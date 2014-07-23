Review: WGN takes a big step forward with its ‘Manhattan’ project

“Salem,” WGN's first original scripted drama, is an unapologetic piece of trash, perhaps best summed up by the scene in the pilot where a naked Janet Montgomery – playing an actual Salem witch in a way that weirdly justifies all of the religion-fueled paranoia of the period – lets a toad suckle at a nipple on her thigh. While a channel's first scripted show isn't always representative of what follows, they tend to create expectations for what's to come, and it would have been easy to assume that WGN's plan was to lean heavily on campy genre fare.
But “Manhattan,” WGN's second original drama (it debuts Sunday night at 9), is as far in tone and ambition and quality from “Salem” as the New Mexico desert of 1943 is from 17th century Massachusetts. At a minimum, it suggests you shouldn't assume anything about whatever the channel's going to do next.
Created Sam Shaw and directed by Emmy winner Thomas Schlamme (“The West Wing”), the show deals with the women and (mostly) men of the Manhattan Project, whose job it is to build a working atomic bomb before the Germans can, and to bring an end to World War II before the American casualty total gets too big.
In the dusty hills of Los Alamos, on a military base simply called Nowhere, we meet two rival teams working on different bomb designs. One is led by the smooth, handsome, highly-polished physicist Reed Akley (David Harbour), whose underlings all look machine-minted. The other is led by Frank Winter (John Benjamin Hickey, aka ChumHum boss Neil Gross from “The Good Wife”), a brusque, rumpled iconoclast whose smaller team features misfits of various sizes, genders and national origins. Guess which one we're supposed to root for? Would it help if I told you that Winter's mentor and colleague Glen Babbit is played by Daniel Stern sporting a very long and eccentric white beard?
The show does play with our sympathies a bit by assigning Nowhere newcomer – and the audience's surrogate – Charlie Isaacs (Ashley Zukerman) to Akley's team, and by showing Winter treating him badly. But overall, “Manhattan” makes its intentions fairly plain, including its desire to evoke other historical dramas about brilliant but prickly men (like “Masters of Sex,” where Shaw previously worked).
At least in the two episodes I've seen, it's not at the level its progenitors were at the same stage. Even for a show about secrets, where the men aren't allowed to tell their wives what they do for a living – the bomb itself is referred to as “the gadget” – Winter is perhaps too much of a riddle in the early going for Hickey to be able to carry the show, while Isaacs is too much a collection of naive new guy tropes.
But the show also does interesting things with the wives – particularly Frank Winter's wife Liza (Olivia Williams), a botanist struggling to feel good about a life that for the moment has been turned over entirely to her husband's secret work – and the period itself is inherently fascinating.
And Schlamme's contributions can't be overstated. The rise of visually adventurous cable dramas in recent years may have overshadowed Schlamme's gliding, classical compositions and outstanding work with actors on network shows like “The West Wing,” “Sports Night” and more. But his participation was the best thing about ABC's short-lived “Pan Am,” and his work is even more striking and engrossing on “Manhattan.” The opening scene – Winter hitting golf balls in the middle of a windy, dusty desert night, lit only by his car's headlights – is gorgeous, and his style blends perfectly in with the period. There are many scenes of characters walking and talking, but also sequences that are extremely tense, or surprising, or strange, simply for the way Schlamme shoots them.
I'm not entirely sure how I feel about “Manhattan” at this point. But I like the cast (Schlamme's old “West Wing” pal Richard Schiff has a great guest turn in episode 2) and love the setting and what Shaw and Schlamme do with it. And the production as a whole is such a huge leap forward from “Salem” that I simply wanted to give WGN an attaboy for setting its sights so much higher the second time around.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
David Harbour is bloody brilliant and I’m thrilled to see him in something good that looks like it’ll take off.
Period productions, when done well, can be exquisitely beautiful and a real pleasure to enjoy. I hope that this one qualifies.
Following up on my own comment, I just finished watching the first episode. They certainly depicted the period well, along with the misery, paranoia, insanity and depression of all those involved, both active participants and family member/victims. What a miserable proposition to know that you can’t leave to go to college or visit your family living in other locations until after the war is over. Everyone shown tonite was living in Hell.
I see the name Thomas Schlamme and I will watch it, love his work.
Is this a mini-series or meant to be an on-going series?
Ongoing.
Are spoilers about whether the bombs work or how WWII ends allowed?
Just saw the actual Los Alamos AND the Manhattan filming set yesterday, so I’m looking forward to the show.
I might take a look. I remember HBO’s Carnivale, which was supposed to end at Los Alamos. With the explosion of the first nuclear bomb, that was the end of ‘magic’ – and presumably the end of the Carnivale people. How I miss that show still :-(
And, living in Chicago, I have no idea how I’m going to be able to see this, as WGN won’t be airing it locally.
