Season premiere review: ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Walking Dead” is back for a fourth season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I guess that you were a homicide cop…
We begin the fourth season of “Walking Dead” with our third showrunner in Scott Gimple, but Gimple follows the lead of predecessor Glen Mazzara in how he launches his first full season at the helm. Season 3 began with a time jump so we could see how much Rick’s group had evolved into the efficient but desperate fighting machine capable of conquering the prison. The new season picks up well after the prison group merged with the Woodbury survivors, and again we’ve seen that our people have gotten better and smarter at surviving in the zombie post-apocalypse – this time in a more peaceful direction. Rick is a farmer now, who has to be urged to strap on his gun even to go just beyond the fences to check the animal traps. There are organized meals, regular patrols and supply runs, and even a storytime for the kids – albeit one where Carol (who’s evolved as much as any character on the show) is offering zombie-fighting lessons when the other grownups aren’t around.
On the one hand, it’s always heartening to see the characters mastering the skills and routines that would be necessary to survive in a world like this. It’s basic stuff that doesn’t need to be the focus of every episode, but it suggests a basic level of competence that makes it easier for us to focus on the interpersonal drama, the action, etc. Though I still don’t understand why Rick would have chosen to move everybody into the prison as opposed to taking over Woodbury – from a story standpoint, anyway; from a production and budget standpoint, it makes perfect sense – “30 Days Without an Accident” did a convincing job of making the prison at this stage feel like a good place to be, and of establishing a very different mood for the group (including smiles and banter) as Rick focuses on his gardens and his pigs while Hershel and the rest of “the council” make the decisions. And anything without the Governor in it – even if Michonne has been out looking for him – is a significant improvement over the back half of season 3.
On the other hand, the show tends to run into trouble when things are too peaceful, as we saw during the Hershel’s farm arc. And though I appreciate the desire to show how the group has expanded by giving us all these new faces, they all – even Larry Gilliard from “The Wire” as former Army medic Bob – have the air of redshirts, there to be picked off one by one, just like Oscar and the other prisoners, while the bulk of the main cast survives. Beth’s attitude towards the newbies – friendly, but not emotionally invested, so she won’t feel bad when some of them inevitably die – could well be how Gimple expects us to feel about them.
The action set piece at the supermarket, with zombies falling through the ceiling, was tense and macabre and weird in a way the show does very well, and though I assumed all along that Rick’s new Irish friend wasn’t telling him the whole truth, the idea of this insanely lonely woman keeping her husband’s zombified head in a sack for companionship illustrated just how important it is that Rick has gathered so many people around him, even if most of them are likely doomed to end up like Zack, or the kid who coughs himself to death in the bathroom, creating a new walker inside the prison walls.
Interesting start to the season, but that’s never been the issue for this show, no matter who’s in charge of it. Will Gimple be able to maintain a level of quality and consistency over a long period? We’ll have to wait and see.
What did everybody else think?
Quote from a critic from the Washington Post:
“Having watched the serviceable but flat opening episodes of this new season, I think now is as good a time as any to ask if it’s worth going on with “The Walking Dead,” when all it does is underline its message of futility over and over and over. Why keep watching, even if we like the gore?”
Looks like it’s gonna be the same boring crap as usual again. Good thing I didn’t get my hopes up.
I agree with that. Frank Darabont understood the point of the show, to put these characters on a journey to find answers and solutions to what has destroyed the world. When he left, so did the understanding. Now its just stationary settings each time and token zombie deaths of the week and nothing else. Its crap now.
Maybe you should watch the episode. This was, in my opinion, what Walking Dead should have been from the start. Darabont shot one good episode of Walking Dead and treaded water for an entire season.
I strongly disagree that it underlines the same message over and over again- it sends out many different messages through out the seasons. It shows people what growing up in a new world, losing hope, no one is safe and losing loved ones looks like, and in completely different settings. At first we think Woodbury is a safe haven, than the veil is lifted off our eyes and we see how messed up the place is; the prison is turned from a damp, almost unlivable place into an up and running small village with small huts and plentiful gardens. You continue to watch to see characters develop, how their mind sets change and their reactions to conflicts, and to see new relationships build between the characters and what they bring to the plot line. Gimple is doing an amazing job at keeping the story consistently moving and developing since Darabont left.
Actually I did watch Joel, did you?
Your talking crap about Darabont, he did great work and made it the hit it became. Do you think if the same boring monatony of being ‘stuck on the farm/prison’ with the token zombie kills of the week would of been a hit from the beginning? of course not.
They only reason they set season 2 on a farm was because they no money for the show due to the Michael Winer Mad Men negotiations in 2011.
If its the end of the world, would you want to find answers or as a writer play freud discussing ‘feelings’.
The show no longer understands what it is supposed to be and is simply going absolutely no where. Just a collection of situations and Gimple (Taylor) has not developed ANYTHING. Notice how they left the prison at the end of season 3 and suddenly they are back again with no explanation? Just lazy writing with no ideas at all of what to do with driving it forward “oh lets just put it back in the prison again as that got high ratings and we can cash in on that momentum for another season”. The unknown road is frightening, sitting still in a prison talking about emotions is just boring and NOT frightening at all.
Darabont followed the contours of the comic book very closely, to the extent of being an adaptation. When he ventured away from that into new territory, we got a cartoonish racist left behind on the roof, a group of ex-gang bangers protecting a retirement home, and the nearly pointless finale at the CDC. I didn’t love season 2 at all, but I don’t think the show was any better under Darabont.
Taylor, Gimple is the fourth showrunner of the show and Season 4 is his first at the helm, NOT since Darabont left. Pretty much every critic has stated how underwhelmed they were with tonights episode and some even stating to just end the show now as its going no where and is pointless. I agree, they should. It’s bad television.
Speaking of racists. How about Daryl everyone’s favorite reformed racist still sporting a Schutzstaffel insignia on his bike.
Agree about Darabount not being great. A show about answers and follows too closely to the comic didn’t make for great TV. They’d be better off focusing on the real star of the show, the new world, and about human nature/survival/how to rebuild, imo. Perhaps get to those at some point, but showcase the reaction to the new world rather than some far off (possibly unobtainable) goal.
No Joel the CDC aspect was vital, it had to be included as its about a ‘disease’. It gave an insight into the zombie plight and a sense of hopelessness that added to the overall storyline. Darabont did a great job on season 1 and it made for great TV. The new world was being explored BBQ so your talking crap there. They stopped exploring it from the beginning of season 2 and if you cannot see that your blind. If the goal is unobtainable you will never know until they find out if they can or cannot obtain it, right now they have not explored ANY of that aspect since Season 1. I agree with what adam wrote, the show is a complete bore now. There are no story arcs anymore its just the same formulaic rubbish each week : Explore emotions + lots of dialogue + zombie kills of the week – any plot lines = typical episode.
No viewer KNOWS anything about the world the characters that exist in beyond ‘there are zombies’ because it has not been explored since Season 1 was wrapped. Anything knowledge about it (apart from the revelation at the end of season 2) was served up in Season 1 and that was it.
The show is drivel now. Boring pointless crap and should be taken of the air. Sorry.
@ Eddy, Yea I’m not praising anything this show has done, so don’t say I did. I’m just saying the show under Darabount wasn’t exactly great. He was awful at doing characters (Lori), got us caught up in the whole love triangle nonsense and the paternity struggle between Rick and Shane. Really the only time I felt decent about the story/characters was the beginning half of s3 (when they introduced the governor) and even then it was rife with laughable moments of nonsense.
The world is the star of the show (zombies, post-apoc, human interaction, survival) and that is what they need to focus on while developing logical arcs and coherent/nuanced/interesting characters.
If your point was Darabount at least physically moved the people, well you win, but it wasn’t exactly the glorious days of yore.
The CDC episode was a classic example of “telling” rather than “showing.” We were introduced to an interesting character…who dies in the end. We found out sorta how the zombie virus works, but that didn’t really offer much information we didn’t already have. And we were told that govt had collapsed, but that should have been painfully obvious from the previous 6 episodes in the season. The small amount of character development we got was mostly negated in season 2. Nothing from that episode carried forward in any significant way other than Shane’s attempted rape of Lori, and that just added fuel to the worse subplot of the entire series.
What the hell are you talking about? They ‘showed’ what the virus was about and how it develops. The CDC episode was an essential and was a perfect spring board into the boring Season 2 stuck on the farm learning nothing about the epidemic beyond Georgia. Did it occur to you that nothing carried forward….because they did not carry it forward because of the budget limitations that led to the state the show is in now of keep repeating season 2? The love triangle was a strong sub-plot. And of course, that was in the day when the show even had sub-plots let alone ANY plot.
Why on earth would you be content with learning nothing at all about the world they live in and the extent of the zombie epidemic.
The first half of season 2 is probably pretty close to what Darabont envisioned. He was fired after the first two episodes were shot, and then mostly reshot because AMC wasn’t happy with them. But the locations had been scouted, the new supporting cast was under contract, and they were already well-into writing the scripts and producing episodes. They didn’t just stop the entire production for two months to let Mazarra rewrite the entire remaining six episodes. Under Darabont, it’s entirely possible that the individual episodes and subplots would have played differently, or that they might have gotten to Woodbury sooner, but that farm was the direction Darabont sent the show into.
I think the first season was to set up what world they were in and to give a limit explanation as to why it is the way it is.
Seasons 2 and 3 were depicted as showing there attempt to get some semblance of normality back. They the characters that is stopped exploring because they don’t want to explore”. They weren’t exploring anyway but trying to survive and the way they are doing it is trying to find a permanent place to live first the farm and when the “real world” invaded, the Prison, then the real world invaded again but this time they defended the Prison and have a home.
It is only natural that they would want to stay. Now maybe form an entertainment POV it is “boring” but it is perfectly understandable from the character’s POV. And what is there to explore anyway? There are dead people trying to eat you alive, that is what is out there. Remember, they “explored” for seven months between seasons two and three in the show’s timeline. They just want to get on with their lives in a safe place. Again, from an entertainment standpoint YMMV if the interpersonal things are boring or not, but looking from the character’s POV it is perfectly understandable.
BTW I believe it is understandable that they chose the Prison over Woodbury. Ironically The Group proved that Woodbury is very hard to defend with all its potential access points that would take a lot of man power to guard against, not so much from the Walkers of course but from live human beings.
In the show “Revolution”-one of three other post apocolyptic shows on TV today (“Falling Skies” and “Defiance” are the other two) there was a similar plot line for last Wednesday’s episodes in which a bunch of barbarians lead by a cruel leader threatened to over run and sack the town. Given the town’s defenses and the manpower available to the town and in comparison the large army the Leader of the barbarians had that town couldn’t hold out for long so the residents opted to leave. As it turned out reinforcements from another group of people saved them but the point was made. The town would’ve been sacked if they stayed and no help came.
The Prison it is far easier to defend if they have to hole up inside. The entrances and exits of the building is much easier to defend and fortify. Of course there is a threat of a large enough force from the outside trapping them there but nothing is perfect. If one wants to live in Woodbury again then they will need a lot more people but that would mean not relying on the “screening” process of three questions (“Answer me these questions three, thar the other side ye see!” or something like that LOL!)
I think we would’ve seen things like farming regular patrols and such before but they at first had to secure the prison and then they got side tracked by The Governor’s threat that lasted about two weeks (the in show timeline of season three).
