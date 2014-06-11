Summer sitcom rewind: ‘The Cosby Show’ – ‘Theo’s Holiday’

We're continuing this periodic summer project where we revisit classic sitcom episode. Last week, we did a “NewsRadio” double feature, and today we're going to talk about one of my favorite episodes of “The Cosby Show,” called “Theo's Holiday,” coming up just as soon as my corporate headquarters has 49 floors but no phone…
Periodically throughout the latter half of the 20th century, various TV genres would be declared dead and buried. Some of them actually stayed dead, more or less, like the Western, while others lay fallow, waiting for the right show to bring the public mood back to it. In the early '80s, the sitcom was the genre being put out to pasture, falling behind dramas of various stripes, from the lofty ambitions of “Hill Street Blues” and “St. Elsewhere” to the soapy environs of “Dallas” and “Dynasty” to the comedy/drama/action mix of “Magnum, P.I.” and “The A-Team.” Then along came “The Cosby Show,” which was an enormous hit – it single-handedly created the tradition of NBC dominating Thursday nights, which would continue for the next 20-odd years – and created new interest in the sitcom field among both audiences and network executives.
It was socially significant, too, in that it was the first sitcom with a predominantly (or, in this case, entirely) African-American cast where the conflicts weren't defined by race, or class. The Jeffersons, for instance, were well-to-do, but much of the comedy came from George butting heads with his honky neighbors, or from his blue-collar roots getting tangled up in his white-collar lifestyle. The Huxtables, on the other hand, were wealthy, functional, happy and admirable – the kind of family that not only other black families could aspire to (just as white audiences had once dreamed of being more like the Cleavers or the Nelsons), but that families of any race could want to be more like. This may sound insignificant now, or corny, but in 1984, this was a very big deal. “The Cosby Show” was a hit because it was funny, but also because people just loved that family, and the show played just as big a role in changing American attitudes about race as “Will & Grace” and “Ellen” would start changing attitudes about gay people in the late '90s.
The Short Version For Newbies: Bill Cosby is Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable, obstetrician, husband to attorney Clair (Phylicia Rashad) and father to kids Sondra (Sabrina Le Beauf), Denise (Lisa Bonet), Theo (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Vanessa (Tempestt Bledsoe) and Rudy (Keshia Knight Pulliam). Sandra is off at college and appears sporadically in the early seasons (she's not in this episode, for instance), but the other kids are still living in the palatial Huxtable family brownstone in Brooklyn.
I've been watching “The Cosby Show” on Hulu with my kids as a way of weaning them off of the various Disney and Nick sitcoms they favor. It's from a period when most sitcoms were still designed as family-friendly viewing, and though the kids tend to favor episodes with a lot of Rudy in them (the slumber party episode with Peter and a young Alicia Keys is their favorite), they've come to love the antics of Cliff, Denise, Theo and the rest as well.
And as I've been watching it with them, I've gotten something of a crash course in classic sitcom storytelling values: not just the idea of the action centering around the living room couch, or the raucous (and, back then, mostly genuine) laughter from the studio audience, but the way that the show mostly told a single story per episode, favored very long scenes that allowed the Cos to be the Cos (or allowed the audience to simply bask in the warm glow of Huxtable land). Many other sitcoms of the era(*) tended to feature at least one subplot, if not more, which gave the whole ensemble something to do, kept the pace quick and kept the audience from growing tired of any one story. “The Cosby Show” writers didn't do that in the early days. They stuck with one plot, developed it as best as they could to fill a half-hour, and if the story didn't have much room for Denise or Vanessa or Theo one week, so be it. It's a harder discipline, but a potentially more rewarding one; “Everybody Loves Raymond” followed the same No Subplots credo, and Phil Rosenthal would talk about the challenges that created for the writers, but also noted that the payoff would be much bigger when they got it right.
(*) This includes the show's Thursday night NBC companions in its first season: “Family Ties,” “Cheers,” and “Night Court.” When you cap the evening off with “Hill Street Blues,” that's one of the best, most consistent three-hour blocks in television history.
The plot of “Theo's Holiday” gives everyone in the main cast something to do, but in a way that allows the show to keep bouncing from scene to scene and character to character, even as it's following Theo through this funhouse mirror version of his family. The notion of Cliff, Clair and the kids turning the house upside down and playing dress-up just to teach Theo a lesson about adult responsibility is the kind of story that seems artificial and sitcom-y in a way that probably wouldn't play now, but it's a fantasy rooted in just enough truth to work. Would the real-life version of the Huxtables do this? Probably not. Would they get a big kick out of doing it, and would the real-life Theo learn something from the experience? Absolutely.
