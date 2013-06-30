Season premiere review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘A Beautiful Day’

A quick review of the final season premiere of “Dexter” coming up just as soon as I get the bowling team back together…
I was really happy with season 7, particularly the material dealing with Deb learning about Dexter’s serial killing ways. This was the show finally, in its old age, grappling with questions of whether we should be rooting for Dexter, what really motivates him outside of Harry’s code, and all the other interesting questions the writers had ignored for years in favor of formulaic big bad story arcs. And it also gave Jennifer Carpenter some of her best material of the entire series.
So I was glad to see “A Beautiful Day” focusing so much on the estrangement between Deb and Dexter in the wake of LaGuerta’s murder, and to see that none of this is being ignored. The show is ending this year, and so the creative team can take the story to a real conclusion, whatever that winds up being, and if it wants us to hate Dexter by the end of things, that would be okay. Deb is, understandably, a wreck, Dexter is beginning to feel lost without his sister, even as he’s experiencing success at work, in his personal life and at his side gig as the Bay Harbor Butcher.
And we’re, unsurprisingly, revisiting that storyline with the introduction of Charlotte Rampling as Dr. Evelyn Vogel, who knows much more about Dexter than he was expecting. I’ve seen the first four episodes, so I won’t say more about this plot, save that it takes the show, and its main character, to some interesting places.
I also liked that Dexter wound up having to take Harrison with him to the motel in search of Deb, not only because he seems to live too charmed an existence, childcare-wise, but because anytime Harrison is in the vicinity of violence, it reminds us both of Dexter’s origin story and the murder of Rita. This show is better whenever it remembers its own history, and it seems like we’re going to get a lot of that before we cross the finish line.
I’ve found that “Dexter” is a show I enjoy more if I’m not writing about it every week, but I’ll try checking in from time to time across this final season, and at minimum write a post-finale review. In the meantime, though, what did everybody else think of the premiere? How much of an addition by subtraction was LaGuerta? Did you buy Deb’s new station in life? And do you, like me, begin each season of the show by being surprised that Quinn is still alive?
Wonder how much different a show dexter would have been if it trimmed all the fat and went from S1, S2, S4, S7 with this season now being season 5 and the final season.
Season 3 was hit or miss. And unlike most people, I actually liked the Lumen storyline in Season 5. Season 6 on the other hand…
I agree with Grubi
I actually thought Season 3 was the best (I’d probably rank them like so: 3 > 2 > 4 > 1 > 7 >>> 5 >>> 6). The Lumen story wasn’t *as* bad as Season 6 was, but it was pretty indefensible. As for last night, I thought it was pretty dreadful.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this. right on.
I also thought season 5 with lumen was a good story arc. dont know why there are so many haters
Question: who the hell is the random black lady who randomly started hanging out with the main group last year and what is her reason for existing?
Gotta have X number of bodies in Miami Metro Homicide. They mention her name in one of the episodes this season, but I’ve already forgotten it. Yet her presence is less inexplicable to me than Quinn’s continued survival. This guy was THIS close to figuring out Dexter’s secret a couple of years ago, and that’s always a harbinger of death. Instead, it’s like he and/or the show just forgot about it.
She’s a detective. She started working with the group after Mike Anderson was killed.
The season where Quinn was close to figuring out Dexter’s secret was also the season with Robocop. Dexter found out that Quinn was doing some shady shit with Robocop and basically said that Quinn needs to lay off him or he will tell the cops about said shady shit. That’s why Quinn stopped trying to find out what was up with Dexter. Since then, I think Quinn has just decided that he doesn’t give a shit.
Aunt Ida?
She us Det. Angie Miller. She came on after Anderson was killed at the beginning of last season by a member of the Ukrainian mob. People get assigned to squads all the time especially when it is to fill a hole after someone leaves or is killed.
Quinn should die! And, I hope that they end this show right!
I may have totally missed this so I apologize in advance but who is the LaGuerta murder being blamed on?
And it seems they’re going to need to do a lot of explaining about how Vogel knows everything.
