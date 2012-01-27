Series finale review: ‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. Sarah/Chuck vs. the Goodbye’

Well, we’re all done with “Chuck.” I already published my 5-part retrospective interview with Schwartz and Fedak (and I interviewed Fedak again about the series finale) and my list of great moments in “Chuck” history. All that’s left is to review the final two episodes, and that’s coming up just as soon as I’m wooed by Midwesterners…
“I love Chuck Bartowski, and I don’t know what to do about it.” -Sarah
“You’re not the person you were. You are so much more.” -Ellie
“She may be the best spy in the world, but I’m Chuck Bartowski. It’s not like she’s out of my league.” -Chuck
“Chuck? Kiss me.” -Sarah
Tonight gave us two last episodes of “Chuck,” but they essentially functioned as one (to save time, the second hour didn’t even bother with the opening credits sequence), telling the story of Chuck’s most important mission of all: to get Sarah to fall back in love with him. And over the course of those two hours, we got the story of the series, in ways big and small, and reminders all over the place of why we loved this show, why we bought sandwiches for it, why some of us got so mad when certain parts of it weren’t to our liking, and why it feels so gratifying to get one last ending(*) – and why, even though I recognize that this feels like the right time to end for real, I’m sad that I’m never going to see a new “Chuck” episode again.(**)
(*) I liked Morgan’s joke in “Chuck vs. Sarah” about how they were now on their third “last” mission with Carmichael Industries. Felt very much like a comment on how many times this show has tried to say goodbye in the past, only to be brought back for more and more and more.
(**) Unless, of course, Schwartz and Fedak dust off “Chuck vs. the Million Dollar Bill” as a bonus feature for the complete series DVD.
These two hours were on one level a literal trip down memory lane, revisiting past moments, locations and characters to remind us of all that Chuck and Sarah had been through, and all that Sarah had forgotten.
In the first hour, we got more time in Sarah’s original apartment, got to see her pay homage to Bryce Larkin’s theft of the Intersect with the way she assaulted the D.A.R.P.A. lab (including leaping through the top window), got mentions of Bryce and Director Graham and paid a visit to Chuck and Sarah’s dream house. And through Sarah’s videotaped mission logs (one of many lovely moments for Yvonne Strahovski), we got to hear about Sarah’s perspective on many past adventures, and to see her slowly falling in love with the dork who was singing about Vicki Vale when they met.
The second was even more of a greatest hits, with references to Ted Roark, Fulcrum and the Ring, and with visits to another version of the Mexican restaurant where Chuck and Sarah had their first “date,” to a Wienerlicious franchise in Berlin and a Russian consulate, all signposts in Chuck and Sarah’s journey from cover relationship to real one. Jeffster! got to perform one last time (and save the day far more completely than they did in “Chuck vs. the Ring”), Mary Bartowski came back to help, Chuck again chose taking on the responsibility of the Intersect over what was more convenient for him, Chuck again disarmed a bomb by using the Irene Demova computer virus from the pilot, and in the beautiful final montage, we got glimpses of most of Chuck and Sarah’s biggest moments as he told her the story of the great romance she had mostly forgotten.
But these two hours were more than just a Greatest Hits compilation of past moments. It wasn’t just a summary of what we watched, but why we watched it. It was funny (Chuck accidentally shooting Casey out of the sky with Casey’s own gun was hilarious). It was thrilling (as I’ll talk about more below, Sarah kicked even more ass in these two episodes than she did in the two previous where she had the Intersect). It was touching. It was, in everyone’s quest to convince Sarah that she really does love Chuck, incredibly romantic. (And I would argue that the romantic flavor of “Chuck” was its most important, much as I loved Jeffster!, Morgan, Casey’s grunts and the cool action sequences. Zachary Levi could do a lot of things well, which is what made the show work, but the romance was always where he shone brightest, and Chuck’s love and heartache for Sarah really drove these two hours.)
Most of all, though? It was, in spite of the potential for great heartbreak given the Sarah situation, happy. And if there is one emotion I associate with “Chuck” above all others, it is joy.
“Chuck” was a show with a lot of moving parts, mixing a lot of tones and styles and genres into a blender. Some weeks, everything worked. Some weeks, only some parts worked. Some weeks, we basically had to wrestle our brains to the ground to accept that the plot could actually work the way it did. But “Chuck” was a show where we forgave a lot because the joy of the show – both of the people making it and that we could feel watching it – was always so palpable. These people loved making this ridiculous show, and we loved them for it. And though the show went dark at times, often very effectively (Stephen’s death, Sarah executing Mauser and then lying to Chuck about it), but ultimately it was an upbeat show that took its cues from its happy-go-lucky main character. When Chuck, Sarah and Casey teamed up, all three of them were forever changed, but the two veteran spies became a lot more like Chuck then he became like them.
So even as all hope seemed lost for recovering Sarah’s memories, her character growth and her feelings for Chuck, “Chuck vs. the Goodbye” radiated joy, and that happiness let me know that things would work out okay. Because for all of Chuck’s concern, these were two pretty fantastic hours of “Chuck,” and if there’s been one constant in the 57 previous “Chuck” Series Finales That Weren’t, it’s that this is a show that believes things should work out in the end for the people we love.
“Chuck vs. Sarah” was the darker of the two hours, dominated by Chuck’s pain over what Quinn did to Sarah. But even it had some lighter moments, like the brainwashed Sarah mistaking Chuck’s clumsy schmoopiness for a plot to kill her, or Casey cleaning up Morgan’s mess while wearing a World’s Greatest Dad apron.
“Chuck vs. the Goodbye,” meanwhile, restored Sarah to the side of the angels, even if she couldn’t reconnect with her feelings for Chuck, but her switch of allegiances opened things up for even more comedy and nostalgia and romance, and eventually led us to that great final sequence on the beach.
