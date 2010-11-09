‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Firinne’: Sins of the Sons

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I store my kids’ baby teeth in a wall safe…
“Your father knew the patch was a mistake, and so do you.” -Father Ashby
It took 10 episodes into the season, and apparently one episode before the Sons head back to Charming, but I finally find myself invested in a piece of the Belfast story. Better late than never?
Specifically, when Father Ashby told Jax his reasons for withholding Abel, then left Jax alone to ponder the kind of future he wants for his son, I found myself actually engaged by a part of this Irish business – in part because it wasn’t really about the Irish at all. Kellan Ashby has never really come alive as a character, but as a tool for Jax to again question the life he and his family have chosen – on a tight deadline and with incredibly high stakes – he finally accomplished something of interest.
I guess that’s been the problem with Belfast as a whole. With the exception of Maureen, who’s evolved into every bit the Belfast version of Gemma, none of the Irish characters have actually felt like characters, but like plot devices used to push SAMCRO this way and that. For SAMBEL to leave the pursuit of O’Neill almost entirely up to their American brothers – when it was their own patch members who actually got blown up in the explosion – revealed the Belfast charter for the cannon fodder they’ve unfortunately been. The Charming Sons have come across the pond and caused a whole lot or problems for their Irish comrades, and yet it wasn’t until Maureen’s rant late in the episode where anyone from this side seemed particularly troubled by it. And when Maureen complained to Gemma that Gemma has no idea about the desperate quality of their lives and the things they do to keep Charming safe, all I could think was that I wish the Ireland story had been about that, and not this contrived game of Hide the Baby.
Kurt Sutter (who gave a long interview to Mo Ryan in which she asked him about many of the complaints about this season) has said that this was a season where he really wanted to delve into the show’s mythology, but I feel like the story has gotten in the way of the backstory. I know a bit about John Teller’s time in Belfast, but know very little about the actual formation of the Belfast charter, of how Keith McGee was in Charming so many decades earlier, why he came home, etc. McGee barely registered as a character at all, other than the impressive size and mustache of the actor playing him. As a result, the moment when Clay had to kill a member of the Fist Nine didn’t have the emotional resonance it should have, even with Ron Perlman playing the hell out of it, and Sutter having Clay give McGee a Corleone-style kiss of all kisses before pushing him over the ledge.
I like the idea of using a previously-unexplored corner of the show’s history to make Jax confront his uneasiness with the MC lifestyle, which hasn’t really been on the show’s agenda since Ethan Zobelle came to town. I just don’t think this season has done an especially good job of that, in part because so much of the story has been tied to Abel, and then to coming up with different excuses to keep Jax and Abel apart until it was time for Father Ashby to present Jax with this choice.(*)
(*) Another problem with doing a present-day plot so tied to the past is that the Belfast stories have had to do a lot of “tell, don’t show.” Sutter has told me he never wants to do flashbacks to the old days, and I can respect that as a creative choice. But I think given where he wanted to take the story, devoting an episode to showing John Teller and a younger McGee in Belfast in the early ’90s would have solved a lot of problems and made the present-day Belfast scenes feel much more vital.
As for the action in Charming, I quite liked Margaret and Tara’s scene in the attic – her backstory wasn’t so one-to-one with Tara’s as to be silly, but close enough that it did its job of making their earlier interaction much more interesting – but am eager to see Tig and/or Kozik put a bullet in Salazar already. Beyond the contrivances necessary to put him in this position, he and his girlfriend are two-dimensional villains, as was made clear when we got our brief glimpse of Alvarez’s home and family. Alvarez and his fierce mama bear are how you write complicated, interesting anatgonists (or, in this case, uneasy allies) and I’d much rather see more of him and the Mayans than watch Salazar wander around figuratively twirling his mustache.
The way Sutter stretched out the Sons’ departure from Charming, I could see the Belfast story stretching out two more episodes rather than one (or one-plus, with Oswald’s plane taking off early in episode 12), but there’s still a lot to be resolved, as Jax will have to make the call on Abel (and risk Gemma’s wrath if he agrees with Ashby) and find some way to spirit Jimmy away from the IRA without getting himself and his club targeted in the process. (That, or Gemma gets to be Hannibal Lecter for the rest of the series, appearing only to give Clay and Jax advice from inside her cell.)
Regardless of how long it takes, I’m finally curious to see how some of this plays out.
Some other thoughts:
• There are two shows on television where I would not have been shocked if Jax and Trinity had been allowed to start, um, “dancing in Tig territory,” and this is one of them. (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is the other.) The revelation of their true identities to each other was used amusingly to call a brief truce in the Gemma/Maureen feud, but Jax’s understated reaction to it all makes me again wonder what the point was to keeping the truth from him for so many episodes. If the big secret Gemma was keeping (before she knew about Trinity) was simply that JT screwed around in Belfast, should she and Clay have really been this worried?
• Along similar lines, when Kozik told the other Charming-based guys that they would be better off not telling Jax about Tara, I rolled my eyes and thought, “Right. Because keeping the truth from people has worked out so well for everybody this season.”
• Happy doesn’t get much to do (David LaBrava, the guy playing him is actually one of the show’s technical consultants), but I always enjoy those little notes on the margin about his complete viciousness, here with Happy nodding enthusiastically as Bobby notes that the IRA torturer was trying some “medieval shit” on O’Neill.
• Given Chibs’ anguish last week over the murder of his nephew, shouldn’t Jax have let him be the one to put the final bullet in O’Neill?
• In addition to the “dancing in Tig territory” line, I got a big kick out of the “I need some smokes” / “I need some whiskey” / “I need a new life” Gemma/Maureen/Cherry 1-2-3.
What did everybody else think?
Pure speculation but Chucky might be able to make a fast $250K.
Jeez Alan, we understand you haven’t got a thrill out of season 3 but you make it seem like you have been forced to review Two and a Half Men or something.
That said, I too am beyond done with the Salazar story. Just shot the bastard already
More A-team like violence. What a crap show this has become after such a great first season.
1. Jax brings a knife to a gun fight, and despite pulling out the knife while lying prone on the ground with a gun to his head… he wins!
2. The bad IRA guys climb up the ladder out of the burning room… which is somehow a surprise to the guys on the roof who aren’t ready for them, and despite massive gunfire from within 20 feet, only the 2 extras get dropped and Jimmy runs through the firefight to safety… and gets down the stairs into the car before Jax can… and Jax doesn’t bother to shoot at the car or get on his bike an pursue.
3. These morons still trust McGee enough to let him hang back and warn Liam. Brilliant!
4. But Liam on a chopper in a wide open space manages to ride right past Jax so he can get thrown off his bike.
5. Um, SAMCRO has met with Alvarez like a half dozen times. They clearly have some way to reach out to him. Why do they have to sneak to his house exactly?
5. Why in the world would Jax trust the priest when he says “here’s the address but don’t go until tomorrow morning.” And if the priest is so focused on the big picture at the expense of the here and now, why doesn’t he let Jax kill the henchman?
