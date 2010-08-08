‘Rubicon’ – ‘Keep the Ends Out’: Does a bear hibernate in the woods?

A quick review of the third episode of “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as I’m officially hungry and financially irresponsible…
I’m glad that “Keep the Ends Out” falls on the day I’m traveling home from press tour. I have neither the time nor the energy to write a detailed review (especially since I have to brace myself for my first non-advance “Mad Men” review), and this is such a relatively listless episode that I don’t feel I have to spend time on it.
Of the four that AMC sent out for review, “Keep the Ends Out” is definitely the one that provided me with the strongest sense of the show spinning its wheels while figuring out a new direction following creator Jason Horwitch’s departure. Will is still being followed – not only by the two mystery men (one played by Isiah Whitlock Jr., known to many of you as Clay Davis on “The Wire”), but by another man who turns out to be an FBI agent – he finds another code to show Ed (hidden, with a gun, inside David’s motorcycle), Katherine Rhumor keeps exploring her husband’s mystery townhouse, and Will’s team keeps looking for intel on the men in the photo with Yuri. Storywise, though, this doesn’t feel like an episode where very much new happened or was learned.
On the other hand, it’s interesting as a character piece. We again see the toll that this kind of work takes on the men and women who do it – and on the families who can never know about it. David’s widow makes her first-ever visit to his office and doesn’t recognize anything of the man she loved inside its walls. We learn that David’s son (and Will’s brother-in-law) has himself had mental problems, and that he felt his father never paid enough attention to him. Miles becomes obsessed with security video of one of their subjects going through the airport with his family, but mainly because his own family has fallen apart and he’s trying to understand how a functional one works. (Or perhaps trying to find a clue that this one doesn’t.)
So I think “Rubicon” so far works more as a compelling world to visit than as a compelling narrative. We’ll have to see down the road whether these early episodes will prove more important than we realized, “Wire”-style, or if the creative team just didn’t know where they were going yet.
What did everybody else think?
It is slow going so far, but there is something that makes it uniquely interesting. This has definitely replaced True Blood as a live view and I am in for the long haul.
Personally I loved it. I’m very excited about the directions that this show can take. It has hit on different issues that I think will provide for a fantastic show.
As I believe you’ve said before, Alan, the long-term enjoyment of this show for the viewers is going to depend on how substantive the answers are to the many questions the series has already created.
That being said, i’m in with both feet. I may wind up being wrong but my gut feeling is that this show has the potential to be on par with Sons of Anarchy and Breaking Bad in terms of quality.
This show is so boring it caused me to fall asleep and miss the first 15 minutes of Mad Men.
Mad Men is like the A Team compared to this stupid show.
This show is not for everybody. It is very slow, but I really like it and I’m looking forward to coming episodes!
One direction I fear they will take is turning Will into a gun toting bad ass. I understand eventually you smarten up or you’re nicked but I like the feeling of the scenario being beyond our understanding. I don’t want this to be the AMC version of Alias.
As for the episode I liked it.
A little slow, but it’s a table-setter. If the payoff is good enough, it will have been worth it.
As others have said, the buildup here is obviously slow but the atmosphere is strangely enthralling. At no point in the first 3 episodes have I been bored; it grabs my attention so thoroughly I barely notice the hour has passed. James Badge Dale is fantastic and there doesn’t seem to be a weak link, acting wise, among his code cracking co-workers. I like how each is being slowly fleshed out. Even a small running gag like Grant’s weak presidency show us lighter interactions among the cast which I appreciated.
Is it just me or does the actor who plays Miles sound exactly like Justin Kirk (Weeds, Angels in America)? Something about their tone or line delivery is so similar it’s distracting. But as an enormous Andy Botwin fan that’s my problem, certainly not the show’s.
Wow AMC is on fire these days, 3 for 3 in my book
Did anyone else think the airport may be a fake since you can’t pass through security with a sweater over your shoulders?
I believe it was a foreign airport. Standards are different country to country.
I think galacial might be a good word for this show. While one part of me finds the pace frustrating, the other part of my admires the courage TPTB have to stay true to the tone and pace. I can’t believe how excited I got last night when they broke the Yankees Code. It was, by far, the most interesting turn of events last night. I’m going to stick with it but the plot really needs to move forward.
I was pleased to see that AMC did not bleep out “half-nigger.” Hopefully this means we’ll be hearing the word many more times on its shows (especially on Mad Men).
Why are you “pleased” to hear that term? Just curious if you’re happy they’re not bleeping a curse word, or are you a racist (or both)?
It’s funny I didn’t really notice that is wasn’t bleeped maybe because a black man said it. As for Mad Men I do agree that based on the timeframe of 1964 it probably does make sense that they show the overt racism of that time.
I am beginning to really like the show. While last night’s ep. wasn’t fast-paced (none have been), I enjoyed the some of the small details like when Kale was talking to Maggie outside about her husband. He turns to walk away and becomes focused on something he got on his shoe (I feel nuts for writing about something so small) but it felt realistic.
I’m fine with the slow pace.
Miles fixation on the video and booking a cruise for he and his (separated/soon to be ex?)wife as a way to reconnect with her seemed to be true of his character thus far.
I liked when the one code was broken.