When the amnesia storyline kicked in last week, some of you expressed concern that five seasons of character growth for Sarah were being thrown out the window. I don’t think that’s what happened (nor does Fedak, as you can see in our interview). Whether or not Chuck’s kiss performs the Disney princess trick and breaks the evil spell all at once or not, it’s clear Sarah is coming back. She remembers how to stock the Wienerlicious counter. She remembers Irene Demova. She remembers them carving their names into the frame of their dream house. And as Chuck tells her the story of their great romance, you can see her slowly beginning to connect with the rest. If she’s not all the way back now, she will be eventually. He’s her Chuck, she’s his Sarah, and they get to fall in love all over again, and that’s pretty damn sweet. We may not know exactly what the future holds for those two (Fedak also talks about that a bit), but we know that they’ll be together, and all the rest is details. Once upon a time, Sarah was Chuck’s guide into a strange new world, and now he gets to return the favor.
Beyond that, everyone else comes out of the final finale with the happiest of endings. (Even Big Mike has never wanted more than to work at that store, and now the Subway counter will be even closer.) Ellie and Awesome get cushy Chicago jobs and the ability to buy a home for baby Clara to run around in, and it sounds like they’ll have Frost around to help quite a bit. Morgan and Alex move in together, and if Chuck does succeed in turning Carmichael Industries into a computer security firm, Morgan can help out there. Casey – after marvelously wrapping Chuck up in a Russian-style hug (a great payoff to Chuck’s awkward attempt to hug him back in “Chuck vs. the Ring”) – heads off in search of Verbanski, and that seems an ideal future for the man John Casey has become: he can travel the world and have adventures (the computer security job would’ve bored him after a while) with his special lady friend, without being tied down by government missions and secrets that would prevent him from being around Alex whenever he wants to.
And Jeffster!… well, Jeffster! finally become the rock stars we know they deserve to be… in Germany… to be adored by, as Jeff puts it, “women… and men?”
Of course we couldn’t get through this finale without one last, surpremely awesome Jeffster! performance, this time with Vik Sahay going to town on a symphony-backed performance of A-Ha’s “Take on Me” (for you youngsters in the audience, here’s the then-groundbreaking video that wowed us back in the ’80s) to keep the bomb from going off. This one didn’t have a line quite as good as Awesome Sr.’s “Sam Kinison and an Indian lesbian” dig from “Mr. Roboto,” but General Beckman’s horror(***) at seeing these two in action almost made up for that.
(***) Very good Beckman episode, between her reactions at the symphony and then the incredible warmth with which she tells the former members of Operation Bartowski that they know where to find her. She’s learned to love these knuckleheads and their absurd ways of doing business, no? And why shouldn’t she?
So all’s well that ends well, and the episodes even before that extended “Return of the King”-style coda were terrific in their own right.
I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: I would have been disappointed had the show ended with “Chuck vs. the Ring,” but I also would have been happy that it went out on such an incredibly high note, and I would have been satisfied with any or every one of the other faux-finales had it been the end for real.
But this was better than those. This was closure all the way around, and adventure, and comedy, and heart and heartache and all the other things that made me write that open letter, that made you guys buy sandwiches, that kept us watching all these years.
That was the ending that “Chuck” deserved.
So thank you, Schwartz and Fedak. Thank you, Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin and Joshua Gomez. Thank you, Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin. Thank you, Scott Krinsky, Vik Sahay, Mark Christopher Lawrence and Bonita Friedericy, Julia Ling and Tony Hale. Thank you, Scott Bakula, Timothy Dalton, Carrie-Anne Moss and the rest of a legion of great guest stars. Thank you, Robert Duncan McNeill and the rest of the directors who made this look like a spy show on a mico-budget. Thank you, all you writers past and present who made this ridiculous, wonderful concoction of silly and serious, love and action, nerd references and soap devices.
Thank you, “Chuck.” It’s been five years of fun when we might have only gotten one or two. I will miss you.
Some other thoughts:
* This week in “Chuck” music: “Your Hands” by Ghost Society (Sarah watches the video mission logs), “Goshen” by Beirut (Chuck feels miserable with Sarah gone), “Gold on the Ceiling” by The Black Keys (Sarah parachutes to safety), A-Ha’s “Take on Me” by Jeffster! (Beckman is saved), “Cruel and Beautiful World” by Grouplove (Casey leaves the apartment to Morgan and Alex, Ellie and Awesome pack for their move, and Morgan tells Chuck he knows where Sarah is), and, finally, the very last song featured on “Chuck,” and one I’ve been singing to myself for the last couple of days, “Rivers and Roads” by The Head & The Heart (Chuck tells Sarah the story of their romance).
* Even without the Intersect, Sarah is super-mega-badass in both of these episodes, whether she’s parkouring her way up to the balcony of the Woodcomb apartment (and barefoot in sleepwear, at that), borrowing the Bryce Larkin moves at the D.A.R.P.A. facility, or the entirety of the airplane/skydiving sequence from the start of the second hour. In the interview, Fedak talked about how hard they had to work to make Intersect’ed Sarah seem extra-super, and moments like the ones tonight were reminders of why, because she’s so capable even without technological help.
* Was anyone else surprised/disappointed that the invisibility cloak Morgan fooled around with at the D.A.R.P.A. facility didn’t figure into the plot later on? Like Chekhov once said, if you put an invisibility cloak onstage in the first act…
* I’m glad the two episodes aired back-to-back, so I only had to spend a few moments being annoyed that Chuck didn’t simply insist on going with her at the end of “Sarah,” rather than sitting on the couch being miserable until the pep talk from Morgan, Ellie and Awesome.
* Lester’s decision to “unleash the perverts” finally gives most of the shows frequent background extras – including Fernando, the pasty red-headed guy who’s always fascinated me for some reason – a chance to speak.
* “Chuck” is too sexual and/or violent to qualify as an all-ages kind of show, but it still startled me a bit to hear Quinn describe Chuck as “one of the world’s greatest – what’s the word? – pussies.” Scott Bakula would not have been allowed to say that on “Quantum Leap,” is all I’m saying. UPDATE: A commenter reminded me that the very same word got Millbarge killed back in the season 3 premiere. Another callback!
* Morgan’s speech to Casey about how he’s at his best with them, not solo, was a very nice piece of writing, and delivered well by Joshua Gomez.
* Glad to see Linda Hamilton back one more time, and gladder that her appearance set up maybe my biggest laugh of the finale: Devon covering Clara’s eyes at the sight of Grandma with a gun.
