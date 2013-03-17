Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Prey’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I’m sent home to do some knitting…
“Prey,” co-written by Glen Mazzara and Evan Reilly, feels like an episode intent on doing some self-correcting. On the largest level, Andrea finally accepts that the Governor is a bad, bad man who needs to be stopped at all costs. But the episode also pauses to recognize that it’s past time to fill in some backstory on Andrea and Michonne’s relationship, on Milton’s history with the Governor, and even on what Tyreese’s group was up to before they wound up at the prison.
The episode definitely succeeds as a whole thanks to a narrower focus – the only member of the prison group we see is Rick, and only for a few brief moments – and a good thriller structure(*) that brings back some of the urgency from the first half of the season. But most of what I mentioned above feels like a case of closing the barn door after the zombies have already escaped – and not even closing it all that firmly.
(*) Mazzara noted on Twitter on Friday that one part of the script – which I later found out was the entire cat-and-mouse chase through the warehouse – was written by Sang Kyu Kim, who was responsible for this season’s outstanding “The Killer Within.”
It’s long past time, for instance, that we get another glimpse of what life was like for Michonne and Andrea when they were on the road together, The flashback in the teaser offers up some hints of their dynamic (joking about a girls night with some wine) and about Michonne’s pre-apocalypse life (she knew her two arm-less pets, and did not like them very much at all), but I still don’t feel like I have a strong enough sense of their bond and what was driving the tension between them when they first arrived at Woodbury. It also might have been nice to have an idea of her relationship with the zombie pets before she casually decapitated them both after encountering the Governor’s men.
Milton’s acknowledgment that he knew the Governor back when he was still Phillip sheds some new light on their relationship – and makes Milton’s eventual stand against his friend and leader feel like a bigger deal – but mainly makes me want to know a lot more about what they were like before the plague, their survival in the early days, etc. Maybe if the show occasionally borrowed the “Lost” flashback structure for its new additions, these characters would become more vivid and easier to understand, but instead it feels like we’re constantly playing catch-up.
And a flashback or three certainly would have been more artful than the backstory info dump we got about the tensions between Tyreese and Allen over Allen’s dead wife. I like Chad L. Coleman a lot in this role, and Tyreese feels like a very necessary ingredient for the show: someone caught up in the middle of the action, but who doesn’t have the personal investments and is just trying to survive. (To continue the neverending “Lost” references I seem to make in these reviews, he’s Hurley if Hurley could also kick ass like Sayid.) But listening to him and Allen have an argument about this old bit of business didn’t really work – even if part of it took place while Tyreese was holding Allen over a zombie pit.
And on Andrea’s change of heart, we’ve already discussed the bad path the show took the character down. Even if we had a more global view of the series that she did, she still had plenty of evidence – the gladiator fights, Daryl and Merle being ordered to fight to the death, Glen and Maggie’s injuries, Hershel confirming what the Governor did to Maggie – that this is a bad, bad dude she’s hooked up with. The torture room is eyeball evidence as opposed to testimony from others, but the others are all people she’s known and cared about for far longer than she’s been in Woodbury.
All of that having been said, the Governor’s pursuit of Andrea worked as an episodic story, particularly that moment when he caught up to her when she was a few footsteps away from Rick being able to see her through his rifle scope. The conclusion would have been even stronger if the Governor had just killed her then – imagine Rick or Carol walking the prison’s perimeter and suddenly realizing that one of the walkers lunging against the fence is Andrea – but the writers clearly have plans for her in the season’s final two episodes. And at least now there’s more unrest inside Woodbury, with Tyreese, Sasha and Milton all feeling different levels of unease with their fearless, one-eyed leader.
Abu Nazir > The Governor as a horror film slasher in a secluded factory
Also, Omar > The Governor at whistling before stalking down their prey.
Hell, even Daryl Hannah whistling walking down the hallway to the Bride’s room was more menacing.
I’m just now catching up on this episode three weeks late, but what a disappointment that whole sequence was. We know Andrea’s a badass and can hold her own, and the Gov doesn’t have super powers. So to see her cowering like that makes zero sense–unless you just accept that she’s a woman and that’s what women do.
Alan,I cant believe you liked this episode. The scenes were so poorly written, the fight Andrea had in the woods with a moving tree behind her, the truck honking its horn chasing her across the field!!!
It was laughable, like a Friday the 13th flick. I truly would can the show runner if I saw this too. Just bananas. So poor.
And why did they choose that guy to look like Andrew Lincoln? Weird.
Exactly. Best part of the episode was the special effect of the burned zombies.
I concur. They turned the now idiotic Andrea into an even dumber blond running through some stock horror cliches.
She was supposed to be a survivor, with the ability to live on the move in constant threat, but a few weeks in town and she is unable to spot a zombie that’s 20 feet away until the director tells her to.
Also funny this episode: the brief film speed increase to make it look as if Andrea was running through the woods just after the truck chase. Run Andrea, Run! Hide in the dark zombie infested building and trip over everything!
The only way they could have redeemed her character this episode was if Rick had shot her at the end and didn’t even realize it was her. At least then the episode would have paid homage to the very movie that started the contemporary zombie theme.
So how did the Governor manage to find her in the middle of that empty field….and again at the warehouse complex….and again outside the prison? This is just lame movie cliche crap and annoyed the hell out of me.
The magically appearing zombies in the woods was another ridiculous coincidence.
Totally, 100% agreed. I was extremely angry that I stayed up late to watch the episode on DVR. I could watch the remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre if I wanted that type of low-rent horror movie plot contrivances. I think my favorite was that she went into the abandoned warehouse instead of hiding in the woods, waiting until the Gov goes inside, slashing his tires and running off.
That scene in the forest with Andrea and the walkers was terrible. She ran up the hill into a lightly treed area and put her back against a trunk, and was somehow surrounded moments later by three walkers. If you watch that scene back she’s facing the way two of the walkers come at her. She would have watched them shuffle and stumble up to her. And how are the walkters STILL sneaking up on people? In the factory we’re led to believe that you can hear every nail or piece of broken glass being stepped on, or brushing up against a chain link fence is audible, but these undead move silently until the moment they’re in arm’s reach. God this show pisses me off.
The “Stalling” Dead. What a waste of an episode. And shall we count how many stupid choices Andrea makes in no time; trying to escape in the middle of the day, giving up her gun, negotiating with guards, not finding a car, running up the bloody middle of the street- oh, nevermind. It was the height of a useless and annoying hour of television.