Each time I watch this one, I can't decide which is the more impressive part of the experiment: that Theo's parents and sisters throw themselves wholeheartedly into the game, or that Theo chooses to play along. The former speaks to the closeness of the Huxtable family, but so does the latter: Theo was raised well by Cliff and Clair, but he's also determined to prove a point to them. He may bend the rules of the game by going to get his buddy Cockroach to pose as his boss, but he doesn't mock the idea or quit when it gets too difficult.
Mainly, though, “Theo's Holiday” is an excuse for Cosby and his co-stars (plus Carl Anthony Payne II as Cockroach) to wear funny costumes and adopt ridiculous accents, with all the actors throwing themselves into the game with such enthusiasm that it works. My kids love Rudy as the head of the bank, but nothing tops Clair as the proprietor of Furniture City, with the long riff she gives about the store's policies and the many ways in which Theo can attempt to buy back the contents of his bedroom. More often than not, Rashad was there to play straight woman while the Cos mugged, but when the occasion called for Clair to be silly herself, she was always up for it. And the fakeout in the kitchen, where Theo nearly eats a very expensive meal because Denise is playing a waitress who's also named Denise, is a simple joke perfectly executed.
Like the other best episodes of the series, “Theo's Holiday” evokes the most famous line from the theme song of another Bill Cosby show: “Fat Albert,” which explained that it had “Bill Cosby coming at you with music and fun, and if you're not careful, you may learn something before it's done.” The idea that adults have to make money, keep budgets, etc. isn't a particularly deep or novel one, but presented this way, it had a big impact. (Based on anecdotal experience, I'm expecting some stories in the comments from people who were kids in the '80s and first truly understood basic adult responsibility from watching this episode.)
If you liked this episode: It's really hard to go wrong with anything from the first few seasons, when the stories and characters were still fresh, and when the four main kids were all at useful narrative ages. Just a few to start with from seasons 1 & 2: “Goodbye Mr. Fish,” “A Shirt Story,” “The Slumber Party,” “Happy Anniversary” (the first episode to feature a Huxtable family lip sync performance) and “A Touch of Wonder” (the Stevie Wonder episode).
Coming up next: I can't promise when the next entry in the series will be because I have a bunch of more pressing work responsibilities coming up, but whenever we meet next on this project, it'll be to go seriously old school and discuss “Job Switching” from “I Love Lucy.” Get your chocolates ready!
What did everybody else think?
I was kind of surprised when I looked it up to find that the earlier scene, which is where I started learning about money and budgets, was actually in the pilot! It’s the one where Cliff teaches Theo about budgeting using Monopoly money, and it holds up really well (and possibly better, since it’s a such a simple concept nailed perfectly by both actors).
Joe… you beat me to it!
This is such a great episode, Alan, but for me, no “Theo moment” tops the conversation between Cliff and him in the pilot.
You know the one I’m talking about, the “regular person” monologue by Theo.
It may be one of the most perfect sitcom moments in television history, not only because Warner knocked Theo’s very earnest monolgue out of the park about just being a regular person when compared to his exceptional parents, which was the standard “Different Strokes” or “Silver Spoons” (and later, “Growing Pains” or “Full House”) kind of moment where the father learns something from his son and the audience goes, “Awwwww,” and claps (which they did!)…
… no, what makes it truly perfect is Cliff’s reaction to Theo’s heartfelt speech, which turned sitcom and television convention on its head, and announced The Cosby Show as a truly different kind of family sitcom, where hard truths are mixed in with the laughs, love, and lessons.
“Theo, that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life! No wonder you get D’s in everything! Now, you are afraid to try, because you are afraid that your brain is going to explode and it’s going to ooze out of your ear! Now I’m telling you you are going to try as hard as you can, and you’re gonna do it because I said so! I am your father… I brought you into this world, and I’ll take you out!”
You can tell, from a lack of explosive laughter (it’s almost nervous laughter) that the audience was NOT expecting that reaction from Cliff. They expected a hug, and platitudes about “try your best,” and other such nonsense.
This is actually a bit from Cosby’s stand-up, found in Bill Cosby: Himself, and for me, it’s such a great comment on how parents must truly parent and demand great things from their children, because children being children, they’ll always try to find the path of least resistance.
And to be honest, so many of the problems with this last couple of generations, the Occupiers and such, can be directly linked to the “Participation Trophy” culture and parents trying to be their kids friends as opposed to parents. And again, when I listen to Cosby talk about how soft parents are now, and how they’ve raised soft children who become irresponsible adults, I think back to this moment of The Cosby Show, and I thank God that my mom demanded more from me growing up than I wanted to give.
Exactly. The problem with early 80s family sitcoms like ‘Strokes’, ‘Silver Spoons’, and even superior ones like ‘Family Ties’, is that they weren’t comedies so much as morality plays with a couple of punch lines thrown in to give the laugh-track operator something to do. It felt like every week Arnold Drummond had to deal with a new crisis: drugs in school, a new deaf classmate, child abuse, etc. It was hard for most kids in the eighties to relate to his rollercoaster life.
