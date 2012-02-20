‘Smash’ – ‘Enter Mr. DiMaggio’: Joltin’ Julia

A review of tonight’s “Smash” coming up just as soon as I can hear it in the O’s…
NBC sent the first four episodes of “Smash” out for review, and the overall consensus among the critics I talked to was that “Enter Mr. DiMaggio” was by far the weakest of the 4 – so weak that some writers were actually pleading with people to just skip it altogether and come back next week. I didn’t hate it as much as some of them did, but it definitely seemed to highlight more of what I don’t like about the show than what I do.
After hints in the first two episodes, for instance, that Tom’s assistant Ellis was going to be an irritating thorn in Julia’s side – and, more importantly, an irritating thorn in the show itself – he finally starts getting a lot of screen time and proves us right.(*) There’s certainly a place for a scheming Eve Harrington type in this kind of setting/show, but Ellis is just so annoying – and so transparently someone that Tom should have fired the second he started talking about how this was all his idea – that it makes me think less of the show and the main characters every moment he’s around. (And with his eavesdropping on Julia’s confession of adultery, I’m guessing he’s now going to be around a looong time.)
(*) Though how many of you were surprised that he had a girlfriend? At the very least, the earlier episodes suggested that Tom was attracted to Ellis (which played a role in the re-hiring after Ellis leaked the demo onto “YouLenz”), and in this one we just matter-of-factly get our preconceptions upended with that bit of news. And while we’re on the subject of the scenes with Ellis and his special lady friend, did anyone else call out, “That’s what the money is for!!!” when she told him that he should get paid for the idea?
And though Ivy got the lead in “Marilyn: The Musical” last week, it still feels like the character is playing second fiddle to Karen within the larger show of “Smash.” We spend some time with Ivy becoming self-conscious about her relationship with Derek – whether that’s the only reason she got the part, why he won’t let her see his apartment, etc. – and if I put a stopwatch on it, it may have roughly equaled Karen’s trip back to Iowa, but it at least felt like the episode was more invested on the runner-up’s story than the winner’s.
I do appreciate that the Iowa scenes didn’t hit that horrible “standing the middle of Afghanistan” kind of note from “Studio 60” where all Midwesterners are bumpkins who neither know nor care about the brilliant artistes who live on the coasts. The life Karen came from was shown to be nice, her parents and friends were supportive, and she just doesn’t want to disappoint them, rather than desperately trying to escape them. But it almost went too far in the other direction and made her background into a cliche where she lives in a house out of a Norman Rockwell painting and is never happier than when she’s kicking off her shoes to sing “Redneck Woman” barefoot at the local karaoke dive bar. Uptempo country’s actually a genre that suits Kat McPhee well, but it felt way too early to play the “our heroine goes home for moral support” card, when what I want is to be invested in what’s happening in New York.
On that front, I suppose the biggest development is the arrival of Will Chase as Michael Swift, the actor everyone wants to land to play Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio – and who, in case, we couldn’t figure it out from Julia’s earlier concern, once had a fling with the red-headed half of our song-writing duo. Swift’s presence puts the sleep-inducing adoption storyline on the backburner for the moment, and for that I’m grateful. But I’m not sure what it added to the show, other than an excuse to once again show that, on a clear day, there is no more romantic spot in New York to film than the pedestrian walkway on the Brooklyn Bridge. Our glimpse of Michael as a performer was in what I hope was intended as a satirical tweaking of overly-earnest jukebox musicals with that Bruno Mars number, so we don’t have a strong feeling that he has to be their DiMaggio, and the revelation about his history with Julia was as telegraphed as most of the “Smash” plot developments have been. And while I understand the ironic point of having Julia co-write a song talking about the virtues of a simple, happy married life that’s being performed by the man who can destroy her own marriage, that was the first of the Shaiman/Wittman numbers so far that didn’t feel especially memorable.
I laughed at the running gag with Eileen throwing drinks into Jerry’s face until he finally bought her one for that express purpose, but at best that raised “Enter Mr. DiMaggio” up to the level of forgettable, and not the best foot forward the show needs after losing a good chunk of its audience from week 1 to week 2.
What did everybody else think?
