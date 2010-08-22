‘Rubicon’ – ‘Connect the Dots’: Don’t forget your umbrella

A review of tonight’s “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as I begin to lose my hair in Finland…
“I would hate to see you involved in any mayhem.” -Kale
Last week’s “The Outsider” was the show’s strongest episode to date, and perhaps not coincidentally the first episode of the series to largely ignore the crossword conspiracy storyline. But before anyone starts clamoring for “Rubicon” to ditch the larger arc and go purely procedural – “On the next ‘Rubicon,’ Spangler tells Will what kind of pocket square to buy! And Miles and Grant spend an hour cross-referencing weather and traffic reports!” – we now get “Connect the Dots,” which is hip-deep in the conspiracy and just as compelling as “The Outsider” was.
It helps that Katherine Rhumor finally shares a scene with another regular character, even if her conversation with Will at the party is unfortunately brief, and even if I was gripped with the need to take a break from the show when she first turned up. We learned at the end of the pilot that Spangler has ties to her late husband and to her buddy James Wheeler, and when Spangler later meets with Donald Bloom and the mysterious Mr. Roy at the abandoned gymnasium, he tells Roy to put his focus entirely on Katherine. So there is a point to her stories, and it feels like we’re getting to it.
And after Spangler turned into a more formidable character with the tie speech in “The Outsider,” we begin to see just how central he is to the entire conspiracy. He’s the one who put Mr. Roy on Will’s tail, he’s the one who stole the Houston white paper from the library (and is shredding it after Kale leaves his office), Bloom reports directly to him, etc. I was particularly glad on the Mr. Roy front, since I was beginning to feel like there might be a few too many factions involved, when for now it seems that Spangler and his pals are orchestrating whatever it is that Bloom is up to.
Kale’s loyalties, on the other hand, seem very much in doubt. He clearly told Spangler what David had told him about the crossword, and he does meet with Bloom to discuss this mysterious operation (and was there in Beirut with him for the previous mission involving the crossword puzzle go code), but he does want to protect Will, and he does observe Spangler, et. al without their knowledge. Is it possible he didn’t realize what would happen to David when he reported to Spangler? I like the grey area Kale occupies – sometimes he’s in shadow, and sometimes he turns on the light – and am glad Arliss Howard is becoming more prominent as we go.
I had a hard time buying that civilian data analyst Will Travers would be able to successfully tail a trained operative like Bloom, but the implausibility was worth it for Will’s reaction to seeing Bloom eating with Kale, and then his panicked conversation with Maggie. James Badge Dale is always at his most interesting when he’s playing a character on the edge (see also the “Pacific” episode where Leckie ends up in the mental hospital). We got a lot of that here, including Will’s attempt to pull Ed (Roger Robinson is also great at playing crazy) back from that edge by lying to him about Bloom (which has the unplanned side benefit of making Spangler think Will has called off the hunt), and then Will at episode’s end making his own Ed-style conspiracy collage.
I’m assuming the Yuri/George stuff will ultimately tie back into the conspiracy. After all, as has been pointed out, Will’s team specializes in the Middle East, and it’s unusual to see them tasked with such an important job out of their area. In the meantime, though, it’s functioning as an excuse to get to know the team better, and to see Will adjust into his new role as the boss. Here, he does a very good job with Tanya, pushing her into a position of more responsibility, but also acknowledging her personal problems even after she does so well with Spangler.
If “Rubicon” wants to have a long-term future (and the ratings haven’t been great so far, so we’ll have to see how patient AMC is willing to be), it’s going to need to find a balance between big stories like the crossword conspiracy and smaller ones like Will learning how to be a boss. This episode was a strong example of that.
What did everybody else think?
excellent recap. i agree completely about the balance in the episode between the overall conspiracy development and the inner workings of API and Will’s team.
i am looking forward to seeing where the Katherine storyline goes. i liken it to a book where there’s one interesting story arc and another boring one and you have to be patience that the two will eventually dovetail – and it’s always the one that starts off boring that winds up being more interesting…
This was my favorite episode thus far. I also felt it struck a very nice balance. But, having said that (sorry Larry and Jerry), I’m still not incredibly compelled by the show. It continues to move pretty slowly. I know you dislike Damages Alan, but here’s a show that, to me, would really benefit by using that format (sprinkling in flash-forwards). I suppose I just want to be reassured that this is going somewhere interesting.
