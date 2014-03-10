Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Daisy’

Okay, so tonight was a Mother-less “How I Met Your Mother,” which either means we get an opportunity to table discussion of the “Is the Mother dead in 2030?” question(*) or it means that her absence will make us focus on that issue all the more.

(*) Cristin Milioti gave an interview where she called the idea “insane,” but it's also possible that she's being on message for the producers, who've been known to dissemble in the press before. Or people have pointed out that last week's episode was called “Vesuvius,” and that earlier in the season Ted realized that word didn't fit in a puzzle, which could mean the whole thing could just be one more head fake from Bays and Thomas. It is up to you to decide what option you prefer.

“Daisy” was otherwise another final season episode that was very broad for much of the running time, with callbacks to old characters (the Captain and BoatsBoatsBoats) and running gags (“The Mosby Boys”), but that then went for a big emotional ending, and a new glimpse of the future.

What did everybody think? Did you like Tracey Ullman as Robin's mom? Did it all hang together, or did the conclusion feel unearned? Or did you just spend the entire thing pondering the latest Mother mystery?



Have at it.