That ‘Heroes’ reboot you never wanted is coming to NBC in 2015

There is nostalgia, there is thinking outside the box, and then there is NBC’s hilariously ill-conceived plan to bring “Heroes” back from the dead for a new miniseries to air sometime next year.
The project, called “Heroes Reborn,” will be 13 episodes and tell a standalone story. NBC is keeping all details of the stories and the characters under wrap, but they did announce the most important – and damning – aspect of it: “Heroes” creator Tim Kring will again be running things.
Look, I get that miniseries – or, in this case “event miniseries” – are the hot thing to try right now, and properties with brand names have ever-more value in an era when it’s hard to get viewers to sample anything new. It’s why NBC is already doing a four-hour remake of “Rosemary’s Baby,” and it’s why FOX has Kiefer Sutherland back in the saddle for “24: Live Another Day.”
But people still have fond memories of “24.” It’s ratings dipped towards the end, and maybe the audience got a little tired of the moles, the incompetence and some of the weirder plot devices, but there remains a great deal of affection for Jack Bauer and for Chloe. (About the only exciting thing during the second half of the Super Bowl blowout was the “24” teaser.) That’s a show that needed to go away in order to come back, and maybe it’ll be good or maybe it will play like a relic of an earlier time, but you can at least understand why FOX thinks it’s an idea worth trying.
“Heroes Reborn,” though, is a desperation play, involving a property that the general public tired of very quickly, and that even its most die-hard fans grew to hate long before it was over. People liked the first season, up until it turned out that all these elaborate story movements and weighty pronouncements about the future had been building up to one guy beating up another guy with a parking meter. (And even with that finale, “Heroes” was still named Program of the Year by the Television Critics Association, beating “The Wire” season 4, among other things.) After that, interest began waning as it became more and more clear that Kring’s complete lack of knowledge of superhero stories – which had briefly made the show seem fresh and innovative – was now leading to a muddled, aimless rehash of ideas that guys like Stan Lee had decided were hacky 30 or 40 years earlier, wrapped up in a pretentious coating.
Now, I didn’t stick with “Heroes” all the way to its original conclusion, and have no idea who lived, who died, whether Sylar was ultimately good or evil, and whether Peter Petrelli ever stopped being too stupid to live. But is there anyone, anywhere, who was clamoring for the show to return, and with Kring in charge of it? If NBC maybe wanted to reboot it, keeping the name and the concept of superheroes without codenames or costumes, but starting over with a new writer, maybe. There was definitely an appetite for the kind of show “Heroes” wanted to be. But the actual show that “Heroes” was? It went away and it should have stayed away.
What does everybody else think? Anyone want to mount a stirring defense of Kring and/or the show’s later seasons?
Like you I bailed on the original (in Season 2) but this is a perfect candidate for something like this: a good idea originally executed poorly gets a second chance.
In different, better hands sure– but not by the same incompetent idiot who fracked it up the first time.
Yeah, exactly. I don’t think anybody wants to see Tim Kring’s round 2 of total bombing out cluelessness. I’d watch it if someone else tried it, but not Kring again.
Oh good god, no!
Yet you took the time to read it. Such morons on here including the author. Show was good. Got a bit sloppy.
If by “sloppy” you mean “unwatchable and “completely and utterly stupid”, then yeah, it got a bit sloppy.
So people can only comment if they have something positive to say??? This must be your first day on the internet.
If they weere going to bring back anything, I’d rather it had been Kings. Ian McShane and Susannah Thompson were wonderful, and the two young leads were very appealing. And the use of language – ! It was a pleasure to listen to them speak. I still re-watch the first and only season. But most of the actors have moved on elsewhere (the good reverend is now the chief in Chicago Fire, and doing very well there), so we get trash like Tim Kring’s brain farts instead. Sigh …
Oh god, don’t bring up Kings. It still hurts… it still hurts. What a viewtiful show that was.
It’s going to be an entirely new story, so why don’t you just give them the benefit of the doubt for now and wait to see what they come up with? Don’t get me wrong, I don’t have much hope for this. But the bottom line is, it will be all new characters and stories so let’s just see what it is before ragging on it.
Why do they deserve the benefit of the doubt? A NEW show deserves the benefit of the doubt, but not a bad show. Not a show that had one good (I might even call it great) season, and then just utter garbage.