Maybe Chris n Snoop need to take the cast of SOA into the woods for a little target practice. Maybe a lilttle paintballin in the projects too.
1. The guy took his gun when he came to talk to Ashby.
2. Did you even watch the episode? They grabbed Jimmy as soon as he got out.
3. They gave him the benefit of the doubt as a founding member. Clay looked at him suspiciously as he walked away. But again, you would need to actually pay attention to see that.
5. Again, another paying attention thing. As explained last week and two weeks ago, the “henchmen” was one of the brothers that Ashby took in and raised himself. So he has some fatherly connection to them. The other brother was the guy Jimmy shot last week.
Moral of the story, pay attention.
Sorry Kyle, but I think you’re the one that missed what actually happened on the show.
1. It’s not that Jax won a gun fight with a knife, it’s that he was down, the guy with the gun clearly had the drop on him, and then conveniently decided to stand close enough to get stabbed AND looked away long enought for Jax to reach down for his knife, unsheath it, and stab him. Not good fighting technique. This doesn’t even make mention of strength Father Ashby exhibited from his 60 year old body to throw Jax over a table.
2. They grabbed Jimmy, but apparent that room full of acetone had rabbit holes with ladders all over the place. 2 decades of action movies have trained me to expect a big explosion whenever our heroes are trapped in a room with flammables and they figure out a way to create a spark or flame in the area. But they drop a Molotov cocktail down the hole and no big deal, the bad guys just find the other hole 10 yards away, and but the good guys not only aren’t watching those holes, they didn’t use them to escape, instead electing to climb one ladder one member at a time.
3. Benefit of the doubt? Every single thing has gone wrong since they got to Ireland and it’s obvious there is at least one traitor. Liam and Mcgee have been inseparable. And here they come sneaking up on Liam and suddenly Mcgee is what, having motion sickness? Also, after finding out where Liam is staying, THIS is his first chance to warn Mcgee? Surely he could have, I dunno, gone to use the bathroom before the ride and sent Liam a text?
4. You had no beef with Liam riding right at the Sons. Because it was stupid. He would have been better off running away quietly than firing up his loud ass chopper. And it looks like Jimmy approached from another direction so why did he ride out the most obvious way?
5. Forget the priest sparing the life of the henchman. Just another faceless jackboot as far as I’m concerned. It’s the part where after being lied to by EVERYBODY since they got here, after having parties and fighting exhibitions and hookup for however long, Jax FINALLY gets the address for his son. You know, the entire reason for this entire plotline of this entire season. And what, he’s going to get a beer and watch some football on the telly before getting a good night’s sleep and going to pick him up in the morning? The only play in this spot would be to tie up Ashby and the jackbooted thug and make sure they can’t warn whoever is watching the baby before he can get to him.
Instead of A-team like violence, I would call this an Entourage like level of, well, everything. Just like in Entourage, we’ve got an entire season where there’s been one big problem for our heroes, but no one seems to take it seriously or be doing the most obvious things that thinking humans would do to solve the problems. But somehow, magically in the end, all the problems will get solved in the final episode. You know, kind of how the Son are fugitives and needed fake passports and money to flee America and suddenly they were riding in the back of a magical cargo plane and began the next week riding the magical motorcycles that were magically waiting for them on the Irish runway. In an episode or so, they’ll hope back on the slide thru a completely ineffective customs dept on both sides of the pond and take the magical plane ride home where no one has noticed that the big bad men on the loud cycles have been gone for a week.
Well, Father Ashby might be fairly old, but he looks like he’s strong as an ox and he’s got sixty or so pounds on Jax, so chucking him over the table seemed reasonable.
Jimmy gets away again! What great writing! That’s two weeks in a row that the good guys have had Jimmy with a gun to him and let him escape unscathed. Groan.
Jax let Jimmy go on purpose. He knew that if they caught Jimmy, they might kill Jimmy, and ruin his deal with the Feds.
Why did father ashby tell Jax to look at all the violence of the past few days as evidence that Jax was a bad fit for Abel when all that violence could have been avoided if Father Ashby had just given the child back originally?
Wasn’t Father Ashby the one encouraging the violence by telling Jax to kill Jimmy?
-Greg
Not to mention that said priest is a leader of a freaking terrorist organization.
The IRA doesnt seem themselves as terrorists though, they believe they are a just army.
Also, just because Ashby thinks Jax should keep Abel away from this life like John wanted doesnt mean he feels like he can get out of it himself.
A godfather doesn’t order a hitman to target a mutual enemy *after* kidnapping that hitman’s baby… then gives said hitman a stern lecture about the wages of sin. IRA or no, this character logic is purely and sincerely fucked.
If Father Ashby’s so goddamn regretful about the life he’s chosen — and his sins as a terrorist of the cloth far outweigh Jax, Clay and Gemma’s — he should turn himself in to the DEA. *That* Jax could help with….
And since fucking when is the IRA a legitimate terrorist organization? Isn’t there a peace treaty in effect? Isn’t their — HOLY SCHNIKES, CAMMY’S ON A DIRECTV COMMERCIAL — raison d’ etre pretty much gone, save the general organized crime bit?
I have to agree. It’s not that Ashby is wrong about SoA not being the best influence on a child, but when he – and not Samcro – is pretty much the reason for all the violence in the past few days in Belfast – and basically was a kidnapper and heck, priest or no priest, he’s a leading member (or at least, a very influential one given his pull with the other co-heads) of a group who sells weapons and promotes violence for a living, I don’t think he gets to lecture Jax on whether he’s a fit parent to his own child. And since we’re not privy to how close JT and Ashby were (perhaps flashbacks would have been the answer to making the Belfast chapter much more interesting than it ended up being), Ashby’s whole spiel about protecting JT’s grandson since he couldn’t ‘save’ JT’s son comes across as being pretty disingenuous and preachy, all so Ashby gets to hold on to some lame excuse to trick Samcro to do his bidding,and gets to be still be the ‘good’ man of god.
So, I wasn’t as moved by the last scene as Jax was. Ashby is a manipulative bitch, and the worst kind of a bad guy (since he believes he’s doing all of it for a good reason). It’s interesting for Jax to get back to his father’s legacy and wishes for the club, and I’m thinking Jimmy is certainly not the only who’s going to get it. Maybe if Jimmy’s dead, Jax is going to plot to take out their Irish connection bit by bit so there’s something to give back to Stahl.
“HOLY SCHNIKES, CAMMY’S ON A DIRECTV COMMERCIAL”
Haha. That’s just what I thought when the commercial came on.
Just want to clear up some questions ya’ll have regarding the IRA….there’s actually 2 factions in Northern Ireland who claim that name. The regular IRA and the “Real” IRA. After the peace treaty, which cgeye mentioned, a splinter group formed that calls themselves the Real IRA. They are opposed to the peace treaty and fault the IRA for bowing to the English and accepting terms they disagree with, especially the disarming requirement, I believe.
