‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Turning and Turning’: Did somebody say deal?

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I’m in a position of influence…
“We gotta get to Belfast.” -Jax
Well hip-hip-hooray.
Some of my objections to the recent delays about getting the Sons to Belfast weren’t about impatience with delays in general, but with these specific, clearly artificial delays. I have no problem waiting to see Jax in Ireland if there’s a legitimate, interesting reason for him to have to wait, as opposed to this whole recent business with the phone numbers.
“Turning and Turning” finally told Jax where he needs to go, but it was also a compelling episode that didn’t have me wishing we could get the hell out of Charming already.
In particular, Jax’s secret alliance with Agent Stahl was not something I expected, and a development that should keep things lively for the rest of the season. It’s remarkable how Stahl’s role in the show has evolved. Originally, she was brought in as a counterpoint to the Jay Karnes character – an ATF agent who was a thorn in the club’s side, but not nuts – and then Big Otto smashed her face into a table, Donna got killed, etc., and now Stahl is crazier and more problematic for Jax than Kohn ever was. There’s the danger that she becomes a caricature – the evil butch lesbian who will betray you every single time – but that final scene at her home showed that Jax has figured out how vulnerable she’s become after last year’s disasters. A lot of what she says to Gemma and company is a show being put on by a desperate woman, and while I’m sure this deal will blow up in Jax’s face a time or 12, if he goes in knowing what Stahl’s about and how little power she really has right now, he just might be able to pull off this Hail Mary that would bring Abel home, put Jimmy O in prison, spring Gemma and leave the Sons with only brief sentences on the gun charges (to be served between seasons three and four, no doubt).
And whenever Jax does get to Ireland, the show’s made it pretty clear that he’s going to find out some ugly things about his dad. Will it just be that JT had an affair with Maureen, and is presumably the father of Maureen’s daughter? That would certainly be rough enough given Jax’s hero worship of the guy, and thematically appropriate for a season about fathers and sons. But since the show has already told us about JT and Maureen, and hasn’t been subtle about her daughter, I wonder if Sutter and company are waiting to spring something even bigger on us and Jax at the same time. Then again, maybe it is what it is. After all, lots of you were predicting that Tara was pregnant after her behavior in recent episodes, and Gemma got her to confirm it here. (Because Gemma always knows about other people, if not herself.)
The episode, meanwhile, did a nice job of tending to the non-Belfast storylines. The club runs afoul of the Mayans and their puppet club (and Juice again fulfills his role as the SAMCRO punching bag), and Unser explains that with the recent local arrest, “I gotta be a cop for a while,” which takes away the club’s most useful power in any kind of war with a rival MC. So whomever gets left behind for the Belfast trip will not be bored.
“Turning and Turning” didn’t have some of the emotional high points of last week’s episode, but from the standpoint of the season’s larger plots, it left me much more satisfied, and eager to move on to whatever comes in next week’s episode.
Some other thoughts:
• I felt after Margaret’s last experience that the show had maybe taken the character too far in the other direction from her two-dimensional season two characterization – that even a perfectly sympathetic and professional woman would take it personally if a co-worker slapped her around and threatend her kids. But so long as we stick to the company line that Tara’s a first-rate surgeon who makes a second-rate hospital better, I think that runner works.
• Kenny Johnson hasn’t come back yet as Kozik, but in the interim, we got another “The Shield” alum in David Marciano, who played Juice’s weird friend The Chicken Man. Marciano’s just funny, and I’m always happy to see him working.
• I can’t have been the only one who was continually distracted by the fact that Gemma’s nurse was a dead ringer for Edie Falco on “Nurse Jackie,” can I?
• The business with the old boxing gym will surely come back. Should we assume that the corporate interests trying to buy up the block are with Jacob Hale, or someone else?
• Getting back to Stahl for a moment, shouldn’t she be pushing for Gemma’s deal to go through? Without it, Gemma has no motivation to play along with her story, and while Gemma’s version might not convince a jury, it sure as hell could be damaging with Stahl’s displeased ATF bosses.
• Also, does Stahl’s girlfriend have an Irish accent, or am I just starting to hear random accents because of all the Belfast scenes?
