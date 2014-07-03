‘Seinfeld’ at 25: How the show about nothing became a huge hit

Earlier this week, a former NBC sitcom made headlines by improbably returning from the dead, thanks to a website most people didn't even know was in the streaming video business. But the story of how “Community” will live again on Yahoo isn't nearly as far-fetched as the tale of another NBC Thursday sitcom, which few of the executives at the network understood, which was considered too weird and self-referential to ever succeed, and which – unlike “Community,” the little cult engine that could – actually turned into the most popular show on television.
Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Let's look back at some of the key markers on the road from when NBC premiered a pilot called “The Seinfeld Chronicles” – 25 years ago this Saturday, in fact – to when the show that became “Seinfeld” turned into a pop culture-altering smash:
* On July 5, 1989, NBC aired “The Seinfeld Chronicles” pilot, starring Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comic who'd done well in several “Tonight Show” appearances, but who had a limited resume as an actor (he'd been fired from a small role on “Benson” a few years earlier) and even less as a writer (where he teamed up with his largely unemployable friend Larry David to create the show). “The Seinfeld Chronicles,” with Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, obsessing on the minutiae of life, plays like a very rough outline for what the series would become under its shorter name: there's no Elaine, Kramer is called Kessler (and has a much more low-key, almost depressed demeanor), Jerry and George hang out at a different coffee shop (and interact frequently with Claire the waitress, who was supposed to be the show's fourth main character), etc. This was back in the days when networks used the summer to air pilots they hadn't ordered to series, and NBC's then-president Brandon Tartikoff worried that it was “too Jewish.” Hence, the pilot airing after the season on the night after a national holiday, with no follow-up planned.
* Rick Ludwin, the head of late night, who had enjoyed Seinfeld's “Tonight” stints, saw some potential in the show. Though no one in primetime could do anything with “Seinfeld,” Ludwin scraped together some money from his own budget to produce four more episodes. (As Jason Alexander would describe it years later in “Top of the Rock,” former NBC president Warren Littlefield's chronicle of the Must-See TV era, “They ordered four episodes. The whopping four. The confidence four.”) His department would oversee “Seinfeld” for its entire run, rather than the executives normally in charge of current primetime programming.
* The Confidence Four – with Julia Louis-Dreyfus added to the cast as Jerry's ex-girlfriend Elaine – didn't air until the following summer, after the end of the official network TV season. Again, this seemed to be the rest of NBC trying to dump Rick Ludwin's baby in an out-of-the-way place. Littlefield has also admitted that he thought the show wouldn't attract viewers away from the coasts.
* But the episodes happened to be airing after reruns of “Cheers” – then one of TV's biggest hits, and a comedy that performed well in repeats, back in the days when people still watched network repeats – and they did well enough that NBC finally ordered something more resembling an actual season: 13 episodes, which debuted the following spring.
* Executives, and many television critics, hadn't been without cause to be skeptical of the show in its early days. Of the five episodes that aired over that first year, only “The Stake Out” really resembles what the show would become, and it took until late into that 13-episode second season that the genius of the low-concept storylines became truly apparent. “The Chinese Restaurant” – plotless even by “Seinfeld” standards, with the entire episode involving the gang waiting to be seated for dinner – started to change minds in both the press and the executive ranks. Maybe Seinfeld and David really did know what they were doing, after all. And airing on Wednesday nights in-season, without the pressure of following “Cheers,” allowed the show to both get better and build word of mouth.
* This, in turn, made “Seinfeld” the ideal candidate to be groomed as a “Cheers” successor once Ted Danson announced his decision to call it quits as Sam Malone. NBC moved “Seinfeld” to Thursday nights midway through its classic fourth season – a season that gave us “The Contest” (the gang competes to see who can remain “master of their domain” the longest), “The Outing” (Jerry and George are mistaken for a gay couple by a reporter) and “The Junior Mint” (Kramer's desire to snack while observing surgery causes complications for Elaine's boyfriend), plus the year-long arc of Jerry and George trying to create a “show about nothing” very much like the one we were watching them on.
* In the five seasons after it succeeded “Cheers,” “Seinfeld” never ranked lower than third among all shows on television, was first overall twice, including in its final season – and could have stayed that way for several more years if Seinfeld, like Danson before him, hadn't decided to move on – and was hailed as one of the greatest comedies to ever air on television.
