Season finale review: ‘The Killing’ – ‘What I Know’

A review of “The Killing” finale coming up just as soon as I smoke in a garage…
“Just the wrong place at the wrong time. Sometimes, it comes down to that, I guess.” -Holder
In the case of “The Killing,” it seems to pretty exclusively come down to that.
So Rosie Larsen died not only because she overheard Jamie’s Indian casino conspiracy talk, but because Aunt Terry was in the car and would rather let what she thought was some random girl drown in a lake than lose out on the chance that Mr. Ames would leave his wife. And before that, Darren Richmond got paralyzed because he had the horrible timing to have been attempting suicide at the exact moment Rosie was killed, making it difficult for a man in his position to offer the cops a convincing alibi. And before that, Bennet Ahmed got beaten half to death(*) because he also couldn’t tell the cops the truth because he was busy trying to save some other, unrelated girl from being ritually circumcised the night that Rosie died.
(*) And is Stan still going to prison for that at some point? Or does his decision to make a fresh start in the house with Mitch and the boys have the legal power to prevent him from being tried? I’m unclear on that, just as I’m not sure how Linden got Rosie’s movie transferred to DVD so quickly. “The Killing”: fuzzy on details great and small!
There were so many horrible coincidences involved in the death of Rosie Larsen and the lives of the people who either cared about her or were suspects in her murder that I almost can’t blame Linden and Holder for so consistently bungling the investigation. What are the odds that a single murder case would involve this many fluky twists of fate? And since Duck Phillips told them that they did a good job, it must be so, right?
I’d like to say that season 2 of “The Killing” was an improvement on season 1, and in some ways, it probably was. The second season certainly did a better job of doing what Veena Sud claimed to be doing last year, in that it took advantage of the extra time to sketch in some of the characters. (Though even there, some of the character work turned out to be a red herring, as Jamie wasn’t all the man he presented himself as.) And the second season played the “everything we just told you was completely untrue, but made for one hell of a cliffhanger” trick slightly less than the first had. (I was relieved, for instance, that the finale’s opening scenes didn’t instantly reveal that it was Gwen, and not Jamie, who attacked Rosie; though the episode did throw in that final twist where Rosie technically died by Terry’s hands, Jamie was at least involved.)
But I honestly feel like any kinder feelings I have for the second season came from the complete lack of investment I had in it. The first season had been such a mess on so many levels, and then the finale such a miscalculation on top of what had come before, that I no longer cared about the show as anything but a Joel Kinnaman delivery system (and to a lesser extent, a chance to watch Brent Sexton, Mireille Enos and a few others), and as something I would watch to the end just so I could say that I had. And because I didn’t care, I wasn’t as troubled by the endless loop of visits to and from the casino, by the show’s laughable understanding of how social media works (the election-winning “viral” video of Richmond playing basketball got all of 1200 or so views), by all the extraneous business involving Stan’s old boss Janek, etc.
Was the the mystery of who killed Rosie Larsen(**) and the impact her death had on the people who got tangled up in the case worth 26 hours of television? With better execution, maybe. I think this format has merit, and there were stray episodes and moments (mostly involving Holder and Linden hanging out together in scenes unrelated to the mystery) that seemed to live up to the potential.
(**) And my first thought on seeing that the finale was opening with a flashback to Rosie alive and well on the morning of her murder was “Too little, too late.” Among the biggest mistakes the show made was failing to make Rosie matter as anything but a driver of the silly plot.
Overall, though, this was a slog, filled with clichés (I was pleased that Holder got a chance to say “This goes all the way to the top!” a few episodes ago), contrived plot twists and repetitive misery that Sud and the other writers kept mistaking for deep characterization.
“The Killing” got 26 hours (give or take commercials) of my life. In return, I found out – later than expected – who killed Rosie, I got to watch some good acting elevate sketchy writing, and I got to watch a whole lot of rain. (Though the finale was oddly bone-dry.)
I know I swore off the series at the end of the first season after being outraged over the finale and all the stupidity that had come before. I came back, partly out of professionalism, partly out of completism, partly because I was usually so exhausted the morning after “Mad Men” that I couldn’t be bothered to watch something that required more mental energy. And now that I’ve come to the end of the mystery, I feel more confident in saying that if AMC renews the show for a third season, I don’t need to see it. Been there, done that, got the coincidentally identical pink t-shirt. There’s nothing more to see here, even if Linden somehow gets sucked back into the job – again! – in time to help Holder out with another mystery this time next year. (Me? I’d be on the first plane to Sonoma to drink a whole lotta wine, with or without Callum Keith Rennie.)
But that’s me. For those of you who also stuck it out to the end, did you feel satisfied with both the resolution and everything else that happened over these 26 episodes? And for those of you who bailed earlier, did you at any point suspect either of Jamie or Aunt Terry?
What did everybody else think?
I wonder where they got the inspiration for the music during Terry’s big reveal? [www.youtube.com]
It took me a good 30 seconds to realize it wasn’t that song.
I laughed the whole finale. No way this is back for a third season. I can’t see this getting many positive reviews, it felt so thrown together. They totally changed Jamie and I guess its suppose to be he was just playing a convicting cover, so they could have done that with anyone.
Satisfied with the finale, meh. I mean it was what I was. I didn’t dislike it considering everything that has gone on with this show, but I guess one last surprise was fun. The biggest gripe I have with the finale is that how does Ames and Chief Jackson get off scott free? Ames was there when his girl Terry pushed the car into the lake and watched Rosie die. Doesn’t that make him an accessory to murder. Also Chief Jackson knows all of this as well. How do they both get away free and are now helping Mayor Richmond. It seems really sloppy to me. Just added to the frustration that is “The Killing”.
Not only that, but how does Richmond still have a career, much less as the Mayor? Even if he somehow had video of Jamie’s entire confession to prove that Darren was not involved, it would still be a huge scandal. Unless I’m wildly overestimating the people of Seattle, I don’t think they’d be all that thrilled with a murder by the new Mayor’s campaign chair. Not only that, but a murder committed in order to cover up some seriously shady scheming to boost his boss’s campaign.
