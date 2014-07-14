Season finale review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ’10 p.m. – 11 a.m.’

“24: Live Another Day” has concluded, and I have thoughts on the finale and the season as a whole coming up just as soon as I explain that it is NOT pronounced “nucular,” Mr. President…
A strange thing happens in the introduction to the “Live Another Day” finale: Kiefer Sutherland's voiceover tells us that “The following takes place between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m.,” and Sutherland makes sure to put emphasis on the last part so we know it is not a mistake, but the first significant bending of the real-time conceit in the series' history(*).
(*) The prologue for the TV-movie “24: Redemption” also deviated from the real-time rule.
Given that the “24” production team had spoken publicly about the way that “Live Another Day” would still encompass 24 hours in the life of Jack Bauer, despite featuring half as many episodes, the only real surprise about the time jump is how long it took to arrive, after the final commercial break of the season, where we jumped from 10:46 p.m. to 10:50 a.m., for an extended coda sequence allowing characters to reflect on the season's tragic events, and for Jack to surrender himself to the Russians in exchange for Chloe.
Then again, maybe the placement of the jump shouldn't be that much of a surprise. A season of “24” that periodically skipped hours in the middle of the action – allowing Jack to battle London traffic, or enjoy some fish and chips, or simply take a quick nap before rappelling down a building – would have been a very different beast from the original run of “24.” And it was clear by the end that the creative team wanted “Live Another Day” to feel exactly like vintage “24,” for good and for ill.
So even with half as many episodes, we still had the familiar structure of one big bad (the vengeful Margot Al-Harazi) being edged aside by a bigger bad (mercenary Julian Assange stand-in Adrian Cross), and then an even bigger one (Jack's longtime nemesis Cheng Zhi). We still got moles and government incompetence and all the other tropes that the original show used so well at first, and then so often as to lose all value. We even got a chance to see Jack mourn the death of Audrey for a second time, because “24” is a series that's never had a problem killing off the same character multiple times.
So, no, “Live Another Day” wasn't a radical reinvention of the “24” wheel. Jack returned four years later to a different world and political climate, and “Live Another Day” reflected that where it could, with stories about drone attacks and open information campaigns. But the show was the show it had always been.
At times during the season – including parts of this finale – it was a pretty good example of the show it had always been. Yvonne Strahovski's Kate turned out to be one of Jack's better sidekicks ever, Michelle Fairley was an excellent crazy villain as Margot, William Devane was terrific in everything he was asked to do as President Heller, and both Devane and Sutherland provided the finale's highlights with Heller and Jack's reactions to Audrey's death.
At others, though, “Live Another Day” felt every bit as tired as the later seasons of the original run. Sutherland and Devane had to work overtime to give Audrey's death the impact it had, simply because we'd already been there, done that. And Jack sacrificing his freedom for Chloe's felt both rushed(**) and a rehash of Jack being taken prisoner by the Chinese (also involving Cheng) at the end of season 5.
(**) By far the biggest downside of doing 12 episodes instead of 24 is that it didn't feel we got enough of Jack himself, whether solo or interacting with Chloe. On the whole, the screentime balance between Jack and the supporting characters felt about average, but we'd have had twice as much overall time with Jack. Here, it didn't feel like he had a character arc for the season (other than acknowledging at the end that Chloe is his friend) so much as he was a guy brought in to kick butt and occasionally interact with old friends.
And that's the problem at this stage of the franchise's lifespan: Jack has either done every action or endured every trauma possible under this basic format with these usual character types, and most of them three or four times over. Formula is a key part of any long-running TV show (on “The Simpsons,” Homer has done or said everything at least six or seven times over), but what made “24” so exciting at the beginning was how unformulaic it seemed. The groundbreaking pairing of the real-time format with a heavily serialized action/thriller format forced the creative team to improvise constantly, and while not all of it worked well (amnesia, cougar), it felt new and surprising and scary, even into the fifth season. “Live Another Day,” though, felt like Jack Bauer's Greatest Hits – some played with enthusiasm and vigor, others tossed off because it's what the fans expect to hear in concert.
Going into the season, I wondered how the show would fit into a new political climate, and how doing half the usual number of episodes would change the storytelling. As it turned out, “24” was “24,” in any era, at any length. And while there was fun and nostalgia to be had at times – much like going to see a favorite dinosaur rock band play their reunion tour – I think the only way I'd want to see more “24” is if it was something radically different, whether that means someone else (Strahovski, perhaps?) replacing Sutherland as the new lead or a more radical approach to how the stories are told, what kinds of characters appear, etc.
I understand why “24” would have returned in such a familiar way. The creative team has a certain way they've learned to make the show, and the fans also have certain expectations. But the show had outlived its usefulness by the spring of 2010, and the long hiatus could only do so much on its own to breathe new life into the old warhorse.