Great show, but the Oct 15 show had the Acela to DC leaving from Grand Central Station and not Penn Station. A minor point perhaps but a stupid mistake for a series with so much focus on the truth…
great post, but “…the Oct 15 show…” actually aired on Aug 15. a minor point perhaps but a stupid mistake for maria who puts so much focus on the truth…
sorry, maria. couldn’t resist. ;)
and the award for most nitpicking comment goes to…..
Penn Station is mindblowing ugly and dull; I’d rather they be inaccurate and show Grand Central instead.
I really liked tonight’s episode too. There seemed to be a parallel between Spengler refocusing on Kathryn instead and Tanya wanting to refocus the investigation off of Yuri onto George Beck.
Also, why did Will lie to Ed? To save Ed from going crazy/obsessed about all this? Or did he have a feeling he was being bugged? The latter’s probably not true unless Will’s much more of a genius than we think.
I don’t think Will knows he’s being bugged. Rather that whatever the next step will be concerning the conspiracy will be incredibly dangerous and he doesn’t want to involve Ed. His friggin’ boss is involved and to even look at the file concerning the Blooms and Kale’s connection there’s a CIA trace on it. He’s scared for Ed’s life. It’s a matter of respect.
I think he also sees just how Ed might crack. He goes from solid connections between Houston and Nigeria to wild associations between JFK airport and Dallas, Texas. His usefulness might be outweighed by his instability, and if he keeps on like that he might not need an assassin to do him in.
Also, working where Will does – if he doesn’t assume he’s bugged he’s dumber than we’ve been led to believe.
When Will was talking to Tanya about two kinds of fear, he paused after saying “One will keep you paralyzed in bed”, or something like that. I wondered why he paused, and then thought it was because his mind flashed on Ed.
Didn’t Ed loose it because of the “bad fear?” So Will was doing Ed a favor, even if it hurt Ed, and made Will feel bad in the short term.
Angela- could be trying to do Ed that favor. I saw it as him thinking about how he lost his wife and kid on 9/11.
Reflecting back on the first episode I wish they explored Will’s loss of his wife and child in 9/11 more. It seems to have been totally blown off to the side. I thought it was an interesting character trait and plot line. Well, I guess, they hint at it in this episode when Will talks about the two types of fear. Hopefully, they’ll explore this more. It seems likely if they try to involve him in any major relationships. It’s definitely a major barrier for his character.
Aside from that, great episode. I love this show.
I’m not a New Yorker, but I think every time Will goes to API’s rooftop he’s staring the skyline of Lower Manhattan (I’m assuming that the bridge we see at times is the Brooklyn Bridge and that API’s offices are, indeed, located in Brooklyn given the view from its rooftop).
Which is rather roundabout way of saying that the theme is there, for Will, always.
You’ve got it backward. The API offices are in Lower Manhattan, right off of Front Street. He’s actually staring at Brooklyn.
I’m hoping there’s an investigation into why Mrs. Rhumor’s name is spelled in such a ridiculous way. Maybe there’s a connection to Will’s doppelganger, Mr. Schuester from GLEE!
Want to love this show, but as well-made as it is, I’m not sucked in, and not anxious to see the next episode. At least the crosswords on Ed’s Crazy Wall looked like real crosswords from the NY Times, and not like the super-fake puzzles we’re to believe were placed simultaneously in major papers…
YES! I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks Will looks like Mr. Shue. They must use the same hair gel.
if we’re getting on names here…truxton spangler? seriously?
Ditto about Will and Mr. Shue. I thought they were one and same. ::blush::
He needs to change his his hair-style. Will that is.
I really hope this show doesn’t get cancelled. It’s getting pretty good. But I think its going to suffer from LOST syndrome; it has very little chance of picking up viewers along the way because the conspiracy stuff is hard to follow. What is the number of viewers it would have to average in order to stay on the air?
Thanks for saying that the conspiracy stuff is hard to follow. I just started watching, and didn’t know Alan was reviewing it, so have been having a hard time keep the story lines and the characters names straight.
Other than the show having a severe case of Canadian Surname Spelling Syndrome (viz THE FLY, or any of Cronenberg’s best), I thought the fact that Bloom and Kale kissed-kissed, killed-killed, back in the day when they were vengeance men for the Beirut bombing. Dear Lord, have we gone so far that gay characters are no longer worthy of notice? If so, hmmmm….
I *noticed* the fact that… sheesh.
