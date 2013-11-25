Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Bedtime Stories’

Tonight, “How I Met Your Mother” told a trio of stories all in rhyme, with Marshall trying to get Marvin to sleep on the bus to Farhampton. On the one hand, I thought the rhymes themselves were fairly clever, particularly anytime we were back on the bus with Marshall and the other passengers – particularly Tony-winning guest star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who of course was asked to do a rap about the difficulty of rhyming “Canada.” On the other hand, I thought the stories the rhymes were built around were dumb to varying degrees, and represented various latter-day “HIMYM” flaws regarding broad characterization, portrayals of women being stupid, Barney being a superhero, etc.
But these posts are designed to hear what you all have to say, so let’s hear it about “Bedtime Stories.” Did the rhymes make you smile or grit your teeth? Did you enjoy watching NPH play so many roles? Ted’s LeBron grudge? The thought that, as hinted at by the Future Ted narration, it may still be many episodes before Marshall gets to the Inn?
What did everybody else think?
Honestly, when I heard they were doing it, my expectations were so low that they pulled it off better than I thought.
Here’s my review and it’s going in my blog tomorrow:
How I Met Your Mother
This was the episode, the one where they rhyme
On the bus to the wedding Marvin and Marshall passing time
Marvin would cry if the words didn’t flow
So good Daddy Marshall gave it a go
The first story he told was about his friend Ted
Looking for “The One” but we know where it lead
A pretty girl with cleavage said she dated a Yankee
Ted tried to guess which one and got kinda cranky
It was Barney of course and not Derek Jeter
There’s goes another one, he’d get up and leave her
Robin’s story was next don’t know what to make
bumped into her ex and ate his wedding cake
The guys name was Simon but to you James Van Der Beak
Remember Joey and Pacey his friends from the Creek
Robin ate the whole cake and drank beer upside down
Then got her stomach pumped which I’m sure made her frown.
The last tale was Barney’s who played all the parts
Had a meeting downtown thats where it all starts
He screwed the wrong girl and was called to the club
The meeting was in a townhouse, not McClarens Pub
We know Barney’s stories they are never true
But the entire show rhymed and Marvin slept through
*slow clap*
You’re my internet hero of the evening.
Well done!
Great job!
I liked it just fine. Not going to be a classic by any means, but the rhyming was fun. Kind of made it hard to watch other shows tonight since I kept expecting the next line anyone says to rhyme.
I enjoyed this ep more than any HIMYM since the premiere.
Definitely an A for effort. Long running shows always seem to make these type of Novelty episodes and this was a good one.
Great episode. When Barney was the Yankee, I did a spit take. Just the team being the team, with no marriage we all reject and no Farhampton Inn that feels oh so cramped at this point. An episode that makes you smile from a show that does little else at this point.
TVLine says that we can look forward to Marshall arriving at Farhampton in the Dec. 16th episode: [tvline.com]
Though I wouldn’t put it past the show to do flashbacks to the roadtrip later this season…
Marshall, it’s only 5 miles to the hotel. Did you not realize you can call Lily and she’ll be there to pick you up in like 10 minutes, so that you don’t have to walk 5 miles? Sheesh.
Lilly is too drunk from all the drinks given to her by Linus.
Marshall would walk 500 miles.
Actually, I think he’s stalling.
Ah, yes, this show can’t end without Marshall walking five(hundred) miles.
But yeah, too long.
The rhyming was fun. The amount of humor was minimal. Totally agree with Alan about the individual stories and their issues. I would’ve liked a better payoff to the girl Ted dated and Barney bedded. Overall though, the rhyming was solid and there was enough amusement and change of pace that this episode was a positive for me. And I haven’t said that in some time.
For effort and idea, I give it an A. For execution, I give it a B. So, on the whole, one of the best episodes of the season, and definitely a level above most of S7-9.
I will say when they do an idea like this, but fill it was such meh plots, I feel even worse imagining just how good an episode like this could ahve been back in S1-2
I hated every second of it. It was so tedious and gimmicky! I’m not one of those people that complain about the show every week, I just accept it for what it is. but this was just awful.
Agreed. More often than not, I can’t personally stand when tv shows decide to do self-indulgent, gimmick episodes, whether it is a musical episode, an episode seen through the eyes of a documentary film crew, or in this case, an episode done in rhyme. So boring.
Totally agree! It felt very tedious. I felt guilty turning it off, so i watched the whole thing cuz I just love the show!!! A for effort.
