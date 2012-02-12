‘Shameless’ – ‘Can I Have a Mother’: I learned it from watching you!

I’m not reviewing “Shameless” every week, but tonight’s episode was particularly strong, and I have some thoughts on it coming up just as soon as I’m married, but only legally…
“Can I Have a Mother” was co-written (with Steven Schachter) by William H. Macy. I have no idea if Macy pays any reaction at all to reviews of this show (most, but not all, of which single Frank out as the show’s weakest link) and wanted this script to do some damage control and make Frank more sympathetic, but it certainly worked out that way.
We got a brief glimpse of Louise Fletcher as Grammy Gallagher late last season (so brief that I’d honestly forgotten it happened until I talked to my friend Google), but this episode was largely about her, and how much worse Grammy is than Frank on all but his worst day(*), and how each Gallagher generation is slightly kinder and more self-aware than the one before it. Frank is Grammy without the ruthlessness (and is therefore much less effective a criminal than she is), and Fiona and Lip are Frank with more loyalty to their siblings. (Though Carl could ultimately turn out to be worse than any Gallagher before him.) Frank is a drunken, selfish sleaze, but he didn’t turn out that way by accident, and watching Frank try time and again to win his mother’s approval (or, failing that, to outscheme her) made me feel for the guy for one of the few times in the history of the series.
(*) His worst day, of course, being that time he murdered Butterface in hopes of inheriting her pension. And I could see Grammy doing that without the brief hesitation Frank showed.
And yet the episode wasn’t entirely a pity party for Frank. While we got that marvelous scene where Sheila got into it with Grammy at Karen and Jody’s reception, defending Frank with more guts and brains than he has, we also got Frank completely and utterly blowing it with Sheila by throwing an unavoidable tantrum after learning that Karen inherited Eddie’s money. So often on this show, Frank manages to avoid the consequences of his actions (Butterface doesn’t find out he killed her, the airplane wheel scares Sheila back into the house before she can visit the bar, Fiona and the kids pay off his taser bet and reclaim Liam), but here he was exposed for the leech he is, and had to move back home at the exact moment his hated, monstrous mother has also set up shop there.
And just as we saw in the fourth episode when Fiona hid out with Frank when Craig’s wife was looking to beat her up, this one climaxed with Fiona and Frank bonding a bit over their commonalities. That Fiona can empathize with Frank about having horrible parents when he’s one of the horrible parents in question added just the right amount of bitter to the sweetness, and was a fine scene for Macy and Emmy Rossum.
And, of course, Fiona has been on a self-destructive, Frank-like path for much of this season, which here included her having sex with Steve in a bathroom and understandably chasing Adam away. On the one hand, I preferred James Wolk in his brief screen time to what Justin Chatwin did last season (and for a bit this season), but I like the idea that Fiona messed up with what’s arguably the better guy for someone she’s more comfortable with – only for Debbie to finally hit her with the information that Steve is really Jimmy.
Just a strong episode all around, and that’s without getting into Ethel running away from Kev and Veronica, or Lip and Ian’s ongoing fight.
What did everybody else think?
Frank is the worst character on the show, so why we need an arc with his mother is baffling. I don’t care how he got this way, and given that this show struggles with protagonist centered morality from jump street, adding someone worse than Frank doesn’t strike me as a good idea.
Also, Tony has had two live-in girlfriends that haven’t been mentioned until now?!
If this show got rid of Frank and Steve. We’d be going somewhere.
I think this show’s been slowly building up steam and this was a pretty fantastic episode and the strongest thus far in the season. I’ve personally always found Frank amusing and I actually really enjoy his screentime but seem to be in the minority, I still liked seeing things finally stop working out his way.