Eh, whatever. This show. *shrug*
Exactly. Here’s a mayoral candidate who, just a couple of weeks after he is a murder suspect (! that alone would end any political career), then shot and paralyzed, and one day earlier had announced he’d attempted suicide (on the night of the murder that he was a major suspect of), and now there’s a shooting in his campaign headquarters, with the police having to shoot his campaign manager, because he actually committed murder to further Richmond’s career in said shady scheme…. wow! I mean, this is laughably rediculous stuff — probably even more tragically laughable than having Aunt Terry just happen to be the one who unknowingly kills Rosie? And by the way, who brings their girlfriend along on a secret, illegal meeting in the middle of the night to a forest where some psycho nutcase has just ostensibly murdered some girl and wants you to help him cover it up?????
I’ll say this for The Killing, they stuck with the formula (Stupid Coincidences are Us!) to the bitter end. What an awful show.
Well, we could go on forever. Richmond sure got around pretty well for a man who was just paralyzed within two weeks ago. And the whole ending could have been contrived and tagged on once it was established just a few episodes again that Rosie died because she witnessed something on the 10th floor.
And it WAS raining while Linden and Holder were in the Larson’s garage. You could hear it through the whole scene.
And why wasn’t the murder of the notorious Yanek getting more attention, him being a big mob boss and such?
And why wasn’t Linden on the first plane to see her kid after turning over that heartbreaking Rosie video? Oh, that’s right, she had to attend the mother-of-the-year awards in town later that night.
I watched every episode. I laughed a whole lot the second season. Mirielle Enos has one sour puss. I had been predicting that everybody did it, or some other nonsense. I was rewarded with nonsense. I can’t believe AMC is considering renewing this show.
I think the second season was actually … alright. They definitely toned it down on the ALL SIGNS POINT TO THIS GUY right before the credits roll, and it was structured more as two-cops-on-the-trail rather than a a-HA! ending to each hour.
I agree with you that the Jaime character ended up as a bit of a cartoon and contradicted a lot of what we knew about him (aside from his dedication to winning).
And the coincidences you mention don’t bother me as much. For the most part, they make sense. Terri was at the lake because she was dating Ames. No problem there — although Jaime calling Ames for help seems a bit weird.
I guess he called him because he was at the meeting and Rosie knew something about him too so Jamie thought he would help. Don’t know why he wouldn’t call chief Jackson.
You have no problem with Ames bringing his girlfriend along in the middle of the night to a site where some psycho has (he thinks) killed some girl and wants him to help cover it up? You have a much lower bar for ridiculous, completely unrealistic and stupid writing than I do.
It could easily be that Ames and Terri were together that night, maybe out on the town or something. And then maybe Jaime just says over the phone, “I need you to meet me right now” without explicitly stating over the phone “hey come help me kill this teenage girl”, which would never happen. So Ames and Terri head over (it’s not like he would drop her off) not knowing what Jaime’s situation is. Doesn’t seem too far fetched for me.
At some point, don’t you think the killer would be concerned that he just brought a witness to the crime scene??? While it might be possible that the phone call went down the way you outlined, it does seem far-fetched. These aren’t a couple of crackheads who just committed a crime of stupidity — they’re smart, conniving, devious people who have been plotting this scheme for a while. Just another in a long line of ridiculous coincidences ham-handedly glued together by the writers to reach their desired endpoint.
You said it, NKK. One of the phoniest pieces of tripe I’ve seen in a very long time. In the future, anything with the name Veena Sud on it, will forever go on my do not watch at all costs list.
Jamie: “Hey, Ames, I need you to meet me in a remote location in the wild.”
Ames: “Okay. See you soon.” (Thinking to himself) “Hmmm…I wonder why Jamie wants me to meet him? It certainly couldn’t be anything unscrupulous this late at night. Perhaps he wants to go for a midnight swim, or roast marshmallows? Well, since Terri’s here with me, I’ll bring her along. I’m sure she’d enjoy a good marshmallow roast! I mean, after all, it’s not like he told me to come alone.”
Yep. Not far-fetched at all.
Though the finale was oddly bone-dry.
Oh weird, most of my comment got erased. Basically, it was bone dry but they cued the rain up again for the Terri reveal. The car, inside the garage, was nicely wet.
I liked the twist of how Rosie was killed but it wasn’t worth 26 hours and so I’m glad I didn’t watch the rest of the episodes this season.
As for a third season, I love the concept but I don’t trust these writers. Turn it over to a fresh show runner and I may be back.
Joel Kinnaman as Holder really was outstanding throughout the entire series. If nothing else, the series introduced me to him and I’ll be following his career.
Joel Kinnaman was stellar!!! Hope he goes far after this.
Joel Kinnaman for Mayor!! They obviously wrapped up the story tonight because the series won’t get renewed. Thanks for a lot of off-the-cuff laughs Holder.
I watched it because of JK. He was really good in the show and I am glad I got to know him.
The moments in the series of Holder and Linden becoming partners and doing police work were just about the only things keeping me watching. Kinnaman was a huge part of that; he was fantastic.
Much, much love to Joel Kinnaman. Look up his future roles. There’s one in particular I’m pretty excited about.
I’ve always found myself imitating people that intrigue me, and today I caught myself saying, “Hey, yo.” …
I was disappointed it was not some kind Ghost Rosie that killed Rosie. #OneLastKillingTwist
Rosie Larsen was killed by time travelling future Rosie Larsen, because she was The One or something. #OneLastKillingTwist
For being cool, calm, and collected murders in secret for a month Jaime and Aunt Terri sure did unravel quickly at the hint of questions.
Yep, all of this right here.
exactly i thought this the entire show
I agree with you. I watched S2 because I wanted to know who killed Rosie. Like you, I invested so much in S1, I wanted closure. Mireille and Joel gave superb performances this season, especially when he comforted her at the airport after Jack leaves. They deserve acting awards. I am surprised you didn’t comment on Jaime’s “I do all the dirty work because we love power” crap. We have heard it before in the movie “No Way Out”, Nicholason’s “you can’t handle the truth” and those performances were much better. It is too bad they didn’t do a better job wrapping this up. Fans might have stuck around for S3. I will be amazed if there is a S3 because it will just be murder mystery karaoke. Joel and Mireille deserve better shows.
So why exactly was the establishment doing everything possible to obstruct the investigation? The whole cover-up was the worst red herring.
In true Killing fashion, it did manage to rain, inside the parking structure.
I thought it was one of the best finales I’ve seen in years.
Would love to hear why. I’ve seen this type of comment in regards to The Killing before – a critic points out the show’s flaws and what it is exactly that doesn’t work about it, and then someone (such as yourself) disagrees, but he/she fails to explain why.
@Mr. Tibbs, I just assumed those sort of comments were written by MS Sud.
I have never been one to be angry at the pace of this show. I’ve loved the slow burn way this show has unfolded, and has allowed us to get to know these people with some severe depth. And I’ve found the initial criticism about not answering the mystery right away annoying and laughable, especially when the show it’s based off of took two seasons to do it.
I loved the finale because it answered the mystery in satisfying, yet still unexpected fashion. It connected most everything the show has thrown our way, and done it with the best acting on television. Then we saw these characters (the Larsens, Richmond, Linden) move on to the next stage in varying levels of subtlety, whether it’s the film for the Larsens, Richmond meeting about the waterfront, to Linden finally walking away from what drove her mad multiple times before.
Were there wild accusations or random coincidences throughout the course of the show? Sure. Like…most every murder investigation in the world, stories will be pursued that turn out to be unrelated. And, like most every murder investigation, there will be days when there’s not much advancement in the investigation.
I’m fully happy with the reveal as to how Rosie died, if happy’s the right word. Both Jamie and Terry both got involved because of how hellbent they were, Jamie about his career, Terry about the love of her life. Sort of like how Linden has seen her life spiral out of control because of how focused she was on the case. I thought it was brilliantly done, and yes, one of the best (and most satisfying) finales in years.
Disclosure: I don’t work for the show, don’t know anyone with the show, have never been to Seattle, and don’t work for AMC. I’m a guy who enjoys good TV shows. And I thought ‘The Killing’ was one of the best shows during its time on air. One that was so poorly misunderstood and so wrongly attacked it was mindblowing. And I would be completely fine with this being the end of the show because I got the appropriate conclusion, and got to see some impeccable acting in the process.
I’m glad somebody enjoyed the show, but the suggestion it was “so poorly misunderstood and so wrongly attacked” is hilarious to me.
I found The Killing to be spectacularly overwrought and awful. I watched a few episodes this season because I enjoy watching the performances of Joel Kinnaman and Brent Sexton, but in order to do this I had to suppress all desire to apply logic to the long-term story.
I don’t share Alan’s appreciation for Mirelle Enos. I thought she was a poorly cast actress who gave us little to understand what was driving her character. Obsession has never seemed so passive.
Of course, you have every right to feel that way, but I’m sorry, you say “most every murder investigation in the world (has) stories (that) will be pursued that turn out to be unrelated…”
Actually, no, most murder investigations do not have MAJOR suspects revealed in the way this show did, revealed by the cops to the family of the murder victim, no less. And name one murder investigation in the world, in the history of the world, that involved a mayoral candidate who 1) attempts to commit suicide on the night of the murder; 2) is revealed to be a major suspect in the murder to the public, and still ends up winning; 3) gets shot and paralyzed by another suspect in the same murder; 4) announces to the world that he attempted suicide, and 5) is in the room when the police shoot and kill his campaign manager, who had clunkily revealed that he was the real killer, and he’d done it as part of a shady and illegal scheme to sabotage the candidate’s opponent? And the candidate still wins? And that doesn’t even begin to touch all the ridiculously stupid coincidences (the victim’s Aunt — out of the millions of people in Seattle — just happens to be dating Ames — the guy the killer calls to help him cover up the murder, and Ames brings his girlfriend on the midnight meeting with the psycho killer in the woods???)
Like I said, you have every right to your opinion. But you have to see the reasons why the vast majority of people who originally tuned in to this piece of garbage felt completely let down by and hated it.
Man, there’s nothing I like better then reading about how reviewers have to suffer through TV shows or movies as if lives would be lost by not watching them. It must be really hard to type with your hands nailed to the cross like that.
Anyway, I liked the finale quite a bit. Just like I enjoyed the series quite a bit and didn’t have an issue at all with the first-season finale. Was it perfect? Of course not. Were there things that could have been handled better? Of course there were. But it’s a pulpy crime drama based on a pulpy Swedish crime drama that didn’t really aspire to be much more than that, beyond the idea of following the family of the victim around as well. I don’t know if being on the same network as Mad Men and Breaking Bad intensifies the scrutiny of the show and how it possibly threatens to “dilute the AMC brand,” but I’ll take this series over most network fare and a lot of the overblown cable shows (looking at you, Boardwalk Empire) any day of the week. Fingers definitely crossed for Season 3.
I love Boardwalk Empire. Thanks for that insight into your taste in television.
@Flabber Gasted: I’d say something back, but you’d never hear it over the sucking noise that is your television viewing habits.
Max is fun!
You tell ’em Max! Come on, Alan….”losing” hours of your life on this show; being “exhausted” from watching Mad Men? I like reading your stuff – I really do, but you need to get some perspective. I just finished reading an e-mail from my son’s best friend who is currently serving in Afghanistan. Wonder what he’d think about complaints coming from someone who gets paid to watch TV?
Wonder what he’d think about complaints coming from someone who gets paid to watch TV?
Good question. I also wonder how he’d feel about a person complaining about someone else complaining.
Sue – The only person comparing Alan’s exhaustion to the exhaustion of somebody serving our country in a war zone is you. Heaven knows Alan certainly didn’t do it. Because he doesn’t lack perspective. Using the strawman argument “It’s not like you’re fighting in a foreign country” in a blog post about a show watched by fewer people than repeats of “Rob” lacks perspective.
