Starz cancels ‘Party Down’; Rob Thomas sad but not surprised

“I want to wake up some day and know what it’s like to have good ratings.”
This was “Party Down” co-creator Rob Thomas, on the phone with me about an hour after he got the unsurprising but still depressing news that Starz had pulled the plug on his series.
“No one on our side is particularly shocked by the news,” Thomas said. “Frankly, the waiting has been excruciating, and there’s a certain amount of relief in knowing and being able to move on.”
“Party Down” had been in a holding pattern for months. The second season finished filming late in ’09, and new Starz president Chris Albrecht – who was not with the network when the show was developed, and who was at HBO back when that channel passed on an earlier iteration of the series – wasn’t in a hurry to order a third, even though all the actors were on one-year contracts and available to take other jobs that would prevent them from returning to the show. (It had already happened with Jane Lynch, and it happened this year with Adam Scott and Ryan Hansen.)
Albrecht said in January that he wanted to see how the show performed when it came back and… it did not perform well. “Party Down” was one of the funniest comedies on television, but it was also one of the least-watched. The season finale drew an average of 74,000 viewers, according to TV By the Numbers. That is not a good total.
(Even worse: the 54,000 who watched the finale of “Gravity” that aired immediately afterwards, which led Starz to cancel that as well.)
“After careful consideration, we”ve decided not to continue on with subsequent seasons of ‘Party Down’ and ‘Gravity,’” Starz executive vice president of programming Stephan Shelanski said in a statement. “We”re grateful to everyone involved in the shows, and are proud to have had them on the channel. Starz remains committed to aggressively expanding our original programming lineup.”
“We were heading for a third season” before Albrecht was hired, said Thomas (who couldn’t talk long because he still had to inform several of his actors of the cancellation). “There’s little to no doubt that we were going to get one until Chris came in. But I do think if we had done better numbers, Chris would’ve kept us. I don’t think Chris wanted to come in and clean house. I just don’t think he had quite the emotional attachment that people who had been at Starz through the birth of the show had towards it.”
As co-creator John Enbom, who ran the show on a day-to-day basis, put it to me in last week’s interview, “We also understand it’s not the highest-rated show in the world, and I’m sure they would love to have something that breaks through in a more mainstream kind of way. For better or for worse, we understand the position we’re in and that we can’t get too self-righteously indignant about the fate of the show. They can always show us an audience spreadsheet and we can kind of shrug.”
Update: Also, I don’t want this post to just be a lament about the show’s low ratings, but a celebration of its awesomeness, so here are a couple of choice clips, starting with one from the series finale:
Had a feeling it was going to be canceled. Too bad
Heartbreaking news, really enjoyed the show. Is there any chance a channel like IFC or G4 could pick up the reruns ala Arrested Development. I would really love to see a British Office style hour long movie to cap it all off, personally think that would be the route to go.
Expected, but sad. I wonder what the numbers were from On Demand and Netflix. Certainly not enough that it would have made a difference, but I’d still like to know them.
Atleast you have some more fodder for the ‘Brilliant but Cancelled’ list in your next series of ‘Best of’ lists. Great show, but I am not sure it would have really done anything without Adam Scott. He wasn’t the center of every episode but he really kept it grounded amongst all of the off-the-wall personalities.
I just read about this and headed over there. Can’t say I was too suprised, as the true suprising thing would be Starz renewing the show given its ratings. It was a great run and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the show and am grateful for what Thomas & Enbom and co. have provided us with. At the very least, the show’s two season run was ‘magnificent’.
Hopefully the cast and crew will move onto some other great projects in the new future though.
Cancelled? That’s an RDD
Ron Donald do?
A Do or Don’t?
74,000 vs 54,000? Can TV viewership even be measured at that fine of a scale? Both seem virtually indistinguishable from zero on the usual ratings scales.
This sucks!!! This is one of the best shows out there!!!
Can we start a campaign to get FX or Comedy Central to pick it up?
right now…
Watched a couple episodes on Netflix – liked it a lot and plan on watching more. Don’t have Starz. How do their other shows do?
“I wonder what it feels like to work for a real television network.” -Rob “Jimmy McNulty” Thomas
Definitely unsurprising but still sad. I’m glad they got to go out on an unbelievably high note with the season finale, and clearly the majority of the cast have plenty of opportunity to shine in other venues.
And frankly, I really prefer a premature cancellation to the more frequent scenario where shows are run into the ground over years, losing all or nearly all of their original verve.
Let’s pour one out for Party Down!
Sucks that it was canceled before Paul Rudd got a chance to guest star.
Definitely the biggest shame of all of this. If they ever do a movie-finale somehow, it should be some sort of multi-day event the team is catering held by Paul Rudd.
