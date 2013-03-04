Season finale review: ‘Enlightened’ – ‘Agent of Change’

“Enlightened” has wrapped up its second season, and I have some thoughts on the finale, and this great season as a whole, coming up just as soon as I finish my young-adult novel…
“Who are you?” -Szidon
“I’m just a woman who’s over it.” -Amy
If you pay attention to the larger TV critic community online, you may have noticed an awful lot of glowing things being written about this season of “Enlightened” in the last week or so, whether it was Todd VanDerWerff at The AV Club, Richard Lawson at The Atlantic Wire, Margaret Lyons at Vulture, James Poniewozik at Time or Emily Nussbaum at The New Yorker, to name a few. Mike White has also been making the rounds to talk about the decisions behind this season, and what he might do if HBO orders another, including with Mo Ryan at Huffington Post, Kate Aurthur at Buzz Feed and Denise Martin at Vulture.
I link to all these pieces not to suggest that this is an unusual volume in this day and age of TV coverage – most acclaimed series (and some less-acclaimed ones) get this much coverage or more at the ends of their seasons – but that this is some of the best, most thoughtful writing I’ve seen these people do, and those Mike White interviews are among the smarter and more candid I’ve seen from a show creator. There is something about “Enlightened” that, for the people who love it, inspires a level of passion and creativity that’s rare even among the most devout TV lovers. It’s a special show, and this was a special season.
I don’t know if it’ll have the afterlife VanDerWerff writes about when he says, “And like ‘The Wire,’ ‘Enlightened’ strikes me as something people will keep discovering years from now, as they mainline the series after finding it on an out-of-the-way corner of HBO Go, then wonder why they didn”t hear about how good it was,” but that’s because it’s a tough show to love – tougher even than “The Wire,” I think. I’ve written before that I was very slow to warm to the series, and it really wasn’t until we got to this season – which was more plot-driven than the first, and featured two non-Amy POV episodes in the vein of season 1’s brilliant “Consider Helen” – that I felt I was seeing what so many of my colleagues were.
White’s command of mood and emotion are just so impressive, as is his commitment to making Amy such a difficult character – what Nussbaum describes in a more recent essay as the new “hummingbird” archetype of emotionally-challenging female protagonists – rather than trying to soften her up so you’ll get on board with her mission.
Amy Jellicoe is a character who genuinely wants to change the world for the better, but she’s also so emotionally needy, so socially tone-deaf, so tough to be around that I tend to view certain “Enlightened” scenes like the moment in the slasher movie when you know the killer is about to pop into the frame. I’ve watched the final twice, and getting through the scene where Amy goes to confront Krista was unbearable each time, which is exactly how White wanted it.
The finale did a beautiful job of bringing Amy’s story to an end in the event there aren’t more seasons – though in the Mo Ryan piece, he talks about what the shape of a third season would be, and how it could continue to involve the entire cast – and of summing up the character’s many contradictions. She’s someone Dougie can honestly call the worst employee he’s ever had, and yet someone he’d want to get a beer with. She’s someone who can be temporarily composed enough fluster a powerful man like Charles Szidon into an epic rant from guest star James Rebhorn, but also someone naive enough to be surprised when Jeff the reporter (who’s less noble than Amy takes him for) says he knew all along that she would get sued. She inspired Levi to try to improve himself, but only so much. (He has beer in the fridge to offer her, after all.) She destroyed many old relationships, yet helped create one between Tyler and Eileen. She’s going to bring down Szidon, but Abaddon itself will likely keep chugging along. (In that way, “Enlightened” is very much like “The Wire.”)
This was a really stunning season of television, one that makes me eager to see what else White might do in this universe even as I accept that this would be a perfect ending if HBO decides they want a different show to be their charity case in 2014.
If “Enlightened” goes away, I can imagine its replacement as being more accessible (probably far more). After the eight episodes we just got, though, it’s hard to imagine one being better.
Fantastic season. Fantastic finale. Bravo, Mike White.
What did everybody else think?
I like the show a lot, but think I preferred last year a bit more.
It’s a little surprising to see you SO high on it given how slowly you warmed to it last year.
I’d like there to be a Season 3. If not, well, okay, this was a fine finale, and I’ll eagerly await Mike White’s next project instead.
Unlike most people who watch/enjoy Enlightened, I don’t want it to go on. I think it ended perfectly, and I was very satisfied by the finale.
I loved Diane’s reaction as she read the article. And I can’t believe I ended up liking Dougie in the end. Amy and Dougie’s final scene together was great.
By “Diane,” I mean Diane Ladd.
How do you feel about Laura Dern’s acting now?
Honestly, I don’t remember loving a season this much in years and the reason I think it worked so damn well is that every episode works INCREDIBLY well as self contained 30 minutes of television just as the season as a whole felt extraordinary. There are no episodes where it feels like they are spinning their wheels or where they’re setting things up for upcoming episodes. Whatever an episode sets up, it pays off in the same thirty minutes and that’s outstanding.
I’ll miss this show, even if it’s just temporarily until the next season. And I do think it will become a classic cult in a few years. I’m just hoping it’s not one where people will feel sorry that it ended so shortly.
Can they stop referring to this as a comedy?
Who has referred to it as a comedy recently?
Me. It’s both.
Led Zeppelin was a “rock” band, even though they often played folk, pop, or reggae. Should we run to the Smithsonian to re-categorize them every time D’yer Mak’er comes on the radio?
Why the hell do people find it so necessary to complain about what a show is categorized as? I see these comments all the time in the Girls reviews. It drives me literally insane – I’m gonna go smear poo on the wall now.
