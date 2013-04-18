Showtime confirms ‘Dexter’ to end with season 8

It’s been assumed for a long time that the eighth season of “Dexter” would be the last, but Showtime declined to officially confirm that until today. In an announcement first made on the show’s Facebook page, Showtime announced that the eighth season, debuting June 30 at 9 p.m., will be the final one for America’s favorite vigilante serial killer.
“‘Dexter’ is a landmark franchise for our network,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement, “and we cannot wait to unveil the conclusion of this series, as we know it, to the millions of passionate fans who have supported the show season after season. We’d like to thank Michael, Jennifer, and ‘Dexter’s indomitable cast, executive producers, writers and crew for eight incredible seasons.”
For a long stretch there, “Dexter” was a poster child for the dangers of cable dramas running in place because they’re too successful to change anything. But with an eye on the unofficial finish line, season 7 was a huge rebound year for the show, as Deb had to deal with knowledge of Dexter’s secret life, and as the show began once again questioning exactly how much we should be rooting for this guy. The show definitely ran several years too long, but my hope is that with the ability to definitively end the show, season 8 will be even stronger. Certainly, the season premiere clip Showtime released with the announcement (see below) looks promising, as Deb wrestles with what she did in the season 7 finale.
Alan, what did you think of Dexter’s seventh season ?
“season 7 was a huge rebound year for the show, as Deb had to deal with knowledge of Dexter’s secret life, and as the show began once again questioning exactly how much we should be rooting for this guy.”
I read that, but I wanted to know what episodes he thought were good and what episodes he felt were more average (maybe there’s a link somewhere?)
I’m not Alan (duh), but I thought season 7 started out wonderfully and then quickly went into a spiral when they killed the season’s most interesting addition in Ray Stevenson in the stupidest way possible.
Seriously, it’s not the Civil War. Bullets can be removed from the stomach!!!
I don’t think he did weekly review of it but I’m pretty sure they talked about it both before the season started and after it ended on the podcast. Try looking those up. If I remember correctly, they liked the early episodes but weren’t huge on the finale.
I agree w/ VELOCITY – S7 started off very good, and I was totally stoked that it was back to it’s S1-S4 goodness, but it went off the rails about halfway through, and the final few episodes were excrutiating. The final showdown w/ Deb poiting the gun and LaGuerta and Dexter while they each told her to shoot the other was like a bad parody of old “evil twin” episodes of campy shows.
@Hislocal
“while they each told her to shoot the other was like a […]”
Ain’t what happened, sorry. Although I get that people need to insult the show even now.
Well, your mileage may vary as far as how much you enjoyed that scene, but what I described is exactly what happened.
I know this show lost some fans over the years, and admittedly it did go through some weak patches (in seasons 5 and 6 especially). But I’m still a big fan and will really miss it. Hall is so great, and Carpenter was pretty damn good last season. It was also the first show I ever binge-watched. Back in early 2007 I couldn’t find much to watch, and as a fan of Six Feet Under figured I’d give season 1 a shot. I think I watched the entire season in two nights. I was hooked immediately. Here’s hoping the last season is a memorable one.
I binge watched the first four seasons and loved every compulsive minute of it. Tough to get anything done during those, ashamed to admit it, ten days. Same with Battlestar Galactica. Like sitting down with a couple of terrific novels and not being able to put them down.
This show should have ended on season 6 until lumen decide to leave the show was great honestly.
Miguel prado thanks to a great actors was an amazing season , Tribut to henry portrait of serial killer. Trihity killer was another amazing season thks to he actor again and great twist at the end , lumen season was great because dexter had a great balance , in his jus mind until Showtime decided yo make more money so more season , Debra should have discover dexter now , at that moment it should have been that time , the season that followed was useless and he last one even more ,
Let me put that google translate and see what pops up…
Uh… well assuming I understood what you said, are you saying that season 6 would’ve been a good place to end the series? I have to disagree, it involved yet another restoration to factory settings even if Lumen didn’t leave. In my opinion the main problem was that the plot of season 2 happened far too early. The show started off with Doakes already suspicious of Dexter, and admirably enough they decided not to stretch it out way too long and ended it by the beginning of season 3, but I think I’d have preferred it if the whole “Dexter’s bodies resurfacing” arc was done later, where there might’ve been more dire consequences even if Dexter ultimately manages to avoid being found out.
Like I dunno, maybe switch the places between season 2 and 3. So Dexter gets to enjoy a season of having a friend before having to deal with Doakes’s open animosity.
And season 4 really wasn’t all great. Trinity’s scenes were awesome but the season had some of the worst subplots (Angel and LaSquirta for one) although its finale was definitely gut-wrenching.
If I want to get up to speed before the end what seasons do I need to watch. I think I can skip seasons 5 and 6 based on what I have heard. Is there anything else I can skip or do I need to watch it all?
That sounds about right. Just read the season’s summaries for seasons 5 and 6, and watch the finales for both. Then you can start watching season 7.
The only notable thing you’ll be missing out on by skipping season 6 is Deb’s hilarious psychiatrist convincing her that she’s sexually interested in her brother.
I will miss it. Sure it’s been slipping, but still better than most shows on, and well I for one do like that serial killer Dexter. Season 1 was the best followed by Trinity.
Hall is such a terrific actor. I hope the Dexter conclusion is good for him and that he goes on to better fare. The first three seasons were great and then the cake got left out in the rain. A premise that unpleasant and overwhelming becomes impossible to sustain over so many years without turning into a hot mess. And, as great at John Lithgow was in his starring role, I found that season tough to watch and basically dropped out when it was done. Way too dark and depressing for me on a Sunday night.