At anyrate I don’t think they will be able to stay in The Prison for long and they will have to go “exploring” again because of whomever is gathering an army of Walkers around the perimeter fence and sneaking them inside, not to mention the disease that has Outbroke, apparently making the jump from pigs to humans, not surprising when one lives near livestock. Assuming it is not a new strain of The Virus, it is probably anthrax or some other livestock borne disease that killed that pig and wild boar. If it were fowl like ducks or chickens I would say SARS or similar like to the 1918 Spanish Flu. From that there have been many stories of people that were perfectly fine early in the morning but dead by bed time that night.
Of course it could be deliberate germ warfare.
BTW in a way for pigs chickens cows etc it has always been the zombie Apocalypse from the way we have eaten them for thousands of years. And it is an interesting juxtaposition of Rick telling Carl not to name the pigs since they are to be killed and eaten and Carl telling the younger kids not to name the Walkers because they are only good for being killed. In a way we are not the Apex predator anymore but a food source for the Walkers, just like the Pigs are for us.
Oh as for what is happening around the world, that was reveled in the first season during the CDC episodes, that it is a world wide apocalypse and nowhere is safe. Everywhere is like Georgia. I do want to know about how exactly the apocalypse happened and who is responsible since as I gleened from the first season CDC episodes and my own personal theory it may have been germ warfare experiment gone bad but where would Rick’s group go to find that out? Maybe write into the script a government official that is found by them? Maybe.
I think there is a spin off TWD series being planned that may answer these questions. Meanwhile Rick and his group are just trying to survive and this is their story, just like in the comic book, which as I understand it still hasn’t revealed what the hell caused everything to go to Hell.
I was happy to see further development of the core characters (I love Carol as the quiet renegade, Michonne is actually charming and likable, Glenn is becoming a hardened and tentative where he was once gungho and youthful, and so on). If I fall in love with the characters, I don’t mind waiting for the storytelling to catch up. And I do love the core characters so that is why I watch (though the Governor nonsense almost lost me as a viewer. For me, Woodbury was much worse than the farm). Also, I think they introduced a few good mysteries in this ep as well, ie, dead shower boy, dead pig (probably related), and just who is feeding the zombies at the gate and why, also – where is the Governor (let’s hope they kill him fast because they should have killed last season). I am excited. Yes, some of the show is hokey, ie, dead head in the bag – but last night’s episode was better than most preceding it. My only gripe is this… if they are going to kill off new characters 5 minutes after we meet them, I wish they would do a better job of not foreshadowing that they are just zombie food. As soon as Beth wouldn’t say goodbye I knew that kid was a goner.
Y’all are lost. The show isn’t and never was about or meant for them to find answers. It’s just about survival. Whoever said they left the prison at the end of season 3 obviously doesn’t watch the show. They returned to the prison and brung every one back with them. This show isn’t about the character trying to find out how to beat the virus it’s about trying to survive in this new kind of world. The series is great and the story is great. It’s not your typical zombie movie with smog scientist figuring out a cure. There is no cure no hope and nowhere is safe. Even if you make it safe for awhile eventually something will happen that will challenge it because that’s only realistic. The show is much more about what goes on between the characters than it is about the rest of the world. The characters don’t know what’s going on everywhere else all they know is they have to survive within there group. Nothing more nothing less.
I think the 1st episode did what it was suppose to do. Introduce us to new characters and get an overall view of the differences between this season and last season. It was kinda slow but it’s only the 1st episode. You ppl act like they can fit the whole season into one episode. Yea a lot of questions are unanswered but that’s because they have a whole season to answer these questions. It’s common sense ppl.
If you think the show should be canceled I strongly disagree. Just stop watching the show. I’m sure your tvs don’t automatically change to the walking dead when it comes on and get stuck on the channel. It’s a great show if you’re not a fan then don’t watch. Simple. Or Atleast make arguments that make sense.
“Notice how they left the prison at the end of season 3 and suddenly they are back again with no explanation? Just lazy writing with no ideas at all of what to do with driving it forward “oh lets just put it back in the prison again as that got high ratings and we can cash in on that momentum for another season”
This quite explains my point from Adam
If you’re gona bad mouth the show Atleast get the facts right. They didn’t come back with no explanation. If you watch season 3 finale they end at the prison with all the Woodbury survivors coming with them. Obviously you didn’t watch it.
Just wanted to say that they were STILL at the prison in the end of season three.
You need to watch it again, they were NOT. They were driving away from the prison and even just leaving the gates open. They just put them back there as they either ran out of plot lines or budget.
No season 3 ended with them at the prison. They brung all the Woodbury survivors back. Rick told Carl they’re gona stay with us and Carl gave him the wtf look. Go watch it again. Had nothin to do with running out of strop plot or budget. It ended at the prison.
I am sorry, but watch it again Sam, because you are just wrong. Andre has it absolutely correct, they brought the bus back, Rick told Carl they are joining, he got all angry…than the camera pans off the left gate and fades out.
Where are people getting the information that someone is feeding the biters outside of the gate? I missed that?
Also, governor needs to die in the first few episodes. Please oh please tie up the HORRIBLE lose end, and it should be Martinez and that black dude that kill him to fix that HORRIBLE plot twist as well. Kills 20+ of his own people and they just get in the truck with him? HUH?
The worst part of the show is in the inconsistent writing. There’s prime examples from each season where I’m a bit baffled by the execution, just how they go to the actual shooting stage without anyone questioning it. If they can go a season without those errors it’ll be a great improvement.
Regarding crazy Clara, can I just say that I think that’s what most people would look like in a post-apocalypse world. Grungy and grimy.
Agreed. The writing to me is the most frustrating part. There seems to be little character development, no coherent story, no arc or side stories. It’s all forced fed and sloppy but all is forgiven when a zombie falls through the roof hanging by its entrails and we can say ‘ooh’ or ‘ahh.’ Here’s to hoping this is the season character driven stories begin to emerge, but until then I’ll continue to hate-watch this show.
Hate-watch is exactly right the term. It seems they focus on the production value of the show (which is obviously great) first and worry about character development and story archs second.
If only they some of the now freed-up writing staff from Breaking Bad would take a job on this series and give the scripts and over-all show the swift kick in the ass it needs.
Actually I find it a bit odd that some people complain about the lack of character development. I think that was what all of season two and a good deal of season three was about. Over that span of time all of the characters have developed from when we first met them at various times on the show.
Glenn his not the geeky sweet guy we met but has battle hardened. Indeed Merl remarked that Glenn got hair on his balls since he last saw him after he tortured him for The Governor.
Carol is not the helpless battered housewife we knew at the beginning who for some reason hardly anyone liked.
Rick himself tried his best to keep his compassion and humanity, then he lost it started the “Ricktatorship”, saw that didn’t work and has gotten back to an equilibrium that he is not as humane as he once was but not a bitter almost understandably hateful man that lost his wife and that left the hitchhiker on the side of the road to be eaten by Walkers. He is the respected leader of the Group again and stepped away from the “Ricktatorship” that a lot of fans wanted at the end of season two.
Carl went from a helpless kid to someone more mature for his age but then perhaps cross the line to being heartless, possible taking a cue from his dad, but seems back to being a more mature for his age kid. Ironically Rick has become more like Carl than the other way around in this way.
Daryl isn’t as surly and aloof as he has been. He is still uncomfortable with praise from people since he is still basically a loner but he is more than sociable now.
Michonne actually jokes and smiles more.
Beth is more controlled and not suicidal although she has built up an emotional wall.
Her sister seems to be optimistic, more so than Glenn, willing to bring a child into the world.
Herschel is the hardest to read and probably the least changed since he always has been a steady personality. So if anyone has the least character growth is him.
But all of them have changed and are different people from the first episode we met them in so character growth is to me the criticism of the show that makes the least sense, since those things were evident in the so called “boring” aspects of the show, the talkative ones.
Hunter, character growth is not the same thing as character development even though the terminology may seem synonymous. Character development is more about understanding that person’s motivations. For example, it may be more pleasant to watch Michonne because she smiles more, but we still don’t know why she acts the way she does. It would be nice to know a bit more about what makes her tick, besides the fact that she has a dead boyfriend.
I’m guessing Hunter is the only one who understands the show.
It’s all about character development and each character has their story. A lot of what each one did before the ZA is unknown because it doesn’t matter. Glenn delivered pizzas. Who cares. Rick was a cop. Who cares. What they did after is what makes them how they are. Rick having to kill Shane and dealing with the ppl he lost is why he is the way he is. A lot is unknown about michonne because she is still relatively new. Same goes for Tyrese and Sasha. They’ll reveal things over time but they won’t go into some deep back story of their child hood and what they did on birthdays because it has nothing to do with what they need to do to survive now. All you need to know is wha they did after the ZA happened.
Hunter you made a lot of good points. Glad to see some one understands the show before they post.
I agree that what a character did before the ZA is irrelevant. But that’s not the point. Tell me, what has Michonne done since the ZA happened? What is going through her head? Why is she so obsessed about the Gov. You can’t answer those questions because the writers have failed to develop her character. Perhaps they wanted to reflect her as a brooding mysterious person, but it’s hard to really care about her since she not fleshed out in the least (and that doesn’t mean I need to know whether she had a magician or a clown at her 6th birthday party).
So, perhaps I don’t understand the show. Perhaps I’m expecting it to be more than just zombie killing fest even though the structure of the show suggests otherwise. Perhaps I’m spoiled by other shows out there, where when a character does something, it actually makes sense because you know the character so well. My fault for expecting so much I guess.
Sorry about my rant. I just get somewhat incensed and defensive when a commentor is snippy for no reason. Anyway, I actually enjoy this show for what it is. I also agree that the writers are getting a bit better with character development, but it has been overly long in coming. The most extreme example is Michonne, who has been around for a season now, but we still know nothing about her except that she seems happier than before.
Also, I take back what I said in my previous post about it being irrelevant what a character did before the ZA. My interest in the main characters stems from them being relatable. To me, the story is much more robust if you are given an understanding of the original mindset of a character. This could be something as simple as knowing what their job used to be before the ZA. That way, you understand what motivates them to act the way they do, in addition to the transition that occurs to them post ZA becoming all the more profound.
The show has done a good job developing Rick and I think part of that success is knowing he was a cop. Daryl has also been developed well, aided by our knowledge that he was a redneck with an even worse brother and a father who beat them both. Even the knowledge that Glenn used to deliver pizzas makes him more interesting and sort of helps you see how this kind of thing could happen to any of us.
Besides those examples, however, the fleshing out of characters is generally pretty flat. I think the show is still watchable, but think how much more enjoyable (and tragic) the show could have been to date had all of the primary characters been fully developed by the writers in a more timely fashion.
I think not knowing much about her is part of who she is. If you remember Andrea told her she felt like she barely knew her and they spent the whole winter alone together. I think that is just how she is and how the writers are portraying her. She’s very private.
And I agree it does help to know stuff about them before the ZA but it’s not nessacary and doesn’t always fit into the plot. It would seem fake in the story line for the other characters to ask michonne about her life before the ZA because none of them care and it doesn’t matter to them. And rick and Daryl have both been around since season one which is why we know so much about them. Think about it we just learned about Daryl’s abusive father in season 3. That’s the time table they are using t fully develop characters it has to make sense in the plot. Daryl and Merle got back together which is the on,y reason we found out about their past or we probably still wouldn’t know because no one else in the group would have cared enough to ask. I think we will learn more about michonne and the governor by the end if this season but it takes awhile for them to fully reveal everything.