-Daniel
Always hilarious when people get upset because a TV reviewer doesn’t like a TV show or finds it boring. The woman comparing it to going to Afghanistan obviously is a genius—glad you’re not one of the people going over there because we can obviously use your great brainpower here in America.
But it’s a pulpy crime drama based on a pulpy Swedish crime drama that didn’t really aspire to be much more than that, beyond the idea of following the family of the victim around as well. I don’t know if being on the same network as Mad Men and Breaking Bad intensifies the scrutiny of the show and how it possibly threatens to “dilute the AMC brand,” but I’ll take this series over most network fare and a lot of the overblown cable shows (looking at you, Boardwalk Empire) any day of the week.
Apparently my comment was cut off. That first part is obviously a direct quote from the OP.
Veena Sud has been relentless in her attempts to get us to believe that this show is different from everything else on TV. Go and read some of her post-season one interviews and gain some perspective. They clearly wanted to be more than a pulpy crime drama, they just were talented enough to pull it off. And she herself has compared the show to Mad Men and Breaking Bad before, so…
I thought it was a brilliantly esoteric joke about “Studio 60.”
Different, and good, are not the same thing. This was different, I’ll grant you that.
AMC billed it as ‘who killed the girl’. Sud should have corrected them and had them market it as about the lives surrounding a tragedy.
I guess if you like sloppy storytelling where details just don’t matter, this is good fare. I prefer quality writing. This show didn’t provide that.
Alan’s job is to watch and review/recap TV shows. Do you really expect him to NOT do his job because some people are in Afghanistan? Do you stop doing your (obviously less-important-than-war) job because of it?
MrTibbs, do not anger the Danes by calling their show Swedish.
This show couldn’t carry Boardwalk Empire’s jock strap. And re. your comment about FlabberGasted’s choice in TV viewing, you do realize that you are outnumbered in this argument by virtually every single critic?
@DANMARK4EVER – Thank you. I thought I was going to have to be the first one after all these comments to mention that this show is based on the show from DENMARK, not Sweden. If you’re going to call a show “pulpy”, at least have the courtesy to get the country of origin right.
As for the show, count me among the very pissed off at the end of Season 1. I watched little snippets this season off and on, but it was just so damn tedious I couldn’t bring myself to care enough to put in the time.
Did watch the finale, and now I’m 99% sure I’m done for good unless there are massive changes.
A third season would only interest me if they replaced Veena Sud and the entire writing staff with more talented counterparts. It’s a credit to the amazing actors that anyone could watch 26 hours of this drivel.
Does anyone else think they threw in the Aunt Terry twist at the last minute? That scene seemed really strange to me. Almost as if they went back and filmed it AFTER the show had wrapped. Seemed like a last ditch effort to try to surprise viewers. It seemed like Jamie was going to be the guilty party but the writers felt the need to overcompensate for the outrage that followed the end of the first season. Think about it…if you remove the scene with Aunt Terry then Ames seeming to walk away from his charges makes sense. Anyone else feel this way?
I agree with you about the tacked on feeling of the Aunt Terry Twist. If my power went out 15 mins Sopranos Style before the show ended, I would have never even thought there were more killers to be revealed.
But to be fair, I bet they had shot multiple endings and multiple scenes with different killers and motivations, both to keep the cast and crew from knowing and accidentally revealing the ending and to keep their options open to the last moment with which donkey they wanted to pin the tail. I’d bet the DVD will have some of the alternate endings. So that Choose Your Own Ending feeling the Terry scene had was probably unavoidable.
I predicted it would be Terry halfway through season one. She really had no reason to be on the show if she wasn’t the killer. Other than picking up the slack for her sister, she was just kinda there most of the time.
Where’s my $10,000 AMC??
To all the people complaining about how the show “wasted their time”, come on. I admit there were flaws and the show wasn’t perfect. No question. But have you seen the crap that’s on pretty much every other channel? I’d rather have spent 26 hours watching this attempt at good TV (even if it didn’t quite get there most of the time) than half an hour watching the Kardashians or Say Yes to the Dress. You want perspective, there it is.
Jamie Anne Allman (very underrated player) gave hints in her performance throughout both seasons that Terry was involved in the murder, whether the writers and directors told her to or not. She was a very believable twist.
I disagree about hints in her performance. Jamie Allman said she didn’t know she was the killer until the table read of the last episode. She doesn’t specify if this was the last episode of season 1 or 2, but it really seems like 2 considering she goes on about how shocked and surprised she was and how at some point everyone on the cast thought they could have been the killer. In any case, that means there were already episodes, if not an entire season, shot where she played Terry without knowing so.
This to me is the fundamental flaw of The Killing and demonstrates Veena Sud’s profound lack of vision. You want to mention your show in the same breathe as The Wire (look how they set up the chess pieces or even something as simple as dirt a certain character had on another) but you don’t bother to be half as meticulously thought out, not to mention this is the big reveal we’re talking about? Simply delusional.
What was with the camera move onto the broken tail light? If a broken tail light was ever mentioned in season 1, they did a poor job of making it stick in our minds for the “final reveal” of season 2. Why would seeing that broken tail light in the garage mean anything to Linden & Holder?