I agree with fellow posters here – a terrible episode – the weakest this season. This is the first time I was actually fast-forwarding through sections since some of the farm episodes last year. None of the backstory provided (for a group of characters I don’t care about in the first place – except for Milton) amounted to anything – and the tedious chase scene was just so full of contrivances and plot holes that it was unbearable.
I hope it’s revealed that he somehow placed a tracking device on her to explain how he was able to find her with Jason Vorhees-like precision. Also, maybe all of the shooting Andrea has done without hearing protection explains why zombies & the gonernor have ninja like abilities to sneak up on her in wooded areas lol.
Andrea should loot some glasses too. The Governor managed to not only drive, track her across the wilds, in a huge warehouse and avoid multiple buckets and zombies in the darkness, but also fight a crowd of zombies with no ammo and disguise himself as a tree.
And he only has one eye! :D
What a pathetic turn of events. Sure, I was surrounded by zombies and out of ammo but I have to live to jump out from behind a tree so I can lash Andrea to my torture chair. The moment she didn’t shoot him in that room guaranteed she’d be sitting in that chair soon. I cannot wait for Mad Men & Breaking Bad to return with shows that respect their audience.
terrible, just terrible. that he survived the crownd of zombies was completely unbelievable, what is he, superman?
Completely disagree, this may have been the worst ep ever. So much of this show ade no sense even from TWD’s very low standards – and what’s with the governors whistling all of a sudden?
Um… Omar comin’ I guess?
You come at the king….
Thinking that Milton is the Governor’s brother.
If they’re brothers, one of their dads is the milkman. ;)
I thought Milton said he had no family and lived alone before the zombie epidemic, and only survived it initially because he didn’t go out much? Still, I like where you’re going with this. It feels more rewarding than pre-Governor Phillip latching on to the egghead with no survival skills or combat capabilities.
Didn’t like the Jason Voorhees stalking ability of the Gov, and there is no way he could smuggle Andrea out of those woods without crazy Rick seeing them.
I think The Governor drugged Andrea. In fact, the way he grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth so her surprised, frightened scream couldn’t be heard, laid down with her on the ground, and told her to “ssh” exactly replicated the way Shane grabbed Lori in S1.e2 (“Guts”) before they had consensual sex in the woods by the quarry.
So not only do I think Governor drugged Andrea, I think he raped her. And the reason why her eyes were wide open but not blinking in the closing shot may be the drug.
I think the purpose of this episode was to get the audience back on Andrea’s side. Didn’t work for me. I hate that they wasted an episode on her. Heck I’d much rather have seen the episode dedicated to Tyrese’s group. Or even Morgan finding his crazy ass to the prison.
Andrea is the nuLori.
…I think the purpose of this episode was to get the audience back on Andrea’s side. Didn’t work for me. I hate that they wasted an episode on her. Heck I’d much rather have seen the episode dedicated to Tyrese’s group. Or even Morgan finding his crazy ass to the prison.
Not just the worst episode of the season, but possibly the worst of the series (and, considering season 2, that’s really saying something). A giant waste of time that hardly moved the plot forward for anyone (and, truthfully, reversed character development for the now laughable Tyreese and co.).
I was wondering if anyone would comment on Tyreese. It’s blows my mind that he’s as gullible and accepting of blatant BS as Andrea was. He should be headed for the hills before the Governor ever returned, let alone after that weird conversation at the end. Yes, we’re rounding up all these zombies with this elaborate trap we obviously built months ago to *scare* them into compliance. We have no intention of using the zombies. RIGHT.
I think the producers are just buying time now till the end of the season in a few weeks. My guess is the season will end with the battle with Morebury and the prison beginning. So these last few episodes are more or less just ‘filler’ episodes until the finale soon arrives.
Wow, horrible episode. What are the odds that the Governor could find Andrea in his truck? Multiple times? And then when she escapes from the building (Btw, why didn’t the zombies reach out through the window of that door), she DOESN’T get in his truck to drive to the prison?
Next time you’re at work, and it’s quiet, sit still and see if you can hear people walking up to you. YOU CAN. But apparently 4 zombies can sneak up on Andrea while she’s hiding behind a tree and the Governor can sneak up and grab her at the edge of the prison.
“I have to go, the Governor isn’t who he seems, bye. [long pause]
No wait, that’s too vague, let me really convince you by telling you that he plans on kidnapping and torturing my friend, and tortured my other friends, and kept the heads of walkers and…”.
Why didn’t she at least slash the governor’s tires…or did she think the walkers got him, all according to plan (cue Dr. Evil) and why does the governor openly lie to everyone about Andrea when it’s already been proven that Milton and anyone else can go up to the observation deck and see her tied up….plot points so sloppy I feel like I’m watching the Killing again. Oh well.
“Why didn’t she at least slash the governor’s”
Heck, why didn’t she take his truck? I couldn’t imagine why she’d just head back into walker infested woods without at least attempting to take the vehicle. Although this is Andrea we’re talking about…
“Why not spend 30 seconds giving them an actual reason to not trust the governor?”
If I had a nickel for every a character could have avoided huge amounts of trouble on this show with 30 seconds of actual talking, I’d be wealthy. The lack of communication on this show is one of its biggest plot contrivances.
BUT! Andrea doesn’t know Tyreese or his people at all. She couldn’t know what telling them more might lead to. I was a little surprised she didn’t sneak out of Woodbury via a less guarded area of the fence anyway.
He probably had the keys…but slashing the tires would have been good.
As far a hearing the zombies in the woods, consider she had just run a mile or more and then ran into the woods, scared and out or breath, then a big loud truck drove by. Not as easy as you think to hear them.
Too bad she couldn’t see them either…as they walked straight at her.
Really good episide I can’t wait to see what happens.
Everything about this episode was so cliche and ridden with plot holes that at some point I just wanted to watch the whole thing in fast forward to save myself some time.
And why didn’t she just get in the truck and drive to the prison?
I agree though that it would have at least made up for it if the governor killed Andrea at the end.
Uh…because the keys were not in the truck?
Yes, that’s much more plausible then bad writing…good job.
THE KEYS ARE IN THE VISOR!!! If we’re going to go through every cliche in film history, let’s not stop with the keys.
The keys would have been in the truck – the lights were on.
It’s an older truck. I pretty sure you can keep the lights on without the keys in it. How many people have killed their batteries because they left their lights on?