I figure she is so obsessed with the governor for one he killed Andrea which regardless of the things michonne and Andrea went thru it was still her friend and number 2 she knows he is still a threat to the group as long as he is out there. But I think through this season we’ll learn more it just has to make sense within the plot there not going to just give a full story in one episode about her past before she met Andrea. But I think a lot of ppl like her for what she is right now. A warrior.
Sorry if it came off as snappy but other ppls comments have just been stupid. Like one guy who said they didn’t explain how they got back to the prison after season 3 when they never left. Didn’t earn to cone off as snappy tho just expressing and got kinda frustrated with some of the responses ppl posted.
Andre – no problem. These boards tend to bring out the worst in many of us. I’ve been annoyed more than a few times myself. Anyhow, what you said makes a lot of sense. It still seems a shame to me that we know virtually nothing about certain characters who have been around for several seasons (e.g., TDog was kind of a waste), but it is what it is. And it seems like the writers are working to fix things with Beth and others getting more quality screen time.
@LB:
I think you want more character *history* as well as development. I want that too but the characters clearly have developed since we met them in terms of growth from what they were in the first and second seasons when we met them; in Michonne’s case the third season. I too want to know more of Michonne’s history particularly before the Outbreak. Maybe we get a few flashbacks, but her character has developed in that she is now part of the group and feels at home with everyone and has opened up-a lot of that due to Carl in season 3-even if she does still go out on expeditions to find the Governor.
As for her obsession with the Governor, it was the Governor that killed Andrea, the friend she became very close too in the seven months between the end of season 2 when she found and save the life of Andrea and the beginning of season three when they arrived at Woodbury in the show’s timeline. She wants revenge and to help the group by killing him since I think she is correct in thinking he is a threat still and I believe he is the one who is driving the Walkers to the fence perimeter.
Even Merl before he was killed showed some character growth in that he chose to let Michonne live showing compassion and actually help the group, not being the hard core racist he was (I never regarded him as a “cartoon racist” because unfortunately there are racist just as vicious in real life if not worse. look up “curb stomping” and “skinhead” at the same time as a search)
So I agree that I would like some more character history pre Outbreak, especially Michonne, but the characters have clearly developed in that they have grown. That to me is character development, but not necessarily character history.
Hunter, I hear what you’re saying. I think the word “development” is the problem. I’m using it more as a term to describe the writers creating (ie, “developing”) a compelling and robust character, and not necessarily to describe a character’s growth over time. I realize it usually doesn’t make sense to do an information dump on each character as soon as they’re introduced and it’s often more interesting to parse out information over time, but TWD is extreme in how long they draw out even basic knowledge about a character (think TDog and Beth for worst case examples). You can glean a lot about a person through conversations they have and actions they take (even without having a character history) but the TWD writers can be pretty frugal in this regard. To me, this was especially an issue in the earlier seasons, when the show had characters running around doing stuff that didn’t make sense because I didn’t know enough about that character to understand why they were doing it. Or, In other cases, I understood why they were doing something but didn’t care because the character was two-dimensional.
Assuming you watched Breaking Bad, think about Walter White. From day one, I knew what kind of person he was. Because of that, the actions he took, decisions he made, and changes that occurred to him made sense (even if I didn’t agree with them). And, this level of character “creation” wasn’t just limited to Walter White, but included all of the other main characters. The format of TWD may not be conducive to such rapid 3D-ing of its own characters, but I think they could do better, particularly if they want me to care about what happens to them. With this new season, it appears the writers are trying harder so hopefully that will continue (eg, We already know that the new guy from The Wire used to be a medic and he likely has an alcoholism problem. I’m already pretty interested in his character…). I also understand this season why Mahonne is so hellbent on finding the Governor, as opposed to last season when she had a similar obsession about him without a clear reason why.
Wish this website had a ‘like’ button.
Good start to the season. I feel like Rick has earned the right to do the less stressful, but equally important job of farming. It may not be as cool to watch, but it is showing that the writers are thinking about the long term plan for these characters.
Seeing everyone relaxed, smiling, and even laughing was a nice change. Michonne is so much more likable when she actually talks with the characters instead of just scowling.
The least interesting aspects, Patrick, Zack?, and the Irish woman, were at least dealt with quickly. I found all 3 annoying and poorly written.
I guess the big bad this year is going to be the airborne illness that seemed to impact not only humans (Patrick) but the animals/food supply. Should be an interesting season.
Poorly written & annoying? You must have an incredibly short attention span. The 3 were only on screen a combined total of 8 minutes. They weren’t written to be well developed & awe inspiring, but to provide the viewer with some insight into the existing characters & storyline.
While the premiere doesn’t do much to establish what direction we’re heading this season, which is always a concern with this show, I could not help but come away giddy solely based on the fantastic scene at the supermarket. It was executed just about perfectly – a ton of fun, yet still suspenseful and with buckets of gore. I can’t complain much if the show keeps providing that, even if that’s all it does. Enjoyed the hell out of this.
I wonder if that final scene with the kid dying is perhaps hinting at a longer term problem – a contagion of some kind?
I don’t really care about a “direction” for the season in the pilot. Most great television shows of the modern era don’t establish a direction in their series premiere. They establish characters and tone. Narrative direction comes later. I’m not saying this new showrunner is on a par with the better showrunners in TV, but he’s put together a better premiere than the the previous two seasons. I want character development and interesting narrative. This delivered that.
I disagree on that. The last season opener was better and was ‘cool’ with inventive camera work that tied in with the last episode’s opening. This was just rick coming out off the door and walking down to the farm. It was boring and flat like the rest of the episode apart from the department store. But that was full of huge plot holes such as:
1. How did the zombies get on the roof?
2. How is it a helicopter can crash into the roof and that is fine, but a zombie will fall through it with a 100th of the helicopters weight?
That scene was just so forced and tacked on.
If you dont think there should be direction then what is the point of the show? In a story of the world’s end I want to see the big picture that made/make it so interesting.
Right now, the world of The Walking Dead, is a very boring one and the only Walking Dead I can see in the last few seasons, are the script writers.
I thought the scene at the store was really weak. The idea those zombies could have shuffled back and forth across that roof and never manage to hit those weak spots is ridiculous. Why they didn’t just have the section with the helicopter on it collapse I’ll never know.
It’s been established that they go inert without stimuli. The walkers could have been standing still all this time until they heard the crash immediately below them.
Every zombie we’ve ever seen has been randomly shuffling around and why would they never have received a single stimuli while up there?
I’m guessing the zombies on the roof must have been passengers on the helicopter (although it would have to be a fairly large helicopter to fit that many people so maybe I’m wrong). I’m also guessing that not having access to food may also affect a zombie’s Inertness. In other words, I don’t think they shuffle when they are on the brink of starvation, which would be the case on the roof.
Just as a point of reference, I think that was supposed to be a Chinook transport helicopter on the roof. It can carry 30+ passengers but it also weighs nearly 11 tons empty. It’s hard to believe it could have crash-landed on the roof and that a retail structure could have supported it at all (a crashing helicopter isn’t a gentle landing). The whole scene was fairly convoluted, but that’s not a first for Walking Dead. I was willing to ignore it because zombies dropping through the ceiling was a great scene, and because Walking Dead.
@Brian:
Regarding the first problem: I think the easy part is that they were attracted there by live people. Remember Merl on the department store roof in Atlanta in season 1 with the Walkers at the chained roof exit door trying to squeez through the slack in the chain? Merl was so desperate he sawed his own hand off? I think the Walkers did the same thing at that store, they climbed the stairs trying to get at live people there, probably some of whom are Walkers now themselves. They can do that.
On the other hand I do agree that there is no way that roof could support a chopper that big even with a soft landing. Maybe they should’ve used a small Bell helicopter, the military still uses them. That would be more believable.
Still it was a great sequence with the “Walker Rain”.
Once That black guy took that bottle of wine, I knew he was either gonna drop that or the shelf and attract those zombies on the roof and fall into the store.
See I thought they were suggesting at some sort of problem with this new character to explain his “behavior” such as alcoholism. But as you pointed out, I clearly put too mmuch thought into it and gave the writers too much credit.
See I thought they were suggesting at some sort of problem with this new character to explain his “behavior” such as alcoholism. But as you pointed out, I clearly put too mmuch thought into it and gave the writers too much credit.
I was surprised they didn’t loot the store of all the booze. Come back with reinforcements and clean the place out.
The place seemed pretty pristine too. Any store we’ve seen in the past has been pretty picked over. And alcohol? Forget about it…
They explained why the store still had supplies. Someone said that when the group first found the store previously, its fences were filled with zombies “like guard dogs.” No one would go in.
@BBQ:
Actually I think your original thought that gave the writer’s credit about the guy in the store picking up the wine bottle and putting it back was correct.Notice he didn’t die so I think he is more than a red shirt. :-) I think the guy does have a problem with alcohol and was thinking would it be wise to start drinking again? He told himself no and put it back. I don’t think he was weighing the morality of “stealing” like Andrea did in the pilot in the department store only about a month or so after the Apocalypse accorded. This is about two year later in the show time line, so I think he is an alcoholic that was briefly tempted but resisted. Unfortunately the shelving wasn’t as strong as his will power and it fell LOL!
@Mulderism:
As for how pristine the store was it was taken over by the military but I would supposed they had to leave quick taking the more practical things like actual food and tools as the zombies broke in or transformed in their midst so I am not so bothered that the flat screen TVs and digital cameras were still there but if canned goods and clothing were still on the shelves or rotten by now meat still in the refrigerators and coolers then yeah that would be unrealistic. The wine could be the only thing that is questionable that is still there. Even if you don’t drink it it could be used as a quick and dirty antiseptic from a practical point of view I think.
Oh to further explore the “red shirt” feeling that Alan alluded to in his article with even a actor with a name getting killed, I do think that was a deliberate thing to telegraph to the viewer that any character could die at anytime as was found out last year with Andrea’s, Lori’s and Merl’s deaths and the year before that with Shane’s death. But that doesn’t mean that they will die, just that the old predictable and yes some say boring ability to think that a character won’t die because he is a respected actor is not to be taken for granted.
The wine scene guy has to have some sort of post traumatic stress. They said he was an army medic, I think. He is going to have bigger problems than a drinking problem.
I also knew that the kid was gonna die, not the one at the end but the one that was being eating while the store collapsed. It was pretty obvious (at least to me) when that girl didn’t say goodbye, I was thinking, “this guy is so screwed.” I also don’t get why Rick would have rather stayed at the prison rather than moving to Woodsbury, I’m guessing its just a budget thing and they’re being cheap.
idk how people didn’t see the store scene coming, it was pretty obvious as soon as you saw those walkers on the roof. I had the whole scene pictured as soon as I saw the walkers, I thought “some dumbass is going to do something stupid and those walkers are going to fall through that damn ceiling,” and guess what? they did! not impressed with their “creativity” on that scene.
Showing the walkers on the roof was foreshadowing, so I’m pretty sure the writers weren’t intending it to be a big surprise when it did happen. They instead wanted to bank on the suspense of when and how it would occur.
Also, I don’t understand why commentors still question why the group chose the prison over Woodbury. There are a couple of good arguments presented in this thread that lay it out pretty clearly. In simple terms, Woodbury may be more comfortable and may even be less risky as far as walkers go, but it is clearly less secure from invading humans. At the time of Rick’s decision, humans were the biggest threat, and his group was severely shorthanded. No way could they have manned the walls at Woodbury against bad people trying to sneak in (particularly the Gov who would know all of Woodbury’s weaknesses).