I was really hoping at the start of season 2, in eps 1 or 2, they would wrap the Rosie thing and have that play into a new case somehow. Perhaps, as they are wrapping the Rosie case, the DA (incidentally played by the woman who played Linden in the original Danish series-who speaks flawless English btw, crazy!) gets killed in some way related to the Rosie case (political cover-up, maybe?) and that would give the writers and producers a chance to ramp up the story pace a bit on this new investigation. This would have given them a chance to keep coming back to the Larsen family, so we could see the actors emote, and given us a reason to see Holder (the great Joel Kinneman who will be playing Robocop in another needless remake/rehash/reboot that I’ll only be seeing so show support for him) struggle with his addiction. If a DA is killed then it also gives you a real reason to add more of that political intrigue. All three of those elements were shoehorned into this story and all the teary-eyed Larsen family and steely-eyed crooked politician stuff did was crowd the frame and stretch the story out to fill 13 episodes. And no charges against the Casino for Holder? You’re allowed to kick trespassers off your property, no beat them within an inch of their lives. And for more drama, they could have shown Ahmet try and get back to his life, maybe hold the school administration’s, and even the students’, feet to the fire for suspecting him and walking out on him because he was a Muslim. instead we get too many scenes of Mitch in a hotel, Mitch in a diner, then they start bringing in comic book-reading gangsters and corrupt cops who can somehow get you promoted by doing something patently illegal.They began with a great skeleton in season 1 and I proselytized the show during it but at the very end, like most of you on here, I felt they did a cheap thing by taking an unconventional show that demanded your attention (sorta like The Wire) and tacking on a network television-style ending, a forced cliffhanger. They could have had their cliffhanger if they say, I dunno, solved the case but had the DA (like I mentioned earlier) or a cop, then-current Mayor Ames or even Belko, get murdered as a result of this case.
Shoot, they didn’t even think to at least jump time a bit between seasons; I mean, did anyone else find the fact that Sarah’s son grew 6 inches and acquired a deep voice in the drive from the airport to the lieutenant’s house distracting or what?
They could have done a thousand things to make season two so much more interesting. And they didn’t. So, much as I appreciate the effort to create a slow-burn police series that allows time for drama-and not just cops pulling their guns out every 20 minutes (although this could have used a bit of action as well), unless I hear they have abandon the practice of contriving endless red-herrings and sudden swithcaroo season-enders, when I want a truly dramatic slow-burn police procedural with generous servings of well-acted political and social comment on the side, I’ll be dining at my series box set of The Wire.
I bristle at Sepinwall’s notion of ‘professionalism.’ He admits the show still has potential, the acting is superb and some moments were episodes and moments were executed really well and he’s ‘quitting’ the show? I guess the idea of only sticking with shows you like, as a critic, seems to defeat the purpose of criticism, especially with a medium such as television that has the time to improve upon it’s previous entries.
Couldnt agree more. everyone agrees the acting was superb and the writing was kind of lazy. But after working 4 hours a week Alan doesn’t think he’ll be able to fit it in next year
Working 4 hours a week?
-Daniel
Chris was obviously exaggerating, but I do not wish to denigrate the amount of time critics on this and other websites put in, for I know they are many. However, as said above in the review, it’s about execution and professionalism and I just don’t see how one can admit that they will stop watching something they say has improved, even slightly, when that piece will evolve, even slightly, if renewed. It’s hyperbolic. Also, he clearly won’t be the completist he declares himself to be if he doesn’t watch the next season.
Also, he clearly won’t be the completist he declares himself to be if he doesn’t watch the next season.
(I don’t know why this keeps happening…)
That’s not true. I watched this season for the same reason Alan did. I wanted to know the answer to the question that was posed in the show’s first episode: who killed Rosie Larsen? That question has been answered thus that story has been told.
If the show comes back next season it will be telling a different story, even if some of the same people are involved. Deciding against getting involved with that new story is does not change that he was a completist with THIS story.
Chris and Paul—you may not have noticed, but there are about 12,000 hours of TV on 500 different channels each week. If you sleep 8 hours a night, eat, etc., you PROBABLY can’t watch more than 10 hours of TV a day, or 70 hours a week. There are at least 1000 hours a week of TV better than junk like “The Killing”, so it appears logical that Alan stop spending his precious time on it without him being “unprofessional”.
Paul: nearly every show on television has the potential to improve. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” could turn into a meta-critique of our country’s obsession with becoming famous for its own sake. Hell, even “Work It” could have been much better than it was. If I decided to stick with every show that had potential, there wouldn’t be enough hours in the day, a week, or a year to watch them all. And though “The Killing” did improve this year, it was a slight improvement at best — from terrible to sub-mediocre — and certainly not enough to make me think that this creative team has the ability to make a big leap forward if/when they’re given another chance with this format and these characters.
I just do not understand why a critic can choose to stop watching something because it’s bad and incomplete if it is renewed. I thought that was the point. I wasn’t trying to be condescending, which you were with your Kardashian comments. There are interesting elements to ‘The Killing which makes it an interesting failure. I would have thought that as a critic dissecting interesting failures would be a fun part of work especially as a show evolves. You are also supposing that they are sticking with these characters and this format and what changes are made to the creative team. It seems unnecessary to dump it before knowing where all of the other chips fall.
Paul – So a critic can NEVER stop watching a show by your standard. Or until you give your leave. Shows change creative forces all the time. Shows change cast members. Shows end one plotline and move on to new storylines.
You use the word “can choose” as if there’s some great controlling force — you in this case — who has the ability to determine what shows have value that supersedes Alan’s — or any critic’s — ability to have the physical or preferential option to decide when they’ve given shows sufficient time.
I just don’t understand that.
-Daniel
Paul, I physically could not watch every show on television — even every scripted one — even if I was able to go with only a couple of hours of sleep and chose to do nothing but watch television (nevermind writing about television) all day, every day. Decisions have to be made. I’d rather watch something I enjoy and/or want to write about. Barring a major change in the creative team, I can’t see The Killing as being a show that makes that cut. Too much I’d rather be doing/seeing/writing.
Paul, you can’t understand “why a critic can choose to stop watching something because it’s bad”? Seriously??? I think it’s already been explained multiple times, but I’ll give it another shot. There are only so many hours in a day. There are a LOT of TV shows. A critic has to choose what is worth watching and commenting on, and what isn’t. Of course it is the critic’s (and the critic’s employer’s) choice as to what they will put on their schedule. You don’t like it? Find another critic or outlet that is covering it. It’s that simple.
Alan gave The Killing a lot of time (as we all did) in its first season, and it proved completely unworthy. He even watched it this season, and reviewed the finale. The show failed, pure and simple, failed not just in season one but also in season two. How many chances do you think it should get? Personally, I was surprised he even bothered to review this finale, it was so ridiculous.