• The scene where Jax takes out Jimmy O’s man Luke was oddly-edited, and briefly gave me the impression that Jax had come with other Sons, one of whom was calling to him from off-camera right as we went to commercial.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was a fantastic episode. It’s this kind of wheeling and dealing that makes SOA great.
However, I’m kind of tired of Stahl and was hoping that Jax was writing down her tags to send a hit on her or something. That character just pisses me off too much.
I wondered if the suit(s) that were trying to buy up the gym were with Zobel, in that the gym owner would certainly know Hale to name him, and Zobel probably wasn’t going to let his daughter’s death slide. But maybe he wouldn’t want to come back to town.
I agree because this happened in the past. It fits the timeline. They asked how long ago the stores closed down, one was a month ago, the other two weeks before I think so that matches when Zobel first came to town. I wouldn’t be surprised if Zobel owns that whole block and pops back up at the most inopportune moment.
I agree with the above comment, i cannot take stahl anymore, her face, her mannerisms , everything about her and i just want her brutally killed….and with everything shes done to this club, got donna killed, got jax baby kidnapped, framed gemma, if these guys were the bad asses they are supposed to be they would end this bitch, fed or no fed, im tired of seeing them take it in the ass from her.
I might think to professionally, but doesn’t a biker and a possible bikers baby interfere w/ the career and reputation of a young talented surgeon. People with the skills and gift to save lives usually do not let their high school loves stand in the way of a prominent career. Let alone being a doctor is what she wanted sooooooo badly in the first place. No ethical person who took an oath to always help and heel can not sleep at night with someone who kills so easily, even if it’s for the right reason. It’s crazy and selfish to give up on all the lives tara could save for 1 man. Woman (surgeons) are smarter than that. It’s an insulting sub plot to an otherwise smart show.
Tara has had a hard time dealing with where she fits into the club life before. Even Jax is trying to push her away. But the bottom line is… love is love and it doesn’t care if Jax is in an MC and Tara is a doctor. This doesn’t make Tara or the show stupid. It makes her human.
No one thinks that tara or love is at all “stupid” and their feeling for each other are genuine and sweat. But to have the rare talent to save lives and do it well is a gift that needs not to be sacrificed for the love of someone you left for this exact reason. People have to make adult decisions based on their personal and professional futures. That’s all.
Oops, that’s SWEET not sweat. HAHAHA. Hope You knew that already tho. Lol
You apparently didn’t hear about the female astronaut that drove in diapers across country to allegedly kidnap her lover’s new girlfriend.
Obsession happens to males as well as females & we do stupid things – being a highly trained professional doesn’t circumvent being human.
Cindy, your comparison to the astronaut Lisa Nowak has NOTHING to do with these comments. No one thinks these characters have obsessive feelings, we think they truly love each other. But they have very different lives and paths. Her career was once important enough to leave him and Charming. We all think they’ll conjure a way that she can balance both the love for her outlaw and saving lives on the show. But realistically it would most likely not work out so well.
I slightly feel sorry for Tara, because she’s 4th on his list of important people in his life. Yet, she does have a child with Jax this may bump her up in his estimation. I still think that the writers have too many subplots and loose ends, but I am looking forward to getting more history on Jax’s father in north-Ireland and how he met his demise, something which the writers are dragging out and hopefully for an excellent payoff.
Ya know; if Stahl stalls on her deal with Jax(sorry for the unintended iliteration. I’ll do better next time), he can always send Opie over to remind her that the outlaw showed mercy. Another excellent episode.
I’m calling right now that the sons will end up in jail at the break as you suggest, but that when they get out Jacob Hale will have cleaned up Charming as the mayor with the Sons out of the picture.
Also, I heard the irish accent on stahl’s partner in the car scene but not the house scene.
I’ve always had the impression that there was something suspicious about the death of Jax’s father and that Clay and Gemma may have betrayed him. That could be tied in with Ireland somehow and it’d certainly be smething they wouldn’t want Jax to uncover. I’m just speculating though I have no information. Also, my 1 complaint is that they let Clay and Jax have virtually unlimited access to Gemma’s hotel room. She is in custody for 2 counts of homocide, you’d think they’d want to restrict her access to known felons.
Completely agree about Jax’s dad and the Irish connection. I think that might be the season finale revelation. Perhaps Jax’s feud with the Army and his deal with Stahl makes them reveal the secrets.
Considering the fact that Sutter is using Hamlet as a loose basis for the show it is safe to say that Clay and Gemma probably did betray him.
I mean loose influence not basis. Check out wikipedia’s article on sons and the mention of Shakespearean influence by Ron Perlman as well as examples of references that have already been made.
@Lance I don’t think the Hamlet influences have ever been much of a secret. The connection was made extremely over throughout Season 1 in particular. I think most critics and viewers actually preferred when the series started to move away from that structure and expand its world. I do agree that Clay and Gemma likely were involved in John Teller’s death, I just hope that Sutter has an unexpected way for that betrayal to have occurred.
It’s pretty explicitly stated that there’s something in Northern Ireland they don’t want Jax to find out. In the hospital Gemma says to Clay, “stones will get overturned”
Agreed Alan, even though I don’t watch Nurse Jackie, everytime she popped in the room I thought it was Edie Falco. And the cut to commercial after Jax took out Luke was really jarring and the editing seemed a little off.
Definitely my favorite episode of the season. Finally we can see (kind of) where this is all going, and that there is a plan that can work to take care of so many of the problems that have been piling up.
Buying into TV fantasty and putting aside the obvious fact that in the real world Stahl wouldn’t have the power deliver on her promise- I thought the deal was great. You could finally see how the club and Gemma are going to catch a break, and I am hoping that it doesn’t come back to bite Jax at the end.
Loved everything about the show EXCEPT Tara being pregnant. Oh so soap opera, and it seems so counter to what we know about Tara. Also another complication thrown into the mix when we already have so much going on. But I’ll trust Sutter that he’ll put it all together in a satisfying way later on.
As to who is buying up charming – I think the inference is Jacob Hale – didn’t he have partners who tried to do something like that earlier? But I wouldn’t be surprised if we are just being led to think it’s him, and that the reason Sobel survived last season is because he wants his revenge.
Looking forward to next week. And I look forward to Juice getting his cut back.
I
I thought the people buying up Charming were with Hale. They mentioned last season that he wanted to work with Zoebelle to do that.
I thought Stahl is a bisexual rather than a straight up lesbian, given her sexual appetite for both genders.
Given all the baby themes, I’m starting to think that the big secret in Belfast is that Gemma is not the biological mother of Jax.(maybe it’s Maureen who’s the real mother, or maybe she knows who the real mother of Jax is). Note that she refers to Jax as “JT’s boy” to Gemma, who instantly corrects her by saying “MY boy”.
And, heh, maybe that explains why Jax’s accent is a bit odd. :D
Except they both have that genetic heart defect. We’ve been told there is a Hamlet theme – which means Gemma is the mom, but she somehow betrayed JT. And Jax will find out. (If we’re sticking even loosely to the Hamlet story.)
Gemma faking a pregnancy for this long seems a little off even by Sons of Anarchy standards.
Oh, I didn’t mean Gemma faked a pregnancy, more that perhaps there’s more to the Gemma’s backstory than her coming into Charming with a baby and a man. It’t not impossible that JT had the baby with someone else, and then got on with Gemma. (though I admit maybe I missed stuff back in season 1. I don’t remember the exact history).
As mentioned, it just seems like Gemma and Clay must be worried about something more than Maureen being JT’s fling at one point, and while Gemma/Clay maybe murdered/had a hand in JT’s death, that is too predictable and expected (since it is Hamlet-esque after all. I would be more surprised if JT didn’t die by their hands).
So, hee, had to make a crazy guess.
Belinda, Gemma has to be Jax’s mother. As Leo said, Gemma, Jax, Abel and Jax’s late brother all share the same genetic heart defect.
There’s an old saying I heard a long time ago:
“Mommy…Baby. Daddy…Maybe.”
In other words, there is never any doubt as to who the mother of the child is, since she’s the one who gives birth to the kid. However, you can never truly be certain about the father.