I was kinda dumbfounded by that. Even my 2008 Subaru will spot the headlights without a key. Is this some new idiot-proof feature some idiot enabled on new cars? Because having headlights without the car ignition enabled is actually sensible in some situations.
Andrea looked for the keys, we just didn’t need to see that scene. She can run faster than that truck at top speed anyway.
I thought the ep had some decent tension, however cliché’d it seemed towards the end.
I am however tired of ninja zombies. Sincerely, there should be some petition online, to stop with that damn crap. A quiet forest, no one around and bam silent and deadly! Seriously?
To me though, the ep would have been far better if they hadn’t pulled the cliché of the Governor making it in time to catch Andrea. I honestly didn’t think they would do it. Proven wrong, yet again, just not in the best of ways, at least in my book.
ACtually, I’ve made a couple snarky comments here and much of this episode’s illogical plotting annoyed me, but they did a decent episode of maintaining tension and pacing, even with all the cliches. But the moment where the Gov grabbed Andrea in the woods was pretty silly. Maybe they aren’t ninja zombies: Andrea is just deaf as a post. Even the Gov snuck up on her.
i see an episode like this, and it makes me wish that the writers properly laid the groundwork. i keep imagining “if they did this or that” it would make the episode tighter.
for example, the factory chase would have been infinitely creepier if they had the governor whistling here and there since the beginning. or better yet, have him sing a creepy version of his daughter’s lullaby.
love tyrese . . . allen who? don’t care. nothing will make me care.
ooooo, milton, you in danger! get thee back to the good wife!
and i really wish that the episode didnt end like that…but i knew it when i saw it…chekhov’s torture dental chair…sigh
I had no idea what Tyrese and Allen were talking about during their first argument. At first I didn’t even remember that Allen was with them originally (thought he was from Woodbury), and then I couldn’t remember if the incident they were arguing about even happened on screen. As a result, I didn’t care about those scenes and still don’t see why they were relevant. For all the flak the show got two weeks ago about the “previously ons” containing spoilers, this is one time where it would have been helpful.
To me, it seems odd to insert all of this character development in the third to last episode of the season. Also stopped caring about the Governor a long time ago and just want him dead so our characters can move on to a more interesting plot.
I was one of the people complaining about the “previously on” segments two weeks ago (in fact, I was the one that wrote the question concerning it that Alan answered on the podcast). And lIke you, it took me a bit to realize that the guy Tyrese was arguing with (Allen) was the guy from their group and not some random Woodbury person. So yeah, I agree with you that a quick scene with Allen in the “previously on” section would have been beneficial in this episode. But then again, including a scene like that would not be a spoiler, like it was two weeks ago with Morgan.
I don’t believe whatever happened between Tyrese, Allen, and his wife was caught on camera at all. Allen’s wife was dead within two minutes of us meeting her. Allen states that after Tyrese saved her she was at his side.
Allen also talks about Tyrese “shaming him in front of his son”. My guess is some time in the past Allen left his wife while zomnies were attacking and Tyrese saved her, Allen’s wife then banged Tyrese and effectively began cuckolding Allen, and he’s still sore about this (for obvious reasons).
I was completely lost by the argument myself and I think Michael Dowling’s take makes sense. Would have been nice to establish this tension in the first half of the season, also would have been nice to have made Allen a tad bit more of a character.
Agree, I had almost no recall of the Allen character or what occurred between him and Tyrese. As a result, those scenes were just time fillers to me. This show has done a very poor job of fleshing out characters or sufficiently revealing their backstories.
I actually got this scene, and understood the two were fighting over a past event the audience wasn’t aware of. To me it was a great scene, it illustrates how Tyrese with his physical size and the fact that he saved Allen’s wife’s life changes Allen and his wife’s relationship. You would probably see quite a bit of women walking away from their husbands and joining a stronger man who could protect her in a situation like this. Men’s strength and protection abilities would become #1 on women’s list again, where today financial stability are probably #1. This scene brought that reality to play and I thought it was well done.
I also liked how Tyrese and Allen both react completely differently to using zombies against the prison. Tyrese is horrified and makes it known, while the cowardly cuckold Allen simply goes along with it no problem because he’s safe and doesn’t want to “rock the boat”. It’s what cowards do, they will follow evil men if it means their security. But good men like Tyrese and Rick would never.
I don’t know if it’s just “men’s strength” that was the issue for the wife. Allen is a weak, cowardly man. His wife probably saw that and also saw that Tyresse was the opposite. The Asian kid isn’t big, but he is brave. In a crisis, someone’s weak character would be noticeable…..
Why wasn’t this done weeks ago? God it’s like they write every episode by themselves and don’t know how to properly set anything up.
Lol. The song “there is a wolf in my heart” in talking dead was closed captioned as “there is a waffle in my heart”
Hey–TWD is set in Georgia, home of “The Waffle House.”
I agree with the other commenters — this episode was so bad that (1) it, standing alone, may have gotten the showrunner fired, and (2) I now really fear for the remainder of this season. The bit of stupidity not already mentioned was that every time Andrea made a move when being stalked by the Governor, she’d hit something metal or make a sound in what was an otherwise silent building. Yet it turns out the entire building is teeming with zombies who didn’t make any noise when it would be inconvenient. Awful.
I feel like a lot of the other complaints can be explained away without too much effort, but this is actually a really good point. It was completely ridiculous that Andrea was like a bull in a china shop, but the horde of brainless zombies were apparently shuffling around without hitting anything.
I’d actually been pretty happy with the season up until this point, but wow, what a truly horrible episode. This felt like about 80% filler. Maybe it’s true that we could be more invested in some characters if we had more background…but that ship has sailed, so let’s have NO flashbacks. Also Angela’s ‘escape’ was the most yawn-inducing plot device ever. Who couldn’t see exactly how that was going to end up??? This episode must have gotten somebody fired =P
apologies, andrea, not angela.
For me, this was the third episode in a row I thought was really good, after a long drought going back to the previous season. I can see though that especially with the last two episodes, my tastes are pretty much like a film negative, the exact opposite of that of most of the fan base. So maybe the PTB at AMC had a good sense of that fanbase and fired Mazzara as a result. It’s too bad, because this kind of tense, dread-inducing atmosphere is what I want to tune in for.
“he caught up to her when she was a few footsteps away from Rick being able to see her through his rifle scope.”
Alan – like Rick, I think you looked away from the action at the wrong moment.
