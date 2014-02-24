Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Rally’

Tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” kicked off the final six-episode stretch of the series’ run, and did so in a way that focused as much on the gang’s past and future as their present at the Farhampton Inn, including glimpses of Marshall’s campaign for New York Supreme Court justice, young Marvin’s first day of college and a big night for Ted and the Mother. And, if nothing else, the stuff in the present had a lot of bacon.
So what did you guys think? An entertaining trip through time, or more of the same dopiness of this final season? Did the kiss and/or the Weekend at Barney’s gags live up to the years of build-up? Have at it.
I was alternatively entertained and annoyed by this episode. Ted’s casual use of the word ‘bitch’ to refer to his mother
(got cut off)
was startling. And the broadness of the bacon, the kiss, etc. didn’t work for me. But the glimpses into the distant future (first time in a long while) were okay, especially the Ted/Mom ones. Still, five episodes to go now. I’m here ’till the end.
I found the bacon funny for some reason. And now I know for sure that Robin and Barney do get married since they’re both wearing wedding rings in their flash forward. I still like the show, it’s an easy way to spend half an hour and doesn’t anger me like it does most people on this site,
Svetlana, all we know for certain about Barney & Robin is that they’re married in the 2016 flash forward. That doesn’t necessarily translate to them still being together in Bob Saget’s 2030 world.
That’s what Svetlana said, that now we know they get married. She didn’t say anything them staying married beyond the flash-forward.
The highest court of New York is titled the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court is what the trial courts are called. I wish the show had done some preliminary research or made it clearer what position Marshall was actually attaining.
You forget that it is the future we see. Yes, now in 2014 it may be that the Court of Appeals is the highest court in New York.
What you fail utterly to realize is that in 2022 there is much change in New York, much reworking of their state constitution.
I promise you that when Marshall does run, in that time it IS the Supreme Court of New York. None will remember the farce that was the “Court of Appeals”.
I haven’t seen the episode yet (I just got off of work; I check the reviews to see if the episode is worth watching or if it’s going to annoy me) but could it have been that Ted, the unreliable narrator relayed, “New York Supreme Court” to his kids when it’s actually the “New York Court of Appeals”? Seems like the kind of mistake Ted would make.
Ah, another HIMYM easy factual slip-up that gets conveniently blamed on Ted being an unreliable narrative.
Actually, it’s probably a neat writer’s trick to weave an election night bit: in New York state, judges are elected onto the Supreme Court (which is the superior court tier in most states), by appointed by the Governor to the Court of Appeals. So if anything is at fault, they’re being too realistic and short-selling Marshall’s career.
I have to admit, I laughed a lot at the first “Weekend at Barney’s” cutaway. It does kind of piss me off, though, that we didn’t get to see any of that New Year’s Eve party. That sounded a lot more interesting than the shenanigans of trying to wake up Barney.
Would’ve preferred a full episode dedicated to Weekend at Barney’s. Really any TV show would be well served to spend an episode remaking that classic. Maybe Justified will do one.
I did laugh on multiple occasions. However, if they were going to spend the entire season on the wedding, I wish they would dedicate most of each episode on the future with the Mother. All the scenes with her and Ted were great and that is what we looked forward to all these years. I just feel they could have done so much more with this season.
On another note, I have a bad feeling that we will eventually realize that the mother is dead in the time Ted is telling this story to his teenage children.
I get amused when the HIMYM social media team posts something on Facebook like, “Only 6 episodes left!” and all the comments are rejoicing that it’s almost over.
So now HIMYM is ripping off Kung fu panda.
Yeah,, I laughed at that too! But then again, Kung Fun Panda has much worth ripping off.
I just find it sad that the same actress who was Willow and portrayed a ground breaking relationship in that show is a part whatever the hell that was with Robin.
The weekend at Barney’s was ok the first time the gag happened but as with everything else it stopped being funny by the end of the show.
I pretty much always assumed that ongoing kiss thing was a reference to her being most famous for playing a plant-named lesbian character. I suppose it could have been worse, and there could have been a running joke about her masturbating with musical instruments…
what song was playing at the end?
The combination of sweet and broad just doesn’t work for me. They were trying to have a moment wherein they realized that Barney cared for them, while he kept interjecting bro jokes. It’s a prime example of how the show has changed and it doesn’t work for me anymore. I did, however, find the bacon bit funny, despite myself. And put me in the court of those who want more mother and less of the other stuff.
I liked the flash forwards and how they were integrated into the story. Regarding the reversal of positions in the ending tag, Robin’s final words seemed apt: “It’s stupid.” At this point, the writers should think twice about ending an episode with this sentence ringing in our ears…
I really wanted Robert Stinsonheimer to be Dr Horrible.
That’s not a hangover, that’s fatal alcohol poisoning. (I am not a doctor.)
