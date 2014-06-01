Series premiere review: ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ – ‘I/O’

Some thoughts on the first episode of AMC's “Halt and Catch Fire” coming up just as soon as I blow dry my hair some more…
AMC elected to only send this first episode out to critics for review, a rare thing in an era when we tend to get at least two episodes of any new cable series, and often quite a bit more than that. Sometimes, I need only one episode to figure a show out (AMC sent out three “Mad Men”s initially, as I recall, but I could have easily written a review just off of “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”) but others require more (even back in the VHS days, HBO wisely sent out the first four “Wire”s so we could get used to its rhythms). This definitely feels like the latter; even though I found parts of “I/O” compelling, it left me with no strong opinion of the series as a whole, nor a sense of how it will function week to week.
Or maybe I'm waiting for “Halt” to take on its own identity, rather than feeling like a show reverse-engineered from other cable dramas (many of them on this channel) as much as Joe and Gordon's big project starts with them identifying IBM's BIOS chip and working backwards.
So we have Joe, the slick master of the universe with a mysterious past and a tendency to pursue his own agenda against his employers' wishes, much like the handsome man in the suit who was occupying this timeslot last week. And we have Gordon, the quiet genius who can't let go of the memory of past failures, nor of the desire to be something more than a working stiff with a family he loves, giving him more than a little in common with the man who would be Heisenberg. Cameron, the third member of their merry band, is borrowing from multiple sources (including Mary Stuart Masterson's haircut from “Some Kind of Wonderful” later in the '80s), but the idea of the genius having to work alongside an undisciplined wild card also feels fairly familiar for AMC.
Now, because Joe and Gordon are played by Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy, two actors with very distinct energies, they transcend the archetype to a degree. And it may well be that the notion of introducing us to such classic AMC figures early on isn't the whole purpose of “Halt and Catch Fire,” but – like Joe's plans for their PC clone – the thing that gets us to the thing, whatever it turns out to be.
And maybe when I have a better sense of what that other thing is (or if it exists), I'll come back with a more exhaustive review of the show. It wasn't dull, for sure, especially compared to some of AMC's other recent debuts like “Turn” and “Low Winter Sun,” so I'm in for a while.
What did everybody else think?
Different from Mad Men because the camera never really settles on Lee Pace to show us his emotions. It doesn’t have the slow burn feel of Mad Men.
I was hoping for more Don Draper cool but got more Barney Stinson vibe.
They cast the girl from Ben and Kate in the pilot but didn’t bring het back for future episodes. That girl can’t catch a break. I really hope she finds a show that can keep her in the cast.
So they recast his wife? Weird.
Is this show a procedural?
I watched the first episode early (Comcast offered an early viewing) and then watched again tonite. It’s difficult to gauge, as you note, just where they’re going but I’m willing to give the notion that “the journey’s just as important as the destination” a shot for now.
On another note, what haven’t you liked about Turn, other than you’ve mentioned that you found it slower paced than you’d like? I’ve enjoyed it.
Slow-paced, lacking style and any characters I care about. Haven’t watched since the third or fourth episode. Not enough of interest to keep me going with so many better options out there.
Okay, fair enough. It has picked up in the last few episodes and since it concludes next week, I’ll finish out the season.
@Sepinwall — Admittedly Turn isn’t stylish. Whether one cares about characters in a drama is subjective. But slow-paced? Compared to what? You liked the French series The Returned. Turn is paced like a Die Hard movie compared to The Returned.
I think Turn is fine as well. Not the best of shows but far from the worst. It’s a more interesting concept than H&CF at least. Hope it gets a second season so we can see where it goes. Lots of potential imo
It felt equally smart & ambitious… and kind of lost and unsure of itself, with a shaky tone, and somewhat without direction. Because of the former, I’m willing to give it a few episodes and see if it finds its footing and gels. There’s certainly a potential there that’s exciting.
But there have been a lot of shows lately (Low Winter Sun and Those Who Kill among them) that couldn’t really find their own voice or tone. With Those Who Kill it was obvious out of the gate. Low Winter Sun began with a kind of slow burn that felt like it might ultimately be going somewhere, but in the end that was really only a mediocre shadow of other, better shows.