Andrea wasn’t out of range of his rifle scope. In fact, you saw the action from his perspective and she was close enough for him to see without the rifle scope. He was just looking the wrong way and wasn’t even looking through the scope.
He does actually see the action in his peripheral vision, which is why he bring the scope up and scans the area she had been standing frantically for a few seconds.
Anyone else see it this way?
I don’t think Rick SAW Andrea; I think he HEARD her squeal when the Governor grabbed her.
Maybe. For some reason, even though she has the opportunity, she doesn’t scream. She doesn’t even squeal particularly loudly as she has her teeth gritted. The sound is more an intake of breath.
Either way, she was close enough to be seen with the naked eye, let alone a rifle scope.
Rick saw something but no longer trusts what he sees because he hallucinates.
To me it looked like maybe Rick saw or heard something but was worried he was having Lori hallucinations so he shook it off/ignored it.
Personally, I didn’t like the episode and I’ll explain why…
The creators are taking the tact to focus on a smaller group of characters per episode per in order to enrich their characterization. On the surface its a decent idea but only if I give a shit about the character or can be made to. Andrea isn’t a character I really want an episode centered around , especially after she’s been entirely too slow out of the gate to ‘pick a side’. She’s been a drag on this season and the blinders she wore really slowed down the pace to an overall arc that didn’t need additional navel gazing.
This season’s pacing and 1st half was an INCREDIBLE improvement over the previsous seasons but it’s still not good enough? These characters weren’t shakespear to begin with.
I really suspect that the direction AMC is taking is more cost-saving measures. Do they have to pay the actors who are in the main cast but not featured in the next week’s character-centered story? Knowing this show’s reputation I wouldn’t be shocked.
And once again the nabobs of negativity natter on. The show is dumb. The characters are dumb. The writers are dumb. I’m not bright enough to answer an obvious question so it must be a plot hole that proves this show sucks. I want to be the thousandth person to post their hatred for Andrea and that Michonne doesn’t talk enough. I want to be the thousandth person to post that the show isn’t enough like the comic book or too much like the comic book or is too awful to exist at all. No wonder so many of the posters here hate Talking Dead; The people on that show enjoy The Walking Dead instead of using it as an opportunity to brag about how above it they are.
what? this episode of the walking dead was pure trash, useless filler
Guess as a ponticator of positivity his only recourse is to review comments because there is little to praise in the actual episode itself.
Repeating a specific criticism doesn’t make said criticism any less valid.
Yes, most of the characters are dumb. But, even more egregiously, most of the characters only bear the slightest resemblance to human beings. Sorry for noticing that fact. But, it’s a fact that even the show seems to recognize, as evidenced by this episode’s attempt to fill in the gaping holes of humanity. As Alan accurately notes, TWD is trying to backfill the hastily constructed characters (Michonne, Andrea, Milton, Phillip, et al). Kudos to the show for trying, even though it was an uneven result. Last week’s episode did a better job (with the much appreciated communication between Hershel and Milton, e.g.) in my opinion, but I like the general direction that such scenes are taking. Much more so than the cartoonish, torture chamber crap.
I honestly don’t get why you seem to complain about the same issues others do week after week and then this week you post this long, pointless tirade against those that are complaining. If you liked the episode, explain why. But this whole screed seems unnecessary and useless, something a troll would post, and I don’t think you’re a troll.
I like the show, but also like to point out glaring plot holes. That said even though this was a weaker episode I still enjoyed it. With Game of Thrones not on the air it’s the best show out there.
Justified and The Americans are both currently airing and both 10x better dramas than Walking Dead. It wouldn’t even make my top ten for the year. I enjoy it but I don’t need to watch most episodes more than once because the writing is just so lackluster.
I never got into Justified, I meant to start watching The Americans, but time is tough to come by, you may very well be right that they’re better. I should rephrase what I wrote:
“With Game of Thrones not on the air it’s the best series I currently watch out there.”
Wow, I’m so glad to see that I’m not the only one who thought this ep was terrible.
That entire (factory? warehouse?) segment was so cliche-ridden, I was laughing at certain points. The only “tension” for me was trying to decide whether they had the balls to finally kill Andrea right then and there, or if she still had “plot armor” and they’d contrive a way for her to escape, and then, right on cue! By the time she reached the prison, I was rooting for Rick to mistake her for a zombie and blow her away, but The Governor wasn’t done with his slasher movie villian act.
Last week’s episode would’ve been a fine penultimate episode; I had lost count, so I was surprised to see that there were still 3 eps left. I wondered then how they were going to spin their wheels until the finale, and now I know! I’m sure next week we’ll waste time watching them “decide” whether to hand over Michonne (yeah right), watch the Governor torture Andrea, to kill another hour. Yippee. (note, I haven’t seen/read any news/previews, this is just speculation, not spoilers)
The Governor’s torture chamber gives new meaning to “behind the Red Door”. [Instead of a make-over at Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door salon, THIS blonde’s getting a work-over in Phillip Blake’s torture chamber.]
Wondering what Milton’s fate will be. I think he’s somehow related to The Governor.
Did Andrea not take the Governor’s truck at the factory after, she rightly assumed he was zombie food, because she felt she needed more cardio?
I surmised the key was not in the truck, and Andrea didn’t know how to hotwire it. But I wished she’d checked the truck for weapons/guns.
I thought the same — keys not in the truck. But I wish they’d shown her checking. She had no reason not to — the Gov was either dead or had his hands full.
Whatever differences may exist between us in our opinions on The Walking Dead, can we all at least agree that The Talking Dead is one of the more pointless programs in the history of television?
Actually, I guess we can’t. I love The Talking Dead, with the behind the scenes, trivia, banter, and sneak preview clip for next week’s episode.
Sorry – can’t agree either – Talking Dead is excellent and adds much as follow up to an already great show.
No, I can’t agree to that. The AMC show Small Town Detectives was the most pointless program in history.
I like talking dead for the same reason I like this blog. Listen to or read comments about the episode I just watched. I don’t everything about talking dead, some of it feels like a hour-long comercial. But there is enough of it that I like, that I think it is worth watching. I actually find it interesting that you like this blog but hate talking dead.
OK, I’m usually a bit of an apologist for the show, even though I don’t think it’s great. I truly thought this episode was the worst in the series to this point.
The main flaw of the show is it has no grasp of the characters, and as a result they are inconsistent. Andrea already knew the governor was a bad dude. She just tried to kill him 3 weeks ago. She stayed in the town because she cared about the people of Woodbury and wanted to protect them. Why the H E double hockey sticks is she leaving now. She has nothing to actually warn Rick about other than the governor cannot be trusted, and she knows Rick has Michonne to tell her that. Suddenly, the people of Woodbury are no longer important to her, when that is what has been keeping her there since she found the creepy heads!
Even in season 2, the show has always been a strong thematic show. Season 1 was all about the search for a cure, and the loss of hope related to that. Season 2 was about the illusion of safety and how there is no special haven. Season 3 is either about the mental toll of the zombocalypse, or the danger that people present. Either way, you have to get the governor right. And they didn’t. We have no idea what makes the governor tick, or why is his so crazy.
And as others have noted, the Governor-Andrea scenes lacked tension. I don’t know why, but I never believed the Governor was going to kill Andrea. It was either going to end in Andrea getting away or captured, and if she’s captured we know she’s going to be rescued.
This was just poor, and the show can do better.
I don’t get the trouble with Andrea’s motivation to stay til now/leave in this episode. Up until now, for the last while (as was made clear in the last episode), she knows the Governor’s a bad man with bad intetions, but she’s been staying because she thought the best way to get around all of the evil and to save her friends was to work at trying to broker a deal between the two sides.
Now she DOES have something to warn Rick about – Milton tells her early in the episode about the deal they struck, but that even if Rick does hand over Michonne the Governor will still attack the prison. It’s the point at which she has all her fears confirmed that she won’t be able to stop things from that side of the war and wants to go fight with her friends.
The problem isn’t so much that the character’s do not have motivations, because they always do. Most people thought Andrea should have left long ago simply because of the creepiness of the governor. It’s just that with good characterization, while maybe you can’t predict the things the characters do, you should look back on their actions and think that makes perfect sense based on who they are. That almost never happens with this show. It’s not just Andrea. The same things happen with Glen, Herschel, and sometimes even Darryl.
The problem is not that Andrea wants to leave. It’s that the people of Woodbury that were so important to her, she is just willing to ditch on the off chance that she is telling Rick and the prison group something they don’t know. Once you leave Woodbury there is no coming back.
It would have been within Andrea’s character if she wanted to protect her friend (Michonne) and ensure that he didn’t wrongfully turn her over. But this was a weak episode and so inconsistent, too little too late on character development.
It seems to me that the main reason for bringing Andrea back alive is to use her a hostage/bargaining chip to get Michonee back from Rick…possibly to get Michonne to go halfway willingly.
I don’t think of Michonne as the type that would sacrifice herself to the Gov’s vengeance/torture for Andrea, or anyone she’s not related to by blood. Doubt there’d be any willingness by her whatsoever.
I’m thinking Milton was the Governor’s former “boss” that he referred to in the previous episode. He may not be half his age but Milton is starting to show signs of confidence by telling Gov to forget about his daughter.
I was able to procure part of the script from last nights show –
scene – Andrea and what’s his name that was in 310 to Yuma looking down onto the torture chair.
Andrea – “this is sick I have to kill him”
Yumaguy – “you’ll never get close enough”
In walks the governor and walks over to the chair (maybe he can do something creepy like whistle here) and plays with the torture instruments (find some torture instruments laying around)
Andrea pulls out gun to shoot governor who is standing 10 feet away. Yumaguy sees what she is doing and with shocked expression slowly reaches over and puts down gun (ask around set to see if anyone can come up with motivation for doing this)
Cut to – governor walking down street, Andrea runs up to him and walks along beside him, right next to him. (we could kill him now or I saw this really creepy warehouse we could use for something else. you know what? maybe we should take out that “you’ll never get close enough line” – note to self don’t forget to go back and take out that line)
Okay, where was I zombies, zombies zombieszombieszombies, Oh okay I got it.
Cut to some sort of zombie trap…..
You’re absolutely right, Alan – this feels like course correction. Get Andrea on board and ready for action so that she can be the pivotal player in the season finale. Give Milton a bigger role before he’s killed off, etc.
Just wish that there had been more subtlety than resorting to slasher conventions for that warehouse chase. Effective? Yes. Obvious? Definitely
Our take: [wp.me]
The most disappointing part of this episode? That when we tune in next week the Governor, and what has turned out to be an appallingly bad execution of his storyline, is still there to torment us all.
Alan, do you really think that momentary flashback provides us with backstory on Michonne and Andrea? I only wish they had done that. I couldn’t agree more that this show would benefit from some Lost-style flashbacks to get us invested in these characters. (And though the writers have said they won’t do this, I would love to see flashbacks showing what it was like for the characters as the dead rose.)
Again and again, through the uneven execution of this series, I am left with the impression that this has been a collection of great ideas coupled with incredibly poor execution. There’s an immaturity to the writing that suggests the writers are in over their heads.
I’ll stick with this through the end of the season but it would take a miracle for me to invest my time for the next one.
I had hoped that after an entire season where Andrea was free to leave and the Gov even told her to go a few times, that the moment she finally left wouldn’t result in the Gov catching and imprisoning her. And that’s exactly what happened. I was ready to part ways with Andrea last night. I’ll be ready to say goodbye to the Gov in two weeks. (Hopefully.)
This has probably been said but I imagine Milton saves Andrea, he’s seen the torture room, he knows about it, that was for a reason.
I still don’t see what the Governor some expert tracker now that there’s a zombie apocalypse. For the layman you lose someone in the woods, they gone…
Overall I enjoyed the episode, the zombies even made an appearance as an important part of the show. I really liked Tyrese’s reaction to use zombies as a weapon against the prison, contrasted with Allen’s cowardice it nicely shows that good people do right even if it isn’t in their best interests, and not necessarily bad people but cowards will go along with evil as long as it benefits them. Allen is a coward, that much was alluded to.
To be fair, the Governor knew exactly which direction she’d be going, so he could easily predict her approach to the prison. That even explains why he’d be able to intercept her at the warehouse. It’s still lame that he was able to sneak up on her just as she approaches the fence, but that wasn’t the worst plot contrivance in this ep by any stretch.
While he might know the general direction she’d take to the prison, her actual route could easily vary by a couple hundred yards. The idea that he correctly predicted it, three different times, is absurd.
I don’t know how much time you’ve spent in the woods, but without a trail if you’re 100 yards off your average Joe may as well be 50 miles off, most people would be hopelessly lost in the woods with no real bearings, let alone track someone so efficiently. Most people would not be able to track something through the woods like that, it’s very difficult and takes years to learn how to navigate and track through open woods.