Agree 100%. This was probably my least favorite episode of the show ever. Just awful at every level.
Getting out of the inn and the timeline of the weekend was such a relief at this point… The tales were diverting enough; here’s hoping they can continue to break out of the claustrophobic confines of the wedding weekend.
For those keeping track, the Player Dons of New York City:
Barney Stinson (West Side)
Tuxedo Charlie (East Side)
Staten Island Lou (Staten Island)
Captain Bill (Queens)
Bronx Donnie (The Bronx)
Pickle Jar Bob (Brooklyn)
I love the Vito Cheeks that Captain Bill was rocking. Great little thing that added to a decent fantasy sequence.
Also, I disagree with Alan that they went to the ‘Barney is a Superhero’ well for that story, since I think it was obvious to the other members of the HIMYM gang that Barney’s story was BS, and they just played along. If anything, they went to the “Robin is a Superhero” with her being able to eat an entire cake.
Weren’t these supposed to be fairy tales though, as in they did not actually happen in the HIMYM universe? I mean they seemed to be just inventions of Marshall’s imagination, up until Marshall lamented at the end of how long ago that seems.
Sorry, I thought it was a groaner. The only thing that made me laugh was when they cut to Ted’s kids when the guy on the bus said something about telling children inappropriate stories.
Awful, awful episode. Yet another disappointment this season.
i couldn’t get thru 2 minutes of it
So your opinion on the remaining 22 minutes is totally valid!
I love himym and i liked the story line in this episode but it was too annoying to enjoy it very much.
Remember when Robin was an independent woman who wanted to travel the world as a reporter, and didn’t really care that much about romance? Now she’s a sniveling girly-girl who gets so upset after learning that a guy she didn’t even like is getting married that she steals the wedding cake. That’s a pretty sad downhill slide.
Still, it’s not as bad as the physics professor (!) who slept with Barney because she believed him when he said he was Derek Jeter.
Jason Segal is probably only working 1 or 2 days a week, that yells you how much investment he has left for this series. Look at the 200 episode celebration video he does with Alyson…. She basically comes out and says that once the show is done Jason will never bother to contact them again. Even if people thinks she was joking, their is something in her subconscious and tone that screams out loud that she knows it is true.
This show is so distasteful and do disgustingly inept that 1 of the core cast members is basically phoning in his work. I think Jason knew Bay’s and Thomas would screw up royally this season and decided to divorce himself as much as possible from this show, this clusterfuck.
I hope he took them for all their worth because seriously man, what a bunch of crap. Where is the mother? Bay’s and Thomas could have spent every episode with the mother and really earned back some loyalty they have frittered away the last 4 seasons. They could make us love her and enjoy her and respect her and let us see completely why she is perfect for Ted.
What idiots these people are, I know commentators are gonna say just quit or do not comment…. But after seeing how an original actor basically saying along with the cast mates that they have lost faith in this show…..we should be allowed to agree. I do!
“after seeing how an original actor basically saying along with the cast mates that they have lost faith in this show.
Your evidence for this conclusion seem anecdotal at best. I’m nowhere near convinced this is true. I thought tonight’s episode was enjoyable and thought Jason Segal’s work was particularly good. Nothing in this episode indicated to me that he was trying to “divorce himself” from the show.
Agree with Brian. If anything he seemed to be mailing it in during S5-7 more than he has the last season and a half.
It is not just the odd interview, Jason has been doing a lot of interviews over the years where he says that he wished the creators would be more ballsy. He suggested to them that the mother should be dead in the future, he suggested that the writers introduce the mother earlier and take the show from there, he always says he understands that fans and critics are frustrated and he agrees with them.
Jason has said many times that he basically knows the show is not creatively what it was. He has no reason to lie, he is going to make a ton of movies when this show is done, his reputation is on the up….Bays and Thomas are cowards and hacks.
An actor does not give that many interviews that are that negative unless they are trying to say something.
He is working only a couple of days a week most likely, I understand him not wanting to put any more effort in this disaster of a show….I hope is just staying for money like the rest of the cast.
“Bays and Thomas are cowards and hacks.”
Wow, this just seems mean-spirited, especially considering its about the creators of a show you have clearly spend a lot of time thinking about.
No idea how you would defend the statement that they are cowards. Cowards in what way? They are TV show writers.
And, whatever you want to say about the last few seasons of the show, and I have not been a big fan, Bays and Thomas still were the driving force behind seasons 1-2 of this show, which remains really, really high level television. Has this show gone on too long? Probably. But calling them hacks goes way too far in my opinion.
