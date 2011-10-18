‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Fruit for the Crows’: Juice in a box

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I embrace the stereotype…
“You don’t have a normal life, baby. You have this one.” -Gemma
The sense I couldn’t shake throughout “Fruit for the Crows” – for my money, the strongest episode of season 4 by a long stretch – is just how inescapable the box the various Sons have built for themselves.
On the biggest level – and the one that drives Bobby to demand a vote for a leadership change – they’re in bed with the cartel now, and while Romeo has been a useful ally so far (helping end their Russian problem), stepping up to the big leagues brings along big league opponents in the rival cartel, and also something of a lifetime contract. The Sons are in for as long as the cartel says they’re in, and it seems like they’ll only get out if/when they’re too devastated to be of use to their friends from the south. And bigger stakes lead to bigger messes, like that fiasco in the apartment where an innocent woman gets shot in the head, and possibly the rest of her family in Mexico marked for death. The Sons shouldn’t be in situations like this, but they have to back their various allies in this war, and war brings with it collateral damage.
Clay putting Romeo in charge of killing Tara, in the way that he did, seems a bit like pointing the Terminator at someone. There’s no way to call this off without Clay making himself vulnerable, and we know he’s not going to do that, ever. Unser’s taking a convoluted approach towards protecting Tara, and I imagine at some point Wayne will be forced to choose the good doctor over himself, but someone’s dying here.
And then there’s poor Juice. Regardless of whether you believe the show has done a good job selling his motivation for going along with Roosevelt, he went along, killed a fellow club member, stole property from the club and gave the cops information on the clubs’ deal with the cartel. Whatever his reasons for committing the sin, he’s committed it, and he’s screwed. Potter, like Stahl before him, doesn’t seem to care if Juice gets killed as a result of their interaction, and while Roosevelt feels bad about what he’s doing, he goes along with it.(*) And now he’s damned. He can either help destroy the club he loves, or he can be killed as a rat. He tries to choose a third option by taking his own life, but if the sound of the limb breaking as we faded out to the SAMCRO logo means what I assume it meant(**), then even that escape route didn’t work out.
(*) Like the racism angle, I felt like Roosevelt going along with Potter was more a case of the show forcing a necessary outcome without making it believable. Maybe Potter can hurt Roosevelt with his boss, and maybe he can’t, but I would think a cop with what we’re told is Roosevelt’s spotless record could very easily walk out of that meeting, pick up a phone and tell his superiors that he’s been asked by Potter to do something unethical/illegal (even if he doesn’t say what it is because of the non-disclosure agreement), and that any harsh report from Potter would be read in that light. Maybe it works, and maybe it doesn’t, but he would at at least consider options before making himself a party to this. But the show needs Juice to be squeezed some more, and so Roosevelt just does it. The scenes that came out of that were great, but even at the best of times this is a show where you can still see the puppet strings.
The thing is, Kurt Sutter specializes in putting his characters into seemingly inescapable boxes and then figuring out a way for them to get out – or at least to escape to a slightly bigger box. While I don’t expect everyone to survive the season (and would find it a cheat if all the cast regulars do, to be honest), I imagine some of these wounds will heal and some of these problems will be solved. I know this intellectually, having watched 7 seasons of “The Shield” and 3 and a half seasons of this show. Emotionally, though, an episode like “Fruit for the Crows” does such a good job of selling the end times nature of things that I’m able to put my awareness of this as a TV show aside (mostly, anyway; see the footnote above about Roosevelt) and put myself into the same apocalyptic frame of mind that characters like Tara, Unser and, especially, Juice are feeling.
It took the show three years to figure out something for Theo Rossi to do, and even if I haven’t liked everything about how we got to this point, this point was pretty great for him and the show. The way he plays Juice’s empty, defeated nature was terrific, and he was especially strong in the scene where Clay gave him the “Men of Mayhem” patch (worn, I believe, by members who have killed someone for the sake of the club) and told him he loved him. Because we get to see everything Clay is up to, we know what a selfish, cruel bastard he is, but a scene like that is a reminder of how he’s maintained such a strong grip on the club’s leadership for so many years, because he knows when to show the iron fist and when to wrap it in a velvet glove.
So Tara knows someone’s trying to kill her, Clay knows Unser’s not on his side anymore, Juice knows he’s damned (assuming he’s still alive), Piney is arming up for something crazy, and everyone else knows that the club is in the middle of a big old mess with Romeo’s cartel, their rivals, and this upcoming vote.
We’ll see how everybody gets out of it, but this week? Damn, that was good.
Some other thoughts:
In case you missed yesterday’s news, FX has ordered a fifth season. As this is FX’s biggest hit ever, and is having its best ratings ever this season, the renewal was a formality, and it’s hard to imagine a circumstance in which Sutter doesn’t get to tell his planned 7-season arc.
The episode’s title comes from the song “Strange Fruit,” most famously recorded by Billie Holiday and featured in the closing montage.
Whether the show is actually doing more motorcycle chases than previous years, they’re definitely doing them better before. TV car/bike chase scenes tend to bore me, because there’s only so much you can do that’s new and interesting given the schedule, budget and thousands of similar chase scenes done before them. But the ones this year have been very good, here with the bike vs. car scene being enhanced by Jax (and/or his stunt double) having to ride through a cloud of dust and exhaust the whole time. (On the other hand, would the club members have really let Jax chose those guys by himself?)
I know Kozik being the one sent north to fetch the guns is an easy way to not have to spend money on an actor who’s not a series regular in weeks when the show doesn’t really need him, while keeping everyone else close to home for bits of drama, but it sure seems like an important gun shipment like this one is the sort of thing the club would insist on sending one of its oldest and/or most trusted charter members to oversee, not the guy who lost a truck full of guns because he had to go shoot hoops.
