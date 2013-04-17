Season finale review: ‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Apocalypse Meow/Stray Dog’

A review of the two-part “Suburgatory” season finale coming up just as soon as my troubles melt away like so much provolone…
Much as I keep wishing for “Suburgatory” to find a new level – or, at least, to hit its current best level more consistently – I think the design of the show means it’s always going to be uneven. The mix of the utterly sincere and the absolutely cartoonish is just very volatile, even with actors like Jane Levy and Allie Grant who can go easily to both places. Some weeks, all the elements are going to come together perfectly; in others, the absurd parts of Chatswin are going to grate when placed next to whatever Tessa’s going through.
These final two episodes closed season 2 on a strong note after I’d become fairly disenchanted earlier in 2013 (a couple of episodes last month fell of my DVR unwatched). They featured some absolutely wild comedy in Tessa and Dalia’s brawl (Tessa leaping off the top rung of the ladder, WWE-style, was a thing of beauty) and some very genuine emotion in the George/Tessa split, which Jeremy Sisto and Levy both played so very well. Once again, the show went to a dark place to end the season, and it worked because the core relationship feels real and the performances are so good.
That being said, even these two episodes felt uneven in spots, in part because of what they were trying to do within each half-hour, in part because of how they built on what had come before.
Independently, for instance, I would have been amused by both Lisa’s meow mix tape (including her meow version of “Eye of the Tiger” building up to the Tessa/Dalia brawl) and her devotion to the idea of a long con where they become notary publics. (Though the notary idea seemed a bit weird even for Lisa.) Giving her both of those running gags in “Apocalypse Meow,” though, was too much. Lisa’s frustration over the purity ball in “Stray Dog” was a more focused gag, and a more effective one. (Even if it presented Sheila at her most toxic.)
Or take the George/Dallas break-up scene. I thought Sisto and Cheryl Hines were excellent, and George’s rant about how Dallas made him jump through so many hoops sounds like a very apt description of what we saw over the course of this season. But at the same time, it was such a toxic relationship (whether it was intended as one, or just recognized as such late in the process) that it’s hard to feel bad for either party now that it’s over.
As usual, the show remains much stronger at depicting the lives of the kids than the adults. (Noah’s aborted plan to re-enact the famous scene from “Marathon Man” with his therapist was probably the most disposable part of either episode.) The show genuinely built to the Dalia/Tessa feud – and the Tessa/Ryan split that was a huge part of it – and also managed to successfully hit both comic and emotional beats without the one undermining the other. And the idea that Dalia has genuine feelings for Daddy Altman felt earned, and led to the marvelous final scene of George playing the “Suburgatory” theme (just as Tessa did in the season premiere) as we cut between the three lonely people in the empty leather house and images of Tessa and Alex happily building a life together in another part of Chatswin. That Tessa has again run away from George could feel like formula, but theirs is a complicated relationship – albeit one that got shunted aside too much this season while George was dating Dallas. My hope (and assumption, based on how this season ended) is that we’ll get a lot more of the two of them together in season 3, as George tries to reconnect with his daughter and deal with the idea that she’s living with the runaway mother who damaged both their lives for so long.
Up-and-down season, but a mostly strong finish. “Suburgatory” may never be perfect, but the parts that work are ultimately strong enough for me to accept the parts that don’t.
What did everybody else think?
Do they give Emmys for background gags? The Gurt Locker cracked me up.
Strongly agree.
There were a lot of good relationship moments, and Suburgatory does relationship moments very well, but the comedy always goes so outlandish it’s like a tug at the heartstrings followed by Daffy Duck plucking out an off-key operetta.
Noah decides to get back at the therapist by filing his teeth into fangs? They’ve done some pretty zany things with Alan Tudyk’s character, but that is actually criminally insane. I’d expect it on a show like Weeds, but not network prime time.
The Dallas/George break-up was really sudden, but I was still holding out hope Dallas was pulling an “our girls are driving a wedge between us, so I’ll fall on the sword” maneuver. It’s disappointing more because there was more comedy mileage out of seeing the pair pull each other out of their comfort zones to disastrous results (ala George’s stint as a male model fitness freak), and this seemed a cheap return to the status quo without a good avenue for new stories.
Everybody knows you don’t take up your girlfriend’s stalker’s offer of free dentistry. Especially after he cries into your mouth.
the tear falling in his mouth / the crying in the guy’s mouth really freaked me out. yikes
Was that Dog Travis as the stray dog at the end?
That’s what I was thinking! :)
Mastiff
I believe it is a brindle South African Boerboel.
That’s why I wasn’t sure what kind of dog that was.
It’s a cane corso aka Italian bull mastiff
It is a Boerboel.
While Tessa and Lisa were doing the badass stroll on the way to the showdown with Dalia, Lisa was meow-meow-meowing the whole time. I liked that
But the editing was awkward. They had to cut cut cut to keep her in rhythm with the song.
The only reason I still love HIMYM is that they would have Marshall’s entire twelve-track Meow Mix tape online for download somewhere, You might have to search for it, but it would be out there by the next morning. Goofy fan service like that is what builds devotion.
What breed of dog is the stray?
I think its a perro de presa canario
It looks like a Cane Corso – but I’m still trying to confirm that.
My mistake it is actually a brindle mastiff according to two different sources. I’m almost positive its not a Cane Corso though. The actual dog’s name is Travis. He was also featured on an episode of Cougar Town
The dog is a Boerboel–a South African mastiff. Mine looks just like him, but with a slightly shorter docked tail.
