‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Burnt and Purged Away’: He’s making a list

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I have you around to translate the Catholic…
“You’re gonna die at the gavel.” -Opie
Twice before this season, an episode has built and built towards the death of a member of SAMCRO in the final scene. With Piney, it actually happened. With Juice, the branch broke and saved his life.
Which way will Opie shooting Clay go? Will the two-part finale deal with how the club tries to undo all his schemes without him around to explain them? Or will the first scene next week open with Clay coughing, followed by Jax pulling open his shirt to discover that Clay, forewarned of Opie’s attack by Gemma, pulled a Doc Brown and put on a bullet proof vest? Or even something in between, where he’s wounded but not fatally?
You know which way I’d like things to go, so I won’t repeat that again. But because we don’t know for sure yet(*), I can’t really judge whether “Burnt and Purged Away” was a great bit of dramatic catharsis or one prolonged tease before Clay is back pulling all the puppet strings once again.
(*) Let me remind you, once again, in the most blatant way I can, DO NOT TALK ABOUT WHAT’S IN THE PREVIEWS FOR NEXT WEEK’S EPISODE. I gave you this warning after “Fruit for the Crows,” and still a bunch of people felt the need to point out the 2-second glimpse of Juice, alive and relatively well, in the previews. Any comments that discuss the content of the previews will be deleted, regardless of what other smart things you might have to say.
What I can judge the episode on, though, is the sensational performance throughout by Ryan Hurst, and a pretty terrific one in its own right by Kurt Sutter.
Opie appears at the beginning of the episode at Gemma’s house, and then is in the final scenes at the crematorium and the clubhouse, but he’s largely absent in between. Yet his presence hangs over the entire episode, not just because Gemma and Wayne and Jax keep talking about him, not just because we know what he intends to do, but because every precious second Hurst is on camera is just plain riveting. Opie is so wounded, and so angry, and feels so betrayed by all the people he trusted and the world he thought was there to protect him, and Hurst shows every raw nerve that’s jutting out from Opie’s giant, vengeance-fueled body.(**)
(**) It also helps that he goes without his knit cap for most of this. Opie with his hair hanging down is a much more striking figure than when he’s keeping his hair held as close as his emotions.
I talked last week about how underused Hurst seems at times, and I can see why Sutter would be reluctant to unleash him for long stretches. Because of what happened with Donna at the end of the first season, and because Hurst plays Opie’s righteous fury so magnetically, it becomes hard to focus on anything else when the story goes back to that place. When Opie wants justice for Donna, and now for Piney, he turns into the hero of the show, even though the show was designed around Jax as the conflicted hero. Laertes may deliver the killing blow to Hamlet, but Shakespeare at least let Hamlet be the one to kill Claudius, rather than have Laertes or someone else swoop in to take out the bad guy while Hamlet stood on the sidelines screaming, “Nooo!!!”
If Clay survives, and improbably remains in power, I will continue to worry about Opie, because we’re now past the point where these two can co-exist around that table. But if Opie’s on the way out, Sutter is giving him an incredibly memorable, howling final lap. And if he actually did get to be the one to put Clay down, then I can think of no character on the show more deserving of the job.
And Sutter himself continues to do great work as Otto. He’s only acted on screen in this role and as Margos (a largely silent role) on “The Shield,” but we’re now at the point where I’d be curious to see him try to act as a hired gun, the way John Cassavetes would do the occasional mainstream movie like “The Fury” to help pay for his independent films. Sutter doesn’t need the money to subsidize “Sons,” which is FX’s flagship show, but what he’s showed in terms of screen presence makes me curious to see if it can translate when it’s not a role on a show where he’s either in charge or a prominent producer.
Like Hurst, he’s not in much of the episode – really just the sarcastic, weary scene with Potter and then his meeting with Bobby – but he also makes every moment count. Otto is, like Opie, a victim of Clay’s management style. He’s suffered terribly for his loyalty to the club – so much that he’s trying to move his execution date up, rather than live an extra day as a nearly-blind, isolated, miserable, betrayed widower – and even as he confronted Bobby, it wasn’t with a tone of smug satisfaction, but regretful commiseration. He’s punishing Bobby for the betrayal with Luann, but he can also empathize with what Bobby’s about to go through as the club’s new man inside.
And speaking of which, the apocalyptic tone of this season continues with those final scenes. Bobby is now tied to a bunch of crimes courtesy of Otto. Juice is in the next cell, having given up the location and time of the meeting between the cartel and the Irish Kings and not in any kind of position to stop it (or even ensure that close friends like Jax and Chibs stay away from it). And where the club could hustle Stahl because she was acting largely alone, Potter is working in concert with lots and lots of people on the local and federal level. Clay’s murder of Piney is out in the open, and either he’s dead or the club is going to have a messy dispute to figure out. And Jax is planning to leave town forever the day after tomorrow.
If this were the final season, this would feel about right. But it’s not. We know Jax isn’t going to Oregon, that the club’s not going to disband, and that there will need to be enough bodies to sit around that table come the start of season 5.
Can Sutter and company satisfyingly resolve all of this season’s story arcs in a way in which the series going forward seems plausible? I don’t know. Season 3 had all kinds of problems and then concluded brilliantly, where season 2 was brilliant but wobbled a fair amount in its last two episodes.
Quality-wise, this season has felt somewhere in the middle of the previous two. Throughout this year, the emotional material involving Jax and Tara and Juice and Opie and Otto and several others has been outstanding, but the plot machinations needed to bring us to those moments have veered between compelling and frustrating. So much of the action has been driven by these magical, mysterious letters, which the show has failed to convince me are so powerful that they would consistently lead Gemma to make so many stupid decisions. (She keeps saying that telling Jax the truth about various things would break his heart, and in the process of covering events up, sets in motion various actions that will almost certainly hurt him far, far more than learning that Clay murdered his old man, or whatever else is contained in those papers.) The show failed to adequately sell Juice’s motivation for betraying the club, but his remorse about doing so has been so well-handled by the writers and Theo Rossi.