That is a ridiculous story, and one that was held up for years after as an example of the value of networks demonstrating patience with low-rated shows. If both “Cheers” and “Seinfeld” could go from worst to first, the theory went, why couldn't “Arrested Development” or “Parks and Recreation” or, well, “Community”?
Of course, the TV business has changed an awful lot in these 25 years. The audience is so fractured that it's hard to make anything a hit, and all but impossible for a marginal performer to become a success. Even something like “The Big Bang Theory,” which took several years to become a genuine hit, and a few more to become the monster it is today, was at least a solid performer from the start. It had a real audience base to build on.
Also, yesterday's marginal performer would be today's smash hit: in 1989, “The Seinfeld Chronicles” drew ratings comparable to what top hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS” get today. If “Community” pulled in even the 17.7 million viewers “Seinfeld” averaged in its first full-length season, the fan catchphrase would be “16 seasons and a movie,” at least. It's easier to get from 17 million viewers to 30 than it is to get from 4 million to 17.
For a while after “Seinfeld” ended, there was silly talk of a “'Seinfeld' curse,” because Alexander, Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards all starred in failed sitcoms. That wasn't a curse, but simply the law of averages. A monster hit like “Seinfeld” is the exception, not the norm, regardless of era. Few actors are lucky enough to star in one successful show, let alone two or three. And in time, actors and producers with “Seinfeld” DNA have done just fine for themselves. “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” created by and starring Larry David, has been a classic of this century for HBO. Louis-Dreyfus had a healthy run on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and seems to have a stranglehold on Emmys for as long as “Veep” is around. Seinfeld himself is so rich he doesn't need to do another TV show, and instead does interesting little projects like his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” web series.
Many networks tried to copy “Seinfeld,” including NBC. (Seinfeld always believed that “Friends” was a naked rip-off of his show, minus the rules he and David established against hugging and the learning of lessons.) But neither the show nor its bizarre path to success were easily replicable, other than on “Curb” (which is essentially about a world where George Costanza is obscenely wealthy and immune from consequence), which even managed to provide a better “Seinfeld” finale than the one David wrote for the original show.
Which, again, speaks to what a weird, wonderful beast “Seinfeld” was. How did that show about nothing become something that everyone wanted to watch for a few years? Because it was great, but also because it was in the right place at the right time a bunch of times in a row.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I remember ABC’s attempt at recreating “Seinfeld”, “It’s Like, You Know…” with Jennifer Grey. I don’t remember it being bad, possibly because it was created by Seinfeld’s Peter Mehlman.
Yeah, because of Mehlman, “It’s Like, You Know…” was the best of the imitators, and quite good at times.
I liked that one. Couldn’t get over Jennifer Grey’s new nose, though. Made her almost unrecognizeable.
Yeah, I really dug that show. I wish it had stuck around a little longer.
Maybe I’m showing my age (32), but I have NEVER heard of that show? And I loved and still love Seinfeld.
On Netflix or any streaming service?
I loved “It’s Like, You Know…” Wasn’t it advertised as Seinfeld in LA? I thought that was an apt description (at least until Curb showed what Seinfeld in LA actually was).
“Seinfeld” is streaming on Crackle (I know, I know… What’s Crackle?).
I haven’t it tried out because, although it’s free, apparently they load their shows and movies up with tons of commercials. Often times, I’m told, commercials are randomly inserted right in the middle of a scene.
It might not be a problem with “Seinfeld” since the show had natural commercial breaks built in, but two other classics they have the rights to that I’d be interested in watching — The Larry Sanders Show and The Prisoner — did not. I’m used to seeing those shows commercial free, so watching those on Crackle is, apparently, pretty maddening.
Wait… You were asking about that Jennifer Grey show, weren’t you?
Oops.
I’d never heard of it until now either. No clue about that.
Looks like Youtube has a few of the episodes available.
Now off to waste a day of work seeing if my memories of the show are true or the product of childhood nostalgia.
Oh god, I hated “It’s like y’know”. Nothing like constant “Look at how weird we are in LA” and “Jennifer Grey has a new nose” jokes.
Can’t believe no one mentioned “it’s always sunny”. Pretty much Seinfeld for the younger generation. Definitely embraces the famous no hugging or lesson learning rules
As erratic as it was, and though it probably shouldn’t even have lasted as long as it did, I have such fond memories of ‘It’s Like, You Know…” Its Jerry was bland, but Chris Eigeman, coming off the Whit Stillman flicks? A.J. Langer, the most winning SoCal space cadet since Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘L.A. Story?’ And how often does one find a favorite author through a sitcom? ‘It’s Like’ got me to read Lorrie Moore’s ‘Like Life.’