Thus, the Real IRA continues to operate and cause problems in Ireland and Northern Ireland. They are responsible for the infamous Omagh bombing, the deadliest bombing in all the history of the troubles. Because of that, and many other violent acts, the Real IRA is officially labeled a terrorist organization by the US and other nations.
The Irish characters we are seeing here on SOA are members of the Real IRA, and so that is why there is so much involvement in violence and gun running with them. SOA is not dealing with the regular IRA, the one that agreed to disarm and sign the peace treaty.
I know it can be confusing if you don’t know the history. Basically, it’s a complicated mess and Sutter is able to take advantage of this for his plotline.
Hope that helps some!
That was the most amazing episode of the season by far and one of the best episodes ever. It was everything i love about the sons, so intense, i had to catch my breathe when it was done…..Thank you for being the consumate wet blanket alan, i dont know why i bother to read this.
On the flipside, he’s writing about the series as if it’s one of the greats. It’s a compliment to the show that he doesn’t say things like “but hey, we’re talking about Sons of Anarchy here, so let’s not be too critical!”.
I agree that this was the most investing the Belfast storyline has been thus far. Maybe it’s just me, but I felt that it would have been plausible for the Sons to find Abel early on, then send him back to Charming with Gemma and have the Sons stay in Belfast to fix all the problems they have. That way, you could get all the backstory about John and the constant need to get Abel back won’t make everything else feel like a distraction.
Also, as much as I really enjoyed the scene in which Kellan explained why Jax should leave Abel in Belfast, it left me a bit confused. There have been several scenes in Belfast which have suggested that Abel was brought to Belfast for his own safety, but it seemed like the whole reason he was brought there was on a spur-of-the-moment choice by Cameron. Am I wrong?
no, you are not wrong – that is definitely how it played. You have to remember that Ashby is still playing his own game – he lied to Cameron, he lied to Maureen, he lied to Jax … he lies and lies and we still don’t know what the truth really is…
This episode has left me particularly swear-y and with the desire to lunge *into* the TV at Father Ashby and his little toadie. What is it that Gemma and Clay were afraid of Jax finding out in Belfast? Why did Gemma feel that it was necessary to lie to Jax about how she discovered Trinity’s lineage?
Agreed that Salazar and his lady are mustache twirlers of the first degree, especially the girlfriend, whose line readings come off as flat. I wish Team Sons had foregone a real Tara story while everyone else was in Belfast and given more time to the Sons/IRA story. The thing with Tara feels like a big, soapy, pile-on, and will probably have some kind of consequence for the baby, which may become even soapier, which I think is below this show.
Alan, were we supposed to know that they’ll be leaving Belfast at the beginning of the finale? If not, I feel like you just broke your own spoiler rules.
I said I have no idea when they’re leaving Belfast. I was speculating on different ways it could go.
Alright, I thought that you might just be speculating, but your use of the word “apparently” in the first sentence threw me off. Thanks for clearing that up.
There’s 13 episodes in the season right?
I’m more interested in Hale than I am in Jimmy O at the moment, but Charlie Hunnam will undoubtedly steal the show next week. The writing for Jax has been too linear and next week should finally give Hunnam some deep, dark material to play this season. Strong internal conflict puts him at his best.
I’m sorry…couldn’t get through much of Kurt’s interview with Mo. He comes off like a pretentious boob. Sorry. I find him completely insulting when he makes the suggestion (or the way I interpret them at least) there’s something wrong with you if you’re not “getting” or “plugged into” this season. (i.e. you’re not a “real” fan, a “casual” watcher, etc.) How about just owning up to the fact that the criticisms you have received this season are perfectly valid? He goes on and on about “mythology”, but I really have seen none to speak of this season. I wonder how much of his ego (from all the success of last season) found its way into this season. He talks about not wanting to do the same formula season after season, but isn’t that exactly what he’s doing in some instances (i.e. EVERY season thus far Tara is the victim of violence – Kohn, Cameron, Salazar?)
My frustrations with this season is how contrived the whole story has been. It’s become disgustingly predictable (except for the Jax/Stahl deal). Tara’s pregnancy, Ima’s pregnancy, Salazar, Jax/Trinity, etc. – the majority of viewers have seen these things coming a mile away. And…the big John Teller reveal is that Trinity is his daughter? Huh?
The whole Belfast story, itself, has as many holes in it as a slice of swiss cheese. For instance, the IRA needs the Sons of Anarchy to kill off Jimmy? The IRA? Because I’m sure Jimmy is the first soldier who has turned in their long history and they would need a broke motorcycle gang from a podunck California town to help them out.
There certainly have been moments this season-the actors are phenomenal, but they’ve been mere moments. It’s clearly the writing that has been sub-par this season.
I am incredibly frustrated that after all this Abel, Abel, Abel, Jax is actually contemplating leaving his son with adopted parents (how lame, for lack of a better word). If this happens, honestly, I may stop watching the show.
Sorry, if this sounds harsh, my patience is at its limits.
I agree with you “Guest” about Sutter. He can’t take criticism very well. All of our points and Alan’s points about the weak story lines keeping the Sons from Belfast are completely valid.
Maybe if they would have gotten to Belfast sooner we could have spent more time learning about those characters and it would have been a better way to tell the story.
All that said, I still love the show and I won’t stop watching just b/c I thought Season 3 was more of a C, C+ after 2 A seasons. I still love these characters. I’m in for the long haul unless the show goes off the deep end which I don’t think will happen.
Stay away from his blog, if you haven’t. He’s an incredibly pathetic, whiny, wannabe tough guy.
“Ima’s pregnancy” – oops! I meant to say Lila’s pregnancy.
You guys complain about everything and still watch the show? Who’s pathetic?
It’s frustrating in the same way those kind folks at CHUCK just didn’t see that their love for pairing up Sarah with that robot wasn’t shared by us.
I don’t mind complication — really, I don’t — I just want complication that makes sense, that doesn’t idle for idling’s sake, and builds to something important.
Like why would SAMBEL worry about keeping SAMCRO cozy and safe? Why? They live in a terrorist center that made African totalitarianism look sedate, now a crime center playing out the dregs of the Great Game, why would SAMBEL keep the tie going, all these years, if it were so frigging tough? The money’s too good — everything else is an excuse, but that’s what criminals do, innit?
At least SAMCRO’s honest about who they are — SAMBEL pretends it still has a larger purpose in the world, when all it has are memories of that.
*That’s* the story Sutter could have told, but didn’t — how legacies burn and warp people down the generations.
Kyle, I imagine most of the critical posters are in the same boat as me. I thought this was a great show until the second season finale. Each week this season, I keep hoping this season will somehow turn around. I have been giving Sutter the benefit of the doubt based on the first two seasons. But it hasn’t, and I’m not going to anymore. I doubt I’ll be back for season four, if that makes you feel any better.
“…pretentious boob…” Agreed.