I’d like to believe that the two-part finale will be every bit the equal of “NS,” and that if it doesn’t make me forget the various points in this season that made me roll my eyes at various characters losing IQ points in service of the plot, it’ll at least let me ignore it and focus on how well things ended. But these next two hours could contort the characters and the world even further just to ensure that SAMCRO is largely unchanged heading into the series’ second half.
We’ll see.
A few other thoughts:
* Getting back to Gemma for a moment, it’s one thing to have a character whose actions are driven by a character flaw or blind spot, and another when so, so much of a season’s action is being driven by that flaw. But do you think she was actually trying to reconcile with Clay by warning him about Opie, or just trying to keep him alive long enough to secure her money and make sure Clay died the way she wanted him to? The problem is that Gemma keeps everything so close to the vest, constantly telling Wayne, Jax, etc. to trust her without giving a scrap of an idea of her plan.
* Sutter doesn’t believe in doing flashback scenes, but he can’t keep his viewers from occasionally having them, as I did when Jax lost his cool at discovering the local counterpart of the baby factory where Abel was held in Belfast. Though it unfortunately made me think back on the weaker parts of season 3, I will say that it was still more effective than most of the material built around JT’s letters, because it’s a character reacting to a bit of history we experienced, rather than one we keep being told about.
* Loved the black comic choice of having Jax use the borrowed hearse to chase after Opie, whose actions painted him as a man who doesn’t necessarily expect to be alive much longer. I wonder what, if any, legal implications will come of this, as Jax left the scene of an accident and stole a man’s motorcycle, all while wearing his cut.
* Also got a chuckle out of Tig running down the whereabouts of the various club members for Clay, summing up the season so far with, “And Miles and Kozik are dead.”
Keeping in mind, once again, that ANY COMMENT DISCUSSING THE PREVIEWS FOR NEXT WEEK IS FORBIDDEN AND WILL BE DELETED, What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Ryan Hurst is AMAZING, just amazing. I loved this episode – to me, it’s all bubbling up nicely for the last 2 eps. I really really hope Sutter goes through with killing Clay…………..but I still don’t know!
Another thought – with Bobby arrested, there goes the plan he, Jaz and Clay discussed at Teller Morrow re Bobby getting the gavel………..
Jaz?! Jax obviously ;)
Notice too that Opie got the drop on Clay the same way Clay did with Piney. The old wait for him to put his ear to the door and bust in move
@Sullly, that was the first thing i noticed when he came into the room, that was clearly done on purpose and i think it was a good idea
Inevitably, here it is: Ryan Hurst has done nothing to distinguish himself outside of having a pretty great beard.
I think Clay is dead. There was blood splatter so I don’t think he was wearing a vest.
I am really enjoying this season.
I don’t know. Looked like a shoulder wound to me..
I saw a shoulder/arm wound AND a second wound in the midsection that was kind of off to the side. Probably not fatal because it likely missed any major blood vessels and the only organs it could hit in that section, I believe, would be intestines. No liver or heart, etc.
I also saw an upper-right shoulder and lower-left abdomen shot with splatter. My guess is he’s at least gut shot and still needs immediate assistance.
The question is: Who else do they have to fix him up? Tara has been the club’s ER surgeon… can’t exactly go to a hospital with gun-shot wounds. I’m guessing this also prevents him from going to the meeting tomorrow, so him going to jail for that bust is probably out.
With Clay not able to make the meet, does this queer the deal and prevent Potter’s feds from making a SOA bust?
My guess is he is not dead and will end up living at Piney’s cabin in a sort of recovery/exile mode….until it is convienient, plotwise, for him to return.
I think a bulletproof vest is out – there was (what looked like poorly CGI’d) spurts of blood when Clay was shot. On the other hand, they also didn’t look like immediatelly fatal wounds, by television standards.
Yeah, that blood looked awful
Looked like paintball.
Thanks for saying “by television standards”. Almost any bullet wound can be fatal in the real world, but look at the wounds we’ve seen on this show that result in death and you’re left thinking Clay is still alive. Miles’ clumsily-CGIed wound caused his head to appear to disintegrate; Piney’s left his chest smoking. Clay just lost a little blood; he’ll be fine.
Beyond the obvious stuff with Ryan Hurst, my favorite scenes were those with Sutter/Otto…starting from his “Yeah. I’m completely at peace” line to the delivery of his “list” remark to Bobby.
Really looking forward to a good finale. Whatever legitimate gripes there were around this season, it’s hard to not be excited about this season’s final hour.
final two hours, if you believe the hype.
Loved it, one of the better episodes of SOA ever. I’m gratified to see there are consequences for using these people as pawns, i.e. Otto dropping a dime on the club after doing their dirty work for so long with no reward whatsoever. Likewise with Opie putting a few shots in the despicable Clay, a man who talks a lot about “the club” but who only really serves his own purposes. I like the way the so-called “club codes” are falling by the wayside as the betrayals and lies keep stacking up, very “Sopranos”-ish in a way.
Isn’t “dropping a dime” slang for making a phone call?
Think “dropping a dime” in a pay phone to call the cops and rat someone out.
Wow. It all comes down to this. Bobby in prison. Opie melting down. Clay either dead or better off that way. And Jax holding the gavel. After telling Gemma and reassuring Tara that he was out, he rushes back in full bore, only to find himself holding the line between the Feds, the Cartel, the Irish, a club falling apart, and three women scorned. Son of Anarchy? Poor son of a bitch!
Clay better be dead or at least severly injured and spends the rest of the show completly out of the club. But hopefully dead for the sake of the story. At least sutter claims to have a 7 season story in place and isn’t winging it like the middle seasons of Lost. All shows telling a story should be given a timeline after the first season is picked up or not. I am currently enjoying once upon a time but realize it will become a victim of its current success and eventually will just spin the wheels going nowhere. So hopefully they move this story on and don’t reset it.
