‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Oiled’: Pinata party

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I get too godly for my collar…
“Even if I’m the devil, wouldn’t be the first time you shook my hand, Wayne.” -Jacob Hale
A lot of devils’ hands to be shook in “Oiled,” which introduces new alliances, new enemies and new locales and invites us all to keep up as best we can.
After a brief glimpse of Belfast during the “Dad’s Gonna Kill Me” montage last week, we spend an extended period of time there, getting to know Maureen, the woman Cameron left Abel with, and Father Kellan Ashby, who isn’t so godly for his collar that he can’t double as a leader of the local IRA faction. And we see that Ashby and Jimmy O, while members of the same organization, don’t have the same agenda, as the priest defies Jimmy’s orders to keep things quiet and arranges for the very public display of Cameron’s body.
Jacob offers Unser a deal to pick his successor, and after the carnage of season two and the season three premiere, you can see Wayne beginning to recognize that Jacob, while selfish and untrustworthy, has a point about his old arrangement with SAMCRO seeming more obsolete and dangerous all the time.
We learn that the group who shot up the wake were members of an MC in nearby Lodi who are about to be swallowed up by the Mayans, presenting another potential war for the Sons at the worst possible moment. And we also meet the representatives of the friendly African-American MC in Lodi, the Grim Bastards (led by Michael Beach from “Third Watch”).
Tig hooks up with Gemma’s father’s nurse Amelia, but things get awkward when Nate shoots Tig in a fit of dementia, Amelia figures out that Gemma is a fugitive with a large reward attached, and Gemma has to make her a prisoner.
And then there’s that new Jax/Clay alliance I talked to last week. Jax began the series feeling ambivalent about the culture of violence that had built up around SAMCRO. Now he’s the angriest, most violent Son of them all, and Clay continues to cultivate that. As Clay tells Bobby – who sees what’s happening between stepfather and stepson, and isn’t the least bit comfortable with it – “I’m helping him through it.”
After the intense grief and then shockingly violent climax of “So,” “Oiled” is a more purely expositional episode. It still has time for vintage “Sons” touches like the way the Sons treat the leader of the rival MC, but mainly the episode has to lay out much of the complicated web the characters are going to make their way through over the course of this third season. So it wasn’t as gripping – in particular, our lack of knowledge of the Ashby/Jimmy O dynamic and Jimmy O’s much-discussed plan makes it hard at this point to really grab onto the Belfast/IRA scenes, despite the presence of strong actors like Titus Welliver and Paula Malcomson – but it was necessary. Now we know most of the players, and the stakes, and we’ll get to see if Jax is right when he worries that “It’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.”
Knowing the way this show, and this MC, rolls, is there any way Jax’s words aren’t prophetic?
Some other thoughts on “Oiled”:
• I know Unser has always been lenient on the Sons, but letting Jax walk out of jail after beating a man half to death in front of a bunch of cops and a few dozen other witnesses? That’s the sort of thing that feels more appropriate to the last show where Dayton Callie played a frontier lawman.
• Speaking of Sons avoiding prosecution, Unser reminds the Sons, and us, that Zobelle’s daughter had a gun on her when Gemma shot her, which seems to be laying the groundwork for how Gemma will avoid the one murder charge if/when the Sons manage to get Stahl to recant on the other one. Of course, we know that the Polly shooting wasn’t in any way self-defense, but I imagine by the time that mess unravels itself, it won’t much matter.
• Another unlikely alliance: Margaret the hospital administrator reaches out to Jax to try to keep Tara from quitting. I didn’t like the show’s use of Margaret last season as a strawman villain, the cliched administrator who’s just there to make the doctors’ jobs harder, so I was pleased to see her get some more humanity here – to tell Tara, even as the bruises on her own face are still fresh, that whatever their personal issues are, this podunk hospital needs a doctor of her talents – but I almost wonder if the scene with Jax took things too far in the other direction.
• Think we’re ever going to find out why Tig is so scared of dolls?
