So the ‘Veronica Mars’ Kickstarter succeeded. Now what?

When Rob Thomas announced the “Veronica Mars” movie Kickstarter campaign this morning, he wrote “I suppose we could fail in spectacular fashion, but there’s also the chance that we completely revolutionize how projects like ours can get made.”
Less than 12 hours later, the Kickstarter had already earned its minimum $2 million goal. There will be a “Veronica Mars” movie, filmed this summer while Kristen Bell is on hiatus from “House of Lies,” and now Thomas and company have 29+ days to hope the money keeps pouring in and they can make more than a simple parlor room mystery set at Veronica’s 10-year high school reunion.
There’s been spectacle, all right, but it’s been spectacular success, not failure. The question now is whether this really will revolutionize the business, or if this is simply an anomaly.
Certainly, fans and creators of similar failed cult classics are hoping it’s not a one-shot deal. Shawn Ryan tweeted that he was watching the “Veronica” Kickstarter in hopes he might try something similar for a “Terriers” film; Mike Royce said something similar about a “Men of a Certain Age” film.
And certainly, others others will now try to follow Thomas through the door he kicked open. Lots of creators and fans have talked about the idea of Kickstarter-ing a passion project of this scale, but no one’s actually been able to do it. In this case, Thomas is working with a major entertainment conglomerate that owns the rights to the show and character, and corporations don’t step lightly with their properties. This surely had to be vetted legally, which can take time – the video on the Kickstarter page was filmed before Bell’s pregnancy, while Enrico Colantoni still had a job on “Flashpoint,” etc. – but Thomas’ ability to get approval means others can and will be able to do the same.
But will they be able to raise the necessary money this way?
You need a very particular set of circumstances to pull this magic trick off. First, you need a beloved, pre-existing property. If Veronica were a brand-new character, the donations don’t fly in this fast and furious, even if Thomas had a strong track record from other series. Maybe down the road, someone like Dan Harmon or Joss Whedon tries an original concept this way (I imagine “Dr. Horrible” could have been done this way had Kickstarter existed during the last writers strike), but for the time being, anything that requires several million dollars to work will have to be something the funders already care about.
Second, you need as many original participants available as possible. Thomas is in, and Bell is in. Colantoni, Jason Dohring and Ryan Hansen also appeared in the teaser video, and will presumably be part of the movie if their schedules allow. But if David Milch somehow got permission from HBO to Kickstarter the “Deadwood” wrap-up movies (which first presumes that David Milch would have any idea what Kickstarter is, or possibly the Internet), he would have to reassemble a huge collection of actors, many of whom are gainfully employed elsewhere. Here, it’s a matter of finding the hole in Bell’s schedule and then bringing in whoever else can come; so long as Veronica Mars herself is there, it’s a “Veronica Mars” movie. (Though it’s more of one with Keith, Logan, etc.) But with our hypothetical “Deadwood” Kickstarter, even if you can make it work while Timothy Olyphant’s on vacation from “Justified,” Ian McShane, John Hawkes and Molly Parker might all have other movie gigs during that window. If Whedon wanted to fund “Serenity 2: The Quickening” via Kickstarter, he’d have to somehow reassemble the entire cast during Nathan Fillion’s short “Castle” hiatus, which isn’t necessarily compatible with when Morena Baccarin is filming “Homeland,” Gina Torres is making “Suits,” etc.
Third, you need to make something that can be reasonably crowdfunded. Even if Whedon could magically make all the schedules fit, you can’t make another “Firefly” movie for $2 million, or even $10 million. (The original “Serenity” cost $40 million.) Once you start adding in special effects, or action sequences, the expenses pile up quickly. “Veronica Mars” was always the cheapest drama on any broadcast network when it aired, in part because most of the actors were unknown, but in part because a high school drama with film noir elements is inherently something you can make cheaply.
