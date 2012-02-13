‘Smash’ – ‘The Callback’: Being Marilyn Monroe

A review of tonight’s “Smash” coming up just as soon as I get you to understand p orbitals…
So one week in, “Smash” is neither NBC-saving instant hit nor mortifying flop. The numbers on their own were very good for both a 10 o’clock drama and a scripted show of any kind for NBC, but it lost a massive chunk of “The Voice” lead-in and dipped again at the half-hour mark, which suggests some people who tuned in due to the promotion or timeslot weren’t that engaged. I’ll be very curious to see how many came back for tonight’s episode, which is very much of a piece with the pilot in both its strengths and its weaknesses.
On the plus side, I continue to like the original songs, whether the reprise of “Let Me Be Your Star” or the new “20th Century Mambo” number, and both Kat McPhee and Megan Hilty did a good job with the pop covers that bookended the hour. I also really enjoy Jack Davenport as Derek, a familiar type, but one played very well by an actor who doesn’t usually play this type.(*) I’m also enjoying Eileen’s ongoing disgust with her husband, even though my memories of “Rubicon” have me worried that the Michael Cristofer character will be sending her an envelope with a shamrock inside it any day now.
(*) As I mentioned on last week’s podcast, Davenport’s transformation from his usual stammering nice guy roles feels very much like when Hugh Grant did “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “About a Boy” back-to-back, and you realized both how versatile he was and how well his skills could be channeled to the dark side of the Force.
On the down side, Julia’s home life remains dull at best (the husband’s reluctance to adopt), cringe-inducing at worst, with the teenage son’s “My sister is waiting for us in China. What is going to happen to her if we don’t go get her?” tied with Julia’s “At night, we will call to you on the wind” monologue for the episode’s clunkiest moment.(**)
(**) Not helping matters is that her letter was followed by universal praise from the members of the group. On the whole, I think “Smash” does a good job of having the stuff that gets praised (the musical numbers) be worthy of the praise. But it definitely feels like there are a lot of moments where either Theresa Rebeck or one of the other producers was worried the audience wouldn’t properly appreciate a moment and have to have multiple characters respond to it with great enthusiasm, whether it was Julia’s letter here, or, last week, Karen’s audition (greeted with beaming smiles by most of the people at the table) and the “YouLenz” video clip. Obviously, praise is a part of the world in question – and the rave reviews for the leaked demo were a key plot point – but it’s a very fine line the show needs to tread or else it becomes “Studio 60” and doesn’t understand why you can’t see the genius it keeps telling you about.
There’s also the uncomfortable moral calculus that has Karen declining to have sex with Derek and losing out on the part to Ivy, who happily hopped into bed with him. Yes, the casting couch exists on Broadway and in other forms of entertainment, but given that we kept being told how close this contest was – even though, to these eyes and ears, Ivy is blowing Karen’s doors off to this point – it feels like another attempt to make Karen the sympathetic one, when I think she’s perfectly likable even without that note. To me, it’s a more interesting underdog story if she starts out the season clearly behind Ivy not just in connections but ability before she puts all her raw talent together and steps into the role when something inevitably happens to Ivy.
And I feel very confident that Karen will wind up replacing Ivy at some point, because perhaps the biggest flaw of “Smash” to this point is predictability. Through these two episodes, there hasn’t been a moment that doesn’t feel borrowed from similar backstage dramas – did anyone, for instance, not see that Karen would miss Dev’s big dinner and get into a fight with him about it? – and while I think most of the cliches are being well-executed, I wish I couldn’t picture every development at least five scenes ahead of when it happens.
Your reaction was mostly positive last week, with a few negative comments here and there. Now that you’ve seen a second episode, how’s everyone feeling about “Smash” and friends?
This show is just phenomenal. Interesting characters and great writing. This show has cable quality writing.
While it is predictable, I am still enjoying the show. And I’m not sure that Ivy Lynn is THAT far above Karen, although clearly more polished.
the surprising and unpredictable moment came when Ivy had sex with the director and when the director chose Ivy.
This comment made me literally laugh out loud
Co-sign with AP.
It’s not a perfect show, but it knows exactly what it wants to be – and I appreciate that. Right now, I’m hoping it sticks around for a while, because I want to see where it’s going. If it has been predictable to this point, I think that’s at least partly due to the fact that the “casting” story has been told many times before. Staying with the production as it develops as it develops and gets off the ground, that could be really interesting.