In all honesty, I really hope there is no Darth Vader-Luke Skywalker-esque “Jax, I AM YOUR FATHER” conclusion at the end of this season.
I have to crow a little (pun intended). I saw the deal with Stahl at the end of last season. Really, how else could they get Gemma totally free of a double homicide without Stahl’s help? I didn’t realize that Stahl would be so demoted; I just thought they’d find some way to threaten her since they know the truth. But like Alan said, they’ll be multiple double-crosses I’m sure.
Again, poor Tara, and maybe because it’s Gemma who can lure anyone into her insane logic, but I found myself wondering why Tara hadn’t done more to stop Cameron, even risking her own life, especially after her emphatic assertion to Jax that he was hers too. But of course, that’s crazy and I don’t blame Tara at all, but then I did feel that doubt of her that Jax has. And that’s good writing/acting because I love Tara.
Hopefully the bulky part of her pregnancy will be concurrent with the jail sentences in the magic time in between seasons.
I was hoping Alan would go with “Just as soon as I get out of this cheap onesy.”
Also meant to add that I love Chucky, and have to say that the security guard at the warehouse was the most incompetent employee EVER. How long was that door open? And did Tig really seem legit to this guy? Silly how Tig and Chucky got in, but loved the fact that Tig saved Chucky and that they now have something over the Mayans.
Can’t wait till next week. I want to know the secrets in Ireland, and I want to eventually see Stahl get hers, and I do think that is going to happen. And then after all this – the Sons have to get Charming back. But maybe that’s what Clay will be busy with when Jax and some of the others are in Belfast.
I just realized I spend way too much time thinking about this show.
From the start this episode had a different feel to it; like it carried more weight story telling wise. I had mixed emotions about Jax’ deal with Stahl. I didn’t know weather to cheer him on for do anything to save his family and club, but at the same time he’s turning snitch, and he can’t be 100% right with himself. Drama!! As always, when I expect the show to go a certain direction, Sutter & Co. flip the script and I love it!!! Awesome episode! One note, since Juice’s cut got taken away, how will that affect his status within the club? Will he have to take revenge on the bikers who jacked him?
I’m sleepy, so not much to say, except that it’s always nice to see Marciano (I loved him on Due South), and if I’m not mistaken, the old man at the gym was the same guy who played Nishka in two episodes of Firefly.
Great episode, and I like the developments.
Alan asks:
â€¢ The scene where Jax takes out Jimmy O’s man Luke was oddly-edited, and briefly gave me the impression that Jax had come with other Sons, one of whom was calling to him from off-camera right as we went to commercial.
What did everybody else think?”
It sure looked like there was another Son (who we spot briefly from the back) who took out the driver when he bent down to look in the hood, and then we see Jax immediately run over and get Jimmie’s number one guy (what’s his name again?) My bet would be that it’s Chips – he hates Jimmy more than anyone else and he’s Jax closest friend, outside of Ope. Plus, Chibs came close to making a deal for the good of the club last season, didn’t he? I would think that Jax would have someone that had his back through all this.
If we are supposed to think Jax was alone that was horrible editing.
Thinking about this point again – while standing on her porch talking to Jax, Stahl makes some comment about Juice helping out Jax by hacking in to the DMV data base to get her home address. Jax doesn’t deny or affirm. Yet the person helping out Jax (if there was a person) was wearing a cut so we know it’s not Juice. Again I think it’s Chibs and suppose we’ll find out soon enough.
No, no, no — Stahl’s an evil *bisexual*, which means she needs killin’ ’cause she’ll betray everyone.
*sigh*
One step forward with Kale (who’s eeevil, but because he works for the Conspiracy, not ’cause he’s a confirmed bachelor), two steps back….
Yep, big sigh here…of course she’ gay or at least bi…why else would she hate these guys….
To follow up, I think the show took a big hit this season when the deputy, Hale, I think couldn’t come back as the actor moved on to something else.
The show was served by having a reasonable character opposed to the Sons.
Honest question, cgeye, so please don’t take it as a challenge: Why can’t the horrible ATF agent be bisexual or lesbian? Some people are just assholes, regardless of their orientation. I don’t recall the series ever doing anything to show that her interest in women had anything to do with her devious ways, so I’m not sure what the problem is.
Because sexual deviancy (which the Sons have in spades, even without Caracara) is a marker for Bad People on American TV. We see the good and the bad of the Sons, but we only see Stahl get worse and worse — and uses sex-baiting language as a specialty during interrogations.
Also, each and every procedural on TV today defines kink as a tool of the bad guys. The last time a good guy had a taste for more than vanilla sex was on HOMICIDE, and even then it was implied that his trauma led to bondage and bisexuality.
Stahl was shown as deviant just by receiving oral sex from Hale at her desk. That wasn’t just being frisky; that was a Federal agent capable of busting the entire town through a RICO action, getting sex from a cop whose department is an adjunct of that organized crime. They might have been consenting, but it’s borderline sexual harassment. Now, she has a girlfriend, when her status is even lower at her job and after her shenanigans set off a war that got her last lover killed. Pure Catherine Trammell, even if we don’t see the hoo-ha.
Lastly, good queers on TV act like Republicans in church — barely a peck on the cheek. WHITE COLLAR’s pet lezbo may have a tattoo on the arm, but her galpal — the broad who gave up her life in DC to move to NYC — is invisible, this when we see Peter’s wife when there’s no reason to be in an episode, and when we worship the shade of the conniving idiot that was Neal’s girlfriend. That shows a care for minor straight characters that minor queer characters still don’t get, because negative letters in a declining television market matter more.
Body counts of positive queer characters on TV don’t matter if they’re made of cardboard — and when more interesting queer characters fall back into the same stereotypes of bulldyke butches and slimy, treacherous bi’s, it’s a big step back, no matter what GLAAD says. Say what you will about the most deviant Son, Tig — and you can say a lot — when push comes to shove he is trustworthy to his club. Stahl will screw anyone over, as far as we’ve seen — and that plays to the stereotype. I hope to see that assumption disproved, because she’ll cease to be interesting if we know there’s no lever — no lover, no friend — to push her with, or we don’t see the toll being that alone can do, even to someone as faithless.
@cgeye – Do you happen to watch Rubicon? I’d be interested in your opinion about the Kale Ingram character.
@cgeye – I know first season was a while back, but I remember Tigs screwing over Opie pretty good.
And, the Secret in Belfast? Well, John Teller had to die somehow, and it makes sense that if a hit was ordered, that they’d use outside talent to do it — so outside that no gossip would cross the water, on pain of the ATF hearing all about the Irish bizness. That makes Jax’s deal all kinda sick — if all the secrets come out, there aren’t going to be many people left alive.
And, I’ve already said at Mo’s place, but a Jax capable of complex thought, sacrifice and long-term planning with a high degree of compartmentalization is like Don Draper sober — it’s so rare as to be welcome, but so intense that it’s hard to look at straight. I’m afraid he’ll punch an air marshall or something on the transcontinental flight, just to feel balanced….
The “deal” makes no sense for Stahl. As soon as she miraculously busts the IRA she has carte blanche over the FBI? If she takes back or alters her statement, she’s done for.
“Days of our Sons of Anarchy Lives”
Hee! I loved this show last year, but the quote from above from a TWOP poster made me giggle. I’m hanging on for now, but it is getting precariously close to soap, albeit well-written soap territory.
I’m hoping now that the season is moving, we’ll move from the brink of soap opera back to the show that was so extraordinary last year.
this was the first episode of the season where I felt as emotionally invested into what’s going on as I have the previous seasons.
It is so good to have Stahl back!! (caricature villain or not).
the good things:
– I thought it was nice that they followed up on last week’s story with the sale of the medicines/steroids. i find a completely new set of ‘local problems’ every week a bit tyring and often unbelievable (goes for last week’s A-Team like shootout as much as the porn star party). ]same goes for the mayans and their heroin trade in stockton storyline. good to see that this is moving along in the background. having said that, I don’t share this cult love for Chucky that so much of the internet seems to exhibit. him going ‘undervocer’ seemed pointless here, and seeing his two index fingers was funny once.