Cgeye, When I first read you ‘reply to comment’ (or should it be quotes?), I thought “Eeek! This person is really a grammar freak to point out someone else’s minor writing error.”
I’m glad you were only pointing out your own mistake as I was going to get paranoid about my writing. Heh-Heh.
Yeah, Kale Ingram and Donald Bloom were absolutely former lovers back in the day, in Beirut or whatever. It seemed extremely obvious to me; they discuss their sex life in vague, euphemistic terms as rich, gay older men are wont to do when they inevitably reside deep in the closet. It was cute how the conversation began with Ingram reassuring Bloom (to no avail) that he doesn’t look fat. How much more queeny do they need to be for people to take notice?
I too got the impression that Ingram had been “found out” from his pov but Will thought he was connected to Bloom somehow … but then Ingram’s conversation with Spangler led me to believe they share knowledge of the clover conspiracy, but then Ingrams “in the dark” speech at then end could be interpreted from either perspective. I went away thinking Ingram doesnt really know whats going.
Also, was Bancroft in his pajamas under his trenchcoat when he approached Will in the street?
of course bloom is gay. who in the hell carries around an umbrella?
i’ve not seen that kind of affectation since phil hartman in newsradio:
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t think Yuri/George will tie into the conspiracy. I think it is just a long term analysis project.
The acting is brilliant. The dialogue rings real. The no-plot, hidden-plot, where-is-the-plot plot requires more than two brain cells. Only one bloody corpse (a suicide triggered by the repeated phone message), no brawn, no near-porn, no obvious plastic surgery–all these doom this remarkable show to early death.
“Rubicon” is a royal treat after so much junk on TV.
(As for Will’s lie to Ed–it was probably to protect Ed, thus revealing a bit more about Will’s humanity. Also, the character of Ed had served its purpose in the plot–linking oil, the puzzles, the cities, and earlier CIA activity. It was a good device to wrap up the Ed story without killing him off.)
I have been thinking that the recent announcement that next season of Breaking Bad will be postponed until July is a confirmation that Rubicon will not be renewed. How many different series would AMC be running simultaneously, all during the summer? I think this is fine. Rubicon seems to have a definite story arc that ought to be fully resolved – tying together all the subplots – *this* year. There’s no real reason for it to continue after that. In many ways, this series reminds me of many BBC mon-series that have been shown on PBS, but extended from 6 to 13 episodes. Not every show needs to keep coming back forever, Let it be like a novel (and not a massive Tolstoy or Dickens tome like Mad Men, but a regular old novel) that ends when it’s finished.
I can absolutely see Rubicon as a multi-season series, considering the pace they have set for the first 5 episodes. However, I don’t care if it is multi-season as long as the story is wrapped up.
Also, I love Breaking Bad and don’t mind waiting until next summer to see the next season because there will be too much competition in the Spring. I had to choose between BB and Treme. With Game of Thrones coming in the Spring (I’m assuming it will get the 10 pm time slot) it will have to be pretty bad for me to choose to watching anything else in that timeslot.
Just when I was wondering why API hadn’t bugged Will, it looks like they are doing just that. I was worried when Will showed up at Ed’s and the door was already unlocked. Actually, this is the 2nd time the showrunners had me worried in this episode. The first was when Ed was waiting for Will and even Will noticed he was acting a little “off”. I thought ‘Clay Davis’ or Ingram had gotten to him, which would have been a shame because he was so great in this episode. Now I see where the phrase “the codes cracked him like an egg” came from.
And how chilling when Will followed Donald Bloom and was spotted by Ingram.
Great episode.
I agree with the recap. Rubicon can focus on being more interesting and exciting when it does not focus on the first conspiracy arc. They did a very good job on the last two episodes and I hope the tempo keeps up.
If anyone wants to read another really good recap, here is a good one [ology.com]
“I would hate to see you involved in any mayhem.” Is such a great quote. I feel like it could be this series’ “You will be shocked at how much this didn’t happen.” Something that isn’t said again, but undercoats a lot of what is going on. Any idea when we could hear about a second season?
agree with alan that it is a bit of a stretch that will could go undetected tracking bloom. however, they made note that he was pretty full of himself to register at the hotel under his own name.
and if isaac’s post is correct [kale and bloom being former lovers], it would explain why he may have been a little absentminded.