With Miles dead, and assuming Juice is still alive, does that bring the voting members of the club back to an even total? Clay, Jax, Tig, Chibs, Bobby, Juice, Happy, Kozik, Piney, Opie. I don’t think I missed anybody, which means we could very easily wind up with a stalemate if the vote is actually held in the next episode.
Some of you predicted last week that Ima might wind up doing Clay’s dirty work for him before the season’s out. Maybe she’ll get there eventually, but tonight she mainly seemed terrified of everything and everyone SAMCRO-related.
What did everybody else think?
Brilliant brilliant episode. The tension throughout was palpable.
If Juice ends up having survived the suicide attempt, it sure would take away the impact of that scene. Seemed like much of his story arc was engineered just for that final scene, with (I believe) Katey Sagal singing “Strange Fruit.” It was excellent, but if he survives it sells it out.
Actually…if Juice lives due to a potential broken branch…it totally makes sense in terms of his character. He does some things right…but usually screws up (The speed he gave to the dogs in season one as a prime example). I had a feeling he would attempt suicide…but actually succeeding is a whole another level. I though it was perfectly done for his character.
I didn’t hear the branch break either, but I was in too much shock by what just happened. Juice broke my heart in that scene and the one with Clay. And yes, I’m pretty certain that was Katey Sagal singing. Sutter has used her singing before, I think in Season Two.
Weren’t those explosives he was setting up underneath the tree? I kept waiting for an explosion so I didn’t hear a branch break either.
Very powerful and nervous episode. Clay’s a Baaaaaad man!
Actually, that was Leila from Futurama singing there at the end.
I really hate when Kurt uses Katey’s songs. She has a beautiful voice, don’t get me wrong, but her singing voice is nearly identical to her talking voice. It sounds like Gemma is suddenly singing in the episode. Again, nothing against her talent, but it’s too distracting for me. Instantly took me out of the scene. Besides that, amazing episode as (almost) always.
I read here that the song was sung by Katey Sagal. I didn’t notice at all, and I liked the way it was used.
On the other hand, on the matter whether Juice suicide attempt suceeded or not, I am sure I noticed the sound of the branch cracking, and I am quite certain the writers don’t intend to give Juice the easy way out of this. (Or don’t intend to give THIS easy way out, or A way out this early in the season :) )
The scene remains strong for me even in the case that Juice survives. It shows how messed up he is, and I expect them to follow up on this state of his (i.e. for me a cop out would be for him to put on a perfect mask and act like nothing happened in the next episode).
I didn’t hear a branch breaking. I assumed before reading this that Juice killed himself.
I was shocked, and I expected there would be some harsh punishment for Juice after last week when he killed a member in cold blood, but I didn’t expect it this soon.
Another great episode in another great season. So far, this season has topped seasons 1 & 2 for me. The stakes have never been higher as almost the entire club is unhappy.
The first 2 seasons were more intense with them looking for Abel however this season is opening the doors for alot of otherdrama
They didnt search for Able until the 3rd season. This season definantly tops them all off. I felt like season 3 was kinda slow, definantly slow compared to this season!
I think Roosevelt’s actions when Potter basically forced him to blackmail Juice was consistent with how any cop would react in that situation. Yes, he’s a good cop and straight arrow, but he knows that telling his superiors about Potter would accomplish little. At the end of the day, Potter is an AUSA, and a negative report from him would ruin Roosevelt’s career. He’s jammed almost as bad as Juice, unless he can somehow show Potter in the act of doing something over the line. And remembering that SAMCRO killed an FBI agent, he’d have to do something Stahl-esque before he really got reprimanded.
Totally wrong. Roosevelt is a state official. His bosses couldn’t give a rats @ss what some Fed says. These guys have pissing contests all the time, over turf, “venue,” who is more incompetent than whom, who is more corrupt than whom. That scene was awful on so many levels. The AUSA calling himself a non existent title of “Assistant US District Attorney” was just the icing on the cake. That character is written and acted so badly he belongs on a daytime soap. blech
… but this plot also shows the AUSA’s racism. Roosevelt’s just as vulnerable as Juice — both are surviving in a white, racist town with authorities waiting to see them fall.
Roosevelt’s rep is based on policing Oakland — a black cop keeping black gangs under control. We can assume Charming is a step up, which means Roosevelt can be sent back down, especially since he’s there to police on behalf of development interests that were eager to get in bed with neo-Nazis. Even if he has a stellar record, the politics of the area could ruin him as sure as he’s ruining Juice.
Anyhoo, as with last season and Chucky’s phony cash, Juice could solve the whole season’s problems by simply telling all to Clay. Yeah, he’d risk death, but as a double agent, he’d derail the AUSA investigation immediately, while feeding both cartels to the DOJ, and taking all those windfall profits. Of course, once Clay was done he’d kill Juice himself, to tie up loose ends — but it’d be for the good of the club, right?
If during sweeps we see Tig rape a combination child/puppy daycare, then have the club crucify Unser on a flaming cross while stomping on that nice black crime family’s garden, I dare say Sutter would try to sell it as for the good of the club, with a nice song underscore by the missus…. I know I’m too cynical, but I’ve been her before, and will be here again.
*here* before. Damn, it’s late….
I would agree with you more if Roosevelt was with the Charming PD but he’s with the Sheriff which means the county and I don’t think he would be so cowed by Potter. (And I too was thrown by the phrase “Asst. U.S. District Atty” because there is no such thing but that’s a small complaint in an otherwise strong episode.)
The Sheriff would be a county-wide elected position in California. I don’t see how anything the AUSA could say would affect Potter’s career. But, there are so many plot holes. Is Charming now supposed to be in Alameda County where Oakland is?