I thought the big-box-store scene was laughable and seemed to just appease the ‘kill of the week’ watchers, too many holes -literal and figurative. As the scene opened I said aloud ‘ahh another video game scene’ Most of the kill scenes are just made to be adapted to the latest edition of TWD FPS. Also I highly doubt an alcoholic’s first choice (to jump off the wagon with) is a bottle of skunky plonk, more likely he was thinking about a date with whats-her-name who he was smiling so big at before the run. This episode was a hot mess.
Swine flu in the showers!!!!
That lady in the forest looked scarier than the zombies.
Yeah she scared the shit out of me. I thought they were somehow introducing zombie/people hybrids.
I hate to say it but I have seen homeless people just as bad looking in real life, including women.
I was wondering if she really was a zombie and the conversation Rick was having with her was another halucination. I was expecting her to turn back into a zombie and attack Rick. Agree she looked non-human.
Agree with all of the above, especially ELEVATION; some seasons back, I’d posted my anticipation that we’d eventually see some zombie/people hybrid develop (similar to the hybrid creature that evolved in the book version of “I Am Legend”).
I disagree, the show stopped being interesting after Darabont left it. It stopped ‘the journey of answers and a solution to the apocalypse’ and results to ‘stationary’ scenarios and fighting off the surrounding zombies and just exploring the characters emotions. It made me mad that they finally could of started away from that at the end of season 3 when they left the prison and this season is right back in the prison with no explanation of why they went back there?!?!?! The Walking Dead has lost its understanding of a journey into a horrifying zombie landscape to find answers and resorted to a show that spends 80% exploring character emotions and 20% new ways to kill zombies. I’ve given up on this show now.
I’m curious what the answer is you’re looking for? Why the zombies exist? They’re a communicable disease, that is all. They exist to kill and feed, like any parasite or bacteria that might kill you. I think that’s really the only answer you could expect to get. There’s no CDC or Pentagon or United Nations to save us. It’s only live or die.
The Walking Dead is supposed to be about surviving in a world where the accepted rules no longer exist. That is all it will ever be about.
No its not ever been just about that, thats what the first season was about, finding answers. Its only because of budget problems they stuck it on a farm and its been literally ‘stuck on the farm’ ever since. If its just about surviving till elimination then the show immediately runs out of ‘anything’ to explore. When you know they are going to become zombie’s regardless that emphasizes that point even further. If you expect them to just die then its just a waiting game and your watching nothing more than an incubator knowing the outcome which become a complete bore which the show has become. The characters have to have some hope in the form of a solution to the problem in whatever form it comes……it’s called creative writing, something the show has not had since the end of season 1.
Characters on any show will eventually die. It’s the process of seeing them live and grow that should be interesting. I don’t think the show needs some grand narrative like Lost or Battlestar Gallactica to be great. The hope is that they will make the most of this life before they die and survive to live another day.
The first post is correct. The Darabont season had motivation and a journey. Not just in the characters themselves but in location too. Sitting in one place does not make for interesting drama, it makes for Under the Dome. These characters have not traveled further than Georgia yet they are now compelled to sit around in a prison until they die. They don’t attempt communication with the rest of the world, they don’t try and scout to new locations further afield to establish communications with other colonies, they have no curiosity about how the rest of the planet is holding up. They are now content to sit in little cells and stab zombies in the head.
For all they know the rest of the world is doing fine. For all they know a five hour drive to the coast could result in an entire naval base of salvation. That would make for both variety in story and engaging character motivation. The show is stuck on the farm both in narrative and creatively. At least the first half of last season offered new locations and dynamic before it devolved into slasher movie twirling-mustache hilarity.
But this works well for AMC. They can keep lowering the budget and raising ad rates and cash in as long as the viewers are content just watching zombies getting shot in the face and characters sitting around in the dark in one location and never having any sort of goal.
It doesn’t work for me, so if this season is just more farming misery because it’s easy and profitable then I won’t be back.
Totally agree with everything VISIONON just wrote. I was looking forward to the locations they could of taken this too from northern state urban cities like new york or even to coastal cities or even islands. Instead they have barely travelled anywhere. Because of that there is simply no exploration of the world they live in. There are no eye openers, no education for the viewer as to the extent of the epidemic and how far it stretches and other groups they could of encountered. By now, its been so stationary for season 2 onwards I don’t think the damage is reversable and they have screwed a great concept with lazy writing and low production values. If Darabont had stayed with the show he would have explored a much different world. The changes that Darabont would of made would of been intelligent captivating choices just like Stephen King praised him for writing a much better ending to the adaption of The Mist.
The Walking Dead is finished, its running on a tread mill and has been since season 2…going nowhere.
Adam – while I’m mostly on board with the idea that there should be more exploration of the world, I absolutely don’t feel like finding ‘answers’ is something it should be getting back to. Roaming around in search of a cure isn’t particularly interesting either. And we’ve seen stories like that so many times before. Treating the walker problem as one that can’t simply be solved offers more compelling story opportunities in my mind. Hopefully they can better exploit them because, admittedly, they certainly haven’t done a great job thus far.
How the hell are they supposed to get any answers anyway? A story about that, assuming it wasn’t worn out fast by sloppy storytelling gimmicks like moving the goal post back every time the characters got close to an answer, would be highly implausible. This isn’t Lord of the Rings, where a wizard can pop in for an infodump. If the world turned to zombies, why would a random group of people have any shot at figuring out what caused it? That show would be about a bunch of scientists in CDC facility looking at absurd, made-up tech that makes it easier for the viewers to visually grasp what they mean when talking about DNA and protein chains and all the rest of that stuff. This show loses all credibility the day it shows Herschel and Carol peering into a microscope looted from a high school bio lab, saying “Dadgum, I think done found patient zero.” Even worse would be Rick and Daryl stumbling over some raggedy-ass scientist who just happens to know everything, or know most of everything, including where they can go to find the next piece of the puzzle. And then he either snaps and has to be killed before they can get more answers out of them, or starts getting all cryptic and withholding information, so the writers can tease us with tidbits as they go on, or the scientist with the answers is an improbably young, attractive female who has a problem finding properly fitting shirts.
This is a story about life and people in situations. Maybe when Homeland crashes and burns, they can get them and their CIA-HQ type budgets to make the show you guys want. That whole yank-the-string-with-the-bait-to-lure-the-audience-just-a-bit-further sort of storytelling is what they excel at.
I think if anyone was expecting this to be a journey to finding answers were bound to be disappointed because anyone familiar with the comics would know that doesn’t happen there. The first season were like the first comic books in that everyone was wondering why everything fell apart. They found some answers in the early books and with the CDC episodes of the first season of the TV show, but that is all one is likely to get It is a fight for survival among the zombies and the humans that could be just as vicious as the zombies, that is all it has been in the comics at least this far. There is no journeys across the country but a series of safe havens. The farm happened in the comics the prison happened in the comics. There have been major differences in how they were carried out in the different mediums some deaths take place sooner than later or later than sooner or not at all and new characters appear in the TV show that doesn’t in the comics and some plot outcomes have been delayed, all of which to add some suspense and unpredictability so even the dedicated fan of “The Walking Dead” comics wouldn’t be able to predict totally but plots are generally the same between the two mediums.
As per the spoiler policy about not discussing the plots of the comics here since they could be considered spoilers but anyone familiar with the comics have a broad sense of what is going to come next but I think it is safe to say there will be no wide journeys to find answers. If there are they will have to come to the Group.
Some of you guys seem to have rose-colored glasses on when it comes to season 1. Outside of the pilot episode, it was largely terrible. The acting was atrocious (even from characters who have since become decent), the pacing was inconsistent, the writing was mediocre, and the narrative was unfocused. You’re forgetting things like the incredibly boring conversation about fishing lures between Andrea and he sister, Dale telling meaningless diatribes about the importance of remembering time, or the entire episode at the old folks home. Those were the show’s weakest episodes by a good margin.
Also, I disagree with the hypothesis that this show was ever about people “looking for an answer.” Other than the one episode at the CDC, it’s been about survival. Once the group went there and realized there was no cure for the disease, the character’s motivation has been about establishing a safe haven and trying to resume as normal a life as is still possible. Even before then, the trips into Atlanta were never for exploration, they were for supplies or to retrieve the bag of guns. The group would have been fine remaining at the quarry until it was attacked, then the goal was to head to Fort Benny to find safety. No one has ever really cared about finding answers.
And now, at this point, what is there for them to “discover?” Milton’s attempts last season only showed how hopeless it was.
What is there to discover? Seriously? Read my post, or better yet rewatch this episode.
In this episode they found an entire unlooted grocery store and military outpost full of equipment. Of course they never bothered to bring it back.
That was in short driving distance. They have an entire country of discovery to reveal and if the situation is hopeless then they never had much in the way of survival instinct to begin with. In fact that would make them all more pathetic and not worth caring about anyway.
It’s not a character motivation, it’s a budgetary motivation that dictates why they are content to just sit around. You have had several seasons now exemplifying why movement in a survival situation is a good idea. If they hadn’t move on from the quarry they would never have made it to the CDC. If they had never moved on from there, they never would have found the farm. From there they made it to the prison etc. etc.
These characters know nothing of the world they inhabit and to have them decide after a year ‘Nah that’s it. There can’t be anything better in the entire country than this concrete box and festering field.” is just lazy.
The very final scene of the show I would like the camera to pull out as Rick’s group all die, to reveal a massive wall around Georgia holding in all the dead. While the rest of the country has been cured long ago and everything is back to normal. Irony is the only reward most of these characters deserve.
The store was destroyed when the helicopter came through the ceiling. I agree they could go back and loot the army shelter, but at that moment there were walkers everywhere and the sound of the building collapsing would have attracted any walkers nearby.
One thing to consider is traveling in this world is incredibly dangerous. We’re a couple years out from the end of the world now. Vehicles sitting through a couple seasons of humidity in Georgia aren’t going to be holding up well, and maintenance must be difficult. If you go off driving across the countryside and the car breaks down, there’s no AAA. I don’t know the lifespan on gasoline or how fast it evaporates from an idle car in that weather, but scavenging usable replacement parts is going to get harder and harder as time wears on. Being intrepid adventurers is actually a recipe for disaster, unless I guess you’re all on horseback. And then you have to worry about horses.
Obviously the stationary setting of the show is at least partly due to production cost considerations. But assuming we suspend disbelief on the basic set up of the show (the many logical/scientific holes in how the disease and zombies work) I don’t think it’s unrealistic for the group to stay in one (relatively) safe place. Yes in the first season it was a ‘journey of discovery’ but over that and the following seasons the group learned that the world’s best minds in disease control were dead (CDC guy told them all other advanced disease control institutes he knew of were also overrun, the French went off the air last, he said), found out how dangerous it was to try to survive in the open against the zombies, and also how likely it was that other groups of ‘fellow humans’ would be hostile. I think the show has given us a reasonable explanation why this group would have given up on finding ‘civilization’ or ‘the answer’. What kind of drama they continue to make with the basic situation is another question. But this has never IMO been a high quality show, never more than tolerably entertaining. It hasn’t set all that high a bar for itself. I thought this premiere was around average for the series.
Now that Vincent Martella done coughed disease into all the shower water and then turned, it’s not like they’re going to be able to stay at the prison. Disease and zombies in a confined space means it’s time to hit the road again!