Haven’t seen any of the show, I just like Alan’s reviews, but p orbitals aren’t that hard.
Oh my gosh – the scene with the son (especially being as old as he is) whining about not getting a sister was beyond awful. The worst thing I’ve seen in a drama in a long time. And the boyfriend being upset about Karen not showing up in addition to Julia’s husband just showing up as she was reading her cringeworthy letter were agitating cliches. That aside, the rest was perfectly fine and I too continue to enjoy when anybody sings. But I keep wondering how this is going be stretched out for 13 more episodes.
Should also note it was nice to get less of Tom’s grating assistant. I’m good with limiting him to listening outside of doors.
Exactly! First of all, I don’t know how old the son is. If he is in high school, then the actor is too old (even by Glee standard). If he’s supposed to in college, saying things like “what would happen to my sister in China?” precludes you from getting a job anywhere except for McDonalds (even they have intelligent people). I love it when the songs and Angelica Houston come on, but everything else seems so underdeveloped now…
Yes, I really hate the assistant to Tom…either he’s a terrible actor, or his part is just so badly written…he shouldn’t be allowed outside doors…
The assistant is not the only terrible one. That scene ast the restaurant with Katharine and the boyfriend was over dramatic. And Debra Messing is not very believable in this role.
I’m digging this show, but this scene was odd. There needs to be a reason why an older teen son cares so much about getting a little sister in China beyond “you promised me one.”
I really enjoyed the pilot I really felt involved with the character’s anticipation and excitement about beginning the development process of a new play & auditions. While this latest episode didn’t suck me in as much as the pilot where the play was involved, it was still enjoyable.
However, I completely agree that the Julia’s home life is completely dull and brought down the strengths of other elements of the episode. The son’s “My sister is waiting for us in China” moment was cheesy to the point of being cringe-worthy. Uck.
I apologize for my poor grammar in that comment.
Predictable, if done well, is still entertaining. I’d rather watch this show than 90% of the rest of the network offerings.
Is it just me or does it seem obvious that they will change the musical so they can cast both Ivy and Karen ala the film ‘Norma Jean & Marilyn?’
Seemed obvious to me. And given the well-executed obviousness of much of the rest of the show, thus far, I’m guessing that is how it will play out. In which case, they really Ivy a disservice by trying to make us like Karen more than her all this time.
I actually liked it more than I thought I would. I was actually a bit surprised that the decision was made this quickly and that it went to Ivy. I guess it makes sense, but the show has worked so hard to get us to root for Karen and against Ivy (and ironically, this has had the opposite effect on me–I’m wholeheartedly rooting for Ivy) that it surprised me that the show didn’t do the absolutely most predictable thing possible, even if the “surprise” was picking the one who was obviously more qualified for the job. The one time the show had a hard time stacking the deck for Karen was during the “Let Me Be Your Star” number. Karen sung very well, but Ivy just blew her right off the screen. Megan Hilty’s voice is incredible. But yeah. It’s obvious that something will happen to Ivy at some point because this is TV, and McPhee is the lead. Too bad. Ivy is more interesting and talented.
Also, it appears that I am in the minority, but I was less bothered by the scene with her son. I thought whoever the actor playing the son was did a pretty good job of conveying how much this means to this kid. And while others think it’s not believable, I say that if a kid–even or maybe especially a teenager–had been waiting for something for that long that obviously meant that much to him and was suddenly told that it wasn’t going to happen, he might react that way. Granted, the show would definitely be better without this plot at all, but I think this was probably the best part (damning with faint praise, I know) of it. I do agree that the letter at the end was pretty bad. In fact, I’m finding Messing’s character to be entirely disagreeable both at work and at home. I really like her co-writer, but she is grating. The fact that she’s on Team Karen isn’t helping.
More problematic was Angelica Huston’s divorce (snore) and everything involving Karen’s boyfriend. Not only do I find their relationship to be dreadfully boring, but that scene with him dealing with the press for about 10 seconds has to be the least believable depiction of the New York press (who are generally ferocious and unforgiving) I have ever seen, and I say this as someone who interned (a real internship with actual writing) with one of the big tabloids. I’m not sure what’s less believable–a scandal-free New York or these pushover reporters.
Anyway, I guess I’ll keep watching for now, though I’m looking forward to next week’s episode mostly to see if it’s as bad as Dan Feinberg says it is.
