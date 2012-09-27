Series premiere review: ‘Last Resort’ – ‘Captain’

I posted my review of ABC’s “Last Resort” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the show? Did the writers make good use of Andre Braugher’s gift of gab? Did you think Scott Speedman was up to working opposite him? Did the story flow well, or do you feel like there was too much of a rush to get the sub to the island? Too many characters? Not enough? Once we got to Hawaii, did you start waiting for Smokey to start clicking away? Did you like how they called it “Captain” instead of “Pilot” because of the setting? And will you watch again next week?

Have at it.