Yeah, in that scene with Potter and Roosevelt, all I could think was “elected position” for the Sheriff. Roosevelt would know better than to cower at the AUSA’s threat, no matter how well Ray McKinnon plays his role. But, nitpick aside, a really strong episode. Plot holes are par for the course. This is Sutter’s world, and as such, there are just things I have to accept as true within that world which have no basis in reality.
There are Asst. U.S. District Attorneys; From the United States
Attorneys’
Manual: “Each U.S. Attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer within his or her particular jurisdiction, acting under the guidance of the United States Attorneys’ Manual. They supervise district offices of as many as 350 assistant United States attorneys.”
Just sayin’…
Unholy Diver — the title is “Assistant U.S. Attorney.” There is a Presidentially appointed US Attorney in every judicial district in the country, but they are not called “US District Attorneys”. There are 4 US Attorneys in California — the Southern District (San Diego), the Central District (Los Angeles), the Northern District (San Fran), and the Eastern District (Sacramento). Each US Attorney hires his/her own staff of Assistants (AUSA’s).
These are “judicial districts” created by the court system, not Dept. of Justice Districts created by the federal government.
The Sheriff in the show is San Joaquin County (“Sanwa”), which is Stockton. That is part of the federal Eastern District (Sacto). Roosevelt is a Lt. in the Sanwa Sheriff’s Office, and runs the Sheriff’s office in Charming (fictional version of Oakdale?), meaning he has superiors in Stockton.
Yes, in California the county’s prosecutor’s are elected District Attorneys, and the prosecutors that work under them are either called Deputy D.A.’s or Asst. D.A.’s. They are the main prosecutors you see on TV, and they are the ones that prosecute felonies and some misdemeanors (where there is no City Atty.) The State has Attorney General’s that mainly handle appeals, and the U.S. Atty handles federal prosecutions that usually involve white collar crime and they are in trial a whole lot less than D.A.’s.
Many people don’t realize that individual law enforcement agencies are vigorously protective of their jurisdictions and just because the Feds are seemingly higher on the legal food chain doesn’t mean that State and local authorities have to defer to them.
Which all to say there is no such office as “Deputy U.S. Attorney” and in real live Roosevelt would have gone to his boss, the Sheriff of Stockton and told him what was going on.
I know most shows don’t get all this stuff right, and I usually don’t care that much if I can still get wrapped up in the story. What bothers me are the inconsistencies in the characters and story line (i.e. lack of real repercussions, against Clay and Tig for the hit on Donna). As Alan pointed out, as fun as this show is, you can always see the puppet strings, and the characters are driven to do what they do by plot necessity and not necessarily by realistic motives or actions. Still, it’s got its great moments and it’s always entertaining.
Excuse typos. Wish I could blame it on being late but it’s not even 6pm here in Calif.
At some point, the creators have to introduce a member of law enforcement who isn’t absolutely evil or completely dirty. Roosevelt, I think, will turn out to be that member of law enforcement.
If you had the closed captioning on, at the end it says branch cracks as the screen fades to the end credits.
Love, love, loved this episode!! …. my only nitpick is the heavy-handed choice of “Strange Fruit” – it being about black folks getting lynched – right before the half-black Juice attempts to lynch himself.
If it didn’t play, how could we tell?
This is so close to the Tragic Mulatto melodramatic cliche that I’m not surprised we don’t hear the hounds nipping at his heels….
oooh… double negatives are a bad, bad thing…
And it’s a horrible cover version of the tune to boot!
Yeah, that song choice almost ruined a great episode. Too heavy handed, and too inappropriate.
Glad someone else feels that way. I thought it was a shockingly tone deaf choice (not to mention a tone deaf performance, sorry Katy)
WhAt did Jax say to Tara just before he left the room at the end of the episode? It was tough to heAr over the music.
It was “___________, I promise”
You are safe
We’re safe, babe
Episodes of this caliper are the reason why I enjoy this show so much. To be honest I have been slightly less than impressed with this season thus far. I have been viewing with the suspicion that SAMCRO had “jumped the shark” following the Ireland journey, however this episode completely put that fear to rest.
Clearly Roosevelt is at odds with his decision to support Potter, who is perhaps the most despicable “fed” so far on the show. I sense that somehow the Potter Roosevelt problem will somehow cancel it’s self out.
Another thing to ponder is what will become of the relationship between Jemma and Roosevelt’s wife. Another interesting angle.
I am eager for next week Tuesday to get here lol.
Great episode, I too had that sense of dread for Juice once Roosevelt arrested him. I didn’t think that was branch breaking, I thought it was his neck breaking, and honestly I hope it was, because that would mean the Juice-is-half-black storyline died with him.
On to other storylines I love where everything else is going, this is exactly the mayhem I envisioned once I heard the word “cartel” in this series and now we get to see if/how the Sons get out of it.
If I had to bet which regular characters don’t make it to next season (not including Juice) I’d say Bobby (he’s made his stand against Clay, and we know what happens to those who do) or Piney (been angling for it all season)
I was under the impression Kozik was chosen for the gun shipment was simply because Kenny Johnson was cast on another show and this was a way to explain his absence. And for the record, I hope Juice lives. He always seemed to really understand the meaning of brotherhood as it was when the First 9 started SAMCRO.
That is the actual reason. I think Alan was saying it doesn’t really make sense in the show.
I totally agree, I was nauseous throughout the whole episode. Watching Juice sew the patch honestly broke my heart and made me cry. Kozik was sergeant at arms in tacoma, so obviously he is ranked high enough in the club to be trusted with the guns. Kenny Johnson is on prime suspect, thats why he isn’t in every episode. I also want to mention how great Charlie Hunnam is, to watch his transformation from season one is amazing. The Jax from season one would’ve never done what he did in a room full of kids but now he is just cold blooded. Theres a hardness to him now which seems so realistic knowing what the character went through, that Charlie can portray that is truly impressive. I thought I’d hate the short hair,but it fits his new mindset. He’s also sexy as hell!