– I am finally working up a little interest in the Belfast story line, even though I am very apprehensive about SAMCRO going over there without it all being ridiculous.
– and of course the episode was all about Jax’ deal with Stahl. besides all the technical ‘is this real’ concerns that I find somewhat misplaced here, I think this is exactly what this show is all about. shades of grey! Jax potentially turning into the snitch of all snitches to save his son, his mom, and his club. just great! as he said ‘ If the club finds out, I’m dead’ (or something along those lines. He is violating one of their most important codes to save everything he loves. this is the kind of stuff why I fell in love with SoA in the first place. We’ll probably be dealing with the fallout from a couple of seasons down the road, when Stahl is long gone.
– Gemma: great to see her show flashes of her old self when she made Tara cry. first the ‘what if it had been YOUR son’ then the ‘is it Jax’?’. excellent. a couple of the scenes between her and Clay were great as well, when you could get a sense how much was at stake here, talking visitation rights etc.
the bad:
2 things that make it all a bit soap-opera-esque IMO. so you wanna bring in the Tara is pregnant story line, fair enough. but was her continued crying and throwing up recently necessary then. the point seemed a bit forced I thought, at this point in time many of us were just waiting to have it confirmed.
secondly, when Maureen’s daughter got all sassy on the phone with Jax I got the distinct feeling that again this was a not so subtle way of showing the viewer ‘yes, her and Jax have the same father’. I might of course be wrong, but if I am not I find that both of these points insult the viewers’ intelligence a bit. (a fine line with all these plots going on, I know).
– and lastly the chicken van. Bobby (and was it Ope?) were right there, surely they would have shot up the van once they’d opened the door and dropped a beaten, Juice? usually they are fairly trigger happy.
and before I go: I am convinced that Tara will lose the baby while the boys are in Belfast and not tell Jax. That way her and Gemma have a nice new little secret, and the (by now a bit repetitive) ‘is tra really part of the family’ story-line can stay intact for longer.
That was a straight up The Shield style episode, just fantastic. I’m on board with those thinking the Irish had something to do with JT’s death, which Gemma and Clay have always been suspicious about, and it was already strongly hinted that JT had a relationship with Maureen Ashby at some point, maybe cheating on Gemma. So Gemma wanted revenge, we’ve seen how absolutely psycho she is.
I’m also thinking there’s some outside maybe I’m not thinking how unrealistic it is chance that Jax isn’t Gemma’s son.
Maybe Jax will learn the truth about how his dad died?
I quite like Stahl’s character. It’s kind of like Chris Keller on Oz. He’s a rapist, but he’s badass and interesting. With Stahl, it’s a bit more conflicted because she’s done so many bad things to characters I like (Opie etc.) but there’s something very compelling about her screen presence that makes me want to see her screw someone over again.
And after reading all of these comments, maybe JT isn’t Jax’s father? I’m quite doubtful but I’m putting it out there. But I hope this isn’t true because I enjoy Jax and Gemma’s mother-son relationship very much. They make things look easy.
I loved this episode. It was good to see the plot fill out and get a break from the emotional roller coaster.
I can’t remember who made the comparison of a thinking Jax Teller to a sober Don Draper, but it was on point. Jax is at his best when he’s being strategic and not reactive. I absolutely loved him last night.
Tara’s preggers. I’m guessing she either miscarries or that there will be a large time lapse between seasons 3 and 4 where we won’t have to see her entire pregnancy. And I’m guessing she found out she was pregnant around Season two’s “Service” episode where she has that brief emotional melt down over needing to do more than “play house” with Jax.
Overall AGAIN Iâ€™m not a big fan of the episode. The activities are slow, the mechanics just donâ€™t make since and there are too many stupid mistakes I canâ€™t count them all! All I got to say is get me the F*** to Belfast!
Likes
Tig continues to be my comic relief and thank heavens for it! His scene on the fork lift was too funny and it felt like a moment out of Lavern and Shirley!
I seriously thought Chucky was going to skip into the warehouseâ€¦.funny
Charlie H continues to rock my acting world.