For people who remember “Heroes” they remember it as a show that fell off a cliff. Why try to cash in on THAT?!? So we have series with a bad history coming back when nobody wants it to. I”m going to go ahead and not give that the benefit of the doubt.
You don’t give the benefit of the doubt to the same people who trashed it in the first place. I gave them that benefit for Season Two, which was an abomination. If it was an all new team of writers and show runners, I’d give it a chance, but it isn’t, so why should I?
An great show like LIFE deserves a second chance. HEROES deserves to stay a show that ended and maybe garners a cult following in 20 years!!!
The finale of the first season was the beginning of the end of this show for me. Couldn’t tell you what happened in later seasons, other than Kristen Bell joining the cast and that Mohinder dude turning into Spiderman or something.
Wow, I had completely forgotten that Kristen Bell was in the later seasons.
Oh god, I suddenly remembered how horribly they wasted her character!
Brea Grant was a speedster. That was the only other cool thing.
If memory serves, Bell was recruited to be on both Lost and Heroes (she was asked to play Charlotte) and she chose Heroes. Ugh. I would submit that the utter catastrophe the subsequent seasons were really taints any qualitythe first season had.
Yeah, I felt the same way. Watched it from the beginning, and it grew on me. There were some great episodes in the second half of the first season, particularly Company Man and the one where Sylar has second thoughts and goes home to mother. But the last episode never seemed to pay off on all the build up, and then things just went crazy. I dropped out early in the second season, very disappointed. I can’t imagine how they could bring this series back, given the morass they left it in.
I’m with you, Alan. Though I did stick it out all three(?) seasons. I really liked the first, disliked the second and loathed the final seasons. I have been perfectly happy remembering that I enjoyed the first season and moved on from how awfully it ended. I certainly have not been asking for more and can’t see myself watching 13 more episodes besides the premiere from curiosity.
4 seasons. I gave up at the end of 3 when sylar came back for what I think was the 4th, maybe 5th time. Eh. One amazing season, one mediocre ending to said season. everything after is garbage with the occasional spark of interesting, but they are surrounded by so much shit, that its almost impossible to spot them.
OThe first season was good because it was thoroughly planned out and was building towards something. The show fell apart when it became clear that there was no plan for the show beyond season one. A limited run actually seems like a good idea. The last season was bad, but they left the story in an interesting place.
The first season was building towards Peter beating up Sylar with a parking meter. There was clearly no plan then, either.
Could it be that the first season’s ending was changed b/c Sylar was so loved by fans? It did in fact FEEL like it was building up to something until the ending had no consequences.
Also, and this is a sci-fi specific complaint…but they built up the superpowers to ridiculous levels. Hiro could alter time and dimension. That makes him unstoppable. Syler had everyone’s powers. That makes him unstoppable.
I remember watching the episodes wondering why these guys would use power x when power y would clearly get them out of the jam easily.
I think that’s what happened, Kronicfatigue. The first season was pretty clearly set up to have Hiro kill Sylar at the end, but the writers chickened out. The show was never the same after that.
What made me laugh about the finale of season 1 was how Sylar was stopping bullets and flinging them away without looking. Then Hiro turns up, shouts out ‘Syler’ and charges at him. While screaming. From a distance. With a sword. Somehow Sylar fails to react In spite of seeing and hearing the stupid little twerp and gets the pointy end right through his guts. Which somewhat undermined his supposed invincibility.
I tried to rewatch the first season a few months ago, and I just couldn’t get into it. There were too many awful characters who just derailed any sort of momentum the show had going for it.
Oh, Sylar did something cool? Now have 25 minutes of Ali Larter doing god know’s what.
slphas took this idea and made it, in my opinion, a superior show to heroes’ first season. no real reason for this.
how depressing, first try and i spell alphas wrong. sue me.
Hopefully the mini-series revolves around the long-lost 3rd Petrelli brother: Ted Mosby. (Since he has the same mom.)
It basically became The Sylar Show at the end but anytime you get more Zachary Quinto that’s not entirely a bad thing. Sans Sylar (I can’t see Quinto jumping back on board) it could either have a fresh perspective or lose a key element that dragged it around by the end. (He landed on “good” by the finale, BTW)
I stuck it out till the end. It turned into a mess but honestly the writers strike during the second season doomed the show; it was building to something huge and then they had to wrap it up quickly. Then when they came back they dropped a bunch of characters, lost their flow and their plan. I’m really hopeful that this mini-series will be a lot better since its limited and should have a definite arc/ending.
