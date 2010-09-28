‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Home’: Spread out the misery

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I go redhead for a while…
As mentioned in a couple of other posts today, the flu has ravaged the Sepinwall household, leaving me as the last man standing, giving me less time than I’d like to write about “Home,” which was the last of the four episodes FX sent out for review before the season began. So while there were a number of good things about it – Katey Sagal with Hal Holbrook, Jax confronting Tara (and vice versa) about Amelia, that great little scene where Jax ties an arthritic Clay to the bike to help him get through the ride, a relatively light-hearted story for Piney and Bobby (as light-hearted as a stand-off with a bunch of homicidal crank dealers can be) – I want to take the brief amount of time I have to focus on the biggest concern I had when I finished watching these four a few weeks ago.
As I alluded to in my initial review of the season, and as I talked about last week, I’m not crazy about how Kurt Sutter and company (here on a script co-written with Elizabeth Sagal) are dragging out the Abel/Belfast arc more than they should.
My problem isn’t so much with Gemma’s heart attack at the end, which puts her on the ground before she can tell the Sons what Maureen told her about Abel. I mean, sure, it’s strange that Clay and the others didn’t try to call Gemma on the long drive back to Charming to explain why they need her to stay on the loose with them. But the show has spent enough time over the years on the family heart defect, which killed Jax’s brother and nearly killed Abel as a newborn. And this season had spent enough time laying the groundwork for why Clay was keeping Abel a secret from Gemma and why at the same time thoughts of Abel were looming so large in Gemma’s mind, and at this point in the episode she’s coming off of that devastating scene where she had to put her confused, angry father in the home. So I buy that under these circumstances, with this woman and her bum ticker, that something bad would happen when she got the news she wasn’t expecting (and that Maureen assumed she already knew), even if the timing couldn’t have possibly been worse, or more clearly designed to slow down the Abel search.
No, my concern is more with how much the Belfast storyline relies on characters and conflicts that are alien to us. We know Jimmy O a little, mainly as the arch-villain of Chibs’ life, and we know Father Asbhy not at all. Nor do we truly understand what Jimmy O is up to and why it’s so important to the good Father to use Abel as bait to draw SAMCRO across the pond to put a stop to things. The show hasn’t done a good enough job of making me understand and/or care about this conflict, and so right now it’s just another excuse to keep Abel away from Jax, even though the man who abducted him in the first place is dead and irrelevant.
I have high hopes for where the season goes once the Sons actually get to Belfast, but I fear we have another episode or three to go involving Gemma in the hospital, Jax again trying to go to Vancouver, etc., before our main characters actually wind up on the same continent as their various opponents.
Again, there are plenty of fine moments while we wait, but the shadow of Abel looms so large over the whole season that it feels particularly frustrating that we’re clearly going to have to wait most, if not all, of the season before Jax gets him back and we can move on to something else.
A couple of other quick thoughts (mainly notes I made before Influenza 2010 rolled in):
• I liked the Peggy Bundy in-joke I used for the review intro this week, with Gemma being horrified at the idea of having to dye her hair red.
• Every network, cable or broadcast, seems to have a stable of guest actors who just rotate from one show to the next, so here we get both Frances Fisher (who was the mother of Dutch’s teenage opponent in the final season of “The Shield”) as the friendly neighborhood prescription drug dealer and Ray Porter (who was Crowder family henchman Hestler on “Justified”) as one of the crank dealers looking to rob her.
• Tig comedy: Jax is mad about whatever role he played in Amelia’s death, and Tig says, “Actually, I just made a phone call.” Kim Coates is funny.
• This week’s songs include “All You’ve Left” by Six Organs, “Son of Shame” by Flatfoot 56, “I Took the Poison” by Mystery Girl, “Spraypaint Alley” by Damien Dempsey and Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers on “Bird on the Wire.”
I should be getting a few additional episodes later this week, and my plan is to watch them a week at a time so I’m not ahead of you as I write the reviews. But sometimes the real world gets in the way of plans (as it did today), so we’ll see.
What did everybody else think?
“Nor do we truly understand what Jimmy O is up to and why it’s so important to the good Father to use Abel as bait to draw SAMCRO across the pond to put a stop to things”
Father Ashby explained to Maureen that Jimmy was acting more as a gangster than a soldier for the cause, and that he was recruiting boys as young as 10-12 to work for him, which Ashby couldn’t abide.
