Series premiere talkback: ‘Rake’ – ‘Serial Killer’

I posted my review of FOX’s “Rake” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you find Greg Kinnear charming and/or funny? Was the legal case with Peter Stormare of interest? Did you feel any of the touch of Sam Raimi in the directing? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
It was entertaining. I’ve seen better and worse. Greg Kinnear’s charm is working for me but it could run out at any time. I will give it another shot next time.
A bit tedious to start, got somewhat better as it went along. I’ll probably watch again, if only for the dearth of options in the slot.
Kinnear is excellent but the court case that he had to work with in the premiere was pretty ridiculously wrapped up. It was almost as if the writers had spent so much time introducing the other characters in Rake’s life (and I’m just gonna keep referring to him as Rake the fact that its not actually his name be damned!) that they couldn’t either think of a satisfactory outcome for the court case or they simply forgot that they had to come up with a conclusion for it and went with the first thing they could think of (which would never get the guy off the hook for the murders he was being accused of in real life–especially in front of a jury like at all)
This show despite Kinnear’s excellence and the nice light breezy way they introduced the supporting characters and their relationship with him is going to live and die based on the court cases Rake has to try every week so to find that being the weakest aspect of the show’s first episode is not a good sign. However i’ll definitely be sticking with it for now just because I think there’s at least life here unlike in direct timeslot competitors Michael j Fox Show (decent but lifeless), Crazy Ones (getting better one liner wise and ensemble wise but still too all over the place consistency wise), or the absolutely boring Reign.
It was perfectly pleasant, but nothing especially noteworthy. Only better than average because of Kinnear pretty much so far. I’ll probably keep watching for a bit, at least until the actual first pilot that was darker, but I won’t be slow to cut it from my viewing list if it gets even slightly worse or less watchable. The legal case was definitely the weakest part of the pilot. They made a death penalty case seem incredibly easy to deal with and take no time whatsoever. Even a guilty plea bargain would take weeks, but whatever. Didn’t notice anything that reminded me Raimi was behind the camera.
I enjoy watching it for Kinnear, but the rest of the cast is strangely bad. The dialog is mostly terrible. I’m going to keep watching to see if the original pilot is any better, but if there is no improvement within the next few weeks this is not a show I’m going to be watching regularly.
Write a comment…All of the attempts to make Kegan seem like a brilliant lawyer are pathetic… seems mostly like shit any lawyer could have done just as easily. Randomly accusing the police chief of writing the convicted’s confessions for him in court with NO evidence at all doesn’t seem very smart.
Lousy!
No character on the show was likeable. I was surprised bow much I didn’t like this show. If Rake is going to be a train wreck all of the time I have no desire to keep watching. I removed it from my DVR list.
Does anyone know the song that played during the short love scene with the prostitute? I enjoyed the show. Parts were a little over the top but otherwise it was well done. I liked the recurring fish in the cooler bit.
The Aussie version is significantly better in every regard.