And simply by going first, the “Veronica Mars” movie gets to benefit not only from the love of fans of the show, but from the interest of people who like the idea of crowdfunding, and of people who want to see this one succeed so that their favorite might have a shot down the road. If the Kickstarter had topped out at $100 grand, no one else would have attempted this for a long, long time, and I have to think a decent percentage of today’s donations came from fans of “Terriers” or “Chuck” ” or “Party Down” (also from Rob Thomas) who just wanted the model to seem viable. Future Kickstarters won’t have the novelty, nor the fear that they’ll be viewed as a cautionary tale.
And once the novelty fades, you may also see more grousing that fans shouldn’t have to pay millions of dollars so that large conglomerates like Warner Bros. can produce movies for free. (Though I thought Salon’s Willa Paskin made a compelling argument that there’s always a level of quid pro quo in our entertainment spending choices.) It was exciting to be a part of this history-making thing, sure, but if it becomes more routine, do people start questioning why they have to foot the bill so that the studio and stars can make the profits.
In this particular case, though, crowdfunding was the only way the movie was going to be made, and now it will be. And as a fan of the original series, and the other work Rob Thomas has done in television, I’m very eager to see the world of Neptune come back to life. I just don’t know yet if this is a major shift in the paradigm, or a single longshot hitting big before the status quo reasserts itself.
Zachary Levi tried to convince WB to do this for a CHUCK movie back when the show was ending. They weren’t interested. Then again, as you point out, making a CHUCK movie would be much more expensive than a VERONICA MARS movie.
But the real question right now is, what will be the first show to do this that fails and ruins it for all other future efforts.
The amazing thing about this though, is that the parameters of failure are completely redefined. It doesn’t matter if this film doesn’t make back its budget because there’s no studio that they need to answer to for if it doesn’t. The only people who they need to answer to are the people who paid to make it. They’re getting their rewards and if they like a movie, they can donate for the sequel.
Well, yes and no, Velocityknown. Warner Bros. is still going to pay to distribute and market the film. If they go with a wide theatrical release, and then it turns out that everyone’s just waiting for their digital download, then WB loses money on the deal, and in turn makes things harder for the next group to try. This money only covers the production budget, at least right now.
The parameters are that you make something that the people who funded it are disappointed by. This is unlikely to happen with these fan-funded/for-the-hardcore-fan projects, but it’s not impossible. But as Alan pointed out, this isn’t actually all that easy to pull off in the first place.
While I do agree that that is a very real possibility. I guess my thinking would be that the people who donated $35 to see the movie made are definitely the type to go see it opening weekend. The release of the movie is far out enough to where I don’t think people will think, “I already spent $35 on this, I can’t afford to spend more.”
I guess with WB distributing and marketing it is a very real possibility that they could take a hit, but my guess (and hope) is that they will not. I mean, Serenity made $38 million (admittedly did not break even) and that was everything included. I feel like Veronica Mars can at least break even on the few million WB will spend to market and distribute.
WB could also decide to do this as one of those Fathom Event things, show it on specific nights, and make sure they pack the theaters for that. Then turn around and put this out on DVD, cable, digital download, Netflix, etc. A wide theatrical release actually costs the studio a lot of money both to market and book screens. They’ll have a pretty strong idea of interest based on the Kickstarter numbers, and that could easily determine their distribution model.
The studio ultimately gets to decide how wide they want to release it, which is important. I don’t think anyone involved will be all that disappointed if it turns out to be a limited-release movie, because it will have a large, dedicated audience for streaming rights, lots of people will be happy to pay for special edition Blu Ray copies, etc.
And distributing a limited-release movie with a built-in audience and lots of prerelease buzz is pretty easy and not that expensive. So really, the only way anyone loses is if TW decides to go wide with a movie that should be a limited release — and if they do, it will be their own fault.
Firefly, Chuck, Freaks & Geeks, and Terriers. I’d donate to any of those projects to see just a little more.
How much I donated would depend. If they had a level like Veronica Mars did where you donate X amount and you get a copy of the movie that would be my limit because I would look at it like I was basically just purchasing a copy of it in the store.