Sick of seeing his wife and the producer’s wife (Stahl)…they are not the reason I watch. It is Jax and Tara…
“…disgustingly predictable…”
Agreed. The apparent lack of understanding how babies are made by a)a porn actress and b) a physician is just pitiful writing.
“…a broke motorcycle gang from a podunck California town…”
HAHAHAHAH! You are so right…..
Fair enough, Kyle, but these criticisms are coming from fans of the show that: a) agree that it’s (still?) probably far better than most tv and b) honestly see a horrible third season. I find it incredible that this show engenders such blind fandom that attacks anyone addressing its obvious failures. And the third season with the A-Team antics, the pointless Irish diversion and the ridiculous storylines is a complete failure.
The big secret wasn’t about John Teller screwing around in Belfast. It was about wanting to give up the MC life or at least keep Jax out of it. That’s probably why Gemma and Clay had John killed (which we don’t know yet but I think happened. Gemma loves MC life and I can see her wanting her son to take over the reigns some day.
So Gemma and John had different paths laid out for Jax. Something had to give. I think back to season 1 where Gemma tells Clay, “Let’s just be sure he’s following in the right father’s footsteps.” Meaning Clay’s of course.
I’ve been down on Season 3 for all the reasons Alan has mentioned, but that was a cool ending tonight.
BOLD PREDICTION!!!
That’s pretty far out there…. although thinking about it the pieces are there if they wanted to go that way. Especially if Gemma started messing around with Clay while John was still alive as payback for the irish fling. Then John tried to destroy the club and Gemma had to pick a side….
Although if they went down this road it would undoubtably be the end of the show, don’t know how they would write Jax’s reaction there and still have a club. Well, at least without SOA turning into a daytime soup opera..
Wasn’t that inferred through John’s manifesto (conveyed simply and beautifully in Season’s 1 & 2)? Again, this whole Belfast plot makes no sense whatsoever…Abel was brought there in the first place by Cameron through sheer despearation. There was never a plan for him to kidnap the baby and bring him to the priest. Father Ashby suddenly comes through on this vow to John in such a scatter-brained way? Especially since Jimmy has been the cause of all the violence in Belfast, not SOA. Jax came to Belfast to claim his son (not sure what his plan was regarding Jimmy/Stahl deal). If Father Ashby and John were so close, why did he never contact Jax during his childhood to convey his father’s wishes? And it’s not ok for Jax to raise Abel, but it is for his sister to raise Trinity (an Old Lady with ties to the IRA – yeah, that’s not a violent life). It’s not even about suspending belief because I know it’s a tv show – for me, none of this is plausible or makes sense. The storyline has become too grandiose for what the show is. Hopefully, it gets back on track next season.
Has anyone else got the iphone app?
it clearly tells us this week that, disappointingly, JT’s death was just an accident. Nothing more, nothing less
I, like many, have had numerous problems with this season. But I can get past most because it is still entertaining despite the plot holes.
However the whole salazar kidnapping subplot is a waste of time. As dumb as Tig and Co. may be back in charming, are we really to believe that they need to petition Alvarez to help them buy more time to actually come up with the money? If I count correctly it is salazar and his girlfriend versus 3 MEMBERS AND 2 PROSPECTS!! I think their first instinct would be to find salazar and kill him…. not think the problem through and fundraise. Seems like when they showed up at Alvarez’s house he would have said “what are you doing here? go kill that fool!”
I am hoping the kidnapping is just the means to and end with the Tara (and her pregnancy) plot.
Thoughts??
Salazar had two demandds, 1. Kill Salazar 2. Take $250 K that Salazar thought Alvarez had in a safe at his house.
SAMCRO Killing Salazar would violate the truce that was established a couple episodes back, and plunge the Sons into another war with the Mayans that they couldn’t win. That was the whole reason for the truce in the first place, so that wouldn’t be possible. Even if SAMCRO WERE to kill Salazar, the Charming boys wouldn’t have been able to do it on their own initiative without a club vote on the matter.
That’s probably why they went to his house, to level with him on what’s what and borrow the $250 k to trap up Salazar. I thought that was a dumb move though…they should have set up a meet or something, you don’t just drop by someone’s home in that line of work.
I never thought I’d say it, but Alvarez is becoming one of the characters I’m most intrigued by. He almost reminds me of “Gul Dukat” from Star Trek Deep Space Nine in terms of his relationship to the show’s protagonists…hopefully Sutter doesn’t make the mistake that DS9 did in turning the character into a one-note villain.
oops, i’m a dumbass…Salazar wanted them to kill ALVAREZ.
Killing ALVAREZ would violate the truce, etc.
I sorta loved how Kellan tossed Jax across the pool table like a sack of potatoes. Bizarre. Honestly, and I’m not happy to say this, but I think the bad writing is actually leading to really bad acting this season. The only watchable and compelling actor in Season 3, to me, is Paula Malcolmson (Maureen), and that’s because I she’s been given some of the best moments/lines/stories. Overall, and tonight’s episode didn’t do much to change my mind on this, this season seems like one big procrastination…just drags and drags.
I would add Tig. He has been given a chance to bring greatness AND comic relief this season, and has become someone whose moments I look forward too.
The part in the car with Tara where he’s talking about maybe losing his license was priceless.
Ok, I am officially NOT on board with this ‘leave Abel behind for his own good’ storyline. Don’t like it, don’t think it’s appropriate, it’s also a desperate plot device, since Jax might come home to a pregnant woman. So then what would be the freaking point to leaving his son behind? It would simply be cruel, and I understand the ‘mythology’ and how it fits in but still, C’MON. Jax starts the season bashing people’s heads onto the pavement he’s so angry about finding his kid, and then leaves him behind with another Irish family? It just doesn’t jive, really.
God, I hope the plot doesn’t actually go there. Instead, perhaps Jax does decide to “keep”(which is ridiculous) his kid and this whole take him/leave him is instead a plot device for Jax refinding his true way, or something like that. Still, if that does happen, it could have been handled without the question about Abel. Something else could have been the catalyst, and that’s my issue with this season. Too many overly contrived situations that don’t really enhance the plot and the use of a baby as a pawn in the storyline.
I truly hope the last couple episodes redeem where this show has gone so far….and brings it back to Charming. I really can’t take that Irish twist to the theme song anymore.
As for the Salazar nonsense, for all the good writing Sutter’s done before, this is the best he can come up with? Tara’s storyline hasn’t really advanced at all this season, and what’s going on with Gemma is so complicated it’s almost nonsensical.
I’ve had much love for this show for a couple seasons now, and was really looking forward to this one, but so far it just doesn’t hold up.
Holding out hope for the end…..and how next year is going to clean any of this up.
“Ok, I am officially NOT on board with ‘leave Abel behind for his own good’ storyline.”
TOTALLY agree! It is stupid, as is the amount of time which has gone after the kidnap where Sons sat around with thumbs up b’s.
If he didn’t want his son he would have let the drug-addict mom keep him.