Worst episode. I can’t stand the Ellis character and it’s really starting to ruin the show for me. He’s there to create drama and serves no other purpose. I mean, how obvious was it he’d hear the news that Julia had an affair? So predictable.
And who would not check to make sure the apartment was empty BEFORE announcing something so personal? Seriously, she couldn’t take 2 seconds to ask “Is Ellis here?”
Definitely the weakest episode so far, but I have to say, I wasn’t all that bothered by the Iowa scenes. I’d heard that the show’s tone toward Karen’s family and friends was utterly insulting, and having grown up in a small town, I’m pretty sensitive to the idea that TV and movies are always telling us that small towns are ignorant backwaters filled with idiots. So I was preparing myself for the worst, but I thought everyone seemed fairly normal and supportive of Karen.
Like Alan said, it definitely tipped over into Norman Rockwell-esque cliches, but I’d rather have happy cliches than contemptuous ones.
Oh yeah, and Ellis totally sucks.
Your review was right on target. The song was pedestrian, ditto the obvious plot. Marilyn the Musical? who cares?
Lose Ellis, lose Dev. That`s 2 irritating non-characters less. More space for characters that can be salvaged.Also, less Ivy and derek and more Karen and Derek scenes because they are pairing everyone is most excited about.
I thought tonight’s episode was awful — slow, not dramatic or witty enough, cliched, and boring.
The Iowa scenes just weren’t very interesting, and the drink-throwing is already tired. It was funny the first two times, and that’s it.
Ellis the assistant is straight? Yeah, right. He’s also annoying to the point of being grating. Debra Messing seems to be letting Grace out a little too often, and that’s not a good thing.
I really wasn’t thrilled with any part of this episode, and I was tempted to turn it off a few times.
I think the ratings will drop again, and that this show’s going to be in trouble. A terrible episode this early in a show’s run? Deadly.
Wow. This show is just terrible. Too cloying, none of the dialogue crackles, and the music selections (both pop and original) are terrible.
Plus it’s just way too predictable. It telegraphs exactly where every single scene is going, to the point that I could pause it and say exactly what is going to happen with 100% accuracy.
I’m not above watching some uncomplicated comfort television, but a show needs to surprise me every once in a while or I’ll bail.
In regards to the very annoying Ellis (who should have been gone after the YouTube leak) Tom did express attraction towards him but if I recall correctly, he and Julia had a mini-debate about Ellis’s sexuality in the pilot. He set off my gaydar but I suspected the show would say he’s straight so I wasn’t surprised.
This episode wasn’t great. Like you said, it highlighted the things I don’t like about Smash. The problem is, they aren’t just things that happened in this episode. They are the things that have been problematic in the past two episodes and I don’t expect future episodes will be any different.
My biggest problem is that I am having a very hard time feeling about Karen the way the show wants me to feel about her. With her inexperience, she should be ecstatic at this break and not acting like she’s making the best of a bad situation.
Karen has always been naive but they seemed to do that to Ivy too with her immediately buying Derek’s “I don’t have gas” story.
I also found it hard to believe that, as close as Tom and Julia are, that he wouldn’t have at least suspected Julia and Michael.
The ultimate issue for me is that the show wants me to believe that Kat McPhee should be starring in this musical because she’s ‘different’ all the while they’re showing me a very traditional Broadway musical that Megan Hilty’s Ivy is perfect for. Each week I’m finding it harder to get past that.
The look on Ivy’s face at the end of the “I don’t have gas” scene suggested to me that she didn’t completely buy it.
I thought this was the first episode where Ivy wasn’t the obvious second fiddle to Karen. I’m finding Ivy more of a rootable character because Karen’s just too well-supported by her friends and family.
I expected the show to hit us over the head with how the director was lying, such as showing us him making a pot of tea when he got home.
…well said. I haven’t been enthused about the show, but was unable to put a finger on what it was. I have worked in the industry (not as a performer) and find it bothersome that Kat McPhee is not the least appreciative for her role in the ensemble and assumes she should be the lead. Broadway is hard work with alot of talented people not getting the opportunity to shine. I do hope the writers move away from the predictable annoying stereotypes and give the dancers and ensemble the credit they deserve. By the way few artists in NY live such glamorous lives as these characters, “oh, Hollywood!”