All Y’all are too smart for me. I enjoy this show, but can barely explain what is going on. Don’t let my ignorance – or lack of intelligence – make you think I don’t enjoy the ride. I’m sure I’ll need to review the season in a binge before I can try to appreciate the nuance and depth of this otherwise entertaining bout of scripted entertainment.
I had to chuckle at your “All Y’all are too smart for me”. I too can barely explain what’s going on, and cringe every time I attempt to comment with my take on things.
I’m waiting for someone to write, “WTF? Where did you get that stupid idea.” :)
I love Rubicon. It’s an intelligent show that isn’t afraid to show the hard behind-the-scenes choices made to keep the world running, while at the same time giving us a strong dose of conspiracy-thriller intrigue. Hopefully it is given a chance to prove itself and we get more than one season.
Really hoping the ratings are good enough for AMC to give it more time… I realize it isn’t for everybody, but to me it is a brilliant hour of television that just seems to get more focused and stronger as a whole with each passing week. I absolutely love my Sunday Rubicon, Mad Men, Leverage 11 PM repeat block. True Blood has dropped out of my rotation, I’m four eps behind. The acting in Rubicon is out of this world… when the plot comes full circle, I truly believe we fans will not be let down. Last night’s was my favorite of the season, right on the heels of Ep 4. That’s a good trend, it’s all moving in the right direction.
I finally got to watch the episode this morning. I thought it was extremely well-done. I have a growing attachment to Rubicon.
I have to agree with others that Will misled Ed to protect him. Ed seems very emotional and perhaps unstable.
I am finally getting interested in Katherine’s part in this story.
Arliss Howard’s Kale adds more complexity as we get to peer into his personal life (Bloom-Beirut), protection of Will.
I think this is a thought provoking show. It runs on a low temperature. But the melted chocolate is done to perfection.
I hope this show gets a renewal. It’s not MM or BB but it has a dark, intriguing quality (with excellent cinematography).
I’m enjoying the storyline (and subplots).
I enjoyed your review Alan.
Am I the only one who thought it a little socially odd for Katherine Rhumor to give her name to Will just before walking away? I mean, their brief exchange was non-comittal small talk, she then graduates the interaction by offering her name — as an end to the conversation. Huh? There was certainly no trolling, flirty, catch-me-later vibe to it (which wouldn’t have fit the charactar or story well anyway). Neither cared if Will offered his name, and it didn’t come off to me as the sort of one way communication that can be a vice of the privelaged either. It seemed like just a loud sticky-note from the writers for Will’s charactar to ‘connect-the-dots’ with later. Anyone else?
I just thought it was rich person networking stuff.
But then, I also thought Will and Katherine had more chemistry in that 15 second exchange than he’s had with Maggie yet.
No, I didn’t notice that as being too loud. It blended in for me.
But I did notice Will sniffed his straight up Vodka, and thought that’s why he asked to have Tanya drug tested. (She drank vodka straight after her pitch to…. Spangler. (I think, that’s his name.)
Is that too far of a stretch?
My comment disappeared so forgive me if it repeats. I didn’t think it was loud. I was more interested in Will sniffing the Vodka and then later asking that Tanya be drug tested.
(She drank straight vodka at her desk, after her pitch to Spangler.
I’m surprised you described Will grilling Maggie as simply “panicked”…it was weirdly erotic in a way I would not have expected to see. There were a lot of borderline surreal moments in the episode…Kale’s conversations with Spangler and Will for example. He was almost poetic in spots. It felt like Spangler came from the Red Room. Are Mark Frost and David Lynch the new showrunners?
I’m loving this show. That last two eps have been superb. This is real thinking persons drama. Love the throwback, 70’s vibe the show has.
Really hope AMC renews it. There’s no other show on the air like it right now. It fills a need.
OK. I’m logged in and that’s 3 “reply to comments” have not appeared yet. I use Safari, Apple Leopard 10.5.8. Not Snow Leopard, for what it’s worth.
Rubicon is growing on me too. I watched one episode and then watched another back to back. That’s highly unusual for me unless it’s “The Wire”.
By no means am I comparing this to “The Wire” but as others voiced, the writing is real, and the character depth is good.
That’s what keeps me coming back since I don’t understand the conspiracy story-line.
Please, would someone fill in a blank for me concerning episode 5? Bloom to KI: “Your man’s a little testy.” KI to Bloom: “My man is brilliant.” Who is this man that Bloom and Ingram refer to? Hope springs eternal that Hadas is breathing…but I would appreciate someone answering my question who thinks they know the answer.