Yeah, a copy would be nice but the only viable way to have it not eat a big chunk of your crowd-sourced funds would be as some sort of digital download. You want a physical disc you buy it like everyone else. Maybe they could offer the disc at some sort of discount for funders or free if you fund over a certain predetermined amount. But then how does the studio, who owns the rights to the property and therefore rights to distribution, figure in to the equation?
This is yet another issue with this type of production. Who owns what and how much of what? You’re basically throwing money at a product that the studio who owns the rights will want to wring every penny out of, and rightfully so, because after all they created it in the first place.
Freaks and Geeks would be impossible. Eve if all the actors agreed to it, coordinating all their schedules would be hopeless.
I would have no interest in seeing a 15 (20?) year high school reunion on Freaks and Geeks. That show was about high school. I was not about Lindsay going back home to her reunion to visit a divorced Kim Kelly and her three kids, Daniel in jail, and Nick at a local bar where his Rush cover band is playing.
Veronica Mars on the other hand was not a show about high school, but about a relationship between a father and a daughter, and the strange goings on in the city of Neptune. A movie for VM could work quite well.
Am I the only person who thinks Terriers ended perfectly and who doesn’t need a followup movie?
Another thing that could benefit: movie adaptations of cult-favorite genre books or comics. There are a ton of people who would sign up for a movie version of, say, Snow Crash — then it would just come down to whether they could get the production cost down enough to be covered by Kickstarter and still produce something fans would be happy with.
I feel like this could work for the Party Down movie they keep on saying is being made, would LOVE to see it. I mean, it was on Starz and averaged like 10,000 viewers? They could probably do it on less than $2 million
except the cast would be more expensive, especially if they got Jane Lynch, and Adam Scott (who’s more famous now thanks to P&R).
Chances are, if the actors really want to do the movie, they’ll work for cheap (which is the case with the Veronica Mars movie).
Yeah and I’ve heard that Scott and Caplan really want to make it, and you don’t necessarily need Lynch, so I don’t think money would be an issue for the actors of that show. In fact, of the movies that everyone is mentioning, that one is probably the most likely to get a movie. I mean Rob Thomas did make that one too. And its fanbase has only grown since it went off the air.
While I think most would like to see Jane Lynch, I wouldn’t define her as essential. Adam Scott and Lizzy Caplan would be my mine drawing points
What the…Rob Thomas did Party Down too? Did not even make the connection between the two shows, just thought Party Down would be a good candidate for this since there’s been talk about a movie and it’s a cult-ish favorite. Total coincidence
aka I didn’t fully read the article and must have skimmed over that part
@John
That’s why Ryan Hansen is on both shows and also why Kristen Bell shows up on Party Down at the end of season 1 and during season 2. They all knew each other from VM. I also remember Jason Dohring and Alona Tal (who played Meg) showing up as guest stars on Party Down.
I think I’ve heard that Hansen and Bell are pretty good friends.
And don’t forget, Adam Scott was a guest on VM (the teacher who got busted for the sex scandal).
Gotta hand it to Warner Bros for figuring out a way to actually get extras to PAY them thousands of dollars to be in a for-profit project.
agree
Shit, that was fast. I didn’t know Veronica Mars was that big. Most of the high level contributions are gone.
Never watched this show, is it worth it?
Also, this can only mean we can remain hopeful for a Party Down movie, right? Schedules willing.
The first two seasons of VM are definitely worth watching. Skip the third.
The first season is a perfect season of television. The second is not as good, but still worth watching. The third is something you should only embark if you have fully fallen in love with the characters.
Yeah, it goes: First: Great. Second: Good. Third: Passable. The third season had a lot of network interference.
3rd is only if you like what you have seen so far… Why did she fall for Piz.. PIZ?!
It was just a matter of time until she went back to Logan after he decked the sex tape guy.
I didn’t like Piz either. He was boring. But don’t call him the “sex tape guy.” That implies that he made the sex tape, which he didn’t.