The best part of a really bad 3rd episode of SMASH was reading your review and getting linked to that Mad Men clip, Good I cant wait till its premiere!
One thing that they did get right:
I was in England a month ago and went on a walking tour of Oxford. “The otherPlace” showed up in many sentences and the C-word was never spoken.
If this has been mentioned before, I apologize, but it seems as obvious as the nose on Houston’s face.
THE FINAL SOLUTION:
McPhee will play “Norma Jean” and Hilty will play “Marilyn Monroe”
They’ll have deuts with each other, blah blah blah.
I’ve been waiting for this since the beginning.
Yes, it has been mentioned many times already. This show is so predictable. Maybe they’ll surprise us and not go that route.
The episode was legitimately awful. I don’t even know where to start, but there was nothing redeemable about the entire episode. The karaoke scene was so bad that I literally had to turn the channel a couple times because it was so cringe-inducing. The DiMaggio/Marilyn number was pretty bad for something that’s allegedly good enough to be on Broadway. Karen’s boyfriend showing up to her meeting with the director was such a jerk move that I though she would be justified in breaking up with him on the spot. Seriously, who does that? I hate everything about their relationship. I don’t find any of it believable. As if I couldn’t find Debra Messing’s character more grating than I already did, we find out that she had an affair with the Joe DiMaggio actor. I don’t know if this was supposed to humanize her or something (as if they haven’t already spent enough time on that terrible adoption plot to do that), but it made her even less likable in my book. The only thing that made her slightly more sympathetic was that weasel Ellis, who is just obnoxious. And in the real world, if he talked to her like that, he’d be out on his ass in about one minute. Tom is going to pick his new assistant over his long-time partner? Come on. The whole thing was just awful. It will be interesting to see how many people actually tuned in after the precipitous decline of the ratings from the premiere to the second week. It will be even more interesting to see how many people tune in next week after this debacle. I really only tuned in to see if it was as bad as Dan Feinberg made it sound, and it was actually even worse than I expected. Ugh.
Someone please tell me that this predictable cliche crap of a show will NOT be up for any serious awards! It doesn`t deserve it for anyone especially not for overhyped McPhee who is OK but nothing special. Gosh, does Karen even qualifies as a character? Or anyone on the show, for the matter?
I couldn’t agree more, John, with every criticism you have. And it’s so disappointing! I had such high hopes, knowing that this show was written by, and starring, folks with theater experience; I was hoping for a fascinating show that would give me a fascinating, scintillating view of the backstage Broadway world that I will never know. Even through some of the rough moments in the pilot where the writing was shabby, I was at least excited to see more about the nuts and bolts of the shows, and to watch characters that truly lived for their art.
When I lived in Manhattan I was able to take open classes at a few dance studios, and I remember seeing the chorus girls and guys during the day classes, obviously warming up for evening performances, working on turns, watching themselves relentlessly for any flaws, looking exhausted and happy. There were often flyers for yet another roommate to cram in 1 bedroom apartment, posted by actors, dancers, performers. They always noted whether they were close to the theaters. I imagined that they came to New York to hustle, get famous, and pursue their dreams,like nearly everyone does. When I saw the promos for ‘Smash’ I thought “Hooray, I want to follow these people, that girl who’s always the third from the left who is perched on success, the girl with big dreams, the tireless writers, etc.” because I’d only had hints of the lives of these people.
But no. Instead I get all of the tiresome things I won’t repeat because you’ve already phrased it quite well.
It’s just baffling that this show is written by theater people, there’s so little rhythm or nuance to the dialogue, the setups for scenes (I’m looking at you, Debra Messing going from annoyed in early episodes to inexplicably hostile in this one for no other reason than to give snide mustache twirling assistant a chance to block the door to deliver his sass)are clumsy, the tone is uneven. The main character is nothing but a catalog of cliches New Yorkers have about ‘flyover land’ and those who haven’t adopted the elitism yet. Maybe these are fixable mistakes, but I have no faith that these writers are up to addressing these issues at all. So sad.