I still liked the episode but I thought part was a real stretch, once Andrew hit the wood line, she was effectively gone.
Even worse, he didn’t track her through the woods. He turned the truck around, headed back to a road and managed to find another road that perfectly cut off her route, arriving at the exact same moment she did. Dumb.
I understand, and (as I said before) I agree that it’s ridiculous that he managed to intercept her right at the fence. This episode was awful, but the fact that he crossed paths with her wasn’t the worst of the plot contrivances. I was willing to accept that Andrea would be stupid enough to take a direct line from Woodbury to the prison, so it goes from a 10 on the contrivance meter to an 8. She was dumb enough to go into the factory (and not wait outside, then sabotage his vehicle), wasn’t she?
I can’t really add much to the comments that have been made, so I’m going with a different approach this week. I’m going to try to explain why all the plot holes aren’t plot holes. I kind of do this every week myself when I can (it’s frequently not possible), so I’ll just put down my thoughts. Feel free to play along.
Why doesn’t Andrea shoot the Governor: Maybe she was afraid that Milton would be implicated?
Why Milton stops her: He’s scared he’ll be implicated? Both of these are weak since it appears Martinez is second-in-command and could be more reasonable.
Why Andrea doesn’t grab transportation after she leaves: The area around Woodbury is picked clean.
How does Gov track Andrea: Well, he has an advantage because he knows where she’s heading. Of course, she makes a beeline for the prison, but we all know she’s stupid.
Why does Andrea keep bumping things in the warehouse: Weak and staggering from running?
Why can’t Andrea hear zombies and why they are utterly silent on approach: Well, the only theory I’ve got is that some zombies go dormant until they smell/sense prey, then they pop up and start attacking. That’s at odds with the ones we see wandering, but it’s all I can come up with.
Why doesn’t Andrea take Gov’s truck: He took the keys. They didn’t show her checking, but she did. She didn’t slash tires because she thought he was dead (Good one, by the way — I did wonder why not grab the truck but it didn’t occur to me to disable it).
How Gov found Andrea at the prison: Well, he’s got the truck, so he zoomed ahead. Of course, she’s still making a beeline (less odd now because she thinks he’s dead). He must have kept the truck far away and came up on foot and waited for her.
Why didn’t she scream: He knocked her out and tied her up, then dragged her away while hunched down.
Really, the biggest problem is Milton not letting her shoot the Governor. That’s just not really explainable. Silent zombies would be my number two, but there is some precedent for my theory, since they’ve shown zombies “waking up” inside cars and stuff.
But if you have to invent that many explanations for their actions, doesn’t that just tell us how terribly written this episode was?
Well, yes, Col. That’s kind of my point. I’m just going in a different direction this time. I’m a little tired of people posting “Because the writers wanted it that way!” every time you bring up an issue, so I figured I’d do them a favor and try to do it for them. I’m trying to come up with any explanation, no matter how far-fetched, for each thing I find, well, let’s just call them “odd.” We all know the actual explanation is a. the writers didn’t actually think of it or b. they didn’t and couldn’t be bothered to explain it (taking the path of least resistance) or c. time and budget didn’t allow an proper explanation (this is just being fair; I’m sure it does happen).
That’s “DID and couldn’t be bothered”
No, it’s actually pretty consistent that Milton didn’t let her shoot the Governor. He and the Governor even had a conversation alluding to it. Just as Milton believes that zombies still have a spark of humanity in them, he believes that the Governor, who used to be his friend, still does. He wants to stop his friend, but because of that spark – and hope – he doesn’t want to kill him. And he’s a coward.
Not only were those zombies silent, they were also invisible. Andrea was staring right in the direction the batch of zombies came from just 5 seconds before they popped up.
I agree with Lynn about Milton and thought that was perfectly in character.
As for the stealth zombies, it’s really convenient for the writers that they seem to behave exactly as the plot dictates in any given episode. First of all, the stench of rotting flesh should be strong enough that anyone within several hundred feet could detect a walker. But let’s ignore that, since it would ruin a lot of the suspense.
At times, a group of walkers is incredibly agile and aggressive, stopping at nothing to get their prey. See end of season 2, chasing Andrea all night through the woods. Or the high school scene with Shane and Otis in season 2. Other times, characters walk right by them or within eyeshot and they don’t even react. For example, the walkers around the prison walking around aimlessly, or the ones Andrea passed casually on the street in this episode.
That’s a good thought, Lynn. The writers should have set it up better in previous episodes, but it at least holds together a bit. Ideally, they should have noted that Milton knew Gov “before” and that he knew his name was Phillip in an earlier episode. It’s a bit cheap to throw those things out in the same episode where they become important.
JamesG, I’ve posted so much about inconsistent zombies that I’ve just gone numb to it. I was really hoping they’d spend some time with Milton and Andrea and basically outline the zombie condition, but that never happened. Just for kicks and in the spirit of this post, I’ll throw my observations/deductions out here:
1. Everybody is infected with the zombie disease. Bites, serious injuries, and death move the disease from latent to active.
2. Zombies differ wildly in physical ability, such as speed, agility, and ability to use simple tools. Newer zombies seem to be more agile and strong (maybe smarter, too). Well-fed zombies seem to be in better condition.
3. Some zombies can lie dormant until they smell or sense prey, and then they activate almost instantly with full physical capabilities (based on their condition). They don’t need to “warm up.”
4. Some zombies remain active and wander around.
5. Zombie skeletal structure deteriorates, making it relatively “easy” to split, smash or pierce their skulls.
6. The original zombie outbreak must have affected a significant portion of the living population almost simultaneously. There’s no other explanation for the widespread devastation except that lots of people must have spontaneously turned in a short period (because really, with a chance to organize, humans would obliterate these things if they depend solely on a contact infection vector like biting). So a single outbreak wasn’t possible. This suggests partial immunity on the part of the remaining humans, which explains why family groups are so prevalent (similar genetics).
Obviously there’s about a million holes in this, but that’s my take on it, until flying zombies or burrowing zombies or something show up.
While it may seem stupid, Milton preventing Andrea from pulling the trigger can be seen as consistent with his compassionate character.Adding to this the fact that he knew “Phillip before he was the Governor” and that he chose the passive route of undermining him by burning the Zombie attack squad. Plot point not toooo much fail.
