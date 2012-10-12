Simon, Simon, Adam Scott and Jon Hamm in ‘The Greatest Event in Television History’

Something to make you smile on a Friday afternoon: Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Jeff Probst, Paul Scheer and more coming together for “The Greatest Event in Television History,” which turns out to be a multi-million dollar remake of the opening credits to “Simon & Simon.” Scheer wrote it, Scott co-directed it, and as with so many of these Adult Swim and Funny or Die projects, it’s clear everyone was having a lot of fun doing it.

Enjoy, and then we can debate which version of the “Harcastle and McCormick” credits (the famous one or the other one) these guys should do next:

And if you want to see how accurately they got it, here’s the real thing (and you can watch them sync’ed up if you’re really obsessed):