I also liked the humor this week. I got the Peggy Bundy joke (duh, I get jokes), and “you two are killing me” was, in context, possibly the funniest line I can recall in any SOA episode I’ve seen. Kim Coates is indeed a funny guy.
However, I agree that I’m feeling ill-used by Sutter & Co. on the Abel story arc. And if the Irish need Jimmy O killed, surely there’s an easier way than importing a bunch of American bikers. I’m looking forward to seeing how all these convicted and indicted felons are going to get into Northern Ireland. Certainly not with the government’s knowledge or permission — theirs or ours!
What’s more, the gunfight at the drug dealer’s house felt *extremely* A-Teamish to me, and that’s not a good thing. All those bullets flying around and no one hurt? Sorry; I can only suspend disbelief for so long, and tonight they pushed me a little too far. And the part about the drug dealer with a heart of gold, selling to clinics? Really? Does that actually happen? Can anyone say Pretty Woman?
No, it never happens. Even if a drug dealer did give to hospices they couldn’t give away 90% and still be profitable, or even cover her costs. I don’t why they felt they had to make it so so “90% of her stuff goes to hospices” just to make her sympathetic. We root for murderers and gunrunners every week, its not necessary for her to be a saint just to get us on her side. The fact that she was with SOA was enough. Sutter should have known better.
I felt the same thing about the gun fight. Especially when “our heros” were locked in the storage room and the bullets came flying in. No one got shot? Really? Not even her cat??
I can’t understand a word of the Irish accents, am I the only one? The priest’s quiet whisper makes it even worse! The whole Able/Irish storyline is really dragging the storyline to a crawl. I have no idea who these people are and why should I care about them. The show seems to rely on a few recurring themes/plot devices that are getting stale: the constant weight of keeping secrets from other characters, the back and forth/should they stay together or not Jax-Tara conflict, and the semi-light hearted side story with gunplay. Anyone else noticing this pattern? Sorry for the rambling but this season has been a huge disappointment so far. btw the final musical montage was terrible.
I agree on all counts. I can only understand half of what the Irish are saying, and the mumbling priest is the worst. And I’m tired of Abel’s plot taking over the whole story. At least this episode was not as melodramatic as last week’s, thank heaven.
But kudos for the scene with Gemma taking her father to the nursing home. It made me cry, remembering that the first thing my mother said to me when I first visited her after she had to move into a nursing home was begging me to take her home. Very touching.
I agree, and unfortunately, I tend to “tune out” during the Irish scenes out of frustration. I know there’s important stuff I’m probably missing, but I rely on Alan’s recaps to try and piece it together.
Other’s posted a couple weeks ago to use closed captions when the Irish are speaking. My wife and I tried, but between Directv and our tv, the closed caption was greyed out and not an option. But it is worth a try.
It’s quite reassuring to read that even english language born speakers have some difficulties with the irish, I feel better now :) Concerning the story with the priest, he didn’t start the Abel plot, he’s just taking advantage of the situation to get rid of Jimmy O, so it makes sense…
I keep wondering if it’s because I’m having some difficulty understanding the accent that is causing me to miss out what would have been subtle character developments of the priest (and the rest in Belfast) over the last few episodes had thy just a slightly less strong Irish accent.
I do agree it is very frustrating to see all these annoying inconveniences that is keeping Samcro away from Belfast. And I was really hoping the lost baby arc will end soon – and its purpose was to lead up to a bigger more interesting arc (not that the lost baby isn’t interesting to watch Jax react to it but it feels like they’re dragging the arc out too much) ) – but it sure doesn’t sound like that’s going to be the case.
Your reservations and criticisms are valid, but that was as good of an hour of television I have seem this year.
The Belfast storyline is coming together. While we dont know the characters well enough to feel there pain like we do the boys of samcro, a little exposition and overt characterization works. Father wants real guys. Jimmy young and money. They have conflict. Whatever it’s enough for episode 4.
I’m happy. Show is awesome.
Perhaps we aren’t going to move onto a different story at any point this season? It feels like there is still a lot left to deal with in the Abel/Gemma story, like we’ve barely begun – and we’re four episodes in.
This would be unfortunate I think – last season had such great momentum with the escalating conflict between the Sons and Zobell – and this season feels mostly like dealing with things that have already happened and (eventually) restoring some sort of status quo.