There’s a cold minimalism with Halt and Catch Fire that could really work, and they’ve got a great primary cast. But there’s also a lot of existential ennui to these characters. And it’s not going to work if they pair characters like that with a show with a meandering storyline that the writers intend to discover and crack as they go along. They either need to have a storyline that barrels along like a freight train, or they’d better work pretty hard to eliminate a lot of the distance they seem to be intentionally creating between the characters and the audience. Both together would get very boring very quickly, despite any wishful potential.
So here’s hoping we’re in the presence of geniuses and not confused, clouded hacks… because it certainly feels like one of the two. And the creators seem pretty untested, so I have no idea which it’s going to be.
Thanks, you articulated what I was feeling but could not put my finger on. I will give the show some time because of the acting and ambition but I am not sure the writers/producers can make it more than the sum of its parts.
I’m a little alarmed that I can’t remember anyone’s name except ‘Joe.’ Everyone else is “girl with short haircut” and “twitchy I.T. guy.” That’s not a good sign, I suppose.
But I did like the show. Maybe even a lot.
There are a few genuinely good moments, like when Girl With Short Haircut says to Twitchy I.T. Guy “Who are you, again?” and he fires back, “I’m the guy who figured out the boot code in four days. What have you done?”
The Joe character seemed all over the place. He behaved like a character with a drug problem. I had a hard time believing Twitchy I.T. Guy would come out of his shell so quickly – especially when Joe showed up at the movies. Something felt off about his character, and I kind of felt like I was the only one who could see it. Why don’t these characters ask any questions about what’s really going on here?
Reply to comment…
Gordon. not sure what the young ladies’ name is. Was it given.
The female computer student character is named Cameron Howe. She is asked her name (and replies) in one of the opening scenes, when Joe is visiting the computer class and quizzing students on what they know.
The other computer guy character is named Gordon Clark. His name is shown prominently on the name plate beside his cubicle at work, also early in the opening scenes, when he is at work 4 hours after being bailed out of jail by his wife. He is pouring sugar into coffee, medicating his hangover/lack of sleep.
From a technology standpoint, this was nonsense that confused hardware and software reverse engineering and didn’t have a clue about either.
From an ethical standpoint, are we really glorifying copyright infringement just because the infringed-upon is IBM?
From a dramatic standpoint, the characters are cliched, unrealistic, and uninteresting.
Reverse Engineering is legal now due to Fair Use Copy Right exceptions because of cases such as what is being shown in the series.
This is the complete opposite of glorifying criminals.
Steve Wozniak watched the pilot. He said it is a “10 out of 10” and claimed that it is “very accurate.” I know practically nothing about computers, but I think I will take Wozniak’s judgment on matters pertaining to computers over yours.
IBM really did have its machine reverse-engineered, and it did not qualify as copyright infringement. It’s actually considered a seminal occurrence in the history of computers. Although apparently the first clones came to market in 1982, the year before this show is set.
@FICTIONISNTREAL
Correct. I believe this is a very loose interpretation of the rise of Compaq.
It doesn’t matter what Wozniak said. If one wanted to dump the contents of the ROM – and you had the same equipment as every other computer engineer / computer lab of the time – it would have taken approximately 10 minutes, not a weekend in a garage:
1) Open the case.
2) Lift out the ROM chip (no desoldering necessary – ROM chips are socketed since they’re added after the board is manufactured).
3) Pop it into an EEPROM programmer and read the contents to a file.
I understand the writers invented this weekend scene for dramatic purposes, but I wish they had come up with a different solution. It made the characters seem either inept or stupid.
I liked the show, but I did kind of blanch at the idea that their great project was going to be cloning IBM PCs. (I’m someone who never thought Napster or torrenting was cool, at all.)
The premiere left me cold. I really want to like this show–the subject matter is right up my alley, and it’s set right at the time when ten-year old me was getting interested in computers. But nothing grabbed me. It felt a bit predictable, a bit disconnected, a bit…meh. I’ll come back again next week (partially because everything else is done and there’s not much else out there I want to see) hoping it grabs me a bit more.
(And was it me or did I see them write at least one ‘H’ as they were transcribing the hex?)