You don’t know if it was a shared water supply e.g. shower and drinking water.
If it’s a bacteria so resilient and virulent that it can be transmitted via the water supply, then it’s probably communicable via airborne or skin contact. If that’s the case, then they’re in big trouble, because that guy had contact with all the kids. I doubt it though. You don’t go to all the trouble of showing the status of the prison and then nullify it in the same episode. What would be the point?
My guess is what he killed isn’t communicable, and the fact that he’s now a zombie inside the compound is the real issue.
No I disagree, I think the set up from the last season is not the status quo. The new showrunner has already said its going to get crazy very quick and they have more or less admitted the last season’s writing was sloppy with pacing problems. I think within the next 2 eps its going to get crazy and leaving the prison (pending budget) might be in the cards. Hope so anyway, the prison is boring.
I thought there was more than a little problem with some of the execution of this episode. First off, Clara wasn’t simply dirty; she was uniformly dirty on all of her exposed skin. So much so that I assumed it was *gray* skin, and that she was therefore some kind of hybrid, talking zombie — possibly from eating contaminated meat. Until the moment that she stabbed herself, I wasn’t certain on what point of the living –> dead continuum she was. Second problem was Carol and Carl. I am not sure why Carol is worried about Rick’s opinion regarding training the kids — wouldn’t he think it’s a good idea to prepare the kids for survival, and even if he didn’t think so, wasn’t it established in the episode that he was not on the prison’s governing council anyway? Further, why did Cal run off like that, as if he was going to rat her out to Rick? Carl especially should be on board with the kids being trained to protect themselves. All in all, I felt it was a sketchy beginning for the season, with the exception of the awesome zombies-falling-through-the-ceiling set piece.
Unless I missed something, I don’t think it’s been established that Rick isn’t on the council. Hershel simply said that “the rest of the council” is concerned about Rick not carrying a gun with him. That could mean that Rick is also a member.
I had similar concerns regarding Clara…she looked like the woman from The Ring. Ditto the confusion over Carl running away. I was thinking maybe he’s spent so much time wanting to be an adult and now that there are other kids around him, he wants to go back to a little innocence. That he was actually excited for something as story time, but in this world, story time involves knives.
Fair enough about the council, but it still doesn’t speak to motivation. I don’t get why Rick would be against training the kids. Unless having a baby has made him go all squishy and nervous.
I agree it’s kind of weird that Rick would be against training the kids. Perhaps he’s gun shy not only from having a baby, but also because of the monster Carl was turning into last season.
Are you saying that “Clara” was actually Shireen Baratheon circa 2010?
I agree with Kronicfatigue about Carl, that is was just disillusionment. Also, he doesn’t really need a course on fighting, so why bother. As for Rick, he’s flipped a switch and gone to another extreme. Now he’s all about the peace. He has to be urged to take a gun on routine checks. He tosses the gun and ammo he finds in the garden into the refuse, instead of putting them aside for salvage. He might have gone around the bend into denial-ville, where he wants to pretend as best he can that for some people (i.e kids), the world is still going on. Maybe he wants the security duties to remain with those who have already become hardened or embittered by it, rather than letting the kids turn out like Carl.
It’s stupid and annoying, but that makes the most sense with what we’ve seen. Heck, maybe Rick wouldn’t have a problem, and Carol is just overthinking it.
And regarding Clara’s all-over grime, that’s actually more realistic. If she’s been on her own for over a year, with no chance to really clean up, she’d be completely covered in filth, rather than strategic smudges that only serve to highlight Kerry Condon’s attractive-at-the-right-angle features.
BBQ_HAX0R, that’s hilarious. If it’s grayscale, it must be Shireen, and thus the head *should* have been Patchface (“I know, I know, oh, oh, oh”).
As I said further up, it is an undortunate fact that there are homeless people in real life as dirty as Carla, so I personally didn’t find it so unrelistic.
And I wouldn’t have called Carl a montster for what he bacame last year. Remember it was his idea to save Michonne when Rick didn’t nothing in and he also saved the people in the prison when they were fighting off Walkers when they came in from the back way.
Still it is true he became harder at the end of last season, taking his clue form Rick, which is probably why he is proably against training the kids to kill yet. He did see how his behavior affected his son. Still yes he is being too cautious. The kids need to know how to defend themselves at least with knives, since they are still too young for firearms, although Patrick could’ve gotten firearm training if he lived since he was old enough.
I was confused as to why that lady killed herself. It was supposed to be a dramatic moment but it felt unearned.
As for Carol, I think she would freak out because she’s teaching the young ones about knives without telling Rick or the council. I think the problem would be more the cover up than the crime. We’ll find out if that’s the case.
The in-story reason Rick chose the prison over Woodbury, the prison is much easier to secure–from walkers and humans. This was demonstrated by how often folk snuck in and out of the place. The prison is already designed to keep people out and those defenses work as well on walkers. Meanwhile Woodbury’s a town is a sieve that has to be fortified.
Plus, the Governor would have greater knowledge of Woodbury’s strengths and weaknesses should he choose to invade or simply seek revenge on Rick’s group. And as Morgan pointed out to Rick, even if he does secure the town, it then becomes an attractive bait to other humans who would want to take over. At least the prison already has built-in defenses against invaders, be they walkers or humans.
I agree with your POV, but the show has established that the entire back half of the prison is wide-open to the outside and infested with walkers. If the prison were intact, then your point would be entirely accurate. But it seems like Rick and the group are ignoring the prison’s massive vulnerability. Maybe they will establish soon that the group has somehow protected themselves from the broken section of the prison, and if so then I’d agree it’s generally more defensible than Woodbury. Woodbury is basically a massive target for walkers and survivors.
I think the showrunners are hoping we ignored that flaw. I highly doubt they have enough skills masons to secure a blown out prison. But that was so last season, who can remember all these mundane reasons?
A prison is not designed to keep people out. That’s why they are so successful at keeping people, you know, inside.
As mentioned plenty of times by a lot of people when this came up last year. The prison has small, confined areas that are chokeholds during an escape, it has a massive hole in the back, the fences can be easily broken by outside assault, anyone in the unrealistically close tree line can hold the entire facility under siege with one rifle since there are no vantage points from the inside, the prison has limited outdoor areas that are in plain sight … the list goes on and on and that doesn’t even include the basic comforts of Woodbury or it’s garden and crop areas that are not covered with the remains of dead occupants and culled zombie matter.
Joel, and even assuming NO ONE in the MONTHS since has bothered to try to secure the back of prison, the walkers still are funneled thru small tight tunnels and easily defendable chokepoints.
VisionOn, yes, prisons ARE designed to keep people out–so they don’t sneak in and help the prisoners get out. Yes, those small, confined areas that are chokeholds during an escape are also chokeholds during an invasion. The limited outdoor areas means most of it is indoors with protection from the walkers. Even if no one could sneak around back to the tree line to confront the lone person with a rifle, it would still be at best a standoff–with the person OUT IN THE WOODS DRAWING WALKERS toward the rifle fire while the folk safely inside the prison wait it out.
Except as shown last season, the only defense they have is to go inside and once inside they have no way out but to go deeper and deeper. As designed.
Once inside the building they have the choice of getting eaten in the narrow corridors with no escape again or sitting put. At which point the only thing anyone needs to do on the outside is barricade their only exit and start a fire. The smoke would be enough to kill them in their tiny little concrete kill boxes. The occupants can’t see anyone coming because they have no vantage points.
What you take as design to prevent people entering is just the basic system that keeps them inside. You never hear of anyone breaking into prison, that’s why they are focused on the opposite problem. It’s also why prison riots generally fail because even when prisoners have control of large areas it’s very easy to keep them contained and controlled.
The prison was raided easily three times last year. Once through the rear hole and twice just going through the gates. The only way anyone ever got into Woodbury was because someone on the inside helped them. Trucks trying to ram the barricades would have been useless and it had clear lines of sight in all directions.
But again, the massive failure of security at the prison was brought up last time we had this pointless argument.
The prison makes a better base for setting up secure defenses. At the least, you can slam your cell door and be temporarily secure against walkers in the immediate. The exterior of the prison might have been easily breached but that was before they put up those new doors. Did you even pay attention to that part? They are sloped outward. That has nothing to do with the walkers, but it WILL deflect the kinetic energy of a fast-moving vehicle, because the cars or trucks will have to hit at an angle, rather than directing all the force of their momentum directly at the gate. The most successful tank designs of WW2 (T-34, Panther, Sherman) featured sloped front armor for that very reason.
As for the other stuff, there are no walls or buildings that are only sturdy from one direction. A fence doesn’t let people pass through only one way. The thing that makes a secure building entry-only or exit-only is the attitude of the people manning its defenses. Anything that can keep people out can keep them in. If a building is tough enough to prevent men with lots of free time on their hands from burrowing out, its tough enough to keep walkers from smashing through. The prison was breached when it was defended by no more than half a dozen fit combatants with about a dozen total inhabitants. The best defenses in the world are useless without men guarding them. An obstacle not covered by fire isn’t an obstacle.
Those tight corridors and isolated internal areas are exactly how you prevent yourself from getting surrounded, flanked and overrun by walkers. Once they cleared a single cell block, the group was safe from the walkers in the rest of the prison last year. Everyone who died did so by venturing out of the cell block. The governor’s sniper attack worked because they weren’t keeping guard. His zombie trojan horse was no more than an annoyance. The penetration in the finale was a trap, luring them through the as-yet weak external defenses into the interior of the prison where the more familiar and better prepared Grimes gang was able to handily beat the Woodbury army. It’s not penetration when you move into an ambush.
Neither absolute maneuverability nor solid security is a fool-proof guarantee, and there are always going to be tradeoffs. With numerical advantages, alert and aware humans are not threatened by walkers. The problem in this world is that the walkers have the numbers. A prison is designed for a small number of better-armed people in control of the facility to be safe from great numbers of hostiles, whether the poorly trained army of Woodbury or shambling hordes of walkers.
Woodbury is highly unlikely to have arable fields. It will not have walls, just barricades of garbage. It will not have structures where the population can all live together in case of an emergency. The various weaknesses exploited last year could have been fixed, and given the amount of engineering lavished on the new gate, they almost certainly have been. Woodbury sprawls too much, with too much perimeter to be properly guarded. Who inside helped Rick & Daryl raid Woodbury the first time? How would they kill walkers crowding their walls? Andrea had to shoot from the wall or jump down and fight them in the open.
Visionon’s analysis is particularly idiotic. How do you set fire to concrete buildings quite a few yards from the perimeter? No vantage points? Like multiple guard towers?
And calling the argument pointless after writing so much in defense of your position is the coward’s way out. If the argument is pointless, say so up front and stay out of it. Saying it afterwards is just trying to deflect rebuttals.
@Joel, BBQ and Vision:
Yes a prison is built to keep people in but some of those things can be turned on its head to keep people out. The perimeter fence for example kept people and Walkers out for the most part just like during the prison’s life time as a working prison before the Outbreak. The same doors that could be sealed to keep people in isolated locations during a prison riot could be used to seal people out.