A well said recap. Though I was annoyed that Lip and Ian’s fight being cast into the background and thought Ethel running away felt like a cheap ploy to write the character out this still remains one of my favorites!
just so happy steve is back in fiona’s life
i’ll toast to that.. Fiona is less self-destructive with Steve around, somehow he grounds her (plus he is the only one -not even Veronica does this enough- that pushes her to think of herslef too, and not only worry about everybody else.
this week’s episode wasn’t bad (there were no egregious Chicago geography gaffes to speak of), but the thing that ruins what could really be a well written show is the one or 2 moments of pure implausibility thrown into each episode, which was, this week, where Steve/Jimmy shows up at Karen’s wedding. Why? I want to like this show, but each week I’m just shouting at the TV at the ridiculously implausible, yet inevitable moment– “OH COME ON!!” PS, yes, I know it’s a TV show
Let’s keep in mind that the last winter, when Steve was dating Fiona, he interaceted with all people on her orbit including Sheila and Karen, and is not implausible that upon hearing of his return, Karen invited him (specially not knowing the fact that he has returned married to other).. or an even simpler explanation, Steve heard of the party, knows Karen and Sheila, and where they lived (since he visited several times last season) and decided to buy a gift and show up (knowing he wasnt going to be turned away by them)in the hopes to having some alone time with Fiona.
Thought this episode was fantastic. I enjoy the episodes when they try to make Frank more sympathetic.
I wish they had more scenes, though, with Fiona/Lip/Ian bonding. She mentioned this ep how there were her rocks, yet we rarely see that bond between them. (We obv saw it b/w Ian and Lip last season).
Hey Alan, you should review this show weekly! It needs as many viewers as possible!
It’s doing just fine. They’ve already been renewed for a 3rd season.
As a former teacher, my experience has been that once you meet the parents, you understand a lot more about why the kids are the way they are. Not that that’s an excuse for them. After seeing how Frank’s mother treats him–calling him a bed-wetter, which no doubt caused him to wet the bed again, for example–I almost felt sorry for him. I still don’t think he’s funny, but I thought in this episode he was the most sympathetic he’s ever been. I agree that that scene with Fiona and Frank on the steps was a great one for both of them. I thought this was a fantastic episode, and I’m always amazed at how fast they go by.
I thought the Ethel story was quite good. The genuine care and concern they have for her was well played by Steve Howley and Shanola Hampton even as they spoke frankly about why there was no benefit to adopting her. And I thought the ending with Malik was sweet, especially considering the alternative.
Lip, however, is in two storylines that showcase his inability to honestly express his emotions and make him seem cruel. At least at the Kash and Grab with Ian we got a scene with fruit being smashed by a “Gallagher” with a watermelon as the grand finale. That’s just ripe for punning.
His scene with Karen though was pretty sad. Especially considering I thought it might the moment where he finally comes out and tells her how he feels (when she mentions “running away with him” with the implication that she wouldn’t be opposed.) Of course, he uses that moment to suggest she get an abortion. Not necessarily the worst idea, but just a horrible disgusting way of broaching the topic.
This is a great show. I couldn’t disagree more about James Wolk and Justin Chatwin. I love the Steve/Jimmy character Chatwin has been playing. IMO, his return is a big boost to the show as he and Fiona are my favorite dynamic, followed by Frank, Lip, Kev, then Ian.
Wasn’t sure how I would feel about Grammy showing up, but I thought it worked great.
Best episode of the season, easily. And one of the best of the series to date. That last moment with Frank and Fiona on the steps was great.
The prospect of someone bigger and badder than Frank being at the Gallagher household is awesome. It will surely make Frank seem more sympathetic, but I hope they don’t completely make it that way. He is still a terrible person and they need to make sure he comes off that way.
Overall, great episode, but sad to say goodbye to James Wolk, who, lucky for him can stay in the same city to date Max.
While Frank’s mom may be a more ruthless criminal thank Frank, I doubt Frank will ever be the more sympathetic one. At least grandma uses some of her money to buy the kids presents. Do you think Frank would EVER do that?
i love this show — can’t wait for sunday nights to see it; maybe it makes my own family seem less dysfunctional? :) I think all the episodes are hiliarious, but reran several times the look on Sheila’s face (joan cusack) when the airplane wheel landed in front of her == she is a superb actress! The look on her face, just priceless — we bellylaughed for several minutes. i hope they never cancel this show, as for some sick reason, i really like it.