* Also glad that Ellie got to play an active role in saving herself, and Sarah, by crashing the car. Fedak has said that the one major aspect of the show he’d like a mulligan on is waiting so long to let Ellie into Spy World, and moments like that, or Ellie proposing the plan to use the Intersect to restore Sarah’s mind, were reminders of the value to the character and the show created by letting her in on the secret.
* In the Fedak interview, he clarifies exactly what’s going on with Subway buying the Buy More, and also acknowledges that it’s an idea they had talked about ever since the Subway fan campaign helped keep the show on the air after season 2.
* Fienberg and I are going to devote a good amount of time to discussing both the finale and “Chuck” as a whole on Monday’s podcast. If you have any specific questions you’d like us to ponder (akin to all the great ones we got on our farewell to “Friday Night Lights” podcast last year), please click on this link to send us an e-mail.
For the last time on “Chuck,” what did everybody else think?
That broke my heart. I am going to miss this show so much.
Me too, to both parts of it. I know that it was arguably an upbeat ending, but I had trouble finding that.
That chuck ending was fantastic. Anyone that did not like it in my opinion never truly appreciated Chuck as a whole.
I’ll miss this show a lot.
I wasn’t saying that I didn’t like it, just that I found it heartbreaking (Chuck taking on the burden of the intersect yet again, for example). It was excellent, but also somewhat melancholy.
Man I’m really gonna miss this show…
Me too.
Chris Columbus, OH
My man card may be revoked but I’m so emotional right now. This was so full of win! It was a wonderful 5 years! Thank you to Fedak and Schwartz. And thank you Alan for all that you’ve done for the show. I know you’ll downplay it but you are as a part of the experience of this wonderful show as anyone to those of us who read this blog! Thank you for all that you’ve done for the “little show that could”. So many shout outs to the first episode – the Bryce escape, the first Buy More meeting, Weinerlicious, Irene Demova, the beach (when Morgan said you know where to find her I screamed THE BEACH). And other shout outs – Chuck in a waiter outfit with the gun, Fernando and Skip (and shout outs to Large Mart and the Mighty Jocks) and last but not least Jeffster! What a ride!
That said I’m upset we don’t see their happily ever after.
The happy ending I’m writing in my mind has Chuck take Sarah to see her mom and Molly, they track down her dad and pull off a con, and she does a mission with the CAT squad, so that she can have a support group while she regains her memories, all the while they fall in love again.
I’ll read that! Don’t forget Casey.
Haha, thanks.
I thought Casey’s off screen story was pretty explicit in the on screen story. He goes and tracks down Verbanski, they go on missions together, he goes back to Burbank and visits Alex. Rinse and repeat.
But since you ask, I see Casey having some more missions with Verbanski, and Morgan (tech consultant for Carmichael Industries Computer Security firm, or whatever it was Chuck decided in Chuck vs. the Kept Man) hires him through Verbanski to consult on a “mission,” but he’s actually just asking for permission to marry Alex (of course, knowing “Chuck,” a real mission would fall into their lap). Then after a few more missions, Casey asks Verbanksi to marry him, she has her own crisis about being domesticated, until a mission together shows that he doesn’t want to domesticate her, he just wants the perfect partner to go blow things up with, so she says yes.
Happily ever after all around
Such a great show, I’m sad it’s over. They made the show with a lot of love, and it showed.
Look, I loved the last two hours, I just poured my glass of scotch and I’m reliving the last great five years of this show…
…but part of me is going to be left empty by the painful symmetry that this show ended with Chuck stuck with the Intersect and not sure that Sarah loves him.
Is Chuck stuck with the intersect? I assumed the CIA had the capability to remove it, and they will remove it.
And I think we’re supposed to assume they fall in love all over again and Sarah gradually gets her memories back and live happily ever after.
It’s clear that Chuck is okay with having the intersect. He knows he can handle it.
The ending clearly illustrates that Sarah loves Chuck. Whether you think that she’s remembering things, falling in love all over again or a combination of both.
That was beautiful. And the “Aces, Charles” was an excellent last call to Stephen Bartowski, to bring the entire family back together again.
I LOVED that moment.
Thank god that is over.
Zachary Levi did some real good “smell the fart” acting in Chuck vs. Sarah.
Awesome Friends reference:@)
We apparently didn’t watch the same thing. The ending sucked and re-enforced my desire not to ever watch a Fedak or Swartz show.
It was Jacob showing up wasn’t it? It was a shout out to how everybody hated how Lost ended. He’s not allowed in any more shows!
No, it was Mark Pellegrino reprising his role as a Fulcrum agent from back in “Chuck vs. the Fat Lady” in season 2.
You’re right Alan and I shoulda know since I just watched it LAST WEEK! Actually I was just having fu with Bill.
It’s not pellegronos fault , but seeing him on a plane about to crash screamed Lost, and considering it had the worst finale in tv history, I wish they had not gone there.
In retrospect, it would’ve been more awesome if they could have gotten Arnold Vosloo to reprise his role as the Fulcrum agent who kept on dying instead of Mark Pellegrino.
Beautiful ending to a beautiful show. I’ve been with this show since the pilot aired in September 2007. I’ve been with you for every single recap and interview with Chris and Josh. Thank you, Alan, for being with us Chucksters every step of the way.
I have also been with the show since September of 2007 and have been enjoying your recaps almost that long. My wife and I sat down tonight with Subway sandwiches and a peppery pinot to enjoy the last two hours of a show that has been such an important, and (mostly) fun part of our lives for so long. Thanks, Alan, for helping us dive even deeper into the world that was Chuck. It wouldn’t have been nearly as fun without you!
Ernst is right, for me – I never watched spy shows or movies – not a single James Bond – except for Scott Bakula’s of course, so there were a lot of references I never would have gotten, were it not for Alan and commenters.
I’ve been with the show from the first promo. I saw it and said “I have to see that.” It was more that he was a nerd than that he was a spy, of course.
I was liking it, but I wasn’t loving it till Alan pointed out a lot of things.
As to the word that you question whether they can say it on Chuck, until I was a teenager, I assumed that calling someone that was just like calling them a sissy or a wuss. Who wants to be compared to a pussy-cat?