What you guys do with Buffy to me makes more sense in critiquing a show because it takes the whole piece into context. I suppose my criticism of TV criticism as a whole regarding serialized TV is that it only considers individual pieces instead of the entire work. Sure you can review something up until its latest episode, but to do so without taking into consideration with what comes after is incomplete, so no I do not understand that mentality as a critic. But you all do it. It is an unfair thing to ask a TV critic to do this for all shows so that is why I qualify it to serialized TV. What seems to be ignored from what I’ve said is that to stop reviewing because they don’t like something in the middle of its continuity is an acceptable response in criticism. It implies that discussion and ideas can’t continued to be generated if it’s bad. OK so ‘Mad Men’ succeeds in giving its characters great dimension and depth while building upon its themes and plot. Isn’t interesting to discuss why ‘The Killing’ or other shows fails in this throughout its entire run?
Wait, there are 1000 hours of TV every week better than this? In the summer? Please inform me of what these hours consist. Not counting the pay-cable channels, because I don’t subscribe to them. I want to know what’s in that 999th hour.
Besides, you know the show is going to get cancelled anyway. Let’s not pretend.
I stopped after the first season. Saw this pop up on Alan’s twitter feed, so I stopped by to read. One year later, I couldn’t possibly tell you who Jamie is, and can only come up with Aunt Terry because she’s the aunt, I’m guessing. I didn’t follow the description of why/how it turned out to be them, nor do I feel like I need to understand it.
Thanks for more closure than I got last year; sorry to those of you who lost 13 hours more than I did.
Yeah, I dropped it after S1, so thanks for telling me who the killer was without me having to waste any of my time watching it.
OT: Col Bat Guano – is that you, from the old Breakroom Live crew?
Veronica Mars season 1 was better. The mystery was more engaging, as was the victim. Plus It was four fewer episodes.
In all fairness, Veronica Mars Season 1 was better than virtually anything on TV right now.
What a waste of 2 seasons of television, and what a horrible ending. Veena needs to get a day job.
Kudos to all the actors, who deserve Emmys – the acting in this show was outstanding.
This SHOULD get a 3rd season, but without Veena Sud.
does it usually rain in Seattle for 25 consecutive days? always a sign of good writing when you can only use weather to convey the feelings you want your audience to experience.
also, remember that in the interview at the end of last season with you, Sud said the killer would be revealed midway thru this season. if i wasnt some sort of jackass ocd type i would have stopped watching this show midway thru last season.
This show took place in the fall or thereabouts. Hell yeah it can easily rain for 25 days. Or 60, then the snows comes, and…
Nobody’s kidding when they say it rains a lot up there.
“People in Seattle don’t tan; they rust.” Always loved that joke :)
It may rain for 25 days in a row, but never at the monsoon levels shown on the show.
Exactly, Colonel. The pouring, monsoon rain was another in a long line of ridiculous cliches.
I dropped the show 4 episodes into Season 1. I flipped over to AMC just after the NBA Finals game ended to catch the identity of the killer. Glad to see I didn’t miss much.
Alan, since “The Killing” got 26 hours (give or take commercials) of your life, any chance you could give Venture Bros. (smartest & best show on TV, yes more than Community/Parks&Rec & Mad Men) or Delocated some much-needed attention?
Venture Bros. does not NEED to be reviewed by Alan. It is perfectly fine on its own. HENCHMEN! DELETE THIS COMMENT!
/Monarch voice
Alan doesn’t like THE VENTURE BROTHERS. He’s not going to be writing about it, so give it up already.
(Also, @Brian: LOL!)
LOL @Duck Phillips!
My husband watched season 2. He told me that Betty Draper’s brother killed Rosie Larsen. And he also kept referring to Linden’s new boss as “Duck Phillips.” LOL!
Ah!! THAT’S where I first saw that guy! Thank you!! Your husband’s hilarious.
Who put the picture of Linden’s fridge? That never got answered!
I called Jamie as guilty from the first season, so I was pleasantly surprised that it was actually Terri who killed her.
Linden accused Jackson’s girlfriend of putting the picture on her fridge last week, and while she didn’t confess… It was not denied.
This show could have been great. Even the reveal could have worked had there been better writing and less ludicrous red herrings. I did on some searches prior to finale and read about the Terry theory, so I was kind of expecting it. Although all of it was so badly written, with characters changing direction right and left. And I’ll tell ya, the leading contenders online for “killer” going into tonight’s finale was Terry and Jamie. That does not bode well, if people started to figure it out in advance. Another thing I saw on AMC blog tonight – people who spent time doing the “search for Rosie’s killer in her interactive bedroom” are PO’d as there was nothing in that room to point to the exposed killer.
I suspected Jamie early on in the series. Not for any particular story reason, just economy-of-characters, looking at the main cast list, knowing the campaign material had to matter at some point (more than just the car)… Also, Eric Ladin played a creepy character on Big Love (which Enos was also on…).
I didn’t suspect Terry. That she was Rosie’s ‘ultimate’ killer is very sad and that final hug with Mitch was painful and fascinating to watch.
I still don’t understand how Richmond gets shot, is in critical condition, is in horrible pain, can barely move, and then 2 days later he is fine in a wheelchair. I feel like that was a huge insult to anyone who has ever had an injury like that. Every show can’t explain every single detail but come on. This showed was lackluster on dozens of details and timing issues.
This show needs a renewal and a new showrunner. The cast is great, but the writing doesn’t match the talent.
I thought it was amazing…the season, the series, and the finale… I guess everyone has their own opinion and that’s why there are so many different shows out there for all of us. I like that there was closure to the story, too. I’ll watch season three, if they have one.
Again, as with a poster above, I would love to hear what it is that you thought was so “amazing” about “the season, the series, and the finale.” Clearly you felt some need to log your dissent – at least do so with an explanation.
Would you vote for a suicidal mayor with a gravely voice who was connected to an ongoing murder trial? Cause I know I would!!
Only if the candidate released a video of himself playing basketball…
If only for the entertainment value! Think of it, in the span of 1 month, during his campaign for mayor of Seattle, he tries to kill himself, becomes a suspect in a murder, gets shot and paralyzed by another suspect in the same murder, reveals to the world that he attempted suicide (on the night of said murder), finds out his top aide actually committed the murder as part of a scheme to sabotage your opponent, is present when said aide is gunned down by police in his campaign headquarters, and wins the election! The Aristocrats!