I almost considered writing off this show when Jax screamed “He took my child!!! NOOOOO!” at the end of season 2, but it entertained me enough to keep watching. This week felt more like the monster of the week episodes of X Files, where the gang gets into a shootout with methheads for no reason and the story progression is disposable/forgettable. I wonder if they’re planning to drag this show out for 7 agonizing seasons like The Shield.
PS this is the first time I’ve loaded a Hitfix article without being bombarded by Facebook/Digg/Twitter connection options all over the screen. I hope this isn’t a fluke!
Every time I see Katey Sagal on here, the more infuriated I get that she hasn’t gotten more recognition for it. The scene at the old age home with her father was incredible.
I feel like an idiot for this, but I sometimes struggle to understand the Irish accents in SOA. I love Titus Welliver, but I have the hardest time with understanding him!
Ignoring the issue of prolonging Abel’s kidnapping storyline, the ending with Gemma dropping to the ground with a heart attack unable to give the Sons the newfound location of Abel reeked of soap opera nonsense. It’s the first thing I’ve seen on this show in a while that just felt cheesy.
shes going to tell them in the hospital obviously, thats not a big deal at all
This assumes she wakes up quickly, and/or that she’s not in some kind of federal custody that prevents the Sons from seeing her, etc. I would not be surprised if she tells them in the next episode, nor would I be surprised if she for some reason can’t and Jax makes a pointless run to Vancouver.
Jacob, that is more than a “slight” spoiler round these parts. I expect to wake up to this being deleted.
Deleted, Brian.
Folks, once again: NO SPOILERS, no matter how “slight” you might think they are. Period.
so what if the jimmy o/ father ashby conflict is foreign? So we learn about it….theyve added such a darker, serious vibe to this season, those are my favorite scenes……id watch them over idiots like piney and bobby any day of the week…..The abel story is being dragged out? I think Jax going out of his mind trying to find his son is a tad more interesting then yet another beef with the mayans over turf or some other nonsense…..This is on its way to being the best season of this show without a doubt, i can see where its going and im very excited…..Long as it caps off with a long bloddy torturous death for agent stahl, if that doesnt happen the season is a dissapointment.
I’m on board for a long and painful end to the obnoxious agent Stahl! Lord, I hate that woman!!!
Sutter tweeted today that this was one of his favorite episodes of the season. And I have to agree with him. There’a method to his madness, and he stated before they started production that this season was going to delve into the beginnings of SAMCRO, and how the connection with the Irish began. And these first four eps are setting the table for just that.
I agree, brilliant freakin episode….beginning with the episode title itself……..anyone who has a problem with this ep just doesnt get sutter and what hes all about and should quit now, this show is such a gift and im loving it
I have to agree with trusting Sutter. The other day he wrote that he hoped to have a 7-season arc, and that this season was important to setting that up. He is telling a story and we need to be patient.
Alan why no quote from the episode? Thats one of my favorite parts of your reviews.
Abbreviated review due to aforementioned time constraints, plus couldn’t find one I liked.
when all else failed, you could’ve gone with piney’s ben linus response when asked why they’re doing this: “Because we’re the good guys.”
I thought about it. But in general I like the quote to sum up what the episode as a whole is about, and Piney’s line, while funny (it was in all the season three trailers) didn’t really do that.
And to be clear, again, I’d have no problem with the show taking its sweet time to bring Abel and Jax back together if I felt the obstacles were interesting and/or organic to the characters. At some point, I may feel more invested in the Ashby/Jimmy conflict than I do now.
Maybe you’ll get your wish Alan. This just in from Sutter on Twitter: “thanks kids. glad you liked it. we’re just warming up. the end of next week’s episode will make your head explode. just saying…
Ahh, i cant wait…Yea next week is episode 5, most shows follow the formula of something big happening in episode 5….For example, on this show episode 105 was the tattoo removal scene and episode 205 i believe was chibs getting blown up.
I am now resigned to the fact that the entire season is going to drag out the Jax/Abel storyline. Their reunion won’t happen until one of the final episodes.
I warn ahead of time, this is going to be a bit long.
Alan, I don’t know if you read Kurt Sutter’s blog (and if any SOA fans don’t I recommend they do, sutterink.blogspot.com) but I found this quote to be quite telling: “Fans that come to show for character, relationship, emotional arcs and the mythology are relishing the twists, turns and reveals of season three. The viewers who show up for some sort of cathartic testosterone rush seem to be a little disappointed in the direction we are going in. They’re comments suggest a desire for the exact same thing we did in the first two seasons — same story dynamics, same character tensions, same results.”
I’m not entirely pleased with the Ireland storyline because it does feel tacked on with characters that I don’t really know about. Also both Jimmy O and Ashby are painted as antagonists; Jimmy from his conversation with Chibs in season 2 and Ashby for his stealing Abel.
What frustrates me the most about the Northern Ireland plot (besides not being able to understand Ashby, whoever can understand him but not Jimmy O should meet up with me and we can kibbutz on who said what) is that it’s unnecessary. I mentioned this in the post about last week’s episode that there was a logical, organic story that flowed from the end of last season and the premiere if Abel had not been kidnapped: the city of Charming is beginning to turn against SAMCRO, the Mayan-AB prison heroin pipeline is going to be a problem, and in the wake of Hale’s death and the legal problems that the Sons and Gemma face their hands are tied in terms of fighting a war against the Mayans with public support against them.
Now, with that said, it’s difficult to look at serialized long-form drama episode by episode because the big picture could right a lot of wrongs. I’m 99.9% certain I’ll feel differently about this season at the end than I do now.
Good post Sam, and I did just check out Sutter’s blog. I understand (and appreciate) that he has a big mythic picture in mind, and that’s what has me hooked. It must be very difficult to write these scripts and keep the stories consistent when you don’t know for sure if there is going to be another year. I wonder if he would’ve done anything different if he knew from day one he was going to have all this time.
At the same time, I don’t think most of us are asking for the same plot as last season(s), or that we want a shootout scene in every episode. There’s a difference between wanting that and needing some sort of, and I’ll say it, a “cathartic testosterone rush” every once in a while. I get that it must be very frustrating for any writer to get criticized no matter what he does (after all, everyone is a critic), but I hope he realizes that we all just want the show to succeed. And keeping the characters true to themselves and the logic of this (imagined) world consistent is all part of that.
Kurt seems to be a big softy to any criticism he stumbles across. The guy has a show on FX that millions of people watch… I really think he shouldn’t be spending as much time as he does worrying about complaints. I’d rather have his unhindered attention then the thought of him changing focus halfway through a season because a bunch of people on the internet can’t understand a foreign accent and hate the plot because of it.
I hated that the drug dealer supplying hospices and clinics was presented as a reason for SAMCRO to protect her. They sell guns to inner city gangs and drug dealers. Why would they give a shit if she supplied clinics or junkies? It felt like another instance of them trying to make SAMCRO the clear good guys.
I enjoyed learning more about the why of the Irish storyline. Even if the why (recruiting kids into the IRA) mirrors my concern above, in that it is trying to make adversaries of SAMCRO into complete monsters.
Gemma delivering her father to the nursing home was heartbreaking. I’m trying to remember the last time I felt quite so uncomfortable watching TV. Maybe the end of Shane on the Shield?
A strong episode overall, but I wish the writers would just accept that SAMCRO doesn’t have to always be the white hats.
I took both as instances as self-preservation. Piney can only afford his emphysema meds because he buys off of her cheap (not to mention it was pretty clear he was nailing her) and she was a source of cheap meds for the club.
As for the IRA, remember when Ashby is talking about the progress they’ve made? His hope is to avoid attention, and pulling kids in is guaranteed to bring attention. Also not necessarily sure he was telling the truth or if he was just trying to manipulate Maureen into helping him.
I loved tonight’s show for a few reasons.
1. Gemma now knows about Abel and soon the Sons will and no more talk of going to Canada.
2. Tara is really coming into her own and I like that fire she has standing up for herself. This is NOT the person who ran from an abusive relationship of first season.
3. Maureen mentioned her daughter this episode and it dawned on me…her daughter will turn out to be John Teller’s kid and ergo Jax’s sister.
What bothered me though was seeing Abel NOT in a catholic home but what looked like a place babies were sold. Now does this mean when Jax finally gets there Abel will have been farmed out to an unknown place???
Someone asked Why bring in the Sons to clean up the Jimmy O mess? Obviously because there are SONS in Ireland who can be bought and are in Jimmy O’s pocket. Cherry finding the envelope of money in the jacket of the man who was SOA telling Jax what Jimmy O wanted him to tell Jax. They need an outside team.
I truly believe there is method to the Sutter madness and I am so on board for the ride.
