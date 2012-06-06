TCA Awards nominees include ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘Homeland’

Showtime’s “Homeland,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” were among the shows getting the most love in the nominations for the 2012 Television Critics Association Awards.
The TCA (a group to which both Fienberg and I have belonged for years, and which is separate from the group that does the newer Critics Choice Awards for television) went with five dramas – the four shows listed above and “Downton Abbey” – for its Program of the Year category, and “Homeland” was this year’s most-nominated show, with nods for Individual Achievement in Drama for Claire Danes, as well as for best drama and best new show. “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones” were nominated for three apiece.
The nominations process is quirky in some ways – for reasons I’ve never entirely understood, we’re each asked to pick only two shows/people per category, even though there will be five nominees – and will lead to at least one head-scratching nomination per year. In this case, that’s probably the inclusion of “Smash” – a show that pretty much every critic I’m friendly with (which, admittedly, is not representative of the entire TCA) – had been openly hate-watching by the end of its first season. If I had to guess just based on past reviews, I’d say the bulk of the critics went with “Homeland” and “Girls” as their picks in that category, which meant any other three shows that got even modest support had a good shot of making the cut.
Here are all the nominees. The awards will be given out at a (non-televised) ceremony on Saturday, July 28, during the TCA summer press tour.
Individual Achievement in Drama
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad,” AMC)
Claire Danes (“Homeland,” Showtime)
Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones,” HBO)
Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” AMC)
Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story,” FX)
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Louis C.K. (“Louie,” FX)
Lena Dunham (“Girls,” HBO)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” HBO)
Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS)
Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
“Anderson Cooper 360” (CNN)
“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
“Frontline” (PBS)
“60 Minutes” (CBS)
“The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)
“The Glee Project” (Oxygen)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
“iCarly” (Nickelodeon)
“Phineas and Ferb” (Disney)
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
“Switched at Birth” (ABC Family)
“Yo Gabba Gabba” (Nick Jr.)
Outstanding New Program
“Girls” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“New Girl” (Fox)
“Revenge” (ABC)
“Smash” (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials
“Downton Abbey: Masterpiece” (PBS)
“Game Change” (HBO)
“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
“Sherlock: Masterpiece” (PBS)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“Justified” (FX)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Community” (NBC)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Career Achievement Award
Dick Clark
Andy Griffith
David Letterman
Regis Philbin
William Shatner
Heritage Award (a kind of career achievement for shows)
“Cheers” (NBC)
“Lost” (ABC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Star Trek” (NBC)
“Twin Peaks” (ABC)
Program of the Year
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey: Masterpiece” (PBS)
Laura Dern not being nominated is disgraceful. I love “Girls” but Lena Dunham is NOT a good actress.
It’s not an acting award, specifically. Writers, directors, producers, etc., are eligible. (One of my nomination slots went to Dan Harmon, in fact.) I’d wager Dunham and Louis CK are there more for their work behind the camera than in front of it.
For Enlightened??? That show was utter trash, and I actually watched the entire first season with an open mind. By the end of that season, I loathed it. New age bullsh!t being shoved down viewer’s throats.
Glad somebody at least tried to get Harmon some personal creative recognition, here — maybe he’ll wash up on the shores of HBO or someplace similar down the road; a venue who recognizes and nurtures eccentric talent for what it is.
That is a truly bizarre selection process. How many members are there in the TCA? Is there a minimum number of votes a show must receive to be nominated? I find it shocking that there was anybody who went outside of Breaking Bad & Mad Men for the drama category at all…
Justified, Homeland and Game of Thrones round out a GREAT top 5.
Mad men has been weaker this year then in past years, imho. I don’t think they are getting the top spot again.
Perhaps not as many critics hate Smash as you seem to believe?
As I said, the group I pay attention to are not the entirety of the membership.
If you look around the net it’s challenging to find critics who like it. Many enjoyed the pilot but felt that it was a mess of a series
Much prefer individual achievement to best actor, best actress, etc. Much more reflective of how we actually watch.
Colbert is the only news show I watch and I’m not even American, so that’s an odd omission.
I’m going to hate-watch The Walking Dead for another three years. Never underestimate the power of the hate-viewer.
Smash over Suburgatory and Veep? Boo.
An altogether solid group of nominations, hard to disagree with many of the non-Smash ones. Bummed to see strong seasons of Parks & Recreation, Community and Louie but no comedies could make it into Program of the Year.
Yeah, I’d have gladly put Louie and Parks on that list (ahead of Downton and probably Game of Thrones). But the winner tends to be a drama, so it’s not surprising that all the nominees would be.
Downton Abbey? (rolls eyes, suppresses overwhelming feeling of nausea) That was a joke nomination, right? Nice of the TCA to provide a little comic relief here….