I would have liked to see what a 3rd season would have looked like, or what new people they would have brought in, but I thought they ended on a great note & I feel satisfied with how they left all the characters.
I wish everybody involved with the show good luck, and I hope each member of the cast moves on to bigger and better things, because they certainly deserve it. I may have not liked the writing of Party Down all the time, but if there was always one thing I loved about the show, it was the cast.
Of course only 74,000 people watched the finale, it was up on Starz On Demand for two weeks before it aired on the station.
THANK YOU. Im glad somebody finally said it. I watched it before they even announced it as the season finale. If this show was on HBO, it would have been a hit. I’m surprised 74,000 people subscribe to Starz!
Is there no way to figure out how many people watch the show on Netflix? I realize that those numbers must be low, but I’ve never had Starz. I’ve always watched the show on Netflix, which probably is a good and bad thing for Starz. On the one hand, someone’s watching their shows, but on the other, they’re not getting subscribers. Very disappointing news.
I did the exact same thing. I watched the whole show on Netflix. Plus, they had whole episodes on the site before they even aired. If there was ever a show that was watched by more people online then they did live, this was it.
Yeah, everybody I know who watches it, watches it on Netflix. Heck, I don’t even know if I have Starz!
And today is Lizzy Caplan’s birthday. Nice going, Starz. Burn in Hades, Chris Albrecht.
Alright, no arguing this is a shitty move, but the guy did oversee the beginning of the television Renaissance, let’s not go overboard.
When Albrecht’s not teeing off on valets in parking lots, which speeded up his demise from HBO (yes, that was a low blow, but as Kevin and Bean would say on their LA radio show, that happened).
I would’ve watched this show but not paying for Starz as well as HBO. Same reason I’m not into any Showtime programs
Sucks about the cancellation. I always wanted to watch but I don’t get Starz. Maybe if it’d been on a channel everyone has it would’ve had better ratings.
in the words of lt. cedric daniels:
THIS. IS. BULLSHIT.
Disappointed, but not surprised. Like others have wondered, how many viewers does Starz normally get?
I know Spartacus brought in some impressive numbers for Starz.
I was disappointed but not surprised by the cancellation.
I wish the best of luck to all involved in Party Down in their future endeavors.
It was refreshing, funny show.
Boo ratings
Party Down was a great show and excellence should be rewarded not punished. This was easily one of the best comedies on the air. And none of Starz other original programming came close to this in quality. And honestly if this was on HBO or FX(though some of the best stuff would be cut out)it would probably be a success in ratings.
Oh well at least we got 20 hilarious episodes some great guest stars and a painting of a guy doing the nasty with a porcupine. At least Adam Scott will be on Parks and Rec(though sadly because of “ratings” and the way NBC is handling it. If it doesn’t get any award buzz I can sadly seeing the same fate happen to it, BOO RATINGS.)
I just hope Martin Starr can get a job that is deserving of his roman, and bill haverchuck awesomeness. AND WONT GET CANCELED.
Is there any hope whatsoever of it popping up somewhere else, or will the ratings and lack of a full cast be too much of a deterrent? I mean, those rating can be somewhat explained by the channel; if this were on HBO or Showtime it would have a better brand and more marketing muscle behind it. Wishful thinking, I know.
It was brilliant. Glad that the last episode works. Will miss them all.
Starz as a network sucks. But it still blows my mind this show couldn’t get picked up by HBO or Showtime. It is easily one of the most clever and funny shows of the past 5 years. A true shame.
this was the funniest show on television. it’s a shame. i hope they bring them all back in a movie.
It was too good to last much longer, I suppose. You can’t be angry with Starz for cancelling it from a commercial perspective, but it’s a crying shame to see one of the best shows on TV go off the air.
Best wishes to all who were involved in the show. I’m sure I’m not the only one who will be eagerly following you all on to wherever you go next.
Starz needs to do a better job of promoting their shows (other than Spartacus: Oil & Nudity)
I was looking for an alternative name for Spartacus. Thanks.
I would NEVER have heard of this show if I wasn’t a “Veronica Mars” fan, or a loyal reader of Alan’s blog. I bet if I polled 20 of my friends, zero of them would have even heard of this show. Poor Rob Thomas…he always gets stuck with these network suits who a) give him a free hand to create something interesting and then b) don’t bother to promote it in any way, shape, or form, and then c) cancel it because the numbers were unacceptable. “Cupid” (the first one) was on Saturday night I believe (the death night); “Veronica Mars” was pitted against “Lost” and “American Idol”; and “Party Down” was on Friday nights (second only to Saturday, as the worst night of the week for series television), on a channel with little relative presence. I didn’t know about “Cupid” until years later, and watched it on YouTube; I caught onto Veronica Mars only because Matt Roush championed it after the first season; I knew about Party Down only because I was a fan of Rob Thomas and a regular reader here. And no, I’m not a knee-jerk apologist for the guy: the “Cupid” reboot was pretty bad (although the original leaked pilot script showed tremendous potential, before it got “networked” to death).
