Season premiere review: ‘Suburgatory’ – ‘No Me Gusta, Mami’

“Suburgatory” is back for a third season, and I have a few thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I look up pictures of Tony Danza’s grandchildren…
Comedies tend to need more time to find themselves than dramas, and we’ve had a bunch of sitcoms in the last few years that started out iffy and evolved into something much better, including “Parks and Rec,” “New Girl,” “Happy Endings” and even “30 Rock” (which needed a handful of episodes to become the “30 Rock” we know). But not every show with promising raw material figures itself out and makes the leap, and as we start “Suburgatory” season 3, it feels like the same show it’s always been (even with Rex Lee and Alan Tudyk being demoted from the main cast to recurring status): clever and warm in some areas, overly broad and stupid in others, on occasion capable of balancing everything just right for a strong episode, but consistently inconsistent as a whole.
“No Me Gusta, Mami” is a fine example of this. On the one hand, it’s an episode that offers us Dahlia’s friendship with the twerking accountants, and a run of dog names jokes that included Buckles Stuart Masterson and Buckles Elizabeth Mastrantonio (an homage to two ’80s actresses frequently confused for each other due to their names).
On the other, it had Sheila Shay shooting people with tranq darts without consequences of any kind, and pretty much everything involving Tessa and George was a mess.
It’s the latter part that’s most disappointing, even though part of it couldn’t be helped, because the show had to deal with Malin Akerman being too busy on “Trophy Wife” to come back for the premiere. I don’t know what the plan would have been had Akerman been available, but I would hope it was something that wouldn’t simply wave away just how awful George was to his daughter at the end of last season because Tessa had to be living with a parent by the end of the premiere.
George and Tessa’s relationship was the bedrock of the show, the part that always felt real no matter how bizarre or shrill the rest of Chatswin got. There have been stretches where the writers kept them apart too much in an attempt to put Tessa in kid storylines and George in inevitably weaker grown-up storylines, but the strength of their bond was still there as something the show could lean on. Then things massively fell apart in the finale, with George choosing to move in with Dallas over Tessa’s very understandable objections, and not being especially troubled that he had driven his daughter to run away from home. It was a bad storytelling decision, but it was one the show made and one it had to be prepared to deal with when it returned, taking some time to rebuild the two of them into a workable family unit again. Instead, it happens almost instantly, in the midst of Sheila being dialed up to 17, and it all rang incredibly false.
I like so many of these characters, and the actors playing them, and some of the material they’re given, that I’m going to keep watching “Suburgatory,” though I don’t expect to write about it again anytime soon. But we’ve reached the point where I have to stop expecting it to be anything more than it’s always been.
What did everybody else think? And how do you feel about the new animated marionette version of the opening credits?
I feel this show tried to split the difference between a live-action Daria and a Northeastern suburban Parks & Rec in order to please everyone and wound up satisfying no one.
The other major problem always has been treating George like co-protagonist which is just not how the character is constructed.
I really miss the old opening sequence. I don’t understand the conversion to the marionettes.
Ana Gasteyer can do no wrong.
I agree. I think the only reason they changed it was because it made it easier to put in the shot at the end with all the other main characters.
I’m surprised you put the twerking Jewish accountants in the like pile bc that was awful. The show has done some wacky stuff before, like Dahlia’s song/music video to get Carmen back, but they actually made it work somehow.
Also, is Parker Young going to back this season at all or is it full jump over to Enlisted?
He comes back at least once.
Wow – haven’t seen the episode yet, but this is pretty disappointing to hear.
So what colleges do we think Tessa will apply to? She seems to have shot down the CUNYs and Vassar. I think Wesleyan could fit her outsider needs, but her love of New York (and a desire to keep her near Chatswin for story purposes) makes me think NYU/Columbia with Fordham as a dark horse (or maybe a fake college in Manhattan. Empire State University perhaps?).
Just as long as it’s not NYADA.
Yes…the writing direction needs competent supervison …currently seems directionless
Was the episode written for release in the fall originally? Some of the things like the twerking jokes and the Royals song seemed pretty stale in Jan. 2014. Definitely an uneven premiere but the Shays are still hilarious and Jane Levy is still super hot so I’ll keep watching for now. I also liked the new opening better.
The episode was representative of how the show blends great strengths and great weaknesses, but it’s sadly a far better showcase for the latter. I thought the material with George and Tessa managed to be very powerful despite having very little screen time devoted to it, which is a testament to the chemistry of the actors and the team’s ability to write that relationship. True, getting them back to their old house was a bit perfunctory, but given Malin Akerman’s unavailability I though it was handled fairly well. On the other hand, we have the twerking accountants, the dog manhunt, and of course sheila and the effing blow darts, none of it necessary, all of it completely ridiculous. And the truly sad part is that the idea of Fred and Sheila acting as empty nesters with Lisa still home could have been a fantastic B-plot, but instead they dismiss it as a one-off joke and devote valuable time to such utter crap. Likewise, there could easily have been some point where Dallas and George cross paths and can start to rebuild their friendship, but instead she takes her daughter to visit her accountants, for no particular reason whatsoever.
Interesting to read your take, Alan. I think I mostly agree that I need the Tessa/George stuff more properly dealt with, but I think I came away slightly more optimistic about this season. Maybe I’m stupid for believing the show won’t go down the same roads as before, but I liked George finally agreeing with Tessa about Chatswin and the line about living among them but not becoming them. That could make for an interesting season, even if we had to get the lackluster second season to get there.
I thought it was a nice touch when George and Tessa burned all the silly stuff left over from last season in a bonfire but Tessa saved Ryan’s jersey. Hopefully they return to the 1st season feel as I thought season 2 went off the rails.
I haven’t given up but hopefully it gets better.
I guarantee George will start dating doggie daycare lady in 5, 4, 3….
Whatever happened to Buckles Louise Parker?
i got into the show for dahlia’s deadpan acting but fell for the george+dallas romance potential in season 1. but season 2 romantic road map was played so farcically that i lost interest in the writers. Trying to hard like community in season 3.
Dont get the parker young love by fans ie women as he looked like a dork & never bought his attraction to jane levy. Or it shows that smart women[ and women] fall for looks/body and are as superficial as men. So much for the MIND that women/girls keep sprouting. what a joke.
Dahlia is still great[but wouldnt like in real life] but show seems to be following community’s lack of traction.
It’s been going down hill since the beginning of the second season. It’s like it should have been a movie in the vein of Mean Girls vs. a TV show. I keep watching, hoping it will be as good as it was but it never is. It’s said when your watching a show out of routine rather than actually liking it!
