Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Rally’

#How I Met Your Mother Review #How I Met Your Mother #Jason Segel
Senior Television Writer
02.24.14 44 Comments

Tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” kicked off the final six-episode stretch of the series’ run, and did so in a way that focused as much on the gang’s past and future as their present at the Farhampton Inn, including glimpses of Marshall’s campaign for New York Supreme Court justice, young Marvin’s first day of college and a big night for Ted and the Mother. And, if nothing else, the stuff in the present had a lot of bacon.

So what did you guys think? An entertaining trip through time, or more of the same dopiness of this final season? Did the kiss and/or the Weekend at Barney’s gags live up to the years of build-up? Have at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother Review#How I Met Your Mother#Jason Segel
TAGSALYSON HANNIGANCOBIE SMULDERSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERHOW I MET YOUR MOTHER ReviewJASON SEGELJOSH RADNORNEIL PATRICK HARRIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP