing in a Lori-way (even when his plans aren’t perfect).
Oh yeah, I also read the one bullet as a device to show the audience when Rick’s down to his last. And that did happen: Rick took Michonne’s bullet from his pocket and loaded it, just before Morgan walked up to him. Fortunately, Carl shot Morgan, either saving Rick’s life or Morgan’s.
One touch I really liked was the way they handled the story of Duane’s death. A lot of shows would have had a full fledged flashback where we saw what happened. But this creators of this episode had the faith in Lennie James’ s performance to let him alone convey everything. Just the face and voice of a man telling a tale can be so powerful, as evidenced here, but so often the director and editor of a movie or show can’t help themselves but to cut away to the event itself.
Something tthis show does really well is use its sets to tell stories. I love it when the survivors are exploring new areas and slowly realizing the gruesome scenarios that played out there. It reminds me how much I enjoyed the grim environments of Fallout 3.
Very interesting stuff with Carl. He’s becoming more assertive and confident, unfortunately without the caution and patience that come with maturity. He’ll be a hell of man if he doesn’t get himself killed first. I also think its interesting that he seems to be so invested in preserving as mich of the “old world” as possible and yet he also doesn’t shy away from the brutal pragmatism the “new world” requires. He’s sort of an amalgam of Dale and Shane.
This episode also reminded me of some terrific anthologies of zombie fiction I’ve read in the past. There are a lot of great short stories that go into the heart and soul of a survivor on his own in the apocalypse and others that go to places or explore themes that are very unique. It would be a great companion to The Walking Dead if they created a zombie anthology. There hasn’t been a decent horror anthology since Masters of Horror. If you’ve never seen it you should watch “Haekel’s Tale” a truly shocking zombie story.
Well, I agree it was powerful, but it’s probably due to budget and expedience. The actor would be three years older now, so they might need to recast (though Carl has not had a jarring jump in age, probably because of split seasons, but again, we’ve seen him regularly). And they’d have to pay another actor. Really, this episode was more akin to a bottle episode that saves money. Still one of the best in three years, though.
Rick had one duffle bag and Michonne had two. All three were put in the car to take back to the prison.
Awesome review man, truly insightful. Love the absolute no-spoiler policy. Congrats.
I am the hitchhiker. This show has left me dead on the road.
I’m supposed to like these people? I’m supposed to care about these people?
I know hard times makes people hard, but jeez!
And am I supposed to believe that after a year of driving and fighting and Atlanta and the prison and Woodbury, they are still just a few hours away from Rick’s house?!?!?!
Fuck you, show. I’m done.
If you’re the hitchhiker, then I guess the show is done with you, too. Thanks for the backpack.
LOL, Jonas that was a serious burn.
So what’s IN your backpack? Anything useful? Guns, baby formula, medicine? I’m imagining clothes, family photos, books – heck, pornography – which could be scavenged from countless houses.
‘ (**) That said, I would have watched the hell out of an alternate version of “The Walking Dead” — or perhaps a parallel spin-off — that stayed with Morgan and Duane rather than following Rick to Atlanta and the quarry. It would have been a quieter, more psychological and more harrowing show — and, again, one that likely wouldn’t be setting ratings records for AMC — but there’s definitely some great raw material there.”
Alan, what do you think the chances of a movie or 2 hour special like Battlestar Galactica: Razor which chronicles Morgan’s journey to the point he meets Rick again? I’m sure as a one-off it would draw huge ratings.
Do you really need to ask to know that the chances are 1% at most…but probably a lot less?
This was just an idea by Alan off the top of his head. The chances of a movie or special at the moment are small enough, and even then there are a million other divergent pathways they could take, rather than this one. And the other million would probably draw higher ratings, too.
While we only saw Rick take the one duffel bag out of the apartment, there was clearly some passage of time between then and when he finally met up with Carl and Michonne. Morgan was already outside loading the gurney, so Rick probably made another trip or two to get more guns. It certainly looked like they were carrying several bags when they loaded the car.
I sure hope you are right!
I thought he had 3 duffles of guns. He handed one to Michonne.