It is on locally in Chicago on Sunday night on WGN (channel 9) at 10:00 p.m. Central time. You can also watch it on demand through Comcast.
Salem isn’t “trash” at all. It is supernatural horror done quite well within the parameters of basic cable TV, but knowing what Alan thinks of American Horror Story, one shouldn’t wonder that he hates Salem too. WGN America going from Salem to Manhattan isn’t any different than FX doing both AHS and The Americans. Quality productions all around, with two of them simply falling into a genre that Alan has an aversion to.
Except that I love Hannibal, really liked Penny Dreadful and have praised a number of other horror shows on television over the years. It ain’t the genre I have a problem with.
@Alan — I deliberately put the adjective “supernatural” in front of “horror,” so that excludes Hannibal. Penny Dreadful is obviously supernatural horror, but is so artistic and literary that it outclasses anything that basic cable can do in its genre. Just as I have heard Deadwood described as “the Western for people who hate Westerns,” I can see how Penny Dreadful can win over the sophisticated TV viewer people who really doesn’t like the “type” of show it is.
There’s a two word answer to what it is that Alan has a problem with on Salem: Brannon Braga.
He has liberally used the word “hack” in connection with this name before.
Show was dead to him before it got out of the starting gate.
(I think Brannon may have bullied him in school.)
[www.hitfix.com]
Wildly positive review of a show produced and frequently directed by Braga.
But thanks for playing the home game version of Let’s Psychoanalyze Alan Because His Opinion Diverges From My Own!
Salem, quality? Oh, hell, no….
First, the premise that the real witches run Salem means that the town’s a deathtrap for anyone non-witch and decent — which means any character we feel for is going to either die or be a sucker.
Next, anyone who’s non-witch and fighting them was shown in the pilot to be already corrupted, so we either watch to see them win (and cheer on Puritan paranoia getting worse) or to see them lose (and dread a world where hypocrite witches toss innocents to mob rule). In either instance, is the world they fight in one we want to watch for an hour? I don’t care how much nekkid flesh and blood that WGN finally feels free to show — it’s boring, callous, humorless and taste-free.
In short, even in the Sunday renegade-males-of-privilege shows featured on AMC, at least there is a path of hope, if not righteousness, that the audience can follow. Salem is the most cynical, careless, sloppy urban fantasy show since that one where the witches got their power through S/M… hey, wasn’t that *also* a Tribune-stations production?
I tried watching this trash for three episodes — and on a Sunday night, there’s a heck of a lot better shows, trash and non, to watch. True Blood at least brings the funny, and I can get my Strong Women Character fix from either The Good Wife or Halt and Catch Fire.
I hope Manhattan succeeds — so in future press releases, Salem will be as forgotten as Beans Baxter was, for Fox, or Remember WHEN, for AMC. Unfortunate growing pains….
C’mon Alan, you’re better than posting one positive review as proof you give this particular show creator a fair shake. I invite you to revisit:
[www.hitfix.com]
Your comments starting around 27:20 paint a different picture.
Hey, it’s all good. You’re paid to have opinions. I even consume those opinions on a regular basis tho they do indeed often diverge from my own. It’d just be great if you’d own your own takes after they’re recorded for posterity. Enjoy the Con!
Awww, Alan you should have given Salem a shot. It improved as the season went on, particularly when Stephen Lang joined the cast as Increase Mather. The guy who plays John Alden was terrible, but Janet Montgomery was good and a pleasure to look at.
I just watched the 1st ep. Since none of the scientists are real, except Oppenheimer at the top, I wondered how much else was real. I hadn’t heard of Akers’ “Thin Man” bomb; that was real, but didn’t work. See [mentalfloss.com]
Winter’s “Gadget” is also real, but I’d have to put a bag over your head if I told you that it actually was the first working bomb.
It looks very nice, but the setup of Winters and Akers looks like Animal House. And Winters’ Deltas has already been given Double Secret Probation.
Just catching up with episodes 2 & 3 of this series – and I think it’s getting very good. But the meteor/dinosaur mention in episode 2 was ridiculously anachronistic (one of the worst errors I’ve seen in a period drama) – because the theory didn’t even exist until 37 years later – 1980, to be exact.
In that year, Luis Alvarez, Walter Alvarez, Frank Asaro and Helen Michael published the seminal paper proposing an extraterrestrial cause for the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction (then called the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction). And it wasn’t until ten years later still that evidence was found off the coast of Mexico (the large impact crater called Chicxulub), providing support for their theory.
And it was just ~4 years ago (March 4, 2010), that a panel of 41 experts from many countries reviewed the available evidence – 20 years’ worth of data spanning a variety of fields – and agreed that the Chicxulub asteroid impact triggered the mass extinction.
Manhattan has proven to be the best show on television this year. The Knick is a very close second.
Quite a versatile group of actors and actresses in that photo. They could be cast together in any number of action/adventure movies. I love em.