Grubi, Logan DID also deck the sex tape guy.
Season 1 was pretty great; Season 2 got totally muddled in ridiculous, gratuitous love triangles and I stopped watching about halfway through. Never saw S3 but by all accounts it was awful.
This Kickstarter thing interests me, though, mainly because die-hard VM fans are apparently trusting Thomas not to do what he did with the series, which was basically to screw it up. What will be different this time? I assume Thomas has completely abandoned his proposed S4 idea of having Veronica join the FBI as a trainee agent, something which would have jettisoned the original cast (and about which he seems smart enough to have changed his mind). We’ll see, I guess (but I don’t think this movie will ever be made).
Post a comment…one reason the movie idea intrigues me is i did not think the season long arcs worked on vm. even season 1 had a few too many plot twists. season 2 was an incoherent mess. season 3 i remember as so low budget members of the main cast went missing for weeks.
S3 is not terrible at all. As some have suggested, there was network interference, but the jokes remain crisp, Veronica and Logan remain sexy/hot and once you accept the idea that it’s not HS, it’s okay.
Is it as good as S1 or S2? No, but it’s not like it’s unwatchable or something. Give it up people
S3 is much better when marathonned with the rest of the series. At the time, I didn’t think it was BAD (especially compared to the rabid mindless zombie Veronica/Logan shippers at TWoP who turned on the show), but when I rewatched the whole series in one sitting, it played out much better.
Wow, lots of replies. The general consensus seems to be that S3 was not as good. I’m gonna go ahead and watch the show then…if anything by binge watching it, I’ll be able to overlook all those bad things you guys say about S3.
Going outside the realm of shows that have been cancelled too early and want a movie, this just continues to revolutionize the ways in which movies can be made.
For instance: Not every film needs a $2 million dollar budget. Lena Dunham shot Tiny Furniture on a 7D. I know 3 people who have one of those and 3 more who have the superior 5D. Plus, you can get one of those cameras from $1700-$2500.
That is all to say shooting movies ain’t what it used to be. You don’t need film stock, you don’t need a giant camera, you don’t need dozens of lights and a 50 person crew. You just need people who are willing to make movies and just enough money to get you there.
I don’t know if anyone saw the speech Patton Oswalt gave at a comedy festival in Canada last year (here’s the link: [www.youtube.com]). However, one of the main points he makes is that the time will soon be ending in which television executives are the gatekeepers for people to make stuff. Soon, they will have to go to the people who are already making things and ask them to come do it on their network.
Because of cheaper ways to make films/tv series/web series/etc, people are no longer beholden to studios and networks like they used to be. Sure, the revolution hasn’t 100% arrived, but it’s on the horizon. House of Cards showed that you don’t need a TV network or commercials to be successful. Veronica Mars is circumventing the system and doing something they want to do because they want to do it and not just because someone gives them permission to. Lena Dunham shot her way to Girls fame through a film shot on a prosumer DSLR.
Guess what studios fund? Movies like InAPPropriate Comedy starring Adrien Brody, Lindsay Lohan, Rob Schneider, and Michelle Rodriguez. Directed by Vince Offer, the ShamWow/SlapChop guy. Who wants to be a part of THAT system? Personally, I’ll go where the heart is and where the future of filmmaking is and that is through projects like this.
Sorry, a bit of a rant, but I am just consistently amazed at how quickly the process of these things is changing. I hope Hollywood is getting very afraid right now.
I haven’t seen any numbers yet. Is House of Cards truly a success? I guess Netflix can claim it’s a success because they will be their own barometer of that, but I have to wonder how they will determine it.
Okay, may have spoken to soon for sure on that, but I definitely think that it will be considered one soon enough:
[lostremote.com]
If new subscriptions are the metric (makes sense) then the only way to know if this effort paid off is to sample new subscribers to see why they got on board. I assume they’re doing that. Anyway, thanks for the link, that was interesting article. I have to wonder how they determine a “favorable” social media entry, because that seems to be somewhat subjective.
i have had netflix streaming for about 4 years while not having cable. recently i got cable again mainly to get hbo on demand. i was thinking about canceling netflix but i have decided to keep it. i now hate commercials so much, i cant even stand to fast forward through them on my dvr. the netflix/hbogo model is the future. i am absolutely positive.