I still fuzzily quote the show from time to time. Eigeman’s character had a line about how he was only ever hit on by married women, something about how he “didn’t qualify as a choice, but was acceptable as an option.” Good stuff.
The story of “Seinfeld”: It was a summer burn-off, then yada yada yada, it was a hit.
“The single Guy” was my favorite “Seinfeld” clone.
I vividly remember turning to my wife and saying, “It’ll never make it.” after we watched the “Friends” premier…
I feel there’s some rewriting of history involved with Seinfeld’s early ratings. Its ratings trajectory is comparable with TBBT’s, where a respectable performer turns into megahit. Seinfeld wasn’t Cheers, a show which really was a flop in its first season.
And marginal performer to hit still occasionally happens, such as with NCIS, Scandal, HIMYM, Shark Tank and Family Guy.
You forget… back then, if you didn’t get 20 million viewers, you were getting cancelled.
Case in point: The Flash, the 1990 comic book drama that was WAY ahead of its time, fantastically acted by John Wesley Shipp, Alex Desert, etc, was by today’s standards, a gigantic hit.
But in 1990, it was only a mid-range, solid show. It was a hit, but it wasn’t a BIG ENOUGH hit to “justify” the budget for CBS.
I still, for the life of me, can’t believe CBS cancelled The Flash. I own the complete series on DVD, and while some of it is hokey, it really is very good and hold up well.
That show should’ve gone 10 years.
@HistoryOfMatt: Even today shows with a pretty good rating get cancelled, because of budget reasons. I mean, the only reason why HANNIBAL is still on air, is because NBC has to pay very little for it and the critics love it. If they had to pay the full price, we probably wouldn’t have seen the end of season 1 until its DVD release.
(I know that the ratings for Hannibal are less than “pretty good”, but it really is the low cost and he great reviews that keep it on air.)
My favorite Seinfeld imitator has to be the British show Coupling. It’s also kind of a Friends imitator in its cast demographics, but the tone and patter and coining of phrases (Melty Man, Giggle Loop, etc.) is very Seinfeld-ian. I think the DVD cover even says “A show about nothing… but sex!” The first two seasons particularly are as funny as any sitcom I’ve seen.
And the US remake was an utter and complete failure.
I agree that the first two seasons of Coupling are fantastic. The failure of the U.S. version almost killed the chances of The Office being made here.
I always loved “Titus”. Granted, it’s not REALLY an imitation, considering that it usually was “about something”, but many episodes had very limited plots (“Titus is stuck under a car”, “The gang tries to survive road rage” “The gang does everything wrong that you can do wrong on a plane post 9/11”) and it was full of VERY flawed human beings, who never learned their lesson.
Hello……..Alan.
Friends also had better looking actors.
JL-D can hold her own
After suffering withdrawals from THE AMERICANS & FARGO concluding in the past 20 days, and while waiting for the incredible MASTERS of SEX to begin 10 days from now … this retro look at SEINFELD provides a much-needed diversion.
Way back then, I watched from day one, and just fell for this show “about nothing” — I remember clearly George’s ranting, pleading demands of the “NO, it’s about nothing, Nothing, NOTHING!” format to Dalrymple of “NBC” (the talented, serviceable Bob Balaban). So when George finally “inhaled” a breath, and said basically ” are we ON !” …. Dalrymple fires back “NOT YET!” What a moment … 2nd only to Dalrymple’s classic : ” … get a Good Look , Costanza ?!?! ” L O L !
Every fan has his/her favorite episode, but mine HAS to be “The Outing” (hint: “not that there’s anything wrong with that…”). That 30mins was as well crafted for story and pace as any sitcom I’d ever seen. Also, I was “OK” that the beautiful sexy Paula Marshall (resplendent in those tight pullovers) was cast as the reporter from NYU — though Jerry labeled her as “Lois Lane”, while in her arms, and pausing for reflection.
Do you suspect along with me that the reruns of Seinfeld will outlive most of us? If so, SO BE IT !!!
I’m getting off topic, but since I had that same feeling of Americans and Fargo absolutely raising the bar of summer expectations, you might want to check out Rectify (2 eps into season 2) and Leftovers (just started Sunday). The former had an amazing first season and the latter’s pilot was very unique.
