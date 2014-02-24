Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Rally’

Tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” kicked off the final six-episode stretch of the series’ run, and did so in a way that focused as much on the gang’s past and future as their present at the Farhampton Inn, including glimpses of Marshall’s campaign for New York Supreme Court justice, young Marvin’s first day of college and a big night for Ted and the Mother. And, if nothing else, the stuff in the present had a lot of bacon.

So what did you guys think? An entertaining trip through time, or more of the same dopiness of this final season? Did the kiss and/or the Weekend at Barney’s gags live up to the years of build-up? Have at it.