I was under the impression that it wasn’t just Kozik with the guns. I thought I heard Clay mention the boys from Tacoma tonight. But I might have misheard.
Both. Kozik is in charge of the gun shipment, which is coming from Tacoma, I believe.
i’m amazed you’d laud the bike/car chase scene. that was atrocious. it was edited so poorly you could literally see the stunt double — why didn’t they at least get a blond guy I have no idea. leave aside the awful production value, you then had the A team shoot out where guys with uzi’s can’t hit Jax but he takes one down with his handgun. I also enjoyed that idea that or 7 thugs would run down that alley outside the apartment and storm the place and not a single neighbor in a high density neighborhood would be out on that alley and see them.
I’m pretty sure if I’m in a car with 2 other guys and we have machine guns, and we’re being chased by a guy on a motorcycle… I’m pretty sure one of us would be smart enough to say, “Why are we running from a motorcycle? Let’s just stop and kill him.”
Ugh. Contrast that with the well done hand to hand combat scene where Juice killed Miles, and I’d love to see this show get rid of the bike chase scenes altogether.
Ehh the chase scene really didn’t bother me much. It wasn’t amazing, but it wasn’t that bad. Also, I think we’re past the point where you can complain about A-Team shootouts. That’s basically a staple of the show at this point.
It was a little distracting to see the obvious stunt double for Jax, but man it led to one of the best scenes in the series so far – that scene in the apt when the woman was killed. You could see that they knew they were now in too deep and the overall sense of doom was palpable.
Yeah that chase scene was awful, made no sense, and featured a pretty fake blood spurt when Jax shot the guy in the knee that was the topper on the “this is stupid” cake for me. Not to mention it pissed me off that Jax would go after those guys alone of all things instead of going to check on his family. That does not fit with the new found focus on family we are told he has after the stay in prison. As for the rest of the episode LOVED it with the exception of Jax once again trying to lie to Tara and tell her that everything will be okay. Really Jax?
Thank you for pointing out that “blood” spurt. Another case of completely unnecessary fake CGI. Last week They ruined the otherwise tense fight and death of Miles with that nonsense. Arrgh! Why??? If you can’t afford decent effects just have the guy grab his leg and fall. It just baffles me that the producers think that crap looks good and adds to the show. This goes for many other current shows as well.
CGI blood is becoming the 80s synthesizer of early 21st century television.
Before the opening credits when Jax was chasing after the drive-by shooters, was that the first time we’ve seen any of the club ride a motorcycle without a helmet?
I think Jax went without a helmet in Season 3 – Tara needed a ride home after being left stranded at the retirement home when Gemma drove off to hand herself in to the law. I seem to recall seeing Jax give Tara his helmet before she got on the bike.
Overall, terrific SOA episode. The performances all around were strong. While I, too, was annoyed with the motorcycle chase (it makes no sense that Jax would be allowed to chase the shooters alone with only a 9 mm to protect him, and even less sense that three men with automatic weapons couldn’t hit him) I thought it was kept mercifully short and led to a scene that should have some real consequences.
Juice’s suicide (attempt?) was a profound moment for the series, showing the difficultly of living this sort of life. Sutter’s show is always at its best when the characters are questioning their choices and evaluating the club life. Juice’s death is symbolic of all of the characters’ fates — they are all doomed because they are all living duplicitous lives. The fact that he hangs himself like Judas, his proverbial silver (the patch) sewn to him, could have been heavy-handed, but was executed flawlessly.
I’m looking forward to next week. Some terrific storylines have been firmly set in motion.
What about Lyla/Lila leaving? She took her kid and cut out? Well at least she probably has a continuing career in porn wherever she goes seeing as she can walk away from Opie & the threat of a drug cartel but not doing porn. I did not see that coming problems and all.
SOA puts every other show on TV to shame, excepting a close race with Breaking Bad.
I can’t even watch other boring shows anymore.
Not only was Billie Holiday the most famous person to sing “Strange Fruit” she also penned the tune….the Katie Segal cover was…in a word: terrible
Holiday didn’t pen the tune. Abel Meeropol did.
Interesting tidbit — after Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed for treason, Meeropol adopted and raised their kids.
Thanks, Otto Man. I knew about Meeropol before, and I’m glad you put it out there for everyone. Fascinating story, and what courage all that must have taken, especially during the McCarthy era. I think one of the Meeropol daughters now makes indie movies.
HA! ottoman silly me for trusting her biografia! thanks for the correction….a junkies word is only as good as….well…anyway, bless Billie, she was great.
Not only was Billie Holiday the most famous and celebrated person to record “Strange Fruit” she also penned the tunes lyrics….the cover tonight (by Katie Sagal?) was terrible. The music as a whole on this show is cringe worthy, there have been a few exceptions, but for the most part it’s bad…but this show is goofy fun, with occasional tense and heart-breaking moments.
I feel like Potter is supposed to be the Cartel’s opposite number, in the sense that Roosevelt getting involved with him was a mistake he cant take back. I dont know how realistic it is for an AUSA have that kind of power over a county sheriff, but I dont really care, either. On this show they tend to draw the black hat/white hat line between characters whose only stake in events is business, and those who do what they do for family. So given the SOA ethics I just thought they were trying to establish that Roosevelt, who we hated for trashing the clubhouse, is actually Hale to Potter’s Stahl. Maybe they did a bad job of explaining what power Potter has exactly, but to me giving the evil, detached fed
leverage over the passionate lawman is vintage SOA and I cant complain.
I’m definitely hoping that Juice isn’t dead, even if that takes away the impact of his suicide attempt.
I’m just bothered by the fact that they keep killing off the younger club members while the older ones seem untouchable. The writers finally found something for Theo to do, and it ends with his character getting killed off? Blech.