I like how the hospital administrator storyline has turned out and that she is woman enough to try and keep Tara for the good of the hospital
The final scenes with Jax were the best. Loved how he took matters into his own hands and decided to protect his family no matter the cost. Loved how he got Stahlâ€™s number so to speak and shows up at her house. Jax showed that he is a VERY smart man and put an AWESOME plan together to fix everything.
Liked the guy that played the Chicken Man. Alan S. mentioned that he played on The Shield but I never watched it. I remember him from a show called Due South which was super funny and he played a cop.
Dislikes
Taraâ€™s pregnancy. Iâ€™m not sure I like this storyline. Way too much going on to add this to the mix. Plus she is a doctor and itâ€™s highly unlikely she doesnâ€™t know how to properly used birth control. Plus Wendy â€œgot pregnantâ€ and thatâ€™s how Jax ended up with Abel. Just seems like too many unstable women trying to get there hooks into Jax. Which means I donâ€™t like the way Sutter is writing Tara b/c she is an educated woman and he writes her stupid and out of control like Gemma.
No interaction between Jax & Tara.
Quotes
Jax & Stahl –You takin your work home again? I guess I never learn.
Jax & Stahl –Itâ€™s just you and me JUNE
It was interesting to see Tara’s reaction to the hospital supervisor when the supervisor first congratulated Tara for saving the baby, and then told her that her request for leave was denied. Tara’s reaction was a *smile*. Interesting, and you could see it was the first affirmation she’s gotten from anyone in a long time. I wonder how this will play out.
The new MC colors were all brand new & shiny. I thought they had a MC consultant that would never let that fly.
It was my understanding that new colors were placed on the ground under the bike’s drip pan to soak up motor oil *before* they were ever worn the first time.
Love this show but one concern I have is the way Sutter makes all his characters have traits that are admirable in the criminal world. They are all smart, extremely loyal to their friends and family, never get scared or back down, and rarely betray the codes of the club (tho Jax did at the end). One of the great things about Sopranos was that Chase never lost sight of the fact that these were bad people. They were selfish, stupid, greedy, jealous, and at the end of the day they always acted in their own self-interest no matter how it impacted anybody else. Granted, there are criminals like Jax who are smart, competent, and unfailingly loyal. But most criminals are not so noble. I loved that Juice got his patch stolen cause it showed some weakness. Not everyone can be an ideal criminal.
Did Jax betray the code at the end? I mean I guess he did – but if the other SOA members (in Belfast) aren’t abiding by it and he is the one getting screwed, then doesn’t he have carte blanche to react? Or maybe that’s the moral conflict Sutter is trying to portray.
I think no snitching is a pretty set in stone rule. Obviously they gave Chibbs pass last season but the ircumstnces were diffrent. Jax even mntioed that it could get him killed by his own people, I think.
Stahl’s girlfriend definitely had some sort of faint lilt in her voice. I also thought that Jax had another brother with him when he took out Luke. I can’t wait for the stones to be turned.
I think Trinity is going to be a pebble compared to whatever’s coming up next.
I agree about thinking there was a Nurse Jackie cameo in the hospital scenes.
Also, I can’t be the only one totally annoyed by the actress playing Stahl, can I? Her sharp intake of breath inbetween each of her short sentences, it’s totally distracting away from what she’s actually saying!
Seeing those baby bikers was a bit disturbing. I was wondering if McGhee is in Jimmy O’s pocket like O’Neil and pumping Maureen for info to give to Jimmy. Seeing him with the baby bikers, whom the priest mentioned to Maureen as being Jimmy’s trainees, makes me think that he is.
As for the stones to be overturned, perhaps McGhee (possibly in conjunction with Clay and Gemma) is involved in JT’s death because of Maureen and maybe Maureen doesn’t even know the half. If its just that JT had an affair with Maureen and her daughter is Jax’s sister then it would be a bit anti-climactic. But Sutter has been known to reveal things in such a way that makes it something new, for example, when Gemma finally told the secret of her rape to the men in her life. That moment was priceless.
