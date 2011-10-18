Six simple rules for commenting on my blog: the sequel

When I first got the offer to join HitFix, I made sure that I would have the authority to keep enforcing the commenting rules from my old blog, which had gone a long way to making this a very smart, very civil community without a lot of the abuses you tend to see on most internet forums. And for the most part, everyone in the new community has played along.
As I said back in the Blogspot days, most of you are wonderful, smart, funny, and add so much to the discussion that other critics frequently express their envy about the quality of the comments here. It’s not an understatement to say you guys are just as important as I am to what makes this place special, and often times more. And I want to continue keeping it that way.
Lately, though, things have been getting testy, and I’ve had to delete a fair number of comments that have crossed the line in one way or another. And it occurs to me that while I frequently refer to the rules when I punt a comment, I’ve never actually published a full version of them on this site. And given that I’ve been at HitFix for almost a year and a half, that’s long overdue. So after the jump, here are the six rules you’ve got to obey in order to keep playing in this particular sandbox, mostly copied over from the original blog, but with a few tweaks to acknowledge some recent offenses. They’re not hard – most of them, in fact, can be loosely translated as “Don’t be an asshole” – but the anonymity of the Internet makes it easy to forget to do them.
Rule #1: Be nice. This is an opinion blog, and a place where people can and should argue passionately for their point of view. But there’s a difference between arguing with passion and arguing with hostility. If you can’t find a way to express your viewpoint without insulting other commenters, or getting strident and self-righteous — say, equating your opinion with fact, and deriding other people for not seeing the truth of your words — then either tone down your words until they’re more respectful to other people, or don’t comment. Talk about the shows, not each other.
Rule #2: No spoilers. There are many, many places on-line to read and discuss the latest scoop about who’s dying, who’s going into a coma, who’s about to have sex with a ghost. This is not one of them. Here, we only talk about episodes that have already aired (and only aired here in the States, when it comes to foreign import shows that air on different schedules). No discussing stuff you’ve read on other sites, no discussing previews for upcoming episodes (which have become increasingly spoiler-y in recent years), no discussing the hot rumor that your second cousin’s best friend’s former roommate heard while hanging at the craft service table on “Private Practice.” Anything I consider even vaguely spoiler-y gets deleted. Period.
Rule #3: No talking/asking about shows I haven’t blogged about yet. I am only one man. I can only watch and write about so many shows in a given day. Sometimes, it may take me days or even a week to get caught up on certain shows I follow. Sometimes, I may just skip over an episode and come back with a post for the next one. Posting comments in, say, the “Chuck” thread to ask, “When are you going to write about ‘Up All Night’?” is not helpful. I’ll get to it when I get to it. Or I won’t. And what’s really annoying is when those questions then lead to lengthy discussions in the comments about the show I haven’t blogged about yet (and, likely, haven’t even watched yet).
Rule #4: No politics. Things got really ugly on the old blog in the run-up to the 2008 election, particularly any time I would write about Tina Fey as Sarah Palin and everyone on both sides lost their damn minds. Given that we live in the world, and that many shows deal with current events, it’s impossible for politics to never come up as a subject, but if you can’t discuss it only as it relates to its use on a show, don’t discuss it. Saying you find Fey’s Palin impression funny (or not) is fine. Accusing the party you don’t endorse of being socialist or fascist is not fine. If you can’t relate your point to the show and only to the show, don’t do it.
Rule #5: If at all possible, make an effort to skim the comments before commenting. This one is arguably harder to follow/enforce than it was in the Blogspot days, given that a lot of shows routinely pass the 100 comment mark and some shows like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” blow past 400 without breaking a sweat. That said, we frequently get comments that begin with phrases like, “I don’t have time to read all these comments, but has anyone thought about (a question that 12 other people already asked and answered)?” I understand that your time is valuable, and it can be a pain to go through all the previous comments, but it shows real disrespect to the people who already commented, and it’s also really irritating for the people who actually do bother to read every comment. All I can ask on this is that people make a good faith effort if they can, and that you try not to act like the first person to posit an incredible theory if there are already several dozen (or hundred) comments before you arrive.
Rule #6. What did I say about being nice? Given that most of the recent violations have been about Rule #1, it bears repeating. This shouldn’t be that hard, but sometimes, it is. Talk about the shows, not each other. Period.
I have to commend you Alan, for what you've managed to do here. Not only are your opinions and reviews of shows consistently the best I've been able to find on the internet, but the comments section is actually worth reading most of the time. That's probably not something that can be said for many sites on the internet.
I really love the rules you established for your posts and it bums me out that things got to the point where you had to repost them. Maybe I'm only speaking for myself, but I come on sites like yours and comment because I love certain shows and enjoy nothing more than getting to discuss them with people, whether we agree on them or not. It can be extremely fun and having a wider scope of people to do so with is one of the advantages of the internet. It's a shame that some people can't just take pleasure in discussing TV (even if it does turn into a lively debate) without resorting to grade school tactics, such as name-calling and personal attacks.