Love the Sons and all the Sons Fans
I love SOA….I love the role of Gemma, I just started watching this season and have just caught up with the last two… Samcro is not just a bunch of gun/drug dealers they are good in their way. I liked the fact that they are there to help people who help others, not just looking out for for their own. I know of some clinics that would love to have some medicine to help the people who need it. I also would like to see Jax take Tara in and let her be there,and quit trying to push her away. Can’t wait for them to get Zoebell.
Ashby and Jimmy O present a nice counterpart to Jax and Clay of believer/ thug.
Itâ€™s fun to see Piney, Bobby and Happy in some action, but itâ€™s definitely very A-Team as Matt said above, not only for their being oddly lucky in a barrage of gunfire, but also for the grateful damsel in distress. Why that day if sheâ€™s been doing this for years? And why not again? Still I can suspend my disbelief since I love those guys (just like the A-Team), but I still noticed.
Poor Tara. When Jax yelled at her that sheâ€™s not part of his family I almost wanted to turn the TV off. She has no family except for them; she has so much to lose.
Jax and Gemma are real outlaws, in the John Teller sense. Theyâ€™re outside of the law and itâ€™s second nature for them to justify whatever questionable things they have to. Neither of them will ever be in a situation where theyâ€™re beholden to anyone outside the MC Family. Tara is still responsible to the outside world and her back and forth across the line is painful to watch.
That “We are not your family” line shattered my heart. Here she’s put in the work of being the only mother Abel knows and guiding Gemma through her rape recovery and Jax tells her she doesn’t have a claim on any of it. Ouch.
Jax’s comment also broke my heart. I felt awful for Tara. She made a conscious decision to become part of the family. She chose and to have Jax say that was heartbreaking.
I have to say that Hunnam is doing fantastic work this season. He is running through a gamut of emotions and hitting the right notes.
Kim Coates has provided some much needed comic relief this season.
I have so many questions running through my head. I think it’s important because it keeps me challenged as a viewer.
I’ll be very interested who goes to Belfast and how the story will play out-Jimmy O, Father, Abel, Maureen.
Where is Abel? It looked like an orphanage. I noticed he was trying to sit up. His father is missing some important moments.
I feel like this season is slower but it’s more layered. I’m pleased to see different material. It gives the show more depth, imo.
I understood the Irish accents more this week. It seemed crisper to me.
I’m glad Sutter is not making Jax into a martyr or a Marty Stu type character. He was the one who made the whole pitch to Tara about not wanting anyone else and now that he’s got her he doesn’t like how she is.
what was the name of the last song that played as the episode ended?
i love mad men, and am a HUGE fan of breaking bad, but there isn’t another show on at the moment – nor any in recent years that immediately come to mind – that goes by faster than an hour of SOA. each and every week i simply can’t believe it when the credits roll and the episode is over – i have to look at the clock every time to firmly convince myself that a full 60 minutes has indeed just passed…
just like vince gilligan and his staff, i’m fully aboard for whatever sutter comes up and i know by the end of the season everything will click nicely into place.
my best friend’s birthday is in april, and when i asked him what he wanted this year there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation: “SOA season 2 on blu ray”. i reminded him that it wouldn’t be out until august and wasn’t there something else he would prefer instead? again, no hesitation: “i’ll wait.”
I too rolled my eyes when we hear that the drugs are used for hospices and inner city children – as one poster said, the Sons don’t always have to wear the white hats. One of the reasons I like these cable shows it because the bad guy doesn’t always have to shoot first before they’re killed – as in real life.
Love Tig, and his lines are hilarious. He adds so much to the show.
Don’t mind the Belfast stuff because tonight it finally made sense – the priest wants the Sons to know Able is there because he needs them so he can use them against Jimmie. The priest’s not giving Able back to Jax right away hadn’t made sense before.
From the previews next week, it looks like Gemma tells Clay and the others that Able is in Belfast. Thank god because a delay decoy trip to Vancouver would be annoying at this point.
I liked today’s episode more than last weeks, and I am so glad to see Gemma back with everyone, at least for now. I was one of the ones who thought the Sons going to Ireland was jumping the shark, but now I think it can be interesting. But I really want to see them there already, so we can resolve the Able/Jax storyline.
Meant to add, is Cherry supposed to be Liam’s old lady? I’ve always liked her , and it’s going to be interesting to see how her loyalties play out now that she knows Liam is up to something fishy after she finds all that cash in jacket. And we know she’ll always love Halfsack.