Amazing episode. I’ll admit, I kind of wanted a more straight-up happy ending, but I know off-screen we get them falling back in love and the house and the kids and all that. Actually pretty glad it had the dark elements and the bittersweetness.
yup. when I was a teen, that’s one of the things it meant. (and i thought that was the usage here)
it also did mean the other thing, but at the time I was fuzzy on the details. Boys on the bus in Jr High asked if I had one… and I told them I was allergic to cats. (I knew they weren’t talking about cats, but I was a smartass, albeit a shy one.)
But yeah, it was like “sissy” also, and I was only surprised because it had been so long since I’d heard that usage.
Chuck giving up at the end of Chuck vs. Sarah really was the only wrong note. I didn´t quite get why he needed those pep talks. He should have been plenty motivated to take down Quinn on his own. If not on Sarah´s behalf alone than for the fact, that he took away his life with Sarah and Sarah´s feelings for him.
And I felt as if using the intersect to disarm the bomb instead of trying to restore Sarah´s memories should have been Sarah´s decision and not Chuck´s. She should have made the same decision. That would have worked as a way to show that she is still there despite the memory loss and it was her life that was stolen. She does not only exist with regards to Chuck.
I am so soooooooooooooooo glad that they did no go that route.
Like, you have no idea how much that “solution” irritated me when Ellie proposed it. Because at the end of the day, that wouldn’t have been Sarah’s memories being restored. It would have been somebody else’s memories being given to her as a patchwork fix.
I’m happy that they went the route of referencing her being able to remember small things (suggesting that she might remember more, with time) while leaving it open.
Because at the very least, we got to see that she knows she loves Chuck. That’s all that’s needed. So, we may not see it now, but the ending gives the viewers the same hope that they wrote for Chuck and Sarah…that some day, they’ll be happy, and have a little house with a red door.
I would’ve liked to have seen a little more input form Sarah on what to do with the Intersect, but I did think it was also important that Chuck chose the way he did. Chuck accepting the life/responsibilities of the Intersect has always been a big part of his journey.
Sarah could have (and should have) decided that they use the intersect to save everybody as well.
My point was that the decision should have been hers and not Chuck´s. It was her life and memory lost, even if it sucks for Chuck that his wife my not completely remember him, that is still more about her.
And Sarah´s love for Chuck is not all that she is. That moment shouldn´t have been about Chuck´s journey, it should have been about Sarah.
@Awelle But this IS Chuck’s journey and Sarah’s a part of it. If it was about her it would’ve been called SARAH. Him making the call was the right move because his struggles between what is right and what is easy has been at the core of the show.
Chuck has made that choice often enough. And it wasn´t his sacrifice to make. Him sacrificing five years of SARAH`s life isn´t that heroic.
That the show is called Chuck doesn´t have to mean, that Sarah has to be objectified. And all the other characters did get character development and hard choices as well.
If they wanted it to be just about Chuck and his journey they should have had him lose his memory and make that sacrifice in saving everybody with the cost of possibly never getting his memories back.
Sacrificing somebody else´s memories just doesn´t have that impact, even if it does concern him deeply.
In all honesty, Chuck loves Sarah so much that there was nothing more he would have wanted then to have Sarah’s memories restored. Sarah’s memories weren’t that important to her, because she didn’t know how important they were.
I just wondered why they didn’t give the intersect to Sarah and let her disarm the bomb?
Thank you, Chuck, for five years of hope that a nerd can break out of his rut and move beyond his crappy job and end up with the woman of his dreams… now I can go back to never finding anyone and a job I’ll probably lose in six months.
LOL
Absolutely incredible. Were all going to miss you Chuck.
I would like to say though, Nicholas Quinn was a horrible villain. All he did was run away and get thrown out windows. Every firefight, he just runs out of the nearest door unless he’s being locked in a box. They didn’t even give him a good death scene. A disappointing villain all around.
The guy was just plot device meant to move the actual “conflict”, tbqh, not an actual “villain”, per se.
I agree RE: Quinn. Even if he was more ‘set up’ than villain he was very weak when compared against Chuck’s over all series of Big Bads.
I never cared for (or against – or mostly anything more than bored by) Chuck’s Big Bads – except for Volkoff. Even when he was still a bad guy – I liked him as a villain.
It helped show him for the weak little man he was to have been so cruel to Sarah. And I did like that Sarah just blew him away with no ceremony. Got what he deserved, albeit in an instant instead of having to suffer more.
I’m way late to this party, but I rewatched the finale, randomly decided to look up reviews of it and found myself here. Now, I completely disagree with you about Quinn. Although I do see exactly where you are coming from, since I used to feel the exact same way as you. However, I think he was a great villain. I think they should have introduced him as bit sooner, in order for him to be a more affective villain, and it’s too bad the season was so short and they didn’t have more time to create his storyline.
But, after years of thought, I’ve grown to respect him as a villain. He makes sense. Of course the intersect was supposed to go to someone else, a “real spy,” who got duped out of it because of Bryce sending it to Chuck. And as we know, he was then captured and tortured. And during that time, he most likely spent all his time wondering how different his life would be if he had gotten the intersect, losing his sanity and eventually determined to get back what was “rightfully his.” It actually makes a bit of sense.
And I think his cowardice is on purpose. You’re right, he is constantly running off as soon as things get too dangerous for him. He turns Sarah into his soldier because he doesn’t have the capabilities nor the balls to do the things he orders Sarah to do for him. As he says, he’s a man that has studied the intersect, but has never actually experienced it. He’s all bark, and no real bite. He uses dirty methods to get what he wants, which makes me hate him.
And lastly, I actually think his death was extremely fitting. If he hadn’t reset Sarah to her old self, she might not have pulled the trigger on him so quickly. She might have simply shot him in the leg, and hesitated to kill him. But because he messed with her memories, she doesn’t hesitate to kill him. She shoots him quickly and precisely, killing him instantly. What he did to Sarah’s memories is basically what killed him in the end. And right after his death, the intersect goes right back to Chuck, the ultimate full-circle. His entire storyline and time on the show is filled with irony, and I think he made a pretty fitting final villain.
I promised myself I wouldn’t cry, but I did anyways. ;~;
Me, too! Chuck’s tears were just contagious!
But then, finale should have some tears when we loved thé series this much.
Oh my… what a wonderful series. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of the Chuck cast and crew. Also a big thank you to you Alan. I followed a link from James Poniewozik’s blog about some dumb Subway sandwich buying scheme and found one of top five favorite shows. Aces.