As for the back of the prison being wide open the concept of the insides could be sealed off is still valid from this POV. Yes the back of the prison is open but most if not all of the cellblock’s corridors that lead to the Group’s living areas can be sealed off by the inner doors. I mean the fact there are no Walkers where they live is testimony to that. Think of the Prison just like a ship with water tight compartments. Yes there is a big hole in the hull but the water tight compartments where the hole is are keeping the water from entering the rest of the ship (of course a traitor could defeat that from the inside). Yes there is a big hole in the back of the prison but the inner doors are locked and couldn’t be penetrated unless someone comes in with a blow torch or a dam good cutting tool. Both possible and so I do hope there are regular patrols in that part of the prison, not to keep Walkers out, that is no problem but to keep people out. But it is still more manageable to guard a few doors than to guard entire streets and buildings in which you have to find materials to put up better walls.
So yes the Prison isn’t perfect but it is much better than a large section of a town that has several streets to defend and would take a lot of man power to secure and even then could be infiltrated as shown last season of TWD and on “Revolution” in it’s episode last week.
@ Hunter — This perfectly highlights how the writing for this show fails and lets us down. It’s perfectly acceptable that Cutty (since I do not know his name in this show — hooray character development!) would have told Rick how he got into the prison the first time. It is also perfectly reasonable that they could have closed off that section of the prison like you said.
However, we viewers remember this huge hole in the prison and now when they want to present the prison as idyllic safe paradise when we know that’s not true. They need to address this in order for us to buy into what they are presenting. They cannot present a flaw only to later ignore it when it doesn’t fit their narrative. It’s embarrassing that we are left we these enormous questions and speculation with regards to their story.
They could have solved this with a simple throw-away line such as “since we’ve blocked off the back buildings we’ve had less incidents except for them clumping on the fence.” Solves their problem while supporting their story and not treating the audience as fools.
Since this keeps coming up here it’s worth mentioning: ALL TV series are restricted creatively by their budgets. I agree that Walking Dead sometimes feels hamstrung by budgets (spending an entire season on a farm) but the show is mostly shot on-location, it has a fairly large cast with tons of extras, it’s heavy on complex make-up and special effects, and nearly every episode features an action sequence with more effects and make-up work.
The show they’re making is likely one of the more expensive on cable television. It needs work in a lot of areas, but it’s hard to really criticize how they spend money when they’re obviously spending a lot of money on this show. It may not be Boardwalk Empire or Game of Thrones, but this isn’t HBO.
If by “Cutter” you are referring to the big black guy that tried to chat up the woman at the fence his name is Tyresse and it has been mentioned several times since his character was introduced near the beginning of season 3.
As for the prison’s interior layout, it is not like an apartment building in that if you break a wall open you have free reign to every floor and so the front door of every apartment. Anyone who has seen prison movies and TV shows have a rough idea that the interior of a prison is divided up not only by the cells themselves but by many doors that divide up corridors to control the movements of the prisoners.
In fact we saw a little of that when Carl first rescued Tyreese, his sister and their group. Carl was able to close a door behind them to keep the Walkers from getting inside their cell block (that is another way a prison is divided up internally, via “cell blocks”).
I actually really enjoyed season 3 after nearly giving up during the farm season. I loved the tension and non-viral horror The Governor added. However, I agree with another commenter here that wrote about the show losing its way when it ONLY focuses on survival. I want desperately to know what’s happening in the rest of the world… SOMEHOW. Perhaps the spin off is going to give us a broader picture — I’d just rather they found a way to do that on THIS show. I still look forward to this as well as American Horror Story — both shows that have enormous swings between compelling and flat. October/Fall is more fun with these shows on the air, and I’m actually surprised that by now more networks haven’t tried more horror. I hope The Walking Dead pushes more boundaries and surprises us with a amazing season… someday.
Regarding wanting to know more about what’s happening in the rest of the world: I thought before they arrived at the farm, during the highway scene when they were hiding from the passing Lakers, they mentioned something about how it seemed that the walkers appeared to be herding to a specific destination. I found this very intriguing but no further reference has been made. Also, we’ve seen aircraft once or twice and that has gone nowhere. The gov massacred a team of military so obviously there are troops in the area…what’s up with them? Guess well never know.
I don’t have a high opinion of this show. But grading this episode on a Walking Dead scale, I thought it was fine and occasionally interesting. Unfortunately, I thought the lady-in-the-forest played out about as boringly as possible. It seemed like they were going towards an “I-ate-my-husband and I’m a cannibal” angle … I guess technically she could have been the one that ate her husband or something? But anyway, the cannibal cliche done standard would have been better than the really rambling nature of that whole mini-story.
Everything else was fine.
I tend to agree with your comments. I actually didn’t mind this episode. It didn’t blow me away and possibly set up some interesting stories. However, it was still plagued with some laughable parts that didn’t seem to make sense. I was bored with Rick’s “story” and seemed to have no idea what the point was that it needed to be in the premiere.
There is no indication she was a cannibal. Her husband got turned and was under the blanket and she was bringing him food.
She only went for Rick because Rick wouldn’t give her the boar and her husband required something fresh to eat for a change. The only person she ever killed was herself.
Well, not exactly. Her husband’s HEAD was under the blanket. Which means he really didn’t need food at all (you can’t digest without a stomach). Gimpel confirmed on”Talking Dead” that it was just a head under there, but he and Nicotero (who directed) opted not to show it. So presumably the person who needed food was actually Clara. Which just added to my confusion about whether or not she was a zombie hybrid.
Just because she didn’t kill anyone doesn’t mean she and other survivors didn’t eat the dead. I think they are trying to expand on the virus aspect, which because the CDC is gone, humanity is left to theorize by anecdotal evidence. I think they tried to show the spectrum of exposure effects and how no attempts at rebuilding civilization by staying in place will stave off the downward spiral it’s on.
Their theories have gone from ‘when you’re bitten, you’ll die and turn’ to ‘we’re infected, when we are killed or die we’ll turn’, to the coming realization that prolonged exposure (and the awareness of just how much they’ve been ingesting contaminants) will actively sicken, kill and reanimate you when you die. Since people react differently, you could linger, like creepy Clara (pretty sure her brain was in the same shape as Crackhead Zombie’s by the time she bought it) and look like a corpse by the time you die, or if you are young or have a weakened immune system, you have symptoms and can die fairly swiftly after onset.
This will considerably change the way people look at each other, and they will be faster to turn on, and turn their backs on each other. And it will trigger conflict as to whether they should dig in and just wait for death (and sleep in circle-jerk formation with guns in hand and one eye open) or leave and try to find a place freer of contaminants in the hope that they can survive and recover from infection, or at least die a natural death, even if they have to riddle the coffin with bullets at your funeral..
I’m not one of those who came to the show primarily attracted by the prospect of special effects gore, and although American Werewolf in London prepared me for ever increasing dead-bloat in the killing, I had to look away through most of the supermarket scene. After seeing that great post-nuclear movie, Testament, I realized that you could portray the aftermath of nuclear winter in a way that was more horrifying than seeing every single face melted and eyeball popped. You don’t have to re-enact Lord of th Flies to show the breakdown of civilization.
I think the fanbase of this show is not just fans of gore for the sake of gore, but of people interested in the social psychology, etiology and fallout of this disaster. The showrunner’s challenge is to balance all those interests and continue to make a compelling program
I second Jayne’s reply. I’m a fan interested in the psychology of the survivors and fallout of the disaster. I loved the time on the farm, and was confused by those commenters who thought it floundered during that period. I could honestly do without much of the zombies and the gore, and would watch this if it were purely a post-apocalyptic show without the zombie element.
I thought this was an excellent episode, and am excited its back. Looking forward to seeing more.
@Jayne:
“Their theories have gone from ‘when you’re bitten, you’ll die and turn’ to ‘we’re infected, when we are killed or die we’ll turn’, to the coming realization that prolonged exposure (and the awareness of just how much they’ve been ingesting contaminants) will actively sicken, kill and reanimate you when you die.”
Where did you hear this theory on the show? As far as I know the facts are that all humanity is infected so when you die of whatever cause from a broken neck or a heart attack you reanimate. If you are bit or scatched you will die soon after and reanimate, but I never heard over the course of the show that if you are exposed to the virus long enough you will die like Patrick did. Are you thinking that is what Patrick died of, because I think it could be a more run of the mill infectious diease like say SARS or maybe anthrax, both real life dieases that you can get from being amoung infected farm animals.
I mean it could be what you say but I haven’t heard your theory from either the TV show or the comics. If that is true then humanity is screwed possibly. That is why I think it is more likely a more mundane but deadly disease.
And “Crackhead Zombie” could not handle warking straight let alone carry on a intelligent conversation, so Clara was by no means a Walker in any form before she stabbed herself. She is now that Rick didn’t finnish her off by shooting her in the head, but not before, just insane.
@Amyg:
You ae assuming that she was sane. She isn’t. She is carrying her husband’s head and yes it was alive since we saw the blanket move when the camera focused on it as Rick walked away. She was going to feed it even if it was detached form the body. She was going to feed Rick to it.
@Hunter – please calm down. We are all of us here sharing our theories and opinions – to which we are entitled. You will note that I characterized the last theory as “the coming realization”. I think it is being alluded to; I don’t think it is an unreasonable assumption, and many of the actions that were seen as boring, irrelevant or even overlooked (animals sickening and dying, the care being taken to tend the garden beds, the boy taking over the grill and serving people breakfast just before he starts horking) could be seen as foreshadowing a realization that they don’t really have the ability to avoid infection and death/undeath, no matter how much they clean house in front of or behind the fence. Even the scene with Rick unearthing a gun buried in the yard brought that to mind for me. I grew up in Chicago, and about 20 years ago, they banned a gun club from hunting and shooting skeet on the lakefront because the lead and shells were polluting the ground and the lake. For me, one of the hardest suspensions of disbelief with this show has been how these people charge at corpses that explode like piñatas and nobody gets any of it in their mouths, eyes, noses, etc. That line at the beginning of the show about needing an ::apron:: to stab walkers at the fence made me laugh out loud. When I mow the lawn, I blow my nose afterward and the tissue is black from the dust I’ve breathed in an activity that takes less than an hour. It’s a miracle to me they’ve lived as long as they have.
At any rate, the tone of your remarks (“You are assuming that she was sane. She isn’t” – because.. what, were you the lady’s therapist?) seems to hint that we are not allowed to disagree with you without you getting snappish. I don’t think that’s conducive to open discussion. If you are going to get this irritated at other people responding to Alan’s invitation to all of us to tell him what we thought, you should go to the comment sections of the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times. That’s where our angry people hang out.
I know that it will be addressed soon but I can’t wait. Patrick’s untimely demise – cholera? H1N1 (don’t forget Violet the pig)? Any thoughts? I like how they have progressed the decay of both the walkers and the buildings (making the “raining walker” scene possible). There seems to be more perils than ever this season – walkers, humans, the physical structures that the survivors are forced to scavenge and a yet to be determined disease. I for one am looking forward to seeing more!!
Yes they have advanced the decay of the Walkers. After all it has been about two years in the show’s time line since the Outbreak. And yes I too suspect a live stock disease as the cause of Patrick’s death, and not the Zombie virus mutating. If it is then most of the rest of humanity is screwed.
The season opener was OK. I hope the whole season isn’t an existential crisis as Rick decides whether or not to be a pacifist. Seems a bit of a stretch that Rick would go from a warrior to not wanting to use his gun and the school kids not being allowed to learn survival tips.
Here is to hoping this new show runner learns how develop interesting nuanced characters and a coherent, interesting, and logical story. I have my doubts as this episode was laughable at times. However, there might be some hope as it appears the characters may or may not have their own individual story this year. I’m actually excited for D’Angelo Barksdale this season. Cutty, seemed off compared to the limited insight we had of him last year.
Some other thoughts:
Anyone else notice the helicopter on the roof — was it an American military craft? Looked almost Russian.
What was the point of Herschel and Ricks talk at the end?
What is up with Carl? Is he just a spoiled little brat b/c his dad is the king?
Why was it an issue that Carol was teaching kids about knives?
What was the point of Ricks “journey” with Shireen Baratheon?
Is this show still as popular or have a lot of people given up, 3 hours AFTER the show ended and very few comments and contributors on this page. Usually this would go on to multiple pages by now.
I wish Beaver Casablancas had stuck around a little longer
I thought it was very good. At least in terms of the direction. I like the idea of a bug or illness out of their control taking them down more than the walkers. It’s a realistic turn when society falls apart.
Greg Nicitaro directed this week’s episode. I wonder when he’ll take a stab at features.
I’m not sure I am a fan of it. Seems to me to be an unnecessary plot-device that allows the writers to cop out and sporadically kill off people or spruce up the drama without doing much. Here’s to hoping it’s not that though.
Not unrealistic to expect disease outbreaks considering the amount of corpses strewn about and the rotting flesh being splattered everywhere. Even if it is just swine flu and not cholera.
However this episode gave me every indication that this season is going to be another low-budget, stationary farm season with some [Rec] style outbreak to make it more lively.
They no longer have the means to combat disease, BBQ. I don’t think it’s a cop-out, but a natural progression for the show. Not that I think they’ll necessarily do a good job with it, mind you, but it’s an interesting development. :-)
Wow. Quite a few of the people commenting here seem to know exactly where this season is going to the point of being bored with it already. Funny, considering that Norman Reedus recently said that none of the predictions people are making about this season are correct, or even close to being correct.
WOW! You critics sure have this show figured out don’t you? Frank this, Frank that, boring, flat, (except for the Supermarket of Zombies scene)dull, “end this show now”! what gives? This must be the same bunch who watched “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.E.I.L.D” and by the third episode started to write the show off because there are no “Super” heroes featured EVERY TIME the show airs. C’mon fellas! Give the show time to breathe and expand. zombies to the left of me,possible airborne disease to the right, and we are STILL waiting on what “The Governor” will do, while we (they) try to build a new society? “Here I am, (Stuck In The Middle With You” – Stealer’s Wheel. Give. It. A. Chance.
It’s had three years to “breathe and expand”. At what point do we admit that the show is spinning its wheels? Another three or four seasons?
Actually, I saw the supermarket scene coming as soon as I saw that guy pick up that wine bottle. I thought ” this dumbass is either going to drop that bottle or knock over the shelf,” and guess what? he did! wasn’t really impressed with their “creativity” for that scene.
And I knew that knocking that shelf over was going to attract those walkers, and seeing that they were on the roof, there was really only one way for them to get to darryls crew, falling through the ceiling. you could tell the ceiling was going to collapse when you saw the water dripping from it.
I was kinda with you, but then you started defending SHIELD =P
Just a thought with the nerd dying. Remember when he shook hands with Darrel for the dear and he licked he fingers. So is it possible now Darrel has the “epidemic” before or after. One guess I have is something contaminated the pigs food or someone fed it zombie guts and it’s a zombified version of swine flu. I’m just spit balling and thinking of how this borefest dead show can be brought back to life.
It can be brought back to life by giving the producers a cop-out to kill off any character and/or spruce up the action without developing a reason why through some airborne/contagion. Weak plot-device I’m sure the writers won’t hesitate to use.
@Aaron
It could very well be that the pig was contaminated by eating or drinking contaminated food and water. It was established in the second season that it is not wise to drink water that had a Walker marinading in it. Remember Glenn in the well with the bloated Walker? So yes it could be that. Where are they getting their water anyway? And could it be the same person who fed a Walker a rat at the fence line that could be contaminating the water or food if that is what is going on? It would be a good way to destroy that camp, a form of germ warefare.
@BBQ:
I don’t understand why you would be against a disease plotline. Considering the conditions they have been in for the last two years (my estimation) I am surprised it hasn’t happened yet. It may seem like “lazy writing” but it strikes me as “realistic”.
I’m not against a disease plot-line that will be handled correctly. Judging off the past seasons and their writing of coherent, logical, and fulfilling storylines I feel like this will be used as a cheap plot-device in order to manufacture drama or kill off characters and will be used a as a crutch in place of coherent writing.
I don’t think they *need* to use this airborne-storyline to produce a zombie inside the prison. They simply could have had the kill get light-headed in the shower, fall, and bash his head. There are plenty of ways (heart-attack, disease) of getting their intended result (dead person zombie inside the prison = chaos) without creating what screams to be an obvious crutch for them to use in future episodes. Slippery-slope what have you.
I may be wrong about how they use it. But I’d almost guarantee it’s used at some point as a crutch to manufacture drama that their storyline was incapable of generating. That is what worries me.
Does that make sense? It’s not the story-line itself, but rather how I feel like it could/will be used as a cop-out by already poor writers.
I’m reminded of that line from ‘Stand By Me’:
“Wagon Train’s a really cool show, but did you notice they never get anywhere? They just keep wagon training.”
That about sums up my feelings on where we’re at with TWD. Don’t get me wrong – a show about zombies is pretty cool. But I’d like to see some new dynamics on the show rather than just week after week hunkered down in a place waiting for the Governor or some other big bad to strike.
For instance, why don’t they try going up to northern Canada? Do they know how the cold would affect the walkers? Maybe civilization has moved to harsher climates and that is where the research is being done to wipe out the plaque.
Taxes bro. Them northern states like ’em. Show runners do not. Shame this show seems to still have budgetary issues considering it’s market success.
Agreed though. The world is the star of this show (especially since they cannot write for their characters or develop coherent plots) and it should be about exploring the remnants of civilization and what has become of it. Including if there is any cure/hope/gov’t/stable society.
Canada? They can barely go to the store without risking death. Why would they choose that 2000+ mile journey over unknown territory over trying to make at least some type of actual life for themselves?
You could write an interesting show, especially with no production cost limitations, about exploring this post zombie world. But it’s not implausible at all that these people would stay put in that prison. It’s not unrealistic that they hold no hope of finding a cure or answer. A top guy at CDC told them not only his but other worldwide disease research places were overrun. And while the cold in Canada in winter might neutralize zombies, it definitely kills people who don’t have fuel and shelter. The southeastern US is a relatively benign physical environment in a world wide break down of society: relatively mild winters, relatively plentiful rain to get clean drinking water and grow stuff, but not as disease ridden as year round warm places tend to be.
Do think season one was the most interesting season (but they had fewer episodes) so less need for filler. Think they did offer something this episode; mainly the governing council, Carol’s school & the Irish ladies loneliness. But I don’t think the show ever entirely figured out what it wants to be; its first full season (season two) was too much serious, how to live in the new world talk & last season a mix of more “serious” talk with showy zombie kills mixed in. Last night’s episode makes it look like the season three formula will continue.
I love how everyone comes here to whine about the show. I agree with Alan, this episode was fantastic, and i hope they can keep it up. For all you haters out there, just stop watching and reading and commenting if it’s that bad to you. Some people can enjoy things that other people can or will not. That is all.
Ozy agrees with Alan that the episode was “fantastic”? You must have read a different reviewer, as Alan never said the episode was anything close to “fantastic”.
I agree Ozy, if people hate the show so much why watch it?
I’ve certainly done my fair share of criticizing the show, but I though this episode was a step up from last season. I can see why people want them to wander the world from a dramatic standpoint, but from a logistical one, when you’re dealing with babies, children, and the infirm, it makes a lot more sense to establish a stable community, and then launch expeditions from it. Which, in fact, they’re doing — Michonne is making longer excursions. Yes, she’s after the Governor, but she could find other things, too.
Good things: I was pleased to see the group stage a planned raid on a big-box store. Finally they’re using noise to lure zombies away. Loved Carol’s knife training. Loved the little foreshadowing during Rick’s trip with the dirty lady — the spiderweb (it’s a trap!) and the beetle getting eaten by ants.
Head scratchers: How did the zombies get to the roof? Was there a stairwell somewhere, or were they all the occupants of the crashed helicopter? Why not use a boombox to lure zombies away from the fence? Maybe the smell of live people gets them stirred up more than noise?
Good catch with the beetle and the ants, I didn’t draw that connection at first.
I suppose the reason not to use the boombox to draw zombies away from the prison is that it requires an ongoing power source. It’s not a permanent solution. It seems like it easier to just routinely kill them when they mass around the fence. Over time, they should be able to thin the number of zombies in the area.
I’m still having a hard time with the sheer number of zombies outside this prison in the middle of nowhere. They have been there for 30 days without incident and continually kill the zombies who approach the gate by stabbing them in the head. Yet there is an endless stream of dozens more zombies at the gates.
Also, at the grocery store, once one zombie fell through the floor all the other zombies just happened to step into the rotted areas of the roof even though they had managed to avoid them up until now. Incredible coincidence.
I know it’s a zombie show and there has to be zombies, but at least make the zombies fall through the floor in a more plausible way instead of each one hitting the exact spot they need to fall through at the exact time.
The number of zombies way out in rural areas is among the basic ‘suspend disbelief’ aspects of the show. The US is a huge place with a lot of population concentrated in a very small % of the land area, otherwise relatively empty. It’s possible there could be ‘fly ways’ of zombies from urban centers traversing particular rural areas for whatever random reason; it was suggested for example the mass of zombies that reached Hershel’s farm late in Season 2 started in Atlanta, stimulated by the sound of a helicopter whose occupants remain a mystery. But most times and places in rural areas there wouldn’t be an endless stream of zombies, so that’s getting to be (especially) unbelievable.
Good point. If they are coming from all of the surrounding towns, then the towns should be zombie free. If the woods were full of zombies, then how did crazy Irish woman survive? Or why would Rick go out into the woods full of zombies without firearms. They managed to fix the front gate, but haven’t reinforced the fence. How many have they killed already? They seemed to have quite a killing spree going by the fence. They had about 6 people at the fence, if they each killed 20 zombies a day, every day, for 6 months there should be almost 22,000 zombie corpses stacked up in front of the fence. As Dave Barry would say, Wall of Zombies would make an excellent name for a band.
Since when anyone dies they become a walker, there’s something inherently dangerous about having a big group essentially trapped in the prison. It doesn’t have to be the cholera or whatever hit the kid at the end. What if someone dies in their sleep and then they bite someone who then bites someone, etc? I wonder if they have the groups compartmentalized for that possibility?
People dropping dead without advance notice is pretty rare, and even then, a single zombie is not terribly threatening. The confined structure of the prison is definitely more advantageous.
Personally, I would lock my cell door at night so nobody could get me.
Post-apocalyptic shows are often tremendous fun, but are also literal dead-ends. (Either the survivors survive or they don’t.) Generally such shows are great at the start, but soon become awfully boring. TWD was at its best when Rick saw this new world through our eyes and was on a relentless quest to not only survive, but, find his family, find answers and solutions, and find safety/normality.
That quest has stopped, and the show has turned Rick into a sedentary, mentally-unstable farmer living in a prison. TWD turned off Rick’s brain, because, otherwise, the show would essentially be over by now. Why? Well, Rick would have realized about 3 seasons ago that the way to survive the zombie apocalypse is to simply kill all the zombies and then go about living. (Remember how zombies are really stupid, really slow, and really easy to kill?)