• Got a big kick out of Chuck’s fingerlessness being a useful distraction in a hospital setting, and also Juice’s reaction to their bounty hunter friend’s target getting hit by a car. (“Damn hybrids! Dangerous!”)
• Because of all the drama both characters have been going through for the last season-plus, it’s rare that we get to see a Jax/Gemma conversation that’s relatively light and playful, but it’s nice to be reminded of the grown-up relationship of equals the two have.
• Though Opie has mostly found peace and happiness with Lyla, it’s clear from his reaction to seeing her video at the porn shop that he’s still not entirely right with his old lady’s profession.
• This week’s songs included “Into They Hands” by The Celtic Rangers, “Nasty Girls” by Fiona Locke and “Sincerely” by The Maguire Sisters.
What did everybody else think?
I literally had to put my face a foot away from my tv to understand what the Irish were saying throughout this episode.
Closed Captioning is Your Friend, for SOA, MM and lots of dialogue-heavy but quiet shows. Turn it on today!
I couldn’t understand a damn thing the priest or cam said and my grandfather was off the boat irish. I don’t know, maybe it was just me but I thought the accents were way over the top.
Oh, I thought they were fairly authentic to the Belfast brogue! I’m from Dublin and even we have trouble understanding that thick North accent sometimes.
Alan, after seeing Charlie Utter, Trixie, and Silas Adams, I’ve got a very special request: would you consider giving “Deadwood” the rewind treatment in future summers? If ever a show could be enhanced with your analysis, it would be “Deadwood”.
I second this motion! Very much! You’ve spoken of your admiration for the show and its creator before I believe, but I don’t think you ever did a formal review. It would be great for one of your summer reviews!
Alan reviewed Deadwood for the NJ Star-Ledger when it was playing (that’s how I discovered him). I’d imagine you can find them after a search on the site. But a rewind would be awesome!
he already reviewed it. check the blog
Really? I thought he only had reviews of Season 3 available.
I went to the old blog site and did a search for deadwood and all that came up was three articles about Lost. So I don’t know which site you’re referring to-specifics would be nice. Looking forward to tonight’s episode!
the priest wasn’t faking an accent so it wasn’t “over the top”. Same actor played Hamish’s dad in Braveheart. He’s Scottish.
if he is scottish, how is he not faking an Irish accent?
A Belfast accent isn’t too far removed from a Scottish one to begin with . . .
so did they kill cam because they didnt want the sons or jimmy to get their hands on him? because it would be too brutal? Thats what i gathered from that the best i could, the accents were rough…
Reply to comment…
my impression was that they killed cam because he and edmund had given up jimmy o to the atf.
Both of these. He was a rat so he had to die, but he would have suffered prolonged torture if the Sons or Jimmy had killed him, and wouldn’t have received last rites.
Finally Kurt BROUGHT IT! Yayyyyy!!!!This was a fantastic episode where finally the guys weren’t just whiny losers but were smarter, and winning some battles instead of just being beat down all the time.
Priceless–“damn hybrids” unexpected–the hospital admin—rockin’: “We’lll finish this conversation later (Jax to Tara) wow! This was hot stuff!
Finally, an episode with some unexpected twists, sure didn’t see the priest coming, or the Dad with the shotgun.
Thanks Kurt for renewing my faith in the Sons. Hasn’t been this good since Season 2 with the truck into the motel room to rescue Tig.
Also I am NO LONGER disappointed since Season One! Hooray!
Will have to change my login name now to Rockin Season Three!
it was NOT a shotgun; tig would probasbly be DEAD if it was. it looked like a small-caliber rifle (.22?).
First, the over-the-top fake Irish accents on the non-Irish actors are just bad. Noticed it right away in season 1, and it’s just gotten worse. Too much affectation with the dialect and whatnot. It also clouded the understanding of what they were saying and I can usually understand Irish actors talking in their native accent just fine. Others here have already mentioned this, so I thought I’d back them up and hope that maybe Sutter fixes this problem in the coming episodes.