Kari – you gave me goosebumps with your last two sentences.
Thanks PamelaJaye. I love this show. I’ve been all emotional about it since last night. I felt this away about Alias (when Sidney woke up after 2 years) and Lost. Characters. It’s all about the characters.
Chuck was definitely about the characters, but every time someone says that about lost I want to scream.
and, as noted somewhere, I never watched either of those. i was off in girly-girl land watching Grey’s Anatomy (even in the seasons and arcs when it was stupid)
Characters and Heart
(and casting Scott Bakula didn’t hurt either)
Loved nearly every moment of it – the finale was perfect, I think. “Chuck” joins only 2 other shows that I loved and was satisfied with the endings of – “M*A*S*H” and “Newhart.” Thanks, Alan, for your continuously honest and well written reviews of “Chuck.” I’m sad the run is over but very thankful to the cast & crew for making such an awesome show to enjoy. And enjoy & enjoy & enjoy, since we have all of the seasons on DVD and will get S5 as soon as it’s available!
I was reminded of the “real” finale to Scrubs. Without all the action Chuck had, of course. And Scrubs didn’t have Casey. But it did have Dr. Cox.
casey > Dr. Cox
Casey better than Dr. Cox? Oh dear god in heaven. There are just so many ways to tell you this. Never. Not in a million years. No way Jose. No chance lance. Neit. Negatory. Nu-uh. Mmm-mm. Uh-uh. And of course my personal favorite of all time, man falling off of a cliff. Nooooooooooooo….poof.
Zac was tearful thru most of the finale, and Im sure his tears, and those of the rest of the cast were real. They always seemed to have fun. Thanks to the whole gang for 5 years. I’ll miss you.
I was thinking the exact same thing about Strahovski’s tears during that closing montage. It must have been a really emotional experience, filming that scene.
I think my biggest laugh was when Jeff and Lester rose from behind the couch after hearing about the Pacific Concert Hall. And then when the sonic nature of the bomb was discovered, I just yelled at the screen “Jeffster!” There was no other way to go, but damn if they still didn’t ramp it up more than even I had expected. “Take Me On”? Does it get any better than that? With full orchestral backup?
This was such a wonderful ride. I’ve been with the show since the pilot, never missing an episode (or a WAW? recap). And this finale was just a delight from beginning to end. I confess I cried through most of the end, from the slow-mo exit of Casey onwards.
Thanks to Fedak and Schwartz, thanks to this wonderful cast. It’s been such a great five years. And thanks to you, Alan.
I also loved Morgan directing the orchestra.
Man. I liked that so much. Couldn’t stop watching the show, so now it’s time for the pilot.
I choose to believe Morgan’s ridiculous idea worked. I would have preferred her to flash on their wedding, but I will interpret it this way anyway. Because I don’t want to associate anything negative with that.
Strahovski killed it, as usual. I thought Evil Sarah was almost entirely funny in the first half of vs. Sarah. Something about her posture, tone of voice, and blank facial expressions just made me laugh. I don’t know if she was directed that way, if I’m alone in this feeling, or if she thought the plot was fundamentally as ridiculous as I did and worked to undermine it (she’s expressed some mixed feelings on Twitter), but whatever the reason, I thought it was really really (darkly) funny.
I thought the only misstep besides the amnesia plot line generally was trying to parallel it with Casey. It did give us an awesome Morgan speech, but I don’t buy that he would abandon Alex in quite that way. But he also gave Sarah her mission logs and hugged Chuck and went after Verbanski, so all is forgiven there.
Nice of them to give the extras lines, particularly Fernando and Skip who have been in so many episodes without getting one. And well done by everyone on the periphery, while the show mostly focused on the core of Team Bartowski, with assists from Ellie and Beckman.
So yeah, Sarah’s memories are unlocked because who cares why. It’s just right, dammit. Requiring that character to return to her lack of humanity is cruel.
I’ll miss this show so damn much.
I think if you consider the psychology of Sarah where she was at the beginning of the series…very driven, very shut off and isolated, used to trusting no one and being false dating back to a childhood with a con artist father, “evil Sarah” wasn’t far off the mark. She was certainly warmer earlier in the series, but then she was attempting to handle an overwhelmed, nervous guy on the right side of things, whereas now she was facing (she believed) an enemy spy.
Well said Mr. Sepinwall. This show made me happier, on balance, than anything else on television in the last 5 years. I will miss it.
A greater sendoff than I could have ever expected. The cast and crew that gave us Chuck vs. The Ring, an amazing fun-filled season finale, can also bring us an emotional, circle-completing ending. Too many great callbacks. As Alan pointed out, Chuck once again choosing the well-being of others over his own self with one last Flash, and being the one to help Sarah now that she feels lost and helpless. It couldn’t have been more fitting to replace an Intersect-centric plan to help Sarah regain her memory, than have the simple Buy More nerd Chuck do it all by himself with a story and a kiss.
My biggest problem with the finale is the Awesome’s last word was not in fact, “Awesome.”
Indeed!
Did he even get to say it? Never did hear him say it in Hour Uno nor Hour Dos.
Laughter and tears. Raise a glass – amazing show, amazing ending.
Well said! I’ll add great spy action, too, and that i’ll miss this show sooooooooo much, and raise my glass with you in untimely farewell.
Also, Tony Hale used the word Pussy before he was killed in the season 3 opener.
Right! I’d forgotten. Isn’t that, indeed, the word that gets Millbarge killed?
It’s cheesy, but I feel like something so important to me has ended. I only started watching Chuck this summer on DVD, but since then my whole family, several friends, and I feel like they’re
part of the family. I will SO miss them next Friday night, but like you said, at least we got 5 years when it could have only been 2. And yes, I cackled out loud when our good ole nerdy shot Casey’s chopper down!
There are very few series that end truly well. I was happy to see “Chuck” did it in a way that somehow brought me back to the feeling I had at the end of the pilot. You absolutely wanted to see what was next for these two.
The erasure of Sarah’s memory was a very risky trick, but we got to see Sarah once again intrigued with this guy behind the counter. And while the whole thing could have ended inside the house with the picket fence (happily but predictably), I loved that it brought us back to the moments I loved best about this show — before Shaw, before domesticity, back to those great moments when these two were turning like into love.