IMDB has Lee Pace listed as 6’3″, but in some scenes he looked like he towered over everybody else!
Actors tend to be short. As for official heights though… yeah, the only place that inflates height numbers worse that Hollywood is WWE. Vin Diesel is listed as 6 feet somewhere, which cracks me each time I read that.
6’3″ sounds awfully tall to me, outside the NBA. I don’t know many people at all who are that tall–why wouldn’t he tower? Are you in the Netherlands or Croatia or somewhere like that?
I liked it, because it was different. I mean, yes there will be cliches, but unlike awful, no good terrible Low Winter Sun, this one at least seemed to try for something. And although the pace was, uh, sporadic, it was no Rubicon. I will stick around and see what’s going on with it, until they drive me off.
One thing I totally did not understand, what was it exactly that Gordon’s character do to get busted at the start of the episode? Was it a drunk and disorderly?
Oh, and as someone whose quarters fed a lot of arcade machines… um, the coin slots for those machines were totally early 90s, not 80s. But, hey, whatever.
IT SUCKED… Everything you wrote about was true. I’d even add that you can genre-type every character in this FLOP WAITING TO HAPPEN.
There’s the JOBS wanna-be.
There’s the twitch-king, strangely “repentant” but “I still have a bad side” Woz boy with overly-needy and pissy wife, with unnecessary family.
There’s the Jolie (in 95 Hackers) Clone with a little Masterson thrown in for kicks.
And there are the secondary corporate cut-outs who end up doing what the “story” needs them to do to move it along.
All that’s missing now is for that TARD HACK “writer” Damon Lindelof to jump out of his closet saying “Gotcha Suckers!!”
Mostly, if feels like “Mad Men” that’s supposedly set in the 80s computer boom. At least bring in Christina Hendricks to DISTRACT ME from the crap “writing”.
F DOUBLE MINUS… for LAME, SEEN IT SUCK BEFORE SHAMEFUL attempt at “writing”.
Harsh. Feel free not to watch again.
It’s Summer TV, not War and Peace.
Mad Men, what a JOKE. You have the COOL “genius” with a DARK PAST full of “SECRETS”. The “miserable” UNFULFILLED wife. The “ambitious” YOUNG GUN ready to BACKSTAB our “hero”. The UP AND COMING girl that’s “new to the city”. I could GO ON AND ON… We’ve SEEN this before, people. They want to FOOL YOU by “setting it in the SIXTIES” but it’s the SAME OLD SONG AND DANCE.
Draper is supposed to be a GENIUS? I see better “commercials” on Nick At Nite AFTER MIDNIGHT. And if they ever need to WRITE THEMSELVES OUT OF A CORNER, they’ll just have Sterling make a few “quips” and CHARM everybody they way that they want to CHARM THE AUDIENCE.
Did I just “show you” THE POWER OF CAPS (and “quotation” marks) or WHAT?
:-)
This first episode introduced potentially interesting characters and story lines. Feels like it’s going to be a heavily fictionalized version of Compaq’s early years, with real company names (IBM, TI) also appearing throughout – another similarity with Mad Men.
Strikes me that the subject matter could be better as limited run then open-ended though – feels like the most interesting part of this story could be handled in a single 13 episode season.
Well, I didn’t love Mad Men’s pilot either, for what that’s worth (it’s a great show, but it did take a while for me to really get into it), but I think I liked this *less* than Turn’s pilot (I never bothered to watch “Low Winter Sun,” as I was always too amped up from Breaking Bad’s awesomeness. Anyway, the Don Draper wannabe is not even remotely close. None of the other characters were interesting. The plot was moderately interesting but hardly anything to write home about. Other than that, I loved it!
I’m thinking we have another failure to launch a great show on AMC’s part. Oh well. At least they have “Better Call Saul” coming down the pipe. I’m not expecting it to be Breaking Bad, but I think that will easily be AMC’s best new show since Mad Men and Breaking Bad premiered.
I trust in Gilligan’s writing room process. In recent interviews it looks like he’s really investing his A game. He knows how easy it will be to screw it up. And Odenkirk has been excellent in Fargo. I think it’s going to surprise people.
Wanted to enjoy it so badly. The writers have no idea what to do. Makes zero sense. Went to bad “angry” at 11p because I was so sorely disappointed. Thank goodness “Orange Is the New Black” premieres tonight and can make up for a bad night on AMC. :) But I’m tapped out with HCF.
Liked the first episode. Understand the mad men comparisons.
First things first. I have a rule to never judge a show by the pilot. Second, they spelled it out. “The computer’s not the thing. The computer is the thing to get us to the thing.”
I knew tech savvy peeps might have a problem with some of this. I liked it and thought it laid out a good starting point.
I’ll keep watching until the inaccuracies start to annoy me. I was a teenager in 82 and my Dad’s company had one of the first IBM PCs. He used to bring it home on weekends for me to use. I was into the Compaq story and clones (even wrote several papers on it in college). Let’s see how much they screw with it.
Not blown away, but I am very impressed with Lee Pace’s eyebrows!
I was surprised what a Mad Men clone this turned out to be, even including the opening title definition card. Problem is, it lacks the brilliance of Matt Weiner, and in his place are a bunch of the most cliched characters you could ask for in a show. Jerk leader with the mysterious past, rebel gal, and drinking problem guy with the family issues have all been done before with more dimensions.
This halt and catch fire show has great potential. I’m not sure if I loved the pilot just for the old skool geek speak and the cool 80s music but some things I didn’t like with the inconsistent writing/editing concern me:
1) She puts her quarter hack into the arcade, then plays centipede for 3 seconds and dies and walks away from the game. She’s supposed to be some LEET hacker who plays that arcade all day and she died in 3 seconds?
2) The broke nerd with a family to support goes and buys the expensive PC instead of the rich guy who came up with the idea in the first place??
3) 64000+ hexadecimal codes have to be written down one by one, interpreted by leds without one mistake; and they finished this in a weekend?
4) The circuitry caught fire at least twice but somehow kept on working just fine. I know circuits blowing looks cool on TV, but in reality, the computer would be fried. Also, the computer crashes and turns off and everything goes dark, then they cut scene and everything is working and they have all the code?
I hope they tighten up the writing and technical accuracy a bit in future episodes, or at least don’t stray even further away. Either way, they probably have me for the duration of this season.
Not going to bother with puesdo drama critic crap, I liked it.
That was an awful lot of time watching her play Centipede. I’m guessing her arcade-logic will eventually circle back to save our heroes. Meanwhile, 80’s + geeky computer talk, what’s not to like (other than the predictable blown fuse when they flip the switch on their first attempt)?
ewwwwwwwwwwwwwww……I thought it was a real stinker, the leading man was totally trying to do a Donald Draper….oh please!!! Not happening.
I beg to differ on both TURN and Low Winter Sun, although obviously most people didn’t agree with me on the latter, since it didn’t get the ratings necessary for a renewal, a fate that I hope doesn’t befall TURN, which I’m REALLY enjoying.
From my view there would have been no need to have even open the PC to dump the BIOS and the hardware method depicted would likely not work.
IBM published the BIOS assembly listing and schematics in The PC Technical Reference Manual.
Also, one could read/dump the BIOS from BASIC, DOS Debug, or other programs (e.g. the DOS debug command d f000:e000) . Note, the IBM 5150 PC BIOS is 8,192 bytes not 65,536 bytes as stated in the show.
Probing pins with an oscilloscope would not allow one to know which of the ROM’s 13 address lines and 8 data lines were which. A better approach would be to reference the pin assignments as published in data sheets or the schematics.
Rather than manually reading and logging the ROM, a reasonably competent computer engineer could readily automate the process by outputting or incrementing the address and reading in the data lines from the ROM via I/O lines into a computer of the era.
It also appeared that they were using a desoldering tool when the ROM was socketed and could have just been pulled out.
The challenge to “cloning” PC BIOS wasn’t reading it; it was making a functional equivalent with sufficiently documented independent development to not infringe on IBM’s copyright.
Yes, all those things really bugged me. It’s not that hard to get the technology bit correct and still have a good story.
The actual legal way used to reverse engineer the BIOS using a Chinese wall wouldn’t look good on TV. Some companies did do a dump and copy and got sued out of business.
I give the writers a pass on this point since this isn’t a documentary. The way it was depicted in the show was at least plausible.
“Rather than manually reading and logging the ROM, a reasonably competent computer engineer could readily automate the process by outputting or incrementing the address and reading in the data lines from the ROM via I/O lines into a computer of the era. ”
It’s even easier than that: if one wants to physically dump the contents of a ROM, you just pop it into an EEPROM programmer (standard equipment of every computer engineer / computer lab) and read the contents to a file – a process that would take all of 10 minutes.
I understand the writers invented this scene for dramatic purposes, but I wish they had come up with a different solution. It made the characters seem either inept or stupid – hardly the types that would be building their own computer.
“you just pop it into an EEPROM programmer” How much did an EEPROM or EPROM programmer cost in the early 80’s and to get one in time for a weekend project?
I don’t think they were very common for someone working in their garage unless they had regular use of it. Whereas one could build a ROM to computer I/O interface on a single breadboard for less than $10 of common parts of the era.
And again, the ROM can be read/dumped while it’s in the the PC by using the PC which would be easier and faster than using a programmer.
1) Supposedly Gordon built his own computer with his wife: impossible to do in those days without a programmer.
2) They work at a computer company – they would certainly have them in the labs there. You could walk in with a chip and walk out with a file in 5 minutes.
3) I built an EPROM programmer that interfaced with a Sinclair ZX81 in 1981 – it’s as easy as building a ‘ROM to computer I/O interface’ – it’s writing the software that takes time.
4) I don’t remember if you could correctly dump the entire BIOS while the (original) PC was running. But I assumed that they wanted to show them ‘physically’ hacking the computer – but it seems to me just pulling the chip and reading it’s contents out elsewhere would have worked dramatically if done right.
If one chose to, one could likely post endlessly about what they might suppose, assume, or not remember. To disprove something, one needs some form of proof.
I based my analysis of the technical scenes based on my experience and what was depicted. They showed the ROM in a breadboard (or group of breadboards) with LEDs that apparently showed the binary representation of the data. One person read the values in hexadecimal format and the other wrote them down. Later they were using a Tandy 3 or 4 looking computer to print out to a dot matrix printer. I’ll leave it to others to calculate how long this would have taken and how likely they would have made any errors. (Note: When they referenced 65,536 in the show, it may have been because they confused the 64K/65,536 bit aspect of the device vs 8K/8,192 byte. They seemed to be reading a byte at a time)
There could be any number of ways to read the ROM in a more automated fashion. For a hardware minimalist, just a 13-bit binary counter, one output line, and one input line would suffice. A program on the computer could increment the counter and sample a single data line. The counter would be stepped through the 8,192 addresses and the processes repeated 8 times with the next data line sampled. The program would form each byte one bit at a time. If the computer had a parallel input, a byte at time could be read. Even at a bit at a time with interpretive BASIC, it would likely take less than an hour with little chance for errors. A 13-bit counter wouldn’t take much time/space to put on a breadboard. I’m not saying this is only or best way. Just that it has advantages over the method depicted and would seem to be a more practical solution.
“If one chose to, one could likely post endlessly about what they might suppose, assume, or not remember. To disprove something, one needs some form of proof. I based my analysis of the technical scenes based on my experience and what was depicted.”
I’m not sure what your point is – or how much “analysis” was needed; it was painfully clear that what was depicted was factually incorrect: the ROM chips on the 5150 were socketed – and no competent engineer in the world would read data out that way.
As I already mentioned, programmers are standard equipment for people (or companies) that design and build computer (devices) for a living – and have been since around the time the 2708 was introduced (1975) – this is based on MY experience. Showing this guy doing it with a breadboard and lights made him look like an imbecile.
Anyway… it’s silly to argue this point; I think we can both agree that the way they showed him doing it was ridiculous. Perhaps someone might do that way if they had almost no understanding of computers – but certainly not someone who is supposed to have built his own in the past.
It’s a fictional story and they are also limited to coming up with props that appear to be appropriate to the period. A story with some technical flaws may be better than no story at all.