Some other thoughts:
* Chloe running comms and surveillance on-site at the docks briefly turns Jack into the Josh Holloway character from “Intelligence,” and since “Intelligence” was “Chuck” minus the humor, and “Live Another Day” already has Strahovski playing things straight… I would do the TV math of it all, but press tour brain precludes that.
* Loved Erik being turned into Bill Buchanan for a moment there as he becomes the latest poor bastard to have to drop everything in response to a ridiculous Jack Bauer phone call.
* I know I joked about it up top, but it is “nuclear.” New-KLEE-err. Not hard. Yet virtually everyone on the show says it the wrong way.
* A major disadvantage of the time jump: we don't get to see Heller or anyone else have to explain to the Chinese how Cheng was decapitated mere moments after they were given proof of life about him. I understand Jack's desire for revenge in that moment, but it seemed unhelpful to the cause of prevent a U.S./China war.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Thought it was a more satisfying finale than the one in 2010…more emotional and focused on all the characters.
Has Fox given any indication about whether they might do this again? Is Jack Bauer the new Matlock, returning on various movies and miniseries?
that’s funny because 24 and Matlock are my husbands favorite shows
CORRECTION: The Season 7 Prequel, “24: Redemption” , occurred in real time from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The very first scene did not and thats what alan said so um nice try. ps good job with the caps lock
The very first scene did not and thats what alan said so um nice try. ps good job with the caps lock
WHERE WAS THE PART FROM THE SERIES PROMO/TEASE CLIP? WHERE JACK IS RESCUING CHLOE AND SHOOTING AT AN UPSIDE DOWN TAXICAB WHILE BOMBS ARE GOING OFF ALL AROUND THEM? THE PICTURE AT THE VERY TOP OF THIS PAGE! DID I MISS AN EPISODE?
It was just a teaser.
And please stop yelling at us.
That bugged the living crap out of me, too. It’s hard to believe, with the stated difficulty of getting that scene in one take, that it was only filmed as a teaser. Oh, well…I guess they felt an over the top promo scene was just as essential to get fans and future fans ramped up for the season.
Worst season yet… Not a good finale either. It was difficult to make it through the season. Good thing it was only 12 episodes.
Finale was stronger than 2010, but while I enjoyed the season it did feel derivative. I wonder if writers intentionally intended a symmetry with season 1 as Jack goes nuts after hearing about a death (though Kim wasn’t really dead) and decapitation of Cheng was similar to shooting of Dennis Hopper.
Finale was stronger than 2010, but while I enjoyed the season it did feel derivative. I wonder if writers intentionally intended a symmetry with season 1 as Jack goes nuts after hearing about a death (though Kim wasn’t really dead) and decapitation of Cheng was similar to shooting of Dennis Hopper.
LOL wut? This was a great season of 24. Sounds like you were never a fan of the show. Maybe you should have just stopped watching it if it was such a chore to get through.
No way in hell was Live Another Day worse than seasons 6 and 7.
Nuk-yoo-lar is an accepted variant pronunciation:
[www.slate.com]
(makes lots of sense, too)
A-Bomb – “Is this an acceptable pronunciation? Not really. ”
That’s just from the article you linked to there.
It says that one dictionary with no editorial standards has dubbed it a pronunciation variant. But not any other. Not quite the same.
-Daniel
To be fair, Dan and Alan, it’s pronounced that way so frequently that many dictionaries have gone out of their way to say that while considered incorrect generally, it is close to an alternative pronunciation at this point. Much like a word being defined by usage over time, so is pronunciation. And we’re up to four presidents saying it that way, so it’s usage is pretty high.
Also, Alan, it is difficult to say that way, as almost no words in the English language follow that pattern. Instead you have words like circular and molecular being more common. We just don’t end words that way.
I know, this so petty, I absolutely hate people who correct other people’s diction. It is super snobby. No, President Bush was not wrong in pronouncing it the way he did, its just a draw, which millions of people have. It says way more about the people who act all superior about their diction than the person pronouncing it. Grow up , its going out of your way to be petty.
I think Alan violated his own “no politics” policy by complaining about the pronunciation of nuclear. We all know when that complaint became mainstream for intellectual snobs. I wonder if he would complain about a mispronunciation coming from a person putting an ethnic or racial twist on a word?
No it’s not. It’s just the lazy or uneducated way of saying it. It’s spelled Nuclear. New-cle-ar. Pretty darned clear, pun intended. I was appalled at all the Nuk-yu-lers in this show.