Different strokes because I thought Ivy completely ruined LMBYS. She’s meant to be playing the innocent Norma Jean in that scene, which btw Karen was nailing with her acting and gorgeous vocals, and then Ivy absolutely oversang it and totally ruined it for me! I don’t find Ivy believable tbh, and I’m not entirely convinced Megan Hilty is all that good an actress. Or maybe she is just more suited to theater. Everything is so over the top.
I really hope this show succeeds. I loved the pilot, still liked this episode, but was disappointed when Karen didn’t get the role. I think this can be a great show, since I love all the musical numbers that I hope America is watching!
I think Julia’s moving the songs around on the note cards is foreshadowing that the book of the musical is going to be non-linear, and both Karen and Ivy will be cast as the two sides of Marilyn. They kept going out of their way to say in casting what trait each girl is lacking that the other one has. This is the only way to give both the lead, which allows for solos and duets among the two.
I was so convinced they were going to go this way — casting Karen as Norma Jean and Ivy as Marilyn — that I barely paid attention to this episode. So I guess it wasn’t as predictable as it seemed.
I totally agree — it’ll be a “Norma Jean & Marilyn” show, with both actresses cast. And that will have to begin next episode, or else why is Karen even in the show after this?
I just hope I’m still there… The non-musical scenes are beginning to get awful. They’re spending so much energy DEVELOPING the characters, they’re forgetting to just let them live.
It’s almost as if the writers don’t realize these professions are mysteries to most people. Ivy’s friends on the chorus line, for example. How do they feel seeing their friend elevate to a starring role, while they keep toeing the line? Instead, they exist only to let Ivy talk, and to cheer.
All plot points, no character.
The show’s still on my DVR schedule, but for how much longer?
Yes, Its a little predictable, but so far I love the songs.
I thought we would have a fake-out and both would be cast to play Norma Jean and Monroe. Since we saw Katherine in the arms of her boyfriend with a whisky bottle, meaning that it could have been a celebration and she could have been staring pensively because she was nervous now that she got the part, this still might happen. The adoption thing is just dead. Couldn’t they adopt American? I’d imagine it’d be easier. I noticed the production company at the end of the credits was named “Madwoman in the Attic.” Hurray for Gothic lit.
There’s no way that final scene with Karen and her boyfriend was a celebration. She was crestfallen and he was consoling her.
Mostly tedious but less than the pilot. Letter to Chinese mom and son`s speach about his sister were beyond cringe-worthy. But the worst acting was definitely Dev`s outburst. I thought he was 5 years old. Only kids pout and sulk and rave simultaniously like that. Gosh do I hate that character. other than that, the show`s good only when Karen and Ivy interact with the director (trully great chemistry). The rest is really a chore.
Not sure if this has been brought up before: does anybody think Ivy is pregnant? (throwing up in bathroom?) maybe that will keep her from fulfilling role also create tension with adoption story line. Fits with predictability of story lines so far…
THE UGLY… The son’s reaction to the Dad quitting on the adoption process.. He seems too old for that childish outburst.. & The Assistant obvious future as a credit-demanding future big nuisance.. THE BAD.. certain scenes that seemed cut short, I mean Karen getting late to the dinner and having a fight afterwards was predictable, but cutting the fight altogether, and then showing them together after a reconciliation (for him to support her after her not getting the part) caught me as missing a scene.. Ivy, getting added to her character some evil traits, when it could be a more interesting show if both candidates were drawn with equal respect and sympathy, and leave it to the audience to have enough incentive to choose either side.. THE GOOD.. and I change the usual order, because I like the show, I’m liking the talent of the actors, the songs, the choreography, the fact that is treating the theme seriously (what it takes to make a Broadway musical, and how it hard is to make it on that art industry).. From the podcast, I gather that the things I dislike will get bigger and uglier, but I hope that by half or 2/3 of the season, the show can get pass it’s growing pains.
I really enjoyed this episode, perhaps even more so than the pilot. Well nothing beats the ending of the pilot :(
Alan, I don’t get where you think Ivy is way and above Karen to be honest, I really don’t! Said as someone who wasn’t even a particular McPhee fan on Idol, but her singing on this show so far has been wonderful! Point in case, McPhee sang her LMBYS part so beautifully, and in this case less is more when Megan Hilty started SCREAMING HER WAY THROUGH IT! What was all that about?! Just because you have the big booming Broadway voice doesn’t mean it needs to be used all the time. I also loved the mambo number, and I was impressed with Karen’s dancing. Alan, you mention how tptb keep telling us that Karen is so amazing, well they also keep telling us (well Tom does!) that Ivy is this great dancer, when all she has done so far is be thrown around!
I like Karen as a character. She’s real and relatable, but I do wish the writers would give her more ooomph! Dev shouts at her in the restaurant and she can’t even tell him to simmer down! Likewise the same way I wish the writers would tone down Ivy a little bit, because I think she’s sympathetic, but her theatrical nature can be a little grating. Again, I know she is playing it this way but it’s still a tv show!
I really like Julia as a character but god that adoption plotline is unnecessary! Frank didn’t realise a year ago he might be a little old to adopt?!
Fave scene – when Derek introduces Ivy to Karen! I’m sensing any talk about caring moms is not gonna sit well with Ivy! Look forward to some more scenes between those 2 characters because they are nicely contrasting.
Ending the show with Crazy Dreams was a little underwhelming after the epicness of LMBYS last week, but it was a nice moment for Ivy, and sad for Karen.
I’m still loving it, but yeah, you’re right. I saw some plot pointS WAY ahead of when they happened. The argument about the missed dinner, the “great” letter (Yeah it was good but I wasn’t blown away like I should have been from a writer of musicals..)
I’d like to see more unpredicable-ness (I know that’s not a word. Sorry!)
I did enjoy Angelica Houston’s line to the young, blonde miss that was having dinner with her soon-to-be Ex-Husband, “Yes. I have met you before.” Great sub-text there!
I was intrigued by the show’s premise (or at least what I understood it to be), but I am about 1/2 episode from tuning out for good. The majority of the characters are one-dimensional (the director is the only exception at the top of mind), and many of the scenes come across as Broadway musical versions of themselves. By that I mean the scenes are conceived and directed to be broader, simpler, and (to some) more dramatic than real life. Examples of this operatic approach include the hazy background entrance of Debra Messing’s husband to the adoption support group; the conveniently empty trendy New York restaurant at 8:30 or whatever to heighten Karen’s conflict; the shocking revelation that an adoption would take years, when Messing’s family has supposedly been considering (but apparently doing no research regarding) Chinese adoption for years; etc. I was hoping for a procedural approach to musicals with some latitude for melodrama and production numbers at times, but this appears to be a sanitized and dumbed down version of an industry with characters I don’t anticipate caring much about.
Completely agree! The original numbers are great and the cast is good (except McPhee), but the scenarios and the writing is so obvious and convenient!
You nailed it, Alan. The dialogue from the teenage son was awkward and unrealistic, and each turn in the plot thus far has been predictable. That said, I find myself liking it. It’s fun.
I think it’s interesting to compare this show to Friday Night Lights. Personally, I feel that Smash won’t appeal to people who dislike Broadway, whereas FNL was able to appeal to people who didn’t like football. The difference is that FNL was full of outsiders who shared our feeling that hs football was overrated. Smash only has one outsider (Katharine McPhee’s boyfriend) and to call him a “character” would be a stretch.
Who on FNL thought football was overrated, aside from the one kid’s parents (the farmers) and *maybe* Julie Taylor? (I can’t believe I’ve forgotten his name!)
Tyra. Mrs. Coach, at various times (I mean, the centrality of football was the key conflict in their marriage).
The show generally had an awareness that football probably meant too much to many of these people, and the people who were more ambivalent about it were generally written sympathetically.
The people who are ambivalent about the Broadway world in Smash, so far, are Debra Messing’s husband and McPhee’s boyfriend, and they haven’t been written particularly well. Maybe that’ll change. But I also don’t think Smash is *tryiing* to be FNL in that regard. There is an extent to which the show is a love letter to theater, in a way that FNL was never a love letter to football. That’s just a difference, not at all a bad thing in and of itself.
Predictability and cliche are definitely the most problematic elements of the show (did anyone think Karen would make that dinner? Or more importantly, did any of us care?)
Hilty remains far more interesting and she’s a better singer. The only surprise is that the show recognized that, even though they will undoubtedly pull a switcheroo at least once (maybe twice with Uma).
I agree that Ivy is a million times better for the part than Karen — just as Megan Hilty would be far better than Katherine McPhee. McPhee sings beautifully, but she didn’t dance well even when we were supposed to think we she was finally getting it. Meanwhile, Hilty sings great, sounds more like Marilyn, and acted just like Marilyn when the plot called for it.
Plus, the idea that Ivy is “sexy” while Karen is “innocent” wasn’t convincing at all. (For a time, I thought they would end up choosing them both, with Karen playing “Norma Jean” and Ivy playing “Marilyn.”
Even the writers couldn’t find anything wrong with Ivy’s performance, other than the made-up arguments that she was “too prepared” or “trying too hard.” The fact that she’s a professional who actually read books on Marilyn for the part spoke volumes in her favor, while the show tried to play it off as a negative.
Nothing in this show has proved the contention that Karen is better than 200 other would-be Broadway actresses out there, while Ivy came off as a star from the very beginning. And I don’t see how the writers are going to convince us otherwise.
I really liked the pilot, but this episode left me kinda cold.
I agree that Ivy is 1,000x better for the Marilyn role than Karen. I get that Marilyn was more than just the sex symbol, but none of the qualities of the “other” Marilyn are anything we’ve seen from Karen so far either. And when it comes to the sex symbol stuff, Ivy is clearly better.
I also didn’t think Ivy got the role solely because of the casting couch. We really didn’t see what transpired between her and Derek before they ended up in bed and we never saw Derek change his mind to lobby for her after the fact.
I agree the adoption plot is terrible and the conversation with the son was particularly bad. He was way too old to be talking like that and the kid was, frankly, a terrible actor.
I also didn’t like the fight between Karen and her boyfriend when she was late. It was obvious from a mile away that she wasn’t going to make it and it just feels like we’ve seen this plot done literally a million times before. Not only that, but I don’t understand the purpose of it. The show clearly wants us to root for Karen to succeed so having a boyfriend who throws a tantrum as she chases her dream doesn’t make him sympathetic and doesn’t make us invested in their relationship
BroadwayBaby Wanted to like this show. Tried to like it. too many scenes just thrown down with no spin or originality. Tropes upon tropes.
I cringed through the adoption sequences also. I don’t get the big push on the husband-I rather agree with him age-wise and all that. The son is a teenager! what teenager gives a rats paw about haivng a baby in the family? They are ready to take off and live. and then Julia going to that meeting anyway and acting as though she just has to proceed? I don’t get it. Why would she want to tie herself down? Then again, if she wants to ‘rescue’ some poor soul, then don’t guilt the husband about it. Just do it and shut up lol. I don’t find it remotely believable. Sorry. and it grates on me enough to not watch the rest of it.
I really want to like this show but am starting to lose interest for many of the reasons already stated: clunky dialogue, predictable and cliched plot points, etc.
I was really annoyed when we got 2 “gotcha” fake outs in a row – first when Tom goes to give Ivy the news “personally” and she assumes it’s bad (and why wouldn’t she? He’s stonefaced and drags it out as if he wants to make her suffer. In real life, the second he saw her look scared he’d have jumped in and corrected her – but that wouldn’t make for good TV.) Then, in the very next scene we have the director telling Anjelica Huston’s character that the other play he’s worked 4 years on is alive again… but of course, after the big dramatic pause, he tells her he turned it down.
Sad thing is there are many real dramatic and interesting moments in this story – why create all the false tension with these fake outs? Next week I expect we’ll see Julia showing her son pics of an adorable girl and only after he hyperventilates with excitement over his new sister saying, “Yes, isn’t my allergist’s daughter precious?”
I think Karen will play Norma Jean and Ivy will play Marilyn, in a casting split decision. Maybe?
I didn’t love it as much as the first episode, but I still enjoyed it. I was surprised that they picked someone so soon, but I’m looking forward to how they’ll involve Karen’s character now. I do have to admit the only boredom I suffer is from the adoption storyline..and also I have a bad feeling that the assistant is going to try to cash in on the marilyn idea or something…but I thought it was a solid episode.
I think that every time the adoption storyline and the Angelica Huston problem (whatever the heck it is) comes up, the whole show suffers. Stick to the Marilyn and Broadway/Hollywood theme, PLEASE.
For whatever its worth, I loved the pilot of SMASH.
For reasons, after the pilot smash got very cliche, almost silly. I am still annoyed about Debras clothes. Also to detail, as to her kithen that seems different in two episodes.
But it’s entertaining. Anything with Debra Messing and Angelica Houston, fun. After seeing the pilot of AWAKE, I really will keep watching. One point for NBC