Agree that Andrea’s fails this ep. could be explained by her fatigue / fear / stress / history of proven stupidity (but seriously, running into an abandoned factory with an obviously skilled tracker on her scent during a ZOMBIE outbreak? Pure Plot device to set up a suspense sequence)
The governor could have tracked her in the manner that Bryan L states, but a scene or two showing this (and maybe one showing Andrea attempting to check the truck on her way out) would help enormously. These kind of details are what separate good shows from bad ones.
Zombies do have varying abilities with respect to one another in this show (and in the comics), but this is something the show needs to flesh out more.
Yep, the devil is ALWAYS in the details, What F#$k.
Just to clarify, it was my impression that the warehouse was the same one used for the Gov/Rick meeting. Supposedly it was equidistant between Woodbury and the prison. I thought the walkers in the stairwell had already been placed by Martinez for the Rick trap, and he was bringing more. I thought *maybe* Andrea went in looking for a weapon or because she thought it was relatively clear based on the previous meeting.
Am I completely off-base here? Was it the same place? One abandoned building pretty much looks like another, but the low budget thing suggests they were the same place. Or maybe they were, but I wasn’t supposed to notice it?
Col., maybe the forest zombies were dormant under a bed of fallen leaves? Remember, “no matter how far-fetched.”
Although how freaking cool would it have been to show them sitting up from piles of leaves? Surely THAT wouldn’t blow the AMC budget.
Hadn’t thought of that, but again it’s just making the audience assume too much and make excuses for contrived writing. I like your spirit, but again, a scene or two of explanation for details like this goes a long way.
I know, What F#$k, but the whole show is an unending series of making the audience assume too much. I’ve been saying so since the stupid fish fry that was held without posting guards (that’s still my high-water mark for show stupidity — I invite others to submit theirs).
You and I both know that Andrea didn’t shoot the Governor because then the writers wouldn’t know what to do with the final two episodes. So why did they have her find the torture room? Because they needed her to find Chekhov’s torture room (GREAT phrase) and see Gov whistle. Why did she need to see that? Because she was going to be hunted through a warehouse and the whistling was intended to be scary. Why didn’t they show the Gov whistling in earlier episodes? They just thought of it. Why didn’t they show Milton’s prior relationship with Gov? They just thought of it because they needed a reason for Milton to stop Andrea from shooting the Gov. And so on.
Deconstruction is easy. CONSTRUCTION is hard. That’s why they don’t do it.
I am so tired of no one taking the time to TELL SOMEONE ELSE SOMETHING. Also, I loved how intimidated the Three Dog and his sister were by Andrea’s paring knife. “WHOA! NO ONE’S GOT TO GET HURT HERE!”
I don’t get why everyone who liked the warehouse sequence liked it so much. It was poorly shot, never any real sense of how big the place was or how close the two of them were to each other until the one scene where we knew for sure that he wasn’t actually going to find her. That was laughably unoriginal.
Has it ever been established how far apart woodbury and the prison are? I feel like Andrea got lost and that’s why it took forever for her to get there. Why would the governor send ONE of his men with FOUR new people to the zombie pits? Were none of his trusted henchmen around?
I really hate the inconsistency of zombies and the stupidity of characters.
I have to say, I thought Tyreese and his group were going to be executed when they were taken to the zombie pit. Maybe it comes from watching The Godfather too many times, but the lead up had this feel of “hey, can you do me a favor and hand me that over there?” BAM!
Agreed, because that’s what probably would have had to happen. What, exactly, did they need THOSE SPECIFIC PEOPLE to go do with Martinez? Isn’t the gov already suspicious of these folks when he decides to REVEAL THE MOST TERRIFYING PART OF HIS PLAN? He couldn’t just say “All right, you guys head back up to the wall and waste more ammo,” then tell Martinez to round up some more trustworthy bodies to go do…well, whatever it was they were going to do?
So they went to the pits, I’m not sure exactly what they were doing there. Ropes / carabiners applied, but why at that moment? Talk about “because the writers wanted it that way.” Just so Three dog could dangle some character no one knew had a name over the pit? That whole sequence makes less and less sense when you think about it.
The only plausible reason for Tyreese and company to be at the pit was so we could suspect him of torching the zombies, which isn’t really a reason, but more of a contrivance.
Three dog. Good one.
These last two episodes have screamed FILLER! Dull and boring. This last one was especially atrocious and gee do we think Lori is going to get out of the chair or not? I wonder…. NOT!
The plot contrivances in the chase scenes between the Governor and Lori were downright embarrassing at times – especially when zombies would conveniently show up.
Sorry for my snarkiness. Guess it’s my own fault for watching this right after the last episode of Spartacus. Now there’s a show that knows how to write well and write well for a large cast.
The Walking Dead seems to be popular in spite of itself.
correction – Andrea not Lori
It’s easy to get those two confused after this season. They are both terribly written characters whose actions are unexplainable.
Telling isn’t it? We should start a pool on which female character gets to play the Lori/Andrea slot next.
Their inability to write an interesting female protagonist is verging on criminal at this point. Couple that with their red shirt treatment of the black characters and you start to wonder what goes on in that writer’s room.
Glad I’m not the only one that found the episode to be poor. I’m also rolling my eyes every time a kewl-ass song pops up at the end that OMG WE CAN BUY ON THE WALKING DEAD SOUNDTRACK! MONEY!
Been said, but I’ve harped on this for a bit, why can’t anyone communicate in this show? “the Governor, is not what he seems… I’m leaving you should too”. Why not just say, “the people in the prison are good people, the governor is going to massacre them, he keeps zombie heads in his office, he makes people fight to the death, he nearly beat my friends to death and simulated rape on another one for no reason at all”? I mean come on, it’s ridiculous at this point.
Did the Governor’s whistling remind anyone else strongly of The Hunger Games?
Did the Hunger Games suck? Because if it did, then yes.
Sorry, I’m just taking the layup the rest of the commentariat are lining up to provide :-).
Boy, this show stinks. Couldn’t care less about Tyreese and his woman, and the Governor just needs to twirl his handlebar moustache a bit more, since the torture implements and whistling weren’t enough to show he’s a psychopath. Andrea had the right idea about killing him, but Milton’s warning that she’d never get close enough was absurd. She could just get him into the sack then off him with a knife or blunt instrument, maybe even walk away from Woodbury before anyone finds him. Or just shoot him through the window over his torture chamber when she had the chance. And I keep thinking that Michonne’s “killing” of his “daughter” was so stupid and senseless, and that the Governor’s attachment to his “daughter” at that point was equally irrational. I had high hopes for this show, and this season, but it’s become pretty awful. I’m watching out of habit now more than anything else.