As you so beautifully pointed out, Alan, this has been a show with incredible, memorable highs and frustrating lows. But to give us a final hour that brought us back to what we loved best about these characters? (They even made Ellie feel like the old Ellie!) I can’t thank them enough.
Thanks for all your wonderful coverage and efforts to save this show. It was worth it.
I’ve been trying to come up with a way to explain exactly what it is about Chuck that had me hooked in so emotionally going into this finale and I think you nailed it. It was the joy – the exuberance and the enthusiasm – of the people on both sides of the camera and the screen.
I loved this shows. I loved this finale and I’m really going to miss having it around to brighten my Monday/Friday evenings.
BRILLIANT
The word is AWESOME dammit! It’s in your name!
Ha!
I may be crazy but I’m gonna miss Morgan Grimes the most ( okay I’m exaggerating a little). I think he showed to most growth of the characters. He came a long way from the guy who was trying to help Chuck escape from his birthday party.
I can honestly say that I’ve loved every second of this show I think. What a wonderful way to go out. And thank you Alan for creating such a fun place to hang out and love Chuck. And for those “best moments” today. So many of them were featured here, and having the details fresh in my mind made the call backs so much better. My favorite was the final scene on the beach and that they were seated in the opposite places they were in the pilot. Loved it!
Man, that was a great finale. Exactly the high note I’d hoped it would go out on. I think you nailed it in that it does not matter if the kiss worked the magic of instantly restoring all of Sarah’s memories or if it was just a middle step in the process of bringing back Sarah. She’ll be showing up soon either way.
Also, I’m glad to hear someone else give Fernando the respect he deserves. I have no idea why, but I’ve always liked him as well and nearly jumped when they revealed his name in Versus the Best Friend during Jeffster’s first performance. Chances he’ll be a regular on Josh’s next show, following Jeff becoming a regular after appearing intermittently on the OC? In related news, the music they played as Jeff and Lester left with the German music agent was the same exact music played when Jeff convinced Lester to sing with him back in Verus the Best Friend. It’s been reused a couple of times since, but I thought that was an incredibly well thought out reference.
Good on all involved in Chuck for giving it such a fantastic finale.
I realize I may be in the minority…
… but I am more upset about this finale than I was about Seinfeld’s, or Angel’s, or any other series finale that had the audacious contempt of its audience to not provide us with the closure we need.
THERE WAS NO CLOSURE!!! How can so many people say there was?
Sarah is gone. She’s GONE. The five years of their life together is GONE.
She may fall in love with Chuck, “all over again,” as Fedak lamely suggests in Alan’s other article, but Sarah is gone.
We’re given no guarantees that her memory will “flood” back by Fedak & Schwartz.
That means we’re given no closure.
I just don’t understand how they could do this to us and to Chuck, after all we did for them.
All those stupid sandwiches we ate. All those Twitter campaigns. All that time spent loving this show, and they just couldn’t give us the one thing we deserved?
At least Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt had an excuse for how Angel ended. He was given something like 4 episodes to wrap a series they were sure would get two more years (in what is still one of the worst decisions in television of the last 10 years, the canceling of a successful Angel by the floundering WB).
Fedak and Schwartz have NO EXCUSE for what they did here tonight.
We deserved so much more from them. Poor Chuck deserved more than to have his wife ripped from him as surely as they ripped her memories, and have to convince a stranger to fall in love with him.
I loved Chuck for five years. And tonight, Fedak & Schwartz spit in my face.
I want my sandwich money back.
PS – Even Seth got to marry Summer… so we KNOW Schwartz can provide closure when he wants to do so. WHY NOT HERE???
Choose to believe it worked. We’ve believed more about Sarah with less on the page!
I totally agree
Except Sarah isn’t gone. As Alan pointed out and the show told us, she remembered Irene Demova and carving her name into the wall, and where things belong in the Wienerlicious, and where to find the best spot on the beach. I would hardly call that spitting in our faces.
I agree with PhDelicious. I think Sarah is going to gradually get her memories back, and they’re going to fall in love again during that process. Maybe not one magical kiss, but (I realized how cheesy this is as I type it) a thousand little magic kisses. Ugh, Casey would punch me for wording it like that, but that’s how I think it’s going to work-every day together, she’ll remember more until she’s back. Maybe some days she’ll get a whole bunch of memories all at once.
There’s no denying that Chuck and Sarah are the soul and center of the show. If there’s one thing that the show has done time and time again, it’s put roadblocks between them. And if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that nothing can keep these two apart. Just watching that last scene and all of the history, is there any doubt that everything will be alright with these two? The cast and crew of Chuck have given this love letter to the fans because they know, if anyone has the power to believe, it’s us, and it’s been that hope that’s kept the show alive.
It bugs me too. I liked everything else about the episode, but I wish they hadn’t gone there with the memory wipe. I know, I know, they tried to make it as “better” as they possibly could, blah blah her memories may come back, but watching mostly-blank-slate Sarah made me sad. I’m a person who hates the white-picket-fence-baby life stuff IRL, but it feels kind of sad they didn’t end on that note when they were shooting for it all season. Everyone else gets a happy ending, but theirs is bittersweet to me.
*sigh* To each their own, I guess. But I missed the Sarah we’d seen grow up over the years and I wanted her to be back by the end. Darn it.
The word “closure” does not necessarily mean “happily ever after.” Chuck had both comedic and tragic aspects to its storytelling. Buy More was a pretty funny place. But there was always real danger in Chuck. Chuck’s dad dies. That’s not funny. But that gave the show the power of substance and real risk. There was always real risk in Chuck and Sarah’s relationship. The closure we get in the end is a closure that takes itself and its fans seriously: life is not a fairy tale. Sh*t happens. Deal with it. And work hard to make things better!
First off I can’t believe that “Chuck” lasted 5 seasons/91 episodes and for that all fans should be grateful to NBC and their complete mismanagement of primetime.
I always thought “Chuck” would have worked as a Thursdays at 10 show after the NBC comedies – the Monday slot had killer competition and of course we got the Friday night death slot for the last 13.