Dawson’s Creek Movie
Saved by the Bell Movie
LOST movie
BattleStar Galactica Movie
PARTY DOWN Movie
Never ending…
Dude there are already so many BSG movies. I love the idea of a Party Down movie, but the final scene of season 2 was a fitting end for me.
Lost wrapped up nicely and would be too expensive. Saved by the Bell spinoff bombed.
Saved By the Bell movie. I am a billion percent in.
Ha not even saying they’ll happen or be successful but BOMB or not, the money could be raised
you that ending for the sopranos left the door open for a possible movie.
Would love to see a Party Down movie come to fruition. Happily donate 100 bucks for that in exchange for a pink bow tie
I would LOVE to see a “Terriers” movie, or “Men of a Certain Age,” or “Party Down.” But the reason I donated is because I wanted to see Veronica Mars and all the gang again. I hope people continue to give because they said that $2M was the minimum, and anything above that would make a better movie. I certainly agree with Zach R: I would try to donate enough to at least get a copy of the movie. (Unfortunately, where I live, we don’t get a lot of really good movies, so I have to depend on DVDs……IF they even make one. To guarantee the DVD and me having a copy would make it worth it to me.)
I know a lot of people are riled up about this. And I get that if you’re involved in the industry, you may not view this as a great idea. But as far as I’m concerned, by donating to get this movie made I have guaranteed that a property that I care about will get made. I have also guaranteed that a) it will get made and I will see it, and b) I will get merchandise that I probably would have purchased anyway had it been produced by the studio that owns the property rights.
I don’t feel victimized by this. I’m not in it to make money like a film producer (because frankly, even if I was a producer shelling out lots of money for this, I probably wouldn’t see a profit).
I do worry about the longevity of this model, but you make the good point that not every series can work out the logistics of even getting to the Kickstarter point. It really does need to be the perfect confluence of studio flexibility, actor availability and audience support to even make something like this happen.
I think you overestimate the impact of wishful-thinking fans of other series, Alan. I think this is just a show that had a devoted (but small) following when it was on the air, and has had six years since to built its cult fanbase through DVDs and streaming. Fans of this show are rightfully devoted to it, whether they were fans in the original run or not.
Your overall point is good, though — that only specific cult favourites that can be made for little money can hope to follow in Thomas’s crowdfunding footsteps.
At this pace, it’ll make more money than Green Lantern did! :)
I’m a huge Veronica Mars fan, so I’m super excited. I hope it all goes well. I’ve been following kickstarters in the world of video games, and there are a number of pitfalls. But hopefully Rob Thomas and Warner Bros. won’t fall into the same traps as two-person indie game developers.
For one thing, with this kind of demand, Warner Bros. can presumably kick in extra funds if needed. Lots of times the profits of even the most successful kickstarter are eaten away by Kickstarter’s percentage, the funder credit cards that fall through, and all the t-shirts and prizes (and shipping).
Also, lots of times a hugely overfunded project is bad because the extra features in the stretch-goals blow the release date and the funders get mad. Again, this shouldn’t apply to a movie, because there aren’t any crazy stretch-goals (like making it a 10 episode series).
One thing that may be tricky is the sense of entitlement that funders have when they massively overfund a project. Rob Thomas and co. would do well to be as transparent as possible during the whole film-making process.
This is great. I love Veronica Mars and am so happy to see what they do with the characters 10 years later. But my question is why is 2 million dollars that big a deal? That’s basically nothing when it comes to making a movie.
It shows Warner that fans have enough financial commitment that they are likely to make at least some cash on the deal.
I kind of like the idea of fans greenlighting a project instead of being subjected to the garbage the studios are churning out.