If you’re going to say someone is uneducated, you should probably learn what a pun is…
Nope, I’m sorry, but I wouldn’t use Slate as a reference for anything. AP, sure, but even I have differences with AP when the stylebook goes against stnadard English grammar and spelling. It is, in fact, NOO-klee-ur, not noo-kyoo-lar. As for correcting someone’s diction: you may think it’s snobby, but there’s nothing to brag about in pronouncing words incorrectly. The whole point of language is communication and clarity — you don’t get that when people mispronounce, misspell or bend the grammar and syntax rules whenever they feel like it. Language is a disclipline necessary for life; use it well, or lose your ability to communicate effectively. Then again, if you actually *like* being a clueless dork like someone on The Simpsons, go right ahead. Just don’t expect much in terms of results or respect.
Sorry webdiva, you are snobby. Its not the way it should be pronounced, but only small minded people care. Its a regional dialect from the south, and that is how they pronounce it. Who cares? If you made fun of latinos or other groups for their pronunciation, you would be called things worse than snobby. I don’t need your respect, Ms. “stnadard english”. See, look how petty that is.
I also thought it would cause some problems when Jack decided to cut his head off. But I figure they’d can just chalk that up to Jack being Jack and move on. Why do people find it so aggravating when people say nucular instead of nuclear. I never notice it and just think anyone who does and gets so bent of of shape about it is a jackass. Who cares it is easy to mispronounce and sounds identical to most people. I was also very pleased with the Jack rampage after he found out Audrey died. I pretty much watched the season to experience as many over the top Jack moments as possible.
Soooo if “Nucular” is commonly accepted now, then the same should be with people saying “Ax” instead of “Ask”.
This was the WORST ending. It was way too rushed. They killed Audrey of all people. And Jack goes to jail finally in Russia when he has full pardon to go home from earlier. Totally awful. I was seriously waiting for them to just have him killed off too. I kind of hoped the guy with Chloe would have just shot him down on his orders. They really have nothing left to write more of. Honorable death saving his best friend would have been the best way to go I think. But that’s j.ust me. I think it was a horrible ending.
Agreed. Why did they kill Audrey???? :(
Yeah, it was horrible the way they killed Audrey, i hate to say this but she was just a liability to Jack. Whosoever gets her, gets complete control over Jack’s actions. Jack needs someone who can defend herself in such situations. Still i would say killing Audrey was totally unnecessary.
Jack is Little Joe. No woman should go near him.
It’s called “tragedy.” It happens. Not everything gets wrapped up with a neat little red bow at the end.
Agree lock-step with Alan. This version of “24” had it’s (really great) run, and then overstayed its welcome with LAD. I was bored with half the show after just the first hour. Kate Morgan was the saving grace.
Credit where credit is due, though — The scene with Heller and Audrey’s casket in the closing moments was INCREDIBLE. What a tragic, powerful way to incorporate his Alzheimer’s storyline. The disease becomes a bittersweet reality for him, as it may be the one thing that can erase his pain. It was so beautifully shot, too, with the use of the split screens. That scene was amazing.
. . .
I’ve heard there’s a rumor out that Kate Morgan will takeover as the lead (have absolutely no idea if that rumor is true). That idea intrigues me. If they do that, and take the opportunity to retool the format of the show, then I’m excited. Otherwise? Meh.
Regarding the finale itself, I think it’s a bit odd that Kate would choose to call Jack to tell him about Audrey in the middle of the op, knowing the immense impact it would have on his ability to execute. I also think they were a bit casual in how they lingered around in the open immediately after dispatching the sniper; I was expecting them to put a bulletproof vest on Audrey and whisk her away as quickly as possible.
On the series overall: I think the condensed format does work in the show’s favour, with less time for diversions requiring undue amounts of credulity. I agree that the ending felt too much like what we’ve seen already, though it’s true at this point so many of the possible endings with a hook for future series have already been used. From a closure point of view, I’d like to see Jack reunited with his family, but I understand why this is somewhat infeasible both from a production viewpoint (higher guest cast costs) and a dramatic viewpoint.
I am ready to see more 24 in a short series format, since I get my action hero fix in a quick dose. I hope Jack and Chloe will return again!
YES! Glad someone else caught that — no reason whatsoever for Kate to call Jack with the news at that moment, especially when she knows he’s on a mission with time running out and when the Prez needed to be notified first anyway. That was a real boner … but I know why the writers did it: to put Jack in the position where he had absolutely nothing left to lose but Chloe, so that he’d get her freed and go quietly.
Death of Audrey, on the other hand? If anything, I thought they dragged it out too much; the notion of a second shooter is also something that should have occurred to Kate, given how determined these people were. I certainly expected more than one shooter; in fact, I expected the rogue agent to fram Audrey for her contact’s murder. And I never expected Jack to get his happy ending, though I did expect Audrey to be horrified about discovering her husband was a traitorous ass, all down to needless jealousy; and I did think that the season could end badly for both Audrey and Jack, making it impossible for them to ever get back together even if they both remained alive. Too much time passed, too much had happened, etc.