Mixed bag.
One huge problem I had with the episode…
For a show that pays super close attention to Lily’s hair, they screwed up pretty bad.
She looks way older in 2020 than she does in 2030. It made no sense at all.
On the plus side, Marvin had an original perplexus in his box heading to the dorm.
Ted looks the same but Marshall looks 60…are they even trying anymore?
They explained Marshall’s appearance. The implication was that during the campaign in 2020 he aged significantly from stress.
Lily was given no explanation and aged backwards.
Maybe the implication is that there is some great procedures you can have done between 2020 and 2030 to make you look 15 years younger?
I thought the flash-forward with The Mother was nice — she and Ted have as good a rapport as we could hope, and he actually comes off a lot less annoying when he’s with her. What I’d really like to see are some scenes from the time right after they meet, when they’re just getting to know each other. In fact, that’s the only thing I’d like to see at this point, so I really hope the show gives us some of that before the final scene of them meeting at the train station.
It’s so surprising to me (and a little sad) that they got the casting of the Mother so right, yet this season has been a bore/torture because they’ve focused on lame plots and included the Mother in so little. It seems more likely a show would botch the casting, and then everyone groans about how fake/lame/unrealistic the episodes are. But to have gotten the casting right and the audience yearns for more?! There’s no 10th season — what explains this bizarre 9th?
The only part I truly laughed at was Robin cuddling the baby and then looking at Barney and asking whose kid it was. The parts with the mother were nice and I liked a couple of the other flash forwards, but the rest of the episode was the same poor quality as the rest of this season.
I loved that too, because it totally fooled me–first, we got the first seeming confirmation that Barney and Robin’s wedding does indeed happen and they stay together for at least a few years. So I was excited to see that, and then the baby thing I was like “Whaaaaat?” I was really glad it was a fake-out, and it was actually funny. Best part of the episode.
Not my favorite episode, but I’ve always loveed the spirit of HIMYM. Weekend at Barney’s and Tantrum were some callbacks to some great HIMYM moments, and callbacks are some of my favorite HIMYM moments in and of themselves. Sad that it’s ending, especially the same week as Psych.
I didn’t hate this episode like I have some others this season, but their continued attempts to redeem Barney’s a-hole behavior are really desperate. If they hadn’t written the character off a cliff in the first place, then they wouldn’t have to do this.
OK. I’m confused. I thought this was a site devoted to devotees of HIMYM, not a forum for those who wish to tear each episode apart. If you are offended, bored, irritated, or are anxiously awaiting the show’s dénouement, you needn’t suffer. Just exercise your freedom of choice and your dominion over the remote control and change the channel. Your emotional health will improve, thereby elevating your mood thus making you much more pleasant to be around. Trust me. I’m a licensed psychotherapist.
This is not a fan site. This is a review site. Shows are reviewed (or in this case, provided a forum for discussion) and people chime in with their opinions, good or bad.
Also there are those of us who love HIMYM and are saddened by the poor quality of these episodes.
Sorry! I didn’t mean to post twice. I’m pretty new to doing this.
It’s OK, you’re confused.
Someone inquired about the song in this episode. Its Worlds Away by Strange Advance.
This season pretty much stinks! A 24 episode order that should been cut in half. So many filler episodes surrounding some real gems
Well…. it wasn’t the worst episode they’ve done this year… and that’s the extent of my praise.
Not a really great episode, but mostly of the same uneven (at best) quality as the rest of the episodes this season has churned out.
I like the mother and I think her and Ted have great on screen chemistry together, but something keeps pulling me out of their (future) scenes together. We only know about her from what Ted has told us in voice-over the last 9 seasons, none of what we see of their future together has been “earned”. She is just there now, and we see they havent met, but we know from the narration many things about their life together.
Thats what i didnt like about the episode that ended with Ted proposing at the lighthouse, we know Teds been looking for her the whole series / show, but there isnt a connection we have actually seen from them, its just the show saying hey this is the mother and Ted in 2 years getting engaged, where Ted has been rejected in this same episode you are watching, arent we clever, trust that they are as happy together as we say they are. We havent, and wont, see their courtship or anything about thier relationship.
I get that the show is called “how i MET your mother” but maybe after season 6 or so they could have tweaked their mission statement just a tad. Its not like this is breaking bad or the wire, its a silly sit-com that could have been great, but they coasted thru 3+ seasons and now are just phoning it in and limping to the finish line while the creative team preps a spin off show.
Ive watched this show from the beginning and i should have checked out around the Zoey era, but i really thought it could “rally” – but they didnt. Now with 5 or so eps left ill keep watching, but at this point is anyone really invested in any of these characters? Are the actors invested anymore or are they just marking time until they can move on to better projets and just remember this show fondly with royalty checks and new homes for themselves for years to come?