Second, I kinda love it that Bobby Elvis is the conscience of this club right now. He’s been moving towards that role since season 1, but slowly, and now he’s stepping up. As soon as Clay said that line about the pinata party I thought it went a little too far and then Bobby stepped in to ask what’s going on-so glad Sutter included that immediate recognition by that character of what’s wrong with the scenario.
Lots of backstory being revealed bit by bit, and I’m surprised at the rapid offing of Cameron. Seems like the IRA could easily return the baby now and make amends, but this is tv and the start of a new season, so of course Abel will be figuring into some scheme by the IRA. That makes me a little uncomfortable-a baby in peril out of revenge, ok maybe, but now that the revenge issue is known to be false, their continued possession of Abel in Ireland is for no good reason at all except to drive the plot. I’m interested to see how they handle this aspect of the storyline.
My favorite line of the night goes to Tig: a little lube is just the humane thing to do. Good advice for all men out there!
Excellent point about Bobby. I felt better knowing he wasn’t siding with Clay. And it’s fitting that it would be Bobby.
Thanks for the clarification about the IRA and how they could easily return Abel now. It crossed my mind too but I assumed I was missing something. Apparently not. Like you said it will be interesting to see how Kurt Sutter plays this one out.
Between missing the first few minutes, FX cutting out on me in the middle, and also not understanding what people were saying, even within SAMCRO, I don’t know what to think. Close Captioning is going to be a must from now on.
I did enjoy Tig in the pink bathrobe. And Tara’s resolve to do what she damn well thought best in regards to helping Tig and Gemma.
I agree that scene with Tara’s boss and Jax was a bit of a speed bump. Still, whenever anything good happens for anyone in “SOA”, I grab on to them ’cause their so few and far between.
I’ll feel better once I get a handle on SOA again. I could use a refresher for who’s who at least in the IRA group if not more.
So happy to see another face from “Third Watch”, a show that was in many ways, before it’s time.
I’m gonna try the Belfast scenes again w/ closed caption, but CC is sometimes unreliable w/ US accents.
It’s worth a try. Please let me know what you find out.
I still can’t find the CC option for my TV. It’s a new TV, but I figured CC was pretty much standard equipment?
I’ll give the CC a try tomorrow.
I just bought a Sony Bravia LCD a few weeks ago, and I’ve had a Samsung LED for a few years. Both have “CC” buttons on the remote. Try looking at your owner’s manual. If you can’t find it, I’m sure they have a copy online.
Carter, Ok, so there *should* be CC button one on the remote. My last TV was 20 years old so I hadn’t a clue. (yep, 20 years old, not a typo.)
The TV came with a disk that has the manual on it. Only problem is, the instructions say the disk/manual only works with PCs and I have a Mac.
But I didn’t think about an on-line manual, I’ll try that.
Thanks!
Oh and Sony Bravia? That’s my dream TV if I had been able to choose. Maybe next time.
I just really hope this Abel storyline is resolved in the next couple of episodes because I’m not seeing any way they can justify it continuing without looking ridiculous. And, unfortunately, I also had a serious problem understanding some of the dialogue. Had to put my ear right up to the television a few times.
I agree, but Alan’s pre-season 3 interviews suggested that it went at least 4 episodes, so I imagine they’re sticking with that.
I wondered the same thing about Able, but figured I had missed something. Good to know I didn’t and that I’m not the only one who thinks it would be a problem. But, Kurt Sutter is too smart not to have thought of that also.
2nd episode someone got hit by a car. I hope it happens in the third one too.
Damn Hybrids!!
Was watching the office before this came on. The duel episode with andy and dwight. Andy uses his hybrid to sneak up on dwight. I could help but flash to Oscar saying “good move, you can’t hear the engine” after Juice said they were dangerous.
Write a comment…
Um, forgot to write the comment. Meant to say that I agree with Nick about hoping the baby issue is resolved soon. Would hate to see this dragged out. Loved this episode, but along with others here, I could not understand half of what was said by the Irish. Upping the volume only made it worse!
The fear of dolls is something Kurt Sutter has that he decided to add into a character? I read that in an interview I’m pretty sure, so it probably doesn’t have any story relevance other than being kinda funny
It’s a phobia Sutter actually has in real life, as I understand it, so I think he’s just adding it so he as a writer relates to the character more. It’ll be interesting to see whether he explains it, and how, on the show.
“I want everyone to know….cammy hayes came home”
I really like the irish element, those are some really serious people they added and im definitely interested in seeing alot more of them. Hard as they were to understand, those were the best scenes of the night, that church scene at the end was haunting.
Hi, I think your review was spot on so the only thing I wanted to add was Tig and dolls..the minute I saw the seen I remembered when he took the mushrooms and was holding the doll and crying about Donna. That lead to him and Opie having it out. I think the dolls are simply a trigger of those emotions.
Other wise is any one else sick of all the darn commercials!!!! almost 20 minutes of them.
Most shows with commercial breaks are around 42 minutes – so almost 20 minutes of commericals during the hour is spot-on usual. I think it’s that we’re all just axious to see more of the show (or maybe that some of the breaks were longer than others)
Tig was afraid of dolls before that. He was supposed to kill opie but couldn’t in a warehouse full of dolls. I think that is when it was first addressed. Good to see continuity though
Regarding the hospital administrator: I agree that last season she was a bit over the top… but that’s exactly why I felt that the scenes last night seemed so false. It certainly looked personal last season when HA confronted Tara, otherwise it wouldn’t have gone so far. For her to say now that it had always and only been “for the good of the hospital,” means that she’s lying, that she’s rethought her position (in which case, I’d say that Tara asserting herself must not have been a bad thing after all) or that they are retconning HA’s motivations to move it in a different direction now that Tara’s career as a doctor has kind of been backed into a corner. I’m going with explanation #3.
I hope the administrator was setting stupid Tara up for some well-deserved pay back!
I was at a friend’s house last night watching and I couldn’t find the CC button. I had problems understanding the dialogue too.
I had to laugh at Tig turning all the doll figurine’s around and Juice’s hybrid comment. I also laughed at Bobby’s ex, Precious, giving him a shiner. I love Bobby (we know he knows how to handle the books) but give some monetary support for your kids.
Now as pointed out, Clay is using full advantage of the “stolen child” to bring out Jax’s explosive nature at every turn. What I wonder is how far the rabbit hole will Jax go down?
I have no problem with Jax going through changes but I do not want to see an all violent, quick trigger decision making person come out this mess.
He obviously been very short with Tara but he was almost too authoritative when he told her to stay put.
All of SAMCRO goes to the mat when needed, it’s part of the life. I like that some have internal struggles, even Tig, to humanize their personalities.
Why wouldn’t Jimmy O want to return the child? Has he no shred of humanity? Even if he wants to use leverage to get something he wants, do it. Jimmy appears very cunning and heartless, I remember his threats last season. I saw Chibs looking him up and down.
I see many conflicts rising.
I think with any show, if you start looking too closely you’re going to find some logic flaws. What I like about the show last night was that it finally showed the Sons becoming empowered again. Hopefully this year will be a blend of the fun of the first season, and some of the depth of the second.
Grim Bastards rock the Big Hoggs saddle bags and all….
The one thing that drives me crazy about this show is the geography. San Joaquin County (“Sanwa” as Unser refers to it) is real and pan flat except for the southwest corner which is rolling grassland. Stockton and Lodi are real towns in the county with their centers only 15 miles apart (and with their outer edges probably about 5 miles apart. Charming just doesn’t fit here. It would be much better to just create a fictitious county in the Sierra foothills which would somewhat match the Southern California location shots.
I suppose this sensitivity arises from my having bicycled for years all over Central California, including the area where the show is supposedly set.
I live in San Francisco, and I disagree with this thought. It adds a lot for us to have some of the action set in Oakland, Lodi, and other real places. A completely fictitious county wouldn’t be as interesting.
Why doesn’t Tig have a grim reaper tattoo on his back?
I too had trouble following the Irish dialogue. I thought about putting on CC, but then figured I would be reading Alan’s review anyway so…