Neither rise to Americans and Fargo which may be 1 and 3 on my 2014 list (#2 is GoT)
How does Mulaney pilot (or more episodes) compare, Alan?
I work a second shift job and while watching Community repeats at 2 AM on my local Fox keeps showing 2-3 min previews of the new fall shows and Mulaney looks to have 80% of the Seinfeld formula. Annoying character in the building, woman friend from college not girlfriend, and regular friend. Then the differences being Eliot Gould instead of Kramer and Martin Short as his boss.
They even have him doing hokey standup in a ill-fitted suit. They might as well call it “Seinfeld for Millenials.”
Loved reading that Larry/Jerry had a rule against no hugging or lesson-learning. Great rule.
The writing was so incredible on Seinfeld, comparing it to anything today seems wrong. Doubt there will ever be a sitcom like it.
I remember the first time I saw an episode in 1990 when Jerry’s mom appeared I recognized her as the neighbor from ALF. I watched it on and off but it wasn’t until fall 1991 when they aired “The Library” with Phillip Baker Hall as “Bookman” the library cop that I became a big fan.
Alan, I’m surprised you were chosen to write this well-written, succinct, cliff-notes-like tribute to Seinfeld, and not Dan.
Heh. :-)
I am shocked how well this show has aged. You could’ve fooled me and said that some of those episodes (particularly in the later seasons) were filmed in the 2000s or 2010s.
You know, it’s just recently that I’ve come across people who don’t like Seinfeld.
I don’t think it’s because I was sheltered or anything.
I mean, I joined the Marine Corps the same summer of the series finale. So I met people from all walks of life, all ethnicities, all strata of class, and we all loved Seinfeld.
When I went to college, we all loved Seinfeld.
I get to my job, and I find random people who don’t like it at all. They don’t get it. They don’t think it’s funny.
It’s weird. I always imagine these people would rather have watched a series devoted to Kevin, Gene, and Feldman (and Vargus!!!).
Did anyone wonder why those guys never had an Elaine of their own, or if they ever got one?
Maybe they met Toby, and Toby became their Elaine.
Yeah, I like to think that was probably what happened.
It seems a lot of people (including Dan) just don’t like ‘The Confidence Four’ and their usually snarky attitude. I don’t agree – I think they’re all identifiably human in their foibles – but I can empathize with the position.
But even so – even if you hate the main characters – it seems impossible to deny that some of the situational and meta humor of the show was brilliant – and that it has influenced the entire subsequent history of TV comedy.
I have a somewhat similar opinion of “Seinfeld” as Dan, although I likely haven’t seen as much of the show as he has. I’m in my early twenties and was always put off the show by the commercials that were made for the syndicated airings, which always cut down the most shrill scenes of Jerry and George screaming at each other. And watching actual episodes never filled me with any “oh, this is what I’ve been missing, this is brilliant” feeling. I don’t think it’s a bad show by any means, just one that isn’t really for me. Also like Dan, I prefer the voice and tone of Curb because it doesn’t involve having to hear Seinfeld and Alexander being shrieking banshees.
“And watching actual episodes never filled me with any “oh, this is what I’ve been missing, this is brilliant” feeling.”
Perhaps it’s a matter of timing. When I saw “The Chinese Restaurant” episode Alan mentioned first broadcast in ’91, I couldn’t help but admire the brilliance of the idea.
“Also like Dan, I prefer the voice and tone of Curb…”
Understandable – although without ‘Seinfeld’, there would be no “Curb” (as well as no “Community” and a host of other stuff).
Brendan, I can understand if the show is not for you. I think my comment was more about, for the longest time, from sea to shining sea, in the North, South, East, and West… from the deserts to the jungles, it’s only recently that I’ve found or heard of people who don’t like Seinfeld.
And weirdly enough, most of them are people who’ve only seen it in reruns and not first run.
I wonder if that has anything to do with being a part of the zeitgeist as it happened.
I do have to say, as someone who has watched every single episode of Seinfeld multiple times, that description of the characters of Jerry and George specifically (shrieking banshees), doesn’t sound like anything I’ve ever heard, and if that is your impression, I can only recommend that you watch some of the better episodes from season 4 and 5, for example, and I think you’ll see that particular descriptor might be a tad of hyperbolic.
It’s the new breed of hipsters! The show gets over-hyped to them by folks who adored it and they set themselves up for disappointment. Anti-nostalgia.
If they’re hipsters, over-hype has nothing to do with it. They’d dislike it on principle.