That’s was my takeaway form this episode too. Wasn’t Abel part of this whole “running the club different” direction that Jax was headed in? Piney handed him his copy of JT’s manifesto at the grave so he could change things. Letting his son grow up adopted in Ireland sounds and smells like giving up and being a giant douche.
If Jax comes back to Charming without Abel the following four things will follow immediately:
1. Gemma’s funeral since she’s either dead from a heart attack by Jax or she’s dead from a heart attack by airport/mall security taser.
2. Piney beating the crap out of Jax with his 02 tank.
3. Tara aborting the pregnancy (why the hell is she going to bother carrying his kid if this is what he does with them?)
4. Clay ousting Jax from the club for good. To my knowledge Abel is the only thing close to resembling any kind of lineage and they just crossed an ocean for this kid. Jax will be lucky if he doesn’t get a bullet in his head.
If this had ended with Jax killing Ashby and then setting off to get Abel I would have forgiven the previous 9 episodes.
I think next weeks episode revolves around Gemma making Jax some tea and “discussing” it.
Amen to both of these. When did Jax go from troubled/reflective to passive and kinda pathetic?
Jax seems to shift back and forth between being extremely calculating and smart to being the dumbest character on TV. This is the same guy that kidnapped Jimmy O’s stateside #2 and delivered him to Stahl and crafted the deal of the century for his club/family. That Jax would’ve had a gun in Ashby’s mouth before he breathed one word about John Teller. That whole meeting with the “maybe you should just let your son go have a better life” BS was a plot contrivance. His son was taken a matter of days ago.
Personally I felt the minute he met Ashby in the church he should’ve started cutting fingers off one by one… but that’s just how I’d roll if it were my kid.
I’m definitely interested in the story Sutter has told this year. I’m fascinated by the Sambel/Samcro connection and how it all came about. Watching Charming slowly turn it’s back on the Sons makes sense. Jax’s deal with Agent Stahl was actually really clever. Gemma’s story with her father was some of the most moving stuff this show’s ever done. My only problem with this season is I can’t sit back and enjoy all of this because Abel is missing. I can’t relax and wait for it all to play out. A missing kid raised the stakes way too high for me so it’s constantly in the back of my head in every scene… wheresthekid…gofindthekid…bringbackthekid. While having Abel kidnapped at the end of last season was an incredibly dramatic way to do a finale, it’s left me unable to get really invested in anything else this season.
And I do not, for a minute, believe Jax will leave that kid behind in Ireland. I get that Jax will be questioning what kind of life he really wants for his son, there is no chance he leaves him behind. Wouldn’t that be admitting to himself that there is nothing he can do to change the culture of the SOA? If that’s true, then what’s the point of the series?
This season has been a complete bust. It was lost at sea. I’ve always accepted a part of the corniness of the show but beyond the first episode and the death of the cop, I’ve been turned off by it. The drawn out story without significant character development or investments hasn’t paid off. Yes, I enjoyed the jax that was at the end of season 3 – the one who was ready for change – but his delve into the dark end feels inconsequential. It wasn’t nearly dark enough. Sad that this season has been such a bust.
nothing like a good ole Catholic guilt trip. find the frakkin baby already.
It’s a deft show (or, one that wanders all over the place) that can make us hate a two-bit temporary character over that DEA terror.
I don’t say this lightly, but, between this review and the last, where Sutter’s name comes up quite a bit in each, and there are multiple responses to what he’s said outside the show rather than being limited to what he has presented as the show, that you seem to be taking personally your disappointment in this season and it has bled into the reviews. I don’t disagree that there have been pacing and narrative issues in this season, but I also don’t have a completely easy notion to either or agree or disagree as I do in your reviews of other shows.
Apparently I need an editor that can edit…it’s not this review and the last, as initially stated, which I thought I had revised, but this review and one from a couple of weeks ago, where the focus became more to responding to Sutter than responding to the episode at hand.
this season has probably been one of the more frustrating seasons in recent memory. i say this because, like most people here, i’m a huge fan of the show. i really liked season 1 and loved season 2, but this season has been so uneven.
the plot contrivances this season to stretch out the able plotline throughout the whole season have been incredibly tedious. if sutter had made this plotline go something like 8 episodes, and then moved into whatever the next overarching plotline (hale, mayans, w/e) i think it would have led to a much tighter and solid season without all of the bs.
i was hoping for the beginning of the review that you would have used the quote, “jimmy got away.” sums up the season perfectly. just another absurd moment where i actually through my hands up in the air. they have jimmy at gunpoint, yet somehow, enough of his guys are able to climb up a ladder which was half destroyed in a burning building, while the other 5 guys with guns were conveniently not looking toward the opening or in the vicinity of the door leading outward. if you didn’t want them to have the confrontation until the finale, fine. but don’t have a scene where they ALMOST get him, before unrealistically getting away.
but hey, i’m not a female critic so i wouldn’t get it anyway.
probably should look through my posts more closely, meant to say “threw” rather than “through.” don’t want my point to be invalidated by grammar police.
btw, as someone who watched all 7 seasons of the shield, jax and trinity hooking up would not have been to surprising considering all twisted stuff sutter did on that show. seriously jax and trinity actually having sex probably wouldn’t crack the 10 worst things in shield history.
“dancing in Tig territory”? Looks like we have another part of the Tig backstory to get some more details on.
One more thought: If you were a bunch of geezer terrorists aware that your American friends were compromised by investigations by the FBI and DEA, how would you get rid of them?
Would you assign your most wacko soldiers to be liaisons, especially the one who stole a SAMBEL exile’s family?
Would you urge those merry pranksters to step up the crazy by ditching SAMCRO for Aryan Brotherhood folk (especially the one you know is protected as an FBI snitch)?
Would you welcome the grief-crazed soldier who brought a kidnapped infant back with him, then decide not to defuse matters by sending the kid back on a plane, but use Abel to lure SAMCRO’s braintrust overseas, violating them on bail?
And, would you play mindgames with the heir apparent, until he questions the simple moral value of keeping his son safe by keeping him close?
Adoption paperwork’s traceable and transferable, and as soon as Jax realizes that any thug can destroy him by threatening Abel or his new life with his family, and that it makes no difference whether Abel’s with Jax or not, Jax will *always* be vulnerable because of him — as soon as Jax realizes Father Ashby’s spiel is just more lies, wouldn’t he finally see his true adversary — those old IRA geezers who think SAMCRO’s too powerful and vulnerable to prosecution, to let it live?
If this is Sutter’s long game, it would be masterful. If it’s not, same old, same old…. and that might be OK.
there are so many ways you can go with this story. i think that may be the point to all of this. I mean the club is called sons of anarchy john was the one who came up wit the name(remember he found the wall with the meaning of the word anarchism)and really for the first time in this show we have complete anarchy.
i hate the the way the show is going right now with the abel story, but im interested kurt sutter has said many times he is making this show with the idea he’ll get 7 seasons. he has said season 3 plays a huge factor in what happens with the rest of the seasons, so what could happen. could samcro eventually start a war with the IRA is that what the show is getting at. idk but if there is one thing i do know you cannot look at this show from a civilians stand point you just cant, im in the military i get the original idea of a motorcycle club its brotherhood, i get that being in war thats all you got there isnt anything i wouldnt do for a man i fought alongside. so please dont analyze this show from the civilian side cause you’ll never be able to comprhend it. thats why i think jax will contemplate leaving his son i’m not saying he’ll do it but he will consider it. hope you comment back cgeye looking foward to your input
Jesus. Fucking. Christ.
Saying that one can’t analyze this show through a civilian POV is as fatalistic as saying this season can only be comprehended by chicks. THE UNIT was the last show that depended on a military-for-life audience, and guess how long it lasted? We welcome visiting the lives of others; most audiences don’t want to live there. That’s American TV: We gawk at the freaks, be they fatties or fatally beautiful anorexics or steroided males or schlubby guys quick with the quip. Showrunners do best when they give us that taste, make us want more, but never too much. It’s a hard job, and it’s remarkable Sutter’s gotten this far.
In fact, I welcome this chance to rant about how THE UNIT and SOA are almost the same show, except one group had full government sanction for their behavior. All their female characters acted like Gemma or Tara, or got chastised for Not Getting It. Informers were everywhere; no one trusted anyone except those bound by blood. TU spun itself into a grave because unlike THE SHIELD, it never ever questioned the rightness of what their characters did — oh, sure, it might condemn Those Beancounters in Washington who Tied Their Hands, but never did they look back and see the bodycount.
SOA started out by having Jax, through the Hamlet convention of uncle killing father and marrying mother, start questioning why the hell did he do nothing but kill, drink and screw. Was there a better life, out there, and if so, why was he accepting this one? Sure, Gemma and Clay try to keep him in harness, but they’re getting old; the direction of SAMCRO’s fall is pointed to by Clay’s arthritic fingers. What still works is that tension between duty to family and duty to self. The one point that burned was made by that hypocritical fuck Ashby — Jax himself could not be saved. He never questioned Jax’s lifer sentence to SAMCRO. Since the force of the show questioned that, it was odd, and part of this season’s oddness. We know Jax is asking whether it’s too late; it’s odd Ashby didn’t think about that.
Part of the problem for me is that it feels futile to try to figure out motives and behavior and what’s gonna happen in the future because so far it’s been so internally inconsistent. New characters feel like plot devises, and old ones will change behavior and character from one episode to the next. I’ll be reading these posts and nod and think that’s a good theory about what may happen and then just shake my head because why would the future make sense if the present is so illogical.
Not to sound like a total sycophant, but I found myself shaking my head up and down in agreement as I read your review, Alan.
I do think this was the best episodes of this season so far just because I’ve been waiting for something to happen that empowered the club and move the plot forward, and it did. Praise the lord.
Glad to see the club finally find out about O’Neill and McGee and take care of that. The torture scene with O’Neill reminded me a lot of the season one episode when we saw how the club resolved the situation when ex- member didn’t remove his club ink. It was a reminder of just who these guys are and how vicious they can be.
Liked the fact that Margaret wasn’t an ex-old lady, but instead identified with Tara because she thinks Tara is blowing her life on someone she thinks is a loser, the way she almost did.
On the critical side, the whole Tara/Nell Fenwick plot-is getting old and was distracting, especially since it’s always felt like she and Jax are key players and are going to be around till the end of the series.
I like Tig and Kozik and Piney, and I like the confrontation with Alvarez with him holding his baby, but like other things from this season, it feels contrived – the whole plan to save Tara sounds ridiculous and Alvarez agreeing to go along with it is out of character. Is Alvarez the kind of guy who would care if Jax or anyone else from the Sons got his heart broken? I can see him helping out if it benefitted his club. But maybe I’m missing something.
Also not feeling the Irish mythology thing. At least not yet.
Despite the quibbles looking forward to next week, and really hoping that next season gets back to the basics that made this show so good in the first place.
Well at least Kozik said the Sons would do anything to make it up to him. So Alvarez might come back asking for some crazy favour next season.
I can’t help but wonder if Alan is being easier on the show the last couple of weeks because of the exchange that occurred between him and Sutter.
It’s just weird to me that it hasn’t actually improved, but the tone of the reviews has become more forgiving.
What exchange?
Forget the baby teeth, how could you pass up the opportunity to write “…just as soon as I almost shag my brother…”? It’s a big giant picanic basket with no rangers in sight.
hahaha! Good one.
I’ll post a better response just as soon as I open my picnic basket and unwrap a sandwich….
I can’t believe how far this show has fallen, last night was pure crap I learned nothing that I didn’t already know. MC life = bad yeah thanks, got the memo in season 1, JT was a broken man, got that too.
Don’t care about the Irish, they can all go jump in a lake and drown. Get these guys back to Charming.
Alvarez was great last night, at least he seems to care more about Tara than Jax does.
All Jax wants is sex sex & more sex. At this point Abel is better off with the good catholic family
Yup. Agreed.
Jax in season 1 was a man of principle, someone who wasn’t perfect but was trying to live by a code, and I could respect that.
Now, he’s just been brought down to the level of a common criminal. And yes, we DID get that memo in S1.
Wow, you are both ridiculous. It’s a tv show and apparently it was more acceptable for a tv character to be in a tv show when they weren’t so criminal-ish!! Why are you even watching it now if you’ve watched it since season 1 even while being so deeply offended? It’s not some Sesame Street such as you’re apparently used to. Stick to “Sarah Palin’s Alaska”, I’m sure it’s exactly the hypocritical crap which will make you sleep peacefully.
Father Ashby had a line to Jax during last night’s episode that has summed up this season so far:
“I have some issues to discuss with you. We’ll do that later, son.”
I have to agree that this season has not been the best. But it can bounce back next season. I just hope that people do not give up on it. Sutter tried soemthing new and it didn’t work as well as he hoped. This show will bounce back, Sutter is too good of a write to not make that happen. Keep the support!!
If the big secret Gemma was keeping (before she knew about Trinity) was simply that JT screwed around in Belfast, should she and Clay have really been this worried?
Alan, I think the point of Jax’s understated reaction was to show that this was NOT what Gemma and Clay wanted to keep from Jax in Belfast. Even before Gemma knows about Trinity being John’s kid she warns Clay that if Jax goes over there “stones will get unturned”
Also, in the Mo Ryan interview with Sutter we find out that the Sons are staying in Belfast for the next episode as well. He says they aren’t returning to Charming until the Nov 26th ep.
I think it’s fairly safe to predict that Gemma and Clay killed JT once they realized that JT was going to take Jax and leave the MC, due to his mixed feelings about the nature of the club.
Yeah, Gemma and Clay already are aware that Jax knows JT wanted to take the club in a different direction because they know Jax has been reading his manifesto.