I loved the mention of Duane being unable to shoot his mother. It made me instantly think of how Carl was ale to shoot his own mother. Carl won’t let emotions get in the way of survival.
Carl wasn’t always such as badass, as you might recall. And remember, before he became the tough guy he is now, his actions (or lack of action) resulted in some fairly dire consequences.
Given the circumstances, Carl could become Michonne or Merle. The trick is to keep him human.
Alan – I haven’t looked through yet to see if anyone else has pointed this out, but they had two duffel bags. Rick was carrying both and Michonne took one from him because he was supporting it on his wounded shoulder. I’m about 99% positive Rick had another duffel bag slung over his right shoulder in the scene in which he handed the other one to Michonne.
I don’t think this breaks the rules(now) ..
I was kinda hoping at some point to see the “Christmas with Morgan and Duane ” segment that was in the comic. Guess THAT’S not going to cheer us up now
I just hope we’ll get to see Morgan again (alive, that is!). Sure, this episode acts as a closure if we never do, but it’d be a real bummer if he’s gone from the show forever.
It felt too me that this was the end of the road for Morgan, as far as the show goes (both literally and figuratively), but I’d like to see more of him too.
Lennie James does not want for work.
He still has the walkie talkie.
What is the song at the end of this episode? I liked it.
I was actually discussing whether or not it could be properly classified as a ‘bottle episode’ last night. I suppose it could fit a loose definition (and compared to more typical weeks of this particular show), but its a bit of a stretch given that you’d have to overlook multiple set locations, multiple character combinations, etc. I suppose it really doesn’t matter though, because as you said, the quality came from the focus. I’m not certain that I agree that it couldn’t be pulled off on a more regular basis. Not necessarily limiting the story to only a few characters — even though, I don’t see why that couldn’t be possible every now and again as many other ensembles do on a pretty regular basis — but at least in terms of focus, character reflection/development and overall depth. This episode wasn’t a blood-bath, but I could probably list ten episodes with LESS violence. There were intense moments and plenty of zombie kills. I just think that the bloody suspense that makes this show such a hit is fairly compatible with the deeper aspects we got in this most recent episode. I’m not saying that the scales couldn’t or shouldn’t tip the other way often when the two sides do conflict in plotting, just that I’d like to see much more of this and I don’t think too much gore or intensity would need to be sacrificed.
I totally agree with the prison geographical inconsistency. I noticed it early on, but given the quality of the episode, I can suspend disbelief for a stumble like that. The same goes for them only grabbing one or two bags of guns and ammo. I even thought it was odd seeing them driving so freely. They’ve obviously driven before, but this seemed somehow different. But again, I’ll take it.
By the way – is that you, don’t hit the dead-ball? Slumming it with us not-so-hard-hitting entertainment folks, by night, eh? Nice chatting television with you, if so!
This was a fantastic review. It hit upon most of my thoughts watching and after the episode: including the fantastic performance by the actor portraying Morgan, the welcome change of pace for character development and reflection, and Michonne finally coming to life. I realize its difficult to criticize a show that is doing so damn well commercially, but while I watch every week, more often than not I take it less seriously than many other cable dramas. That doesn’t have to be a problem and suspense and somewhat cheap entertainment are valuable, critically underrated commodities. But this show — very early on and at infrequent times since then — shows that it can be so much more than that. Tonight’s episode was a great example. Its almost as if, I can’t exactly pinpoint what I find missing or lacking in the stretches where I like the show much less than I do at its highs, but when an episode like tonight’s sticks out like a very welcome sore thumb, I understand even if its difficult to verbalize. It’s missing THIS! The breathing room for character reflection and development and dissecting the psychology of the situation — which are too often glossed over or abandoned altogether — and tonight’s episode proves that this doesn’t have to be the case to deliver the suspense and visceral entertainment factor. Should they really strive, I think they can deliver both on a much more regular basis. Here’s to hoping that is the goal moving forward!
I think what worked about this episode was that, much like the premiere, we were focused on two lead characters and seeing the world through their eyes.
Rick and Morgan are linked because of the pilot, and we see how Morgan has dealt with losing his son — and Rick sees what he’ll become if he lets Lori’s death continue to pull him down the rabbit hole.
We’re able to see all this without worrying about what Carol or Hershel or the governor are up to — no time is *wasted* giving Hershel’s Other Daughter one or two lines this week.
And because of the stripped-down nature — is it fair to call this a bottle episode? — we also get time for a decent B-story: Carl and Michionne.
Obviously this is not sustainable week-to-week if the show is to maintain its ratings and zombie action. But it was good to slow down the action for a week.
My one main gripe, and it’s been mentioned by others: Did Rick really not know this prison existed? It was introduced like a surprise. But it’s obviously close by Rick’s hometown, where, after all, he was a sheriff.
Whooops! I intended to post that comment here — Sorrry!
PopzillaJoe I was actually discussing whether or not it could be properly classified as a ‘bottle episode’ last night. I suppose it could fit a loose definition (and compared to more typical weeks of this particular show), but its a bit of a stretch given that you’d have to overlook multiple set locations, multiple character combinations, etc. I suppose it really doesn’t matter though, because as you said, the quality came from the focus. I’m not certain that I agree that it couldn’t be pulled off on a more regular basis. Not necessarily limiting the story to only a few characters — even though, I don’t see why that couldn’t be possible every now and again as many other ensembles do on a pretty regular basis — but at least in terms of focus, character reflection/development and overall depth. This episode wasn’t a blood-bath, but I could probably list ten episodes with LESS violence. There were intense moments and plenty of zombie kills. I just think that the bloody suspense that makes this show such a hit is fairly compatible with the deeper aspects we got in this most recent episode. I’m not saying that the scales couldn’t or shouldn’t tip the other way often when the two sides do conflict in plotting, just that I’d like to see much more of this and I don’t think too much gore or intensity would need to be sacrificed.
I totally agree with the prison geographical inconsistency. I noticed it early on, but given the quality of the episode, I can suspend disbelief for a stumble like that. The same goes for them only grabbing one or two bags of guns and ammo. I even thought it was odd seeing them driving so freely. They’ve obviously driven before, but this seemed somehow different. But again, I’ll take it.
By the way – is that you, don’t hit the dead-ball? Slumming it with us not-so-hard-hitting entertainment folks, by night, eh? Nice chatting television with you, if so!
Excellent review. Love the note about the weird edit that I noticed too. And Lennie James is absolutely brilliant and spot on saying he’s arguably the best actor so far even in a limited role. Chandler Riggs is so god awful though.
Who would’ve thought a Rick and Michonne episode would work? Oh, wait, the comic book did!
The showrunners are idiots, and they think we all are idiots too. Wake up, people, they make 4 shitty episodes and the last 2 good and exciting so they can hook us for another season of nothing. They did it on Season 2, first half of 3 was decent, but then again to the old tactic.
I have resigned myself to the show never living up to the awesomeness of the comics. You should too.
For non comic readers, they have nothing to compare it to, so it is good, but to people like us, who were fans of the comic before the series, the series continues to disappoint on a lot of levels (Andrea, the Governor, Michonne, Tyreese, etc).
Imagine, non comic readers, that you are a big fan of the Sherlock Holmes books, and then they decide to make a TV series of them. You tune it to find a mono-syllabic Holmes, who goes around stumbling into crimes and shoots bad guys. That is how we feel. The show writers either don’t have the cajones, or can’t get the things that happen in the comics past the censors. But there is absolutely no excuse for the poor poor writing of Andrea, who is the heart of the group in the comics. The horrid portrayal on screen is nowhere near the beloved character of the page.
guys, I have read the comics. LOVED them. like them better than the show. But my question to you…..why does the show have to mirror the comics? There is no reason for that. captivating the audience on AMC is totally different than what you can do on paper.
The comic is SOOOOO dark, so helpless; it’s not really TV material. Things have to change.
I love the brothers, who y’all know ain’t in the comic. You just have to view these two works as two separate medias. Love the comic, enjoy the show. Just my thoughts. So I guess, I agree with you, I just think you have to look at it differently. AND…..Kirkman does owe you guys or me anything…..show BASED on the comics…..