Of all the problems with the show, one of the main was each episode was only supposed to be about a day. So we have parents who are only 26 days into dealing with the death of their daughter. Less than a month. But this show basically had them going through everything you think parents could go trough in the years after a death of a child, rather than just a few days.
How exactly were we supposed to react to the news that Terri actually killed Rosie? I got the impression that it was something like, “Oh no, if only it hadn’t been Rosie in the car!”
But even if it hadn’t been Rosie, Terri would have still willingly taken out an innocent girl just to keep her love life on track. Doesn’t that still make her a pretty horrible person?
She might be the stupidest person on this show. And that’s saying something. We’re talking about a show with cops who waited 13 days before checking to see where the car where the body was found had driven before it ended up in the lake.
Absolutely positively.
Watched the first season, got pissed off, checked out for the first 12 episodes of S2 and then watched the finale to find out who the killer was so I didn’t have to go through the Veena Sud torture chamber for another year. I don’t really think I missed anything.
Just sent my original tweet to Alan from last May predicting Terry was the killer. Didn’t watch it this year.
To be completely honest, something felt off to me about Terry sometime back at the beginning of season 1. So i wasn’t too surprised when she factored in. Since nothing really led to concrete evidence of her involvement, I guess I had written that possibility off a while ago.
Back in the first seson, you now, when I still cared, i guessed aunt Terry had something to do with it. Now that it’s been revealed that she was involved, I take little satisfaction that I was right. I’m really just kind of glad that it was over.
I’m probably going to watch a 3rd season, just to see if they streamline it. Realize how much fat they can trim. i personally think a new set of eyes at show runner would be ideal. But it probably won’t happen.
But I would like to see how Linden and Holder tackle a new case. But only them. I don’t need to see another Larson 9 which is odd because I like Michelle Forbes in everything….even True Blood.) Another political cover up.
To me this is one of those supreme pizzas where I don’t like 7 of the 10 ingredients ut really really like the other 3. AMC has shown loyalty to every show ( except Rubicon…..May they burn for that choice…..) so I expect a 3rd season. And I suspect I’ll be in front of the TV and on this bog when it happens.
After watching this thing, I don’t know why I decided to stick with it. I have many complaints, but I wanted to highlight two of them and see what you guys think.
1. There’s no way the writers or producers had any idea who killed Rosie when the started the show. As many of you have already pointed out, the two characters that did it gave no prior indication that they were capable of something like this. There were no clues given for us to suspect either person.
2. Were the stakes high enough for Rosie to be murdered? She overheard a conversation about a conspiracy to plant Indian bones at the Waterfront. Maybe it’s because they did a poor job of making the viewers care about the election, but I just didn’t think it made sense to kill her over that.
Your first point is why I am glad I bailed on the show after the first season. So if you were to rewatch the series, there wouldn’t be any clues to indicate the actual culprits? It seems to me it was a show of red herrings and culprits picked at random.
There were all kinds of clues to Terry in her performance, which is why so many viewers suspected it was her and posted to the effect in various forums.
Not sure how a teenager on a balcony (behind a closed sliding door?) smoking a cigarette could follow the whole indian bones, waterfront development, casino conspiracy. I could barely follow it myself. OMG, she overheard us talking! Not sure she would even know what to do with the information, if she even heard it, or what the significance of it was.
Andy. Ha ha. Good one. I’d like to see the surveillance video of Jamie taking a young alive girl with a bad bleeding head wound down an elevator and into his trunk. This show was SO bad on SO many levels. good riddance.
Andy, it’s been a couple of days since the finale and I still cannot wrap my brain around this show’s ridiculous outcome. The idea that Jamie could jump the shark in this way defies basic logic and common sense. Rosie appeared to be in a completely different room when Jamie discovered her. Instead of going immediately apeshyt on her, why wouldn’t he at least confiscate her video camera or see what the heck was on it? Loved, loved your point that if you could scarcely follow the convoluted conspiracy plot, what hope could there be for Rosie? So, so disappointed in this resolution which just didn’t seem to be well thought out. I’m also frustrated that Richmond was made to be a bad guy. He’s no angel (what politician is) but his final actions strain credulity given all that’s come before. Was so hopeful…loved some of the performances as well as the atmospherics…just feeling let down as I watched every episode these past two seasons.
How much blunt force trauma to the head can a human withstand? Seriously?
No review of the premiere of Suits? It kicked some serious ass. Lovely plotdevelopments and killer dialouge!
The finale didn’t disappoint me at all, and I have enjoyed the show from the beginning. It stayed interesting (to me, anyway) the whole way through. I have seen the 20-episode season of the original Danish series that covered the Larsen murder case, and I have to say I prefer the US version slightly, but they are both good TV. Not great, but good. That said, I won’t mind if AMC chooses to not renew The Killing. A series I enjoy doesn’t have to go on forever, and in fact can be perfectly fine as a short series. And on a practical TV-business level, while I don’t suppose AMC needs a big audience for most of its series, too many people who are favorably disposed toward other AMC series seem to hate The Killing for this series to be worthwhile as a continuing venture for them. It is probably in their best interest to move on to other projects.
I haven’t kept up watching this season, just with reading the recaps. But I watched the promo for this episode and couldn’t help laughing at how it was exactly the same as last years finale promo. Think that says pretty much all you need to know about the show.
I guess I can say thanks for introducing me to Joel Kinnaman and move on.
But I do need to rant about this show:
One dumb girl’s murdered destroys the lives of two mayoral candidates in the election of a major city, prompts the murder of the head of a crime syndicate, results in the break down of every relationship Linden has (personal and professional), Holder almost dies (and almost loses sobriety), momma Larsen skipped town and has undoubtedly messed up her family even more, that teacher is forever traumatized after getting the shit beat out of him (also, he’ll never work in a Seattle school again), Charles Widmore is still alive, and it was the fucking idiot-in-love aunt???