There’s been foreshadowing since the beginning that JT was not accidentally killed by a truck, and that Clay and Gemma had something to do with it (shades of Hamlet.) We also learned that Gemma blamed JT for Jax’s brother’s death, so that’s an additional rationalization for Gemma. This idea that JT may have actually tried to take Jax away from the club even adds more to that. All good stuff.
You know I kind of get where I think Sutter is going – we needed the Belfast story so that Jax can get the history and then at some point redirect the club (and his family) in a new direction, but man this season has been a ponderous way to get there.
“…but Jax’s understated reaction to it all makes me again wonder what the point was to keeping the truth from him for so many episodes.”
This.
Have to agree with you, Alan, this show has lost all the momentum from Season 1. I expected so much more from Season 3 after Season 2 was so so. Figured Sutter would of realized the show needed to focus on the club. I have had enough of Tara and Abel, I thought by now they would both be out of the show and back to basic club business. Sutter better pull his creative ways out of his … and get back to what made this show a hit.
If Sutter writes his way out of S3 the way he did in the last ep of S2, we’ll get some cliffhanger as the bad guys get away, Sons do something really stupid, and the last good actors killed off.
Bleah.
I disagree with the generally held notion that things were totally fine with the show prior to this season. For me, there have always been inherent weaknesses, but they reached a kind of critical mass this season, where it seemed before like things could improve.
You look at some shows, like Breaking Bad, that improved substantially between the first and second season, and we assume that will happen with most new shows once they get their feet.
One of my more long-term annoyances has been the portrayal of a kind of unrealistic comradery, like the scene last night between the women where they’re trying to tease information out of half-bag’s ex-girlfriend.
They really want to display the loyalty and affection between characters to create viewer sympathies, but the way it comes off is artificial. Especially when Gemma is involved.
While I am disappointed at the level of contrivance this season, I find it interesting that, while Jax is off in Belfast considering the idea that Abel is better off with another family and another life, Tara is back in Charming carrying another child. Just going by the way she begged Salazar not to kick her by saying she was pregnant, I don’t think she’ll be going through with the abortion. I think that made it real for her.
This sets up some interesting implications for Jax when he gets back with or without Abel (though I find it hard to believe that after all he would decide to abandon his kid to another family).
I said this in an earlier episode, but any circumstance in which Jax decides to leave Abel with his new family and ta da Tara is going to give him another one will kill my interest in this show. And that sure as hell looks like where they are going with it.
At least the Charming story has gotten infinitely more interesting since the Belfast trip.
Someone said earlier that the show started to really disappoint them at the season 2 finale. I completely agree. Season 2 was working for me because I had expected a big payoff in the finale – and instead saw them LET Zoebelle get away for no good reason other than plot contrivance, and at the very end saw the show turn into a an old dime story novel with the cliffhanger of Abel’s kidnapping.
The show disappointed me this season for many reasons. When I say this particular episode was the best this year that is damning by faint praise. But I keep rooting for it and I’m like a hungry dog happy just to get a few bones. This episode had some bones. .
There is all this talk about this Irish mythology, yet what made the series work to begin with was the mythology of Charming, with all of it’s Shakespearean associations. It was a fictional little town with a fictional group of anti-hero/bikers and it worked best in this sort of microcosm. Once taken outside, it bordered on parody.
I get that some outlaw biker groups are international and I mightâ€™ve been interested in seeing how that happened with the Sons in Belfast, but we never got that, or as Alan said we were told it but never shown it. Iâ€™m hoping next season is less soap, and more stuff about the way these clubs operate.
My 2 cents.
(Btw, anyone else bothered/amused by how long it took Gemma and Maureen to finally interrupt Jax and Trinity from making that three-headed baby? Couldn’t believe they shut the door on them to begin with, and would’ve liked to have seen what was going on in that room when they opened the door the second time…)
Some fantastic comments here which say everything I think, only better!
So, again, season three continues to suck for the same lame reasons I discuss every week. The SONS continue to ALLOW themselves to be pawns in other peopleâ€™s games making them look weak! Kurt took the whole Jax and Trinity thing too far for simply trying to force truth out of Gemma and Mo. I did appreciate that some people were killed but it just wasnâ€™t enough considering the situation has still not be corrected in the SONS favor. And then the final blow of the ep, it appears Jax is thinking about letting Abel stay with his adopted parents. (thereâ€™s no hope for Tara nowâ€¦â€¦.baby girl you need to get on down to the clinicâ€¦â€¦.your man is a b****)
Likes
The SONS try to get info on Oâ€™Neil from Cherry but she doesnâ€™t budge. Then Gemma and Mo press her for info and she breaks. Then MO attacks her and says donâ€™t you ever lie to the club! You go Moâ€¦â€¦â€¦I see John Teller liked strong women!
Tig and Kozik go to Alverezâ€™s house! OMG, that could have been a disaster but Kozik really breaks it down and is likeâ€¦..weâ€™re doing this for our womenâ€¦â€¦.help us out man (Alverez has no reason to care but it was funny)
Oâ€™Neil and Mac finally died for their transgressions against the club
The whole Jax & Trinity thing was totally gross but Mo and Gemma walking in on them was hilariousâ€¦â€¦â€¦yaâ€™ll got caught with your pants down by both your momsâ€¦â€¦â€¦.priceless!
Dislikes
The Priest and his chess game. Iâ€™m so tired
Jimmy O gets away AGAIN
Kurt allowing Jax to act like a complete scumbag (whoring around with every girl he sees) and be weak in his pursuit of his son (kicking the exit door wasting precious time instead of shooting it the first time and not shooting at Jimmy Oâ€™s car as he escapes)
Kurt Sutterâ€™s season three vision
I could go on and on but it would just get my blood pressure up.
Quotes
Ok, now we just need 250 grand by tomorrow night-Tig (said like this was totally do-able)
Ma, I almost shagged my brother-Trinity
A few more minutes, I would have been dancing in Tig territory – Jax
“…The SONS continue to ALLOW themselves to be pawns in other peopleâ€™s games…”
AGREED this is lame.
The best part of S1 was the Sons didn’t take crap from anybody in Charming. Now it seems everyone has the drop on them and they dance to everyone else’s tunes.
“…Jax (whoring around with every girl he sees) and weak in his pursuit of his son…”
Sad. Where is the smart, strong opponent who had principles, who we could respect in S1? Gone.
“…A few more minutes, I would have been dancing in Tig territory…”
Yes Kurt can definitely write some great lines. It just seems that he can’t plot or allow characters to be something other than a creep or a victim, or a stereotypical “strong, manipulative woman” (Kurt’s wife and the producer’s wife Stahl).
Time for some new blood. How about getting Stahl fired for murder (she deserves it) getting Gemma sidelined with arthitis or something, please, to cut down on the amount of screen time she’s given, and bringing back Deputy Hale from the dead.
Find a way to get Half-Sack and Cherry back and then I’d really be happy.
I’m not sure I get the comments about Jax “whoring around”. He did end it with Tara, and even if he was still with her, he also lives in a world that says it’s okay to bang someone when you’re away just don’t bring it home. But this doesn’t even get to that level of moral conflict because he doesn’t see himself in a relationship anymore.