Smash continued its mind-numbingly predictable recitation of blindingly foreshadowed been-there, done-that moments (assumably) intended to flesh out a cast of off-the-rack characters so predictably stock in their very design as to lay bare the corrugation of their bones with each line uttered … but to do as much in a relatively entertaining way via the performances of a reasonably likeable cast to a not entirely irredeemable endgame but for how the sum total of their most earnest efforts renders naught but the feel of a rerun predicted in lieu of watched.
For this episode, I didn’t mind the focus on the “runner up” over the “winner” for the dual reasoning that 1) Kat McPhee’s singing is the only real reason to watch this mess and 2) they’re obviously foreshadowing a “cast ain’t set ’til the curtain rises” future “twist” … and by “foreshadowing,” I mean beating the audience over the head with an obvious skillet and by “twist,” I mean mind-numbingly predictable recitation of yet another blindingly foreshadowed been-there, done-that moment we’ll call “plot” only for lack of a more cliche term with which to saddle it.
On the up side, I agree that Eileen and Jerry’s drink-in-the-face routine brings to mind classic comedic shticks straight out of the Hepburn school of feisty flirting and manages to do so in a way that is both engaging and entertaining rather than predictably stale. A less positive plus, the Tom/Julia chemistry plays as ever-fresh as Dick Clark in Saran Wrap despite roots sunk so deep in been-there, done-that as to warrant licensing fees paid out to half a dozen prior renditions of the same damn characters; but the free radical of metaphorical-mustache-twirling Willis catalyzes whatever magic they might otherwise achieve to an inert state of stupid, stupid, stupid.
Beyond that, I’d disagree VEHEMENTLY with an assessment of Studio 60’s rendition of Midwesterners as bumpkins (the point of that episode rather being that John Goodman was smarter than the whole team of LA suits, if only for his willingness to play such role as they’d assign him out of ignorance/arrogance against them to the full extent of his own petty amusement at watching them squirm), but agree that Smash would be well advised to realize that, while Captain Kirk hails from Iowa, Norman Rockwell painted New England quaint, and there really aren’t that many Iowa karaoke bars (you can end the sentence right there if you like) that feel a need to paint either “Iowa” or corncobs on their stage backdrops just to make sure their patrons remember where they parked.
“the point of that episode rather being that John Goodman was smarter than the whole team of LA suits”
I wasn’t talking about the Pahrump two-parter (which was also not good), but about Tom Jeter’s parents visiting Studio 60 and not giving a crap about its history, or anything that Tom does, or even what “Who’s on First?” is, because Tom’s brother was “standing in the middle of Afghanistan!” Arguably the show’s lowest moment.
Thanks for clarifying. I’d probably argue that one with you, too, but not VEHEMENTLY and more in terms of Jeter’s parents being designed to serve as delegates of Jeter’s formative influences (or lack thereof) rather than seeking to represent the Midwest in general, and Goodman created and cast as intended counterpoint to that point as might have been interpreted a demographic insult … all while being glad we share significant common ground on Luck, Justified and The River (and, presumably, Deadwood).
Keep showing Megan Hilty with as little clothes as possible and I’m hooked.
I realize people are tired of the comparisons but I do have mention that this show turned to crap even faster than ‘Glee’ did.
When he other waitress had to explain to Karen (and the stupid audience – thanks, NBC) how showbiz worked we were already past the point of no return. When we had to suffer through the scene of Joe DiMaggio actor and Not Grace at the elevator (“you smell nice”) we were over the edge into plain old terrible. Don’t get me started on Ellis…
If the show was 42 minutes of Ivy singing and that cute chorus boy dancing around without his shirt I’d be a lot more entertained.
I was hoping that this show would be my consolation for the demise of Glee. At least the first 13 episodes of Glee were golden. Smash could improve but so far they have made some very questionable choice in writing and casting.
A very disappointing episode. Will Chase doesn’t look like anybody’s idea of Joe DiMaggio – Broadway star Tony Yazbeck would have been a much better choice. And when I saw Ellis eavesdropping on Julia’s private conversation I thought I was watching “Downton Abbey.”
Yeah, that’s the other issue with Chase: way too whitebread to be playing a guy whose ethnicity was a huge part of his public identity. Then again, I suspect Team “Smash” doesn’t care much about DiMaggio other than as an excuse to do a baseball number in the show.