Not only that, but they keep replacing the dead younger characters with boring Prospects who get one line per episode if they’re lucky. So it basically feels like they’re killing off the younger characters that they can’t seem to write for, and replacing them with meaningless filler characters.
So for that reason, I’m hoping Juice isn’t dead and that the writers find a way to extricate his character from the mess he’s in, at least to some extent.
Having said all of that, it was indeed a great episode.
Yes, but it seems like the only reason Juice hasn’t had much to do up to this season is because the writers didn’t want to/couldn’t write a decent story for him, or because there just wasn’t enough time to give him a storyline with everything else going on. Then they finally give him something to do, and it leads to his apparent death. I don’t see why he has to be any different than any of the older characters, who have all had “dead periods” story-wise but certainly were not killed off. I mean hell, Tig has had barely anything to do all season.
I’m at the point that once we get beyond the main speaking parts, every other recruit is a redshirt. The lack of progress for these mutts — they don’t get better, they’re only comic relief, when supposedly SAMCRO is so successful it has branches across the world — shows the sclerosis in the organization.
An organization that’s dying selects members who don’t challenge the way things are, who consider the club as their first choice, but aren’t the best men for the job. Also, the nepotism involved — the youngest members, beyond Juice and Happy, are sons of the founders. How healthy is that?
I think the message is that SAMCRO is on the way down, but due to Clay/Gemma’s maneuvers, they delayed the inevitable until now.
I had mixed feelings about this episode. On the one hand, I did like the death threat subplot (I’ve never cared for Unser, but I’ve found him much more interesting since he started to stop taking orders from Clay), and I also liked Bobby forcing a vote on the club’s leadership (and yeah, a stalemate seems likely, which would keep Clay in power). As an aside, what is Piney (probably my favorite club member) planning to do with that shotgun? I’m definitely intrigued. On the other hand, I agree that Roosevelt going along with Potter in entrapping Juice was not believable. We’ve been given no indication that he’s anything but a straight arrow, and an AUSA doesn’t have THAT much power. He’s not even a US Attorney. Given Roosevelt’s impeccable record, I can’t imagine anything Potter said would matter. Now, if he had some kind of blackmail relating to something Potter had done that was illegal, I might buy it. But I don’t buy this. I’m of two minds on the Juice thing. I do like his character, and I feel bad for what’s happening to him. I was legitimately upset that he (apparently) hung himself (I didn’t notice the tree branch cracking for some reason). On the one hand, I was happy that the show finally had the guts to kill off one of its main characters from the motorcycle club (which has happened exactly zero times to this point–no, the prospect and the guy from last week don’t count). On the other hand, I was upset that it was a character I like as opposed to one of the ones that I don’t (i.e. Opie and Clay). But apparently they didn’t kill Juice (I have not seen any promos–I’m just going by what Alan said), which strikes me as a cop out. I’m actually glad he’s apparently still alive because I like him, and I guess I can understand the attempted suicide showing just how screwed he is (it reminded me of a similar situation on The Sopranos, with the difference being that David Chase had the guts to actually go through with it). But still. The show just will not kill off any of its main club members. Given the enemies the club has made both within its rank and without, this is a major flaw that makes the show less believable for me. Then again, let’s never forget that this is the same show the featured Clay and Tig conspiring to kill Opie because they wrongly thought he was a rat, then accidentally killing his wife instead, which had almost no repercussions (yeah, Opie was pissed for a few episodes, but that unforgivable act has not been mentioned in a LONG time, and it’s seriously hurting the show’s credibility). I think the reason why the second season (along with the last few episodes of the first season) was BY FAR the best work the show has done is that really bad things (Opie’s wife getting killed, Gemma’s rape, Jax’s son getting kidnapped) actually happened to members of the club. It’s much more fascinating than when the club manages to seem to get through every problem with little to no damage. I had high hopes when Clay put a hit out on Tara, and I still do. But the cop out with Juice’s suicide attempt is troubling. I guess we’ll see.
I’d argue that Half Sack was a least as major a character when he died as Juice is/was. He was also a sympathetic character.
Had he lived it would have been interesting to see how he would have matured as a patched member and responded to the direction of the club.
Anyway, it’s a shame that subsequent prospects have all been bumbling cartoon characters. It would be interesting to see the club from that perspective.
“He tries to choose a third option by taking his own life, but if the sound of the limb breaking as we faded out to the SAMCRO logo means what I assume it meant(**), then even that escape route didn’t work out.”
Wow I somehow managed to completely miss that … I thought for sure that Juice was dead before reading this. I guess we’ll find out next week.
This was definitely the best episode of the season, though I think the season has been a bit weak so far. Completely agree with Alan about seeing the puppet strings on the set-up between Potter and Roosevelt.
One other random thought on Potter: I know he is SUPPOSED to make us feel uncomfortable because he’s basically a “bad guy” and we’re not supposed to like him … but the I am finding that actor to be SO annoying that it’s actually distracting to watch him. Something about the way he talks makes me want to stab him in the face. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that actor in anything else, but I really hate him in this.
He was the coach in Blindside
The actor who plays Potter was also the preacher on “Deadwood”
The Potter character is atrocious and incredibly stupidly written. I know this is fiction, but we’re way beyond willing suspension of disbelief stuff. The script he’s working off is mostly to blame, but his acting (or the direction) are brutally bad, too. In my house we call him “Mr Stahl” since he’s basically a recycling of the same un-believable character.
Yeah Ray McKinnon basically rips himself off from the preacher character in “Deadwood”. It’s basically the same self-loathing and everyone else hating creepy tall guy vibe. But it sure does work. It makes you hate him right? And that my friends is cinema.