That Jax is a thinking man. Unbeknownst to him, the priest wants to use him to eliminate Jimmy. With the deal he struck with Stahl, that will be required of him anyway and I see him doing it in such away that satisfies all camps and makes him come out squeaky clean. I imagine Chibbs will get his wife and daughter back too, eventually.
i’m pretty sure the old boxer was training with Shawn Tompkins. One of the top UFC boxing instructors. Looked like him, and then the old man called him Shawn.
I’ve had problems with Stahl from the get-go. I’ve always felt like that actress is just so far below everyone else’s skill level that her scenes just stick out like a sore thumb. It’s almost like she’s guessing how a good actor would play them instead of just playing it. And the fact that they decided to make her a lesbian now just seems like such overt sensationalism and really just comes off as an obvious attempt at trying to “spice things up”. It’s like that scene in the first season where some random guy gets in a fight with Jax at a convenience store and ends up getting an axe in the head (courtesy of the store clerk) right before the act break. I just feel like the writers need to work on cleaning up the story they’ve already been telling before scenes like these can really start to COMPLEMENT the material and actually add something instead of just distracting the viewer momentarily. And honestly, I’ve had a lot of problems with this season in general (the way they’re dragging this out is just ridiculous), and as much as I’ve enjoyed the progression of the first few seasons, I’m about ready to just jump ship at this point regardless of how many Deadwood actors they bring in.
I’m wondering if Margaret is actually setting up Tara for some kind of fall. I can very easily imagine a character in Margaret’s position playing a long game. Someone in that position knows about being powerless on the surface, but how to play along getting all her ducks in a row before pulling the trigger to a trap. I keep feeling Tara needs to watch her back more than one would think taking Margaret at face value.
I would like the writer’s to have the chops to pull that off, too.
@ consderact
What would be the point of that from a story-telling point of view though? Gemma and Jax (looking forward to these scenes) are already blaming to some extent for the Abel situation. For the story to work she needs the hospital to have an alternative to the SAMCRO life, and to keep her unique position and not just be the VP’s old lady.
Great catches on the “baby bikers”; I was so focused on the McGee/Maureen storyline that it was missed entirely. Considering that shot some episodes back of Abel in a crib surrounded by other babies and people pushing numbers (almost like a sweatshop/indoctrination camp), I’ve got a feeling that he’s being prepped for the preacher’s power push over the SOA in Ireland.
As for the kidnapping of Jimmy’s #2 man, I also thought the editing made it seem like someone else was there with Jax (although the second viewing leaves me not entirely convinced). Someone else will have to get in on this secret deal with Stahl if Jax hopes to pull it off. Considering the plot preview for next week’s episode, I’d say it’s a strong possibility.
Lastly, I’m surprised nobody has made a comment yet about how the Jax-Stahl deal connects with the former’s aspirations for the club. He distinctly says that he’ll let the ATF in on the gun-running done by the IRA. Should this happen, it cancels out ANY chance of the Charming SOA making deals for weapons with the Irish. The club, consequently, moves in a direction more in line with JT and Jax than with Clay and Gemma. Just saying; this could come up as the season progresses…
@ Jake:
I think that is quite an important point that you make. I completely agree, and this is why I am really curious how this deal will turn out. locking up Jimmy O and burning their Real IRA connects would pretty much mean an end to SAMCRO’s gun running, exactly what Jax wants according to previous seasons.
So just watched a repeat of the show, and upon second review it could easily have been Jax acting alone when Jimmie’s second was nabbed. Don’t know why I had thought I was so sure it was two guys before.
Also, just saw the “baby bikers” and I have a question – they were SOA – I thought that the problem the priest had was that Jimmie O was recruiting kids for the IRA, not for the SOA. I thought he wanted Charming SOA to come and get rid of Jimmy because of that, but does he want them to shut down Belfast SOA? Did I miss something (I did miss a lot of the Irish-speak.) And were these kids wearing full patches? It looked like it.
So the second viewing now has me a bit more confused on the whole Irish angle.
I wouldn’t necessarily believe that anything the priest says about what he’s doing or why is the truth.
I’ve got a question. The hospital supervisor, what was that tattoo on her back?
Old episode. Re -watching from the beginning before season 5. But what is sitting on Maureens counter next to the EGGS!
Does anyone know what is sitting on Maureen’s counter next to the EGGS?