It’s being blamed on Estrada. Dexter set it up so it basically looked like they killed each other.
I may be wrong, but it seems obvious to me that Dexter’s father consulted with Dr. Vogel when she was working with the police and that she played a role in developing the training and code of conduct that he gave to Dexter. In just her first appearance Dr. Vogel has displayed the arrogance of someone who thinks they’re smart enough to tame a serial killer. I especially liked her mistaken assumption that Dexter still abides by Harry’s (her?) code.
Thanks to you both, I totally forgot about Estrada but now remember wishing someone would question that crime scene after. Apparently nobody did.
And that Vogel explanation would definitely make plenty of sense.
Jonas, just admit you read the TV Guide article like the rest of us.
But didn’t Deb completely destroy that plan by shooting her with the wrong gun?
Oh, DOUG. You wound me with your skepticism. I can honestly say I have not followed any pre-season promotions. I even skipped the presumably spoiler-filled “coming up on this season of Dexter” segment they showed after the premiere. If my prediction was accurate you can safely attribute it to my uncanny prescience.
@Jonas and Doug, Doug is right in saying that if you followed any of the pre-season promotions, you would know that Vogel helped Harry come up with the code. That said, I think that that is pretty easy to figure out by the end of the first episode. What other logical explanation could there be?
Yeah, I don’t know why they need to preview the whole freakin’ season. Do they really think they’re getting a load of new viewers for the final season of a long-running show?
Dexter is one of the worst offenders regarding spoilers for its own show and is one of the reasons I no longer watch any promos for “next week’s all new episode.” If they really were so explicit in revealing Vogel’s relationship to Dexter in their publicity for this season then I’m glad I skipped it all. It made for a nice little surpise at the end of the episode.
Thanks, I was lost trying to work out how Deb and Dexter had seemed to get away with no consequences/questioning for her murder. I couldn`t remember the exact background from last season and seeing they skipped to six months later it was hard to follow this.
I`m glad I didn`t watch any promos as I didn`t work it out about Vogel.
I haven’t watched Dexter since Julia Stiles (season 5?). However, I wanted to see the finale season. I got the gist of what happened from the previously reel. I have to admit episode 1 has me interested in the show again. I’ll see if I can netflix seasons 6 & 7.
Just skip 6, but definitely watch 7.
For the sake of all that is holy, skip Season 6. You do not want to subject yourself to that.
you have got to see the parts that develop the story arc between Debra and Dexter so you know how they get to the point that they are in now. So I’d say last few episodes of season 6 and watch season 7
yeah to save yourself time and some painful hours ahead just watch the last episode or last few minutes of season 6, or otherwise the last few episodes. 7 is a big improvement
For the love of God can the Academy please recognize Jennifer Carpenter just once for basically saving the show last season, and killing it once again tonight. She’s just so broken, and yet still able to cut Dexter so deep. It’s not quite “I’m waiting for the cancer to come back,” but “I shot the wrong person in that trailer” is pretty close. Really strong start, and definitely seems to show that the writers are not pulling back from the idea that there actually are consequences for things that the show established last season.
totally agree!
She and her character have come a long way!
I’m calling it right now. Deb will get the chair at the end and take the blame for all of Dexter’s murders because she loves him. Thus, giving him a clean slate and he will move out of Miami. Also, and unfortunately, keeping the story open for expansion in a Dexter movie.
That would be perhaps the worst ending ever. Honestly, if Dexter isn’t dead or in prison at the end, I’m not going to be happy. There was a time when I thought the most interesting thing the show could do would be for Dexter to overcome his sickness and stop killing. This is why I was so dismayed when Brother Sam (the lone good thing to come out of Season 6) was killed. I think that ship has sailed now. The entire time last night, I was rooting for someone to put a bullet in Dexter. Not a good sign.
I too was disappointed when they killed off Brother Sam. He was literally the only thing that Season 6 had going for it…, and they decided to kill him off a third of the way through. It was so idiotic.
Clearly Dex is gonna die in the finale. “The end of Dexter,” right? And Deb’s gonna be the one who pulls the trigger — or plunges the knife while Dex is on the table possibly? This is after she meets Dr. Vogel who brings her back to her senses, gets her to rejoin the force, and in their furtive “therapy” sessions, reveals more secrets about her father, her upbringing, and her true nature.
I enjoyed the episode and am looking forward to a possibly promising final season but I found that first scene at La Guerta’s funeral/wake/remembrance to be painfully poorly scripted exposition. They may as well have had a black chalkboard pop up on screen explaining the actions each character has taken since S7 ended.
I couldn’t agree more. That scene was awkward and the dialog was forced.
I just couldn’t understand if six months had passed of whatever, why they were just now having her memorial service.
I think it was more of an “official” memorial service/monument dedication. They probably had her funeral and wake months ago. It takes a while for things like benches on municipal/city property to be approved for dedication and so on.
Yeah, this line should get an award for the clunkiest possible means of explaining away a character’s retirement:
BATISTIA: When Mike Anderson was killed, I just wanted to get away from all this.
It took Maria’s death to turn me back. It made me want to do nothing but chase bad guys.
Yeah, Batista’s line was pretty awful. I don’t know how that actor said it with a straight face.
I never understood why, in a show that routinely lets us hear the main character’s internal monologue, they don’t just use THAT device for exposition, instead of having a clunky, completely unrealistic conversation between the team.
[Dexter’s voice overdub]: Battista quit the force after Mike Anderson was killed, but now LaGuerta’s murder has brought him back with a renewed passion for policework. Hope he doesn’t look too hard into Maria’s murder.
Bam – done and done, and way less cringe-worthy.
During that whole concrete bench memorial thing, did anyone notice that Harrison went MIA? He should have been at Dexter’s side, but no one even mentioned, ‘hey where is the little guy’; ‘oh, he’s over there playing with a used syringe’. Harrison was on Dexter’s lap one moment, but in the rest of the scene, nowhere.
I was thinking exactly just that as I heard that scene, just one contrived line after another. I`ll go back and watch Batista`s line to have a laugh. Another one was something like `Deb took it hard after Maria died, she just walked out one day`. Fully agree that this should have def been a voiceover line, esp since the show uses this technique so frequently.
Alan….it’s summer. Not much else on. You got a month or so before Breaking Bad. It’s the last season. What the hell….write on it.
Write on!
This episode was a very promising start to the final season. I’m pleased to see that they’re giving Jennifer Carpenter so much to do. She continues to criminally underrated, and she was excellent tonight.
I have been fooled several times before… but this final season has the potential to finally be great.
And I wanted to add more thing: Charlotte Rampling is the perfect addition! So smart, talented, and sexy…man, oh, man when Dexter pushed her into wall, and she just calmly looked into his eyes before saying exactly what she knew would floor him… I adore her!
I love Charlotte Rampling so her addition is a great one, but I do have one huge criticism. They completely glossed over how the circumstances of LaGuerta’s death were explained. Perhaps that will be explained later, but no one seemed concerned about how she and the other guy both ended up there dead.
and they didn’t explain why her memorial service was so many months later.
They didn’t need to gloss over that stuff. Presumably it was all looked into off-camera between seasons. The fuss and speculation and whatnot (such as the aftermath of Rita’s murder scene) would have happened right away. The only reason they’d still be speculating six months later would be if the crime was still “unsolved.”
They were very explicit about Dexter’s plan to make it look like she and Estrada killed one another in the finale last year. There is no reason to suppose he had any mistakes or screw-ups in what is generally a very rudimentary exercise for someone of his experience and expertise, legitimate and otherwise.
And the memorial service was more of a dedication of her bench, rather than any funeral or wake. For a big city to have a bench officially dedicated and a plaque made for an obscure police commander, six months after her death, is practically moving at the speed of light.
This was an overall very strong episode. As always, the supporting characters are just there, but their scenes manage not to be too boring. The rest, with Deb and Dexter, was legitimately great. Vogel is interesting, and the cliffhanger was intriguing -they avoided something like “HEY I KNOW YOUR SECRET YA SEE”- for something more quiet.