Did like seeing the barbecued walkers still moving around though — that was pretty cool and creepy.
These flaming heads could become a crucial combat tactic. Micchone lops off dozens of heads, the Brothers Dixon set them ablaze & Rick & Carl catapult them over the Woodbury walls, causing terror & mass destruction. Imagine having one of those blazing heads crashing through your window during lunch.
Was one of those implements in the torture chamber a speculum? If so, very disturbing…
Watched Vikings on History Channel right after and the scene with Ragnar’s raiders encountering and trying to communicate with the band of Norsemen in England was worlds more suspenseful that anything that occurred while the Governor was chasing Andrea — and they were just talking! That’s how you write television drama.
fantastic episode…..well done writers!! Definitely look forward to next week’s episode — think Andrea will have any teeth left once she leaves the dentist’s chair?
Shades of “Marathon Man”.
Again with my Godfather instincts, at the end when the Governor mentioned to Martinez that they would need to round up more biters, I expected him to have Tyreese and his group killed and then when they reanimated, that would be 4 fresh biters to use. I can only assume that Tyreese will have some pivotal role to play by season’s end.
Agree with much of the criticism already shared about this ep. What really bothers me is the waste of Chad Coleman as an actor.
Cutty was not one of my favorite characters on “The Wire,” but Coleman did a great job with the part. When they first introduced him as Tyrese, I figured the character would have a meaty role.
But he’s been on the periphery for weeks with nothing much to say or do, and now at this late point they try to throw a lame backstory at us to make us care about him (probably because he’s about to die). Seriously? If you want me to care about a character, create an arc for that character — not an 11th-hour backstory that happened on screen and tells me nothing substantive about the guy.
He’s one of the few good actors on the show, and the character has a lot of potential. But as usual, this show has done an abysmal job of developing him. It’s a shame.
It doesn’t help that everyone in the group except Tyrese is forgettable to begin with, but the decision to remove them from a few episodes and then expect us to care about what happens when they return was a poor one. If they factor into this season’s finale in any way, it’s going to feel artificial.
I have a feeling that him (and sis if she doesn’t bite it -pun regretfully intended- in the upcoming battle) will with Rick’s group by next season and they’ll beef up his role.
Other predictions: Andrea dies but kills the Gov. (thereby both redeeming her actions and giving the fans something to cheer for).
Gov. kills Milton.
Here is my thought of who put out the gasoline on the walkers and set them on fire in the pit. I know it’s a stretch but i can’t help but feel that it was Morgan that did it. He was CLEARING!! I know everybody says it’s Milton but why hide his face when pouring gasoline on the walkers. We know that Milton is starting to stand up to The Governor. So why hide his face, no need to make it a mystery. Look closely on how the walkers were piled up in the pit. It looked just like the way Morgan piles them up in the Clear episode. Furthermore, Rick told him that he was in trouble and the walkers in the pit were meant to go and eat Rick and his group. Morgan’s job is CLEAR and prevent that. This is just my opinion, i don’t read the comics, just the show.
Not a bad theory. But, I think it was probably Meryl and Daryl, who happened upon the location while they were searching for an isolated place to make out. Once they saw the zombies in the pit, they just had to burn them, so they couldn’t watch the two brothers making out. But, they forgot that burning the zombies wouldn’t burn their eyes, so they could still watch. Pretty creepy, if you ask me. :)
It could be Merle, he does know the location of the pit & also the Governor’s tactics. Remember, he put walkers in that pit in an earlier episode.
To flesh out something Alan mentioned, I think the show would benefit from starting each show with a flashback, similar to how it was done here. It could tie to whatever character/event was the focal point of that particular episode.
They did this a few times in season 1 and 2, and I thought it was really interesting to see some of the ways the characters were in the old world. Unfortunately, those flashbacks never seemed to tie to the episodes that well, but the mechanic does have potential for character development and setting establishing the world of the show.
After all, who wouldn’t want to see how different the old Governor was (maybe what events triggered his lust for power now), Michonne in her supposedly abusive relationship, how much worse Daryl might have been, Andrea doing something in her old life that maybe wasn’t completely stupid, etc.
The beginning of this ep was a wasted opportunity to correctly use a flashback. The ending should have gone something like this. Michonne is on watch when Andrea arrives at the prison. Andrea waves & yells ” Mesh”. Just as their eyes make contact, the Gov puts a chokehold on Andrea & drags her away using her as a shield. Michonne doesn’t shoot because she doesn’t have a clear shot. The original scenes at Woodbury remain the same. The show ends with Michonne walking through the woods with a new pet. We see in her face that she is panicked & crying as we hear going through Michonne’s head the dialogue she actually wound up having with Andrea about the two pets in the beginning. We learn why she thought they ” weren’t human to begin with”. Then the episode comes full circle & we understand Michonne a little better. But, maybe Micchone saw what went down from her Little Bus in the Prison vantage point anyway.
Predictions, addendum to a previous comment:
(or things that the writers could do the save this season and set up for a better next season)
Andrea dies killing the gov, but only after gov. kills Milton (alternative, Milton joins rick’s group and they resume studying Zombie behavior and why they show inconsistencies in their capabilities. Fans revel in her death but secretly feel bad after she’s done something right for once.
Addeed advantage: The writers beef up Carol’s role more, as well as that blonde girl who has been around for almost two seasons now and hasn’t really said anything, adding some more dynamic female character to the cast.
Tyreese (aka Cutty aka Chad L.)joins Rick’s group and his role is beefed up and his character explored more.
Morgan shows up in the finale with more of his arsenal to help Rick’s group turn the tide.
Merle dies, also doing something that redeems himself. Michael Rooker was never meant to be a full time cast member anyways.
Interesting side question: What happens to everyone in Woodbury after the gov. is greased?
That is all.
oh and Merle and Darryl make sweet love. that is all.
Everybody in Woodbury would be fine post-Gov, I think, unless they lose so much manpower that they can’t post guards at the walls any more. Which raises the whole other issue of why they would follow the Gov on this insane attack and risk everything they’ve built. If they empty the town of able-bodied people, they’re pretty much doomed. Of course, no one will mention this. I kind of thought asthma-boy’s mom might start agitating against the “war,” but that was dropped.
horrible episode. nothing accomplished, nothing gained.. total waste of time.
writers are totally off their game.