I’m with you, Charles. I suppose I can see why people still enjoy watching it, but why anyone still thinks it’s GOOD?–can’t understand that one.
If Boardwalk Empire got shut out (better season then season 1 but still shouldn’t be in the top 5 anyways) then certainly Downton Abbey should have never made it. The only reason it won was because its competition was in miniseries. The second season is “ok-to-good” not “great” TV and the nod feels like charity PBS/BBC then a serious evaluation of its strengths.
No Adventure Time or Archer love?
The idea that Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory are better comedies than Archer is almost as funny as the latter show itself.
Not that he doesn’t deserve it, but does Dick Clark pretty much have the career award in the bag?
Unclear. There were a few Career Achievement winners early on (Lucille Ball, Jim Henson) who had died a few months earlier, but there haven’t been any posthumous winners lately, and I know some of our voters believe (rightly or wrongly) that it should go to someone who will attend the ceremony. But looking at that field, he seems the likeliest winner.
When i skimmed over that section my mind combined Andy Griffith and Dick Clark into Andy Dick. I guess he’ll be the favorite in 2013.
@ROWLF: Haha, I did the same thing and I was utterly befuddled when I saw thought that Dick had been nominated for a Career Achievement award.
Maybe if Dick Clark wins they can get Andy Dick to accept.
Wait, Lifetime Achievement list–those are nominees and there’s only one winner? That seems… odd.
@TJ: Good point, why don’t they just honor all the Lifetime Achievement people?
Smash is not as strange to me as Jessica Lange. Maybe in a wider field, but over Julianna Marguiles, Timothy Olyphant and Aaron Paul? Or even throwing a newbie like Emmy Rossum or Damian Lewis a bone?
Again, two slots per category makes things strange. I’m assuming pretty much every Homeland fan chose Danes over Lewis (as I did, much as I love Lewis), and that they also didn’t want to devote both their slots to the same show.
Because each nominator gets only 2 slots, I suspect people who have small but very intense fandoms find it easier to get nominated. I (like Alan) pretty much despised what I watched of American Horror Story, and found Lange’s performance in particular ridiculously over the top, but a number of folks LOVED her performance in particular. It’s also a big showy performance, which is easier to get noticed for than smaller work.
It feels pretty much like what we’ll see this year on the Emmys, with one or two exceptions.
But at least Community got nominated for something!
Definitely the drama list, but that comedy list is far too on point for the Emmys. They love to give out nominations for shows long past their prime, like 2 & 1/2 men and Jon Cryer.
I was looking at last year’s Emmy comedy series nominees, and I can’t help but think that The Office is a goner, and 30 Rock might follow suit too given how low it rated. Which would leave Modern Family, Big Bang Theory, Parks and Glee and space for two others. Maybe it is the time Community will scrape in, given all the press? The other slot will probably be 30 Rock but it’d be nice to see Happy Endings get some love, or Louie, or similar.
The only comedy nominations that I don’t expect from the Emmys are Lena Dunham for best actress (or director or writer, since that category is vague) and Community and Louie for best comedies of the year. Everything else is sure to be nominated.
Emmy love for Two and a Half Men is long gone.
@Laurence2174 In my opinion, there’s no way Community gets nominated. Sadly, Community sounds like one of those cases where the Emmys doesn’t seem to know its exhistence.
30 Rock is a keeper, especially now that the final season has been announced. If The Office is indeed gone, I would expect Curb Your Enthusiasm to take its place.
For drama achievement I would’ve expected Jason Isaacs to pick up a lot of second choice votes from anyone who watched Awake. I guess even critics didn’t stick with it.
Over Cranston or Danes? Unlikely, really. They are basically locks for the Lead awards.
Anna Torv played a double memory arc as well in Fringe, going from Aber to Blue, with everyone regocnizing wich Olivia she played at once, same hairdo,same face.
And on top of that AltLivia, with the best doubleacting in 1 scene possible, realy interacting,moving around.
Sad thing for Anna Torv is, that she never gets decent writing, or storylines, no backstory.
4 seasons of Fringe, and Olivia Dunham in all her versions is this great character only because of the brilliant acting of Anna Torv.
I think Critics should weigh that, how much an actor has created the character.
Star Trek for Heritage Award. Lost being nominated for that is ridiculous.
I’d go Star Trek as well, although I personally prefer Cheers the most out of all those shows.
I agree that Lost shouldn’t be on that list, but going over the past nominations it seems a lot of the more current shows gets nominated (Will & Grace 2006, The Shield 2009, 24 and Lost 2010).
Star Trek 50th anniversary, and buzz over the new film, it must be huge favourite.
SNL and Twin Peaks are probably the most influential of the shows there, so logically, one of them should get it. SNL has the disadvantage of its current state working against it, though.
