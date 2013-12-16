Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Bass Player Wanted’

Back when I was still doing actual weekly “How I Met Your Mother” reviews, I started keeping a checklist of things that I had come to expect from this final season, like Marshall being elsewhere, the Mother being absent entirely, an utter lack of recognizable emotion, etc. Well, “HIMYM” closed out 2013 with a kind of anti-checklist episode, as “Bass Player Wanted” offered up a whole lot of Cristin Milioti, finally brought Marshall to the Farhampton Inn, and had some nice moments between Lily and Robin and between Ted and Barney (even if some of it is wrapped up in dumb ideas like Ted’s inability to get over Robin).
What did everybody else think? Does seeing Milioti this much please you, or just make you even more frustrated that it took this long? And are you hopeful to see lots of Marshall interacting with the rest of the cast in 2014, or are you expecting some kind of contrivance where Marshall is frequently stuck in an obscure corner of the hotel?
I just want this season to get over so I can move on with my life. A big let down post season 4.
I really enjoyed it. It was fun to watch and I’m glad to have Marshall finally at Farhampton, and once again Milioti’s presence deemed well for the quality of the episode. I also enjoyed the call back to Season 1’s finale, with Marshall and Lily’s “pause” in their argument. That’s a really deep cut that I wonder if all the audience got.
Did you notice The Mother’s driving gloves? How so very Ted of her! ;-)
I did! Kind of expected Marshall to make a comment about them.
Didn’t realize the “pause” episode was Season 1. I still think most of the audience would have gotten it though. It was something that did multiple times during that episode.
This should’ve been the 3rd episode of the season.
For that alone… Bays and Thomas are complete d-bags (then again, there are oh so many more reasons from the last few seasons why they are d-bags… Zoe… trying to make us hate Victoria… Slutty Pumpkin… making Ted in a Douchey Cartoon of his former sweetly, dorky romantic self… turning Stella from awesome to awful… ruining Barney and Robin the first time… I think y’all get the point).
They can turn it around. I know they can.
I just have no hope they will.
In their defense, they might have just been trying to stretch too little story over 22 episodes, so they’ve been trying to pace her usage instead of making her the gimmick of the season.
NO. No defense!
“…are you expecting some kind of contrivance where Marshall is frequently stuck in an obscure corner of the hotel?”
Alan, any chance you can clear up the deal with Jason Segel? I know he was unsure about doing a 9th season anyway, but what is going on with him? Is he just shooting a bunch of episodes in a row?
With that in mind, I didn’t hate the episode. Andrew Rannells still has some leftover good will from ‘Book of Mormon’ that was spent here (I haven’t seen the New Normal), and though the character design and development is shamelessly opaque about making it so, I can’t help but find the Mother completely charming.
I have no idea what the reasons are, but it’s pretty clear he’s been filming at a much reduced schedule compared to his co-stars. Note that even in the episodes where he was interacting with the other regulars in flashback, it was all with one character and/or all on one set. That’ll be much trickier to hide if this schedule continues in the upcoming episodes.
IMDB says that he’s been filming an R-rated comedy this fall called “Sex Tape” with Cameron Diaz. It apparently recently wrapped and is in post-production, suggesting that Segel will be more available for HIMYM.
“Sex Tape” comes out in August 2014, same day as “Guardians of the Galaxy”.
It was an above average episode for this late in the shows run, but it makes the show more frustrating to watch cause the rest of the season has been so bad. I just have a feeling for the rest of the season were going to get almost run ins between Ted and the mother that by the time they do meet the pay off will be more like “thank god that’s over.” instead of “oh finally how sweet.”
Best episode of the season so far. Plenty of meaningful throwbacks to earlier seasons and we actually see the mother and some quasi interaction with Ted.
More episodes like this for the rest of the season please.
All I can say is, The Mother better remain this present in subsequent episodes, because she’s the only charming thing this show has had all season. The episodes in which she hasn’t appeared have been a slog to sit through.
So Marshall and Lily both met the mother separately in Farhampton, and neither one had learned anything from Barney and dropped a simple “Have You Met Ted?”
They’ve probably given up on him. His character, in the grand scheme of things, is fed up and worn out from trying to find his checklist dream girl, so it’s gotta be way down on their radar behind the one-step-away-from-disaster wedding and their own marital issues.