Should be an interesting few weeks – ones the Sons GET THERE. (I wonder if they’ll have a tough time going through customs? ;)
Did those Belfast bastids sell Abel, or is he just hiding in a orphanage that does a lot of cash business? Either way, it’s no way for the good Father to keep on SAMCRO’s side, even the boys go to Belfast and settle Jimmy O’s hash.
Abel’s heart condition is the one I worry about. Are they giving him the formula he needs? If he’s off the books, how will a doctor see and treat him?
I could complain about the subpar plotting whenever eyes turn to Eire, but I’m more plucked about how they’re using a kid sloppily, to do it.
“Using a kid sloppily”? Only a pervert could come up with something like that.
I love Katey Sagal’s series of subtle facial expressions after she tells Tara that she needs her to go back to Charming because Tara’s the only one she trusts with Abel, and then Tara starts crying. When Tara really starts crying, Gemma gets this look like she’s figuring out something else is going on and then she looks questioning, wondering if Tara is starting to lose it. Then Tara pulls herself together and Gemma seems to buy it. Watch it again, really amazing and subtle.
I thought the exchange was excellent too. But I also wondered if Gemma was thinking ” Hm. Tara is being awfully emotional. And I get that she would be. But on second thought, one minute she’s crying, the next minute she’s laughing. Her hormones are raging. Could it be she’s pregnant?”
I totally noticed that last night while watching. GOD she’s good. That was brilliant.
I thought those looks fit in with the comment she made last week about Tara throwing up: Gemma simply does not “get” these kinds of emotions – she is so far outside the girly-girl mode (which is hilarious considering her ‘it’s fun being a girl” tease to Stahl way back when). In those amazing facial expressions last night, I saw Gemma as an alien watching human emotion and wondering what it all meant. When Tara stopped crying and smiled that she was ok, Gemma was relieved – now they were back on the footing she understands. brilliantly done.
Does Clay know that Tig is in love with Gemma? They made it clear that he still has felling with him staring at Clay and Gemma hugging and his lustful “maybe go redhead for a while” seemed like he had fantasized about that before. Clay is pretty perceptive and if he was going to pick somebody to protect his wife, the guy whose in love with her (and willing to do anything to protect her) isn’t a bad choice.
Good point. I noticed how Tig was intensely watching them hug and I wondered why. But nothing came to mind. Now it makes perfect sense.
Alan, thanks for the insight that Katey Sagal sang the version of “Bird on a Wire” playing in the last scene. The girl can sing!
Thank god she is finally getting her due. I think one of the most fascinating things about pop culture is the incredibly talented people that suck it up and take roles just to make a living, but on the inside something great is ready to erupt. I mean, she’s Peggy and Leela… but in this show I feel like I can see an actual person in there. I guess it applies to comics more than anything, since there is so much darkness in their lives (see: Greg Giraldo’s recent death).
Thanks for the review! I agree with your comments re: the Belfast storyline. I’m not invested in it and worse I don’t seem to be able to really buy into the Irish crowd as being very threatening in terms of the SOA world. Maybe it was too much to think they could top Zobelle and Co.’s level of heinousness from last season, but I just really don’t see anything in the Belfast world that makes me think I should be afraid of these people. Certainly they have kidnapped Abel, and Jimmy O is no saint, but somehow they lack some of the earnest umph that would make them a serious threat to the Sons. Or it could just be the fact that I have to rewind every scene on my Tivo to decode the brogue. Best parts of this ep were the B story with the pharmaceutical dealer and Tig:”You two are killing me!”
Every showrunner has his strengths and weaknesses. For me with Sutter, his writing is really strong when it comes to the small, personal, human moments. This episode had several of those: Gemma putting her father in the home, Jax’s argument with Maggie Siff, Jax and Clay on the road dealing with Clay’s hands. In Season 2, my two favorite scenes were [SPOILERS MAYBE?] Opie’s “the outlaw showed mercy” and and Gemma’s confession to Clay about her attack. In fact, Gemma’s scene was more a true climax than anything presented in the final two episodes of season two, with the crappy gangland battle royal and the baby run (though I did enjoy the succession of revenge murders in the finale).
Sutter’s plotting was probably at its tightest in Season 1. Season 2, you started to see some over complications [anything that happened in the Kara Kara studios seemed to fizzle out] but nothing too insane, and this season is about 50 percent overly complicated with the Irish and what not, with just enough good acting to keep the old SOA feeling going.
