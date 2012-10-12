Simon, Simon, Adam Scott and Jon Hamm in ‘The Greatest Event in Television History’

Something to make you smile on a Friday afternoon: Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Jeff Probst, Paul Scheer and more coming together for “The Greatest Event in Television History,” which turns out to be a multi-million dollar remake of the opening credits to “Simon & Simon.” Scheer wrote it, Scott co-directed it, and as with so many of these Adult Swim and Funny or Die projects, it’s clear everyone was having a lot of fun doing it.
Enjoy, and then we can debate which version of the “Harcastle and McCormick” credits (the famous one or the other one) these guys should do next:
And if you want to see how accurately they got it, here’s the real thing (and you can watch them sync’ed up if you’re really obsessed):
Rudd burping mid sentence absolutely slayed me
I synced the two Simon & Simon credits (as close as possible) for comparison [t.co]
really? that was the closest you could sync it? i did a better job syncing it on this website by just playing “play” at the same time. i appreciate the effort, but for chrissakes that wasnt even close, vaughn.
Youtube Doubler doesn’t allow for precise millisecond measurements, 1 second either way kicks it fractionally out of sync. You know, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all”.
Sorry, wasnt even close
That’s so good. For those of us who were kids when that show was on, that intro music is magic. Thanks for the laugh!
If not for Hamm dying that night, I’d beg for some network to green-light a reboot of the entire series with those two.
Two thoughts:
1) I am a little embarrassed to remember how much I like that show.
2) John Hamm has way too much hair to play that role.
Take heart: you make me feel SO much better about watching 5 Magnum P.I.’s this afternoon.
(OTOH, Magnum really holds up if you only watch the good ones!)
“We visited the tallest doctor in L.A.” and “John Hamm died that night.” Hilarious.
Wow, that alternate Hardcastle & McCormick theme song. . . clearly a repressed memory on my part. I thought it was a parody when I looked at the link. How could they possibly replace “Drive?” That song occupies the same space as “The Greatest American Hero,” in that the song was the most memorable thing about the show.
Check out the barre sequence…Jon Hamm seems VERY flexible. Mmm, Hamm. Flexible.
Hee Hee: “Lance Bangs Adam Scott”
Sorry but i thought the 9 minute intro was overkill and not really funny. I ended up skipping most it to get to the actual “event.” And then that was not actually that funny either. I mean, they copied all of the scenes but . . . that doesn’t make it funnier. I had more more fun just now rewatching the original credits and remembering how much I loved that show.
Little of the fun the people making these things seem to have ever translates into the thing they’re making. Pretty much everything on “Funny or Die” that doesn’t involve ferns is “Die.” There is no quality control, and no talented editing, on the internet.
If they’d just put the redone credits sequence out there, it would’ve been good for a light, quick WTF. Instead, they went with the bludgeon.
“I’ve actually never seen one episode of ‘Parks and Rec.’ I thought, when they were casting, that I was getting the little Indian guy from the show…..AsIs.”
^Like
I think I’m just slightly too young to get this, I was about 12 years old when the show ended and never really got into it at the time.
They have dvd’s.
I love seeing these guys do little projects like this. Fantastic. The “Funny Or Die” shorts always come out great, whether or not I’m familiar with the material they’re riffing on.
Definitely the first “Hardcastle & McCormick” intro. Also, can we get Zachary Levi to do a shot-for-shot remake of Quantum Leap’s intro?
Yes, Zachary Levi doing Quantum Leap would be awesome! But who would play Al?
Like the theme songs for Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, the lyrics of the Simon & Simon theme song tell you everything you could possibly need to know about the show.
Thank you for posting this, Alan, as well as the original. I meant to record the show, but then I forgot. Loved it! And there was something that “Greta Strauss” did that I particularly liked, but I’ll have to look at again to be sure what it was.
Just checked: the European way she pronounced “Simon and Simon.” Okay, pretty silly, I know. But I also liked Paul Rudd burping, so I guess I’m easily pleased.
They like this
A little cliched, but I’d love to see them do Perfect Strangers.
Also, am I the only one who’s spent the last day looking up every cheesy 70s/80s opening I could think of on YouTube?
The guy Hamm was punching looked like Slattery.
“Jon Hamm died that night” and Probst throwing to himself and then thanking himself had me laughing hard. Very funny, weird little event :-)
Simon and Simon was so good in its era.
I never new about Simon & Simon until I saw this. Now I really wan’t to see it.
As per my comment above, it was good for its era.
But you’d be making a mistake watching Simon & Simon if you haven’t seen Magnum P.I. yet. Best 80’s show… though I do respect Hill St. Blues groundbreaking, uh… groundbreaking. Just not that big a fan. Okay, so maybe I’m out in a limb here… comes to me that Cheers was an 80’s show too… anyway, Magnum, good fun, better than Simon & Simon.
…and now the bastards took the video down. :-(