But what happened to the device? Was Chloe or Jack successful in destroying it so that the Russians or someone else wouldn’t get it? I somehow missed that part for all the noise and killing.
Long live Jack!!!! May we see you soon!
I doubt the ratings have been good enough to go another season, unless things really fall apart for FOX (not impossible I guess). If they did bring this dead horse back, the only way that I think they could conceivably do it is the one out they left – getting Kate to get the band (namely, Chloe) to go to try and rescue Jack. Problem is, they would have to chop through a lot of things to even make it remotely reasonable to fit into a limited time span, and I’m not sure how it works. Best to go out like the Man on Fire and assume Jack died to save Chloe.
Did anyone notice the silent clock to end the season? What do you think that means?
Yes, I can see a despondent yet resilient Kate on a tuna boat ( hey, Jason Bourne did it ) heading toward Moscow determined to save Jack and soothe her tortured soul over the death of Audrey. Jack Bauer and Vic Mackey, the best ever.
Easy and quick comeback route: Russians need Jack to lead a mission in exchange for his freedom (which they would double-cross immediately after success of the mission). Jack succeeds but detects the double-cross, all of which was setting in motion plans for WWIII. Boom, you’re into Miniseries 2.
Silent clock at the end. Means what? Jack is dead? Show is dead? Has the show ever broken the silent clock trope?
Oh, wow. Was there really a silent clock at the end? I completely missed it. That would definitely be a first. Not even the original series finale used a silent clock. Make of it what you will . . .
Shane, didn’t the Season 1 finale have a silent clock for Terri’s death?
MGrabois: Sure, ’cause Teri died.
The silent clock signifies a major death (unless you’re Tony the first time, but I digress). Audrey got one midway through tonight.
I think we’re wondering now why the silent clocked was used at the very end of this finale even though nobody died.
Silent clock for Audry :-(
President David Palmer got a silent clock at the end of S2 but did not die.
Season Six also ended on a silent clock as Jack angstily looked out at the ocean from just outside the Heller estate.
Apparently, the show has had a silent clock thirteen times, including the LAD finale, and six of those did not accompany a death.
well it’s over…and it ended exactly as it did at least twice before. I thought it was great until the disappointing ending.
We should have had an uplifting ending of some sort. And if they do have another 24, please do it without a mole…I mean really a super secret operation like CTU had a new mole every season, and now the “CIA” had a mole also.
That had better not be the end of Jack Bauer or this will be the biggest ‘shit the bed’ moment in TV history. A character like Jack Bauer deserves better than that. What the fuck were they thinking?
I thought it was in line with the series, actually. Jack can’t save the people he loves most the time. His wife, Renee, Audrey…they all die. He came back to save Heller and ended up causing him more pain — that final scene with William Devane was devastating.
So the final scene? It’s Jack’s last play to save someone he loves. He started the day planning to surrender himself to U.S. authorities and go to prison. The destination is different, but he never planned to be a free man at the end of this day. And at least he can go out doing something noble. “24’s” always been bittersweet at its endings. I’d love more Jack Bauer, even if I’d love them to move away from the terrorism angle and try something fresh if they brought him back. But this is a fine end if it’s the last we see of him.
True dat, Chris — Jack’s rarely able to help those he cares about, but it wasn’t Jack giving Heller grief this time: Heller’s grief was coming anyway in the form of murderous Margot and his own oncoming dementia, and Heller himself was the one who sent Audrey out to meet her Chinese contact. Audrey’s death wasn’t jack’s doing, or even Kate’s doing (though I would have looked for more than one sniper, given the stakes). If anything, the silent clock at the end was for the fact that nobody got away without humongous pain — not Heller, not Chloe, not Kate, not poor dying Audrey, and certainly not Jack. As you said, Jack’s stories are usually bittersweet … and in a world where people are willing to become human bombs and die for a nonsense hallucination of paradise, Jack (if he’s ever brought back) will be up to his eyeballs working against terrorism for the rest of his life or career, whichever ends first. This storyline was always going to end badly for most of the characters; but yeah, it would have been nice for Jack to get a whisper of respite and comfort, if not actual joy, somwhere in there before having to go off with the Russians — ’cause you *know* he’s gonna die before he gives up any intel. Maybe that silent clock just signaled The End, for everyone.
William Devane, Yvonne Strahovski, and Kiefer Sutherland were incredible in this episode. And it’s been refreshing to finally see Yvonne not playing the love interest and having her looks downplayed. This certainly erases the bad memories of that final season of Dexter.
Yes — Kate was Jack’s best partner ever, tho the guy with the rifle at the end who took Chloe when Jack left with the Russkies was certainly good, too. Would have liked to see another season with Kate and Jack, but alas, I’m thinking Jack’s career is over now. I liked this season, though I agree it felt rushed and we didn’t get enough of Jack himself … but I don’t see it coming back unless Fox’s fall rollout turns out to be just awful. Which is always possible.
I understand your points, but don’t share your conclusions. I wasn’t expecting anything new, and probably would have been disappointed if they had strayed to far from the formula. I loved the eight years I gave to this show, and was sad when it ended. Having a little 12 week reunion was satisfying.
This was a classic season of 24 without the fat most seasons can’t trim. I loved it. I wouldn’t have wanted to analyze it for twelve weeks, though.
EXACTLY! It was a depressing ending, and it should have been. After each season (especially the later ones), I always felt a sense of loss, and then dread, as I contemplated what would become of Jack’s life when we see him again. I wondered how he would be transformed from LIFE SUCKING SO MUCH. He stays alive somehow, but embodies that “there are dreams that cannot be and storms we cannot weather” angst. There was a moment tonight (after he found out that Audrey was dead) when I thought he might have felt like killing himself, but instead he transforms his loss into rage and revenge. Then with the little he has left of himself, he trades it for his love for Chloe. That’s how he Lives Another Day.
Couldn’t agree more. They did a terrific job cutting down the filler and keeping the great seasonal moments that we were used to getting during the first 8 days. I really hope they do another season like this, but if not, I’m just grateful for the reunion.
Actually the killing of Cheng was more like the killing of Herschel on TWD.
And couldn’t disagree more with the overanalysis of 24: LAD. One of the best seasons in the 24 saga, and I’ve been onboard since there was Mr. President and Nina.
Totally agree, Nick. Great season. It fits in perfectly with the first eight. Either you enjoy it for what it’s always been, or you shouldn’t be watching it.
Can’t believe we got 12 hours without a “DAMMIT CHLOE!”.
24 in 2015: Kate goes to rescue Jack. She that “Kate Morgan” is an undercover ID, she’s really named Sarah Walker and now that she has some time to recruit a team, she pulls in some old colleagues…
JEFFSTER!
I’ve noticed with this blogger that he had nothing positive to say about the show. Maybe he should write something up for the “Jersey Shore” and other reality shows since that might be up his alley.
The formula works. “24” LAD was great. Definitel made up for season 8. I think if they want to, they can continue next season and have it something different. It’s the perfect set up if they choose to.
Don’t blame the blogger. I watched the series premier all those years ago and stuck with the shoe for years. I’m stunned that LAD went with the same tired formula of the old seasons. Couldn’t they have come with something new other than the locale? Every major plot point of this entire season has been done before. It really was like watching a band on a reunion tour. Exciting and nostalgic but ultimately pretty lame compared to its prime.
“This blogger”??? This blogger is one of the best television critics in the country and if you had been reading all his recaps for LAD, you would notice he had plenty to say positive about this show. Whether or not the formula still works or not is a matter of opinion and we are each entitled to our own. Including “this blogger.” Personally, I enjoyed seeing all my old friends again, although I had hoped the story would have felt tighter over 12 episodes instead of 24 and it really didn’t. If they do another season I would love for it to focus on Kate instead. Is that blasphemy? I hope not. I’ve watched every episode of every season and I love Jack. But I’d like to see them try something new.
Is it blasphemy? That’s easy – Yes it is. Jack Bauer is the focus of 24. I thought they did a tremendous job with this season. No need to make any major changes if they do another one. Also, no need to tear into somebody who isn’t as familiar with Alan as you. I don’t think he needs a knight in shining armor defending his honor against someone who simply said “this blogger.”
Using your own metaphor, are you really disappointed when you go to an Eagles concert and they play “Hotel California” instead of some new, cutting edge music you’ve never heard? 24 has been more or less a formula after the first season. What distinguishes the good seasons from the bad ones are the qualities of the characters and the craft displayed in the story-telling.
I would argue that this was an excellent season of 24. I enjoyed it as much as any of the better seasons.
I hope that it returns again and precisely sticks to the 24 formula.
“…are you really disappointed when you go to an Eagles concert and they play “Hotel California” instead of some new, cutting edge music you’ve never heard?”
well yeah, if that’s all they played, or if they tried singing the lyrics of Hotel California to the tune of Witchay Woman, then Desperado, then Boys of Summer…
Agreed. Excellent season of 24 – one of the best, in fact. Don’t need to change a thing. Kiefer didn’t miss a beat.