This was the first episode I was unable to watch because of the content. I’ve been tolerating the low quality of this season, still watching, but the rhyming contrivance was too much for me. I hate feeling this bad about a show I’ve always loved.
I really enjoyed it. For the people that didn’t, I feel like if Community did this episode you would all be fawning over it, and Alan would be posting an interview with Dan Harmon about it today.
So cut ’em some slack, the hating on HIMYM thing has gotten old.
Glad you enjoyed it, Dan. But what’s rule #1 around here? TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t defend something you like without complaining about the people who disagree, don’t comment.
Alright Alan, sorry. (at least I didn’t delve into politics).
I agree with Dan on the Community thing. Now, Community might have executed the rhyming better, but so many shows never get the leeway to experiment that Community did, particularly in S3 when they basically decided to pay homage or straight ripoff something each week to average success.
My favorite example of the Community effect was the reaction to Always Sunny’s layered role-switching callback episode ‘The Gang Recycles Its Trash’, where they were called lazy for something that had a lot more nuance than what I thought Community was doing in S3.
I think the problem here was that it was such an obvious gimmick (I think it worked best when the first and second rhymes were said by different characters in different lines of dialogue rather than have one character give a monologue in rhyme), but the idea is something that is interesting.
Any episode where all of the characters are out of the Farhampton Inn is a step in the right direction.
I liked it. It was reminiscent of “Atomic Shakespeare,” one of the best episodes of “Moonlighting.”
“We HATE iambic pentameter!”
I stopped watching during Robin story. It was too dumb.
I am basically watching this show now like I would watch over a dog I’ve had for fifteen years – sure it smells of urine and has gross growths on it, and god, don’t let it get it’s mouth near your nose, it’s rotten breath will choke you! It can barely walk and at least once a week it craps on the floor, but it was young and fun once and I can’t put it to sleep yet because I loved it once.
This is either horrifying or the single greatest description of what watching HIMYM has become.
I made it through the episode instead of turning it off after 5 minutes, so that means they actually pulled this off better than I would have expected. All the actors ennunciating the rhymes as if they were reciting a poem suprisingly made it more tolerable somehow.
Anybody else think the firesoworks have something to do with the rehearsal dinner?
Watched this episode, it was great, waiting for the next :)
How I Met Your Mother Season 9 Episode 11: Bedtime Stories
Wasn’t bad Alan primarily because the focus was on rhyming and not story. Even on the story, better than FarHampTon, so 2 wins!
I have not read any spoilers, nor seen previews so just wondering (guessing) – what are the odds Marshall will meet “the mother” towards the fag end of his 5 mile walk and they go from the station to inn together?
Given that we know the wedding takes place in May 2013, there were sole uncharacteristic continuity errors (both related to baseball):
1) On the bus someone had a newspaper saying the mets were mathematically eliminated. No MLB team could be eliminated in May, since the season goes until the end of September.
2) As Ted listed all the Yankees to figure who the professor girl had hooked up with, he mentioned Alfonso Soriano. However, Soriano did not rejoin the Yankees until July 2013. (You could argue that this is not an error if you believe that all the stories were made up by Marshall on the spot, and not based on any true events.)
Blerg. I thought the rhyming thing was kind of fun, but ultimately it was a boring episode. I’m sick of all the filler that doesn’t actually move the story forward. If it is not about Ted and the Mother getting closer to their magical meeting, I am just not interested at this point.
Note that if Ted is an unreliable narrator, Barney is an EXTREMELY unreliable narrator.
I’m a sucker for clever lyrics/wordplay. I really liked this episode. It was very light, and aimed to be same. It had very few clunkers and lots of really nicely landed lines. The actors looked like they were all having fun, and that made it more enjoyable. Some of the gags were surprisingly clever. (Honk!) Almost none of the rhymes were lame.
The stories were over the top, and that actually worked for me, because this is basically Future Ted telling a story about Marshall telling stories.
And I absolutely bought that after all her character development (like, through dating Ted, etc) Robin would have a crazy day after a breakup. Stealing a cake? Maaaaybe. But eating the whole thing, totally. Or at least, so the tale could go.
And then in Barney’s story, it’s FutureTed telling Marshall telling Barney telling a story. So, you know, it’s got to be pretty extreme.
I really liked it. It’s not a musical episode, but it’s in my top three for the last four years.
FWIW, the avclub seems to agree with me eerily.
[www.avclub.com]