I just realized that Scott Patterson was a guest on Seinfeld as Elane’s sponge-worthy guy five years before he was cast as Luke on Gilmore Girls. With the way GG loved its pop culture references I’m surprised there wasn’t ever some meta-joke about that snuck in.
Lauren Graham played one of Jerry’s girlfriends too.
Chances are if someone made it as a comedy actor in the late 90’s/2000’s they were a guest actor on Seinfeld at some point.
You wanna blow your mind?
Watch “The Limo.”
Yeah, that’s everyone’s favorite dad, Peter Krause, Adam Braverman himself, as a white supremacist.
CRAZY.
There’s a litany of awesome guest stars.
Mariska Hargitay is one of the actresses who auditions to play “Elaine” in “The Pilot.”
A pre-hair transplant Jeremy Piven gets the part as “George.”
Courtney Cox showed NBC execs should could carry a show (remember, Friends was originally supposed to be more about her than a true ensemble) as Jerry’s “wife” Merrill.
Jennifer Coolidge is the woman who doesn’t want to give Jerry a massage.
Jane Leeves is “The Virgin.”
Susan Walters is “Mulva.”
Of course, we all remember that Teri Hatcher’s breasts are “real and spectacular.”
Wilford Brimley, French Stewart, Wendy Mallick, Michael Chiklis, Lori Laughlin, Brenda Strong (Sue Ellen Mischke, the “bra-less wonder!”), James Spader, Brad Garrett, … the list goes on and on.
And of course, who can forget both Walter and Skyler White were on Seinfeld, too!
Bryan Cranston’s semi-regular turn as Dr. Tim Whatley, DDS was always hilarious.
Seinfeld was my favorite show and because it also was the woman that was to become my wife, I met her.
Back in 98, when Jerry called it quits, he quickly signed to do a week long broadway one man show called I am telling you for the last time, under the premise that he would retire his old material after this run.
The last show was to be aired on a Sunday night, live on HBO.
I lived in Montreal and there was no HBO of any kind on regular, legally available, tv in Canada back then.
A friend had a satellite hookup from the US. He knew I liked Seinfeld and invited me to watch the special.
His girlfriend had a friend. She knew she liked Seinfeld and invited her.
The rest is history.
Thanks Jerry…
Poor Dan. Like the person baffled by soccer while all around him people are cheering for the US national team in the World Cup.
Took me until 1995 to discover ‘Seinfeld’ mainly because I used to bartend at night. But it became a favorite. Regarding ‘Friends’…I remember seeing the commercials for it leading up to its premier and thinking it was ‘The Big Chill’ for whining slackers.
Community sucks. Just let it did.
Agreed, let it did.
Agreed, let it did.
Seinfeld has not aged well. Plain and simple.
Seriously, that’s why it will run in syndication in perpetuity.
There will never be a show like Seinfeld again. Other than Curb on HBO all sitcoms since Seinfeld stick to the same formula. There is nothing unique about them. Most aren’t even remotely funny. Has there been any sitcom other than Seinfeld that can match the great ones from the fifties and sixties. The Honeymooners, Lucy, The Phil Silvers Show, Car 54 Where Are You. Car 54 in a way was the Seinfeld of it’s time. Even though it didn’t last long it’s the episodes were totally off the wall. The genius of Nat Hiken using many of the same actors from The Phil Silvers Show or Sgt Bilko. Joe E Ross, Fred Gwynne, Al Lewis who was later Grandpa on The Munsters, Beatrice Pons, Hank Garrett, Nipsey Russell. What a cast!! Go over to IMDB and look up some of other cast and guest stars. An amazing line-up of actors, celebrities.
My parents loved Car 54 ….
One of the many things I’ll always remember about “Seinfeld” is the incredible (and incredibly wierd) guest stars they went through over the years. Some were only ever famous for their time on the show (Soup Nazi, J. Peterman, Papi), while some were just doing another random role in a career of dozens of such roles (Peter Stormare). Some became super-famous later on (case in point, Bryan Cranston, who was guest-starring on every 90’s sitcom before Malcolm, which led to Walter White and then being in everything, everywhere, always.) Some got equal-to-bigger roles on other sitcoms soon after (Wayne Knight). Even Jerry’s girlfriends became the farm leagues for nearly every budding comedic actress of the time (Jane Leeves, Teri Hatcher, Janene Garafolo, Debra Messing, Kristen Davis, etc). If you were ever in the orbit of the Manhattan Four, chances are people would remember you.