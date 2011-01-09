‘The Cape’ – ‘Pilot/Tarot’: Who was that occasionally masked man?

01.09.11

If you read my review of “The Cape,” you know I liked the idea of it (straight-forward, unironic, throwback superhero show) much more than the execution of it, particularly in regards to star David Lyons. (My old partner Matt Seitz also made a point I wish I had: the show races through all the familiar beats so quickly that it’s hard to enjoy any of them as much as we should.) 

I won’t be writing about the show much, if at all, going forward, but I’m curious what everyone thought of these first two episodes – and specifically whether you noticed any notable change between the first hour and the second, which were produced many, many months apart.