Sam Ho!, yes I DEFINITELY hate him lol, so they have accomplished that goal for sure. ;-) But, I also 100% agree with Carlos that the Potter character is just a male version of Stahl so far. And at the very least, with Stahl, I didn’t find her to be distractingly obnoxious as an ACTRESS, along with the character herself being ridiculous. The main slip-up they had there (for me) was to eventually make the character soooo over the top unbelievable by the end of season 3, that it was just preposterous and laughable. But with this Potter character, I hate both the actor AND the character haha. But yeah, still, that may be the goal of the showrunners. I just wish it wasn’t!! :-P
Oh and also, I did see Ray McKinnon’s credits on IMDB last night, but unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?) I haven’t seen anything else he’s been in, such as Blind Side or Deadwood.
I was really disappointed with Potter’s turn in this episode. His character was somewhat intriguing the first few episodes, now? Ugh.
BTW, please don’t let this Potter character sour you on Deadwood. *Sigh* I can’t help but mourn that Deadwood didn’t start airing a few years later. I love Sons, but if any show deserved – and could have easily filled – a 7 year run it was Deadwood. Although, it certainly couldn’t have aired on FX or AMC.
This entire thread has been ruined by spoilers. Alan your mods have some cleaning up to do.
Hey, how did I not make myself clear enough here? NO TALKING ABOUT WHAT YOU SEE IN THE PREVIEWS, WHAT YOU READ ON WIKIPEDIA, ETC, ETC, ETC, ABOUT WHETHER JUICE LIVES OR DIES, OR ANY OTHER SPOILER ABOUT UPCOMING EPISODES.
Woke up to a LOT of comments I had to delete. Yeesh.
I do feel inclined to point out that a lot of the discussions in the “End Times” comment thread for Breaking Bad completely ruined it for a lot of people. They were discussing the plant and who did this and that. Would that not constitute as spoilers on a much grander level? I mean, there were more conspiracies than Oliver Stone’s JFK.
No, because that was everyone speculating based on knowledge gleaned from the episodes that had aired. I think it probably did ruin the fun for some people, but nobody was out of line in doing it. This is different.
Makes sense. It’s sad that fans of the show can actually ruin the show for others.
Alan,
Do you have a policy about spoiling other shows on these threads?
I know this is a fine line. There are plenty of Shield spoilers on SOA comments. I haven’t watched The Shield yet, but I’ve had several years to catch up – my bad. Plus, I should expect some discussion of Kurt Sutter’s previous work.
But, c’mon, Game of Thrones?? Game of Thrones hasn’t even been released on DVD yet! What kind of a**hole thinks nothing of casually dropping major spoilers from a relatively new show on an unrelated forum?
Have we gotten to the point where it’s not safe to read discussion of ANY television program unless you have the time to watch EVERY single show as soon as it airs?
The scene with Juice and Clay in the clubhouse reminded me a lot of Jesse Pinkman with either Walter White or Gus Fring, when Jesse’s at the end of his emotional rope and needing a father figure to support him–only Juice’s conscience condemned him all the more from getting paternalistic praise. The more praise he got the worse he felt.
– I’m a little disappointed that Lincoln is dirty. Feel like we’ve been down this road with Stahl, who was just a little more overt about it.
– I don’t see how one of Clay or Jax doesn’t end up either dead or on the run at the end of the season. Obviously it can’t be Jax, so if the show ends with Clay still heading Samcro, I feel like this show is of a piece with Dexter. On that show, Dexter’s sister should have found him out for the show to have any credibility. On this one, there’s no logical reason Jax doesn’t know about those letters by the end of the season, and I can’t conceive anything that allows them to patch things up. Tara should also have spilled those letters to Jax by now, given what’s going on.
– about those letters, that whole thing hasn’t been handled well. Why is everyone (Unser, Gemma, Clay) just assuming there aren’t more copies?
– I guess fan opinion on Tara is mixed, but to me she’s the heart of the show. Even with her history, she’s still the viewer proxy in many ways – just discovering with us what this life is really about. She’s also a good actress. I wish she had more to do this season than be distressed
they got 3 seasons left
they arent killing off Clay or Jax
I don’t see Clay as indispensable to the show, as much as I like Ron Perlman. Clay’s already jeopardized the club, killed Jax’s father (or covered it up), killed Donna, and now has a hit out on Tara. If Jax doesn’t decided enough is enough by the end of this season, I don’t know know when that happens. I can’t imagine dragging it out another 3 seasons. Not to mention his arthritis story, which is getting a little old too by now. If Clay isn’t killed, then something else major has to happen. He’s got to be out of the club for the story not to seem desperate. Anyway, if Ned Stark can be killed on Game of Thrones, Clay can definitely be offed.
I also did hear the branch break and juice’s body fall to the ground. But what about piney? last we saw him he was ignoring the phone ringing and loading up a shotgun. (possible suicide?)
You don’t load multiple rounds into multiple guns for a suicide. He’s getting ready to dish out some punishment.
I wished they killed juice instead of Miles. For a guy who wants out Jaxs is killing alot more than he should.I hope Tara gives jaxs the letters so he can order a hit on clay.I hope Eli doesn’t get killed.
Write a commentI wished they killed juice instead of Miles. For a guy who wants out Jaxs is killing alot more than he should.I hope Tara gives jaxs the letters so he can order a hit on clay.I hope Eli doesn’t get killed.theirp…
I’m going to be upset if they end up not killing Juice off. I love the character don’t get me wrong. But I think his decision to commit suicide rather than rat or be killed by the club was very realistic, and I hate when TV shows don’t have the balls to kill off central characters even when the show calls for it. It would just be to cliche if he magically lives and is forgiven by the club and can escape Potter. I would hate that.
I also think that Piney will die this season. But I have a feeling he’s going to be a badass while he does it. He’s one of my favorite characters particularly because he isn’t afraid of Clay in the slightest. I will be highly disappointed if Lyla is gone for good. I know her and Ope have a rough patch going on right now, but it seems to me like her character wouldn’t tap out for good quite yet. Plus I really enjoy Winter’s performance.