The silver lining here is that when others follow suit we can get our wrapup miniseries for Pushing Daisies and Journeyman or whatever underappreciated show you liked
journey man !! forgot that one , loved that show
Two thoughts: First, if this trend continues then it’ll only be a matter of time before Fox throws a bunch of money at Duchovny & Anderson for an X-Files mini, right?
Second, the Emmys will have to eventually change their definition of a miniseries to weed out all these pretenders that are clearly intended as ongoing series, right? Or are they happy to accept anything that even marginally applies in order to keep the categories active?
The Emmys should make a rule that more than 8 episodes is not a miniseries unless each season has completely new characters like American Horror Story.
I would LOSE MY SHIT for the return of The X-Files on the small screen, if just to blow the stink off the last few seasons of the show and that AWFUL second movie.
Having Tim Kring run it is like throwing money away. I don’t understand what the NBC president is doing. It’s like they remember the success of Season 1 and see how well Arrow is doing leading to the launch of shows like Gotham & The Flash but misinterpret what that means. Why not start with a fresh idea instead?
“Dude, all these superhero shows are hot, we need one!”
-but the DC / Marvel licenses are expensive. I wish we had our own franchise-
“Wait, don’t we? Remember that show with the cheerleader and…”
-Oh yeah! But didn’t that series fall off a—-
“What? Didn’t hear you while I was fast-tracking Heroes!”
KRON, That is, sadly, probably not to far from the actual conversation that transpired. All I can say is they better spare absolutely NO expense on who they bring in to write the thing and Kring better give them room to breathe.
It’s all coming back to me now, remember Ali Larter had a magical adopted kid or something? And there was that horned rimmed glasses guy that wanted to stop all the heroes.
Horn rimmed glasses (Jack Coleman) was actually pretty great. Ali Larter, sadly, was not. The first season had an awkward mix of interesting characters (HRG, Hiro in small doses, Sylar, Claire) and people who bored the crap out of you (Larter, Peter, the painter dude).
Didn’t Claire’s dog end up with powers, too?
SHUT UP. Seriously screw you guys, this is the best news of the year. Heroes was great, and the concept had so much potential that even after being murdered viciously by the writers strike, it is still better than pretty much any other show. Even if it totally bombs, which it won’t, (quote me), it will be better than Arrow or any of those other ones starting up. Go rewatch it and you’ll understand why they are bringing it back. Tim Kring will do well.
Agreed! I liked the show so much I purchased every season on DVD. Just rewatched every episode a few months ago and remember mydisapointment in NBC canceling the show after season 4 ended with a cliffhanging season finale. Glad they are trying again but totally blame NBC for being so stupid to cancel it and hope they didn’t mess up again by waiting so long to bring it back and by doing so with new stories and characters. Each season changed with new characters, but always had the main ones……Peter, Skylar, Clair, Horn rimmed glasses, etc
You people and the mythical Writer’s Strike killing of the show, have it completely backward. The show was terrible from the beginning in the second season, and it was only the strike that gave them time to try and reset things in a way that most fans wanted and would have liked. While they did fix some of the problems, the show was sinking fast by that point and they never had the guts to fix everything, and instead half-assed it for the rest of it’s life.
The writer’s had no clue what they were doing for most of the run. They backed away from the first season ending because they wanted to keep Sylar around (which isn’t a bad thing in itself), but they built to a big climax and messed it up.
Then the second season came around and they made Peter forget everything and sent Hiro back in time and I lost interest.
Stephen Tobolowsky, on his wonderful podcast, has commented several times that the show runners were making everything up on the fly. His character was originally supposed to be a woman. Then a hero, then a villain.
The show had a wonderful start and had no idea where to go from there.
The idea this show is better than Arrow is utterly ridiculous. Arrow is so much better than Heroes. That show fell off the cliff with the season 1 finale. I finally stopped watching it halfway through the series it was truly terrible. Why can’t someone do a reboot of Firefly rather than this crap.
Wow. Seriously? Arrow? Better than Heroes??? Hahaha…
I loved heroes, watched all, of the episodes, this is exciting news just hope they can make it worth it
So NBC might not make it to the next decade. This rehash and the Jennifer Lopez procedural are screaming desperation. Like NBC needs a hit in the next two years or else. Tim Kring has Vision but cant deliver on the execution. Fox is Touch just reconfirmed that.