Good job, Veena Sud. You did real good. I hope you never work again.
It’s just a tv show…let’s not forget that!
In re the DVD of Rosie’s film, I thought I saw the DVD in the evidence bag with the film when the cop handed it over to Sarah. That is, the video people at the police decided transferred it to DVD after developing it because, sensibly, no one has a reel-to-reel projector anymore.
Sarah, of course, has her Projector of Dramatic Effect, so…
Oh, and if I’m right, that does mean that Sarah either had the police dupe a new copy (which if she’s not a cop anymore…?) or she gave the family actual evidence.
I think the bigger mystery of the film is how it was so well edited coming directly from the film source. Unless Rosie shot everything in sequence, which still seems ridiculous.
I for one, liked both seasons. The ending of the 1st season was a bit of a “gasp” surprise…but, it made me want to watch the 2nd season. The acting was what kept me coming back each week. I thought everyone did a superb job…especially Linden and Holder. Great chemistry. I always suspected Jamie. He was a bit sleazy for me. I was hoping another murder would be the focus of the last 5 minutes of the show to insure a 3rd season, but I’m afraid they ended it more like a series finale.
How was there any surprise at the end of S1 except to be surprised that anyone could do such a hamfisted job?
Formerly just “Fran,” but not the OP “Fran.” I guess I should change my handle.
I had the opposite reaction to the end of S1 — mine was more in line with Alan’s reaction. As for this season, I missed quite a few episodes, and still didn’t feel like I’d missed anything when watching the finale. That’s… not a good sign.
May or may not tune in for (some of) season 3, but if I do, it’ll be for the acting (agree with all the Kinnaman love).
Guano…my “surprise” was when Holder emerges from the car with a envelope stuff with who knows what. It causes Linden to shun him for the first 3 or 4 episodes of season 2. And cause us or should I say me…if Holder was on the up and up.
I saw ten minutes of this last night and was amazed that Mireille Enos still maintains the look of a person who might have just sharted.
Excellent finale..Loved the big twist with Terry being the killer..An excellent piece of mystery writing..Almost Agatha Christish type of pulling wool over audience eyes..Going through many of the comments I am disappointed that some amateur Sherlock Holmesses here have come crawling out of their woodwork with their nitpickings.Whenever there are some whodunits they make their presence felt by their armchair logic and reasoning.What I would like to say that please give little bit leeway,it is not easy to create a whodunit which has to maintain suspense for several episodes.Then I also find another set of intellectuals who like to quote mad men and breaking bad and compare it to Killing and say how Killing sucks. Mainly they do it to show how intelligent they are and wants to prove that people watching mysteries are inferior.Otherwise I don’t see why Killing and Mad Men should be compared.Both of them belong to different genres and both are good in their own way.
Oh Veena you cut up!
first time to comment here .. i guess im in the minority here. I loved the series and the finale.
I started watching season 1 not knowing that it was based on another show. I didnt have any background info whatsoever. The “atmosphere” in how it was shot was what caught me first and then i fell in love with the acting and the slowness to it. The emotions felt real to me. Having to deal with death and the day to day minutia of life was interesting to me. And i guess it also helped that i wasnt expecting it to be wrapped up in one season. So when Season 1 ended- i didnt feel like i was cheated.
Season 2 was def better, i will say. The development of Holder as a character ( and his one liners ) were my fave of the show. I also liked how Linden unraveled & slowly opened up to Holder where you could see her think of him an equal.
Being so bombarded with reality shows .. i wanted something that at least felt like substance to it.. where no one is perfect, everyone is a fault, life sucks, and everyone is pretty much f*cked up .
I loved the way it ended with Rosie’s montage. It brought it all back to a girl dying with so much life ahead of her..
I do hope they bring it back next season. I for one would watch :)
B~
We thought it was Jamie all along, but the Terri thing caught us off guard and completely didn’t fit with the portrayal up to that point. Was definitely not worth the time invested in watching, but there were some damn fine performances for sucha poorly wriiten show
Since when did 8mm movies use a 16:9 ratio? The wonderful acting and photography (is there an Emmy for best rain?) worked to disguise the terrible writing enough to keep me watching. I knew Terry was involved and had my suspicions of Jamie, but stopped trying to figure it out when I realised the writers didn’t care. Is the weather in Seattle really that terrible?
At one point, I read an interview with Veena Sud saying that the show was centered around the murder, but the focus was going to expand outwardly onto everything else that is caused by the murder, such as how the family deals with it. The ironic aspect of ending the story with a family member committing the crime then immediately closing the story is that we really did not experience any of the real grief the family is going to go through now that the tragedy became exponentially worse. It’s as if the writers of this show created an ending without fully understanding the implications of it and how this negates the purpose of 1/3 of their previous storyline.
Last week, I found this document David Simon allegedly wrote when pitching The Wire in which he claimed he thought that creating this show would change the way police procedurals are done in the future. Just about every aspect of the Killing is blatantly inspired/stolen from The Wire (story centers on one thing (drug war/one murder) then expands outward, political corruption, concept of “the waterfront”, the job of a detective destroying one’s life, etc.) but it’s as if Veena Sud watched The Wire and stole the structure of it without any depth of understanding with regards to it’s criticism of police drama. She saw The Wire and said, “Wow, you can do a show about crime and connect it to a bunch of other things. Let me apply that to what I learned about crime from Law & Order.” In this case, it appears that David Simon grossly underestimated Hollywood’s lack of intellect.
This sums it up very well. The most blatant example in the finale was when the montage at the season’s end (blatant Wire ripoff) shows Richmond cavorting with Ames and the casino lady. Literally nothing over the last 10 hours of characterization of him would suggest him doing this. But it’s like because the drugtrade always was shown to continue at the end of Wire seasons, they decided to have the casino/land corruption continue with Richmond for no reason whatsoever.
Just a weak show.
Don’t forget the “burner phone” gimmick Sud stole too. That’s why the cops allegedly could never trace Rosie’s whereabouts forever…:rolleyes: