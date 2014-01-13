Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Slapsgiving 3’

The final season of “How I Met Your Mother” means we’re supposed to get closure on a bunch of long-running stories and gags, but because Marshall got a slap bet extension a season or two ago, “Slapsgiving 3” did not feature the final slap ever. (I remain hopeful the last one will take place far in the future, when both are elderly gentlemen.)
But as for Official Slap #4, what did everybody think? Did you enjoy the “Kill Bill”/kung fu movie homage, or find it hokey? Did you like the idea of having most of the episode take place in a mid-slap flashback? Enjoy seeing the cast as slap mentors? Did you applaud the very special musical guests from the tag?
Have at it, folks.
I was alternately bored and annoyed for the whole episode, save the random Boyz II Men cover at the end. The writing has gotten so terrible, and the cast is so obviously over it, that they can’t even make the slap bet funny anymore.
Agreed. Boys II Men? Great. Episode? No.
Someone should slap me in the face for having watched.
I feel the same way. I’ve found moments of joy in this season (mostly involving the Mother), but that was depressingly awful — just excruciatingly dumb on every level. I sort of hate myself for watching the whole episode, even if the Boyz II Men cover at the end was the best part.
“This is Hollywood, so if something kind of works, they’ll just keep doing it until everyone hates it.”
Probably the worst episode this show has ever done. This last season might actually be worse than Dexter’s last season.
Agreed..worst episode ever and honestly not even close. It was beyond abhorrent. I didn’t laugh once. Isn’t that the point of a sitcom?
When the Slap Bet was first introduced, it was made clear that no rings were allowed. Later, Marshall slapped Barney at Thanksgiving with his wedding ring on his left hand. I always assumed that HIMYM would reference this in a later Slap Bet episode. Now, I am beginning to think that whichever writer thought up that idea is long gone and the current group has totally forgotten that set-up.
That wasn’t a little bad, that was a lot bad. I saw the Kill Bill-esque text pop on the screen and briefly got excited. I thought it would be like a “Community” high concept episode. Of course they can’t pull anything close to that at this point. So disappointing.
“I thought it would be like a “Community” high concept episode”
*Faint chuckle gradually grows into a maniacal laughter*
Why do we do this to ourselves?
Poor Boyz II Men
Going against the flow here; I liked it. Once I realized that there was going to be no attempt to present anything resembling reality, I decided to embrace the silliness.
Years ago (shortly after the second slap) I came up with what I thought would be the perfect final scene: out of nowhere, old Marshall would slap old Barney across the room and say, “That’s four.” I loved the notion that the final slap would always be hanging out there. Unfortunately, the producers went to the slap well far too often to make that scenario viable.
Seconded. Yeah, it’s nuts, but what the hell. It has to get harder to make a show of the slaps, so they put a lot of work into it. And I’m always happy to hear “You Just Got Slapped” crooned.
Now we all get to watch all of the shit the show will get for dressing white people up as Asians, though.
Worst ever. Worse than that.
I’ve had a hard time getting through this whole season. It’s become far too gimmicky and it now feels that it’s gone on way too long. The whole ‘pay off’ with the reveal of ‘The Mother’ hasn’t been enough. She hasn’t been featured enough and the chemistry isn’t what it should be for a character that took 8 seasons to lead up to. I’ve been ‘hate watching’ for a while, but this might be enough to make me ‘stop watching’.
I thought it was silly and funny and I liked it. Seeing the cast as the mentors was a good touch. As was the ridiculousness of Marshall’s story.
No Archer review?
My favourite comment on this page.
I am writing as a guest so my opinion is negligible, but I found it fun. and as it cut to credits I thought there was the option of seeing the slap connect in the next episode and this episode being all about the before. And that had parts of awesome. I do hate watch a few shows but this isn’t one. From early enough we were told the very last episode would be the meeting of the mother. everything else is just a shaggy dog tale along the way. Hey, if you don’t like it that is perfectly fine. but this was a fun episode, and I enjoyed it. my name is Jonathan and I stand behind that statement
I have another idea for the final slap–what if Marshall uses the final slap to knock some sense into Barney–like he gets cold feet at the wedding or something? Wouldn’t that be a nice reversal of expectations?
I hate to say this Alan but this even this talkback post is not worth your time. What may be worth your time? A show that aired last night that realised they could no longer coast, a show that had the balls to actually change everything, a show that lives in the DANGER ZONE!
Yes! Please tell us what you think of Archer or may I say Archer Vice!
I’ve been hanging in there watching this show that I once really, really enjoyed watching limp towards its finish. Last night’s episode was, I thought, dreadful. It proved to me that even when not restricted to the confines of the Inn on the weekend of the wedding, it could still be really, really unfunny.
That was just freaking awful at every turn. I’ve taken to now hate-watching this show, just waiting to see how it ends.
“Hey guys, remember how you liked that Slapsgiving gag we’ve been doing for years? Yeah, tonight we’re burying that bitch in the ground.” – HIMYM writers.
They have almost ruined the Slap Bet. I say “almost” because I’m stupid and holding out hope the final slap will redeem it.
It was better than most episodes this season because it wasn’t trapped in farhaven, or wherever the wedding is supposed to take place. But it still wasn’t good. I guess thats what the show has come to.
It was decent until Cleveland. Ted was even more annoying as a slap fu master than he was in his normal annoying life.
Wake me when the mother comes back.
You guys are the WORST!! It was really funny and in true HIMYM spirit. I think it’s kinda funny though, that you stick around and continue watching a show that you hate. Nobody’s holding a gun to your head! Boyz II Men was a great addition at the end/homage to previous seasons, but I found this episode quite entertaining.
This is the first episode in nearly 2 years that I watched and after the closing credits I looked at Mr. Robin and said, “Poor Alan.”
Worst Episode EVER!!!!!
This was the first episode I’d watched in its entirety in probably three seasons. The show was already in fast decline when I left it–that’s why I left it–but man, I had no idea how far downhill it had gone. I didn’t know you could go that far downhill. I would think you’d hit the center of the Earth and start coming back up before you went that far.
The worst of all seasons!!!
Colbie was hot.
It was terrible. The slap bet thing used to be a fun thing between friends, and then after the 2nd slap bet episode they blew the concept up to such epic proportions it sucked all the fun out of it.
I liked Ted’s line “I backpacked there in college!” when he was corroborating every ridiculous statement Marshall made. Also enjoyed Boyz II Men. Everything else…blech.
You should have mentioned the offensiveness of the borderline yellowface here. The creators did apologize today to their credit
Anyone know what the instrumental music was as Marshall missed slapping Barney? It sounded familiar – maybe Saving Private Ryan? Or am I going crazy imagining things to find interesting about this season?
If I recall correctly, that was Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, which was featured in Platoon.
Whether it was watchable or not, just get to the G-DAMN WEDDING already! All these episodes feel like throwaways. I didn’t even pay attention after the first 5 minutes because I don’t care about this joke anymore. Wake me when it’s almost over.