Vogel is killer of guy with brain scooped out, she’s studying psychopaths and this is the part of the brain that controls that. She is consulting because she wants to study Dexter further, and make sure she doesn’t get caught. She repeatedly asked about DNA on the body
Any word on whether Yvonne Strahovski will be turning back up? I know she got that little shout out at the start of the episode.
Strahoviski tweeted a picture from the set (nothing spoilery, just two chairs, one with her name on it). I guess she’ll be back for the last few episodes.
Just realized my comment may have broken one of your rules, Alan. Feel free to delete.
In case THEM YELLOW TOPS’ comments get deleted, it seems like yes, she will be back.
There is no way that they would go through all that trouble of having her escape from prison and not bring her back. That wouldn’t make much sense.
I thought the episode was a good start. Really liked Charlotte Rampling as Dr. Vogel and am most intrigued about how this character impacts the whole season.
But some things bugged me. It’s odd that no one has lingering questions about why LaGuerta was so doggedly pursuing Dexter- especially, Quinn. She wasn’t the first one from the Department after him (Doakes, Quinn, LaGuerta.) And yes- why is Quinn still alive? Doesn’t Matthews have any suspicions about Dexter after all this time knowing his childhood background?
Why isn’t Batista more upset about LaGuerta’s death and doesn’t he think it’s odd Deb left the police force because of it?.
I’m glad Deb is losing it. It makes her character more interesting and would be expected. It’s also amazing how dense Dexter still is about others. So many close to him have died – some by his own hand.
I’ve really enjoyed this show from the beginning and hope they don’t muck it up at the end. They concocted some pretty bad doo doo in Season 6. Hopefully, they’re past all that and deliver a satisfying ending.
“Why isn’t Batista more upset about LaGuerta’s death?”
Because our timeframe is 6 months later.
There could be far more emotional turmoil simmering below the surface than Batista is currently showing.
I figure that people like Matthews who wave off any suspicion of Dexter just figure that the people like Doakes or LaGuerta think he’s “weird”, but someone like Matthews goes “of course he’s weird, his mom was murdered in front of him” and leave it at that, not realizing that there’s more than that to the other officers’ suspicion.
“Doesn’t Matthews have any suspicions about Dexter after all this time knowing his childhood background?”
Matthews is a politician, he’s clueless about crime and Dexter and only seems to care about the PR implications of everything that goes on at the Miami PD.
Quinn is smart, a self aware character. that’s why he’s taken to drinking so much and angering the mob. he’s given himself a lobotomy re: Dexter’s dark passenger. he knows if he pushes it, he’ll wind up dead. he just needs to make it through this one last season and it’s smooth sailing.
Nice explanation.
If Quinn is smart and self aware he hides it better than Dexter hides his serial killing.
Write a cAs far as I’m concerned Dexter as we knew it ended last season when Deb killed LaGuerta. This new Dexter is an aftermath mini-series which will lead to the downfall of Dexter or Deb or both. And yes, this series should lead to an emmy nomination for Jennifer Carpenter.
On one hand, I’m glad they’re focusing on The Code this season, since that’s what set Dexter apart in the early seasons. On the other hand, it zeroes in on my biggest problem with the show. Every since Season 4, Dexter has ignored the code. But he and the writers don’t seem to care. When it suits their story, then they’ll bring it up, like him planning to kill LaGuerta. But it’s a fake dilemma. Because in fact, Dexter’s killed a lot of people who don’t meet the code. Here’s an incomplete list:
– The photographer (when the assistant was the real killer…this should have sent Dexter into some shame spiral, being his first innocent kill…instead, he blamed it on Trinity and never thought about it again)
– The random dude in a bathroom after Rita’s funeral
– Peter Wellers
– The guy he pitchforked in Nebraska
– Hannah’s father
So there’s at least five non-code kills. Plus that predator from the third season. But the show only decides to care about the code when it’s convenient. If they address that with substance this season, I’ll respect the show again. If not, I’ll just continue to be disappointed as I watch out of habit.