@KEITH
It will be four more years before the 50th anniversary. The show first aired in 1966.
What is this award for? BEST old show? Most Influential? Or just… something else? Because Star Trek reached highs none of those other shows could touch, but it was short and had some real stinkers. Influential as all get-out, but maybe the 4th or 5th BEST show on that list.
Go TWIN PEAKS!!!
Where is Boardwalk Empire?
where it deserves. Seriously, the show was never that great.
Not for Program Of The Year, maybe for Outstanding Drama, but it probably got bumped because of all the great shows this year
HA, HA!!! The ‘real’ critics like Smash — it is nominated in the ‘Outstanding New Program’ YAY, SMASH!!!!!
Anyone Going to complain about The Glee Project over Survivor? I mean, I watch and (mostly) enjoy The Glee Project, but it is baffling that critics nominate a reality program that casts for a tv show WITH NO ACTING CHALLENGES! Still, makes more sense than Smash…
More annoying is the disclusion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is far and away the best reality show on TV. I guess it’s the disadvantage of airing on an LGBT-oriented cable network, but the show’s built up more steam than ever and the critics who do watch it love it.
Game of Thrones program of the year!
Hear hear!
1. As expected i’m excited for Community (although it would have been even better if anyone from the ensemble was nominated, i think Jim Parsons is now in a point where he is overrated.. good, but not that good that he needs to be nominated every year for everything)
2. Since critics agree british series are not miniseries, having Sherlock and Downton Abbey nominated is baffling.
3. Yeah for Switched at Birth, great show, specially for youth. Hope it wins.
No offense, but I preferred the Critic’s Choice nominations, probably because I like that they recognize actors and divide categories into lead/supporting. Frankly, I think it’s a little weird that the TCA has stuck with the exact same, basic categories since the 1990s. And “individual achievement in drama” is too broad, I think, since nominees can include male/female showrunners, actors (from series or miniseries/movies), etc. Also, you’re only allowed to pick two people/shows per category? Really?
Also, do they have an inherent pro-network bias like the Emmys? Looking at the history of their picks for Program of the Year, they almost always went for buzz over quality: “Grey’s Anatomy” over “The Office,” “Desperate Housewives” over “Deadwood” and “Lost,” “Heroes” over “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wire,” “Glee” over… anything else.
Okay, rant over.
That best drama nominations list is a decent set of television programs, if I do say so myself. If I were to pick my top 5 at the moment, it would be those shows. Good job.
I’d throw in Good Wife over Downton Abbey, which was enjoyable but uneven in the second season. (Personal choice of course!)
Amazing! The first time my Top 5 shows have been the five shows nominated for Best Drama. And 5 of my Top 6 for Program of the Year. I wish other awards bodies had such good taste :)
While I understand Claire Danes’ nomination in Individual Achievement, Jessica Lange?! Why not Lena Headey, who was far better in a more critically praised series?
It is good to see Lost get nominated, but I wonder if it is too soon. There is still a lot of hate regarding that final season.
Lena Heady has the same problem Anna Torv has:
They both play a character that has their emotions under the surface, IMO far more difficult to act, but underrated.
Lena got the criticosm for being cold season 1, simple because of her character, Anna got even a worse treatment.
Especially women : if you have 3 scenes with hysterical crying, you get an Emmy nom,
Even if you are crap the rest of the season.
If you constantly have to play a introverted, closed off character that shows her emotions in a beautiful subtle manner,
like Anna Torv has been doing for 4 seasons,
no Emmy love.
Or could it be because Anna Torv is Australian, and Lena Heady British?
It seems that especially
Well said, Criticsview! Agreed wholeheartedly. Like you mentioned it’s a damn fucking shame Subtle performances from actresses are ignored because they are a lot harder to pull off than melodramatic moments.
Smash? LOLOLOL
More like ugh ugh ugh. It’s like a bad joke in an otherwise great list of shows!
Woohoo, we got nominated! (spits tobacco)
Can you give some background on the Heritage Award?
That list is strange.
At first I assumed it had to be off the air but SNL proves that false.
I have no idea how long these awards have been going on but I can’t believe Cheers hasn’t already won.
Star Trek? Is that all of them? Now that is also a seemingly inevitable winner.
Heritage is relatively new. Career Achievement was originally designed to go for both shows and people, in the same way that people used to be eligible for the drama and comedy awards. But Hill Street Blues is the only show to ever win career achievement, so at some point, some members decided they wanted an award to be able to honor great shows. But as you can see from the list of winners, most of them have been shows that went off the air that season. (Heritage is the only category The Wire ever won, for instance.) No one quite understands it, to be honest.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Seriously? Jim Parsons (again) for individual acheivement in comedy?? Over Danny Pudi? Or Donald Glover? Or ANYONE on Community, for that matter?? I honestly don’t understand that – as someone who watches both, how can Parsons consistently be heralded as a better actor than any of these guys?