I LOVED this episode as well. I think the show has been on a roll this season and this episode was the strongest one yet. I think having bigger bad than Frank really humanizes him in a way that nothing else has on the show.
I disagree about Steve. I think Steve and Fiona are good for each other. Sure they have issues they need to work out, but I think Steve fits into their family and really adds to the dynamic. He was really good at the role of surrogate father like Fiona is good at surrogate mother, but he has a lot more to learn. More than that, he looks out for Fiona while she is busy looking out for everyone else.
I am also really loving Lip’s story lines. Both his fight with Ian and Karen highlight his inability to express his real feelings out loud. I think that’s been true of Lip throughout the series. Here, I think he’s going to do some growing up by having to figure out how to talk to them about what he wants and how he’s feeling. I’m really looking forward to watching Jeremy White play this out the rest of the season.
I like Frank as a character even if he jars against the tone of the show sometimes, but the whole Butterface episode gives me the impression that it will be hard to rehabilitate him in a realistic way, so I hope they don’t try something like that. (Seriously, this guy is starting to make Tony Soprano look like a sympathetic character.)
I didn’t care for Steve or the actor portraying Steve in the first season, but the writers have managed to make him look pretty good compared to the bland/pathetic/creepy guys they’ve paired Fiona up with this season. So, good job, I guess.
Also, is Emmy Rossum contractually obligated to appear naked in every single episode of this show? Sweet merciful Job! I think at this point, someone could build a composite 3D map of what Emmy Rossum looks like naked from every single angle. I’m guessing that the nudity has something to do with the producers’ conviction that people won’t want to watch a show about poor people, but I wonder why they think that. Roseanne did just fine without making poverty seem “wacky” or “fun”, or by relying on sexy stars that appear naked in every other episode. If anything, it’s a little bit off-putting that the writers seem to think that viewers will be so turned off by the poverty onscreen that they need Emmy Rossum’s bald muff to carry them to the end of the hour.
Uhm, Emmy Rossum wasn’t naked in this episode that I recall. Also, Roseanne wasn’t on pay cable so your analogy is invalid.
“If anything, it’s a little bit off-putting that the writers seem to think that viewers will be so turned off by the poverty onscreen that they need Emmy Rossum’s bald muff to carry them to the end of the hour.”
Definitely the most pretentious statement I’ve heard this evening. You should consider the possibility that they simply realize Rossum is ridiculously hot, and the channel happens to be Showtime.
Frank gave Butterface what she wanted after he found out he wasn’t getting the money from her pension. Granted, it was after he effectively killed her by not telling her about the transplant, but I viewed the sex act itself as his penance for what he did earlier.
Poor Frank. He’s such a loser, so pathetic, and yet the show doesn’t let him go too far where they can’t pull him back to being sympathetic. They did it last season when he allowed Lip to piss on him, and this year when his mother returned and Sheila kicked him out. And make no mistake, as much as he was trying to get the money from Eddie’s life insurance, he had put in the work for it. I found myself half agreeing with him about the injustice of the whole thing. He works really hard for somebody who refuses to work.
Overall, there’s a running theme, expressed through Sheila, of regret pushing the actions of adults regarding their kids. Every child on this show has gotten a raw deal, and it’s moving to see the parents try in whatever way they can to make up for it. It’s clearly not enough, and for the most part the damage has been done, but I see them trying. As a parent who unintentionally damages my kids, it’s very moving.
Good ep.
I will just say I love this show. And not only because Emmy Rossum is on my list.
So happy you’re reviewing this show Alan, even if sparingly. Emmy Rossum alone makes this show so worth it to watch, but the rest of the cast is wonderful as well. Unique writing and direction also, very creative, crazy, scandalous storylines and it’s so much freaking fun.
Loved the episode but I find it funny that Bill Macy wrote it because really the episode was just BEGGING the audience to feel sympathy for Frank. I didn’t work on me, I was rooting for the mother to keep giving him hell (and she didn’t disappoint lol) because of what he did to Dottie. I love seeing Frank get what he deserves.