Sundance renews ‘Rectify’ for season 3

Sundance has ordered a third season of “Rectify,” one of the very best shows on television – and a series that likely couldn’t survive anywhere but on Sundance.
“Rectify” tells the story of Daniel Holden (Aden Young), sent to Death Row as a teenager for the rape and murder of his girlfriend, then released decades later after DNA evidence overturned his conviction on appeal. It focuses much less on the sensational aspects of that plot – or on plot in general, for that matter – preferring to look at the emotional and spiritual impact of this man returning to a family, community and life he never expected to be part of again. The acting is marvelous, the characters gorgeously drawn, and while the pace is slow and contemplative, the rewards are enormous for those who have patience for it.
The second season finale airs Thursday night at 9 on Sundance. Deadline’s renewal story last night suggested that the next season would return to the six episode pattern of season 1 (this season has 10 episodes), but Sundance tells me the episode order is still to be determined.
Without giving away much about this week’s finale, I’ll say that I would have been very unhappy if it had been the last episode of the series – both because I’m not ready to lose the show yet, and because it’s an even less definitive conclusion to the series than the first season finale.
Sundance is still pretty new to the original content game, and “Rectify” represents so much of what they want to be about. (“As SundanceTV”s first scripted series, it”s gratifying to see such distinctive and unusual storytelling embraced with such passion,” Sundance president Sarah Barnett said in the renewal announcement.) If they had given up on the series before Ray McKinnon had finished telling his story, they might as well have packed it in on this whole initiative. Instead, they get to keep enjoying the raves from critics and fans, and we get to keep watching the story of Daniel and all those touched (positively and negatively) by his return.
Yes!!!! I am just thrilled to hear this.
Great news. Do you think the finale was written to be the series ending? Or did they have an idea that they would be renewed and therefore have a inconclusive end?
According to his article, it’s an even less conclusive finale than last season.
Fantastic news. Now if we can just get the mainstream idiots to pay attention to this brilliant show.
Such good news!! Thanks Alan.
Unfortunately, Sundance is not an HD channel, so it is agonizing to try to watch any of its programs. I did watch the Lake series with Elizabeth Moss, but after that it has been too difficult to try to watch anything on Sundance. Too bad, because now I can’t watch Honorable Woman with Maggie G. I tried, but just can’t take the primitive picture.
I watch on Non HD live on my tv, but when I rewatch during the week, their website is HD, just log in with your provider credentials.
I watch it in HD on Comcast OnDemand. It is usually up by Friday there, and you can fast-forward through commercials.
Maybe it’s not in HD for you but I get Sundance HD on ATT U-Verse.
If you can wait a day to watch it maybe check on demand. My on demand offers it in HD
This goes out to all viewers that are currently enjoying Rectify (I just post it here since it’s the longest thread on the page):
If you’re unaware of the new show ‘The Divide’, I highly recommend checking it out (Wednesday evenings – WE tv – 6 out of 8 episodes aired already). Developed at AMC, but passed to their subsidiary network (IMO, very bad decision), it’s not only clearly inspired by Rectify – it’s the first series I’ve seen that manages to embody some of the themes and feel of The Wire (and that’s not even counting the fact that three actors from The Wire have been in it so far). Alan and Dan covered the pilot briefly (and positively) in their podcast, but the show has gotten better and better as it’s progressed – and turned into, IMO, one of the best new shows of the summer.
@Alan and Dan: I hope you’ve been following (or will catch up with) The Divide before/when the current season ends (2 more episodes) – and will do a follow-up podcast segment on it.
MADMEME – just took a glance at its wiki page. Shiiiyet, nice to see Chris Bauer’s name on it. Just isn’t enough to catch him on True Blood. I’ll give the show a try, thankee for the heads up. Kinda feel like I don’t really need to add more legal dramas to my roster with Good Wife and Damages already on it but I have the free time in any case.
@Mahmoud: Crikey, I totally forgot about Bauer – that makes 4 alums from The Wire that have been in it so far :) To be fair, Isiah Whitlock Jr. only has a tiny part in the pilot (unfortunately), but Clarke Peters and Reg E. Cathey have much meatier roles – with Cathey being especially fun to watch.
I understand your point about legal dramas (although I only watch The Good Wife). I guess the one saving grace is that this will be over before the new fall season starts.
Oh holy shit, I finally realized why I found her so intriguing – that’s the white terrorist chick on Homeland!! I really liked her character on there, her send-off was one my favourite moments of the rapidly decaying season. I’m loving this new show
@Mahmoud: Yeah, I binge watched it when I discovered it last week.