I described it on twitter as “Mad Men as made by the people who did Rubicon”. And the more I think about it, the more that seems apt. And it sort of describes what I loved and hated about it too.
Alan: Hilarious re MSM’s haircut.
Re the show, there were plot points that made no sense to me. Why did that guy call in IBM? Maybe I was distracted but that plus the company’s reaction seemed cartoonish.
I enjoyed it. I like the subject matter about the early PC. I want to see how it develops. I give credit to AMC on taking chances. There is zero chance a show like this would ever be on the major networks. Everything has to be dumbed down for mass appeal. It’s nothing like Mad Men. I don’t understand why anyone is making parallels.
It’s also fascinating how Texas was the original place where many technology companies started and how that has shifted to Silicon Valley.
I enjoyed it, but I really enjoyed the cinematography on display. In fact, I’m deeply disappointed that no one else seemed to notice how beautiful many of these shots where in the lighting, focus, color palette, and composition. People will rave about precise, on-the-money stuff like Breaking Bad and True Detective (and *well they should*) but the impressionistic style employed in many shots here was amazing. That whole scene in the opening shot through the wet car windows as Gordon’s wife picks him up from jail were breathtaking. Talk about sublime camerawork that is truly rare in films, let alone series television. Holy cow! That alone warrants my interest in another episode because there hasn’t been a new series on AMC this subtle yet visually creative since Rubicon. We’ll see if the plot manages to hold up over time.
I’ve heard Alan talk about “Halt and Catch Fire” in podcast and text form multiple times, and all I can gather is that he’s upset that they only sent the pilot episode.
We get it.
I get that it’s hard to know what’s coming next when you don’t know what’s coming next, and most readers are probably unaware the value of having multiple episodes to the quality of your reviews, but Alan, aren’t you worried that repeatedly mentioning it comes off as ivory tower whining?
It’s like you’re punishing AMC’s strange screener flub by refusing to fully review the pilot even though you clearly liked it enough to want to see more.
It may fall apart next week, but there’s plenty to discuss here. What about Joe’s roundabout gambit to commit Cardiff to his plan? What about Gordon’s back-and-forth-and-back again commitment to the project. What about Joe’s disappearance form IBM?
Lots to discuss.
I wanted to like it (love and miss the pie baker), but didn’t. No likable characters, and nothing sympathetic about any of them. Actually, they were all aggressively unlikable.
Plus, the existence of “cool, sexy computer nerds from the early ’80’s” are harder to believe than pretty much anything I’ve seen on tv.
I must admit that the show was technically inaccurate, that bios dump oh, what a facepalm!
But i love to pretend that the series is not set in the same universe as we live in… and the 1983 they showed is not the same 1983 we had. So i love to pretend that in their fictional universe, IBM made protected chips, unreadable by software dump. This the only thing i can do to keep following the show.
I thought it was pretty good. For me at least, the technical inaccuracies were much less distracting than Ned walking around touching people without them dying.
When writing down the contents of the addresses they pause for a quick tutorial. Shouldn’t the first line be a “D” and not a “B”? Two on, one off, one on = 1101. The next line is correct, “E” three on one off = 1110
Interesting enough to return for another episode. Not great. Some clunky parts. Summer show.
The first episode was enough to hook me, despite some of the cliched bits. I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt, seeing as it is hard to establish more than a superficial aspect of five major characters and a premise for an entire series in just one hour, given all of the commercial time, thrown in.
It might have been better to allot at least an hour and a half to the initial episode, or combine the first two episodes in a single two hour time slot.
In any event, I’ll continue to look forward to my weekly
“Fix” of Alan’s insightful views of each plot installment of the series!
Actually for me the fact this show *is* on AMC is what works, or at least allows it to be read as an outgrowth, rather than ripoff, of Mad Men. And yet, I only feel that way in the broad thematics – although I will say that s1 of Mad Men was pretty opaque, too.
The characters aren’t yet individuated away from being archetypes – yet I feel the promise that they will be – in the dialogue (characters speak from more than one emotional or rational center, change their minds, surrender, have such tonal or regional specificity) and the general texture and generosity of the writing.
Wanted SO much for Gordon’s wife to come on board and VERY excited she was surveying the scene.