That being said, I enjoyed the series finale and especially like the callbacks to Jeffster!, Weinerlicious and Subway. I just wish I had gotten one more “I know kung fu”.
This remains my all time favorite show, and I loved that Chuck got the intersect back. But I was really disappointed that we didn’t get closure on knowing Sarah remembered everything from the last 5 years – the things that made these great characters grow and evolve and the experiences that created the relationship between Chuck and Sarah. I just don’t think this needed to be one of those overly clever endings where the writers leave it to the audience to decide. If ever there was a show that deserved a no questions asked happy ending – it was this one.
Agree with every word you said.
I’m a little sad we didn’t get to spend time with “real” Sarah in the finale. But other then that, I enjoyed the final episodes and the series. I’ve never been a super crazy fan of the show, but I’m really glad I watched it.
Okay, I can agree with that. I never worried Sarah didn’t or won’t get her memories back (or the feelings that go with the memories) but yeah… she pretty much wasn’t in the finale – even if she was in every scene. (she seemed to have been in most of them)
Bravo! Cannot wait to see where this great cast shows up next. Chuck introduced me to Sepinwall’s blog (and reintroduced me to Subway after many years away), and it’s very strange for it to finally be gone.
There will never be another show quite as wonderfully warm and weird as Chuck.
I thought this was a perfect way to end the serious. A happy yet poignant ending.
If Chuck wouldn’t shoot Quinn then fine, but why not give the gun to Sarah and let her do it?
And also, if someone had to be the intersect to disarm the bomb why did it have to be Chuck? Why not give Sarah the glasses and let her do it?
That still wouldn’t have brought back her memories–and her brain was fragile enough. Why would they do that?
The glasses (at that point) weren’t augmented with the memories of the past five years yet, so giving Sarah the glasses (at that point) wouldn’t have done squat.
Yes I realized that after I posted it. Fair points. But I do think he should have given (or she should have taken) the gun when he wouldn’t shoot Quinn.
but apparently according to ellie of chucks mom (i forgot) new data could be added later…
Loved the finale. I might be in the minority here, where I see people complaining that Sarah lost the last 5 years, and never truly got it back. I think it would been more of a cop-out if she instantly got it back, but I do like the parallel to the end of the pilot, where it is now Chuck telling Sarah that everything is going to be okay.
I wish they brought Big Mike into the Spy World during the time on this show, I imagined an episode where Hugo Panzer came back targeting him, and Team Bartowski had to read him in. Although it is great to see the tertiary Buy Morons get lines (Fernando speaks!)
Much better than the other “Series Finales” of this show, as in those episodes, only Chuck and Sarah really get any closure, but in this one, all the characters get closure. Here’s only hoping for an Awesomes spinoff.
Hey Bays/Thomas, I think that “The Mother” is now available for casting (although do we really want to torture Yvonne into having to be around Ted?)
No, she’s way too good for him.
She (and Sarah Lancaster, who I think is a better fit actually) are both too good for Ted.
Yvonne seems like she’s probably too big to go on an extended run in a show for now. I do like the Sarah Lancaster idea, though.
I actually got a kick out of Big Mike being ignorant of Spy World right up to the end–even when it was being described to hi. That was hilarious to me.
Can Lester be the Mother?
Andrei, that is clearly the correct answer.
I’m not a fan of Chuck, but my wife is so I watched. I must say, the finale was strong. They did a great job of avoiding so many of the finale cliches and simply putting together a strong episode. On the other hand, this reminded me of the things I didn’t like about the show. What Alan describes as the “joy” of the show I just found plain goofy at times. And there were times where I could enjoy one of those goofy moments yet still find that moment derivative. One of my final thoughts about Chuck as the show closed out was that the biggest problem I had with it was that the Sarah/Chuck story line NEVER rang true to me. In retrospect, the whole show was like an adolescent fantasy: fun and exciting at its best, but more often than not not holding up over the course of an episode or a story arc.
Right. You only watched the last 2 episodes of a 5-year show, and you didn’t get it. What a surprise. Watch from the begining, actually speak with your wife (she might appreciate that), and then maybe we’ll listen to you. Cheers.
Mixed feelings. It was a solid ending, but there’s a part of me that felt that the ending to Chuck vs. the Baby was … more Chuck-ian and more of a moment where the characters really connected. Honestly, had the show ended then, I would’ve been fine as well.
This isn’t to say this was a bad ending. It was a good ending, nice and touching. I half expected them to end with Chuck and Sarah at the Buy More counter, with Chuck asking her out on a first date, but it was better that they moved the Buy More counter scene up and ended at the beach, as that would’ve been too cheesy to end that well.
Shame Mekenna Melvin didn’t get as much to do in this final two episodes, but I guess they wanted to get back to the core. Shame they couldn’t bring Anna Wu back. That would’ve been a nice fitting end, but I guess to bring her back would’ve been somewhat pointless. I half expected to see her face pop up when they were searching for Sarah, as some sort of specialist to help them find her.
The typical plot holes were there. I’m glad they eventually gave Chuck a decision, and I’m glad they didn’t follow Ellie’s plans on rebuilding Sarah’s memories, but I kept wondering in the first hour why they didn’t have Chuck tell Sarah to put on the Intersect and flash on Chuck and Quinn, and thus, let her know who was good and bad (and yes, it was a faulty set of the Intersect, but they could’ve removed it for her). Also, kept wondering why Sarah wouldn’t try to get in touch with the CIA, and instead, trusted Quinn after he showed her the first log video.
Chuck shooting the helicopter was very Chuck-ian, but almost … too Chuck-ian. You’d figure that by now, even if he’s unwilling to pull the trigger, that he wouldn’t just shoot blindly. Just seemed like they wanted to do a set for a set’s sake. Dunno, just didn’t ring that true to me that Chuck, at this point, would be the idiot shooting down helicopters again. That said, as a “recall” to classic Chuck, it worked.
I did keep wondering why they didn’t have Casey just hand her the log videos earlier.
All in all, though, it was a satisfying ending to a show, and I think it ends at an appropriate time in it’s run. Leave aside the ratings for a moment. Sure, the half seasons, the disjointed start and stops never allowed the show to really take off at some points (I still think Season 3’s 2nd half was probably the strongest, particularly the finale), but they had already moved on from the CIA, and at some point, Carmichael Industries just didn’t have enough money. Chuck and Sarah were going to forget their path, so at some point, Casey had to move on, as he’s not a third wheel type. Morgan was in a real relationship, and at some point, Ellie couldn’t babysit Chuck. It seems like a fitting time, storyline wise, to call it a day.