Here's hoping things settle down and we can all get along and remember why we come to this blog in the first place.
Here’s hoping things settle down and we can all get along and remember why we come to this blog in the first place.
Completely agree. It's one of the main reasons I read Alan, Maureen Ryan and Matt Roush consistently. They have well informed, thoughtful points of views on a variety of good shows, but they also don't take crap from imbeciles in the comments. I wish some of the my other entertainment sites would take a page.
My problem with rule number 5 is that as the comments on hitfix are broken down into pages, it becomes way to much effort to skim them all before deciding to comment, unless you are relatively quick about it.

Is there away to get all comments on one page without having to click through them all?
Is there away to get all comments on one page without having to click through them all?
Thanks
No. When I first came to the site and the Mad Men posts would start getting into the hundreds, it would routinely screw up all kinds of things. Subdividing them every 50 or so comments fixed everything in that regard. We’re not going back.
Rule number 5 would also be easier to follow if one could safely page through the comments without the dreadful popup video ads appearing frequently when a new page is loaded.
Sometimes they pop up, sometimes they don’t, sometimes the “skip” button works, sometimes it doesn’t. Mean, pushy popup video ads make me cranky, which makes it more difficult to follow rule number 1. More difficult, but not impossible.
That being said, thanks Alan for sheparding one of the more civil, interesting places to discuss television online.
Nicely done – for the no spoilers and no talking about other shows, might it be worth pointing out that this INCLUDES the Game of Thrones books [Song of Ice and Fire series].
With GoT, Walking Dead, etc., I make sure to put that warning at the end of each review. But not a bad idea to add to the 3.0 version of this, whenever it’s posted.
“I am only one man.”
This was the perfect opportunity to follow it up with “Alan Sepinwall is only one man.”
Although I haven’t been able to comment much lately (new job–it’s quite appalling that I can’t spend time on the important things) it strikes me that this is a timely post. It’s similar to a thought I had during the Deadwood reviews–while the newbies section (which was me) didn’t have quite the number of comments that make for a good vibrant conversation, I wondered if the increase in comments for other shows (eg, Breaking Bad) was maybe TOO much. That maybe there’s a sweet spot in numbers of comments, where if you go much beyond that, the quality will suffer.
Unfortunately, I think that might be hard to avoid. If you have hundreds and hundreds of comments, it just seems inevitable that there will be increased breakdowns in civility, more comments by folks who aren’t quite as attuned to the sensibilities of the site, etc.
Having said that, I don’t think it will be a substantial problem, because the level of discourse (led by Mr. Sepinwall) is such that certain types just won’t bother to comment most the time. But for selfish reasons (I’m sure the more the merrier for Hitfix) I wouldn’t mind a thinning of the herd at all.
As far as spoilers are considered, if something has aired, does that make it fair game to be mentioned no matter what show is actually being discussed? An example would be someone mentioning something from the finale of Breaking Bad in the review for Boardwalk Empire.
Obviously there are certain things that have become common TV knowledge, like how The Sopranos ends (I still haven’t seen it, but from bits and pieces I’ve heard and read, I have a good idea of the last scene) or all the things Lost didn’t answer, but for newer stuff, or shows that maybe aren’t as big, it might be nice if people put a spoiler alert warning.
That’s a subject that can really get people up in arms, so it should probably be given as widw a berth as possible. You probably need to think long and hard (Beavis says “heh…heh…long…hard…heh…heh…)about why you are bringing up the other show to begin with.
That being said, I would think that, once a new season starts, anything from previous seasons should be fair game (if you haven’t watched the older episodes by then, you’re probably not going to). But that’s Alan’s call to make, not mine!
That's a great question. My rule of thumb in using information from other shows to discuss/compare another show is to wait until the other show has come out on DVD, especially shows that are on cable. That's my own bias, as I don't have cable/satellite and so my choice for watching things like Breaking Bad or Mad Men are to watch online (sometimes illegally) or wait until they are released on DVD/streaming. But I think once a show is available on all formats, it's fair game to use in comparing with other shows.

My best example of this was the overlapping fan discussions of Lost and Battlestar Galactica.

As Andrei said, it's ultimately Alan's call to make, but I personally haven't seen too many issues like that on here.
My best example of this was the overlapping fan discussions of Lost and Battlestar Galactica.
As Andrei said, it’s ultimately Alan’s call to make, but I personally haven’t seen too many issues like that on here.
If it’s actually *relevant* to the show in question I have to imagine it’s ok.
Alan, do you have to scroll through and read each comment on each post or do they get emailed to you? I tremble at the thought of the latter.
On blogspot, they were all emailed to me. Here, I can see them all in our back-end publishing system.
Can you see the email addresses of Guest comments as well so you can tell the difference between people who have the same name?
I think it seems reasonable for someone to request that people behave a certain way in the comments section of their posts. For one, if the comments section is filled with people insulting each other, it discourages people from commenting. Also, people start commenting just to argue with other commenters, and not talk about the actual post.
I know I’m not the only one who comes on here not just for the reviews themselves, but for the discussions that come with them. I’d be less inclined to visit if the discussions looked like YouTube comments.
I’m getting more and more against “Guest” or otherwise anonymous commenting on mainstreaming news and review sites. I’m actually glad so many places are using social network logins so I don’t have to register with username/email/password to EVERY place that has a thread I want to comment in. Means I have to put my name out there if I want to say something (and consider whether or not I’d stick a public reputation on something I said online).
Sites such as this are like the PG-13 arena of the internet, and anything blatantly, aggressively antagonistic belongs in the anonymous R-to-X-rated region of sites. I’ve developed a thick skin surfing the net, but I know where decorum is appropriate for the venue.
While I’m not always joining the discussion, I’m still reading your articles (and a large portion of the comments) because you’re consistently interested in about 60% of the shows I’m following (or decide are worth following). Hell, you’ve actually been the reason I decided to try most of them. Chuck, HIMYM, Mad Men, and Parks and Rec have all been successful conversions, Breaking Bad… not so much; I’ll be getting to LOST, Deadwood and The Wire (as with films both contemporary and classic, it’s a long list of “You Must See This!” to cover).
Thanks for keeping things civil, Alan. Hopefully one day I can have the pleasure of you writing about a show written by me :)
I don’t know about you, but I think some of the best and most usefully thought-provoking pieces Alan’s ever done have been the ones I epically disagree with. I like a well-written, thoughtfully argued piece of criticism even if I totally disagree with the conclusions.
I also like getting in to things where I know Alan has a different viewing experience than me, it so part of what’s so great about his criticism. He’s got a great background and breadth of knowledge to draw from, but he’s still leaving his honest personal opinion out there (but with civility). So yeah, there are times my own thoughts get more detailed and defined after reading Alan’s and reacting in contrast.
I’m wondering if it’s time for a seventh rule: Let’s take it as read that we don’t all like the same things for the same reasons.
I’m making the suggestion because I’m not sure pages of “how can you not like the best show on television ever?” or “hey, are you being paid to praise this steaming load of s**t?” is adding value to my on-line experience.
In the end, I really really don’t like ‘Breaking Bad’ and found, on balance, ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ wasn’t THAT bad. Somehow, we agree to disagree on that and move on.
Alan have been meaning to ask a while. What’s your rule on talking about/making references to shows that a particular post isn’t about. For example, every now and then in the SoA posts, I will see people make reference to a Breaking Bad. I just started watching BB season 1, and as soon as I see a name I know is from BB, I just try to skim right past it, but I know people like to make comparisons.
Obviously it’s your rules and I don’t care either way, I’m just always afraid I’m going to see something I don’t want to see about BB in another shows post. Do you usually just let general comparisons go, or do people compare plots as well? Just trying to keep myself unspoiled.
MJ, I think there's a point at which you have to live in the world. If you've chosen not to watch Breaking Bad until now, you're taking the risk of coming upon discussion of later seasons, not just here, but everywhere. That's unfortunately the way it goes.
Yeah, I kind of figured that was the case. As much as anything I was wondering about episodes that if you are a week or two behind on another show that you might get spoiled, but you’re right it’s would almost be an impossible task to monitor that. Thanks!
Good rules, although I think it's a little much to say it shows "real disrespect" when talking about people who may have asked a question other people have asked. If someone does that, everyone should just ignore their comment. Not that hard. I think to expect people to read every comment and for there not to be repeated questions is crazy.
Other than that, good stuff, and keep up the good work.