Can’t write much from m phone, but: I saw blood from Clay’s chest wound, so no Doc Brown moment, I think; Opie stipoped shooting too soon, so Clay may not be dead; I am disappointed in Jax trying to protect Clay; Opie staring into the fire while consumed with his own internal fire was brilliant, if slightly obvious; I wonder if the cartel-Irish meet will happen at all no. And finally, a lot of bad things are about to happen to SAMCRO.
It’s possible that he is trying to protect Opie moreso than Clay. The guy has lost enough and losing his freedom, assuming that he would be arrested for murder, would just add to it.
Watching Opie stare at the fire engulfing his father and his cut. I expected that Opie was going throw his cut in fire as well as a sign of his of revenge for his family against the club that took those he loved
People get arrested for murder on this show? That’s news to me! SOA has a left a trail of bodies all over the place and there hasn’t been so much as an investigation, much less arrest and trial. Just last week they were killing people with rocket launchers. Piney was cremated without anyone even filing a death certificated. I guess cashing bogus SS checks is part of what Sam Crow does. I’m pretty sure you could kill Clay in the clubhouse and not have a worry in the world.
Clay’s not dead. Blood splattered off his shoulder wound but the shot to the chest left a clean hole with a red dot. I’m sure we’ll see he’s wearing a red vest or something. But I don’t understand why Jax was so hot and bothered to protect Clay either. Opie HAS to kill Clay. His wife dead (in an attempt to kill him) and now his father. What’s left for the club to vote on?
Jax is protecting Clay because he needs him to get the deal done that will bring in the money needed to leave SAMCRO.
Stay dead Clay. Don’t come back next season as a memory or anything else.
He’s done so much harm that the writers could spend the remaining seasons just stoking the embers of the violence & aftermath.
What a great ending that was!!
I hope Clay is dead. I was actually getting excited about the option of “rebuilding” the club tonight… Opie is off the deep end (and potentially on the run), Clay could be dead, Jax is getting out, Bobby and Juice are in jail, etc. Who’s left? Not many. Next season may play out with Bobby, Juice, and Clay (if he’s alive) in jail and the rest trying to figure out who runs SAMCRO.
I felt like Gemma’s final scene with Clay was reminiscent of a GFII-like Michael kissing Fredo scene…with an intention to have Clay killed on her own terms rather than a warning. But it does speak to how difficult it is to read into Gemma’s motives that it could easily be a heartfelt warning.
My hubby said the same thing re: the kiss. It was his fave part in a great ep.
Same here, but with two motives. First, as a good-bye in the event Opie got to him and she never saw him alive again. Second, as a “good-bye” in the event Opie doesn’t get to him and she does on her own terms.
Alan, I can’t believe you gave scant mention to the “baby factory” scene. For me, it really highlighted Sutter’s brilliance, in bringing this theme of the Irish back home for this season.
Plot contrivance for what happened next when the IRA guy told Clay that Jax was unstable — “too many buttons”, and Clay said he would keep him away from the Mexicans.
The plan now will be for the Mexicans’ “accident” involving Tara to take out Jax too. Jax, Gemma, Tara, and Opie are all threats to Clay’s survival now.
@JB, I totally agree. I loved that scene! A biker brawl in a room filled with crying babies was classic Sutter!
I brought this up late in the conversation last week so thought I’d bring it up again. I’m so intrigued that this show, not only by Alan but almost all critics, seems to be reviewed in such a different fashion that most dramas on tv. Almost every recap has a large portion of what needs to happen next in order for things to pay off, and often times I think it takes away from the week to week enjoyment of the show.
Alan, is there something in particular about SoA that creates this notion of “things better pay off” or am I just nutty? probably some of both I suppose
I don’t know what Alan thinks but I believe it’s because we all have so much invested in the show & because we are enjoying it so much. Also many of us are probably subconciously fantasizing about being a crazy lawless biker lol.
In my opinions it’s because this show doesn’t have the sense of pace and payoff that something like Breaking Bad does. The per-episode sub-plots in SOA are usually empty and disposable, and rather than constantly mounting tension and proper pay offs, SOA constantly teases and pulls back, teases and pulls back.
I still find the show entertaining, but it’s maddening.
Alan said “the plot machinations needed to bring us to those moments have veered between compelling and frustrating” — to me it’s more like ludicrous plot machinations. For such a well-acted show, Sutter and his team have gone beyond expecting a suspension of disbelief from viewers into unintentional comedy territory. The Charming hospital must be as large as one in NYC for all of the time it took Gemma to jog to Tara’s room when she found out Clay was there. The whole Jax chasing Opie scene (Unser’s truck, hearse, motorcycle) was bizarre, not to mention how many parole violations Jax chalked up (“borrowing”/stealing hearse, rear-ending an innocent motorist with it, and stealing a guy’s bike, plus probably running lots of lights and stop signs and causing accidents among those trying to avoid hitting him). I find myself laughing out loud and making sarcastic comments when I’m supposed to be biting my nails from the intense suspense. Oh, the brawl in the baby factory was pretty lame too. Honestly, I like the show; there is always something to redeem the stupid stuff like Opie shooting Clay. If Alan is right about the bullet proof vest though it will not make me feel good about this episode . . . .
I said the same thing to my wife at the end of the episode. How in the world does Jax walk away from all the mayhem he caused chasing Opie. There have been a lot of moments like that in this series. And while I’m able to suspend disbelief in support of a good story, if it get’s excessive you wind up with “The A Team”.
Reply to comment…
What are people going to say other than “a guy in a kut was driving the hearse and jumped out and stole that bike.” Even if they find it at the MC, who’s to say which of the club it was? Who can say they got a good look at him at night? Unser and the undertaker are unlikely to rat Jax out as the driver of the hearse, and a quiet word to the bike owner about a literal life or death situation and some gun/drug cash might smooth over a lot of ruffles. Can he even be sure he recognized the SoA logo?