You almost want to advise Rob Thomas: “stop writing these gems of shows that will just be shat upon”. Seriously, it’s got to suck to pour your heart into these things and then get the rug pulled out from under you, over and over again.
Why were the numbers so low?? This show is absolutely brilliant. Amazing writing and hilarious acting. Does Starz not have a marketing department?? Dumb.
Damnit. But, I guess, expected. I know it’s not his fault completely, but the cancellation certainly doesn’t endear me to new boss man Albrecht.
Sure, 750K is dreadful ratings, though, what kind of ratings were they expecting in the first place (given it IS on Starz)?
Say, what are the ratings for Spartacus?
I think 750K would’ve been enough for Starz to consider another season, but Party Down had 74K.
Here’s an idea: don’t air your shows on Friday nights.
That is still too many people watching Gravity.
It looks like everyone who watched the show is commenting on this post.
Everyone I knew watched this on Netflix, so I’m not surprised that the ratings were low. Doesn’t matter. The Series Finale was a perfect way to end the show.
“That will last forever.”
Hey, if I were the president of Starz, I’d hate my life so much, I’d just start canceling shows, too.
Frankly, “74,000” has no meaning to me without context. I know what network and basic cable shows are expected to pull in, but what constitutes a good number late on a Friday night during the summer on a pay cable channel with zero original programming pedigree? If the show it’s paired with can’t pull three-quarters of its rating, that actually strikes me as a data point to the good.
I believe their point of comparison is Spartacus which reached around 1.1 million viewers. I’m not sure what night that aired on, though.
I’ve never watched this show, and those two “choice” clips won’t compel me to: they were terrible.
You, sir, are a philistine.
It was the best show on Showtime right now outside of Dexter. I hope that new show about death gets canceled..it deserves to me..it’s drivel. Party Down should get picked up by someone who can promote it and appreciate it.
But it wasn’t on Showtime.
Tragic. Maybe ratings were low, but the real estate doesn’t have much value. I had assumed that expectations had to be low enough (C’mon… Starz? Do their ratings matter?) that anything that had gotten consistent press love would at least be kept on for that. Everyone I know watched this on Netflix; it would be great if Netflix’ Red Envelope division could have approached Starz about partnering on production. Or anything.
An Emmy nomination would be sweet, sweet revenge.
Damn shame, it was a brillant show, but it had a great run of episodes and they definitely left it with a satisfying ending.
RIP Party Down, you will be greatly missed.
Spartacus got over 1 Mio Viewers in the second half of the first season. So don’t blame it on the channel or Albrecht. Despite all the media blowjobs for Party Down …nobody watched it and it didn’t get any awards love.
(.. in my book it’s quality was just slightly above average. Maybe the 15th funniest comedy on tv. We aren’t talking about Arrested Development quality.)
Whatever. No other (American) comedy of the past couple of years has come close to this. It totally could have been the next AD.
Frankly, I’m happy as hell that it was cancelled. Don’t get me wrong, I love the show and I love Adam Scott’s character Henry. And I didn’t want to go through a third season with him leaving the show and possibly breaking Casey after everything these two has gone through to become a couple in the first place.
The final episode of Season 2 was the perfect way to end it. Constance had gotten married for the short time it had lasted, Ron had gotten a girlfriend, Romain may have written his masterpiece (whether it becomes a success or not that’s left up to the imagination), Kyle’s band gets to play at Constance’s wedding (though little did Kyle knew that the song was offensive), and Henry gives being an actor another try for Caseys’ sake and a bit for his own. Yes, Casey didn’t get to be in the Appatow movie but at least she was touched by Henry’s effort at the end of the episode. It was a good ending and I’m happy it ended on a feel-good high than on an agonizing low.
boooooouurrrrrrrnnnnnnnnnnns!
How do these numbers compare to the overall Starz subscribers? It seems that HBO and Showtime have more subscribers to their channels than Starz. Couldn’t that have something to do with the low ratings?
This point is exactly the one I wanted to make. I don’t know anybody who subscribes to Starz. Everyone watched this online! If the percentage of viewers who watched Party Down on Starz is comparable to the percentage who watch (for instance) Entourage on HBO, it seems like networks are ignoring the actual relative success or failure of a show.
However, this just goes to show: don’t get attached to anything edgy.
