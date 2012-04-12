‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Down Time’: Let’s go to the mattresses

A review of last night’s “Suburgatory” coming up just as soon as I wear a belt made of staples that go into my skin…
My two favorite network sitcom pilots this season were “New Girl” and “Suburgatory,” which both entered the world very self-assured with a clear comic voice. “New Girl” then fumbled around for a very long stretch before finally figuring itself out and taking The Leap a few episodes ago. “Suburgatory,” meanwhile, also spent much of its first season doing fine-tuning – in particular in finding the right level of reality for both Chatswin and the supporting cast, and in recognizing that the characters are more appealing than the suburban satire – but on the whole has felt like the more consistent show.
That said, “Down Time” felt like it was on a higher level than a lot of the show’s episodes leading up to the recent spate of repeats. It tied together a bunch of storylines – Lisa and Malik’s flirtation, Dallas and Dalia’s feelings about the divorce, the sexual rebirth of Noah’s wife, and even the very early storyline about Ryan liking Tessa – in a way that managed to alternate quickly and cleanly between the silly (the various “Damn, girl!” porn parodies with Lisa and Malik), the heartwarming (George telling Dallas that Dalia needs her) and moments that managed to do both at once (Dalia with the Kangaroo Jack, Ryan and Tessa’s date).
What they’ve done with Ryan in particular is really impressive, I think. He’s as cartoonish as “Suburgatory” characters get, and the writers really haven’t eased off of just how dumb he is; they’ve just found ways to show why he’s cool in spite of having a block of wood between his ears.
A really satisfying episode, all around, one of the best they’ve done so far and one that has me very excited to see not only the rest of this season, but whatever comes next year. As both a TV critic and a TV fan, I think the most exciting time in a TV series’ lifespan (outside of the ones that arrive fully-formed, like “Arrested Development”) is right as everyone involved figures out exactly what the show is, and what its strengths and weaknesses are. And we appear to be at that point with “Suburgatory.” Excellent.
A few other thoughts:
* Much better guest casting than that episode with The Situation. James Lipton was in appropriately hammy form as Dalia’s shrink, and I’m always glad to see Jonathan Slavin (Phil from “Better Off Ted,” the mattress salesman here).
* Tessa’s love of butter suggests she might really enjoy Homer Simpson’s patented space-age moon waffles.
* Speaking of “The Simpsons,” Bart’s experience with kangaroos suggests that Dalia isn’t going to want her cell phone back after it’s been in Kangaroo Jack’s pocket.
What did everybody else think?
Does anyone else think Parker Young would make a great Finnick in Catching Fire?
I could see it!
I was thinking this as well!!
Yakult is the real star of the show for me.
When Dalia yells at her is the best
Really liked this episode. Ryan/Tessa was sweet, and the divorce fallout was well-handled without being too heavy. Allie Grant is always gold.
I do worry about the adults when it’s not about George-Dallas. Tudyk’s great, but Noah’s a nonentity. I wouldn’t mind the adults as subplots, but currently they take up time I’d rather see spent on Tessa, Lisa, Dalia, Ryan, and Malik.
The kids are definitely the stronger half of the show, and I’ve also been disappointed in Noah. But I quite liked the scene where he and Dalia enjoy some takeout.
That scene was like Tudyk going, “Oh, time to stop being funny and start being serious? Here, let me flex my drama muscle now…”
And *KA-CRUNCH* the man explodes in pathos.
I was just going to comment on how much I enjoyed them pairing Noah and Dalia. The show needs to do more with random groupings to see what works. I like Noah more than Alan, but agree he could be used better
Alan, I’m not trying to add to what I know is a very heavy workload, but I’m curious if you had any brief thoughts to share about last night’s Bryan Cranston-directed episode of Modern Family?
I thought it was telling of the strength developed in the supporting cast that Tessa was not in the show before the opening credits.
That being said as mentioned above Tudyk’s character leaves a bit to be desired…still stuck in 2D land.
Gotta agree, I was LOL’ing a lot for this episode. Especially the epic 3 second boob touch scene at the end!
I laughed for a long time at the “what’s your address?” “you don’t have to send me a thank you note” exchange.
The show made me go ‘awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww’ at a boob grab. It felt really cute and adorable! That’s kind of amazing and impressive they did that.
Silly humor, but I cracked up at all the instances of food porn.
Dalia kept refering to Noah as “Uncle Noah”. Is he related to Dallas or Jay Mohr’s character or was it just a term of endearment/familiarity?
Always loved Suburgatory much more than New Girl. However, speaking of consistent show, I think the Middle is consistently funny (last night episode was hilarious!) and there’s a lot of shirtless Axel:)
Dalia + Yakult = comedy gold
Apparently Jonathan Slavin is Carly Chaikin’s acting coach.
It’s great to have more Ryan screen time. He was one of the funniest characters in early episodes and hasn’t done a lot since. The Date plot was hilarious :)