*English mastiff
He does look a lot like a Boerboel actually. I think you are right. All those big mastiff breeds look alike…
I believe it is the brindled version of a Mountain Cur. It is looks too small to be a Mastiff [www.dogster.com].
Definitley a South African Boerboel Mastiff. I have one.
Boerboels are smallish as far as mastiffs go. My male is 8 years old and weighs about 165lbs.
My biggest complaint this season was that we spent too much time with the George/Dallas relationship, which was never my favorite part of the show. Personnaly, I don’t think they gave Jane Levy enough too do, considering she is the best actress on the show. Hopefully next season we will see more of Tessa’s story and less of the adults. Also, what a waste of Alan Tudyk. But still, a great finale to a pretty damn good comedy that has a lot more potential then it shows.
Also, after watching Evil Dead which featured a brilliant performance by Levy, I kept imagining Tessa bringing a chainsaw to the fight against Dahlia like her character in the movie.
Agree George/Dallas relationship was too soon, for me they don’t have chemistry but the flirting in S1 back then fan. I will also add that this season spent so much time with Noah-Jill-Carmen story
Agree not much significant Tessa story this season aside from her relationship with Ryan
i’m very confused — so Suburgatory is definitely coming back for a third season? the last episode felt very “end of a show”-y to me.
i found tessa’s homelessness very unsettling and scary. was pretty upset by that. and i was mad at george for not seeming to be more worried about her.
i also don’t think george took her leaving seriously enough. dallas understood better but i expected her to go after tessa and make sure she had somewhere to stay and was safe. they had a connection, and even if tessa was mad at dallas i’m sure dallas could have helped her.
and it wasn’t super clear to me that tessa was in chatswin when she saw her mom at the train station. the train station seemed sort of midway between chatswin and nyc to me. but that might be me projecting new york suburbs / new york city assumptions onto this where they don’t exist.
and i was confused that tessa was going to stay in chatswin. that seemed odd and forced. wouldn’t she and her mom just take off and backpack around the world for her senior year? i don’t know. confusing.
sort of a devastating hour for me. didn’t enjoy it but felt like i was on the journey with tessa and george and dallas and dahlia. crazy weird show. but i am attached to the characters and i guess if there’s a third season i’m glad to be able to continue to follow them.
It hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but it’s probably going to be.
ah thanks. good to know…
When Tessa and her Mom started talking in that scene you could see the sign for the Chatswin station above their heads.
Yeah, George seems like a pretty shitty father the more I think about it. He not only completely disregards how Tessa feels about everything, he basically doesn’t try to find her when she runs away, and he doesn’t try to find out why? Or why Tessa hates Dalia so much?
I totally agree with Nath! I feel so sorry for Tessa. Everyone accepts her decision to leave so easily.
Finale was wrong on every level
I too thought that was Dog Travis…any way to find out?
The breakneck changing of the emotions in this episode was too much for me. I do like this show, but I can’t believe for a second that George would be so reckless with Tessa. I guess that’s how the show started. He drug her out to the suburbs on a whim.
I really liked Dallas’ explaining to Tessa about the joys of carbo-loading. That was a good callback to the dinner with Jill.
Didn’t the “whim” have something to do with her dating and he found condoms?
You hit the nail on the head that this is the one show in TV history (not aimed at teens) where the teens are more interesting than the adults. Though I do think the reset with George’s character might be helpful. At least, I feel this character will have some kind of internal arc next season.
That is because this might be the show in TV history where all the young actors are significantly better then any of the adults. Jane Levy, Allie Grant,Carly Chaikin and Parker Young are all terrific actors that beat the adults on almost every level. Its actually a little embarassing for the adult actors. Oh well, at least we know the future looks good for TV acting.
IMO, Parker Young had been the MVP this season, his meltdown when he found out he’s adopted is one of the funniest sitcom moments this season. Such a shame he was never a series regular (while Rex Lee is! Nothing against him but his character is not significant or funny)
Parker Young’s in a comedy pilot for next year; if it doesn’t get picked up, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he becomes a regular and Ryan for some reason returns to Chatswin.
god that scene in the bathroom still has me fanning myself. he’s really done a great job turning what seemed like a one dimensional dumb character into something truly enjoyable.
i too have high hopes for this talented bunch of youngsters. though i think that if there was a bit better strategic planning and writing for at least a few of the adults these are adult actors with great chops (jeremy sisto, cheryl hines, etc.)….
ugh, unclear: if the material was a bit better the adult actors could totally rise to the occasion. i think they are also pretty great is what i was trying to say.
Yeah, Parker Young is fantastic. He won’t win, but I’d give him my vote for the Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Emmy.
While I enjoyed the episodes to me they felt a bit like the producers admitting that where they went this season was a mistake. Dallas and George was a mistake. Tessa having Chatswin change her instead of the other way around was a mistake. And the biggest mistake was not having enough George and Tessa time, although I suppose you can argue it was that lack of shared screen time that made the father/daughter blow-up feel so real.
“we cut between the three lonely people in the empty leather house”
George, Dalia and who was the third?
“People” was perhaps the wrong word. “Occupants,” maybe as the third was the dog.
“That Tessa has again run away from George could feel like formula”
Did I miss when she ran away the first time? She spent Christmas with her mother in New York, but I don’t think that qualifies.
Oh, I forgot she left for the summer at the end of season 1. But she wasn’t planning to stay gone for good then, was she?