Leo-I’m a girl that wants to see Jax with Tara…bottom line! I understand that he broke it off with her and they live in a world where what happens on a run stay on a run…..but it doesn’t mean I gotta like! That’s some girl emotional logic for you…..we just can’t be reasoned with :-)
Mel, always interested in what you have to say.
Awww…thanks Leo. You’re gonna bring out the southern belle in me and make me blush!
“A few more minutes, I would have been dancing in Tig territory – Jax”
Could this be the basis for the Tig/Kozik feud? This felt like a big reveal – something happened with Tig’s sister.
I felt it was more a statement about Tig being so perverse.
The entire kidnapped baby plot has been ridiculous and unbelievable in every way. There could have been a dozen other ways to get SOA to Belfast without having to resort to such a tired TV trope. They tossed aside the main conflict driving the show (Jax vs. Clay and the reasons why) and centered the entire season around this goose-chase and all the silly contrivances needed to draw it out forever. Am I supposed to forget that Cameron snatched Abel in the heat of the moment out of revenge with no real plan and just accept that the priest and Jimmy concocted their elaborate schemes on the fly when they heard the news?
And as if one kidnapping wasn’t enough, not we have yet another one which is just as silly and implausible. If Mr. Sutter is upset by the criticism he’s getting maybe he should try a little harder to write this thing for adults instead of trying to create “Melrose Place” on motorcycles. Tara’s issues with Jax and SOA and how it’s affecting her career could have been explored in a more realistic way and been far more compelling and relate-able than this soap opera nonsense.
It’s like you’re in my head “the log”…I agree with your entire post. I also want to add how ridiculous the whole Tara/Margaret “kidnapping” situation is: where did the cock-a-may-me hostage plan come from anyway? Wasn’t the whole point of stalking Tara to get revenge on Jax? Why all of a sudden does he want Alvarez dead and some random cash amount? Makes no sense. Seems like another (sigh) plot contrivance in order to keep Tara alive until Jax comes back to save the day. Once again (sigh), we’re shown how buffoonish and inept the club is. Salazar is a two-bit punk/thug. Tig, especially, should be able to squash him like a bug. If only. No, once again (sigh), we see these guys scrambling (even though they significantly outnumber Salazar and his girlfriend). Oy. Does anyone fear these guys in the least? In his quest for “mythology” and “bigger/better things”, Kurt has effectively shredded any vestige of plausiblity for this MC. “MC” in SOA might as well stand for “Mickey Mouse Club”…
I am a huge fan of the show! I’m a little disappointed with the pace this season. I’ve lost a little feeling for Jax over this season so far. So what we are now to believe he went to Belfast for nothing…not gonna bring Abel home?? So he accepts his fate as a loveless hard biker with no emotional ties except his mother. Pushing Tara away and giving Abel up! Where is the Jax we saw in the season finale of season 1? Someone with hope to change the club and move away from the hardness. I’m not saying it should be like watching ‘Fathers knows best’ but viewers need someone to root for! I really really hope these last few episodes clear up some things up with Abel and getting back to Charming! I get its a process that Jax had to go through! But this season I haven’t liked Jax very much. So I’m hoping it will get better! I’m not giving up! Thank you Sutter for getting things going after this episode because it was the first time I was truly shocked and ready for some sh@@ to go down! And one more thing…I hope Tara gets herself out of that situation! I wish he would give her some balls because we know she has it in her to take care of herself and THEN I hope she kicks Jax’s ass!
Father’s Ashby’s speech to Jax was just total hypocrisy.
An improvement, but still somewhat frustrating. The inane Salazar plot better end with Tig putting a bullet in his head.
I think Sutter is going to look back and realize the lost opportunity that this season was had he not taken the sidetrack to the Hal Holbrooke angle. This episode should have been #3 or #4, and then had the season build out from there. We’ve had about 6 hours of onscreen melodrama nonsense more suitable for daytime soaps than what this series was in Seasons 1 and 2. From this revelation the story could have been more about the fracturing of JT’s relationship with SOA in his own mind — leading him to write the manuscript — as well as the basis for his estrangement from his wife and Clay.
Maybe that is set for Season 4 — if so, Season 3 is one I’ll skip on DVD.
I know you are a great critic, but much of this article read ‘blah, blah, blah’ to me. Yeah, I get that you didn’t like much of the season, but DAMN this was a good episode! I guess thats the difference between a critic and fan, I love these characters.
I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, and thats why I don’t mind the slower pace this season has had, because it heightened the tension.
btw-I LOVE Maureen & Fiona, they finally put Gemma in her place. And I am truly conflicted right along with Jax, because if he goes back to Charming with Abel, the kid will likely end up being a replica of himself..unless some drastic changes occur. And oh yeah, Jax were trinity were HOT in a disgusting way.
so, I read over most of these comments and I can honestly say…I don’t understand why most of you still watch the show. You’re so busy trying to predict what will happen next, and pontificating that I’m not sure there is ANY way the writing could satisfy. I mean, even if it goes in the direction some of you say you want…there will be another faction displeased. Everything will not always be perfectly spelled out and make ‘sense’ for the 1 week snapshot. Sometimes you have to allow yourself to take the journey.
But If you’re not invested in the characters or the storytelling, and obviously have no interest on taking said journey…why bother? lol
See, in my opinion, SOA already had an interesting story and overall dynamic. Jax was torn between the club (& the only life he’s ever known) and his desire to see it become something “more” than just a violent criminal gang. The reality of his life was often at odds with what SOA (& its leader Clay) had to do to survive. Then, out of nowhere, his baby was kidnapped and the entire season was written around that incident and, quite frankly, it hasn’t been nearly as interesting or believable as it was before.
I’m going to just write this season off as a third season slump. I just thank god that Jax didn’t fuck his sister. That would have killed this show for me forever.
I still think the big secret has to be Clay and Gemma hiding something about Teller’s death…
But what about the info provided in the iphone app this week?
I can’t agree with all the negativity about the show… This is TV folks! Most of us started watching this show because we are Harley enthusiasts and riders, or because it just promised to be good entertainment (which it is)! The cast of characters has been great, especially the ones from the Deadwood series! There is a lot of crap on TV that doesn’t have near the pure entertainment value of Sons! I say, enjoy this series while we can…if Sutter gets a few more seasons, then all the better! I have to agree with everyone who thinks Tig is a riot and actually likes the character he has become. I don’t care that the show has spent so much time in Belfast and it doesn’t bother me that some of the scenes are fake…it is TV afterall and it sure beats the Hell out of watching a lot of the stuff on television!
I’m sorry but I don’t think “most of us” ride motorcycles.
Tig had sex with corpses and cows.
I know Jax and Trinity never actually had sex but technically they did hook up. Wouldn’t they be more disgusted/appalled/horrified? Jax was pretty nonchalant for a guy who just made out with his sister. I would think the reaction would be far more extreme.