This is my biggest issue – both of them would pick up pretty quickly that she would be a great match for Ted. There’s no way Marshall & Lily would not introduce them to each other before the end of the wedding…
Lily already knew Ted was moving to Chicago; Marshall just got in after a long journey with other things on his mind.
The return presence of the mother was greatly welcomed and long overdue. Having a new character in the mix allows for new humourous opportunities to arise without having to go back to the well of amplifying the personalities of the old characters exponentially, as most sitcoms end up doing as they age. Here’s hoping that she sticks around for more episodes!
I hope Milioti gets a great career boost after this season ends because her appearances are always a delight and she always manages to outshine the entire regular cast at this point. Maybe part of it is that they haven’t yet destroyed her character like they have with Robin and Barney.
Milotti’s best scenes so far have been the ones with future Ted where she is disconnected from the current wedding weekend. When they put her here in the middle of another forced plot of the week to kill time before we get to the finish line, her presence doesn’t make the episode any better.
While Andrew Rannells brought some energy to that character because he’s awesome, it was an absolutely ridiculous character trait for someone to have to the point that it would be a defining characteristic to people who know him.
Also, repeatedly punching a doll with your spouse’s face on it is apparently high comedy in the world of HIMYM these days.
Ha! You never met my uncle.
Actually, let me tell you HIMYU…
I like it! Each one of his four wives could take turns narrating.
I think it’s a good setup to (hopefully) a good final arc of this season. Ii hope the fillers are now over. The Mother is really a delight to watch.
Rannels’ character annoyed me but hey it’s connected to The Mother so all good
Watching the 200 episode video says a lot about how badly this show sucks now . Nina Tassler had to read off a card why this show means so much to CBS, she should have just said that it made them a ton of money, it would have been less insulting.
In the same video Jason Segal is being incredibly passive aggressive. He says things like it is good the show is finally paying off the mother in the title and other stuff. I do not know why he came back since his heart has not been into it to be honest. Allyson mentioned that Jason will probably forget them when the show is done , they realise like us that he has checked out.
I suppose now that he is writing and directing and making his own movies he knows quality and knows dreck and knows what dreck Bays and Thomas are serving up. Well done!
This episode wasn’t as painful as others this season, but the whole idea of the Darin character was an awful way to bring up the Ted moving to Chicago news to Barney. And I didn’t get why Ted would punch Darin (and why everyone would be celebrating that he did it). Yes, Ted would’ve been frustrated about the Chicago reveal, but by then he seemed to have gotten over it (just as Lilly and Robin had gotten past their issues). And he certainly would’ve been frustrated about dropping the scotch, but it wasn’t as if the Darin character knocked it out of his hand on purpose. To me it was a major contrivance to have Ted punch him (as that’s pretty out of character) and for that to be the first Ted-mother connection.
It was a little jarring, but Darin telling Barney that Ted was moving to Chicago was pretty terrible. They probably could have used a scene where Ted talks about how much of a douche Darin was for doing that and then the Scotch could have put him over the top.
I’ve seen a lot of negative comments about this episode that I don’t really understand. Well, outside that it is a Season 9 episode, which does flaw it a little.
They moved the plot along. Finally, characters had conversations, and the shenanigans, were limited or at least amusing enough.
That moment with Barney and Ted was great.
And at least the Mother wasn’t too perfect, like she has appeared while meeting Barney.
I thought this was a huge step-up.
I had the same thought – “Oh good, she’s a neurotic freak like the rest of the.” The “too nice” trait seems to be poorly thought out – that’s a better trait to match with Robin or Barney, rather than Ted. On second thought, maybe it’s intended to balance Ted’s self-absorption, and she’s actually super-considerate of others, rather than secretly thinking of them as bit players in her big story. That fits with her sympathetic puking trait.
I finally loved an episode of this season. I love the Mother so much.
I really enjoyed it. I think it was designed to set up the 2nd half of the season and the endgame and it put those wheels in motion (more mother, Marshall’s arrival). The return of the argument “pause” was cute, although the tease for the slap bet was a little heavy-handed (see what I did there?). Overall, if this is the level that the rest of the season has, then I’ll be happy. If this is the starting point for some truly classic HIMYM episodes (which is possible, if unlikely) then I’ll be thrilled.