I was cautiously optimistic upon hearing this, then I found out Kring was still in charge. Why would you reboot a thing only to retain the person responsible for sending it down the toilet in the first place?
Finish your avengers movie and reboot Serenity, Whedon, now that’s something people could get excited about.
No! He could never do better than that cast! But a limited Firefly series continuing the story? That would be awesome.
Yeah, it wouldn’t be too hard to get like 99% of the cast back together, except you know, the most important part. I don’t see Castle ending any time soon. Their ratings aren’t phenomenal but they are steady so the audience seems loyal. Oh, and I just read Sean Maher is going to be part of the Suicide Squad on Arrow, so if that goes to a spin off series you can scratch him off the list. (Anyone else think that’s weird since Summer Glau is already on Arrow? Brother & Sister reunion.)
Here ust a few former NBC shows that would have been a better choice for a 13 episode mini-series or a full reboot:
Freaks and Geeks, Quantum Leap, The West Wing, Homicide: Life on the Streets, Taxi, Boomtown, ER
Don’t know what Boomtown is, but I like that list. Add in “Kings” which was criminally underappreciated in its only season.
Coming soon from NBC:
My Own Worst Enemy: Requiem
LAX 2: Back in the Saddle
Heist: The Next Chapter
More Persons Unknown
Five Kings
The Cape 2: Electric Boogaloo
I was one of the few that stuck it out to the bitter end and even I can admit this show was losing and completely lost it’s steam around the writer’s strike. Of all the shows to bring back, why this? Surely no one is asking for this.
Here’s an easy fix = if you’re against it, don’t watch it. I’m not watching that 24 hour crap. Mind-blowing, I know.
This is an early April Fools Day joke right?
This year, 24 ad airs during Super Bowl. Everyone gets excited. Next Year, Heroes ad airs during Super Bowl, no one cares
Don’t forget About T-Bag the dirt carnie!
The person whom wrote this article doesn’t realise that heroes was a great show, that only suffered from the writers strike back then; otherwise it would have continued on the same wavelength it was already. I for one look forward to this new reboot. BOTD
Just bring back “Alphas” instead.
My only fond memory if the first season of heroes was the discovery of Mo Ryan, whose review was strikingly different from the rest of the critics and very much in line with my impressions (have been reading her ever since). I have had high hopes for heroes based on the ads and the hype after the first season aired and it turned out to be the first series that I felt was insulting my intelligence (there are worse shows, I am sure, I just don’t watch them or I am out after the first episode). This was absolutely terrible from the beginning despite a few actors I genuinely liked. I know many people think the first season was great and I may be in the minority, so this is kinda subjective.
I’m slightly less doom-and-gloom than most people here. Yes, Heroes took a cliff dive in quality the last couple seasons, but the show’s world and concept were never its problem. It was the lack of a plan for the myriad plots and its characters so I’m hopeful that limiting their scope to this standalone miniseries with an actual complete story to tell with fresh characters will be a good thing.
Dude…not a reboot! Reboot means “start over…” You TV and movie writers really need to forget that word. In the immortal words of Inigo Montoya, “I do not think that word means what you think it means…”
Well, when you reboot a computer, it goes off for a few seconds and then it starts again. The show was over, and now it’s starting again. Literally starting over. It’s not going to be Heroes Season 5. It’s a relatively new word in this sense.
Though I’d admit a better term would be Heroes “sequel.”
I’ve spent a long time trying to forget that I liked S1 and now this? Damn you, NBC!
sad truth is I wanted to see what happened to Noah… but then again I was the guy who played ghouls in LARPS games…
OMFG YES! I do admit Heroes did get bad in the last 2 seasons, but that does not mean this is going to be bad! Even though the 4th season was terrible I would still like to see what happens next (I know this is a reboot not a continuation).
I hope they have all new writers. The story lines in the last couple of seasons was so convoluted with all the power stealing and time travel…
Doesn’t sound like a reboot to me. Season largely blew, but that was mostly due to the writer’s strike. It got a lot better after that.
And also I’d like to say to the author of this article…if you only watched until season 2, you only watched half the show. S02 was supposed to have a prison camp of “supers” with a war at the end when they break out but the writer’s strike scrapped all that. That’s what we mean when we say the writer’s strike fucked it all up…because IT DID. But see, I ACTUALLY know what I’m talking about, unlike your troll ass.