Did anyone else catch Clay’s insinuation that Unser is in love with Gemma last episode? I think that that will cause him to hold fast to the decisions he’s making regarding Tara. He knows Gemma won’t want that. And I also thinks that he now feels even more guilty about JT’s death and sees this opportunity as a chance to redeem himself.
If Juice lives then he’s still in a world of trouble. Everybody loves Theo Rossi but the logical thing would be for him to just get on the bike and ride. We’re asked to believe his desperate need for approval and love (even if it’s only imaginary) keeps him in Charming and with SAMCRO after finding himself in a position he simply could not survive. Right?
This is the best season so far. I really hope Clay gets it.
I am kind of starting to hate Opie. I don’t feel sorry for him anymore. He’s a terrible father and husband. He used to be my favorite.
They are outlaws. Who’s a great father there?
Yep … who, exactly, would be a truly likeable character if we ran across SAMCRO in real life? Jax smashed the porn star’s face into a table because she let Opie seduce her and then pulled a gun to get out of the clubhouse safely when confronted by Gemma, Tara and others. I put myself in their positions to appreciate and enjoy a great show … but, there aren’t any good dads, good husbands or, even, really good people involved. Tara killed Gemma’s dad’s caretaker after allowing Gemma to tie her up, etc. So … really … who would we feel sorry for save Jax’s kids?
To be fair to Tara, that death was an accident, she was trying to stop the caretaker from killing Gemma, and in the struggle the caretaker fell on the knife. Classic self- defence.
I have my reservations about Roosevelt, too. His record probably isn’t as clean as we think. He has got to be hiding something. Why else would he not want to get into trouble with the DA? There is a lot about Eli Roosevelt we don’t know.
SOA makes other shows seem childish…fake. I agree, the bike/car chase and shootout scence was like any other show on any other channel at 10:00…but other than that…wow! The apartment scene, man, one of the best in 4 years. This scene draws the line in the sand. Before, whenever there were women and children in harm’s way…they backed off. Not any more…I think this begins the “collateral damage” being in bed with the cartel will bring to Charming. As violent as that scence was, there were many subtle words, looks and glances throughout that spoke volumes…brilliant! Can’t wait for the vote and Juice…I think he survived his suicide attempt, and will confess his sins in “church”.
The Juice storyline is really good, and I really like the way Theo Rossi is playing it. He’s really torn and conflicted, and he’s showing he can really pull off the material being given to him. Unfortunately, I was watching this episode in delay on DVR and got on Twitter during a commercial break only to see Sutter (albeit an apologetic version) retweet a couple of comments talking about the branch breaking, so I was listening for it. After watching the closing scene, it was obvious it broke and you could hear the body hitting the ground. With Jibs and Tig headed out to find him, I think they’ll find him and save his life. Still, with all he’s done with Roosevelt, stealing from the club, and the half-black thing, no way he survives, ESPECIALLY if he “comes clean” in church. He’s too far down the road and he knows it, even without Clay in full-on scorched earth mode.
I guess I don’t see the Potter/Stahl parallels. He’s not nearly as annoying (to me) as she was, and seems much more capable. He’s pulling strings and doing some illegal things, but he doesn’t seem like nearly as much of a caricature a Stahl was. Plus, if he’s really after the cartel, there’s the “out” for the Sons. It doesn’t seem like he cares about what happens to the Sons, and they’re not his target, so I could see him leaving the Sons to be cleaned up by local law enforcement. He’ll leave a helluva mess in his pursuit of the cartel, but I don’t see him as gunning as hard for the club as Stahl did. Then again, the club doesn’t even know he’s there yet, so maybe that will change.
Thinking back to THE SHIELD, and the conflict between Vic and Shane in the later seasons after Lem’s death, they will find a way to both expose what Clay has done and have him coexist with Jax. Just because we can’t see it yet doesn’t mean there’s not a way it can be done. I didn’t see how Vic could let Shane live and still stay in character, but that show managed to do it, and do it well.
Finally, there was something very effective about Tara finding out about the cartel and the club’s drug involvement. Maggie Siff really played that well and believably. She’s put up with the guns and violence, but things have taken a turn to the point where she can’t/won’t put up with it any longer. And it’s going to really destabilize Jax. At least, I think that makes sense.
Great episode in what has been a very enjoyable, if not remotely realistic, season of television.
Potter isn’t after the cartel. He’s after the IRA and the Sons. When the season started he was already way into the investigation and the cartel wasn’t even involved then.
Yes…Juice is too far down the road and he can’t survive all that’s happened. If he doesn’t confess, then he goes out in a blaze without anyone knowing what he’s done. It will be everybody knows or nobody knows…Tara and Jax will head in opposite directions, just a JT and Gemma did. Except, where Gemma was hard and JT soft… Jax is all in and Tara wants out.
Shane had leverage over Mackey … he was willing to bust Mackey and the Strike Force team if Mackey did kill him. Shane left damaging evidence in multiple spots that would mean his demise led to Mackey’s professional demise. Jax hasn’t got that leverage over Clay.
Just a thought on Potter. I get the sense he is more than who/what he says he is. Anyone think that the Sons may have done something to his family/father in the past (maybe when he was little?)and that he is after some sort of revenge? I just cannot shake this feeling that there is more to him being in Charming then the reasons that have been given so far.
I think that we’re going to find out that he has some personal agenda against the Sons, or some motive or take some action that’s going to cause us to make him “worse” in our eyes than the Sons. It looks like he’s turning a tad cartoonish in his eccentricities but it’s more fun to root against him that way.
Yeah, I get the feeling he used to be in another MC and turned “straight”.