Everything you said, DarkDoug, is highly possible, i.e. Jax has a reasonable chance of not being nailed for his extremely reckless driving. The issue for me is more that these painfully hard-to-buy transportation scenes, or machinations, are there to amp up tension. Will Gemma get to Tara’s hospital room before Clay does Tara in? Oh wait, maybe her injuries from the fight plus the mile-long hospital halls make her arrive too late. Jax is trying to stop Opie but he can’t seem to catch a break with finding a ride that runs, so he gets to the clubhouse too late to prevent Opie from confronting (and thank goodness, shooting) Clay. It’s those contrived puppet strings that Alan has talked about, for weeks now, that have gotten so obvious and, to me, distracting but in a LOL way.
Roosevelt is a wildcard in this. He can blow the case for the Feds. He’s getting tired of Potter’s antics. There was a reason for the scene with Gemma and Roosevelt’s wife earlier this season. Can’t wait to see how it develops!
I thought the same thing about the size of the hospital–unintentional comedy there, I think.
Regarding that chase scene with Jax and Ope – the first thing I thought of was “I thought Charming was a small little town”. If you have the episode recorded, pause it a couple times and look at the background from that chase. You can clearly see lights way off in the distance behind the motorcyles — suggesting a much larger and more populated metro area than the fictional “Charming.” If you know the area, you immediately recognize the landscape as suburban northern LA county.
Worst of all, the entire chase sequence was just unnecessary. Seemed like the only purpose was the to have the shot of Ope riding along with his hair blowing back in the wind — the “Grim Reaper” coming for Clay.
@Shipwreckedcrew, I thought the exact same thing with the scene to show Opie riding along with his hair blowing back in the breeze. Glad I wasn’t the only one.
@Bfish, Yup that hospital sure got a lot bigger over night….
I’m really great at suspending disbelief but this is just too much. Are we not supposed to notice these things? Seriously?
The second that Clay responded to Opie about his wife with the line that’s “history” I wanted him to just unload the damn clip into him. Excellent episode which feels more like Season 7 of the Shield than the supposed halfway point of a show.
Dear God, yes — *history*? Really? Has Clay ever lost anyone that tore him apart, or has he always been that hard-man SOB? Opie should’ve emptied the clip as soon as he took the gun away, ’cause he won’t get that chance again — even though he richly deserved it.
Like most SOA fans, I despise Hale, and was amused by Potter’s referring to him as “Mayor Quimby.” Speaking of Gemma being hard to read, I also find Potter similarly opaque. He seems to have a collection of quirks, along with a willingness to bend principles (strongarming the sheriff) yet a seeming interest in justice (interest in Hale’s shenanigans).
At least he feels like a more realistic foe than Stahl or Kohn.
Yeah, it was a good shot at Hale, and another reference to Potter’s love of cartoons.
It was very funny to see Potter in that inverted gravity chair – SMOKING. He’s such a quirky character.
I was really interested in the fact he asked Roosevelt where he could see the information/paperwork about the Charming Height’s project and the way he made a comment about their finally getting funding. He seems like he’s about to throw a monkeywrench into that project but I’m not sure yet how. Nice to know he’s not on Hale’s side in any way.
The show entertains me and that’s all I ask for. It’s damn hard to keep a show like this going without some plot machinations.
I love how the Wire and FNL managed to add new characters and still make us care about them, but I don’t see how you can do it with this subject so I just let some of the contrived stuff slide.
I’m going to have to go back and watch the previews b/c I didn’t see anything in them that would cause Alan to make such a stern point of not commenting on them!
Aside from Ryan Hurst, I didn’t care for this episode. It felt to me like the entire first 55 minutes were just wasting time.
The scene in the baby house felt like a need to fill an action quota.
The whole thing with Gemma felt off. We really don’t know enough about her motives to have any idea why she acted the way she did in this episode which just made me confused.
I don’t think Clay will die from Opie’s gun shots. I’ve always thought, and will continue to think, it will be Jax who kills Clay. Hopefully, this season.
I’ve loved this season, but like Alan, I’m concerned about the resolution.
Alan, I’m sure by now you’ve heard about Kurt Sutter’s blog post. Any response?
For what it’s worth, I think you’ve been very fair in your assessment of SOA over the years.
Sutter is pretty nasty about Alan who has been pretty supportive of his work since The Shield. It’s a shame he is so hot-headed and doesnt seem to think things through before he posts (Kutter not Sepinwall).
I’m not sure why Sutter has such a problem with the intro line for the reviews when the content is usually positive for the show, and acknowledges when there have been great performances by the actors. Maybe he was reading the reviews for the shows in Ireland last season, which weren’t as positive, but I think they were fair. The show is best when dealing with internal conflict within the club or in Charming and going to Belfast was not as interesting.
I would have never gotten into watching a show about bikers had it not been for Alan’s positive reviews when the show first started, so it seems kind of unfair to attack someone who has been a supporter from the beginning.
Yeah, I found Sutter’s dig at Alan in pretty bad taste. I really used to enjoy the conversations the two had early on the show, back on the old blog. Kind of sad to see that relationship go south. Then again, it does seem that Sutter’s problem with Alan is just that he’s willing to engage in criticism of the show rather than stick to safe praise of and awe with it the way Sutter seems to want. I think a lot of what Alan points out as being wrong with the show— which, if a little harsh at times, always seems to be done with grace and class— are certainly legitimate flaws. The contrivances don’t interfere too much with my enjoyment of the show: I’ve gotten used to glossing over what seems nonsensical in the first halves of Sons seasons for the strengths of the performances throughout, and the inevitable, cataclysmic events of the home stretch to the season finale, when all of the tensions of the machinations come to a head and boil over. I’ll give Sutter this— he’s never, ever failed with those. I guess Sons just isn’t one of those shows that’s meant to be scrutinized too closely. As other commenters have said, I find I enjoy it most when I just let it entertain me.