Ditto on the Downton Abbey reference. :S
Will chase looks younger than Debra Messing. Fact is they are having a go at it since Messing’s recent divorce. He left his wife also. I can’t believe this will be another loser !
Ellis having a girlfriend doesn’t close down the option of him being attracted to Tom. Maybe this is the year of the sneaky villanous bisexual on TV. Tyler on Revenge started that trend.
Umm.. Isnt Revenge’s Tyler full Gay? Dont remember him having a girl romantic interest.
Nope. He was romantically involved with Ashley, the event planner who works for Victoria.
Ashley may have just been a beard/means to an end, though.
3 quick ways to vastly improve this show:
1) Get rid of Ellis
2) Get rid of Dev
3) Get rid of Julia’s family/adoption storyline
I like Dev, particularly inthat such an evolved and accomplished man would prove out vulnerable in ego as it relates to Karen (and Karen alone, from all appearances) to engage in a pissing match with his perceived rival. And also inthat he is not immune, the petulant response to her indifference to HIS career priorities in the wake of such doting attention on his part to hers; but that his petulance is short-lived, an adult spat engaged and set aside by choice over the more predictable option of a prepubescent relationship crisis.
Amen! Terrible actors, terrible lines, terrible storylines, terrible scenes. Kill them and the show might be saved.
W This episode was just boring mixed with some horrible moments. I like Smash, and can see it getting a whole lot of good when they get into the meat of the musical rehearsals etc, but why didn’t they do that this week. Karen is far to grounded a character, especially at this stage of the season to be having a trip back to Iowa just yet. At least wait until ivy has thrown her down some stairs or she is mid-break up with Dev so that we might actually care about those scenes. I like Karen but what was the point of her even being in this ep if only to sing karaoke? Have her doing more auditions or smtg, showing us what she’s made of. Of course she’s gonna be able.to.nail a karaoke tune! And Ellis just needs to go!
Aside from Ellis I.think all the main cast are great, as are production values, and the music (grenade not.included) – what has let it down so far is some bad writing to be honest. I expected more frpm theresa rebeck.
I do think this episode was a blip, but i worry who will be left to watch when it hopefully gets back on form :( rite a comment…
I thought that Karen going back to Iowa and seeing her best friend having a baby and be happily married might actually make her question the whole New York thing instead of making her feel better. But they skimmed over that pretty quickly. Basically Karen should be a star because she does awesome karaoke in an Iowa bar. I also question a baby shower being held in a bar since it seems the only reason it was there was for Karen to break out in song.
Who is doing wardrobe for Debra Messing. Could it be the one who does THE GOLDEN GIRLS. What and where are they finding these printy complicated, layer after layer ensembles? Debra wore the most fabulous out fits on Will and Grace. Surely if she gained some weight, it couldn’t be 70 pounds. She is beautiful. and just jeans and a short jacket would do it. She has more necklaces and weird sweaters, and so much going on. Does anyone else notice?
The show turned much to shallow, with strong talent. maybe needs to sharpen the edges. Debra”s old boy friend looks younger than her. He is younger. In real life that is her new boy friend. I think. so confused with her clothes I know she is dating someone on the show. Does anyone agree with me on her clothes
I totally agree, are they trying to say she’s artistic with all those supposedly flamboyant layers? Instead, they are telegraphing that Deborah is overweight and she’s not!
Write a comment…This show should be perfect in place of General Hospital or all my children. Make it a musical soap opera. That’s where it belongs. Terrible for prime time. A big waste of talent.
I agree it was the weakest of the 3 eps shown, but wasnt awful.. Altough i would prefermore music.. Was there only 2 numbers this time?
I understand what they are trying to do with Ellis, but i think they are failing in the execution of a fairly classic idea. He is annoying as hell.
Hope next ep is a bounce back.
Having lived in Iowa for over 20 years, that didn’t look like Iowa to me but a Jimmy Stewart movie version of Iowa. Also, the actor who plays the Dad is the same one who plays a creepy guy on “The Good Wife” and I still get the same creepy vibe from him. Is the mom from the Freaks and Geeks? Her, I love but still what a fakey family and what a fakey karaoke bar.
The Ellis story line is just pathetic in its predictability.
The Brooklyn bridge scene was almost laughable in its cheesiness.
Angelica Huston has been a surprising disappointment, multiple tossing of drinks at her ex is not interesting to me. Maybe we could learn more of their back story but so far those characters are not engaging me, no matter how many drinks get tossed.
The actor who plays Karen’s boyfriend is miscast, I just don’t see those two together, or maybe their chemistry as actors is off.
All in all, I am very disappointed in Smash because I really want to love this show but so far, it’s a waste of some incredibly talented people. Here’s hoping that it gets better, I will hang in there awile longer.
“Is the mom from the Freaks and Geeks? Her, I love but still what a fakey family”
Dylan and Becky Ann Baker (who was, yes, the mom on Freaks and Geeks) are married in real life, actually.
I saw their names together and wondered if they were a couple. The mom didn’t have enough to do, IMO. I love her from F&G.
The Ellis character actually makes me feel physically ill when he comes on screen, that is how much I hate him. How anyone associated with this show could think that he is good for this show is beyond me. Otherwise, the show was meh. This show really has not met it’s potential for me – I could easily do without it week to week, and the only reason I watch it is because I don’t watch any of the other shows on at 10 pm.
You know, I have the same reaction, and I sort of feel like the show would rather me try to see things ‘from Ellis’ point of view’, i.e. he’s a lowly assistant who really is passionate about Broadway, and is searching for his own way in the door. I was so ready to go with that arc for the character, but the fact that he’s just awful is to me not only the fault of terrible writers, but awful interpretation by the actor. The dialogue in this show is just horrific, but I’ll be damned if the actors (Katherine McPhee is NOT an actor) aren’t doing a bang up job getting away with a lot of it on talent/charisma/experience. Without much of that, this kid is dead in the water, and so is the character.
I was reminded of Pete on ‘Mad Men’, and how I would practically throw things at the screen every time I saw his smug little face. I never did grow to like him, but I really appreciated his motivation, and I feel as though I understand exactly why he is the way he is.
Please, please, Smash writers-watch some Mad Men, some Friday Night Lights, some Justified, for just a few examples of stellar dialogue and excellent reveals of character traits/motivations!
Man I’m getting old. I had to Google Bruno Mars…and even that didn’t help much.
Forgive me if this has been mentioned before, but has anyone else noticed the revolving door casting of Debra Messing’s son? In the first episode it was one actor, in the second it was a different actor and in the third it was back to the original actor (albeit only in a montage that was probably shot during the first episode). Anticipating who will play the part next might be the most enjoyable aspect of the show.
And by the way – Volvo, the official car of Smash? A car known for safety and the word “smash”? Not a great combo. Perhaps they can also sponsor the DVD rereleases of Crash and Shattered Glass.
Another reason why i love Community…Katherine McPhee at a kareoke bar and they DON’T have her sing one of her own songs for a little meta humor. Community would have been all over that. Angelica Huston looks like Skeletor with hair.
I liked that Eileen didn’t throw the drink Jerry had brought into his face; she threw the water already on the table instead.
Julia said Ellis was straight back in the premiere, I believe, so I wasn’t too surprised she was right.
I’m definitely liking the music in Smash more with each episode. This performance of Katharine McPhee performing Adele’s “Rumor Has It” is amazing! [www.nbc.com]
I actually really liked the opening scene with Derek and Dev doing that pissing contest. It made me think of that George Bernard Shaw line, “It is impossible for an Englishman to open his mouth without making some other Englishman hate or despise him.”
But it pretty much went downhill from there. Ellis is a drug on the screen, and his entire storyline is absurd. Julia needs do nothing more than say to Tom “It’s Ellis or me” and he’s gone. Why she hasn’t is beyond me.
The Brooklyn Bridge cheesiness didn’t bother me so much because Tom and Julia immediately deplored the cheesiness of it themselves, which did make me smile.
But the “Mr and Mrs Smith” number was banal and the notion that Michael Swift is perfect for DiMaggio is ludicrous. They don’t need a lookalike, but Swift is more Mantle than DiMaggio. And world-class director Derek nodding and smiling at that ridiculous jukebox musical performance pushed the bounds of credibility past the breaking point.
They really need to get back to the Broadway-ness of the show and away from the cheese. I liked the first two episodes, but this one really dragged the show down.