I think Ima’s already done her share of dirty work, I’ve been convinced forever that she’s the one who killed Luann (or at least lured Luann so someone else could beat her to death) and the way she reacted when they cornered Georgie felt like proof. I think thats going to get messier too.
Love this episode too. Almost felt like a showcase just to show us all how deep the talent on this cast goes. Everyone was fantastic and for a usually forgotten guy like Rossi to come up and play a scene like that? Incredible. And Pearlman? My gosh. Playing this horrible (in the best ways possible) guy but still managing to be charming and sly? God. Love it.
As for Roosevelt, if I remember correctly, he’s in Charming because he got dumped there. His rough but clean approach made him a pariah. It just so happened that his gang experience made him useful to Potter. He;s going along because he can’t afford a mark on his record when he’s already been exiled to Charming. Likewise, Juice can’t afford for the club to know about his dad because they’ll kick him out. The club is his everything. Lest we forget, he’s an ex-addict, and Clay took him in. Even Chibbs, one of the most sensible Sons, said he was okay with the tradition of the race rule. Juice was trapped. Tell the Sons he’s being leaned on and he gets run out for race. I hate that they did this to him, as I’ve always liked his character being one of “the good guys.”
My guess is Piney will die (and Jax will find out about the letters), and Bobby will probably die, leaving no one to take over and run the club if/when Clay is gone, forcing Jax to stay.
Jax wants Opie to be pres. he said it in the first or second episode this season.
Applying a level of realism to a TV show … Jax has already told Tara he’s done with SAMCRO. Jax has put his wife and kids ahead of SAMCRO, albeit in a bizarre and dangerous alliance with Clay that has Jax out playing shoot ’em up in the streets. At this point in the story, aren’t we under the impression that nothing would make Jax stay with SAMCRO if there was a safe way out for his family?
Thanks – you said it all! Kristen Renton was great, and I love Emilio Rivera. And I never, ever watch previews. It’s a problem at the weekly Dexter party I go to.
i totally didn’t hear the branch break, i was just stunned and shocked and devastated that he would kill himself. i really hope sutter does his magic trick and finds a way to make juice come out of this mess. maybe his suicide attempt will push roosevelt to stand up to potter? (i agree, i hate that guy too, something about the slow way he talks perhaps?)
i thought the scene with rossi and perlman was amazing, played really well by both, now that juice has more storyline i want even MORE. also i thought the bobby demanding a vote scene was good too, the tension was great.
one thing i don’t understand is why lyla would leave, is she really just scared (why?) or would she be trying to do something to redeem herslef to opie?
Did no one else see the new prospect was black, the one that let lyla get away. So where does this leave the clubs race rule?
If anybody could make that “breast cancer” scenario work, it’s Otto…I mean Sutter!
lol. Too bad they deleted my original comment. It was obviously a joke. Sheesh, are the moderators sensitive.
For the LOVE OF GOD MAN — will somebody tell Hollywood writers that there is no such thing as a “United States District Attorney”. I hear this so many times in reference to federal prosecutors in television shows. The office is called “United States Attorney” and there are 93 of them throughout the country. The individual prosecutors in the offices, such as Potter, are called “Assistant United States Attorneys”.
And while county prosecutors in California are called “District Attorneys”, that is not the title for such prosecutors throughout the United States. Every state choses its own titles. Many are called “District Attorneys”, but others are not.
Hope everyone gets the memo.
I get the squirming about the strange fruit reference but in the end I was OK with it because it wasn’t just a black guy hanging himself: it was a black guy feeling like that was the only way out of a situation he was in because he was black.
And I’m fine with the Juice character being saved because A: as someone said he’s always been a bit of a f*ck up so he’s prone to not doing things right and B: there has to be a way for the club to escape Potter’s plans just like they did with Stahl and the Irish and the Mayans and Zobel. So, it would be a total veer from the way the club works but I wonder if the Sons screw Potter by forgiving Juice for his trangressions and his race and using him as a double-agent.
As to regulars dying, it would surprise me if it were Opie or (obviously) Jax. I forget the source b/c I read it somewhere in season 1, but evidently those two actors are the only two who legitimately got actual SAMCRO back tattooes. Now that’s dedication right there.
Totally not true. They are both plastic transfers – see the video on YouTube about the tattoos.
In a scene at the end with Tara putting the baby to bed, she and Jax are in their own house. I think Rat Boy is sitting at the table (like he’s their bodyguard), but that doesn’t make sense.
Can I get your thoughts?
They had a club guy at Clay’s and at Jax’s to stay awake all night for protection.
Best episode in a long time. That’s the Sons of Anarchy I’ve missed. Lots of great tension.
It’d be shocking for anyone who’d bother to read Sepinwall online to have avoided learning of Juice’s fate well before next week. … Isn’t it clear to club members that there’s no escaping being in the middle of a bloody war between drug cartels? I don’t watch TV programs with a hyper-critical eye for realism, but given how Sutter tells stories it seems clear that even Clay would know that he can’t pull off his drug cartel alliance now. The club will be destroyed, family members will be killed, etc. All the members’ faces and actions show they see they’re way, way, way out of their depth with no way to escape the cartel war. The only possible way SAMCRO survives the war in any form is through Roosevelt realizing he is an honest cop and that he can’t protect Juice, Tara, Unser and the town of Charming unless he somehow teams with the SOA to manipulate the U.S. attorney’s task force to stop the drug cartel war. It seems that Roosevelt is headed toward becoming a very, very integral character. If not … the club’s doomed and we’re just turning in so we can see the cartels kill members and other key characters one at a time … or in a huge blood bath.
Oh man, that apartment scene just destroyed me. It was just awful to watch.
This was a prelude to Roosevelt cooperating with the club to kill Potter. Mark my words: just like Stahl, Potter dies this season
This episode is a prelude to Roosevelt working with the club to kill Potter, not unlike the story arc of Stahl. Potter is next up in the dead pool.