Though I think Alan does a wonderful job, and that Sutter can be cranky, he does make a decent point about the modes of production here. An episode-by-episode review, where it is monetized by hit-number, might not produce the most in-depth critical analysis. It obviously is fun for us, but long-form year-long or series-long essays might be better if a true understanding of the show is desired. (David Simon has made comments similar to Sutter’s about episode-by-episode reviews, though Simon is much more polite.) That being said, I don’t Allan’s blog to go anywhere.
Sutter’s right. I only come here for the introduction lines. I never read the thoughtful, nuanced reviews, and I certainly never engage with the community of fans who make comments here.
Of all the TV critics Kurt Sutter could bury up to their neck in ants, I did not expect him to start with Alan Sepinwall.
Alan’s the reason I found Sons of Anarchy.
I find it kind of ironic that an outspoken, opinionated writer like Sutter would take to task another writer for expressing his own opinion
I’m not sure what motivates Jax to pull the gun on Opie and try to prevent Clay’s murder. Clay has beaten up his mom, and tried to have Tara killed. And he wants out of the club. Opie’s line about “what club (or was it what table?), you’re out” was dead on. Is it simply that he wants Clay around so that Clay can tie up the deal with the cartel and the Irish and he can get his cut of the money? If so, it makes sense as a motivation, but I still don’t like it. Jax is supposed to be the likable one in this band of mostly despicable characters.
Anyone else like the way Opie banged through the door into Clay the same way Clay did into Piney?
I can understand why Jax wanted to prevent Opie from killing Clay. Piney’s death, and Opie’s claim that Clay was responsible, kind of blindsided Jax, and Jax doesn’t even know that Clay had anything to do with what happened to Tara. I’d also question whether Jax has even slept over the past few days (I doubt any of them have). Things have been absolutely insane for several days now, and this was yet another insane thing getting piled on top of all the other insanity, so I think Jax was just trying to slow things down. He wanted a full explanation, not just Opie screaming that Clay murdered his father and blowing him to bits within the span of a few seconds.
However… I’m confused as to why Jax said “Don’t make me kill you” (paraphrasing) to Opie, rather than “Don’t make me shoot you.” Maybe he thought threatening to shoot him wouldn’t be enough of a threat to stop Opie? (Ultimately, no threat was enough to stop Opie, but Jax didn’t know that yet.)
I just really, really don’t want to see Opie and Jax at odds because Jax doesn’t know the truth. For one thing, it’s a retread of their Season 2 conflict with the roles reversed, and for another, Jax and Opie have plenty of fuel for conflict without needing a bunch of BS and lies to keep it going.
I really hope that Jax finds out the full truth of what Clay did by the end of the season.
Another great episode. I love these guys, all of them. Opie beautifully wounded, wow what a great actor. Relationships crumbling, sad. Opie doesn’t trust Jax anymore. Tig doesn’t trust Clay anymore. Otto doesn’t trust Bobby or the Club anymore. Unser is just plain confused (LOL) and Gemma is a Bitch, she gave Clay the kiss of death, Godfaterh style. You gotta love this woman. Again, I bow to the the master, “Kurt Sutter”.
Remember Jax was going to go Nomad in season 2. Now he wants out of the club again. Dramatic affect is making him wishy washy. Assuming he stays, he is supposed to take over for Clay whenever he is gone. Not so sure I’d want a 2 time deserter leading my club. He’s got a history of running away when things get tough!
That is exactly what I was thinking this is the ” I’m going Nomad!” thing again where he walks all over town telling everyone and then ends up tied tighter to the club. Jax is a bit of a selfish dumbass at times and can’t see past the bs of his own making.
C’mon people. I know it’s a show, but put yourself in Jaxs’ shoes. He disagrees with EVERYTHING the club stands for, so he wants to go “nomad”. Is that not logical? He loves the life but not what the club stands for. Why should he stay? Fast forward to now, when his focus has shifted. He has 2 kids, a family, and sees what life would be like WITHOUT the lifestyle. Looks good, feels good. Why not try to leave the club, and this time, the lifestyle also? It’s clear he loves children. He doesn’t want to see his kids end up hurt, and probably thinks what their life would be like if they ever ended up in this lifestyle. I don’t think it’s selfish.
I like the Laertes comment, but the main reason I think Clay doesn’t die is a more recent literary-ish reference: “The king stay the king.”
Ah…but, if you come at the king, you best not miss. Did Opie miss? I don’t think so. IF Clay isn’t dead(which I think he is) he spends the rest of his days in a wheelchair. No way he can lead SAMCRO anymore and that injury would force him out becaue he would no longer be able to ride. I think the title of the episode Burnt and Purged Away refers to the original 9. They are gone now — at least as an everday presence in the club. The old days are gone, this is the new day and generation of SAMCRO. And SAMCRO now has its reluctant king — Jax — who is now never getting out of SOA or Charming.
As someone once said, “You come at the king, you best not miss.”
Did anyone else notice the major filming mess up early in the episode. Jax alternating between having his cap go back and forthe between being worn forwards and backwards four different times in the supposed same scene. I can’t believe that passed through Sutter’s eveer watchful eye
Yep, that was pretty glaring.
Happens to the best…
Did anyone else notice the major filming mess up early in the episode. Jax alternating between having his cap go back and forthe between being worn forwards and backwards four different times in the supposed same scene. I can’t believe that passed through Sutter’s eveer watchful eye.
There are too many stupid complaints about the show being unrealistic. Obviously certain aspects are at times (Otto getting the death penalty- and having any chance of it being carried out quickly- is high on the list). But that’s also true of every show, The Wire included. For those who aren’t aware- that’s not at all an accurate portrayal of street thugs. The Shield did well with that, but obviously stretched things in other areas. It’s drama. If you don’t like it, there are countless other entertainment options.