I wonder if instead of donations in exchange for something like being an extra you could simply sell something like “stock” in a film. Something like “for one $1000 share, you get 0.05% of the net proceeds.” It would basically be crowdsourcing what producers do now, guessing what will be successful.
That currently opens up a bunch of crazy legal doors once you get over a couple dozen people (it becomes a public stock basically). That’s one of the key reasons Kickstarter doesn’t allow companies to give profits or anything like that to backers.
Dan Harmon already did a kickstarter with Anomalisa.
Yeah. I’m sure Alan knew that but was making a different point, or something?
While you have a point, that’s really totally different. Anomalisa is original, unknown material based on the collaboration of multiple cool people. This today was the first Kickstarter based entirely on a defunct TV series. I think Alan’s interest here is the TV aspect, not simply the fact that it was a Kickstarter-funded film from talented people.
I was referring to “Maybe down the road, someone like Dan Harmon or Joss Whedon tries an original concept this way” which implies that he hasn’t yet done one. No big deal, just wanted to point it out.
To be fair, Anomalisa is more of Charlie Kaufman’s Kickstarter. From the video, it was unclear what Dan Harmon would be doing on it, if anything.
I’m with you Knifoon. If you hadn’t posted about it, I would have. If for no other reason than to plug Animolisa (my name will be in the funding credits!)
Thrilled this was successful! Veronica Mars is my favorite show as you can probably guess from my screen name.
I wonder…could this be a model for the often talked about Friday Night Lights movie featuring Coach and Mrs. Coach in Philadelphia?
I saw a link to this on Twitter, clicked it and started reading and until I saw the name Kristen Bell and realized my mistake my brain kept reading this as Veronica’s Closet and my jaw hung open in disbelief.
Please let Party Down be next!
They better do it soon before all the actors get too old for the roles.
I have never seen an episode of Veronica Mars, but still pledged to this Kickstarter for the sole reason of something similar happening with other shows I loved that died too early, like Party Down or Terriers.
I imagine that X-Files fans would pony up $2mil in a hurry too, but I we…erm… they… would probably not be able to come up with enough to fund such an effects-heavy project.
That’s one thing I cannot see succeeding. X-Files had nine seasons and two movies, the latter tied up the relationship in a plausible way. I doubt there are worldwide fans on the same level as VM needing Chris Carter to beat more aliens out of the dead, dissected horse.
Fringe picked up that baton and moved on. That’s a franchise could get the fan attention if requested. There are still stories to be told there that are worthy of bringing to the screen.
Fringe? Seriously? The X-Files for morons? Hell no.
“which first presumes that David Milch would have any idea what Kickstarter is, or possibly the Internet”
This subject came up the last time I spoke to Milch, and he repeatedly assured me that, “The Internet is big.” So yeah, I think he’s got it pretty well figured out.
Quantum Leap…anyone?
Most deserving out of any series
There is always an argument against helping to finance a project for a big studio, but the alternative was never that WB make it with their money. They said no. By adding funds, you are basically lowering their risk and as Thomas has apparently made a deal with them to the point where they will allow him to use their rights and distribution network for a film that otherwise wouldn’t have been made.
I’m wondering if there will be any other quid pro quo tied to this from WB, i.e. if they will match the Kickstarter investment or something. Thomas formulated it as WB wanted a show of commitment “if you can show there’s enough fan interest to warrant a movie, we’re on board”. I’m taking that to mean WB might throw some money at the project as well, and that the Kickstarter campaign has basically been used to alleviate any risk for WB.
Gah! Do not EVER associate Joss Whedon with something titled The Quickening again!
one reason the movie idea intrigues me is i did not think the season long arcs worked on vm. even season 1 had a few too many plot twists. season 2 was an incoherent mess. season 3 i remember as so low budget members of the main cast went misssing for weeks. on the other hand the little investigations v.m. would do in 1 show worked better for me.
I agree that people need to slow it down in regards to calling for a bunch of other TV shows to come back this way.