That’s part of the story..that he got away from the code….even as far back as Doakes. Seemed to me that was kind of what they started to address last night.
They also addressed that more than once, by having him explicitly repudiate Harry and the code. He did it in a major way around the time when they stopped showing Harry is weird lighting and flashbacks and turned him into a present-day personification of Dexter’s super-ego, or whatever. A large part of last season was dedicated to cutting through a lot of the BS trappings and mental facades Dexter has erected around his actions, such as the Dark Passenger. His relationships with Issac and Hannah were supposed to reinforce that he is just a killer, no different from them. They may not have had a formal moral code, but for the most part, they each operated according a more primal, and primitively justifiable code, wherein they seemed to restrict their targets to people who threatened them or (in the case of Issac) got in the way of his “tribe”. Dexter was the one who actively sought out trouble and looked for ways he could justify his victims as acceptably expendable to society. Issac and Hannah both simply ignored the dictates of society which had failed to protect them.
The show hasn’t always been consistent in it’s treatment of Dexter’s psychological issues, but it’s much better than the novels which (in the last one I read) determined that his Dark Passenger was a literal supernatural presence in Dexter’s mind.
That was the point of those kills is that he got away from those codes for various circumstances. You have to remember this guy is a serial killer. The Code is something artificial to keep him in check but it is not a total lock. Mistakes do happen. He does loose control. And he has shown he will kill to protect himself despite The Code.
He doesn’t feel guilt for long and as we saw he was able to move on after Deb killed LaGuerta. That is not surprising since he is a psychopath.
The photographer Jonathan Farrow in season 4 did meet his code or so he thought. He turned out to be innocent but Dexter wad convinced that he was guilty. He made this mistake because of a piss poor job of detective work that was the result of him trying to juggle his new home life with his baby Harrison and his wife Rita who was keeping tabs on him so he couldn’t keep his high standard of detective work to make sure the guy was really guilty. But he didn’t dwell on it because guess what, he is a psychopath so no prolonged sense of “shame” or guilt. And no it was not his first innocent kill
He has killed at least two other innocent people including in season 3 Oscar Prado who he killed looking for his real target Freebo because Oscar attacked him when Dexter was in Freebo’s house. Dexter also knew he would’ve been exposed so he had to die.
The “random” innocent guy who couldn’t keep his mouth shut and Dexter killed with a boat anchor at the very beginning of season 5 was an outlet for his rage over Rita’s murder. He kept insulting Dexter and became a focus of Dexter’s rage.
In fact the guy he almost killed in the Season 8 premier for cutting him off in traffic but stopped because of the guy’s son was basically the same thing as the guy he killed with the boat anchor. With the guy in the bathroom it was guilt over Rita’s death; with the guy on the highway it was anger over Debra killing to protect him and not understanding why Deb was cutting him off from her life.
On the other hand the predator child molester he killed was stalking Cody and his sister so he wasn’t completely innocent even if he hadn’t made a move to hurt them, but yes he was outside The Code.
As for the guy he killed in Nebraska in the episode “Nebraska” in season 6, Norm, with a pitchfork, you have to remember Norm pull a gun on Dexter to extort money from Dexter after he stole Dexter’s knives and forensics kit and gun (the same one Norm pulls on Dexter). Norm wanted to sell the knives back to Dexter for $10,000 so it was a form of self defense.
Other people he has killed or plotted to kill for reasons of self preservation even if they don’t meet his code was Stan Liddy (played by Peter Weller) in season 5. He was going to expose him so he had decided to kill him and did (he also was going to kill Quinn but circumstances saved Quinn). In Season 7 LaGuerta was going to expose him as well; so both had to die. It was either running as a hunted fugitive or hanging on to what used to be his cover life. Indeed when talking with “Harry” he said in justifying plotting to kill LaGuerta was that his life was a cover but eventually it became real, especially in regards to his son Harrison He decided to kill to protect that.
And yes he killed Hannah’s father in season 7 because he loved her and he was threatening to expose her. But he too was outside of The Code.
So the writers weren’t ignoring the code or bringing it up when it was convenient but as examples that Dexter is a killer and if the support and structure is taken away for at least a short while or his existence is under threat, he becomes just like any serial killer. It wasn’t ignoring the code, but showing that it is by no means fool proof.
Of course all of this shows that Evelyn Vogel is sadly mistaken if she believes that Dexter can’t kill her because of the code.
I just hope they don’t drag out Deb’s current stats too long, and actually get her arc moving. An episode or two of Jennifer Carpenter chewing scenery is fine, but let’s not wallow in it, okay?
So Deb won’t take Dexter’s calls and her voicemail is full but he can’t send her a text message to warn her?
In the mood Debra was in vis a vis Dexter she wouldn’t have read it anyway assuming that mail box wasn’t filled.
OMG, the editing in this episode was so bad, if Dexter or anyone was going to call Deb’s cell and hear ‘inbox is full’ one more time, I was going to throw my remote at the TV. Horrible editing, no excuse for that, and it wasn’t even funny. They could have made it funny in a kind of weird looping device, but instead it was just sloppy. Kind of like the inane repetitions of ‘Brother Sam, Brother Sam’ all through season 6.
The clunky exposition aside, this was a pretty decent premiere. I fear the 6 month time gap is used to bring Hannah back with a big round belly – and make her give birth to some super serial killer Damien baby in the finale.
Not only will Hannah be pregnant with Dexter’s super serial killer Damien baby, it will be revealed that Dr. Vogel was pulling the strings to get them to fall in love as part of a serial killer selective breeding program. The final episode will feature a flashforward to a world ravaged by an army of Dexter/Hannah baby clones commanded by Vogel herself as she conquers all. Her only opposition will be a ragtag band of fighters led by Quinn who will be revealed as The One, a man uniquely immune to consequences of any kind who is destined save humanity. And that sets the stage for the inevitible movie.
Quinn will be revealed as The Drunk One, you mean. His alcohol tolerance makes him immune to everything!
My call for the series end: Whether Dexter lives or dies, Deb is such a wreck that she succumbs to Acquired Situational Sociopathy, and takes over Dexter’s secret life, all with her own Dark Passenger & Harry’s Code, with “Head-Dad” for company.
Rhys Coiro was perfect for that role. Somehow, I could imagine Billy Walsh ending up as a dumb robber who stole from the mob and does coke with Deb in a shitty motel room while trying to fence the goods.
“And do you, like me, begin each season of the show by being surprised that Quinn is still alive?”
Not only alive, but still employed! How much of an incompetent womanizer do you have to be to get fired by Miami Metro?
I was fascinated and pleased with Deb’s “breakdown,” although annoyed by all the moaning, groaning, humming she was doing. Wierd. I’m hoping that Hannah from Season 7 comes back, and from the promos, I think she’ll at least make an appearance. – clover
I’m wondering how Matthews is again the Deputy Chief? Wasn’t he forced by Laguerta to retire last season or the season before that?
Here’s how I’d like the series to end… I don’t think Dexter should be caught, because then there would be the whole issue of a trial, and his coworkers would be exposed as the dumbest homicide squad in history. Instead, I think he should be killed while saving the lives of all his friends and family — or at least appearing to. And so, ironically, he’ll be remembered as a hero. Meanwhile, Deb will be left to care for Harrison — who, given his genetic background and traumatic history, will start to show signs of being a serial killer himself. In the last scene, we’ll see Deb, realizing she has no other choice, teaching Harry’s code to Harrison.
Jennifer Carpenter continues to be one of the very worst actresses in television history.
With this starting so soon after ‘Hannibal’ ended, I ended up comparing Vogel with Bedelia du Maurier, even though I didn’t want to. And it did negatively effect my opinion of her. She’s too obviously pro-serial killing to be all that ambiguous, and if she’s that interested in Dexter’s career and grooming young psychopaths, why hasn’t her presence ever been hinted at before? Did she really never try to meet Dexter or observe him in his natural habitat or whatever? I feel like this could’ve been a great storyline if given more of a slower buildup, with hints or references being dropped before the character herself became the seasonal plot instigator.