And Andrea sucks….period, but it’s not like they want to change her, she is so horrid that we talk about her from Monday to Sunday.
Yeah, I’ve read the comics too, and if the show starts duplicating them, I’m out. Because I’ve read the comics. I’d rather see something different that watch the same stuff play out.
And, just to state it, I don’t think the comics are all that great. I find them rather average. I stopped buying the individual issues because the quality didn’t warrant that, and now I only read the big compendiums, which are about the right price based on the entertainment value, if you get it discounted from Amazon.
Tyler Durden, I agree with you, and I do take the series as a different entity than the books, and I do like some of the changes that they have made, such as the Dixon brothers. But WHY OH WHY have they written Andrea as such a horrid character? Why did they make Michonne into a scowling katana and nothing else? Why did they go out of their way to make the Governor sympathetic, instead of the awesomely bad sociopath in the books?
Holding strictly to Alan’s spoiler warning (No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet.) let me highlight the differences in the way we met and began to hate the Governor. When the group finds Woodbury in the comics, the Governor acts welcoming and cool FOR ABOUT TEN MINUTES, before chopping off Rick’s hand, throwing them into the arena, and tying up Michonne for a rape session that lasts for days. In the series we get a Governor who really seems to be doing what he feels he needs to do to take care of his people, and who (just to show us he is the bad guy) makes Maggie show him her boobs. What a difference. The TV show gave us little to no reason why Michonne would return to Woodbury after escaping to do the Governor harm (albeit very little harm compared to what she does to him in the books), and makes a group like Tyreese’s not be able to tell who are the good guys and who are the bad guys. These are the kind of differences I think they would do well to stop making.
I’ve read around a dozen of the comics. The dialogue is painful. People talk so much — and to so little purpose — that you end up praying for a zombie to come along.
I’m not saying it should stay true to the comics, but some elements, like the interactions between Michonne and Rick, Shane, Andrea… They should’ve done it better. The latter two were awful to watch (one still is).
Truth be told, the more they stayed away from the comics, the worse the show got. Why do you think Season 3 started gaining momentum? Because it was more accurate to what happens in the comics. That’s no coincidence.
Also, in the last episode Merle talked about the horrible things the Governor would do to everyone, and leaving Rick for the end… Why? This isn’t the comics, why leaving Rick for last? Why not Michonne that re-killed your daughter? Or Merle that betrayed you? Why Rick? That was cheap.
We ARE idiots. The show is still walking tall after these years of poor decision-making. And will continue to do so for ever more
That looked like three duffel bags of stuff they took, to me. With the indifference given to the hitchhiker, is Rick, and the rest, really that much different from the Governor?
Yeah, I did think that was overly harsh. I can understand they’re being wary of people, but they could pick somebody up and pat them down for weapons. How can they ever grow the group otherwise? And why did they even let Axel join them, if they won’t consider someone like that hitchhiker?
I do agree its harsh, but at times you have to put yourself first. Rick and co. were on a mission that’s vital to there survival. They can’t afford to get sidetracked. If life were a video game you could let yourself get distracted by side quests, random survivors and abandoned buildings and whatnot, and then return to the main quest when you felt like it. Ultimately the difference between our heroes and The Governor is that he is not standing idly by as the world takes lives. He murders people and robs them, something Rick and co. would never do.
As to why they took Axel…because he was there and circumstances allowed him to demonstrate his trustworthiness. At first they wanted him and Oscar to live by themselves in another cell block.
Obviously, it was bad luck for the hitchhiker. At least he’s getting to post angry comments on the internet from beyond the grave.
So was the stuff about being “clear” a jab at Scientology? And what was Morgan doing with those zombies on gurneys?
RE: Clear – interesting observation. It certainly fits.
RE: Gurneys – I thought he was using them to transport the bodies to the field to burn them.
Yeah, you see him with a zombie on a gurney (band name!) in the burned out warehouse with the other burnt corpses as Rick and company head out of town.
SLACKERINC My take on “clear” was that he was using it in the tactical sense that military and law enforcement personnel do. As in, “the left flank is clear” or “that street is clear.” If an area is clear its safe, because he took out whatever threat he found there.
Still could it be that walkers are created by corrupted thetans inhabiting the dead?
@JONAS.LEFT I don’t think anyone would disagree with your tactical interpretation. However, “Clear”, like some other episode titles (e.g., “A Killer Within”, “I Ain’t a Judas”) portrays (and invites) multiple interpretations of the title concept.
Your take and SLACKERINC’s [which for me, a non-Scientologist, resonates with the description offered in the intro paragraph of “Wikipedia: Clear (Scientology)”] are but two interpretations of the construct. This episode is full of numerous additional metaphors about becoming “clear”.
Examples: clearing the car from the mire, clearing the Grimes’ reservations about Michonne, clearing Michonne’s reluctance to rely on and open up to the Grimes, clearing Rick’s debilitating reactions to his hallucinations (if not the hallucinations, themselves), clearing Carl’s pre-apocalyptic reaction to the walker – looking back out of pity or guilt – and replacing it with his coldly practical, post-apocalyptic appropriation of the dead man’s backpack. (Wanna bet it was Carl who told Michonne to backtrack to grab the bag?)
Unfortunately, Morgan made it clear: Rick cannot “clear” Morgan’s guilt-driven obsessions.
Is that FROIDE or Freud? I agree there is some metaphorical significance to “clear” but I doubt its intended as Scientology reference. That’s a hornet’s nest the entertainment industry is loathe to stir up.
@JONAS.LEFT – Touche! :)
Thanks FROIDE. Its just the first of many delightful puns on your name I’ve come up with. Why don’t you comment on Morgan’s cremating the walkers so I can post “Is that FROIDE or fried?” Oh man, is it a mistake to encourage me.
@JONAS.LEFT – That’s hot! (LOL)
I appreciate what there trying to do with the character of Carl but the kid who plays him is such a terrible actor that I just can’t buy in to his whole development. Every scene he’s in feels corny to me cuz the actor doesn’t sell them at all. To be fair it does seem like people are liking the new Carl so maybe its just me it doesnt work for
No you’re right, the kid isn’t a good actor and his quiet toughness act is a tough sell to the audience, his baby-face doesn’t help either. Sure beats the whiny little brat though.
I hate to picky about something that is small in such a great episode like this one but did I understand Morgan to say he killed his wife after she bit Duane? I only ask because there was a zombie in the restaurant that looked very much like Morgans wife and Carl shot her in the head. Again, great episode. I just was wondering if anyone else saw what I saw. Or am I loopy like Morgan.
DwaneyB: I hope you’re not loopy like Morgan. LOL. But no, the black female walker in the cafe wasn’t Jenny.
I did, however, notice a blond(e) corpse (couldn’t tell it’s gender) sitting at a table who never moved. Fits in the category of the corpses in the cars who didn’t reanimate.
Loopy
Excellent ep. I had wondered if we would ever see Morgan and Duane again, so even though the “previously on” spoiled it, I was just happy to see him again. What a great scene between Morgan and Rick. Also, what a cool set, especially all the booby traps and writing on the walls. I don’t expect or need to see Morgan again after this, since I think they did a good job closing his arc.
I’m glad Michonne finally got an episode with some dialogue and it makes sense that her bonding time with Carl is what made her finally open up to both of them.
Agreed RE: Morgan and Michonne, though I didn’t mind the “previously on”.
Anyone reminded by Morgan’s wall-writings of the character Winifred “Fred” Burkle from “Angel”, who when trapped in a cave in Pylea and after being rescued to Los Angeles, writes physics equations on the wall? Apparently, she does so partly to occupy her mind (she’s a physicist) and try to stay sane, and partly because the torture, isolation, and terror she experienced drove her (temporarily) nuts. Like Morgan Jones in TWD.
This might not be the last we’ve seen of Morgan. Among several things he did and said that added a lot of emotional weight to this episode were his predictions.
These comments were particularly ominous, when Rick asks him to come back to the prison:
—
“You’re taking a lot of guns, Rick…why do you need the guns, Rick? Because if you’ve got something good, it just means someone wants to take it…You will be torn apart by teeth or bullets. You and your boy. Your people. But not me. Because I am NOT going to watch that happen AGAIN.”
—
I dont think Morgan was any more lucid in this episode than when he said those words. Foesn’t look like some random remark thrown in by the writers.
Alan, we completely agree with you! This is easily one of the best episodes that the series has EVER done. Both James and Lincoln were amazing (seriously no Emmy nods?!) and finally we get a sense of who Michonne is.
So amazing and right when we most needed a reminder of why we care about these people.
Our take: [wp.me]
Overall I really liked the episode, but I guess I missed that Rick was only a hop and skip from his old hometown, for some reason after the CDC, Atlanta, Herschel’s farm etc… I thought they were very far away.
I really loved the end when they stopped only to grab the hitchhikers pack. Rick definitely would’ve stopped for the hitchhiker in season 1. But now the odds seem to be better that the hitchhiker pulls a gun and kills Rick and his crew and rick knows this.
Michonne was good in this episode, she’s opening up a bit which they should’ve done long ago.
Obviously leaving with one duffel bag and a few guns was stupid, made no sense at all. He could’ve packed the car with weapons. Also if you’re going to pick up a large cache of weapons why not take the new pickup that Glenn was driving? You take the compact?
Overall the best episode this season.
I think a couple people have commented on Rick/Carl ignoring the hitchhiker because of them understanding that anyone could be dangerous, but that’s not hot I interpreted it.
What are they going to do with this guy if they do stop? Bring him along on the gun run, and then house and feed this guy in the prison, and then protect him during the conflict with Woodbury? They know they can’t do anything for this dude, so there’s no reason to stop, even to just talk to him.
Arfentful, why assume they would have to protect him rather than him pulling his share?
It seems to me that more people would provide a safer environment. Screening them so you don’t get any Merle’s might be tough, but having more folks to divide up responsibilities with seems like the way to go.
I think building up the ranks is a necessary longer-term survival strategy. But given the very precarious position Rick’s group currently finds itself in, they can ill-afford to gamble with strangers who are unknown quantities.
I thought this episode was excellent.
Great dialogue between Morgan and Rick.
I was getting annoyed Carl and his sneakiness…….only to find out how noble his idea truly was.
Love the hopelessness that we feel with the characters. They leave the hitchhiker, not once but twice. Only to find his remains later and they do take the time to gank his belongings.
Just seeing the “Duane turned” on the wall and to hear the story behind what happened later……EXCELLENT.
I really enjoyed seeing something away from the prison. It seems as though they just wonder around the prison with no sense of direction or urgency. Carol does the laundry and Hershel every once in awhile reminds us how he might plant some crops in the yard.
Definitely one of the best episodes in a long time. I was looking forward to it, based on the previews, and I wasn’t disappointed. The show is at its best when it’s showing life after a zombie apocalypse, rather than manufactured conflict with other groups. Of course I have nitpicks:
1. Morgan’s setup shows just how little Rick’s group has accomplished. It makes them look so inept. I do tip my hat to the writers for the zombie traps. That’s the kind of thing people SHOULD be doing, and the kind of stuff I wish they’d show more of. It’s not just Rick’s gang, though; Woodbury should be doing the same type of stuff.
2. Once again the group goes out with guns, no suppressors on the guns, and no hand weapons other than Michonne’s sword. Yep, we need more bullets, but in the meantime, let’s use up what we’ve got. Gun = weapon of last resort, not go-to weapon every time we see a zombie.
3. I understood the hitchhiker sequence, and it was powerful. But I was bothered by his demise, simply because anyone that’s lasted a year should have some pretty decent zombie-killing or -avoiding techniques. Like Morgan. At a certain point, he should have stopped yelling and started putting distance between himself and the noise. I think I’d rather have seen Rick or Carl throw him a note on the way back telling him to look up Morgan. But with every single person left being horrible, it makes sense not to try recruiting.
(1) Agreed!
(2) Agreed!
(3) Agree that the hitchhiker sequence was powerful, but strongly disagree that Rick’s trio should have thrown him a note to look up Morgan. Why on earth would they do that? We’ve come to learn that strangers can be dangerous (and so is Morgan), that Morgan is violently opposed to taking in interlopers and – if he doesn’t kill them – he tells them to leave their shoes and weapons and then am-scray.
Yeah, it’s weak, Froide. And your reasoning is solid. I just don’t like them showing so much inhumanity. As another poster put it, they’re turning into the Governor. I think they could have taken some small measure to help the guy without compromising themselves. Basically like Carl did with Tyreese’s group. Their actions were eminently practical, but it was still pretty vicious. Particularly after Daryl helped those other people on the bridge. Even if they’d just driven past him again, I’d have been okay with it.
@Bryan L – I’m haunted by that backpacker, too. But as Morgan advised Carl, the watchword for the apocalypse survivors, at this juncture, is: “Never feel guilty.” Every encounter with a stranger makes one vulnerable to a possible Randall, Merle, or Governor situation.
True, I suppose, but how realistic is that in the long term? As an overall ‘strategy’ it basically condemns the group to slow attrition and eventual death, which really shouldn’t be anybody’s goal. That’s always been one of my big issues with the comic and now the show — the ‘goal’ should be building a stable group and expanding ‘civilization,’ and I don’t like this nihilistic viewpoint that NOBODY wants to try to put something workable together. Even Woodbury is supposedly in danger of collapse (which makes me wonder why, but then the Governor keeps killing potential new additions). I think that’s what I really don’t like about the backpacker — he means they’ve given up. And I don’t like utter hopelessness.
Bryan, I really agree especially with your last comment. What is it: only people you met before a certain date are eligible to augment your group?
I’m with you too, BryanL. The central motivation for the group should be building a stable community that could handle all the tasks required. Woodbury has the right idea with a terrible leader, but the general idea of setting up a large enough community to provide protection is the way they should be going.
Re the hitchhiker sequence and community building– think to times in your life when community building/making friends was relatively easy: beginnings. Once communities are established, new people can and ate taken in, but probably never as easily. And in the aftermath of the ZA, there’s not a whole lot if evidence that people can be trusted.
Ditto to what I said above. (Repeated here: I think building up the ranks is a necessary longer-term survival strategy. But given the very precarious position Rick’s group currently finds itself in, they can ill-afford to gamble with strangers who are unknown quantities, at this juncture.)
This episode was so good because it got back to the zombie apocalypse, how people deal with walkers and survive, and what it does to people emotionally. We got away from the Governor and the contrived battle scenes that made the show feel like a poor action movie where the zombies are really non-factors.
I also agree the show is much better when the characters are less and they can delve deeper into them.
Good episode but above it mentions how Rick and company only take 1 duffle bag but they take 2 bags and a new crossbow which should be plenty of supplies
What might have been an interesting option with this show: two storylines. One with Morgan and Duane on their own, and one with the Grimes gang.
Rick, please, get a new shirt. There has to be a Target or Walmart around.
Even closer, the backpack!
BRIAN L Just as it is never really established that Rick didn’t know about the prison, it sure hasn’t been established that the Governor and Woodbury didn’t know about it. There had been no reason for Woodbury to care about the prison. They already had a much better safe place to live and for over a year there had been no reason to think there was any threat there except for the zombies that overran it. The Governor seemed impressed, as I recall, that Rick and his crew had been able to clear it out enough to live there.
In fact, Ed, I seem to recall it was established that the Governor and Woodbury actually knew about the prison but never seriously considered it because it’s deep in the “red zone” and Merle had told the Governor it would be impractical, if not impossible, to clear it. (There’s that word, again.)
Yeah, you’re right. I’d forgotten that. Gov wasn’t interested until somebody proved it could be habitable.
I think Alan is onto something here – with the huge success of the show, why not do a simultaneous spin off?
I think we all want to see more of what this world looks like; and its obvious how difficult it’s been to try and dedicate time to character development for such a large cast…
I’d watch, especially one that focused on just a couple of characters and they’re difficulty in day to day living (food, shelter, etc.). Something ‘smaller’ and more intimate