A. The fanbase needs to be there, and obviously Veronica Mars has been rediscovered a lot in a ten year period.
B. The show has to seem unfinished. Something like Buffy, for example, wasn’t unfinished and, besides, Whedon could get that made in a second if he wanted to. But the cast has moved on for the most part and the comic book covers a lot.
What’s to stop someone coming up an Independent, crowd-funded film production company and sharing profits with a major studio. Essentially turning the crowd-funders into shareholders in a particular movie or possibly franchise. Truly making the art for the people. Most artist want some investment in their work, either emotional or financial, so this is not out of line with that aesthetic.
I vote for the Middle-Man and Freaks & Geeks.
I loved Men of a Certain Age. But in no way does that mean we need a wrap-up movie. Seems kind of pointless for a show that didn’t rely on plot to begin with.
It seems the logical question after a successful crowdfunding is distribution. I might have missed this in an earlier post, but I’m wondering if Netflix, Hulu or some other Internet-based broadcast channel might be the way to go as opposed to theatrical release. Who knows, we might be looking at a whole new era of Internet-based cult series that eventually go to theatrical release if there’s enough demand. I think the “House of Cards” Netflix experiment might be a landmark event for this reason.
Meant to say “Internet-based cult series revivals.”
It is time for Americans everywhere to fight for the resurrection of Threat Matrix. This wicked awesome show, which embodied everything great about ABC in 2003, before they sold out and became Lifetime Lite, must no longer be allowed to languish in obscurity!
Geez Alan, way to make great news seem really depressing! This is why everyone hates New Jersey…..
It is hilarious that a billion dollar company like WB needs fan funding of 2 mill to get something made. If they had any common sense they’d refund everyones $ and greenlight it.
yeah,,,or made a poll to begin with in their web page, just asking fans if they wanted a movie, and say that if certain amount of people answered ”yes” in a certain amount of time they’ll make the movie
‘SLEDGE HAMMER’ movie!!! ‘SLEDGE HAMMER’ movie!!!
I want my Hurley and Ben fix the island movie!
Gotta hand it to Warner Bros for figuring out a way to actually get extras to PAY them thousands of dollars to be in a for-profit project. n
Willa Paskin’s argument regarding the quid pro quo in show business (in her generally excellent piece) doesn’t seem relevant to me.
Sure, fans who paid for LORD OF THE RINGS put up some money toward ROCK OF AGES, but they were given a screening of LORD OF THE RINGS for that financial investment.
The fans who bought tickets to LORD OF THE RINGS didn’t have any thought or care about future movies they may be also funding through the inner workings of the film business.
Here fans are paying, with no product given in return (since they still have to pay to see the movie). Two different things.
In fact, this feels like the opposite of her point – people who contributed to Kickstarter may in theory already have paid to see LORD OF THE RINGS, ROCK OF AGES, and every modern Warner film and are still being asked to fund the VERONICA MARS film. (I do recognize it will simply never be made otherwise, as is Warner’s total right to decide which films to produce.)
What am I missing?
This is great publicity not just for the Veronica Mars movie but for the crowdfunding industry as a whole.
Having celebrity status helps when it comes to getting massive media coverage & raising funds for such projects, but the truth is anyone can benefit from crowdfunding if they have a good idea, are willing to plan ahead and truly desire to do so.
The biggest problem I have with Kickstarter is that unless you have a big marketing campaign and tons of publicity, (ie, Veronica Mars) you just aren’t going to get anywhere. You can have an amazing product, but so much of the experience for normal people boils down to luck. If you aren’t a Staff Pick, Featured, or famous..how does anyone even SEE your project?
Case and point: [kck.st]
Pretty damn cool but it has only $165.
Firefly. Firefly. Firefly. Firefly. Firefly.
As much as I love Terriers (I really, really love Terriers), I doubt a kickstarter for it would ever work, or at least not any time soon. Still, if one went up, I would contribute a large amount of money towards it.