#First world problems
I watch all shows on DVR and I get a great picture.
Yay!!
BTW, @Sara, Sundance does have an HD channel. That’s how I watch the show :)
But not all services carry the HD channel. We have Charter cable and Sundance was not in HD here until recently. We still don’t get Sundance on On Demand. It’s much nicer to watch Rectify in HD, but before we had it, I was willing to put up with the poor picture quality for the quality of the writing and acting.
I’m grateful that I won’t have to face the season finale with the sword of Damocles hanging over the series. Aden Young is the best thing to happen to television since Ian McShane. His is a great performance in a beautifully told, mindfully unfolding, subtly shaded show.
Yes, Aden Young is amazing. I’d watch him in anything.
Once this show gets in your DNA, you are hooked.
For those (like myself) whose local cable system, or dish network/satellite, may not carry Sundance channel in HD; I’ve found that On-Demand episodes ARE available in HD. A day or so following broadcast, the On-Demand episodes are made available, and HD is one of the selection options. I’m curious if this is true for others in this situation.
WHOOPEE!! Fantastic! I really thought this might be the end of the line for my favorite show – great news!!
It’s a shame that the order might be on the short side – but at least it allows McKinnon & Co. to finish up the story – and I have no doubt that this show will enter the cavalcade of ‘must-watch’ series in years to come.
Congrats to the cast and crew!
Sometimes exceptional quality is just too much to ignore.
Fantastic news!
Yeah!! Brilliant show. Thanks Sundance and Ray McKinnon!
And thanks, Netflix, for airing season one which I was slow coming to.
ALAN, you spotlighted the best (and most telling) line of the season: “Amantha, name one person whose life is better since I came home.”
This is great news for insomniacs the world over! They’ll get some sleep when the show is on. But seriously, It’s a terrific show…I just can’t start watching at 11 p.m. or it will put me out.
I would say the exact same thing about ‘The Bridge’. I guess it’s all about how one defines ‘tension’ (as well as excellent writing and acting).
A thousand cheers!
Why possibly only 6 episodes? Is it a money issue?
Woo hoo!!!
That is all. :o)
YAY! It has been a bit slow this season but the last episode made up for it. So glad it got renewed.
why does rectify not have a thumbnail and link to all your articles on it the way your other shows do Alan? its frustrating for folk just getting into this now and making me use the AV club as there library of recap’s and articles are categorised.
He doesn’t cover this show regularly for some reason.
What are really the chances for more than 6 episodes in season 3?
I hate this Website. It never holds still. Maybe fewer free promos for the shows you’re ostensibly objectively reviewing.
Where you at, Sundance… where you at ; u ;
Hats off to Sundance given the show’s awful rating. I am addicted to show. I grew up in the area where show is filmed and everything about the show is so uncomfortably familiar. I have many relatives and friends that are judges, criminal defense attornys, DA’s, politicians and peace officers in that area. Rectify is so spot on death row cases have been handled in that area that I feel very uneasy watching.
Best thing I have seen on television since “Breaking Bad,” and “Rectify” actually has more depth and breadth than that previous hit. I was so afraid that the finale of Season Two would be it, and I really thought it was. But I am delighted to see that there will be a Season Three and that nothing can be with absolute certainty be inferred from the last moments of Season Two. A real masterpiece.
Love the show. So intense. And not predictable. Maybe the best non comedy series I’ve ever seen!
Awesome! Just love this show I’m not much on TV series but this show is so different and incredible interesting couldn’t be better. Daniel you just know is innocent and seeing him get some much needed love especially from the sweet girl is neat… would have loved to see more of that hut oh well you can just imagine….
Would rate this right up with the hit series Soprano’s the longer it goes the better it gets!!!
Nice job…PLEASE keep up the good work. 5 stars
I’am elated to read that will get to enjoy this thought provocing series with the upcoming of seaon three
Good show but too dour. No comic relief you see in great series e.g. Sopranos, Breaking Bad. It breaks the tension, gives a reason to sympathize with the characters besides negative/tense or subdued feelings.
Great Show. When do we get season three?
this is by far the BEST series, cable or major network, I have viewed; the acting, the story, the music, I could watch this for seven years–I hope it keeps coming back!
I just watched the last episode of season 2 on Netflix and it left me hanging will the 3rd season be on Netflix and when? Can’t wait.
I really enjoyed recitify and I hopes that it wasn’t the end. I would reqally like to know when I can start watching the next season. Thank you