I wasn’t surprised by the fact that David’s son is mentally ill. Although Will did the right thing by giving the bike to him, I felt bad because I think that David was more of father to Will than to his own son or at least that what has been painted so far.
love the show.
hate the “coming up next” mini-previews in the middle of the show. for a suspense drama, this type of thing deflates the balloon for me.
Agreed. I mute it or change the channel as soon as it starts because I hate spoilers. At least they don’t do it at -every- commercial break.
But I did like the short recap of previous events during the intro.
i know that rubicon is a ‘moody’ show, but i would think that will would at least turn on a light to disassemble a motorcycle in his dining room.
I thought the code was the most interesting part of the whole episode and would have much preferred hearing Ed explain more of them rather than switch back to the townhouse or to Miles reconnection with his estranged wife…..
I enjoy the character beats, the day-to-day grunt work in the office, the sets, the style, but the big over-arching conspiracy stuff doesn’t look very promising or particularly original. There appears to be this big, shadowy, Pakula-esque, Gordon Willis-lit, WASPish conspiracy going down, and all I can do is shrug. (I would be very happy for the show to completely subvert these expectations with some paradigm-shifting moment, but I won’t hold my breath.) IMO, with these characters, with this this vocation, in that work space, I think I would have preferred this to be a procedural drama instead (albeit arty and serial-inflected). But, hey, an enjoyable watch nonetheless. (I’ll stick with until the season end at least.) Keep up the good work, Alan. (Loving the podcast.)
I am trying to give this show a shot, but it is moving incredibly slow, even when compared to Mad Men. I think I need to save up a few episodes to watch together so that something more happens.
It doesn’t help that I have just finished watching the new Sherlock, where there is code cracking, as well as humour, faster moving plot and quicker character development. You must review this when it airs in October.
I enjoyed it, and don’t mind the pace. Two things bothered me, though.
1) Miles has to tell his children he’s unemployed, but David’s wife seemed totally aware of her husband’s job, even if she hadn’t been to the office. What are the rules about sharing details of the job? That should be clear if one of the themes is the loneliness of a job that you can’t share.
2) I was disappointed they cut away from the conversation between Will and Evan in the cafe. That just seemed lazy to me, and out of keeping with the realistic tone. How did Will leave that convo? How did Evan react? Considering we’ve been told numerous times how troubled he is, his manner of dealing with stress should be central to his character.
Anyway, the fact that I’m picking up on such relatively minor things means the show must be working for me – otherwise I wouldn’t care enough to nitpick.
I liked the episode. Honestly, there are plenty of shows out there that pack a lot of events in each episode, so I’m enjoying being able to sit back and enjoy the slower pace. It allows me to think about what just happened or what’s coming up and it gives me time to try to solve the puzzle or answer my own questions. It also allows us to really get to know the characters.
I hope to see more interaction between Miles, Tonya and Grant without Will around – it provided a little levity and banter typical of coworkers.
It also changed my opinion of Grant since the last episode – it appears he’s gotten over not getting the promotion and is a seasoned analyst.
Doesn’t it appear that the way Will runs to Ed Bancroft each time a plot point needs to develop seem like a cop-out of the writers? I would think it would be to risky and obvious if EB worked at API that he would get caught and there must be a reason other than “the codes cracked you” that he’s no longer there. I feel Ingram is going to find out and it wont end well.
I enjoy the texture of this show, the world it creates and the retro qualities. But I get frustrated with Will for not doing the most basic obvious things, like for example buying a camera and taking a picture of the guys following him which he had ample opportunity to do. Or buying a gun. Thankfully his former father in law was smarter than him about that.
I doubt the old friend of the father in law is going to live long. He’s too useful. And I doubt the father in law is really dead.
Man, the people in charge have got to pick up the pace here! This has moved beyond merely being slow and into turgidity. I don’t care about the petty little office squabbles, and one more visit by Travers to Ed to discuss another puzzle piece- well, that just won’t do. I’ll hold tight for another week or two, but if things haven’t shaped up a whole lot by then- I’m out!
Loved that a code was broken, finally. Made me grin that Will took apart the whole bike before doing something simple like peeling back the tape on the seat.
I don’t mind the pace. Most shows move too fast.
I’m enjoying the show a lot. The slow pace and stylistic shots (the row of washing machines; the row of windows at the end of ep 2) are great. Yes, this episode was more about character development (is U.S. Grant one of the worst 5 Presidents of all time?! :-) then story development, but I’m hopeful we’ll get more story soon. I’m also looking forward to Will finding more puzzles and solving them. This week’s with the 10 numbers and baseball names was great!
I’m a little surprised by this review. Rubicon seems to know exactly where it is going, even if the details are still being ironed out.
Thank god it’s not LOST.
I like this show so far. Of course, it is posing more questions than offering answers so I’m also hoping that the writers have a sense of direction underneath it all. The answers provided could definitely affect my enjoyment, but I really love that they are taking time to set up everything. The pace really doesn’t bother me at all. I find the hour flying by.
The slow exposition doesn’t bother me. I’m with you: I’m withholding judgment, for now. The showrunners here may indeed be of the David Simon school of storytelling, in which case it won’t all come together until much later on. Fine with me!
Write a comment..I really like this show, especially the latest episode.
Still, I am mightily enjoying this show. They did a good job with set design, the music and the casting. In particular, I love how the offices of the “agency” or whatever, feel realistic. I worked my fair share in state government and later, at the Federal Reserve. The decor in Governmental agencies lean towards “dingy”, in most case. Heh.