With respect to this episode, I enjoyed it. I think Gemma was unquestionably just trying to keep Clay alive until he got paid. As for Clay, I don’t see how he can survive. The club doesn’t take gunshot cases to the hospital because it brings in the police, and Tara isn’t exactly an option. He was hit twice, once in the stomach area, and blood was clearly visible. Game over for Clay. Alan’s predictions aren’t looking too good on that front. Perhaps a bit more patience would have been warranted.
Not that there’s anything wrong with criticism, but Sutter had a point in his blog post about immediacy. Episode reviews should focus on how it builds on the existing foundation (good or bad), rather than speculate what missteps could occur in the future.
I was just thinking that Since Tara’s hand has not healed and she doesn’t have the capacity to do a surgery, either in the hospital or outside the hospital. She cannot save Clay, since her hand was ruined in the botched abduction/murder that Clay set up….
Good post! All this angst over plot machinations, whether Jax’s hat was on back to front, how can Clay die when there’s still two seasons left…it’s a great show, relax and enjoy it. I just don’t get why Sutter gets so beat up by critics and posters on this site.
A critic offering criticism? Heavens, no! Get me to the fainting couch!
Don’t be so sarcastic. There’s a fine line between constructive criticism and pointless/repetitive nitpicking. Alan does the former, but most of the complaints posted in this comments section are part of the latter.
clay is dead. Even if he was wearing a kevlar jacket, he is dead. Opie used his wedding present to do the job. The gun called the cop killer, hollow point rounds, guaranteed to penetrate a vest. he’s dead. Did you miss the chunks of his lungs flying across the screen. LOL!~
Yeah, I missed the chunks of his lung. Saw the blood, though. I think he’s going to be out of commission one way or another. Hopefully in a verrrrry painful way.
Hollow point rounds work by mushrooming inside the body and creating a huge entry wound. They would not penetrate a vest, in fact they are even less effective against kevlar because it spreads apart impact which benefits the strength of Kevlar’s tensile strength.
Pearlman’s face when Gemma gave him that kiss was the second best acting job of the night. Ryan Hurst deserves a supporting actor Emmy.
Really glad someone brought up Perlman in that scene— the way his face slackened when she took it in her hands— it definitely struck me.
Yeah, both were amazing moments. Hurst deserves the nomination for sure, but the Emmys seem willfully ignorant about this show’s incredible cast.
I immediately thought “kiss of death from the Godfather (mother)”
So….exactly what is in these letters that is so damining that they prove Clay/Gemma/Unser killed and covered up John Teller? They were written by John Teller himself…so at most they are him caliming that Clay wanted to kill him. I know they’ve hinted at a police report…but again, presumably Unser wrote that, so how could it blow back on them? Just confused as to letters from a dead guy could clearly state who made him deasd enough to justify Gemma/Clay et al act so crazy over them.
think of it this way… if opie wrote letters to someone about all that has happened to him at the hands of clay… whether or not there was any proof to him at the time, or from him in the letters… whoever read them would have enough suspicion to dig deeper and find the facts themselves. clay has supposedly been running the same type of ship for decades. so I’m sure johns suspicions, or even some facts about past misdeeds found their way into those letters.
I think gemma told clay she loved him because she knew he was gonna die soon, it was kind of like a goodbye to him
I think Clay is going to survive, but I’m not disappointed (even though I feel that he should die, but I don’t want him to). Opie shooting Clay is a point of no return. So whether Clay is dead or not it still changes everything… again and it leaves Clay with some explaining to do.
This epidose left me absolutely speechless!! There’s only one part I don’t get, why were they at the ‘baby factory’? And I agree with you, I have a feeling he was wearing a bullet proof vest. As much as I hate the idea, it most likely happened.
Reply to comme
Jax’s reaction to the baby factory caused the IRA guy to tell Clay to keep Jax away from the deal with the Mexicans. Now Clay is out of commission, so Jax has to step in to get the payday he is desparate for. The IRA is going to walk as a result, setting up a showdown with the Cartel. Not sure what happens after that.
Let’s sum: the club is now down to 5 members that are definitely alive and not incarcerated (Jax, Opie, Tig,Chibs, and Happy), 2 that are locked up (Juice and Bobby), and Clay. Assuming that we maintain the ‘rules’ set up by the club last season that state there must be 5 active members at any given time, we should all hope that someone else is incarcerated/voted out/killed before the season ends so we can finally see a prospect patched in.
Also, Alan, you have gone on and on about the need for a main cast member to die this season – and I think most of us have agreed with you… I know I have. Miles and Kozik were guest stars and in the periphery at best. I agreed with what you wrote about Piney’s death at the time – roughly that it was expected and happened to a marginal character with minimal influence. That said, even if they don’t kill off Clay and keep him on the show in some capacity, I do believe we will be entering into an unknown world in Season 5 (provided Clay is no longer the head honcho). We have a severely depleted club that will finally have to deal with the betrayal that has affected every single member at this point.
Final note: when Jax was talking about the new make-up of the club, did you smile as wide as I did at the thought of Happy being the SGT AT ARMS? If we thought Tig was depraved in that role, just imagine the story lines that could spring from Happy’s promotion…
Man, I would totally have watched a show where the leadership was Bobby, Chibbs, and Happy, even if stars like Jax, Clay and Opie were gone.
They could call it “After S*O*N*S”
i agree with OTTO MAN, that would make for an interesting show for sure!
God I hope they follow through with this.
Other than that, I’ve been a big Potter fan(Ray Mackinnon’s been great), but his Mayor Quimby reference definitely sealed the deal for me. Even if he’s the “bad guy”, I love every second of his screen time.
Oops. McKinnon!