Cosby’ s plots were refreshingly low key. I could identify finding humor in more mundane family affairs. Even when Stevie Wonder shows up, he’s not there to teach the kids to ‘just say no’; he’s just there to jam.
I love this episode. I had just watched last week because it was on TV Land. I agree Claire is definitely the best here, there’s a cheekiness with which she delivered her funnier lines throughout the whole series that is just wonderful.
I’m trying to think about how or when I first saw The Cosby Show because it’s always been something I’ve known and loved. I’m only 23 and from Venezuela so it’s not something that was really on when I was growing up…I wanna say maybe it was on Nick at Nite when they started doing it for the Latin American Nickelodeon? But I also know it’s a show I’ve always associated with my parents so maybe they would watch it with us when it was on?
Anyways, great show that could be watched by anyone in a family without being dumbed down or feeling like an afterschool special.
“Then you are about to leave Furniture City!”
Sorry “Seinfeld”, but “A Shirt Story” is still the recordholder for Funniest piece of Menswear.
I’ve always thought the primary arc of the Cosby Show was Theo’s arc, since the show was bookended with his struggles in school, and later overcoming his learning disability and graduating from college.
Mos Def one of my favorite episodes and I’d say it’s a top five sitcom of all time.
Also, I’ve often wondered what Peter’s home life was like. Go PETER!!!
I loved this show as a kid and can’t really add anything to what’s already been said. Except that somehow this show seems underrated in the pantheon of great sitcoms.
Underrated? Mind expanding on that a bit. Do you mean to say that the show was of a larger historical importance than it receives credit for?
My recollection and a few quick searches just now has confirmed that TCS was a huge rating success for NBC for the better part of the shows run. Not to mention how the show launched NBC’s Thursday night dominance.
I think he means underrated in the sense that when we talk about the “GREAT” sitcoms nowadays, we’re talking about Seinfeld or Cheers or Arrested Development.
The Cosby Show never seems to crack those conversations, when it reality, it should.
When I really think about it, not just from a crass measure of popularity, like the ratings it got (AD got no ratings and was still great), like, when I REALLY think about it…
… The Cosby Show, for me, is the second greatest sitcom of all time. Right after Seinfeld.
It’s that good. It’s that important. It holds up so well, because it’s so real.
Seinfeld remains funny and it holds up 20 years later because of the absurdity of it all.
The Cosby Show holds up 20 years later because there’s not one false note in the situations from which it derives its humor.
It really is perfection.
You nailed it, Sepinwall. My kids LOVE The Cosby Show and this is their very favorite episode. Seriously, they’ve seen every single episode of this show (except maybe some of the last season), but this one episode stayed on our DVR for months and months because they kept going back to it. They can recite the lines to each other.
But I have to agree with the other comments that for me personally, the best moment of the series was the Monopoly money scene in the Pilot.
“When you cap the evening off with “Hill Street Blues,” that’s one of the best, most consistent three-hour blocks in television history. ”
Absolutely true. I remember watching all 3 hours most weeks, and actually thinking something like this to myself (every once in a while, one does notice how good things are WHILE they’re happening). The main rival lineup that comes to mind is the 1973-74 Saturday lineup on CBS (everyone seems to recall it lasting for years, but in fact only this one season had this exact schedule):
All in the Family
M*A*S*H
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
The Bob Newhart Show
The Carol Burnett Show
FOX seemed to dominate Sunday nights for a few years. How about their lineup circa 2000:
Futurama
King of the Hill
The Simpsons
Malcolm in the Middle
The X-Files
Probably my second favorite episode is when the husbands bet each other on who can be most romantic. I just love how Cosby sets himself up to look foolish only to pull the rug over everyone’s eyes. Just a great moment.
I think that is my FAVORITE episode of The Cosby Show, and perhaps my favorite episode of any sitcom ever.
Everything works perfectly. The way Cliff tells the story, the way he keeps bringing the audience in closer and closer, and then the perfection of Clair popping his balloon and everyone else’s reaction to Cliff’s “humiliation…”
… only to be complete offset by Clair reaching into the box without looking and pulling out the correct gift – a bracelet (a barrette being the “wrong” gift), and Phylicia Rashad’s surprised reaction after she realizes she’s holding the correct piece of jewelry is the payoff that makes the whole scene work.
What an underrated actress she’s always been.
Yep, I am 30 (born in 1983), married with a mortgage now, and I still go back to this episode in my mind all the time when I think about paying the bills.
Rudy killed it as the alcoholic bank owner Mrs. Griswald.
“You have NOTHING!”
We need more shows like the Cosby
Show. I Wish he would bring back the pudding pops lol.
I vaguely remember this as being a great episode of a great show. But I’m never going to watch it either the show or this episode again, or show it to my son. Can’t do it.