I get that Quinn was just a device, but I still feel he was very anticlimactic as the final villain. A bit more exposition, which I know can be boring, might have helped sell why Quinn was the big bad guy at the end.
I also felt disappointed about the ending. It just left things too sad that Chuck has to again worry about wooing his love, and Sarah holding back part of herself all over again. I wish there had at least been more of a clue that not only were a few more memories coming back, but that the FEELING she said was missing was returning. Sure, she invited him to kiss her and was laughing at the story, but that’s not quite enough. So the whole thing seems like this devastating thing that happened to them was not undone, and that’s sad.
Alan, you wisely used the word “joy” to describe the feeling associated with the show, and I think that’s spot on. But I didn’t feel joy at this conclusion on the beach. I respect the hell out of it. But like Sarah, I didn’t “feel” it, or in this case, I didn’t feel joy. Just some sadness along with respect. I wanted to be pumping my fist and yelling with joy, like I did when Chuck said he knew kung fu.
I definitely feel that way a bit. I mean, Fedak and Schwartz say to leave it to our imaginations, and there is certainly a bit of sweetness in how it ends. There’s a bit of symmetry, and a bit of hope.
But there’s also a part of me that wonders, well, let’s say her memories are scattered and don’t piece back together completely. That’d be tough on a relationship. It’s not hard to envision some problems for them along the way.
That said, this show, often times, didn’t have enough consequence to their actions, as it was a light show. To have them really play out the memory problems was nice in a respect. I half think this would’ve been better earlier on in Season 5 (just the whole memory loss segment).
The ending to Chuck vs. the Baby just seemed … more Chuck-ian in some respects, in it’s sweetness and the in the way the characters interacted and connected, as a unit. That’s somewhat missing in the finale, because Sarah’s there, but not really there.
I have to agree with those of you who didn’t like the mindwipe. The reassurances that “they fell in love again” or “she slowly got her memories back” still doesn’t satisfy me. I wanted to see the Sarah we grew to love over the last 5 seasons. It’s like all that character growth and development was thrown out the window for the finale just so we could take an unnecessary stroll down memory lane. We just celebrated how much she as a character had changed with the episode featuring her mom. She expressed how happy she was to now have real friends and a family, it was essential to her characters growth. She wasn’t just some simple love interest for Chuck. The attitude of people “oh he’ll win her back” does nothing for me. She was her own character, we as fans deserved to see the final version of her on screen during the finale. We got to see the final version of all the other characters, like Casey, Chuck, Awesome and Ellie, Morgan, heck even Jeff and Lester. So not Sarah? It was just a plot device to make us relive previous seasons but it was bad call in my opinion. I loved how much she has grown throughout the series. I loved her relationship with Chuck, how well they knew each other, it was fantastic. You can see how much more open emotionally she’s been since they got together in Season 3, and it allowed for tremendous amounts of character growth. That’s the Sarah I wanted to see and deserved to see at the end. We moved well past the “will they, won’t they ” phase of character development long ago. It was no longer a question that needed to be addressed. The question was “what happens next”. Sarah finally was ready to give up the spy life, to me that was the crucial thing, would they give it up and have a normal family or would they be sucked back in. But the final story arc just throws us for a loop and snatches away years of her character so we can revisit old sets and costumes? That was tragic and necessary. The finale was too self aware as visiting those places didn’t even make sense. The previous “almost series finales” were so much better. End of season 4 with them getting married. Or heck even the christmas episode from season 5, with Shaw and Chuck facing off, without the intersect, Morgan and Casey saving Sarah, and Ellie helping Chuck. that would’ve been a solid note to end on, but no let’s wipe her mind, b/c “hey they did it in smallville with lex, and you know if Smallville did it, then it must be a good idea”
Oh, shame they couldn’t get Carrie-Ann Moss back for one more episode. Would’ve been nice to have Alex and Gertrude briefly interact for a moment.
Still in denial. We got two “The Pretnder” TV movies, after all.
As for Sarah’s memories, there are two types of people in this world: Those that believe Sarah got her memories back and those that kill puppies for fun.
To borrow a hashtag from the ‘Community’ fanbase…
#FiveSeasonsAndAMovie
I really thought that Sarah remembered in Castle and got scared, so she said she needed to be alone. I’m very dissapointed that she didn’t remember. I was thinking that when Chuck showed up on the beach she would reveal that she remembered.
I don’t get how anybody could find that ending satisfying.
All season they teased Sarah wanting out of the spy life and starting a family. They showed her thinking she was pregnant. They showed Chuck drawing a picture of them holding a baby in front of their dream house.
Now Chuck is left with the Intersect. Even if they stay together, is it as spies?
It was a horrible, horrible ending.
I would like to thank Alan Sepinwall for being such a fan of Chuck and for being so good at his job. If it wasn’t for Chuck I would’ve never found Alan. I a huge Chuck fan and was looking around the web for reviews of the show. I read many, many, many reviews by people who either did a good job of reviewing it or didn’t “get” Chuck enough to review it well. Alan Sepinwall “Got” Chuck. And that is why I stopped reading other reviews and just stuck with Alan. I will miss Chuck greatly because, as Alan put it so perfectly, it was “JOY” to me and my family for all these years. I will always cherish my Chuck DVD’s and will always cherish the JOY that all of the Chuck family brought to my family. Farewell, Goodbye, Amen.
Alan, thank you for your comments and insight on all things Chuck for all these years. No episode would be complete without coming to your blog to read your thoughts and the comments of your loyal followers. Your idea of Chuck now guiding Sarah in the brave new world has put me at ease about what I initially thought to be an ambiguous ending.
I have way too much to read (and I am) but before I crash and burn, I had to say…
It’s no wonder that the writers of #Chuck did such a good job writing the finale: they’ve had so much practice.
(and that the reviewer on E! who thinks we didn’t get an ending… doesn’t know what bookends are)
I’ve enjoyed your comments here over the years. It’s been a blast!