This episode blew me away, but Alan you put the fear in me about Clay potentially surviving. For all the things that he has done I don’t think I could handle that
Not only can Sutter make the moments onscreen count, he does it with what many actors consider to be “one arm tied behind his back”, by having one eye completely covered with an eye shield and another covered with a glass lens so thick it gives new mean to “coke bottle”.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Dependent on how the 2-part finale goes, but line of the night: “”
Woops, that should have been:
… line of the night: “[BLAM!][BLAM!]”
I loved Unser’s dry response to Gemma when she came in to find Piney gone and asks where the hell he went- “Oh, turns out he wasn’t dead. Got up and walked away.”
Was I the only one hoping that Otto, rather than signing the documents, would take that metal pen and drive into Potter’s eye/brain? (I was in fact strongly urging him to out loud, along with telling him, “don’t sign!” my husband, who was just in the room, keep looking up from the laptop at me (though he’s grown used to me talking back to a TV drama like a fool long ago). Otto wanted his execution date moved up, that probably would have gotten the same result, and Potter REALLY needs to die. I know he’s not ‘rogue’ like Stahl, but it would still be really satisfying to watch.
Question: Did we ever find out what the hell happened to Opie’s kids? Did he send them away to distant relatives so they’d be safe, or what? I *guess* that’s the only explanation, but if they mentioned it, I missed it.
They’re with his Mum……………I believe…..
That’s a bit of an over-exaggerated reaction. Why, though? Potter isn’t all that unlikeable.
If Clay dies there is no-one to call the hit off Tara as he is the only club member who knows its the cartel involved
Didn’t he try and call it off and Romeo said she was still a problem and had to go?
I think this is still going to be one of the surprises in the season finale – we’re now feeling pretty secure about Tara and it’s precisely because we have taken a breath of relief about her that it would be so shocking to have her “go”. And by that I mean killed or in some way have her physically away or incapacitated.
I say that because Wendy made an important point saying that she was the most stable and able to take care of the boys and it’s probably true. And I say it because I don’t see Jax leaving for Oregon or anywhere else and his motivation to do so is Tara, so that motivation has to be gone.
Mixed emotions on Clay, on the one hand he needs to be dead but on the other it seemed sort of a let down to just go out like that, guess we will see next week, but I do hope he is dead.
This episode did feel like on big tease, Sutter has done that alot this season, useless episodes just killing time to get to the end of the season.
I am so tired of Gemma and her double speak, woman, just spit it out already!
Very uneven season. The Juice storyline is a disaster and he needs to die as well after what he has done, same for Otto
Does anyone else think that maybe Lincoln Potter is John Teller’s brother, who was mentioned in Season One but never really talked about much again? Has Clay, Gemma, (or even Piney for that matter) seen Lincoln yet? There’s a backstory there that is yet to come out–the bike, the retro leather, the long-haired counter-cultural persona… Think about it.
Gemma talked to Lincoln at the flower shop a few episodes back.
Can somebody quote the reference to John Teller’s brother? It’s possible Gemma never knew her brother-in-law. It would be a hell of a twist, Jax’s long lost uncle showing up to take down the club as vengeance for his brother’s death, then leaving his job once it’s done. Imagine if he pulled some last minute surprise to save the club while taking down all their enemies.
Imagine the season ending with this: In the aftermath of the sting, Potter hands Jax a set of letters from his brother, telling of suspicions of Clay and Gemma, of wanting to get out of the gun deal with the Irish, etc. His brother spent the last 20+ years working his way into a position to take all of them down. The next season would be Potter vs Gemma and whatever else problem the club is up against.
Or maybe we discover that JT was actually undercover 5-0, and Clay took him out for that.
I loved the episode and cannot wait to see what Sutter has planned for the next 2 hours. I also greatly enjoy all of the insights offered here by Alan and my fellow viewers. However….if I have to hear Charlie Hunnam throw out another “BRO!” I’m going to lose my GD mind. LOL
Anyone else feel that shooting Clay in the–I don’t even know, the stomach and shoulder?–was an absolute cop-out by the writers? They wanted to have their cake and eat it too by having Clay get shot but (just guessing, but it’s pretty obvious) stay alive.
They usually end their seasons strong, so maybe they’ll prove me wrong. That shooting though had the exact same feel as the branch breaking on Juice.
Yeah, I agree. Never a question about what happened to Stahl last year. If you’re going to whack a character, then whack the character. Don’t half-whack them in order to create false drama when you intend to bring them back. There were better ways to resolve the scene in the Chapel rather than Clay getting winged.
Remind me why we all have to pretend not to have seen the coming attractions for next week? When I talk to people about shows in real life we all make reference to the coming attractions. They add to the mystery of what’s about to happen? Nobody is talking about leaked information that the showrunners don’t want out there, they are the ones putting it out there for the viewers to see.
Because some people choose not to watch the previews, because TV networks have gotten worse and worse about giving away major plot information in the previews, and because it’s the way we do things around here. Period.
Alan, I understand the thought process of the “no previews rule”, but at this point, isn’t almost burying your head in the sand? My classic example of this is 24. In its heyday, you had people who couldn’t wait to discuss what the previews meant, and then you had the people who didn’t want even 30 seconds of their Jack Bauer Power Hour spoiled… but invariably it would be. Why? Because if you watched anything else on Fox, they would bombard you with commercials for next week’s episode. If someone is a fan of American Horror Story, (why they’d be, I’m not sure) chances are they’re going to see at least half a dozen SOA commercials during tonight’s episode. I respect the little cone of discussion you have going, but it seems to be a losing battle, unless you watch everything on DVR, screeners, torrents, etc
Guys, there are many places on the internet that don’t shy away from previews, such as the AV Club, where Zack Handlen does a fine job writing about this show. Wouldn’t it be easier to go there than to waste time telling Alan his decision to remain as unspoiled as possible is wrong?
I watch nothing else on Fox, so no problem with commercials for SoA on other shows. I usually record SoA and don’t start watching until it’s been on for ~ 20 minutes so I can FF through the far too many commercials. I somethimes watch previews because often they are presented in such a way as to mislead you, so it’s kind of fun to see what was true and what wasn’t. But I have no problem with Alan’s rule — it seems like there’s more than enough to talk about without adding in speculation based on previews.
As for the benefits of a season’s-end critique instead of a review of every episode, bad idea!! I would miss my weekly virtual water cooler too much!
clay is ether dead or seriously injured i watched it twice to make sure blood comes out of the lower right side of his chest and on the left side of his gut not in the arms and he wasent wearing a vest
Alan, you say we know Jax isn’t going anywhere… we do?
Is this show too mainstream to do something like Lost/Battlestar and completely change the setting? Couldn’t Jax go to Oregon, not be able to find work, not have enough money, and end up connecting with the Joliette or Rogue River chapter, giving us a clean slate of supporting cast to work with?
If Clay’s dead, Opie’s probably gotta die for killing the President. Bobby is gonna be locked up for a long time, Juice has to either vanish or die for being a rat, and Tig’s a pretty one dimensional character they could write off. That’s the whole club reasonably and logical done away with.
Gemma could just up and move to Oregon with them (still assuming Clay is dead). That really only leaves Unser and he’s about due to finally succumb to the cancer.
Couldn’t they be cleaning house and almost starting over now that they’re guaranteed multiple seasons?
I’m not convinced about Juice being seen as a rat by the finale. He screws everything up. Either he’s done something (what was he really doing at his weed shop?) or Bobbie will be pinned as being the rat for EVERYTHING. I won’t believe it til I see it when it comes to Juice. History has proved that. Can’t even drug a doberman right.
Nah, shows don’t work that way. It’s hard enough introducing major changes without changing the whole setting/premise of the show. Once you get a show working, you don’t want to mess with what works. It’s too hard to get a show successful in the first place! Many shows take it too far, stay too safe (network pablum). Others try too much to change things up (Flash Forward anyone?). Creative tension is the name of the game.
Lost, for all its wandering (wandering structurally part of the story from the start) always kept the island as the focal core to the end. BSG was a show about wandering, trying to find a home, and when they did, the show was over.
We could imagine a season or part-season (like last year’s forays to Ireland) where Jax tries to got to Oregon, but fails. We very well may have seen that ship leave dock already, though.
To have the key characters all just break off and go to Oregon would be more than jumping the shark; it would be jumping the orca.
The more I think about it, the more I think Clay will not be dead from Opie’s shots.
Knowing Sutter, when he actually kills someone he likes to do it big and bloody. Therefore, if Clay was going to die I think Opie would have put the whole clip in him and we would have seen Clay’s torso riddled with bullets and plenty of blood & guts.
Opie only shot twice. Watching hte scene in slow motion, Clay was hit a couple of inches to the left of center just under the rib cage and on the right side up a bit higher but further away from center mast.
Sutter is not going to kill off Clay in an ambiguous way. IMO, Clay’s death would be too big an event for there to be any doubt about it.
Also, think of how anticlimactic it would be to find out next week that Clay was dead.
I think the reason for the non-immediate kill is so that the next episode can start with Jax and Clay talking. Then Clay passes out and eventually dies. If I’m right about that, it will be interesting to see if Clay makes any deathbed confessions.
At the very least we need see Jax’s reaction when he finds out that Clay was responsible for the attempts on Tara’s life. This would be pointless if Clay is already dead. Jax plugging him with one final bullet to seal the deal after his deathbed confession would be perfect.
Alan repeats the same ‘puppet string’ criticism every week. We get it. It feels like Alan is reviewing cynically based on WHAT COULD happen and not what’s actually happening. I don’t understand the need to keep talking about season 5 and beyond.
One of my earliest speculations during this season was that Clay would not die, but end up as an physically incapacitated and marginalized member of the club, like Piney. If some how he ends up surviving, which I would prefer at the hand Opie, this might be a viable good solution for leaving him alive, but still involved in the club.
You have to be able to ride a motorcycle to be a club member, so even if Clay survives, he’s probably out on that basis.
I believe Gemma was trying to keep Clay alive because she’s planning for Jax to kill him and stay with the club. She emphasized everything she’d done to build the club, and she feels like it’s her club and needs to stay in her family.
I really hope Clay’s dead. I love most of Perlman’s work, but he’s done such a good job of making Clay despicable that I can’t stand the thought of him running around and making things worse any more.
But if Clay is actually gone, the show will lose such a powerful and complicated character. To say nothing of the dwindling numbers of SAMCRO, there’s just not another presence on the show that can engender so much trepidation among the fanbase. What villain have they ever faced that was a menacing and enduring as Clay, able to shrug off consequences time and again?
Without mentioning anything about the finale preview, I’ll just say that “Scenes from Next Week’s Episode” IS a part of this week’s viewing experience. And, to me, it seems capricious that Alan bans their discussion.
Previews are only a part of a week’s viewing experience if you CHOOSE to watch them that week. Many of us don’t.
It’s Alan’s blog, and just a personal preference that quite a few people tend to share. I know in some cases previews are produced by the network rather than the showrunner, as well, so they can mess with the narrative planned by the creative people.
It was good to see Ryan Hurst get a chance to show some emotion instead of his usual taciturn, low-key performance as Opie.
Write a comment…Two things … Jax has been shown a number of times writing in a notebook he carries with him. That’s out of character for Jax. He doesn’t seem like a guy who makes lists to keep life organized. That notebook maybe plays a role now? And, the guys in SOA are actually incredibly close friends so I don’t think the “club” aspect is all that bonds them. The older guys (Tig, Bobby, Chibbs) would fight for each other with or without a cut on. They love Jax like a son…as they love Opie as a son. Jax and Opie are at odds, but they’re lifelong friends who have shown their friendship isn’t based on SAMCRO. The storyline is about those men…not just the club. So, Sutter has many ways to go from here.