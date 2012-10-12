Simon, Simon, Adam Scott and Jon Hamm in ‘The Greatest Event in Television History’

#Adam Scott #Jon Hamm
10.12.12 6 years ago 31 Comments

Something to make you smile on a Friday afternoon: Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Jeff Probst, Paul Scheer and more coming together for “The Greatest Event in Television History,” which turns out to be a multi-million dollar remake of the opening credits to “Simon & Simon.” Scheer wrote it, Scott co-directed it, and as with so many of these Adult Swim and Funny or Die projects, it’s clear everyone was having a lot of fun doing it.

Enjoy, and then we can debate which version of the “Harcastle and McCormick” credits (the famous one or the other one) these guys should do next: 

And if you want to see how accurately they got it, here’s the real thing (and you can watch them sync’ed up if you’re really obsessed): 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adam Scott#Jon Hamm
TAGSADAM SCOTTJEFF PROBSTJON HAMMpaul scheer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP