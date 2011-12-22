The ‘American Horror Story’ finale: And they died happily ever after?

I bailed on “American Horror Story” a half-dozen or so episodes into the first season. Just not for me. But my professional curiosity – coupled with a lack of original viewing options last night – led me to check out the season finale just to see what Murphy and Falchuk did in terms of wrapping up the season and setting the show up for the long haul. I’m mainly curious for the opinions of those who watched all the way through, but I have a couple of thoughts coming up just as soon as Lady Clairol and I get too chummy…
For a series that began in such an understandably dark place (check the title), the “AHS” finale was remarkably upbeat most of the way through. Ben dies, but the Harmons turn out to be much happier together in death than they ever were in life, and somehow (in ways the finale mostly avoided dealing with) the three of them plus Moira are able to keep the more hostile ghosts at bay and turn the murder house into a place where they can stay together and keep scaring off the poor living bastards who try to move in. Very odd, though perhaps if I cared about the Harmons more (which the episodes I watched didn’t really make me do), I’d have felt weirdly pleased that things turned out as well as can be expected for them under the dire circumstances. Heck, they’re even probably better off not having to raise the living baby, given how deeply the DNA of both Tate and the house are imprinted on the little monster.
But where on earth does the show go from here? Does it become a wacky dramedy about a family of ghosts trying to make things work inside the murder house? Do we say goodbye to the Harmons and just focus on Constance raising the murder baby? Does the show abandon everything and everyone from the first season and start fresh, as a kind of one season at a time horror anthology? Ryan Murphy and FX president John Landgraf are doing a press call later today(*), where Murphy might shed light on his plans (or play coy), but it certainly seems like the story of the Harmons and the house has been told. And while I don’t like the show, I’d be impressed if Murphy and FX were willing to acknowledge that they had exhausted the potential of this one area and could start over, just keeping the title. We talk about series and characters that outstay their welcome, but if ever there was a genre that would seem to allow for an annual reboot, it would be horror.
(*) UPDATE: On the call, Murphy told reporters that the show would, indeed, reboot itself for the second season, telling an entirely new story. Some of the actors might return, but playing different characters. Probably the wisest move, given how Murphy tends to lose interest in a lot of characters and story ideas after a while. Better to give the actors someone new to play rather than radically revamping a character you’ve grown bored with. (See Quinn on “Glee,” for instance.)
So for those of you who watched from beginning to end, what did you think of the season and the finale? (The last few times I solicited comments on the show, many ran along the lines of, “Oh, it’s terrible, but I’m really enjoying it, anyway.”) And given how things ended, would you prefer the show start fresh, or do you think there’s a way to keep hanging with the ghost Harmons for years and years to come?
Random thoughts….
1. the story of the house is over
2. was anyone else REALLY freaked out about an eternity as a new born?
3. what happened on the (at least) two Halloweens we missed?!?
4. Maybe next season is another horror sub-genre, since we’ve done the “haunted house”, and the through-line is the continuing story of Mommy Constance and her son, Anti-Christ Michael…. right?
6. And someday, as we do with all Ryan Murphy shows, we’ll all be saying, “If they’d quit after one season, that thing woulda been a classic.”
Murder baby. Heh.
I thought this finale was awful, but then again I pretty much hated the show in general aside from a few episodes. When the “Three Years Later” title card came up, I laughed for at least 45 seconds straight. Just ridiculous.
I think AHS had a lot of potential to do interesting things. Yet, every time they introduced an interesting element (for example, the Violet reveal) they almost immediately backtracked on it to do something else. The ADD nature of the show can be one of its charms, but it is also one of its greatest flaws.
I’m not plannig on watching a second season. Let em know if murder baby and Harrison from Dexter get together and go on a toddler murder spree.
I support any story or plot mechanism that gets Connie Britton off this show and doing something worthy of her talent.
The show was terrible – I just watched for Britton – with the finale being the best or second best of the episodes.
Connie Britton was terrible on this show. Simply terrible in every scene she was in. This show needed to get rid of her to go on.
I loved the finale because it was the most absurd hour-plus of TV I’ve seen in a really long time. It was just really, really, bat-sh*t insane. Loved the bit where Vivien and Ben got to “kill” each other.
I watched through the whole season, and kept thinking “Wow…how is there going to be a second season?” I’m all for the reboot. I mean, the title is “American Horror Story,” not “Murder House” or “Meet the Harmons,” so it could work really well. I like the idea of an anthology. I certainly wouldn’t miss any of these characters, except Constance. And maybe Old Moira.
This show was a giant car wreck I just couldn’t look away from. Logical gaps, random characters with ridiculous motivations, over the top acting. I watched it all just to see what absurd thing they would try each week. My main question is: Can you actually hit a ghost in a rubber suit with a lamp and hurt it? And yes, Popgeezer, the idea of an eternal baby does freak me out, but I don’t think anyone will ever consider this show a classic. The Revenge-AHS double bill certainly filled my Wednesdays with laughs.
Would it eternally be a baby? I thought (and, again, I missed many episodes) that Moira was killed when she still looked like Alexandra Breckenridge, only to “age” into Frances Conroy as a ghost.
True. But then there was Tate who never aged at all. I always thought Moria chose to appear older to women, while to men she still appeared the age when she died.
Well, that is an inconsistently that exists. All the other ghosts appear as they died, sometimes showing their wounds and sometimes not. Just one of many inconsistencies in this show that I choose to ignore cause it’s crazy. We had a group of 5 watching last night, and we all enjoyed it, but not as much as the birthing episode. I think all will watch next season.
They couldn’t keep track of their own rules so they just did whatever they wanted. This show was nuts. That Jessica Lange got a Golden Globe nomination for her scenery chewing is the cherry on the top.
” Would it eternally be a baby? ”
I don’t think the reason Moira appeared differently to men and women was ever explained. As was pointed out by another poster, the other ghosts didn’t age.
What I picked up on was a comment by one of the ghosts that time takes on a different meaning when eternity is just one long ‘today.’
I took that to mean the baby would never age. I sure hope those ladies enjoy changing diapers.
I think the main thread is they can appear as they wish (clothing for example), and also there is an element of where their psyche is in a context.
They have eternity, and they go through cycles (Norma for instance seems an example, of having an upbeat period as a ghost, and then a self-imploding period). Some of the ghosts are open to growth, psychologically, some are locked. I like that aspect. That they’re different, not all the same. Just as in life, some people never get out of their self-enclosed loops; some do.
I myself would like it if the baby grew, if only in strange spurts given some inciting event in “endless eternity.” An eternal baby is more likely I suppose, and from Alan’s update about Ryan Murphy’s comments, it sounds like they may just leave that aside.
Didn’t one of the gay guys (the one from Heroes) say he planned on killing the baby by smothering it with a pillow at the age that it would be the cutest? Like little over a year or something.
Every story is unique. I did not think anything bad of the writers allowing there world of ghost to vary from that of the general idea of ghosts. I thought that helped the show though, not hurt it.
I bailed about a month ago, just wasn’t enjoying the show.
But if the only good thing about this show is the theme song as sung by Paul F Tompkins, then it’s a success.
Far more satisfying finale than Sons. I understand Alan not really digging the show seeing as he got off early… I almost did as well. But over the last 4-5 episodes it become one of my favorite shows on TV. It’s just one of those rare shows that does the unexpected more often than just following the same old patterns. Is it the most well written and acted show on TV.. of course not. But it’s become one of the most fun. I’d be really upset if they didn’t stick with this house and it’s ghostly residence. The took 2/3s of a season to develop… starting over now makes no sense at all.
Write a comment…I really loved the series in general but the finale while I liked it, I’d expect it to be more darker and plot twisting then it was, also I really wanted something that I could grasp onto for the next season. As much as for The Harmons character buildup I thought it progressed and the last three episodes really proved that, I felt a lot and I’m happy they didnt take a direction where it was gonna show this new family and instead scare them off which was really saving.
As much criticisms I have for it, I really look forward to the second season, I loved the show as a whole and I think this and The Walking Dead are some of the best yet surprising dramas on TV all year.
This show makes Nip/Tuck’s final seasons look like The Wire.
How can a show that promised me what I dreamed of all season — the violent death of the Harmons — still be that disappointing?
Yep, it’s final — this show, every episode I’ve seen, has proven that it hates an audience that wants any bit of logic or consistent characterization. It is that contemptuous of horror fans, of drama fans, of erotica fans, that the resources FX is throwing at it will be a reminder of all the coherent and talented writers and actors out there who are not getting the bandwidth.
And, as with most of the painful moments (outside the Harmon couple prizefights and Violet’s whine of the living), the worst one of the finale came from Moira:
“But many of us are innocent, kind, blameless victims at the hands of another, and we don’t want to see more suffering in this house.” (Erase the parts where you made a weak husband even weaker, and bit off the penis of the one potential owner who would have discovered your corpse when he razed the mansion to the ground, then get back to me, your new-age, women’s-wisdom-spouting misogynist skank.)
If there were a hell, it would be wished that all those Angry Horny Ghosts go down the drain to it — but even with that dream of relief from their petty, violent plots, Murphy has to frak that up, too, with Quinto’s speech about no banishment being possible.
If this is the level of horror entertainment that reaches a mass audience most effectively, then we’re in for a bad time — and once Murphy picks up the next shiny thing, the next pitch for a horror series will go nowhere… and it just might have been good.
I may be the only one and I actually never really liked Harmons but they were hilarious in the last episode. To see them either happy under the Christmas tree or scaring off the new family (with Vivian stabbing Ben and Ben shooting her into head) were the best parts and I would simply love to see more. They don´t have to be regulars but no questions about the house were explained so why not to try to have ghost-Harmons fighting not only with other ghosts but also that evil inside? I´d like that.
I would like to see more about the house too. There must be something more to that leprechaun thing that Tate dismissed.
I’ll give them credit for bringing back the dog in the finale and letting him be adopted by the real estate lady.
I think that dog may be the creepiest thing about the entire season.
“And they died happily ever after?”
Is that phrase a spoiler? I think it might be. The penalty for Rule #2 infraction, additional viewing of True Blood required!
Last night’s episode was a disappointment. I figured Ben would end up dying but the show didn’t need to turn into an adaptation of Beatlejuice. In other words, very cheesy. Hoping it will redeam itself with going somewhere interesting with Constance and the baby next season.
A “previously on” recap would have been a nice way to kick off the finale…for those of us who checked out long ago.
The show is a mess. It’s convoluted and the directing got pretty strange in the last two episodes, but it was a really entertaining season of horror television. I hated the way they killed Ben with no drama and without Viv or Violet coming to his aide. I felt like the episode last night had 3-4 endings, but none of them were satisfying. It was a mess. Fun, but not that well done.
As for next season, they have to keep the Jessica Lange story arc going, don’t they? If they don’t, there’s just going to be a demon child hanging out in LA as the pope’s worst nightmare, and the show that set it up isn’t going to talk about it? That would be weird. On the other hand, the story of this house is done, as far as I’m concerned. How the different ghost sects interact in the house is not a show.
Ben being killed so quickly was one of the highlights. Any other show might have signposted it early and predictably made it a big deal. The most interesting part about AHS was it’s crazy and unpredictable nature. There was nothing else like it on television. It was confusing, erratic, bizarre and unsettling and in the current television landscape that made it a standout.
It was far more interesting to watch than the monotonous, predictable and dry second season of The Walking Dead.
If it came to a choice between another season of AHS and another season of Dead. I’d take AHS. I’d rather be visually assaulted and bemused every week than sit through another tedious conversation between the worst survival group on television.
Here’s how I felt about it in one word: Terriers.
Y’know that scene in Bachelor Party when the incomparable Wendie Jo Sperber starts punching? If I had the AHS writing staff line up, to be grabbed by the collar (Minear excepted, tho’ sooner or later the Whedon patina of reputational quality has to wear off), what would I say?
“What did you give me? NO TERRIERS!”
It was bad overall.. but addictive. I just saw some parts of some episodes, but some of my friends were watching it religiously.. and from time to time I will ask them how the things I had watched had paid off.. so even if I didn’t watch, I guess the crazy plot did spark my curiosity enough to ask about it. (plus my friends who did follow it, really loved it as the guiltiest of pleasures)
I think a lot of criticism leveled at the show is unjust. People clamor for something fresh and innovative on television but when they get it, they hate it. It’s been a fun ride all season and reminded me a lot of Twin Peaks with the bizarre storylines. That said, I can’t see it continuing with the same cast as this particular tale has been exhausted but look forward to how the show progresses.
There is more that can be told about the House because it was never explained why this house traps the souls of everyone who does there. But this is one of the best shows on tv and I can’t wait to see what they do with season 2
One obvious reason (which will, of course, cause this comment to be deleted): Abortion.
The writers backed away from this root concept, after spending all that time in early episodes describing the addicted mad Doctor’s work, but later backed down, because they could dramatize Tate as the ultimate evil. Being the hunky rapist and killer of families tends to do that.
Also, they probably considered how many writers, producers, actors and friends like to have their ladies handle the contraceptive responsibilities…. a slight Lysistratan pressure, if you will….
Loved the finale and the show. It was fun. I thought since the first few episodes that the family would die by the end of the year and we would start next year with a new family moving into the house.
I was right about the family dieing, but wonder if, how they could simply bring in another family next year especially after they did that in the last half of the episode!
I have my doubts about what hapens now, but this was one of my favorite new shows of the year after Homeland and GoT. I’d put it on par with Revenge (not a great show, but entertaining).
I would love to see them start fresh and tell a completely different story next year b/c I think Alan is right that this one seems played out.
Perhaps the next person to move in will be a medium or a psychic who refuses to be killed by the house
When it started I enjoyed it because it was so crazy. The big surprise was when it turned out it made sense. And while the Harmons may not have been TV’s most interesting family, I think the supporting characters made up for it.
I can’t understand why you write a review for a show that you didn’t watch. That’s professionalism, yes it is.
Percentage of professional tv critics that will occasionally review a series they don’t watch every episode of – 100%.
Shut up.
On the conference call, Murphy apparently told reporters that the series would, in fact, reboot itself to tell a new season-long story. Some actors might continue, but playing different characters.
This is insane and now I must watch season two, despite my promise not to. Damn you, Murphy.
In suppose it depends on the meaning of “reboot.” I would prefer something that could be sketched out more in the shape of a spiral. That is some the same, some different, growth, change, with dealing with an underlying pattern (such as the house’s pull). Not a circle, not the same (but they blew through that by scaring out the next family). Nor just something entirely different.
I’d like to see some (like Vivian, Violet, Moira, Tate) continue, and, like a forest, some of the others would get pressed into the soil, recycled, released, or just little entities in the woodwork, there, but not the main line.
The finale almost felt like denouement compared to last week’s much better show. I was worried, given the flash frames during the birth of McDermott in a corner panicking and the open this week, that they were going to pull out a cheap “It was all in his head” thing, so I’ll at least credit them for avoiding that.
I wish the finale had been much darker — suddenly it’s a Christmas episode? And if that tree is from the yard, is that now doomed to be A GHOST TREE? — and took the thing back to the McDermott character’s story and POV. Sure it’s fun watching him and Mrs. Coach giggle after they play-slaughter each other, but tying things up in a happy undead bow undermines the honest familial hurt — and that had been one of the few consistent throughlines in this house, and in this season. The show fumbled its once chance to sum everything up with a little substance because of its finale’s awkward execution and tone.
The thing about hauntings is that, by definition, more or less the same thing happens in them again and again. So it was only natural that the family who followed the Harmons would play out the same way, and I wish they’d cut their time down to a single act. But just by including them and cycling through the symptoms, I feel the producers were admitting it was time to pick up and take the show elsewhere. If they stay in the house, the Harmons will have to hang around as recurring bit players, and would anyone other than Farmiga be up for that?
But will the audience be up for a whole new start? Lange is the real star of the show, and she does have an Antichrist to raise. Maybe it’s time for her to pick up and take the fun on the road.
I’ll give it the fun factor, some nice ideas (particularly Moira’s “power”) and the fact that they addressed all of the ghost’s stories (they chose quantity over quality though). The ending was fitting. The people in the family were miserable most of the time, and they all got to die horribly which for some reason made them more peaceful and happy together.
On the other hand… no horror factor whatsoever, many plot inconsistencies, genuinely dis-likable characters (all), easy solutions (by the end of the season the house was overcrowded with ghosts that showed up only as the plot needed them to).
I’m expecting a completely different story next season.
Next season: the TV-MA version of Topper, with the Harmons as the Kirbys, and the real estate agent as Topper! And Tate and Violet go back to high school and join a show choir! And Constance has plastic surgery!
This show was all over the map, like nobody had an idea of where to go with the story-line. But it was interesting and it was a really good Wednesday night show. I watched all the episodes and about half way thru the season there were a lot of people talking about it and it had a big following with everybody guessing what would happen next. As far as next season, the house is still the house with plenty of stories. Constance and the little devil are living next door. Halloween is coming again. Oh yeah, I could make a go of another season with this. I am looking forward to another season.
Sparky above took the words out of my mouth. I foresee this becoming an anthology series, with each season a self-contained story/setting, and maybe have Constance (and demon child) somehow wandering through on a cameo basis. The title works wherever this is set, and whoever the characters are.
I think the show got better as it progressed, and really liked the finale. When Ben died 20 minutes in, my 1st reaction was “AHS just Killed Darmody (opp Jumped the Shark), then my 2nd was WTF are they going to do for the next 50 minutes? They answered the 2nd question in a fun, goofy way that had my smiling quite a bit. There were several false endings, and I think two of them would’ve worked well for both the season, and even the series: the Harmon’s standing in the door watching the new family haul ass, then happily decorating the Xmas tree with Mora hovering around. It was like a deranged Norman Rockwell Christmas pastiche. In fact, I think the “3 years later” coda was unnecessary, unless as a set-up for Season 2.
And I had to sleep on this, but the new homeowner’s line about the realtor being hot, which confused me at first because I definitely wouldn’t call her that, makes sense if you consider that somehow she too is among the dead, and he was seeing a younger, sexier version like Mora.
I’m looking forward to Season 2, but I’ve had my fill of McDermott, whose performance made me lose respect for him as an actor, and Britton, who deserves to move on to something more fitting of her talents.
I had real trouble with episodes two and three. I had to force myself to watch those, because promised a friend I would. But after that, it was clear sailing. I became enrolled in the story and the characters. I liked the ending.
This is a very different kind of show from what I personally consider the top of the top. But within its mode, I think it is successful. I find I agree with Alan in most cases, but have found it interesting where I do not. I mention that because I think there may be something about genre or particular kinds of story-telling. Glee, for example, is basically nonsense exaggeration because that is what a musical is, and it’s basically a musical for television. I personally hate musicals, but I like much of Glee (and I do love Community, too).
I came to Glee and AHS because friends watched them. I don’t like musicals, and I almost never watch horror movies. But both genres are over the top in their nature, so going on about Ryan Murphy being over the top so-to-speak doesn’t seem much of a valid critique; that;s the genre. And in the genres of musicals and horror, I really like a lot of what Murphy does, despite my dislike of those genres. I like AHS perhaps because of its echoes of Dark Shadows (perhaps in terms of its relationship or orientation to what is horror).
I would never choose Glee or AHS over some other shows I find completely compelling. But I do find them to be the top of a certain kind of show, if not always solid in every episode, and much more engaging to me than procedurals (also fine, but those are much more comfort food/doing the laundry type shows).
For me, in AHS it makes sense how they avoid the other ghosts. This is established in one of the episodes, and refined in the finale. They can make other ghosts “go away,” and they are only seen if they wish to be seen. Despite an earlier comment by Alan, I think this show has rules (at least so far).
I would prefer the Harmons to continue. I am interested in their story as ghosts, how they deal with “eternity” and the ongoing world. I really like Violet and Vivian, and Moira. I care about them the most. I’m intrigued by Tate’s future.
What I almost interested in seeing going forward, if they deal with it, is where the house as house fits in, how it started out, got its power of place. It wasn’t just the crazy doctor that built the place (a sort-line I didn’t actually like much). So what was it? That would be an interesting node I would think for a season, which might tie into the new living killer of a son.
But I am not so much interested in that kind of thing, as much as how the characters deal with death.
I stand by saying that this show has some of the worst direction that I’ve ever seen but I have to say that the writing was actually rather impressive in the end. People often criticise Murphy for having a short attention span but the finale and the ep preceeding it (It is basically a two-parter as the titles suggest) tied together all the seemingly pointless paranormal activity into a nice knot, with each ghost playing a pivotal part in the Harmon’s resolution.
Does that excuse the obvious flaws? No. Does it make it a good show? No, but I do think that it’s a lot easier to justify seeing the thing through now that we know all the extravagance was for a purpose.
I wonder Alan, we always speak of whether or not a show can stick the landing and use the answer as a strong yardstick for its overall success, but does it really matter to you? If the experience isn’t something that you enjoy do you think it really matters? And if not, why should it mean so much when the situation is inverted?
I have watched the hole show and loved it.and it’s fine if they change the story and location and add new character for every season they plan to make,kind of like tales from the crypt but instead of a different story every episode it be a different story every season. I’ll miss Tate,and am curious of what his baby would be like.
I really liked the show. The show terrified me at the start, but as it began to explain the house and its history the fear was replaced with other emotions. I say other because my impression of the characters were constantly changing. It was a love hate relationship. That may bother some people, but I thought it provided a unique prospective. I found myself disgusted with a character at one point and pitying them at another point.
As for the end, well I thought their dying added to the story. That house can be cruel, and their deaths showed that, but at the same time, I like the idea of something good being made out of it. So yeah, I liked the ended.
The only thing I hate is that the setting will be changing.
I know most of you really hated Tate, but I personally LOVED him. I was really disappointed and sad when him and Violet didn’t get back together. Granted he did rape her mother, but you could really tell that he was sorry, and it was only for his mourning ghost friend. Overall I thought it was an amazing series and a great finale. I really wish they would have gotten back together, but I suppose if that did happen the series wouldn’t have had as much of an effect on me, and who knows maybe they will revisit the idea of the murder house sometime in the future!