You guys are not optimist. At least give them a benefit of the doubt, Yes the last seasons were not as awesome as the first but what makes you think the introduction of a new writer would make it better and not less confusing. Tim Kring probably has new insight and more amazing ideas over the years. There are people around the world who still miss it and still want it to be back. If you don’t like it, Don’t watch it!
I stuck with Heroes until the better end, and it never recovered from the end of season 1 disaster. Season 4 started with some sort of carnival story that was a little interesting in the beginning, but ended as a muddled mess. This sounds like a terrible idea.
If there was any doubt remaining, this confirms that NBC’s primetime schedule is a dumpster fire.
I’d be all for it with Bryan Fuller in charge.
With Tim Kring? Thanks, but no thanks.
What the writer’s strike screwed up was the Shanti Virus, which was supposed to be unleashed. Peter wasn’t supposed to have caught the vial which fell; it shattered and the plague spread. On the DVDs they showed that they had shot a few early scenes, and they were fantastic. Way better than what ultimately aired.
I thought S4 was almost up to the quality of S1. And honestly I thought a fascinating spinoff would have been Peter continuing to work as a nurse/EMT, but each week he absorbs a single new ability, and has to help the patient/crisis of the week figuring out how to use that ability and not whatever he used to have.
Since unfortunately Adrian Pasdar was written off (dumb dumb dumb) and Quinto and Panetierre are busy on other shows, I would love to see Peter, HRG, and Mama Petrelli back. Maybe a battle for the soul of the Company.
But yes, take the abilities more seriously this time. No “two eclipses in a few years” nonsense. The premise has potential and there were really good actors involved.
I still can’t believe they wrote out Pasdar.
Most of what was good about HEROES was down to Bryan Fuller. I would be very excited about Bryan Fuller relaunching HEROES. But Tim Kring? Not so much.
Whoever wrote this is not bright. The reason the writing and everything turned to crap was because of the writers strike that effected and partially killed several TV shows back at around season 2.
NBC instead of waiting for the strike to finish hired other temporary writers who came and messed the whole thing up, the original writer came back and tried to repair the damage but it was too late.
Why are there so many comments describing Alan as “whoever wrote this” and/or “the writer of this article”. It’s not like Alan is hiding his name…it’s in the title of the blog!
This article must have been linked on some fan-boy blog. Lots of people referring to Alan as “whoever wrote this article”. There’s the title of the blog, Alan’s name in the byline of the title of the article, and a bio on Alan at the end of the article!
Guys, if you’re new to this blog, and don’t like Alan’s opinions, don’t blame him. It’s all the writer’s strike fault, I swear! Seriously, years later, and he still can’t recover, just like Heroes!
It’s a little weird when the general public shows up to comment here.
Yeah people calling Seppy a troll? Funny.
What can I say? When I heard about the reboot I got excited. Heroes’ first season was one of the best seasons of TV I’ve seen. From the casting choices to the cliff-hanger episode endings, it was a fun show to watch and speculate about.
I think I watched seasons 2 and 3 before quitting, because they felt the need to keep the bad guys around…just because. If this is truly a closed-ended, 13 episode story, sure, I’ll check it out. They still have the difficult task of making good casting and storyline decisions.
I know people (granted, people with bad taste) that still enjoyed watching Heroes. I can see it working in this miniseries format. It’s short enough for people to watch it for nostalgia, long enough to make the show more profitable in syndication.
Now a show that I could see NBC bringing back is My Name is Earl.
Terriers disappears without a trace, but Heroes gets rebooted. SIGH.
How much of Heroes’ fall can be placed at the feet of Kring and how much at the network’s? Remember Kring’s initial plan was to have each season/volume focus on entirely different sets of characters, with very little cast overlap. When the network saw how popular the show was becoming, they didn’t want to jeopardize that with a major cast upheaval. The writer’s strike certainly didn’t help either.
I think that this is going to be a limited series bodes well.
If NBC and Kring can learn from their mistakes, this is not the worst idea. Do I think that will happen? Probably not. But if they get it right (like they did in the first half of S1), then it will be great to have it back.
Maybe the problem with the original Heroes was just that they were writing those characters too long and that situation too long and the show curdled as a result, but if you give them fresh material and fresh characters it could be good?