BTW, I don’t know how to feel about Jason Segal. There’s part of me that wants him to suck it if he’s not happy being on the show anymore because they don’t go where he wants them to go. Then there’s another part of me that thinks they’ve written Marshall and Lily so poorly over the last few years that I can’t blame him for not being happy. Probably the best thing that could have happened for the characters would have been to have them move away (Italy, Minnesota, wherever) a few years ago when they realized they ran out of story ideas for them and then only have them appear periodically, although that would presumably ruin the dynamic of the group.
I’m still hopeful that HIMYM can finish strong with the cast complete and completely invested, but I’ve always been a dreamer. :)
But have you really noticed a difference in Segal’s performance this season. Sure, his plots have been terrible (i.e. the cross country trip from hell), but I feel like Segal is still selling the jokes as best he can.
I guess not, but only because he looks like he hasn’t been having fun for a few years now. I was just watching some of S1 on Netflix today and, in addition to it being a better show overall, it really seems like Segal’s having a blast. Unfortunately, the writers killed that guy.
I really liked this episode — undoubtedly my favorite of Season 9 (though that’s not saying anything, really). It was nice to have some meaningful callbacks to previous seasons…someone already mentioned “Pause,” but I also liked Darrin’s devil eyes, which I saw as a reference to the coffee girl’s crazy eyes in “Swarley.” True, Darrin was a completely ridiculous character, but I like that he actually moved the plot forward and engineered nice moments for Lily/Robin and Ted/Barney. (And I did chuckle at Darrin’s fake childhood traumas that were actually based on Disney movies.) So overall, I’m actually looking forward to the second half of this season…it seems as though we’re finally getting somewhere!
Did anyone else notice how similar Lily and the Mother are? So basically, after all this time, Ted’s dream woman is Lily?
I think his dream woman is more an amalgamation of his friends(except Barney) than just Lily. The Mother is similar to Marshall too. And i suppose it makes sense you’d want to be with someone who is like the people you spend most of your time with.
What’s the song at the end called? Sounds quite good
Forest Whitaker by Bad Books. It’s a great song.
Regarding the rarity of Mother appearances (BTW why keep it a secret? He’s telling this story to 2 people who know her name), I had been guessing that they were afraid of over-using the character over a season with 20+ episodes, and that we’d get more of her in the back half.
On the other hand, now I’m afraid that they’ve run out of plausible plot things for her to do, and the contortions that keep her on the show without meeting Ted until the last episode are just going to be ridiculous.
And on yet another hand, maybe that means less Farhampton settings and more flash-forwards. If there’s going to be more Mother, and only one more first meeting (Robin) between now and the finale, they pretty much HAVE to move stories away from the wedding. Could they really have brought on a new regular just as a publicity stunt? Because I’m pretty sure there have been recurring guest stars with more screen time than Cristin Miloti has 12 episodes in.
Also, is it me or are the references to Willow Rosenberg getting a bit old? Buffy the Vampire Slayer went off the air ten years ago. At least three of her co-stars have had more than one show since then. Continuously harping on one relatively minor aspect of her character from her last show is way past the expiration date, and they’ve gone to the that well at least twice this season. Especially since HIMYM is two seasons longer than the other show at this point.
For me that was the benchmark for what I want to see from this programme.
Funny in parts, sweet, a little bit of nostalgia and progression in the storyline.
No ridiculous over the top Barney, in fact, Barney and Robin both came across likeable again, because of the addition of a protagonist.
This was like HIMYM when it was good.
If this level is maintained, it’ll mean this season has been better than the previous three at least.
Not an Office style final season revival, but definitely enough to keep me not only watching, but semi-looking forward to doing so.
3-4 years ago, when waiting for the mother really got tedious, I imagined there was no way the mother would be so interesting as to actually make me care. HIMYM has since then made me dislike most of the characters in a way I didn’t know possible back then, so the fact that they actually managed to make the mother awesome is less of a feat.
I loved this episode. I just watched it twice in a row. The Mother made this episode, I loved getting to know her, I had a lot of fun.
Though I did think frequently, “I didn’t know there was a clone of Evil Wil Wheaton….”
This episode was the first to give me hope that they’re past the filler and the run in to meeting the Mother has really started.
Cristin Milioti’s character is so likable that I wish she and Ted would have met ages ago. At this point in the show, with how douchey Ted has become, she might be too good for him!