I also found it a little disheartening that in your interview with Sutter, he appears to be enamored with the likability of these guys (the prescription drug scene in this episode for example) and was struck that he didn’t see what David Chase was doing with Tony Soprano’s likability through that series. Hopefully, though, as been alluded to earlier this season, SAMCRO get their “Omar Season 3” moment via the town asserting its own authority vs. the Sons with Charming PD and what not. But if this season ends with their mayoral candidate in charge and everything fine, I’ll be disappointed.
To end on a positive note, I do believe Sutter won’t do to an FX show what happened to quality startups like “Nip/Tuck” and “Rescue Me”, which burned brightly for a few seasons before dying a creative death for the rest of their runs. He’s arguably one of the top active show runners right now along side Matt Weiner and David Simon, with just a bit more self-aware pulp to him.
Let’s face it – part of the problem Sutter and crew have with this series is that it would best have taken place a few decades ago, when outlaw biker gangs and IRA rebels were more prominent and “relevant,” for lack of a better word.
The Belfast story is turning out okay because the writers have devised a world where the Sons have power there – and so it’s not that they are going to be powerless fish in a big pool. And there’s going to be lots of backstory that we learn about John Teller and that should be interesting.
As to the person who said we don’t want to see them fight the Mayans every eposide – that’s true. But there’s ways to keep the story locally and make it thrilling. First season episodes such as Giving Back and Fun Town and Patch Over all did that.
Still, love the series. Would like to see some old story lines resolved (where’s Darby, who killed LuAnn, etc.). Just hope we start having some episodes that are more complete unto themselves.
I thought the best shows from the first season were the ones that
I was obviously kidnapped mid-sentence and taken to some remote location, where I will hopefully learn to proofread.
Heh-heh. Please come back soon. Seriously, this is not a test. No proof reading needed as far as we get your drift. :)
while I agree with the comment, and I do feel a little like you do that there is not enough invested in the Irish characters for us to really care or understand the conflict but this episode does give us a few hints; to borrow from politics, the father and the council has become the president, and Jimmy is congress, we see this because Jimmy tells us that it is his earning that funds the effort. Not only that the little scene with the prospect’s old lady also shows that Samcro Ireland is practically in Jimmy’s pocket, so in essence, Ashby and the council, are not only losing to Jimmy in that he owns SAMCROW home and abroad, he controls the cash flow, and now their only deterrent which was the military, is been overrun by Jimmy’s recruiting effort. They cannot kill Jimmy without both sides suffering, but with an outside group. They can pick up the pieces, and control what is left. It is a win win. Jimmy would have swollen the ranks with soldiers who are dreaming of free Ireland, SAMCROW charmin gets blamed, and SAMCROW Ireland will lose face, as the default protective arm, and their Gun connection, and position. It is brilliant albeit all this is clear supposition. I wish they actually told us this, but it is what I have inferred.
My provider just doesn’t want me to watch SOA. I lost sound about half way through. Similar problems last week in that I lost the picture. :(
Anyway, I agree that it’s hard to convince us that we care about the people of Belfast, without actually seeing these people. If I could just put some faces with these ideas I could totally buy into it.
Would it be that hard to film a bunch of kids receiving guns and being schooled by Jimmy O with lies and empty promises? I would love it if they could show the kids who are fighting for Ireland.
Ok, I just said the same thing 3 different ways. I should never try to write before I wake up but I always feel like it’s now or never.
Also if it wasn’t for Alan’s reviews and the comments here I wouldn’t know what was going on in this show. That somehow works in Rubicon but it doesn’t in SOA for me.
What is it like for the viewers who aren’t reading about it? I never used to read about the shows I watched until I found Alan’s reviews. So it worries me that Sutter might loose viewers.
Maybe I’m just being paranoid after the fall out of LoneStar. It was terrible to see the way Fox dropped that show without even giving it half a chance. I felt so bad the Kyle Killen. You pour your soul into something, it’s like your baby. Yet it all goes to hell in 2 “bleeping” hours.
But Wait! Didn’t Father Ashby tell Maureen the Abel was with another family? So why in the world is Abel sitting in what looks like a black market baby orphanage? I know one of you alluded to this in a previous comment, but I didn’t want it to get lost, it’s important.
You have rows of babies in cribs with what looked like numbers on the cribs , and a woman sitting behind a desk counting a lot of cash, plus a few other people standing around. It looked like a thriving business to me. Were there any nuns there? I didn’t see them if so. (I was distracted with trying to restore sound.)