Party Down NEEDS a different channel. Honestly, the only reason to even subscribe to Starz was to WATCH PD. I’d love it if another channel/network picked it up, one with a wider viewership. In the meantime, a Save Party Down FB group has sprouted… [bit.ly]
party down needs to go to AMC with a sunday night slot
AMC? It would be heavily censored on there. Breaking Bad can’t even say “fuck” anymore and most of the nudity would have to be cut as well.
Even if Albrecht never came into the picture, I really doubt a third season would have been pretty much a guarantee at these numbers. It’s now basically at half of what it was getting its first season, and for as much as everyone complains about the lack of promotion, it had its share, including full billboards, on-air promos and magazine inserts.
Even Lizzy Caplan joked during interviews about how truly terrible their ratings were, saying even their awareness went down. “So people knew about us, then they forgot.”
For all the people lamenting that Rob Thomas keeps writing “brilliant” shows (which I think is quite an exaggeration, honestly) only to have them canceled, I say think of it another way- Rob Thomas keeps getting chances when none of his shows take, despite critical acclaim and cult followings. For the numbers his projects put up, he’s lucky to be given so many opportunities.
You’re right, he is lucky, and has been paid more than he’s been proven to be worth to any of these companies, but ‘brilliant’ isn’t an exaggeration at all. If anything, it’s totally underselling his work.
Jack, I stand by my words. Thomas’s first season of Veronica Mars was pretty great, but its second and third was not by any means. I know fans like to place blame on all kinds of things, but it was ultimately Rob Thomas. If he gets the praise when it’s good, he has to take the hits when it’s bad. The remake of Cupid was horrid, Big Shots even worse. Party Down is okay, but I think that has more to do with the other writers, particularly Enbom and co. who were some of the strongest with VM.
Hey, I loved VM season two even more than the first. I also watched Cupid ’09 immediately after watching the original and still thought it was pretty decent, even if comparatively poor.
But hey, he’s not taking any hits for the widely reviled Big Shots. He only consulted on that for a few episodes, that’s it! If you’re gonna blame him for that, you’d have to blame him for Dawson’s Creek as well (the first of two episodes he wrote for that was damn good though).
Enbom is the ‘bom, no doubt about it, but Thomas is truly explosive. (Wow, that was terrible.)
He was a consulting producer for most of the series and he wrote three episodes of Big Shots. He also wrote the pilot for the CW remake of 90210, which was so bad that they had to bring in new people to make it still-awful-but-not-as-terrible, and I also read his proposed pilot script, Nomads, which was very bland.
I don’t think he’s awful or anything, but I just don’t think he’s worth all of the love he gets. He’s had far more misses than hits, and his few hits have been canceled early because they can never attract wider audiences.
Sorry, you’re a little misinformed. ABC shoved him onto the Big Shots staff because he had just signed an overall deal with them, during which he developed Cupid and Good Behavior. He definitely didn’t have creative control of that particular project.
He wasn’t fired from 90210, he stepped away from it to work on the above mentioned projects, which I think had both contractual priority and personal priority. I also think the 90210 pilot was quite enjoyable and well-written for what it was, unlike every single other episode of the show (and I’ve watched almost all of it, heh).
And finally, he didn’t write Nomads, that was written by Numb3rs showrunner Ken Sanzel (I had to look that up). RT wrote a script called Plymouth Rock, which unlike Nomads wasn’t ordered to pilot, and I don’t think *anyone’s* read it. If you have though, I’d love to get a copy myself!
Please don’t misread my tone as dismissive or condescending or anything. I take your points, but I had to correct you where you have objective facts wrong (and some subjective ones :P).
please bring this show back!!! i loved it. it was a slow start for the first season but i felt by the second season they had it going on!
it should be picked up on another network. hbo should swoop in and score off this.
Does any smart comedy show have a chance to stick around anymore? Other than The Office and Curb and possibly Scrubs what other smart comedy post Seinfeld has been able to stick around? Face it, the majority of viewers are dumb and would rather watch songs with singing. Smart comedies cant survive in today’s world.
The producers did a good job predicting this and giving us a satisfying ending that doesn’t leave us completely wondering what will happen with Henry and his life. Because you kind of always knew that Martin would always be bitter and cynical, Casey would break in at least a little bit, Kyle would be the new pretty face, oblivious to everything around him (rich off one of his first marriage to an Olsen twin), Lydia would continue as a stage mom, Ron would always be team leader, but you always wondered with Henry and I’m glad we got an answer.
Real shame – Looked like it only cost about $80 to make per episode, i think those 74k should chip in – one of only 2 shows (Always Sunny) that make me laugh. Thanks for a great Run.