Agreed. He basically coasts through these nominations now, aided by lazy Television Academy voters and viewers. People think his annoying, grating schtick is somehow “edgy.”
Parsons deserves his nominations. Not an easy role as it seems and he nails it every episode. Pudi is good as well but Glover is not THAT good, tends mugs the camera and overact
Alan, in the children’s category, were shows like Young Justice and Avatar-The Legend of Korra eligible for nomination? Korra is relatively new, but I’m surprised it didn’t get a nod.
Youth programming is one of several categories (the news and reality categories are others) where it’s safe to say a good chunk of the membership watches little to none of the genre. So people either leave those ballots blank, or they jot down names of shows they’ve heard of and/or remember liking once upon a time. I swear, we once gave the award in this category to “Wishbone” — which was a good show, but which had been off the air for more than a year at the time we selected it.
I’m just pleased we were able to get Phineas & Ferb nominated at all given that the category tends to be taken up with the usual suspects.
That would explain it – because there’s definitely some way better youth programming than those nominated.
For next year, remember Legend of Korra, okay :-) Or watch it. It’s pretty awesome.
That’s another weird one. Switched at Birth, while a great show for teenagers, isn’t what I’d call a “children’s show,” what with the frank discussions / depictions of sex for one thing.
If Phineas and Ferb doesn’t win, then expect to hear:
“BEHOLD! THE CRITICINATOR! A device that makes every remote control in the Tri-State Area unable to change the channel away from Phineas and Ferb thereby making it the only show watched, and, therefore, the only show that can win.
At the risk of sounding whiny, I look at the news category and see an obvious bias. Not a single program from Fox News? Hasn’t The O’Reilly Factor dominated the cable news ratings for the past 10 years? And the show is incredibly entertaining and informative.
If we went by ratings NCIS, NCIS LA, American Idol, Two and a Half Men and the Voice would win every award.
Ratings should be totally irrelevant to awards, because ratings are their own reward. When you have high ratings, you get to make more money, what you do doesn’t instantly become high art worthy of award recognition because lots of people watch it.
Cranston v. Dinklage v. Hamm. How the heck is anybody supposed to choose between these 3? Gun to my head I think I would go with Dinklage (that scene with Shae in the season finale was the cherry on top of a great season for him), but wow, that is some tough competition.
Not sure how you can top the “I am the one who knocks!” speech. But that said, I, shamefully, don’t watch Mad Men.
Sorry, Cranston’s acting is a marvel to behold. I’m just glad that Dinklage has the supporting actor category to get his well-deserved recognition. This is from someone who first started watching Dinklage in Station Agent at a indie theater when the movie started getting buzz.
I meant the supporting actor for the Emmys and other award competitions, btw, not the TCA. The TCA has a weird setup in categories and (apparently) voting procedures.
People still actually think Jim Parsons is funny?
go check the ratings for proof
Oh, *there’s* a counter-argument — people think the Madagascar movies are “funny,” too. (“Go check the box-office!!”)
oh yes Madagascar movies are entertaining its core audience – the kids.
Also, the Drama category is admittedly going to be a tough one to decide this year. If I had to go with just one, though, it’d be “Breaking Bad,” all the way.
With respect to “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones,” this past season was seriously some tough, virtuoso television (although “Homeland” had one hell of a rookie season — I’m almost wondering how they’re ever going to manage to top it).
I think Mad Men took a small step down in quality and GoT took a step up, but I would probably agree with your BB on the basis of their entire series although it’s a really tough choice.
One more thing —
The inclusion of “Modern Family,” while sweet and endearing and all that, is clearly a sop to doughbottomed Middle American white people, who automatically change the channel the minute Krysten Ritter shows up on their screen.
I can think of far stronger comedies to include as potential nominees, including “Archer,” over something as wretched and lazy as “The Big Bang Theory”…but then again, both “Community” and “Parks & Rec” scored nods, so I guess I shouldn’t complain TOO much.
If there’s one thing the white race can’t stand, it’s Kristen Ritter.
god I hope LOST wins
Where’s some love for Nick Searcy? He’s a big part of the reason I love JUSTIFIED.
I’m accepting nominations for Best Drinking Game Show.
I nominate The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Take a drink everytime someone says “Sex.”
The omission of Adventure Time from the youth programming category is baffling. None of the nominees are close to its level of quality. Hell, I’d even consider it a borderline top 5 comedy when it’s at its best.
Am I the only one who thinks the Heritage Award has a completely random group of nominees?