What’s up with that?
Agree about the SOA getting to Belfast being dragged out. The beauty of a show like Breaking Bad is how 99% of the time nothing gets dragged out, and if next week doesn’t end with the MC being on a plane to Ireland, I’ll be disappointed.
Still a good show, and Katey Sagal is amazing.
I totally agree with your comment about Breaking Bad. The very second Breaking Bad starts, I’m on the edge of my seat, wondering what I’m looking at, what it means, and where in the hell it’s going! And things move at break neck speed for the most part. If you happen to look away from the TV, you’ve missed something big.
I’m a few weeks behind here, so it’s possible no one will even read this. But, I’ve had that same thought comparing Breaking Bad to SOA, specifically with the plotline with the cousins last season in BB. Vince Gilligan said that the sudden resolution to their story came because while they thought the characters were great, they also felt that there was nowhere left to go with them than to that confrontation. They could have dragged it out all season, but decided to just wrap it up and move on to other developments. They didn’t want to just spin the wheels even though they were compelling characters. I respect that decision a lot, and honestly think we’re in a similar situation with the search for Abel. Let’s stop wasting time, deal with it, and move the story along.
I really hope Gemma is able to tell the SAMCRO about Abel’s whereabouts, but it does seem like it maybe delayed for the reason’s Alan mentioned. I hope not.
This season so far hasn’t been near the level of season 2, but hopefully things pick up from here.
All that being said, this was probably the best ep so far this season.
@Leo,
For some reason I couldn’t reply to your comment a second time because I had already replied to it once….?
What I meant to say was, “No proof reading needed as LONG as we get your drift.” :sigh: (I guess it’s only appropriate that I should screw up my sentence.)
positives of the episode for me were Tig’s funny scenes, Jax’ scene with Tara and him helping out Clay.
Ever since I read Sutter’s thoughts on this season I have been worried and so far my skepticism seems to have been warranted. The able story is dragging on and nobody really knows (or at least Sutter fails to make us care) what’s going on in Belfast.
I agree with most folks that the Abel storyline is going on too long, but I did feel that this episode made sense of the Ireland storyline for the first time. Gemma’s scene with her dad was heartbreaking, and I also thought this was one of the funnier episodes the show has done. Overall, I mostly felt that everything was finally working together for the first time this season.
Until the end. While I understand Gemma’s bad heart and the current ridiculous stress levels make her heart attack (or whatever it was) completely believable, I still felt a pang of Now what?? I guess my biggest problem with this show is the pacing of the disasters. There’s just one thing after another, without a lot of time to process or deal with the fallout from what’s already happened. I just wish Sutter gave his catastrophes a bit more time to breathe, instead of piling them on so quickly. I think the emotional resonance would be stronger if there was just a tiny bit less going on at once.
One reason I don’t like the Belfast storyline is that the Irish accents are so difficult to understand. We replayed several scenes and could only figure out part of the dialog even after three tries. Frustrating! I’m staying with the show mainly because Katey Sagal is such an amazing actress. Her scene at the nursing home was tremendous.
not to be pedantic but why were euro’s used as money in the scene with half sacks ex? the women at the end in the orphanage was counting pound notes, so the production team obviously must have known what currency is used in belfast
mistake or clue??????
go have another look – they are definitely pound notes in the envelope – the one at the back is a ten pound note, the ones on the front look like twenties – definitely not euros, which are much narrower and totally different colours.
One point of confusion: When Gemma drives home, it seems to take all night, especially when we see sunshine when she goes into Abel’s room. But when she goes to the clubhouse, it’s night, and when Maureen calls (and with a five to six hour difference, that means it’s early evening for Gemma), it’s pitch dark.
Was the dark of the ride, then the light at Jax’s house just a continuity mistake, or am I missing something?
I think its a 4 hour time difference; they took her father to the home in the late afternoon, so I am guessing she left around 4pm – if she had to drive a few hours then say she got home around 7pm – wouldn’t that be dark (what time of year is it?); then the bikes would have left what, an hour later? (they had to get from the pharmacy-house back to wherever the old folks home is) so they end up driving into darkness while she is running around Charming looking for the kid. That would make Mo calling around 11pm which seems to fit with what is going on over there. So, unless it’s summer and doesn’t get dark til 10pm, it worked for me.