The ending did exactly what it was supposed to do. Get those who enjoy anticipating what happens next and then leaving us reeling for more b/c the time ran out like it has does in every episode of 24! It’s meant to entertain and apparently held our attention through to the finale’! I think it’s ingenious b/c it left us all with comments on both sides of the coin. But then, I cheated b/c I didn’t get hooked until I watched all 193 episodes in concert on Netflix (before they took it down). That was riveting! That left me intrigued enough to actually keep up with each episode from week to week. I still enjoyed it but not as much as I did having 24 marathons with my wife, kids and no commercials! So, I like jack and chloe; I also like Kate who by the way, left us with a bitter/sweet twist in the finale’ of Chuck as well. Too, I like John’s comments about finding a way to work her back in with Jack and Chloe. I’m an action and suspense junkie, so I’m open for new ideas and the post discussion of pros and cons.
I come up at this with a different perspective than most, perhaps. I only saw the first season of “24” (I was busy elsewhere). So, I just judged this on its own.
And that judgement is…. excellent! To the extent the writers wanted to push my buttons…. buttons pushed.
Will they bring this back with Kate and Chloe trying to get Jack out of Russia? I certainly hope so!
Understand most of Alan’s points but disagree with the conclusion. I don’t need 24 to be anything different than what it is or ever has been. Jack Bauer can stick around forever as far as I’m concerned.
I really do hope that wasn’t THE END though. Need better closure for Jack.
Ditto! Jack is cool!!
So what ever became of the “device”? the biggest Maguffin since the briefcase in pulp fiction. Did Chloe destroy it in the van while swinging a lead pipe? I mean we haven’t seen it since they sank the Chinese Aircraft Carrier.
Doesn’t Jack always go away somewhere in the end? Only to reappear with some unlikely explanation in the first five minutes of the next season. Of course there may not be a next season. The silent clock at the end was a sign. Unless Kate, Chloe (and maybe Tony) reunite in a couple of years to go get Jack out of some gulag in Siberia.
Good question…the “device” is just another land mind (among many) waiting to be exploited in case they actually decide to give us another series.
The MacGuffin served its purpose. With Cheng losing his head and all the other members of his group dead, the CIA was able to scour the port and recover the device, probably shortly after the time jump started.
It’s still better than most of the crap on TV. You really can’t hold up 24 to 24. With that being said the show has run it’s course. I guess they could make a Jack rescue 24 but what would be the point.
I thought it was a really solid season of 24 and hope it returns. It wasn’t on the level of the first five seasons, but it fit nicely with the last two. Not every show has to reinvent the wheel every season.
I had sticky note reminders everywhere so I wouldn’t miss an episode. Absolutely loved it.
Was not a bad finale however I got lost towards the end.
1. How did Cheng Zhi find Audrey? At what point did he find out about her plan. Was so weird that his men were just waiting for her.
2. Where was the other shooter when Kate was shooting at the first guy. Why didnt he assist then?
3. What happened to the device? Didnt they have to show it to the Chinese to prove that the override device exist? Just showing that Cheng Zhi was alive was not proof enough that he was behind the attacks
***MASSIVE CHUCK SPOILERS FOLLOW***
I think this season just confirmed the worst fears of the Chuck finale. They walk off the beach, those weren’t memories flashing back, they were just a montage, she forgets everything, moves on, switches cover name to Kate, marries some other guy, he hangs himself, 24.
But when does she stop to have sex with Louis CK?
Jack should have died at the ending. It would given the series a true ending and would have certainly been different from every other conclusion of 24.
Go to YOUTUBE and type in “24 best scene ever”. I had a good laugh.
I think the best 24 scene ever is when Jack was toturing some guy when he realized that the guy swallowed the sim card from his cell phone. So Jack just simply gutted him, reached in and found the sim card, calmly wiped it off and put it back in the cell phone to find out who the guy had called. You just cant be any more creative than that.
They haven’t found me, but I’m still alive.
Here’s the problem with turning 24 over to Kate, or anyone else: Kiefer Sutherland remains the best thing about the show, maybe because he has the most experience overcoming its tropes. A fun exercise for the writers might be coming up with a list of plot devices that CANNOT be used, under any circumstances, in Mother Russia.
1. No moles.
2. No power-hungry, meddlesome, skeptical CTU agents/directors/operatives
3. No presidential pardons, demands for/offers of full immunity, or any other deals with the devil.
4. No impeaching, replacing, or otherwise removing from power the president.
5. No mention of the words, protocol, comm, or satellite, but especially protocol.
6. No more man behind the man behind the man behind the man.
7. No more heroic offers of Jack to sacrifice himself unless you plan on actually offing him.
And that’s just a start…
Wasn’t there already a show called ” Lost ” that followed this exact plan? Maybe the next 24 can be about Jack’s purgatory in Russia.
No perimeters
All valid points as always mr sepinwall but in the end I don’t care. It wwhack Bauer kicking ass and I loved it. I thought William Devane was terrific as president Heller. I enjoyed the season. I also thought Yvonne strohovski was terrific & would not mind seeing another season with her in the lead searching for jack. Im a 24 homer & always will be. Stay hard jack!
Ha, me too. Not ashamed to admit it. Never change, Jack.
What’s going on?…..I have “liked” several comments but sometimes it registers, other times not. At any rate, loved 24 LAD & look forward to seeing Jack alive & well after escaping the Ruskies. Godspeed Jack.
Sad that it’s over, but enjoyed it while it was here. Liked the “pedal to the metal” aspect of half the number of episodes because it trimmed the stall tactics.
I almost felt sorry for those guys on the boat after Jack got that phone call…
I think you’re clueless!! 24’s true fans will take more Jack Bauer anyway we can get him, I was left wanting more.
In today’s politics we feel helpless as if this isn’t our country but Jack says all the things we wish we could!!
Patriotism is alive with Jack Bauer!!
He is such a good character, and the show has such a nice touch that i would take it however they write it for years. The only flaw is that Jack is becoming a bit anti-kick-ass / politically correct compared to how it once was [a.k.a. the good old days]. He used to torture / electrocute / behead a villain without hesitation – and they fuck1ng well deserved it. P.S. – It needs to be 24 full episodes again as well…
There was no reason to lop of Cheng’s head. Cheng could have been eaten by a shark and that would have worked. I did not like the ending. If this is really the last there ever will be of 24, it could have ended with Jack back with a live Audrey with them being lovers once again for all time. Let the viewer after suffering through gthe whole series feel good bout he ending. It kind of ended in thud.
When Jack found out about Audrey’s death and went after Cheng, guns blazing, I actually thought there was a chance we were about to see the death of Jack Bauer. I do kind wish that they would have done that route (and I know that at one point, Keifer said that was the ending he wanted) but I understand they don’t want this to be the end. I think it could be interesting if the next season open with Jack as an agent working for the Russians rather than simply their prisoner (maybe they threaten Kim if he doesn’t do as they say, or something like that).
Enjoyed the finale and really hope they do another season or movie. This would be a perfect opportunity to have Kate and Chloe team up to try and get Jack out. They could have the first few episodes laying the ground work and make it appear like it was an impossible task to break Jack out. Everything would seem bleak until…………Tony joined in to help. That’s right dammit, it’s about time to bring Tony back and what better way to do that then have him team up with Kate and Chloe!
The repeat of Jack going to some foreign country to be tortured was ridiculous. Killing off Audrey was also ridiculous. We’ve already been there and done that! They should of just let Jack live in peace. I was so upset. Ugh. I’m way too emotionally involved with this show.
So what ever happened to Simone Al-Harazi? Last we checked, Kate forced that doctor to wake her from her coma, even though there was a very good chance that Simone would die as a result.
Personally I was hoping Jack would find some way to throw her out of a window and go 3 for 3 on killing Al-Harazi’s via “tossing out of window.”
She fulfilled her purpose on the show and was discarded. I personally didn’t care what happened to her after everything she did.
My favorite part of the finale was knowing that I’ll never have to watch Audrey ever again.
Alan, why not just enjoy it for what it is? Don’t look for what’s not intended to be there. Bet you’re a Star Trek fan, ironic, eh?
Better at 12 episodes, but still way too much reliance on red herrings and plot twists especially here. How does Kate not secure Audrey somewhere safe rather than just walking through the park in the open. That there could be another shooter would be the first possibility on her mind. And how did Chloe get captured by the Russians? Cheng and his henchman knew where she was and they both died quickly. In the end, the format is just too tired to really support a top notch show.
Well, i think Kate lacked field experience that’s why she couldn’t think of the possibility of another shooter. She was an amateur field agent but still a good one, not like any other i have seen so far.
About Chloe, i think they needed to do something to make Jack sacrifice himself, so that there could be story opening for another season.
But it was made clear that she was an experienced field agent that was being retired because her husband had supposedly sold secrets. And even an inexperienced agent wouldn’t wander around in the open until the perimeter had been secured. In the end it was just a writer’s crutch to add emotional content. Same with Chloe getting captured and Jack surrendering himself. They aren’t earned moments, but just another crank of the 24 wheel. Cheap fun, but not really quality TV.
It’s “24”–there’s no such thing as a “secure perimeter”! :-D
I want to make a YouTube video of the moment where Jack beheads Cheng Zhi, and dub over his “This is for Audrey..” line with Duncan Macleod’s voice saying “There can be only one”.
Wow, just wow… I am totally amazed. It was well beyond my expectations. I would say the ending is just the beginning of the new season. Spoilers Ahead>>> Well i really thought that they could make Audrey the president for the next season with jack on her side, but all my hopes went to trash when that thing happened. I still want Jack to be settled down with someone or atleast have romance interest working with him.
About Kate Morgan(Strahovski), she just outdid her character, i am way too impressed, i never got this much surprised when i saw Renee walker working with Jack than her. She has this different aura about her, making her the perfect partner for Jack I would like to call her in short the Lady Bauer. Now that Audrey is gone, she is the perfect candidate for being Jack’s romance interest against Chloe if you want her to or some new lady in the season 10!!!
About next season, I think Kate has resigned from her post due to the guilt for Audrey, Chloe is safe with Jack’s sacrifice and the new guy(Jack’s right hand man) is with her There is a possibility that all these may team up to rescue him out of Moscow, i think i forgot one more main character, do u know who that is??? It is Tony Almeida. He is still alive somewhere, he might show up as well to team up with Chloe, Kate and the New guy.
Well anyway we won’t know what might happen in the next season, so all we can do is wait. This season was action packed and great, i won’t ever forget it.
I still hate them for killing Audrey, if they wanted to remove her from the series then they could have done it without killing her. This proves Jack needs a girlfriend who can defend herself in such situations, otherwise things like these will keep happening.
I would rate the entire season 8.5/10(Mind blowing, EXCELLENT CASTING and STORYLINE)
Loved the finale. Jack’s pain and sacrifice is what drives this show. I believe the show as a whole found its sea legs this season after a pretty horrible, for the most part, season eight. Season eight had a good last few episodes (when ex president Logan reappeared) but before that the day was really dragging. This 12 hour format worked with tight plot, consistent characterization, and Jack and Chloe doing what they do best. The recent ending of Jack going to Russia is a clear set up for a renewal. Hope to see Series 10 next year.
Do you remember President Jimmy Carter also pronounced it as nu cu lar, and he was a nuclear engineer.
Whoever pronounces it like that is still wrong. Why are people so invested in rationalizing ignorance? I will never understand that.
I wasn’t really surprised that Audrey died because her rescue had gone so well as to be practically uneventful. It’s too bad. I always liked Audrey. I think the best run of 24 is season four and five, and the love between Jack and Audrey was its emotional anchor. Of all his love interests, she was the most compelling to me, and what they shared felt more real than the often superficial and one-note relationships he had throughout the series. I think a part of what made it so poignant was that they became an item while he was a civillian, and his being drawn back into the field cost them so much, and yet they stayed together through all the trials they faced. Of course, in season six the show made her a shadow of her former self in one of the ugliest and cheapest uses of a character I’ve seen from a show. But Live Another Day mostly made up for that, even though they also saddled her with a lame, duplicitous slimeball of a husband. Now she’s Jack’s latest dead girlfriend, another loss commemorating his suffering, and I don’t care much for it. There aren’t any happy endings on 24, so the best we can hope for is one that’s bittersweet, but all we got was bitterness.
As visually striking as Cheng getting his head lopped off was, it seemed too quick a death after all he’d done.
William Devane’s final scene, if it is the last we see of James Heller, was such a heartbreaking farewell to one of 24’s greatest characters, and he was so damn good in it.
I was really hoping that, as they were flying off, the helicopter would suddenly start swerving eratically and then crash, implying that Jack had either escaped or taken the craft down as a way of taking his own life as he briefly considered after hearing about Audrey. At this point, Jack Bauer is a character whose story needs to end with his own death, a tragic figure who finally gets to rest after winning the day one final time. I guess there’s probably going to be another miniseries, so maybe next time.
Overall, this was a solid season of 24, not as good as the show at its peak, but far above the lows it reached in the last few years of its original run. There were times it reminded me of why I didn’t mind it ending, but it was mostly enjoyable. If “Live Yet Another Day” airs next summer, hopefully 24 will have finally worked the regrettable cliches out of its system. It would be great if Jack Bauer’s swan song could be as fresh and exciting as his debut.
Love 24. Can’t get enough of it. I would love to see toney almeda come back at some point. We cannot leave jack in Russia and also the president gave jack a pardon where does that happen
Was anyone else struck by Jack’s actions after Kate told him Audrey was dead?
He slumped to the deck, dropped his rifle and drew his sidearm. I honestly felt, in that moment, that he was going to kill himself with his pistol. It wasn’t as if he were switching weapons, since he re-holstered his pistol and picked up his rifle again as he went on his rampage.