(And, speaking of farming, why do they only have a relatively small vegetable garden? Why aren’t there rows upon rows of corn, and wheat, etc.? Why isn’t the entire prison grounds being cultivated with modern farm equipment? They live in the countryside – there are thousands of farms all over the place, filled with equipment. All they could manage to scavenge is a hoe?)
I suppose the show could solve the same ol’, same ol’ problem by, at a minimum, getting these people back on the road toward … something. Wouldn’t that be an incredibly strong instinct for any human to have? “Things really suck here, let’s go elsewhere.” Also, shouldn’t logic intrude at some point? There cannot be more zombies than there were living humans; they cannot reproduce; and they are literally rotting away every day. So, sooner or later, zombie numbers will be exceedingly small. Even the most incompetent group of survivors would be able to survive by simply moving away from them, and allowing them to rot.
The longevity of the zombies already is one of the basic big holes in this story. But pretty much all post apocalypse stories have basically implausible elements. The question is always which ones fall in the ‘I’m going to just suspend disbelief’ bucket or not. I would tend to put the zombie numbers/longevity in that bucket (not only that they’d have died off to some degree at least, but this is the middle of nowhere, the US is a largely empty country outside a small % of its area), not in the ‘fixable story hole’ bucket. But it’s a matter of opinion. But if you take the zombie elements of the show as a given, implausible as they may be, then staying in a relatively safe place, especially where you can do at least a bit of agriculture on protected ground (as was mentioned for the prison when they first found it, though they just got around to it now apparently, and I take your point about farm implements) is a basically plausible human reaction IMO.
“thousands of farms all over the place” / “Why aren’t there rows upon rows of corn, and wheat”
It’s painfully obvious that Printin’ Mike knows nothing about farming.
I liked the switcheroo of introducing two new black characters and killing a white kid instead. Clever! I hope D’Angelo sticks around a while and gets some lines.
I thought it was a decent opening; obviously setting the stage for what is to come this season. It seems to me that all the negative comments must be coming from people who have never read the comics. Although the tv show does not strictly adhere to the plot in the comic, I can tell you this: the spirit is the same. There are no “answers” to seek. As has been pointed out, it’s a disease, and everyone in the world is already infected. There is no cure. No deus ex machina to come down at the last moment and offer hope. The comic and the show are about surviving-staying alive as long as possible in the best circumstances possible, It’s not about finding a cure or other “answers”. That IS the answer: stay alive as long as possible in the best circumstances possible. The point is made in the comic, but I can’t remember if it’s ever explicitly stated in the show: “the walking dead” does not refer to the zombies–it refers to the still living humans. Rick explicitly states this in the comics. And that’s where the story lies: in what those “walking dead” do to survive, and relate to each other, and protect each other, and love and hate each other. The zombie killing is just the frosting on the cake! ;-)
Agree with this whole post. While I don’t think it excuses issues with character development, or stagnation of plot, this central theme of “no answers; no hope” has been present for a while now, and really shouldn’t be a criticism.
If someone doesn’t enjoy this idea, I totally understand that, but it seems unfair to the show to criticize it because it’s failing to be something it clearly does not strive to be.
I also agree, never having read the comics. This obviously isn’t a lone or small band of scientists working on the ‘cure’ as in the Will Smith movie. Moreover the group did, improbably enough, get to talk with the remaining CDC scientist who also told them, as the CDC primed for automatic self destruction, all the other major disease research centers worldwide had been overrun also. So we’ve been given enough info to make it a *very* far fetched scenario from the Rick group POV that they are going to find ‘civilization’ or an ‘answer’. As said, the answer is stay alive as long as possible with no civilization or cure. And I think the action of Rick and co in that regard is plausible enough.
One needn’t read the comics to be aware of the theme of this show, or aware of the intended reference of the “walking dead” to the survivors, explicitly stated or not. That theme has been apparent since episode 1 of season 1.
And, although the theme is juvenile, in and of itself, that doesn’t necessarily imply that it can’t work. It can work – in a movie; a novel; or maybe a short-lived TV miniseries. It’s just that for a multi-year, recurring TV series, it is very, very difficult to pull off. The same thing happens over and over again.
We’ve seen this season’s opening episode multiple times already: the gang is hanging out on the farm/prison; Rick and Hershel have a meaningful conversation; someone goes into town/Costco for supplies; zombies attack and kill people. Rinse. Repeat.
Plot synopis:
– Fifteen minutes of the gang gardening and hanging out. Rick is listening to a portable music player that somehow still works several years after the zombie apocalypse. He finds a gun and takes out the clip, rather than shoot the walkers who are gurgling at him from beyond the fence.
– Rick tells Carl not to name the pigs because they will have to eat them later.
– Woman we don’t know kisses Cutty. Cutty looks happy to be getting some. Cutty doesn’t like killing the walkers at the fence, thinks it’s unsporting.
– Beth kisses young man we don’t know. Beth refuses to say goodbye, indicating that young man we don’t know is a goner.
– Somewhere in all of this, Michonne returns from hunting for the Governor. Governor could be anywhere in the 50 states but Michonne will keep looking, dammit!
– The gang goes on a run for supplies at a local supermarket. Another guy we don’t know considers taking a bottle of booze, decides against it, and replaces it on the shelf. He does this so hard the shelf collpases on him. The noise alerts the walkers on the roof, who then fall through the roof.
– Carol tells the kids not to name the walkers because they will have to kill them later.
– Rick is patrolling outside the prison walls. He meets a crazy green woman. Rick takes knife from crazy green woman, then gives it back to her.
– Crazy green woman takes Rick back to her camp and starts talking to her husband’s zombie head in a sack. Or maybe it was Gwyneth Paltrow’s head in a sack.
– Crazy green woman attacks Rick. She wants to feed Rick to zombie husband-head. Zombie husband-head is starving. Still no explanation as to why the zombies need to eat since they’re already dead.
– Crazy green woman wants to join zombie husband-head in zombie afterlife and stabs herself. Rick is upset but we don’t really care as we had no emotional attachment whatsoever to crazy green woman.
– Storytime at the prison. Carol breaks Rick’s rule by teaching the kids how to stab walkers instead of reading story.
– Nerdy kid we don’t know is sick, walks off and starts coughing blood. He falls to the ground and begins to show signs of turning into a walker.
several years its only been 2 years or less.
And the nerdy kid did say he felt sick to carol.
the crazy green women is grey?
the zombies on the roof were probably from the helicopter who was originally escorting survivors but that clearly went wrong and it probably didnt crash that hard maybe, the owners of the helicopter were getting away from whatever went wrong in the store establishment and got a maybe a couple of feet up in the air untill their cargo turned into zombies. people who complain about the roof need some imagination.
Loved your synopsis. Carl told the kids, not Carol, probably just a mistype. My sister had three pigs. She named them Ham, Bacon, and Pork chop. Crazy woman was a weird shade but she didn’t look green on my TV, more or a bluish grey.
The show is not about searching for a cure. Most of the world is infected. The show is about survival and trying to find some normalcy. People who hate the static locations are delusional. Moving from place only exposes you to the unknown. There is no gas stations. There is no grocery stores. The roads in seasons when they did travel where rife with abandoned cars and walkers. There is no government and no agency equipped to develop a cure. This show is about how having death at every turn changes you. You see that is Rick’s progression. I do think this premiere episode is hopelessly flawed, but not because of the static location. The introduction of having the virus go airborne means the show has jumped the shark. There is no escape if the virus is airborne. That means everybody dies. Now the show becomes a march to see which characters die and in what order. You have infected zombies everywhere. The humans are infected. On second thought, maybe they should move around to find a cure.
The show is about survival. So why the fuck are they staying in one place where they’ll lose all their resources? Why the fuck should I be worried about these people when they don’t even care about their situations. Zombies don’t get boring to you, zombies are walking FUCKING CORPSES! They could be torn apart in so many obscene ways, You need to be wary of them cause they can take you out in a group, yadda yadda yadda. You don’t bypass them to talk about your ex-wife porking you’re partner in law.
The only reason I watch this show now is because of Larry Gilliard Jr. And now they introduce him as an ex-alcoholic? Sigh…At least I shouted “D’Angelo!!!” when Larry’s first scene happened in the premiere.
I just knew that the crazy wood woman didn’t have a husband anymore, and that she was hallucinating/being crazy. But it was still a nice scene when it was revealed. I’m one of those people that really likes the emotional side of Rick, probably because I can relate to a certain extent. (It’s still a zombie-apocalypse, you know)
I just hope that the writers do something interesting for a change and not re-introduce the Governor to only have him ponder around for 12 episodes and escape again, while the whole world was speculating on who would kill the Governor.
Simple plot line to figure out. All the dead zombies outside are contaminating the water supply. We’ll see a few internal sick, die and bite attacks over the next couple of weeks and they’ll realize they have to move on to fresh water. Good to know we have plenty of red shirts to keep it interesting. And for the record, I don’t like seeing DeAngelo and Cutty both being kinda wimpy, but the more Wire the better. How about some post apocalypse Bodie?
I don’t watch this show, but why is Cutty dressed up as Omar?
Hunter, I hear what you’re saying. I think the word “development” is the problem. I’m using it more as a term to describe the writers creating (ie, “developing”) a compelling and robust character, and not necessarily to describe a character’s growth over time. I realize it usually doesn’t make sense to do an information dump on each character as soon as they’re introduced and it’s often more interesting to parse out information over time, but TWD is extreme in how long they draw out even basic knowledge about a character (think TDog and Beth for worst case examples). You can glean a lot about a person through conversations they have and actions they take (even without having a character history) but the TWD writers can be pretty frugal in this regard. To me, this was especially an issue in the earlier seasons, when the show had characters running around doing stuff that didn’t make sense because I didn’t know enough about that character to understand why they were doing it. Or, In other cases, I understood why they were doing something but didn’t care because the character was two-dimensional.
Assuming you watched Breaking Bad, think about Walter White. From day one, I knew what kind of person he was. Because of that, the actions he took, decisions he made, and changes that occurred to him made sense (even if I didn’t agree with them). And, this level of character “creation” wasn’t just limited to Walter White, but included all of the other main characters. The format of TWD may not be conducive to such rapid 3D-ing of its own characters, but I think they could do better, particularly if they want me to care about what happens to them. With this new season, it appears that the writers are trying harder so hopefully that will continue (eg We already know that the new guy from The Wire was a medic and he likely has a alcoholism problem. Seems like he might be an interesting character to watch…).
I know it would have been a LONG shot, but I really was hoping, in the first 10 minutes, they would have shown the Governor die, tie up that HORRID lose end from last season, than move on. Good episode though!
So I finally saw my first episode and at best, it gave me the urge to play Time Splitters, a la Shaun of the Dead. Don’t name the pig – it’s dinner; don’t name the zombies — you’re dinner. Quaint. Zombies falling thru the roof with splats and dangling intestines was a gore fest, but do they honestly just do that week to week? Kind of hard to see how they’ve gone beyond 3 episodes, let alone 3 seasons – since it was ho-hum standard zombie fare, with not even a quest for Twinkies to liven up the mundane plod with nary a scare.
Kind of sad when the dead dudes’ trudge is more animated than the lives of uh, live ones. Yeah zombie apocalpyses are bleak, but an over-emphasis on that tone just came off as mighty weak.