I loved this season and the fact that the characters are so rich and complex. The writers have managed to let their characters inhabit that sometimes elusive grey area and take us with them to that place. There was so much tension in the scene in which Amy was going to confront Krista that I almost couldn’t bear to watch it. And just when you feel
that Amy’s actions are beyond redemption you see how lost and frightened she is sitting on Levi’s front steps and you want her to find some happiness in and for herself. Genius writing and acting. Please give us another season
I loved the ending!! So glad she got that great article and the user columnist gave her her just due. It was all worth it. Glad also her mama got to be proud. Loved Dougie’s and her final words and loved her and the Christian’s final words.
I love the show and hope it will be back next year, and with a greater number of episodes. However, the promo picture on IMDB, presumably from HBO, does the show no favors:
[www.imdb.com]
Looks like theWalking Dead with mascara.
That’s from the opening scene of the first episode. I think it works, because she’s not REALLY enlightened, she’s just all hippy-dippy after her stint in rehab.
Great show, outstanding season. This has no doubt been my favorite show over the last couple of months. Last season was a little tough to get into with all the Amy cringe worthy moments. Her lack of self awareness is off the charts at times. There were a few this season as well, including the hospital scene in the finale. But you root for Amy and you want her to succeed and after the Tyler centric episode I was convinced at how great this show really is. I really hope they get a pick up for season 3, if only to get a Dougie centric episode.
Yes, please! More Dougie!
When Amy or Tyler is narrating, it’s always quasi-philosophical stuff. How great would it be to get a Dougie narration where he’s just cursing and talking about how annoying something is?
As hard (at first) as she is to love, I have never cared about any character as much as I care about Amy. When her gaze turns inward and the over-voice gives voice to her thoughts, it is so beautiful because she is so real and heartfelt.
In the amazing Ep. 5 of season 1, her monologues beautiful book-end the show. First she meditates on all people having once been her mother, and at the end she muses about how the mother is also the Child. It’s so beautiful it brings tears to my eyes.
The mediatation about everyone having once been her mother– I kept thinking about it (and tried it) and I thought, they didn’t make that up, that has to be a thing. So I looked it up and found it. It’s a Buddhist thing.
This a deeply felt, deeply intelligent show and I just love it, and watch it repeatedly and obsessively.
I think the show made a mistake in the beginning marketing it as a comedy. Soon people realized there’s very little “comedy” in it and turned away from the show. This mainly seems to be the reason why people don’t like the show. Well, also the “unlikable” character of Amy. I never found her character to be that unlikable (maybe in the pilot) when you have KGB spies and meth-cooking psychopath on TV. She’s just like everyone of us, trying to do good, but doesn’t think things through that often, and ends up putting a lot of people around her through hell. A lot of time, I’m conflicted to whether give a buck to someone on the street. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t. I know a lot of people wouldn’t think twice and walk away. Amy’s struggle (or in this case, the cast’s struggles) is what makes this show fascinating. I would really like to see the 3rd season when Amy will be dealing with the wrath of Szidon.
This season really benefits from a uniformed plotline that gives the show momentum from episode 2. Without a doubt, the writing and acting has been impeccable, especially the extremely underrated Luke Wilson (Ladd really has nothing to do unfortunately). I just love Shannon as guest star, giving a small character some honest depth. Just like Parks and Rec, this show gives me hope since most of the TV dramas are quite dark (Breaking Bad, Mad Men, the Americans). Yes, I’m calling this show a drama without apology.
That’s flawed logic. You like or dislike characters because of their personality, not their job. Otherwise you’d be rooting for Joffrey (beloved king) and rooting against Bubbles (drug addict, thief).
Yes, but I did talk about how the personality of Amy contributes to the extremes of emotion she triggers in the audience. Also, I also love the shows that I mentioned, but in real life, a lot of people are affected by their jobs, of course vice versa as well. So it’s not as black and white as you think. No, I haven’t taken a logic course, I was typing that after I watched the finale and felt compelled to support the show.
A show of this taste and quality was needed to cleanse your palate immediately after “Girls” (and my guilty pleasure, “Shameless” on Showtime.)
Like Alan, I was slow to warm up to this show as well. In fact, I had to almost force myself thru a first season that seemed to struggle with any real direction. That said, something must have grabbed me enough to stay with it and luckily, my patience was rewarded with a stellar season. This season really has been a revelation, especially the two non-Amy episodes that Alan referenced earlier, which were nothing short of brilliant, especially as far as the writing goes. Watching Amy interact with others, at times, certainly can be cringe-worthy, but there’s enough to like about what motivates her to allow the viewer to form a certain level of acceptance towards the character. As opposed to the downtime between Season One and Two, I’m actually looking forward to see how things play out over what I hope is a Season Three.
It’s been awhile (Mad Men finale; far too long ago) since i got so much from a tv show. Mike White doesn’t get the kudos he should (and never has). And same with the incredible Laura Dern (and her Mom!!) who knocked it out of the park. Luke Wilson’s best work; and that’s something special. This show nailed it this season on about a dozen different levels. The season and its marvelously constructed ending was so damn good that, in fact, I have mixed feelings about it coming back. But i guess that if crap like “Girls” and “Shameless” is what’s left, I gotta hope for season 3
Sean, thank you for articulating so well your thoughts about this show—agree completely. But, Shameless…crap????? Are we watching the same show???
Loved it! Found this page searching for a transcript because I loved it so much I want to read the monologues again. I’m a TV and movie junkie. This show is top of the list and I want MORE, MORE, MORE !!!
I finally caught up on the last few episodes. Excellent season of TV. I would love to see this one get renewed for a 3rd season.