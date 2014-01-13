Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Slapsgiving 3’

The final season of “How I Met Your Mother” means we’re supposed to get closure on a bunch of long-running stories and gags, but because Marshall got a slap bet extension a season or two ago, “Slapsgiving 3” did not feature the final slap ever. (I remain hopeful the last one will take place far in the future, when both are elderly gentlemen.) 

But as for Official Slap #4, what did everybody think? Did you enjoy the “Kill Bill”/kung fu movie homage, or find it hokey? Did you like the idea of having most of the episode take place in a mid-slap flashback? Enjoy seeing the cast as slap mentors? Did you applaud the very special musical guests from the tag? 

Have at it, folks.

